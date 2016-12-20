Again, Buhari’s govt blames predecessors for current hardship

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says the current hardship is not the making of the present administration, but restates commitment to end the hardship.

The minister spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the Special Town Hall Meeting for youth held at the presidential villa.

Mr. Mohammed said the government “is unrelenting in its efforts to ease the hardship in the land, especially youth unemployment”.

He said the hardship was “brought about by years of poor or lack of planning, profligacy, mismanagement of funds, massive corruption and lack of investment in social programmes”.

To move the nation out of the situation, he appealed for “undiluted support’’ from Nigerians.

The minister said the Federal Government’s massive investment in social programmes will
help accelerate the process of job creation, especially for the youth.

He said the government placed premium on youth empowerment, youth development and youth engagement, hence the decision to organise the town hall meeting specifically for them.

He said the administration was investing massively in the Social Investment Programmes that would benefit the youths.

He listed the programmes as the N-Power Volunteer Scheme and the N-Power Job Creation Programme, among others that would provide loans for traders and artisans.

Mr. Mohammed added that the home-grown school feeding programme, the conditional cash transfers to the most vulnerable members of the society and the family homes fund, a social housing scheme, were also for youths.

He said his ministry was leveraging on the creative industry, which is youth-driven, to create
jobs and unleash the huge potentials of the youths.

The minister said that the imminent transition from analogue to digital broadcasting would create one million jobs in three years, with most of those jobs going to the youths. (NAN)

  • Rommel

    And that is the incontrovertible fact that can only be denied by beneficiaries of the now inglorious Jonathan administration

    • Aloy Kris

      Association of People Living in Self Deception!!!

    • Otile

      You are indeed living in self-induced deception.

    • Netanyahu

      I pity idiots like you. Having so many illiterates around you who can not read or write, can you hire a public address system to announce to them that the price of food and service is the making of the past administration that left office almost two years ago? Do your best to exonerate your hero, just blame Jonathan until you lose your voice. After that you can go hug a live transformer in celebration. How about that?

  • Kekedu

    That’s the truth. The avenger & co then continued where dumbo left off. Anyways, we’re coping and must let go of oil whether from Lagos or Borno or wherever.

    • BBayo

      Ur bubu met same rotten system in 1983,he spoilt it without repairs and made it worse til his ego was bruised by one of the non violent coups in the history of mankind! Here is he again with his same manner of approach, he has made eating for the common man he claims he wants to protect a miserable one! My brother, having some analog principles does not translate to leadership! Nigeria as corrupt as we are don’t need the mess called Buhari at this stage of our nationhood and civilization!

      • Kekedu

        Please stay focused… dumbo was one hell of disgrace in digital dimensions. This was a man majority of us clamoured for in the days of the ‘cabal’ to be our ‘PhD’ president yet he was so clueless he had an ATM as NSA, used the military to install a governor, abandoned Ogoni people and the UNEP report, created subsidy billionaires, abondoned ND, has a freaking oil minister who changed NNPC GMD every year and corrupted any top handsome banker that came her way, etc, etc. Nothing for Bayelsa, nothing for Rivers, nothing for the East, nothing for the West, BH took over North East but there is over 20billion in dom accounts and unknown figure stacked up in master bedrooms all over the country. Those are the ones making lives miserable for common man. They sponsor militants to attack revenue sources at the underbelly but you’ll rather look away just to spin your narrative. But it’s turning out to be a blessing in disguise.
        Your reference to 1983 is a discussion for another day. Please extend my greetings to your IBB who ‘bruised’ Buhari’s ego and came to clear the rot!

  • www.electionoffenders.ng

    This Government should have some self respect and dignity. They should ‘man up’!

    We know the past PDP Government abused this country and ran it very badly but thats old news.

    If the APC Government is confident they can turn this country around then they should face the task with confidence.

    APC should let the works of the hands speak for them and stop this unrelenting embarrassing reference to the past.

    Companies appoint new MDs to turn around distressed companies. These new MDs get to work and make the changes needed to take the company to profitability. They don’t sit and complain about the past MD.

    APC, we support you because you are in Government and we want Nigeria to succeed, so we MUST support you. But we are getting tired of your incompetence and extreme unpreparedness for leadership.

    Nigeria is a big and important country. The shoes are not too big for you if you do the right things. Appoint the right team and let them get to work. The team presently working with Mr. President are ‘Scooby Doo’ and ‘Mickey Mouse’ people (ie; Cartoon characters)

    Mr. President, running a country is serious business. God Bless the good people of Nigeria.

  • musa Ayo

    Yes, that was the reason you were voted in. Tell us another story. Is it the previous government that make staple food skyrocket in prices?This is the major problem we are combating with right now. It is unfortunate that we find ourselves in a very clueless administration!

  • Tola

    These guys have nothing more but excuses to offer!!! Issokay

    • Mufu Ola

      Those excuses are genuine & have to be repeated because Nigerians have extremely short memories.

      • Netanyahu

        Unfortunately you have no memories at all.

      • Charles

        WERE THEY ELECTED TO GIVE EXCUSES?

  • Incredible

    Indeed BOYS have taken over the jobs meant for MEN.

    May be the question could be asked in a different way here.

    Could Lai Mohammed and his Mohammadu Buhari administration mention just one thing that they, in their imaginary vision, ever deemed to have done wrong since coming into power? Since through their hard work, there is nobody left to be convinced of all their good jobs.

    • paul irumundomon

      Nothing nothing nothing, please his followers, will call you a hater, if you ask this question again. All apc members and supporters, are angels, no liars, not cheaters, no 418 and 419, no looters and no election riggers. They are the only good people in Nigeria. Magu flies first class, a police officer, that is the life of apc members.

  • kunle akindude

    youth employment? What about getting all part time students and the OND?HND NCE graduates into the NYSC?

  • Kevin Peter

    School boy’s excuse!

    • total

      Okay ! Give us your own big boy’s excuse . Because there is a big suffering going on. I personally don’t believes is the Buhari govt that causes it. Corruption and lack of planning by the previous administrations in Nigeria from Gowon up till now.

      • Ayinde

        my friend wake up. they were voted into power to contribute their quota and not worsen our condition.

        • total

          Is not only what your govt can do for you but ,what can you do for your country. Because corruption was so rampant in Nigeria before , crumbs was reaching poor people. The corrupts are crying . So crumbs stop falling to the poor. GOODLUCK. Maybe some of you that knows the solutions can run in 2yrs.

        • Mufu Ola

          What’s your own quota?

      • paul irumundomon

        Buhari long time ago, was a military head of state, he is equally part of the blame. He ruled the country alone, no ministers and advicers, when he won the election, were you abroad at that time. Watch CNN, Trump is still not president yet, he has filled up key posts already, buhari conest twelve times, when he finally won, he came up with the 13th, commandment. He couldn’t know where to start, that was the beginning of his wahala and not jonathan my brother.

        • total

          I don’t know know why you people would be comparing a working society to a standstill
          country. I said from the time of Gowon till now. Here in USA they lock up corrupt people. Where they obey rules of law. Where there is manufacturing companies and good roads. So tell me if all these are in Nigeria?

          • paul irumundomon

            I went too far, you very correct. Is a day and night comparison.

      • Charles

        BUHARI WAS PART OF THE PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION IN NIGERIA FROM GOWON

  • Burning Spear

    the Apes APC are now like a man who cannot pregnant any of his 3 wives——–So goes about–blaming his short comings on his mother until his 3 wives leave him–Only for the same women to become pregnant after they remarried—————when asked why he claims it was his grand mother and biological mother that made it impossible for him to even have an erection—————————Nigeria since our flag freedom from Britain have been playing the blame game with the activities of past governments while countries in Asi embibe the spirit of continuity at home—————–Nigeria mourns and groans in pain————Buhari sacked Shagari because there was too much corruption—Ibb also sacked Buhari because his government was not only corrupt—–but refused to have respect for the rule of law———So it should not come as a shock to see this Yoruba man Kwara state whose ancestors sold their birthright to the Fulanis blame Ijaw man Jonathan for the mess Buhari is making of the nation—————-animals

    • Otile

      Tell them, bro.

  • thusspokez

    Lai should stop using the ministry of Information and culture — funded by the Nigerian tax payers — as an extension of the APC propaganda department. This amounts to an abuse of office.

    You have a rather dull and ugly. 65 (*cough*) year old man as minister of a ministry which is supposedly vibrant, outward looking; ‘swimming in the crowd’; leading presence on social media; promoting Nigeria to the converted and unconvinced; promoting youth culture and festivals; promoting the Nigerian film industry abroad, etc. Buhari couldn’t find a 30-something, 40-something, and not even a 50-something to fill that post, so he went for a 60-something?

    • Otile

      If the ministry was funded by taxpayers there would be revolt. The ministry like most other agencies in one Nigeria is wholly funded with oil money from the Niger Delta.

      • bbounce

        so it only Niger Delta that Nigeria get all it revenue from abi. I bet you don’t even pay tax as you are because you are talking as if a government that does not force you to pay tax should also not use the mineral resources in it territory.

    • Mufu Ola

      Most 30s,40s are steamed in the world of make believe. No substance. Let’s be realistic though I understand your concern. But to be honest, is he lying? It’s true u don’t spend all your time blaming your precedor but there are lots of elements who are determined to pin the present problem on this regime & want us to completely forget the atrocities of the past govt. They must not be allowed to stick the knife.That’s what I suspect the minister & rational people are doing. I’m an unemotional person & had supported some GEJ policies like removal of petroleum subsidy but some truths need be said even if “unpopular”. The fundamental problem now is lack of forex. Simple. Any other talk is mere jargon.And there is nothing the so called experts can do better than what the present economic team are doing. That’s the truth. “Prof this, Dr that” don’t solve anything if the resources are not there. So Nigerians must be reminded so as not to allow those who destroyed things to hold the “saints” banner.

      • bbounce

        “And there is nothing the so called experts can do better than what the present economic team are doing.” That the question I usually ask the wailers bashing the current administration, this is a government that is decreasing our Dependant on Oil which is something no past administration even talked about.
        Just imagine a country that had excess crude oil account and main crude oil account filled with forex disappear under 6 years and they people to stop blaming them. That highly unlikely to happen.

        • Charles

          they were elected to right the wrong and not to remains us of the wrong, we have given them the tools, they should finish the job. We understand the problem, which they say they can fix, and so we voted them, so to go about blaming the past is a sign of incompetence.

          • bbounce

            yes they have the tool and working with it the best they can a country can transform under 4 years some projects will take longer than that to be effective, we all know this to be true.

        • paul irumundomon

          There are a lot experts can do better. A lot better, they are just there sharing the money Nigeria don’t have and blaming mutala and gowon. They need to grow up, stop this blame games.

  • Ayinde

    i have never seen a clueless, dumb and daft Government as this in my life. Two years into the year of an administration all you still get to hear is excuses upon excuses. Shame upon you -Lai and the Bubu

  • paul irumundomon

    At least, they have finally accept there is hardship, and only jonathan is responsible. Trump already filled key positions, in the formation of his new cabinent, he is about three weeks to be sworn in. Buhari, about six months into his government, he was looking for angels, that nigeria can never have, at the end, more 419 in his cabinent, that took almost a year to form. Today is blame games and bias trials, division is more today, than it has been, since 1960, to the day he won that unforgettable election.

  • Charles

    a bad workman always quarry with his tools

  • Charles

    they were elected to right the wrong and not to remains us of the wrong, we have given them the tools, they should finish the job. We understand the problem, which they say they can fix, and so we voted them, so to go about blaming the past is a sign of incompetence.

  • Charles

    the GOVERNMENT REMAINS ME OF A MAN WHO CANNOT SATISFY HIS WIFE ON THE BED LAST NIGHT, BUT GO ABOUT BLAMING HIS INCOMPETENCE ON A DOSE OF PALM WINE HE HAD THREE WEEKS AGO.