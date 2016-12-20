Malabu $1.1 billion‎: EFCC files fraud charges against Adoke, Etete, Aliyu

Bello Adoke
Bello Adoke

The anti-graft EFCC has filed fraud charges against Nigeria’s former Attorney-General, Mohammed Adoke; a former petroleum minister, Dan Etete; and a controversial businessman, Abubakar Aliyu, and others for their roles in the ‎Malabu $1.1 billion shady deal.

The 9-count charge was filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday, sources at the EFCC told PREMIUM TIMES.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Mr. Adoke and former finance minister , Yerima Ngama, approved the transfer of about $1.1 billion into Nigerian accounts controlled by Mr. Etete.

Dan Etete
Dan Etete

The money was paid by oil giants, Shell and ENI, ‎into a federal government account, for OPL 245, considered the richest oil bloc in Africa.

After the transfer to Mr. Etete, over half of the money was paid to accounts of shady companie‎s controlled by Mr. Aliyu.

Although Mr. Adoke has repeatedly claimed he did no wrong, investigations by authorities in Nigeria, UK, and Italy have found him culpable in the scandal.

More details later…

  • Rommel

    Of course he did not no wrong because such actions as he took is not considered a crime in Nigeria.

    • Olu from South Africa

      Truly, where there is no laws there is no sins.

  • www.electionoffenders.ng

    May Our Country Be Lifted Again. Amen.

    May Our Youth Not Find Comfort & Reason To Support Criminals & Men & Women Who Have Stolen The Money of The Nigerian People.

    May Our Prisons Vomit The Innocent and Swallow The Guilty Thieves Who Parade Themselves As Big Men and Party ‘Stalwarts’.

    May A Man Who Stole A Chicken Not Suffer In Prison While The Politician Who Stole a Billion Walk Free.

    Let Justice Rule This Land, Let the Righteous Lead This Land.

    May Those Who Plan Against This Country Find That The Mighty Hand Of God Will Lead them Into A Darkness They Did Not Expect.

    The poor people of this country have suffered enough abuse. There are millions of people RIGHT NOW without even 50 Naira in their pocket and they dont know where they will get food. They are hungry and hopeless.

    Dont ever come here and support a man who stole billions. God is Great!

    • marc umeh

      We can pray all we want but as long as nigerians tolerate injustce , this nation is going nowhere. Only mass action will save the country. And please don’t pity the ” suffering. masses “. These are the people who happily stone a chicken thief but celebrate a billionaire looter.

  • emmanuel

    This Malabu thing is a huge joke in Nigeria and would get to a boiling point someday.
    How different were payments to Alhaji Indimi, Mai Deribe, Theophilus Danjuma and other blocks help by the proxies of the variuos Nigeria leaders in the past? Danjuma even refused to pay the signature bonus and nothing happened.
    We all know what is involved in this case. Those who want this block taken back so it can be reallocated to them – Buhari, El-Rufai, Sanusi and Dangote.
    SS people watch out as this game playout.
    Nigeria is not for any set of people

  • Galantman

    With all this sickening looting scandals of monumental proportions, some people still cant comprehend why this country remains undeveloped, and in recession. They simply forgot that in nation building, just as in the scriptures, WHAT YOU SAW, IS WHAT YOU REAP. Q.E.D

    • emmanuel

      There is no looting in this case sorry. Shell and ENI paid contractual amount for Oil Block transfer with Malabu. There was a case on it and once they got judgement, the money which was domiciled with the FG was paid to them.
      PT please give details to enlighten Nigeria.

      • Galantman

        My freind, you surprised me. Please go and read the details before you continue to embrace yourself. Can a company incorporated within 5 working days be able to corner a job or oil block worth 1.1 billion US Dollars under a sane environment? Answer this question first. Did you know that people have been jailed in the countries involved while their partners in crime in Nigeria are enjoying freedom? Let me tell you this: this type of your attitude of trying to defend evil under ANY guise is responsible for our present predicament. I don’t care whose ox is gored, but I’m very angry that our collective heritage is been blown to pieces. The choice is ours:- to make or mar our future

  • Dazmillion

    When will Dr Fortunato be charged to court. His was the dirty hands that signed off on that money transfer.

  • Ekwekwe

    The last kicks of the humiliated, dumped, eye service expert and Buhari job-man, Magu.

  • Jones

    A man from the south owns a bloc its fraudulent. Whereas Danjuma got 246 and other northerners did as well. This is just a joke. Shell and Eni paid for the bloc and the signature bonus paid to government. Where is the fraud?

    • marc umeh

      I really don’t understand why any nigerian govt would allow an individual to own an oil block. That makes no sense at all. It destabilizes the polity , unduly concentrates unearned wealth in one person, and discourages a culture of hardwork.
      That to me is criminal.

  • Olori Magege

    Just wondering who is currently holding the position held by Andookaa and Adoke? Haa Malami, let him see how time changes

    • Baba B

      You should be reflective in this regard after what you and your criminal gang led by the convicted grand criminal thief Ibori did and still doing in Delta State

  • Okey Okoye

    This was AG who went on exile immediately the term of incompetent Jonathan Goodluck was over. What a shame and image of the country dented by such ministers and there are many of them like that. They ran because they are involved in massive corruptions . The north has not done any justices to the body of the country called Nigeria. The massive corruptions are perpetrated by the northerners, majority of it, thought other ethnic groups are involved.

  • Stella Dominic

  • serubawon70

    One can only hope that these guys have not perfected their escape route with the chance they had over the years to use the money to line judges pocket. Anything is possible in Nigeria

  • thusspokez

    $Billion here, $Billion there — so much money. Where do they come from? Are Nigerians sure that their federal governments (past and present) have been giving then the true revenue, and not a much reduced figure? How do you have so many $billions stolen by individuals — not to mention, $billions in government waste — and have a medium-size economy still on its feet?

  • Izon Redeemer

    Very scary that the embattled Satanic drug infested brain of thief Magu-of the defunct efcc and a— serial fraudster who deceived the FCT into renting an apartment for him at the cost of 40m–has now turned to the Ijaw Nation again via Obj to Etete—-There is no court in Europe that this case have not been taken to—from Italy to London–all failed–So will the Ibos who have decided to align with the Fulanis ati the head of the Yoruba mafia Obj– to fight Ijaw man Etete, will fail again and again in the name of our Lord-Jesus Christ—and Jehovah GOD —Creator of the universe———How can late Abacha dash two oil wells to two individuals-eg–Danjuma ati Etete——————–Danjumah who hails from oiless Taraba dtate,sold his oil well and made his millions—-quietly———But when it got to Ijaw man Etete——————the Ibos again ganged up with the Fulanis ati Yorubas to deny the Ijaw man his oil well—-Who AMONG THE DUO HAS MORE RIGHT TO THE OIL WELLS BETWEEN DANJUMA AND ETETE?—–The Yorubas have discovered oil in their own backyard in Lagos—–the oil exploration activities is being undertaken by the Yorubas themselves—via Falawiyo———-not in the niger delta–Where–Every oilblock is owned by the Fulanis–Yorubas and Ibos in the creeks of the Niger delta—–Etete is the first Ijaw man to be gifted an oil block by a Kanuri man—–late Abacha———–I have often warned the mumu Ijaws to be beware of the Ibos–But they would not listen——–Often see them as their half brothers—-It is not the Fulanis who are after Etete–it is the Ibos–this time around——USING THE FULANIS TO DEMONIZE THE IJAWS———BECAUSE OF THEIR INSTATIBLE GREED–If mumu Etete had remained with his Oyibi wife all these rubbish would not have happened to him—-Instead he foolishly married an Ibo woman who turned out to be a gold digger—Separation with no strings attached to any is he only solution to our woes in the SS————-else THIS MADNESS WILL NEVER STOP–Soon the story will be that they half heartedly voted for Ijaw man Jonathan—ANIMALS

  • marc umeh

    And now they are going abegging . Loan from IMF , charity from Europe , China and even India.
    They have no shame !!!!