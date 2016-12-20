Malabu $1.1 billion‎: EFCC files fraud charges against Adoke, Etete, Aliyu

Related News

The anti-graft EFCC has filed fraud charges against Nigeria’s former Attorney-General, Mohammed Adoke; a former petroleum minister, Dan Etete; and a controversial businessman, Abubakar Aliyu, and others for their roles in the ‎Malabu $1.1 billion shady deal.

The 9-count charge was filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday, sources at the EFCC told PREMIUM TIMES.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Mr. Adoke and former finance minister , Yerima Ngama, approved the transfer of about $1.1 billion into Nigerian accounts controlled by Mr. Etete.

The money was paid by oil giants, Shell and ENI, ‎into a federal government account, for OPL 245, considered the richest oil bloc in Africa.

After the transfer to Mr. Etete, over half of the money was paid to accounts of shady companie‎s controlled by Mr. Aliyu.

Although Mr. Adoke has repeatedly claimed he did no wrong, investigations by authorities in Nigeria, UK, and Italy have found him culpable in the scandal.

