How I withdrew N16.7 billion cash for Jonah Jang – Government Cashier

A former cashier has told a probe panel of enquiry how he withdrew N16.7 billion cash for former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang.

Yusuf Pam, a former cashier attached to the office of the Secretary to the State Government, told the panel that he withdrew the N16.7 billion based on “executive directive from the former governor”.

He told the commission that he was given security backup to withdraw the cash, and disclosed that each withdrawal was “usually a maximum of N150 million, which is always delivered to the governor”.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry has since said the money was not accounted for by the past administration.

The commission was set up to probe Mr. Jang’s eight years as Plateau governor.

On Tuesday, the commission examined witnesses with respect to a memo against Mr. Jang and the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The chairman of the commission, Stephen Adah, while analysing the contents of the memo, observed that the N16.7 billion was withdrawn by Mr. Pam.

Kelvin Bamshak, former Director, Finance and Supply, Office of the SSG, while standing as a witness, told the commission that the N16.7 billion was a “classified expenditure”.

Mr. Bamshak said that the purpose for the withdrawal, and how it was expended, was only known by the Jang.

He also revealed that N100 million was released as running cost to `Operation Rainbow’, a security outfit established by Mr. Jang, to complement the police and the Special Task Force, in addressing lingering security issues.

The commission also observed that another N5 million was withdrawn via the Automated Teller Machine in 2010, and revealed that the money could not be traced to anyone as no beneficiary was identified.

The chairman thereafter adjourned further hearing on the memo to November 23.

(NAN)

  • Shahokaya

    Jaga jaga Jang should be jailed for life.

    • Epsilon_Delta

      No, he did nothing different from others. Until free money from niger-delta stops, this madness will continue.

      • Victor

        Dude, whether the money is from the Niger delta or the moon, a thief would always steal. It may be oil today, tomorrow it could be proceeds of solid minerals or VAT.

        • Last goodman

          It will be practically impossible to siphon revenue from VAT in this manner without immediate consequences. People will pay more attention if a significant proportion of the revenue used to run the state is derived from taxation.

    • Ayo Blessing

  • Jimoh Tijani

    As far as I am concerned, there is no hope for this country in the nearest future. Government of the day can never succeed in its approach to fighting corruption.

  • And the kleptomaniac Jang is hiding in the senate as a senator now,if he is arrested the PDP will go to town that it is witch hunting,how can a country seriously gang raped by this looting political elites survive all this!..until we have a military intervention to sweep off all this people,having a just society is a mirage!.

  • Alpachino Roar

    All Jonah Jang spent is security votes and is entitled to spend it. Abi a governor should just sit down and do nothing. The cars the lalong abi whatever his name is is using is from where? Some of u don’t even know what to say at times. At least in plateau state history we have Jang that stopped yearly Islamic terrorist invasion in plateau(crisis) ,did roads,expanded major towns and returned Jos to its lost glory. Make them go sleep joor. That confused human being.

  • sammyctu ode

    When all these governors and politicians are giving these illegal directives to their staff to steal, it’s better for all these ppl to alert Nigerians and the media when the crimes are being committed instead of waiting till after the crimes have been committed and when the money have been looted and spent.

    • Kitunde

      The messengers are complicit in the joint enterprise-They are akin to drug couriers

      • Du Covenant

        Thank you my broda!. Why is this thwart talking now after the fact?, we just don’t know what patriotism is all about.

  • Ayo Blessing

  • Wilfred Bankole Ademokun

    What a shameless DORO GOVERNOR JONAH JANG DI JANGO.

  • SAM .A

    Jona Jang , no doubt profess to be a Christian , he even followed President Jonathan on pilgrimage to Jerusalem .This so called Christians used the governors executive power to loot his state N16.7 billions , withdrawing N150million each time . It is not only Christians that do it Muslim Governors were also involved , remember Saraki and the GT Bank in governors Quarters . It is time to ship these looter Governors to China for appropriate treatment [exchange program]. These people have used their faith to rob the people they claimed to serve.

    • Du Covenant

      My broda, I never believed for a second that GEJ, Jona Jang and the likes were true christians. One could see it all in their body language unless one is blind. Jona Jang had ‘classified expenditure’ when it was the people of Plateau that foolishly hired him and went for years without slaries being paid, we have a house of assembly that is impotent due to greed and corruption why won’t the governors do whatever they want with the public purse?. Despite such egoistic and dictatorial practices we still deceive ourselves that we have democracy in Nigeria. May God helps us!..