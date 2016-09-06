Reports of hardship in Nigeria ‘mere propaganda’ – NAN chief, Onanuga

and
Bayo-Onanuga

The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Bayo Onanuga, has come under fire after accusing the Nigerian media of embellishing reports about the country’s economic crisis that has left families struggling to survive.

Mr. Onanuga accused the media of “over-sensationalization”, and said reports about hardship appeared to be a “mere propaganda”, inflamed by those who lost the 2015 election.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Mr. Onanuga said his findings showed that the cost of food items had not gone up, contrary to reports in the media.

“I was in Bauchi and Jos at the weekend, I also found that food was cheap everywhere,” said Mr. Onanuga, who appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari last May.

“In our hotel, we paid about N700 for a plate of semovita, or eba with a choice of cat fish or chicken.

“On the roadside, I found to my surprise that with just N1000, I bought over 50 oranges, two giant water melon and 10 pieces of sweet potato.

“I had experienced a similar thing in the market at Abuja, where I found that with N1, 400, I could make a big vegetable soup, with tomato, pepper and roasted Titus fish.

“Are the media and bloggers really painting a correct image of our country? It’s time for the media to objectively conduct a reality check about our reports, whether we are not over sensationalising so-called hardship that we talked about.”

Mr. Onanuga also faulted recent media reports that due to the grinding hardship, foreign airlines fly almost empty out of Nigeria.

“My daughter was on the Virgin Atlantic Flight that took off from Lagos to London today,” he said. Bayo Onanuga

“I asked her to find out whether the plane was filled up or going to London near empty judging by the noisy campaign from a section of the country about the ‘hardship’ in our country.

“My daughter sent back this one-line text, after boarding: “daddy, the flight was filled up o.

“This makes me to wonder whether all the seeming orchestrated campaign in the media was not mere propaganda to make the Buhari regime look really bad.”

A respected journalist, Mr. Onanuga was among those who confronted the tyranny of military rule in Nigeria in the 1980s and 1990s. He suffered persecution during the Sani Abacha dictatorship and fled the country in December 1997.

Before his appointment as head of NAN, Mr. Onanuga, a multiple award winning publisher, editor, and reporter, was the chief executive officer of The News/PM News.

His comments Tuesday drew scathing criticisms from his online followers on Tuesday, with some readers asking him to take down the post.

One user, Adeyemi Adeniyi, described Mr. Onanuga’s comments as “plain insensitive”.

“Mr. Onanuga certainly does not belong here in the world of Nigerians who daily toil and yet groan under excruciating hardship,” he wrote.

Victor Ojelabi suggested the NAN MD’s account had been hacked. “Someone should please inform him,” Mr. Ojelabi.

Mr. Onanuga confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that he authored the post. Again, he suggested that the claim of hardship was politically motivated.

But he said he merely posed a question, and had not taken a definite position on the issue.

“I am not saying there’s no problem in our country, but some of the things are exaggerated. I just raised a kind of intervention to ask are these things really true,” Mr. Onanuga told PREMIUM TIMES. “I have seen photographs of children suffering from kwashiorkor and they are passing them off as what’s happening in Nigeria.

Mr. Onanuga said he was not surprised by the criticisms that followed his post.

“Some people have taken position. Some people who lost election in 2015 are still behaving as if they were still campaigning. If you look at some of criticisms, they appear to be coming from a particular section of the country persistently and consistently,” he said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Olori Magege

    Mr Onanuga we have so much regard and respect for. And you earned it. I invite you to come to Agbarho near Warri to buy garri. Yesterday I gave my wife 700 naira for a basket of garri. She invited me to come to the market with her to buy it. I paid 750 naira for what was 300 naira two months ago. Your NAN appointment drop it rather than mess your reputation up

    • Our name is Oh!

      Maybe your wife and the Garri seller have connived to swindle you. Keep an eye on her.

      • olayiwola

        Now, I know your mischief!!!

        • Dada Duro-Emmanuel

          THERE IS NO HOPE FOR NIGERIA SO LONG AS UPSIDE DOWN MAN LIKE BAYO ONANUGA

          IS ALLOWED INTO PUBLIC OFFICE WITHOUT ANY MORAL COMPASS OR THINKING ABILITY.

          • Orly Ajayi

            I believe
            Nigeria will be a better place if Bayo Onanuga is promptly transferred to the
            storehouse of the News Agency of Nigeria tomorrow morning to arrange bulletins
            issued in previous years by far more sober Managing Directors of that News Agency,
            before his own cursed arrival. His new duty should actually be to read each news
            bulletin before filing it so as to be more educated that sycophancy has no place
            in public publishing or broadcasting in a democracy.

    • Iskacountryman

      i bet dat hair for im nose na phototrick…

    • arewethishopeless

      PMB needs to be very careful. Remember this was the same strategy used by over-zealous persons to disprove that the Chibok girls were kidnapped.
      PMB, those around you are your worst enemy. Don’t end up being caged like GEJ …

  • Watch man

    Bayooooo, Bayooooo, Bayooooo! How many times did I call you? So you can be like this? Just because the govt in power has employed you? Anyway Reuben Abati was also very critical of govt until he was employed by GEJ; same thing with Segun Adeniyi until Yar Adua employed him. So, it is not surprising. You and Femi Adesina do not see any hardship now. No problem! Your days in govt will also expire and we will know what your language will be.

    • William Norris

      His language will not change. He would have piled up a mega bank account, some choice property in Abuja and so on…and will remain ever grateful to Nigeria as a result.

      Read Segun Adeniyi. You see any CHANGE there? Or with Abati?

      • Watch man

        Really surprising dear!

  • Great Man

    The man has become a politician because of appointment and no more a journalist. Let him look back at his The News and see the reports he published before becoming NAN MD. In fact politics is not good jare

  • evidence

    Unbelievable.

  • Our name is Oh!

    All those lamenting are only saying hardship! hardshikp! inter spaced with the occasional “toiling”!
    Explain your hardship instead of just making noise.

    • olayiwola

      Another excuse!!! Keep at it to justify the pay you are receiving! Meanwhile why don’t you visit your relatives to enquire from them about their living costs and give them your excuses!

  • Say the truth

    When you eating it is bad manner to talk. Another apostle of GO AND DIE.

  • Francis Onaiyekan

    I am terribly unhappy with the Mr. Onanuga’s position. If he can afford to spend ‘just N1000’ on oranges and watermelon just like that, can the many other citizens living below poverty line afford that? No. I can bet my last kobo that not up to 10 percent of his fellow citizens can put a ‘daughter’ on Virgin for London. Bayo can. Which is okay because, from what I know of his professional practice, he has earned his achievements respectably and he deserves the benefits from them.
    However, he should please not talk like this. Out of respect for all he has done for his country through The News and its sister publications, I refrain from words that reflect my dissappointment with Mr Onanuga. But I would ask him to walk- not drive o!- around on the streets of Ojuelegba, Mushin, Ajegunle and even further into the rural areas; life is increasingly hard and harsh for the average citizen sir. I think it was the late eminent writer Achebe who wrote something to the effect that just because a man’s yam is oiled by the gods does not entitle him to arrogance. (I hope someone can help me out with the correct Igbo rendering of this).
    Oga Bayo, I hope and pray that you can make a difference for the good in your government job. But do not do anything to degrade your well earned reputation as a fearless journalist even in the terrible days of the ‘evil duo’. Sebi you know them abi?
    I wish you wisdom in the discharge of your duty.
    Francis Onaiyekan

  • bayuse

    Premium Times, your story falls in line with what I suspect has been going on in our country, that the media are hyping their reports to generate traffic or gain readers.
    Your report put words in my mouth. Here is what I wrote on Facebook: “This makes me to wonder whether all the seeming orchestrated campaign in the media was not mere propaganda to make the Buhari regime look really bad”.
    This sentence is hypothetical. It is so simple to understand. I did not affirm anything and in the context of my earlier position, I was building a position. And I never reached a conclusion. Even in my following statements, I merely raised posers whether we should not temper the usually sweeping reports about the economic condition in our country.
    I thought I made myself clear to your reporter, Adebayo, when he called.
    The angle used was the usual media game of mischief and I thought a medium like yours ought to abide by the truth and the context of a story and not skewed things to achieve sensation or a desired end.

    • Truth Justice Equity

      Bayo you have no shame at all,you have lost all your integrity by lying against your conscience because of filthy lucre.may be you are amongst the privileged APC goons that emir saunusi was talking about sitting in their gardens and with ordinary phone calls make profits of up to a billion naira simply by putting a call to CBN for dollar allocation.
      How else could any human being mock suffering ,traumatized, agonizing, sorrowful, dying citizens of Nigeria as you are doing while enjoying your self in your hotel abode,U are supposed to the head NAN,does it mean that NAN have no reporters again on ground in Nigeria, what are your reporters telling you about the conditions of Nigerian citizens today,you talked about your daughter giving you on the spot report about flights coming and going out of Nigeria, I ask you bayo,if you the father of your daughter could so heartlessly lie and peddle falsehoods against Nigerian citizens, what do you expect your own daughter raised in your own image to do.a bitter source of water can not yield sweet water,a mango tree can’t bring forth oranges neither will a snake give birth to a dove .U are reaping what you sowed in your daughter. Nigerians are in severe pains that they are cursing the day jega announced APC and buhari as the winner of 2015 elections, some are even cursing the day APC was registered by inec.bayo in case you are blind,deaf and dumb,please a bag of rice is now 22,000,vegetables oil is now 15000 per 30 litres, a bag of floor is now 18,000,a 5 litre paint bucket of garri is now 700naira ,a liter of diesel is now 200 naira,a carton of frozen chicken is now 14000 naira, a dollar is now 420 naira.if you are not feeling the pain because you are now living larger than life via your new appointment, please don’t provoke Nigerians with your lying tongue, if you and your calamitous ineptitude sleepwalking lying government can’t help Nigeria, please don’t destroy Nigeria with your provocative lies.shame on you.

      • vagabonds in power

        It is sad that we have such in the Journalism Profession—–very sad indeed–I am too chocked for the right words–to use describe this political misfit–another hail hitler of the bingo buhari group

    • Darlington

      Bayo, I am really disappointed in you! Just for mere pot of porridge, you have sold your conscience, birth right and hard earned reputation. Your comment is the height of heartlessness and man inhumanity to man! You’re a tribal bigot by alluding that complaints of hardship are coming from a section of the country, as if hunger understands tribe or religion. That section of the country saw it before now that Buhari had absolutely nothing to offer and rejected him at the polls, but because of your tribe’s chronic hatred for that section of the country, you people sheepishly supported this excavated dinosaur just to spite them. What is happening today? Highest number of suicide deaths as a result of Buhari’s economic recession are from your brothers in Lagos. People like you will be stoned on the street very soon. Stop insulting the sensibilities of Nigerians..

    • William Norris

      Hypothetical doesn’t cut it, the situation in Nigeria leaves no room for debate.

      Just in case your high powered post has now insulated you from the realities of life in the country let me make it clear -Nigerians are suffering from inflation, insecurity and generally depressed living standards.

      Yes you must defend your boss The Dullard but at least try and make a PLAUSIBLE argument !!! Shhhheeeesssh, why are Nigerians such a deviant & shameless people!!! You Sir are a disgrace to your profession. I trust whatever esteem you had from those who thought you were honorable has now been depleted.

      People like you ought to be shot or butchered. That’s what it will take to get good government in this country but Nigerians are COWARDS and it’s clear from your utterances that you know it. Good for you, Pedophile Mohammed has buttered your bread.

    • persona

      You are definitely not the first person that has complained about reportage. Buhari, Soyinka, Oby, SLS all have complained about how the media skew reportage for traffic and they enjoy the social experiment where people chew each other out. PT, SR and some other print media have latched on this and I suspect its to not lose patronage so they can sustain their businesses. The position you put out is clear and every sensible person literate enough can figure that out. Investigative journalism requires countering your position. I am sure someone in Bauchi can confirm or deny what the value of the purchase was or would be, a simple information about when the daughter traveled would be fair to figure out flight load and general patter at the nation’s airports. It is indeed a shame that those charged with stating things as dished out, twist and have no shame at all doing same. A complete speech of SLS indicate that contrary to what was written about SLS attacking Buhari and the allegation tainted with people making calls to make billions doing nothing, the full account was different. The Finance minister also denied having and account on twitter, a town hall meeting statement was twisted to mean she did make a post on twitter which she doesn’t have such an account. I feel bad that we are doing this to ourselves, amplifying a bad situation for profit, it is nothing short of economic terrorism on the part of the media. The times are hard, the media seem to be making it harder with incorrect, twisted reportage laced with deliberate despair. We then wonder why the president never speaks when he is at home, he advised they do investigative journalism, they wont. The forex situation and fuel has made the economy take a hit, things are marginally expensive, cost of living increased and above all, affordability has become more challenging. Jobs have been lost and Nigerians need a breather, we should not because of that begin to twist stories for patronage, that is very unpatriotic.

  • TininiTanana

    Unbelievable!

  • Truth Justice Equity

    Buhari knew what he is doing, if any body is in search of liars,he only need to look for a son or daughter of Judas race ,the Cretans of Nigeria ,and the job is done.yorubats are heartless liars,sorry to say ,yorubas are so shameless that they can call white- black,day -night,woman -man ,and Satan- God ,without feeling guilty or any sense of remorse or shame.I have never seen a generation that was conceived with a lying spirit like these people.even when you catch a Yoruba red handed committing an evil,he/she will shout ’emiko’.a race that told their children that their forefathers fell down from the sky ,are something else.nobody should be surprised that onanuga is telling his free education product listeners that Sheraton hotels where he lodged is selling a plate of food to him and his bewitched race for 700 naira a plate,that awolowo is selling a bag of rice to him at 2000 naira a bag.and that he is buying 30 litres of vegetables oil for 2000 naira .that is the spirit of a Yoruba man when he is turbocharged with his treacherous mischievous Judas kiss .what a people.

    • deanart

      Who is this canibals called son of Judas? .Who is this son of evil talking to?.like I said ;not untill you people stop feeding on human flesh you won’t stop your perceptual haterade for yoruba nation .useless children of baby factory.

      • Truth Justice Equity

        The people caught killing and eating human flesh were in Soka forest in Ibadan,the other one caught in what could fit into your baby factory narratives was a Yoruba woman in Ogun state ,using under aged children to do sex slavery in her C & S dirty enclave .there is no body that hate Yoruba people but their vile characters is the problem. How can you describe a bayo that shamelessly and treacherously stood up to lie against his conscience and his nation because of filthy lucre and a position he will soon vacate in this form, if not a descendant of Judas Iscariot and Cretans tribe of Nigeria.what a shame.

  • Rommel

    I have asked Nigerians to make a comparison of cost of living across Africa to properly situate Nigeria before calling Buhari names,even in West Africa,Nigeria is about the cheapest country and some cities are 3X higher than Nigeria,why are Nigerians lying about their country,I discovered that some people simply want to create problems in Nigeria so they can have legitimate grounds to seek asylum,well too bad,the only country that will grant Nigerians asylum is south Sudan.

    • vagabonds in power

      Do you know the priest did not get his analogy correctly? While the situation Jesus and his disciples faced is a natural phenomenon, the one Buhari and Nigerians are facing are clearly man-made. And while Jesus had supernatural powers to handle tough cases, our Buhari does not even have enough human wisdom to tackle his immediate challenges.

      Onanuga I beg to disagree. You have to be fair to Mr President. He is trying his best to solve an endemic problem inherited from past administrations and his Ijaw brothers-. A lot of rot had taken place before now. The local and international circumstances are overwhelming. No right-thinking person can blame him. And unlike Jesus, he is not even sleeping at all. He’s wide awake, searching for the best solution.

    • clairvoyance

      True talk even in Ghana petrol sells for #350 current exchange rate and food stuffs are way expensive, I just laugh when I here people say there’s hunger in the country when compared to Ghana simply because they have not travelled outside the country even to their immediate neighbors.

  • vagabonds in power

    We are disappointed with those that voted, canvassed for or aided Buhari’s emergence as the President of this Country. Yes, US and Britain supported him because they prefer a pawn, as a matter of fact, a man without any clue of the game theory. Even Abacha understood better, God bless his soul, because Buhari has made him a saint. Nigerians were better off, in spite the numerous sanctions and embargoes placed on Nigeria, during Abacha’s era.

    1.1 All of a sudden, in what appears to be a spell on some of us, we lost every sense of our past history. A man who in his name, some innocent people were brutally killed including youth Corpers, when he lost the presidential election of 2011. Maybe someone should show me a video clip of him visiting the deceased families.

    We are disappointed with those that voted, canvassed for or aided Buhari’s emergence as the President of this Country. Yes, US and Britain supported him because they prefer a pawn, as a matter of fact, a man without any clue of the game theory. Even Abacha understood better, God bless his soul, because Buhari has made him a saint. Nigerians were better off, in spite the numerous sanctions and embargoes placed on Nigeria, during Abacha’s era.

    All of a sudden, in what appears to be a spell on some of us, we lost every sense of our past history. A man who in his name, some innocent people were brutally killed including youth Corpers, when he lost the presidential election of 2011. Maybe someone should show me a video clip of him visiting the deceased families.———————–Another conduit pipe to steal money———————it is BINGO BUHARI WHO NEEDS CHANGE NOT THE SUFFERING MASSES—

  • Burning Spear

    A priest likened the disciples of Jesus to Nigerians who are crying and wailing and worrying themselves sore over the hard life that has now defined their lifestyle. How many Nigerians, like the Israelites who encountered some difficulties as they were journeying from Egypt to the promised land, preferred to go back to Egypt because of the degree of hardship they were facing ask Onanuga? The priest like Onanuga, said many Nigerians are already expressing desire to go back to the old days of former President Jonathan where they ate garlic and onion, instead of the tasteless manna from heaven. And they are asking Buhari, Mr President don’t you mind we if groan and die?

    Masses (So if the priest compared the disciples to Nigerians, did he also compare Buhari to Jesus?)

    Well, not exactly, but…

    (cuts in) There is no ‘but’ in this matter. That will be clear case of blasphemy. The two of them do not compare by any means. The one was in charge of his environment and circumstances while the other is completely bereft of managerial competence, I don’t want to use that notorious lingo: clueless.

    Look, I don’t intend to get into any argument with you. Just allow me represent the narrative of the priest. That is my interest. I am not interested in the political interpretation you want to deduce from the story.

    Ok, so continue.

    • vagabonds in power

      The priest likened the socio-economic challenges facing Nigeria right now to the storm. He pointed out the hike in cost of cement, how it has risen from N1.600 to N2,300 per bag in a developing economy; how many companies are closing shop and leaving the country, thus worsening the unemployment situation in the country; how many other companies are unable to keep doing their legitimate businesses because of the low purchasing power of Nigerians; how even state governments can no longer pay salaries; how our take home pays can no longer take us home; how business operations and transactions are being stifled and frustrated because of scarcity of forex; how even two square meals a day is now a mirage, how parents are jittery over how they will pay their children’s school fees as they resume in two weeks; how foreign students are being bundled back home because there is no foreign exchange to pay their fees, and how Nigeria has indeed relapsed into the worst form of economic depression in 29 years…

    • Sule Garba

      Where have you been, it has being long I saw your comment on any of the forum. I don’t agree with you,but I like reading your debt with grugru, keu and Peter2000..

  • thusspokez

    “On the roadside, I found to my surprise that with just N1000, I bought over 50 oranges, two giant water melon and 10 pieces of sweet potato.

    Lucky for this man that he has job and salary to enable him afford these food items, but what about the millions of Nigerians without jobs and money?

  • vagabonds in power

    Onanuga———-I have always known Nigerians as being very pessimistic people. Where others are seeing the bottle as half full, some choose to see it as half empty. Look, the water will not overwhelm us. God is in charge of the Nigerian boat. We shall overcome. Suddenly a voice shall arise to rebuke the economic storm blowing us from the home of the Sultan of SOKOTO. And suddenly, there will be a great calm and you will begin to wonder whence the storm came from or went. Be still my brother. It shall be well with Bingo Buhari.

    That is the problem with Nigeria and Nigerians. We spiritualise just everything. Even the basic laws of Nature and Economics, we breach them believing that God will come to our rescue, without we doing the needful. Look, did that priest of yours not say God cannot be mocked? And lest I forget, what has happened to the over two trillion Naira the government said they recovered from treasury looters? What about all the money gathered from the TSA window? Is the government still saving money while we wither economically like Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former governor of Anambra State did? Let them walk the talk of reflating the economy. Nigerians are hungry and dying. We don’t need another Umaru Dikko or Onanuga to deny that Nigerian children are not yet eating from the dustbins because there are no dustbins anymore. Everything is eaten up.

    Stop reading from the book of Lamentation. It is time to pray. If no one else leads the prayer session, let us invite General Gowon with his Nigeria Prays team. We need the supernatural economist to bail us out.

    There you the Ijaws from the Niger delta go again.

  • Spoken word

    Things are not looking great right now but a section of the media are definitely over sensationalizing bad news.almost as if they wish the worst for Nigeria.

    • William Norris

      APC did the same when Jonathan was President and that time things were NOT this bad.

  • Martins

    These are the nonsensical fellows Lai Muhammed appointed along with Osita Okechukwu and Ishaq Modibbo Kawu to assist spread propaganda information around the nation. Now we understand why the ministry of information has a larger budget than that of Agriculture and Solid Minerals combined even with all the talk of economic diversification. According to this government, Nigerians should eat propaganda.

    • Sule Garba

      Look with five hundred naira I can buy you 4 water melon with .2500 I can also buy one bag of Irish potatoes ,in jos and Bauchi. He is right. It is only imported food that are expensive.

      • Darlington

        Suffering and smiling hypocrites!

      • Martins

        @ Sule Garba, so the whole country should relocate to Buchi because watermelon and Irish potatoes are cheap there? This Northern people with your quota education wont kill someone. You forgot that people also eat rice, beans, yams, vegetable and palm oil, eggs etc.

        • Darlington

          My brother, I went to Wuse market today to buy 3 grams of gold necklace which I was told to buy for 23000 three months ago, to my uttermost chagrin, the same 3 grams of white gold is now sold for N43,500! Only Buhari’s “change magic wand” can make this happen.

          • persona

            Gold is a commodity with international prices. Please let us focus on products that affect the common man. The man also said he purchased in Abuja and gave figures about flight from Lagos and the prices in Bauchi. Let us find empirical figures to counter him. The main cause for increases are forex and fuel. The alternatives are there, some are gradually embracing them and it comes to a matter of choice. You chose to buy gold and another chose to buy food. Good part is that both prices you have quoted are under the same Buhari regime. The rate for forex 3 months ago is not the same now and indeed it has almost doubled, you should not be surprised that the price will be the same. Your findings have value but its subject to currency fluctuation and its an imported commodity.

          • William Norris

            Is garri also imported? Because the price has gone up drastically too.

          • persona

            The production of garri is seasonal and above all, you will recall the minister going as far as saying he would ban any fertilizer company that exports fertilizer for forex when there is local need. You will also recall the report that was released that the last administration owed 64B to fertilizer manufacturers, this tell us that they may not have had a good yield or even input to make the harvest bountiful. I am not supporting the government blindly, based on the information out there and public feedback, I think certain deductions can be made. Recall, when Tomato was scarce, it was everywhere, when it got restored, nobody reported it, all we got was from social media but the news outlets that cried then refused to report the normalcy. The tomato issue lasted months and so will cassava. Recall the last administration told us that agric was successful, how come we cant feed ourselves sufficiently now? If the harvest was bountiful, then the cost for transportation due to fuel may have caused the increase in prices for garri also. I just prefer to think it through than complain. Complaints don’t solve issue, thinking does.

          • Powerlessconscious

            The price of the commodity depends on location. So you can not use the price in your area to judge. For example: living is always expensive in abuja, living is always cheaper in Ibadan. I know you will like to talk about about cash flow? Also porthacourt has a high living standard. Location dictate the price of COMMON commodities.

          • grand maze

            The price of local rice at Onitsha is 17,000 as at 07/09/16

      • adeade

        That’s the only thing you eat in His i guess..your mouth is smelling..

    • Nkem

      Mr. Amateur Propagandist Bayo Onanuga:

      Petrol per litre is how much today,
      after President Buhari increased the price few months ago? It is 145 Naira per litre.
      For 5kv generator, how many litres do you need per day to generate your own electricity,
      for just six (6) hours? You’ll need 10 litres. That is how much? It is 1,450 Naira per day.

      Now, since the zero megawatts Minister for Power Raji Fashola
      has no knowledge of how to supply electricity to Nigerians, how much do you need per month,
      to get six hours of private electricity a day? You’ll need 44,500 Naira a month.

      Follow me, please!
      What is the minimum amount you need today to cook a pot of soup for your four children,
      as a family? The minimum is six thousand Naira – with minimum ingredients. So multiply that by
      15 days, if you will manage the pot of soup for two days. What will you get? You will need
      90,000 Naira a month to feed a family of four.

      That means Naira devaluation
      by President Buhari plus the petrol tax by President Buhari have now made life impossible
      in Nigeria. Just to eat and have six hours electricity for a family now cost 133, 500 Naira per month,
      without doing any other thing, not even going out, or, even going to school. How many Nigerians
      earn 133,000 Naira per month? Answer me, please!

      • William Norris

        A credible survey has it that only 0.5% of Nigerians earn ₦200K per month.

    • TRUTH MASTER

      You spread lies and you are definitely unbelievable concerning the budget. Do you live in a cave? Bayo, Osita and Modibbo are light years better than you, an internet troll! Perhaps you may want to apply to be a messenger in the office of any of them. That’s your standard.

      • Martins

        Kindly state the amount budgeted to the Ministry of Information, Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Solid Minerals. State the record here and see who will die in shame. You are a complete disgrace.

        • TRUTH MASTER

          I don’t debate scumbags!

  • Ben Echejieme

    Dear Editor Premium Times,

    Bayo Onanuga must go….he is a mentally dissolute creature

    THERE ARE NO RADICALS amongst the rump of those who say they fought for June 12.
    They are wholly crass opportunists and thieves looking for what to eat under Moshood Abiola.
    We have seen them naked. Bayo Onanuga was one of them. He is a thorough slave for money.
    He sells remainder shred of honour for money to worm his way into the heart of General Buhari.

    Anything that will keep him in the post of News Agency of Nigeria M.D he’ll do as mentally wretched.
    The General Buhari whose bum-bum Bayo licks with his tongue would himself think little of him too.
    Two weeks ago, Buhari himself said he is aware of extreme economic sufferings of Nigerians today.
    And now comes a mentally daft Bayo Onanuga who says President Buhari was lying against himself.

    Anyone looking for CHANGE in Nigeria should not look at self-described radicals like Bayo Onanuga.
    They have no iota of truth in their hearts. They tell lies like water hose, and fall for the love of money.
    Nothing honest can motivate morally dissolute creatures like Bayo Onanuga who cannot think properly.
    In a good country – not Nigeria today – Bayo Onanuga will be serving time in a mental reformation home.

  • marc umeh

    This man made a verifiable charge —– are planes flying empty out of nigeria , are prices out of reach for the average man , are there starvstion in the land.
    If the answer is NO , then somebody has being lying to the masses.

    • TRUTH MASTER

      The same ones crying wolf are the ones attacking Bayo here. No one has addressed the issues he raised concerning the prices at which he made purchases or the fact that planes are flying out of here loaded. All they do is abuse anyone who does not abuse Buhari. Instead of conserving the food in their systems, they are shouting themselves hoarse. Hunger never wire them!

      • William Norris

        You’re mistaken. Did Virgin Airlines, BA or others INCREASE their number of flights to/from Nigeria? That’s the real question to answer.

        At least one American airline has stopped flying to Nigeria and another one reduced their schedule. What does that mean? I know several (not 1, 2 or 3 but many) families that cancelled their summer vacations to US & UK this year.

        I hope you’re getting what I’m hinting at. In addition those flights are full of middle class people leaving Nigeria for good. Ask any middle class people earning 150 to 200 to 400K per month, many of their peers are leaving the Nigeria. I know that from personal observation.

        • persona

          whether they are leaving for good or not, does that negate the fact that flights are full? Does that make the report a lie?
          To your point about United/ Delta, going via Europe and the middle east created a surge as those were the alternatives and cost options and so, it follows that the flight indeed were not empty. The other airlines may not increase their flights because they know its seasonal and summer just ended so the surge would reduce. It also placed a huge demand on forex which accounts for why the prices was less than 300 before summer and over 400 now. Let us be circumspect, the truth as the man sees it does not make him a liar. He has gone to the market, paid fare for his daughter, he sure has empirical data and till that can be countered, he cant be forced to recant.

          • William Norris

            Yes, Delta & United leaving the Nigerian market may drive people to the UK as a transit route EVEN if the total number of travelers has fallen the flights may be full.

            Delta & United left the Nigerian market for good reason !!! Nigerians are flying LESS. Take it or leave it.

          • persona

            I was at the airport severally and at the beginning of summer, flights were overbooked and that is a fact. It took me days to get flights out of the country and now that summer is over, people will naturally fly less and the stress on the dollar will reduce. Mine is, let us subject what the man wrote to reasonable analysis and I think we just saw what may have caused the upsurge the man alluded to. The views of one doesn’t necessarily be wrong, recall, many students too will be returning to the UK and other countries about now for resumption and that may be the reason why his own daughter too was returning or it could be that people delayed their travels till after summer as prices would crash. There is some logic we can extract from his post and it should not be wished away because he didn’t say people were not going through hardship, he said “could” it be over played? It’s a suggestive question, we all should reason and post our experiences.

          • William Norris

            The Dullard’s NAN mouthpiece said NOTHING reasonable.

            The number of both flights & passengers leaving Nigeria has declined; many of those who are still flying are migrating to other countries.

            The reason is simple – The Dullard has destroyed the economy. I have nothing more to argue with you about.

          • persona

            If you say they are leaving for good, the numbers must be high and the flights are also full. The man mentioned full flights and not why they are leaving. What you postulate supports his claims that the flights are full. I know personally, people returning to schools abroad and I know those that delayed their trip post summer because of tickets cost during summer. Everyone has his own reasons, emigration, school, business trip, even drug pushing, a full flight is a full flight.

          • LagLon

            persona to help you.
            summer is high season. it is now over. virgin et al have cut the days / frequencies that they fly into nigeria – so total gross capacity has been reduced.
            many expats have left the country – i was told that 1 in 3 houses in apapa are empty – same with ikoyi flats. indeed a friend rented a top end flat ..that used to be on the market for usd120k per year for usd50k. if the top end is at usd50k what does it say down the chain and for the asset values.
            WN is right.. the damage didnt have to be like this, but hopefully, if they stop smashing the economy… do something positive (in power or in private sector supports) …it will recover and be in a different stronger form (domestic production led).

          • persona

            I am not saying he may not be right, I was trying to substantiate that the man said aircrafts are full and the “exodus” supports his claims that the crafts are full. If that is the case, the man is nit wrong, he may not have advanced the reasons behind the full flights. I also postulated that the forex and fuel prices has affected the economy, so I agree there is a problem to be fixed. I am just trying to unravel why aircrafts are full while we are in a recession and your contributions too support my claims that flights after summer will likewise reduce. We all seem to be thinking than fighting as many do on this platform. Thanks for the contribution and the civil way of putting your points across.

          • LagLon

            all airlines are flying lower frequencies. think lagos abuja routes – just less flights per day. a lot of expats have been cut back or have personally cut back. just a sign of the times, im not sure its the end of the world.
            think about it this way …i had some staff on N15m ..that was US$100k.. now if an international offers them US$100k.. thats N35m? brain drain. simple.
            i was doomsday in 2015 …strangely more confident now. we are only a few miss-steps from the bottom. i.e. if the apc do something else thats really daft ..then it will be so painful that the team will have to change and 2019 will be interesting.
            but on reflection i ask like author semi does ‘painful for whom?’ – most people that voted for buhari (only the silly ones in the south that bought the change story) have little stake in the capitalist economy that we are worrying about now… if north korean took over south korea and slowed koreas growth to zero… who would it hurt? hence why i feel that there is a little more semi-communist foolishness to get through… then we should get back on track and avoid the road to zimbabwe…

          • persona

            Also, Delta left but from their site, if you choose to book exit from Nigeria, it takes you to Lufthansa’s site. That is clearly another reason why other airlines may be full. The middle eastern airlines have become the toast to US, Europe and the far east. The likes of Royal Air Maroc, Ethiopian, Egypt, Emirates, Qatar. Emirates at a point had 2 flights to Lagos and one to Abuja daily.

    • persona

      As regards flights, I can confirm the planes have not been empty. Summer was so busy inspite of the rates. It also accounts for why forex prices jumped, you will see less demand now and forex will gradually return. I also know people have refused to buy local rice and want imported ones, even the sultan asked the borders be opened to allow importation of rice. After Eid, prices will also drop. The fuel increase has indeed made things marginally expensive but I think the greatest reason why people complain is because: 1- Nigerians always complain irrespective of who the president is, they always prefer the outgone to the incoming. 2- “unrealistic” expectations. The change they voted should transform their lives but without changes to their persons. Time to roll up our sleeves and get back to work. Those making progress in this economy also abound.

      • Otile

        Why do you Yorubas like to live false life?
        What do you people gain from self-deception?
        Why are you yoros like this, why, why?

        Ifa Orunmila why didst thou afflict awon omo yin with iro?

    • GbemigaO

      Please think very well. Airplanes flying out of Nigeria daily cannot take out and in more than 6000 people. We are 180 million people. How can that be used to verify whether people are suffering or not? If you even have only 1 million billionaires and millionaires in the country and only 6000 are flying , how can that be a measure of the condition of the remaining 179.999million people

  • UOU

    The list of those God will punish is increasing fastly after all, we had some people urged and supported, idi amin and Abacah, they said this same thing then until the almighty intervened. Buhari/apc govt is bewitched, anyone associated or and involved in/with them is cursed

    • Darlington

      Bayo Onanuga is a tribal bigot and insufferable hypocrite! He will be stoned on the street before he realises that hunger is on the street. He said that complaints of hardship are coming from one section of the country as if hunger understands tribe, religion and political affiliation.

      • Holy Warriors

        @disqus_Ogpo3s4qzW:disqus

        BAYO ONANUGA IS A MUSLIM BIGOT WHO PLEDGES HIS HEART AND SOUL TO DISHONESTY

        IN HIS WARPED UNDERSTANDING OF THE MEANING OF THE HOLY KORAN HE MEMORIZES.

      • UOU

        That is why I said that the List is growing and people can easily know who are with them and those against them because, as for Revolution, it must happen and i am strongly believing that is why God allowed this government to emerge in the first place. All those hiding under the pen/media, as pro-people are coming out now REAL, as who they are exactly, check out Femi adesina( ex Editor SUN) of all people then this bayo, many of them, they are all group of opportunist hypocrites and deceits

        • Darlington

          I thank God GEJ conceded to these scallywags to enable them expose their crass hypocrisy and gross incompetence. Bayo is a monumental disgrace.

          • UOU

            You know what, things work in Gods way, not in the way of men. Most people were used spiritually and others like myself was in despondency why it should be a buhari that would replace a Jonathan when there are younger better placed northerners in apc, like Shehu Sani, Tambuwal even el rufai to count just few but truly truly, its manifesting that, what happened could be for a reasonbeyond our comprehension. Had it been Jonathan(the wise one) did not hand over, all these group of cannon folders would be making noise and name by now with, insinuation that , buhari would have turned the country into el dorado. Thank God so much buhari is in power, let the people suffer enough till ” a cup of garri is like N1,000, Litre of fuel N1,000, $ 1,000 then buhari supporters , themselves would learn in a hard way and it must be them that will start the Revolution. The ways of the God could be purely out of our imagination but surely, that would be the way to make the correct statement

      • Ashibogu

        It is a lie! I know his SA, he is an Igbo man. He name is Obiora Chukwumba. Brother, you are dead wrong.

        • Otile

          Why do you yorubas like to live false life?
          What do you people gain from self-deception?
          What do you yorubas gain from lying so much?

  • TRUTH MASTER

    Bayo Onanuga has merely reported what he saw, and all hell has been let loose. Is he supposed to lie just to confirm the ‘hardship’ in the country. The truth is that those who are used to long grain rice cannot just imagine eating Abakaliki or Ofada rice. now that we don’t have the forex to support massive importation of foreign rice. If we must go hungry, let us all go hungry until we can produce what we eat. Abusing Onanuga changes nothing!

    • Otile

      Why do you Yorubas like to live false life?
      What do you people gain from self-deception?
      Even you Fulani masters don’t agree with this crap.

      Yoruba sycophants should knock off this fo○lishnes of trying hard to please the Fulanis.

  • Darlington

    Bayo, I am really disappointed in you! Just for mere pot of porridge, you have sold your conscience, birth right and hard earned reputation. Your comment is the height of heartlessness and man inhumanity to man! You’re a tribal bigot by alluding that complaints of hardship are coming from a section of the country, as if hunger understands tribe or religion. That section of the country saw it before now that Buhari had absolutely nothing to offer and rejected him at the polls, but because of your tribe’s chronic hatred for that section of the country, you people sheepishly supported this excavated dinosaur just to spite them. What is happening today? Highest number of suicide deaths as a result of Buhari’s economic recession are from your brothers in Lagos. People like you will be stoned on the street very soon. Stop insulting the sensibilities of Nigerians..

    • Stan

      You are a very uncivilized man. Why is the UK, US, Germany, Australia and other European countries that import products, including dairy and food items not going hungry because they are not producing enough of those products ?

      • Darlington

        Bayo has exposed APC for what they truly are: propagandists, insufferable hypocrites and lies peddlers.

  • Martins

    These are the nonsensical fellows Lai Muhammed appointed along with Osita Okechukwu(Director General Voice Of Nigeria) and Ishaq Modibbo Kawu (Director General National Broadcasting Corporation) to assist spread propaganda information around the nation. Now we understand why the ministry of information has a larger budget than that of Agriculture and Solid Minerals combined even with all the talk of economic diversification. According to this government, Nigerians should eat propaganda. Everyone in government is now into the business of lying, lies everywhere.

    • Equano2016

      Like North Korea.

  • Aminu Baba

    Truth is bitter. The wailing camp can be devide into three groups; 1. Those who lost out in the 2015 polls 2. Chronic ethno-religious bigots who have a pathological hatred for Buhari as a person and, 3. The last-minute PDP boat-jumpers who quickly decamped to APC thinking that it will be business as usual only to have the shock of their lives with the ongoing looters rustication. Those who truly voted fo Buhari have no problem identifying the nature and source of the Economic derail

    • Martins

      People like you cannot be blamed. Quota education in the North destroyed the thinking faculty of a generation of Northern people.

      • Eluba Inas

        Continue with your delusional fallacy!

    • Darlington

      I don’t blame you. If not for Niger Delta oil, Sudan would have been UK to compare how Northern Nigeria would have been by now. Why are ungrateful parasites like you people resisting restructuring? Quota system product.

      • Eluba Inas

        In what way is your babbling a constructive response to Aminu?

  • vagabonds in power

    We are disappointed with those that voted, canvassed for or aided Buhari’s emergence as the President of this Country. Yes, US and Britain supported him because they prefer a pawn, as a matter of fact, a man without any clue of the game theory. Even Abacha understood better, God bless his soul, because Buhari has made him a saint. Nigerians were better off, in spite the numerous sanctions and embargoes placed on Nigeria, during Abacha’s era.

    1.1 All of a sudden, in what appears to be a spell on some of us, we lost every sense of our past history. A man who in his name, some innocent people were brutally killed including youth Corpers, when he lost the presidential election of 2011. Maybe someone should show me a video clip of him visiting the deceased families.

    We are disappointed with those that voted, canvassed for or aided Buhari’s emergence as the President of this Country. Yes, US and Britain supported him because they prefer a pawn, as a matter of fact, a man without any clue of the game theory. Even Abacha understood better, God bless his soul, because Buhari has made him a saint. Nigerians were better off, in spite the numerous sanctions and embargoes placed on Nigeria, during Abacha’s era.

    All of a sudden, in what appears to be a spell on some of us, we lost every sense of our past history. A man who in his name, some innocent people were brutally killed including youth Corpers, when he lost the presidential election of 2011. Maybe someone should show me a video clip of him visiting the deceased families.———————–Another conduit pipe to steal money———————it is BINGO BUHARI WHO NEEDS CHANGE NOT THE SUFFERING MASSES—

  • Burning Spear

    The man should be asked by the NUJ to quit his job-now for he is a disgrace to the journalism profession–a pathological lair-if there is one—These are the people who helped Buhari to lie to the Nation——–The Holy Spirit is now exposing them for what they are–demons

  • Oakley

    I understand that the instinct to steal usually creates bottleneck for the brain neurons.
    But if Bayo Onanuga were less befuddled by the oodles of federal allocation of money
    to his NAN office, he’d learn to think logically that poverty must be deep in Nigeria where
    22 states owe minimum six months’ salaries to public servants. But Bayo just doesn’t think.

    • ???asking question

      Is Virgin Atlantic plane the place to look for poverty? There are about 300 seats on A330 Virgin airline.

      If 300 people buy tickets; including foreign diplomats and British citizens returning home from Lagos,

      how for logic sake does that suggest the wealth of 180 million Nigerians to anyone possessed of thought?

      • Gwamna

        Don’t mind the “bayo” what about Nigerian’s running away nko???? Go to Asian countries, apart from Singapore, you will see lots of citizens working with secondary and college certificates, but not with Nigeria, where citizens have university and High degrees and can not find work! Shame on Nigerian leadership! Shame!

    • Equano2016

      In a country where people haven’t been paid for months, Adeboye said they must not forget to pay tithes and vows. Typical Nigerian elite like this NAN clown. So insensitive to the plight of others and in fact they have disdain and hatred towards the poor. Another demonic gospel being peddled by this awful tribe is that if you’re short of money you’re being punished by God because you haven’t paid your tithes. When Buhari’s islamisation progresses, many of these invertebrates would simply convert to islam despite their vigils and speaking in tongues.

  • William Norris

    Someone PLEASE pluck his nose hairs……

  • msenitanwilliams

    @disqus_sfJtlPiD8w:disqus: I had thought
    Lai Muhammed was the limit of perfidy until this execrable Bayo Onanuga crawled
    out of the woodwork to now destroy whatever is left in doubt on the highly immoral
    composition of the messy government of Muhamadu Buhari. After Bayo Onanuga
    put the last nail on Muhamadu Buhari’s coffin, where are the undertakers? No one
    will be relying on News Agency of Nigeria again so long as Bayo Onanuga is the
    (mis?) appointed Managing Director and for so long as Muhamadu Buhari sits
    wobbly on as President of a financially incinerated federal republic of
    Nigeria.

    • William Norris

      I feel your pain. It’s really sad.

      Nigerians deserve what they’re getting though.

    • kennotti

      real disaster

  • Peacemaker

    There is hardship and it will get worse but at this point, I agree with Bayo, that it’s exaggerated. We have not adjusted our lifestyle to be in tandem with the new economic realities. We still live as if all is well and the hue and cry, presently, is not about life being excruciatingly unbearable but about people not being able to continue their ostentatious lifestyle of flying private jets, having private yacht parties and pop exotic champagnes and whiskies. Nigerians have lived a very wasteful life in the last couple of years, basically unchecked. We have kids in secondary schools abroad and it became fashionable for a great number of Nigerians to keep their families abroad while they hustle here for money and send monies out to sustain a non-working wife and several children all in various private schools out there. In many cases even our old parents and inlaws are sent out there to join our families. These are old people who should be in our country homes in our villages. They die there and we transport them back for lavish burials here in Nigeria.

    Up till the military handed over power to the civilian government, it was our “Andrew” brothers and sisters who had “checked” out of Nigeria in SAP era that used to send money to us in Nigeria. That was the era of the MoneyGram and Western Union money transfers. But the reverse became the case. We started sending money to our “Andrew” wives, children, brothers and sisters out there in the US and Europe.

    So when most Nigerians say things are difficult, they really are saying it’s becoming more and more impossible to live the’s ostentatious and wasteful lifestyle. The people who are talking now and are being heard are the hitherto rich people. Its a clasic illustration of what Bob Marley meant when he sang “Now that the rich must get so poor we say Oh, what a tribulation”!!!

    • Darlington

      Insufferable hypocrite! Another Bayo.

    • TininiTanana

      Nonsense!

    • Sylvia

      What you should ask yourself is this: What % of Nigerians live the ostentatious lifestyle you talk about, drink exotic champagnes, fly private jet and keep their “Andrews’ abroad like you said. T
      Those minute % are not the ones really hungry in Nigeria today!!! And for you to think that all Nigerians should lower their standard of living to make everything seem fine is to say the least disturbing!

    • Otile

      Why do you Yorubas like to live false life?

      What do you people gain from self-deception?
      Even the very Fulanis you are trying hard to please do not agree with this sycophant Bayo.

  • Kitunde

    oftentimes in Nigeria, once people are appointed by the state we see that the begin to lose their conscience. Maybe the fact that they are are housed, fed and clothed by tax payers funds could be the cause of their loss of reasoning.In case this clown has lost his memory we must bring him back. the minimum wage is 18,000/month! pls do the math.

    Now, the Naira has crashed,inflation is galloping,no Water, no light (sic) thousands have been laid off and those work
    ing haven”t been paid for several months and you talk about propaganda? Are you serious, onijekuje!

  • Jon Rhoma

    At a time when the President is pleading for patience and admitting knowledge of the hardship how can this man be so good insensitive?

    • drjonesalabi

      @jonrhoma:disqus

      Besides being Bola Tinubu’s lapdog, this mentally un-reconstructed poodle called BAYO ONANUGA
      comes across in public as a parvenu millionaire long afflicted with inferiority complex from a middling
      background who’s now so eager to announce wangled financial success, by alluding to his daughter
      flying Virgin Atlantic plane to London, whilst in public office as likely another dyed-in-the-wool rogue
      in a morally blighted country like Nigeria where ‘success’ and ‘stealing’ actually mean the same thing.

    • ijelejames

      I blame the people who chose a clown as MD of NAN

  • Martins

    These are the nonsensical fellows Lai Muhammed appointed along with Osita Okechukwu(Director General Voice Of Nigeria) and Ishaq Modibbo Kawu (Director General National Broadcasting Corporation) to assist spread propaganda information around the nation. Now we understand why the ministry of information has a larger budget than that of Agriculture and Solid Minerals combined even with all the talk of economic diversification. According to this government, Nigerians should eat propaganda. Everyone in government is now into the business of lying, lies everywhere…

  • Emeka

    The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Bayo Onanuga is a sycophant. These are the men who should be advising Mr President on the true situation in the country but chose to be bootlickes to curry favour. Bayo Onanuga you lack integrity and not qualified to hold the position you are currently occupying. You are a political thug and have no business talking about the state of affairs in Nigeria.

    • Repost by Popular Demand

      “One of the old landlords;
      77, and at death’s door, mentioned to the other, 79, and even
      closer to the grave, that the prices of the prescription drugs he was taking
      for diabetes, had gone up from N1,500 to N2,270 per pack. He needs four packs
      each week; so he must find additional N3080 per month for drugs alone to stay
      longer this side of the grave. With rising food and transport bills, he
      reckoned he will have to find about N12,000 incremental income. The other
      agreed – and calculated his own additional income requirements and arrived at
      N15,700 per month. Incidentally, another shop down the same street posted a new
      price for a bag of rice – N18,500 – that is N500 more than the minimum wage
      which many states are no longer paying. Sixty loaves of bread or a bag of rice
      in a month for a family of six – two parents and four kids – is all that they
      can afford to buy before they run out of money.”

      ………………….Dele Sobowale (Vanguard newspaper)

      (September 5th 2016)

      • Mufu Ola

        The same propaganda we’re talking. Even in d “boom” time, some people will still never be ok.That’s the truth.

  • Gwamna

    Bayo shame on you, you are darn shameless!!!!!! And you think it is easy to have #1,000 in today’s change Nigeria??????? Because you receive already prepared budgeted funds????? God will deny you just as you denied the truth!

  • Okey Agugua

    Treachery is in their DNA. This is no news.

    • No Comment

      @okeyagugua:disqus

      Nigerians’ poverty Bayo Onanuga is too rich to see or feel……….

      “As I left Ile-Ife the following morning, I got to the spot where Akara industry is
      popular in the outskirts of the town and saw women cutting a loaf of bread to
      re-bag.I stopped and asked what was going on and one of the women told me that
      the cheapest bread is N250 which people cannot afford .They had to cut a loaf
      into smaller sizes of N50!”

      …………….Yinka Odumakin (Vanguard newspaper)

      (6th September, 2016)

      “One of the old landlords;
      77, and at death’s door, mentioned to the other, 79, and even
      closer to the grave, that the prices of the prescription drugs he was taking
      for diabetes, had gone up from N1,500 to N2,270 per pack. He needs four packs
      each week; so he must find additional N3080 per month for drugs alone to stay
      longer this side of the grave. With rising food and transport bills, he
      reckoned he will have to find about N12,000 incremental income. The other
      agreed – and calculated his own additional income requirements and arrived at
      N15,700 per month. Incidentally, another shop down the same street posted a new
      price for a bag of rice – N18,500 – that is N500 more than the minimum wage
      which many states are no longer paying. Sixty loaves of bread or a bag of rice
      in a month for a family of six – two parents and four kids – is all that they
      can afford to buy before they run out of money.”

      ………………….Dele Sobowale (Vanguard newspaper)

      (September 5th 2016)

      • Mufu Ola

        That Odumakin story is sheer stupidity. Many of us ply that route regularly.So he shouldn’t give us propaganda. Even in Lagos here you can get bread for 100N or less.Why would somebody at Osu be selling bread for N250?It clearly shows the mindset of some of these NGO peddlers who think they have all answers to national problems but never have alternatives to what they have.

        • Samuel Okpolagha

          Mufu, whats the size/mass/volume of the N100 bread?
          Can you equate it with the Agege bread you need to eat a plate of beans or akara?

          • Mufu Ola

            U don’t need reply.Read what I wrote above.

      • Samuel Okpolagha

        thanks for this. The man is obviously living outside this country.

        CONSUMER PRICE INDEX JULY 2016
        In July the Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures inflation
        increased by 17.1% (year-on-year), 0.6% points higher from the rate
        recorded in June (16.5%). Increases were recorded in all COICOP
        divisions which contribute to the Headline index reflecting higher
        prices across the economy.
        Source: National Bureau of Statistics July 2016.

        One problem we have always faced as a country is the insensitive posture of some of our middle class, they assume that all is well because they can still afford meals and get to buy luxury goods. The vast majority of citizens can no longer afford even the basic meals because their much of they expect to get is no longer there! People are moving from 2 bedroom flats to self contained apartments and that’s just those who still have a salary/income above N200k monthly.

        Plantain, bread, ogi (akamu), beans, rice, yam, eba, amala and even the price of ugwu have all gone up as consequences of the increase in transportation and related costs.

      • Mufu Ola

        Price increase have always been from time immemorial, so that’s no news.Your 2 two examples above especially of Odumakin is the classic case of what Onanuga is saying.Propaganda & fabrications!

  • Lanre

    Bayo Onanuga has confirmed what we always knew. Most Nigerian Journalists are fifth columnists, hungry back-stabbers. Someone tell him to go clean his dirty nose!

    • ijelejames

      Very correct and his dirty nose very yuck!

  • adeade

    Those who were always busy castigating Reuben Abati can now see that journalist or our so-called professionals get cut off from the reality when they are given positions of governance.. In a bid to shoe his solidarity for Buhari, he is now sounding disconnected from the reality.. My country is in trouble..why do we always elect or appoint the unreasonable ones??

  • ed

    The man is completely out of his mind. He lost prospective of what made a real human being.
    Showing off the fact that his daughter is flying to London. Meanwhile Nigerian are struggling to feed their poor family. Reckless elite.

  • ijelejames

    How come Bayo onunaga is so heartless ? Where has he been? Who made this man the MD of NAN? This is what you get when you give a top post to a heartless sycophant. He is the only person in Nigeria who does not see the hardship Nigerians are facing each day. What a waste of useful space. Shame on you Bayo or whatever you call yourself.

  • Razorblade007

    Even the president has acknowledged the hardship and has promised he his woking hard to reverse the situation, that is sincere leadership. Men such has Ononuga are the reasons why leaders fail, surround yourself with such men at your peril. What a shame.

    • kennotti

      oga baba , you dey hear?

  • Mare

    This man is a demon from the pit of hell. He just wants to please Buhari for an appointment.

  • Abidilagungun

    I feel so sorry for Bayo, how he has succumbed to the filthy lucre of a political job and traded his professional instincts for trash. To make partisan comments and allusions on such matters as delicate as survival is bad enough especially when the evidence does not bear out. Senator Shehu Sani is not from a section of the country that lost election and has been consistently criticising the government, yet he raised the issue of increasing poverty. I know his publishing business is dead but Bayo can still maintain his dignity, after all he made so much money from politicians between 1999 and 2015 parodying lies and padding the truthh and because many didn’t know they respected him

  • LionHeart

    He is playing politics at the detriment of human lives in Nigeria.

  • GbemigaO

    Shameless man. Why do people change immediately they start getting money and suddenly their brains turn upside down.

  • Cosmas Odey

    This is really disappointing….. Thank God you’ve shown your true colour, so Nigerians can know better the kind of man you are. This is for the records and would speak out in the near future. Hypocrite.

    • Abu-Abdurrahman

      A real act of hypocracy. May God forbid

  • shams

    A’a Oga Bayo!!! I used to be a fan of yours before this day, I have no respect for you now. Rice is N18,000 Spag is N3,500 Semo is N3,500 Maggi is N350 pack Sugar is N1,100 mudu, Beans is 600 mudu. You even have money to send your daughter to London despite this forex wahala. Oga you obviously can’t complain. for your info, the orange, potatoes and melon you mention are for you people coz ordinary Nigerian can’t even afform talk less of those. Remember, a level 10 civil servant is on a salary of N76,000+

    • Mufu Ola

      Imported rice or local rice? What are doing with Thailand rice?

  • Shehu Monguno

    I concur. Boko Haram does not exist, it was made up to discredit President Buhari

  • favourtalk

    Dont mind the wailers, the country shall be better

    • Otile

      Don’t mind the yorobber hailers, the country is getting trashed under an illiterate Fulani.

      Why do you Yorubas like to live false life?

      What do you people gain from self-deception?

  • AHOT

    Who is this guy trying to please with this act? Even the President agrees that there is hardship in the land and trying to find a way out.
    If God has blessed you so much that you can afford to send your daughter to London, eat what you like and still top it up with some fresh fruits, you should give glory to Him, by extension, look around you to see those in need that you can assist. Probably not every member of your extended can afford 1-1-1 meals at the moment.

  • najabbiri goga

    How can Buhari do the right thing with people like NAN president around him.

  • Rich and Smart

    This man is suppose to be telling PMB what’s happening in the streets and yet he is shielding him from the truth. I can’t imagine how many of his type are there in the corridor of power blocking this president from perceiving reality. That the price of cement has gone from 1550 to 2500 in less than 2 months is no secret. That transportation is felling the effect of fuel price hike is obvious for all to see. that manufacturing and importation is suffering from forex crisis and poor energy generation is no news.Yet this blind man has chosen to describe the elephant from his skin hair feel. God help us

    • Sule Garba

      The guy is right. A basket of tomatoes cost #2000, with 2500 you can by one bag of potatoes here in jos and Bauchi. The only food items that are expensive are imported foods. Eg the poisonous rice we import.

      • Burning Spear

        Maybe that is why the Fulanis are killing the people of Benue——-like rats——–yet some animals tell me the cost of food items is cheap over-there-when almost all the farmers in that God forsaken place have been killed by Fulani land grabbers–brought from Mali and Chad by Bingo Buhari——–

      • blackkolly

        Stop deceiving yourself Sule,things are expensive.Potatoes and Tomatoes are not expensive in Jos because they produced them locally in large quantity.

        • Mufu Ola

          Any imported must be expensive whenever there’s scarcity of FX like we have now. You simply adjust your taste for local products.That’s the key. I’m talking from personal experience.

      • Buhari d daft cow.

        U are a nut case.

  • ubandoma

    This man is not in Nigeria,

  • Buhari d daft cow.

    Dis man is sick in d brain like pillockhari another plonker

    • Sule Garba

      You are the sick one, you are already in a mad house.

      • Buhari d daft cow.

        Pls shut up if u don’t have anything 2 say u little piece of shit like buhari.

  • West

    Another Ruben Abati in action. These guys just ride at the back of common man to get to top position and thereafter they show their true color. Buhari should watch out for characters like this. He is probably from Ogun state like Abati, Okupke and others with similar characters

    • Sule Garba

      are telling me ugu leaf is expensive.

    • Iseoluwa Omolaja Abiodun-Johns

      It saddens when someone start to make a good point only to conclude same with a needless comment. You made a good point but your reference to Ogun State is needless.

  • Fadama

    Onanuga is a buffoon for making such skewed analysis.

  • Martins Gema

    This is exactly what put jonathan into problem,if this man reach presidential villa,he will tell mr president that all is well with nigeria,unfortunately he has forgotten that most nigerians are not paid for more than eight month by now so to even get that 1000 0r 1400 naira pot of soup is not just easy,some companies sack almost all their casual workers without paying them off so to even get 1000 naira is not easy

  • Martins Gema

    How many Nigerians earn up to 1000 naira per day? black people will never go foward due to evil and selfishness,this man does not even know that more than 80million nigerians can not earn up to 1000 naira per day talk more of getting a pot of soup for 1400 naira.How many days a pot of soup can take a family of 3 or 4 people that the parent are earning less than 1000 per day.

  • Chibueze Ogbuagu

    May posterity never forget this disgrace of a journalist called Bayo Onanuga. Journalism has always been a noble profession but nowadays, salt seems to have lost its taste and the bloggers are gradually taking over in broadcasting the facts. Someone please ask him how much he was paid to broadcast this falsehood.

    • Kadi

      You are the usual PDP apologists that are yet to come to terms with the defeat of your party. You are always raining insults, criticizing everything in your show of agony of defeat. Campaign is over and you better move away from Campagn mode; you should also advise your mentor, Fani Kayode to take it easy and go for regular psychiatric and BP test. Sorry ooo

      • Chibueze Ogbuagu

        Pls do not insult others by your insinuations and partisan perspectives. As a successful engineer/entrepreneur, I have never been and will never be (for now and in the foreseeable future) a political party member. I am not interested whatsoever in this dirty Nigerian politics except as a voter, which is my right. As an employer of labour, taxayer and patriotic citizen, I speak freely and honestly without prejudice or fear of hirelings like your very self who are sponsored to turn the truth on its head – either by throwing up dust or attempting to discredit reasonable people of integrity. So back off, pls.

      • Es3

        When your Liar Mohammed and your APC is yet to realize that they are not in campaign but governance, still lying recklessly and spewing out propaganda as if there is no tomorrow???!

        Besides, what is campaign what Chibueze posted here or you meant to say that against your Director at NAN that is saying what he (himself) knows to be a blatant lie – hiding its ugly head is the sand as an Ostrich – even in the face of glaring reality and truth of failure of this government and his party to feed and ensure Nigerians don’t starve to death???!

        • Chibueze Ogbuagu

          Pls help me tell this Kadi fellow that this is not about partisan politics….not everyone belongs to a political party. This is about Nigeria as a country. These are political jobbers whose party affiliations have nothing to do with an ideology or the semblance of it. Maybe he needs a meal ticket or something. God bless you Es3.

  • Freedom Bini

    This man is very correct about the cost he incurred in the Mama Put hotel. Look at the calculation: One man takes 700 NGN in a meal and for 3 meals = 2,100 NGN. For 31 days = 65,100 NGN? Please can some ask this man how many Nigeria workers earn up to 65,000 NGN as salary? A family of 4 will be spending 260,400 NGN? We are aware that same states are still not able to pay 18,000 NGN? Wahala dey.

  • hmm! this man is just doing his job,without this he will not be paid or commended for doing the job.How many Nigerians could even afford to buy air ticket for ordinary domestic flight for their children? instead of being quiet,this man is telling Nigerians how our money is being spent in the midst of inflicted abject poverty.for someone to say prices of commodities had not gone up is the greatest lies of the century.please we are in it and are praying to get out of it someday,dont further dampen our spirit,give us hope.YOU ARE NOT IN TOUCH WITH REALITY.

    • ???asking question

      @desmond_ushie:disqus

      Is Virgin Atlantic plane the place to look for poverty? There are about 300 seats on A330 Virgin airline.

      If 300 people buy tickets; including foreigners, diplomats and British citizens returning home from Lagos,

      how for logic sake does that suggest the wealth of 180 million Nigerians to anyone possessed of thought?

      • wode

        You need to be fair bro… He gave examples of Jos and Abuja, among others, where foodstuff etc were bought. Don’t just be grandstanding choosing only want you want to deceitfully use and close your eyes to others. It’s for you to fault the simple data he presented.

        • Closa

          Medview and Arik fly UK route, why use VA?

  • AlBsure23

    Even Buhari acknowledged that hunger is real in Nigeria during the APC campaign in Benin. So, who is this man working for? Is he ok? Thorough background check is very important before appointment is given. I believe this has mental health challenges.

  • Mufu Ola

    Things may be tougher than before but it’s definitely not as bad as being portrayed by some sections of media.I’ve always maintained that. Onanuga is very correct. Recession is not a new thing in d world.It happens in every country at a time or d other but many of our journalists don’t even understand elementary ideas of what they write.Several entertainment/junk writers have suddenly become economic experts. Columnists of all colors now pollute d air just to be part of d “crowd”.There are still several basic things in the markets that still remain same today despite the the so called Armageddon.What I personally discover is that some people are now hiding under ‘recession’ to shortchange others or as excuses for their failures. Even in booming times many still complain .

    • Freedom Bini

      If Jonathan had remain in power and this Recession set in? What would have happened?

      • Li

        What difference does it make now?

      • Mufu Ola

        He set it in d fist case. It would have been worse were the recession to be under him.

    • emmanuel

      Who said it is new? What are the indicators of a recessed economy then? Sweat life? prospering people? exceptional GDP growth? what is the implication of negative GDP growth?
      If a people experience failure across their land, economic activities fails and growth get on the reverse?
      So, tell us in you and Onanuga’s postulations on recession is correct.
      You are only exhibiting Yorobber virtues of lies, deceit, manipulation and see no wrong in your people.

    • Otile

      Why do you Yorubas like to live false life?

      What do you people gain from self-deception?
      What do you people gain from lying to your souls in order to impress the Fulanis?
      Why are you like this? Why, why?

  • Rumournaire

    Much of what Bayo wrote may be true. The important bit he missed is the fact that many people are owed several months salaries by insolvent state governments. Such people have no purchasing power even if there was no inflation.

  • Henry Ohakwe

    He is simply a thief dipping his hand in the public purse and living above his means, That is the only reason for such reckless comment

    • vagabonds in power

      The daughter is schooling in London—-while ours are residing in ajegunle———–waiting for rain water——————-

  • vagabonds in power

    These types of humans are just taking advantage of the empty brain of Buhari—Aware he bingo buhari have become so empty he does not even know he is president of Nigerian-thinks he is the ruler of the country called Niger Republic where he hails from——-Again Bingo Buhari is being kicked left– right–and centre-while the Yorubas steal the nation blind–in his government—because the man is brainless-Imagine Amaechi talking about the amount of money recovered by Buhari—-3.4 trillion——————Just lies from the pit of hell—————Yet buhari is going about begging to borrow–from the world bank daily-because the Yorubas have told him that, its the only way out for the shaky Fulani government of his–to survive–Sadly when the Fulanis are in power the Nation goes into mourning——–check them out–From Balewa——-biafran war———–Shagari——economic doom——–then Buhari—-essential commodities ————-unto semi Fulani man———IBB–June 12———then Yara Adua—baba go slow——and———smuggled from Saudi Arabia–to Nigria on his sick bed————and then back to Buhari again—-untold hardship and suicide daily—————–it has been –blood— tears and sorrow-s since his arrival at aso rock——–Beasides,—-It was a Fulani late Umaru Dikko who once said Nigerians have not started eating from the dust bin————well there are no dustbins for them to eat from—-now –simply because nobody throws away left over food now adays–separation is the only way out—————————not the rule of the Fulanis and Yorubas ati their Ibo surrogates in APC.–seeking for unavailable relevance–among their Fulani masters–killing them ibo people in the south east—

  • Frank Ofili

    On a serious note, is Bayo Onanuga totally wrong? Have we forgotten that most of our crops are seasonal, and are normally cheap during their season? Fish may be cheap in some parts of Nigeria today (riverine communities of my town for instance) because the river level has risen and this is fishing season. A few months ago the price of a basket of tomato was prohibitive. Today it has crashed. Could this be what is responsible for Onanuga’s experience?

    • Lolu Bright

      BAYO ONANUGA HAS LOST LEGITIMACY TO WRITE AGAIN FOR THE PUBLIC AS A JOURNALIST.

      • Rodriguez

        President Buhari should consider sacking
        Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and replace Osinbajo with Bayo Onanuga who
        knows a lot of canteen where Nigerians can live by food alone.God, this bald
        headed man they call Bayo Onanuga is a real genius. Out of all the 185 million
        Nigerians Bayo Onanuga is the only who knows that Nigeria is NOT in any
        economic recession.

        He has opened our eyes that President Muhamadu Buhari is a big liar to
        say Nigeria is in recession. Nigerians only need to go to the canteen that Bayo
        Onanuga went in Jos and eat for just 700 Naira per person. If you eat
        breakfast, lunch and dinner there, it will be 2,100 Naira per person a day.

        For a graduate worker in the civil service on Level 08 salary the cost
        of eating in that canteen however exceeds total monthly income of 60,000 Naira
        a month the Buhari government pays to university graduates in the civil
        service. So, where really is the economic recession and where’s the so-called
        poverty in Nigeria, if after eating at Bayo Onanuga’s canteen for a month a
        graduate worker will be unclothed, homeless and unable to pay bus transport
        to anywhere, or buy tablets, or even buy a bottle of coca cola?

    • drjonesalabi

      @frank_ofili:disqus:

      Besides being Bola Tinubu’s lapdog, this mentally un-reconstructed poodle called BAYO ONANUGA
      comes across in public as a parvenu millionaire long afflicted with inferiority complex from a middling
      background who’s now so eager to announce wangled financial success, by alluding to his daughter
      flying Virgin Atlantic plane to London, whilst in public office as likely another dyed-in-the-wool rogue
      in a morally blighted country like Nigeria where ‘success’ and ‘stealing’ mean the same thing.

    • vagabonds in power

      Another mumu—from the creeks of the niger delta—brainless He goat——————-how many fishes can one get from your polluted waters–now filled with the corpses of the Fulani ati Yoruba soldiers of occupation——-in the SS—-Now busy stealing crude oil for the Fulanis–ati Yoruba Generals——-Dont u as a Nigerian——–know your country Nigeria now imports Tomatoes from Togo–Ghana and Republic of Benin? Fish is seasonal yet there are hundreds of fishing trawlers all over the nations territorial waters———————How many fishing vessels do u have in Nigeria–?-monkey———-Has your shipping industry not been killed by Obj and the Fulanis—-go and do your own market survey–Must every Nigerian travel to Benue whose people are being murdered like rats by the Fulanis from Mali to buy food items-?’ Nigerians cannot even afford to buy Kerosene to cook——-It has become so expensive out of the reach of the commoners————–think of the cost of transportation—also to Benue and back to Lagos—-The man Onanuga should be roasted alive–that is the level of anger in the land—————–animals

      • …IPOB fake story-tellers are many here…keep it up…u will never,ever get the upper hand in any discussion with us until u go back to your land in Gabon…

  • emmanuel

    Bayo Onanuga is a two for a penny media practitioner who is working hard to get something better for himself. How am i sure he is not seeking for more attention from Buhari to make him replace Liar Mohammed when he is eventually fired for inefficiency?
    Bayo contested for senatorial seat in Ogun and was trounced by Buruji. The same man who possibly have not paid his PM News staff upto date with their salaries has njust stepped on the wrong pedals.
    I beg ake una tell the man say husband and wife who are both Civil servants in Osun state have not been paid for eight months, are enjoying themselves.
    Is he saying he also does not know the meaning of recession? These native Yorobbers are the real problem of Nigeria, as they make the brainless foolani feel that they can continue with their ineptitude and unwillingness to make Nigeria grow!

    • …see another IPOB fiction writer…keep it up…turn it into a novel,…ode…

      • emmanuel

        You say you be Economist, Chartered Accountant and Administrator? You may have cheated to pass your professional exam the Yoruba way if you are trully one.
        You are an accident from my calculation if you do not know the meaning of recession. Anyway, your Sister – Kemi and Bayo, with the fake profile they pretend to show, know nothing about recession

        • ….no point…u are just as silly as many of your tribal stock…u think u become a hero by abusing other tribes?…between u and i and all the rubbish u normally write who has shown evidence of going to a school?…olodo!…

  • Ken

    The Yorubas need to be seriously very careful. They should not think that they have power today. They are not really in power. Bayo has lost his senses. It is unfortunate!. A can of Milo that was N500 some few months ago is now N750. Rice was N8000, N9000. Today the same rice is about N20000. A medium plantain bunch that was N400 is now over N1000. What else? Bayo should be very careful.

    • emmanuel

      A good morning from a Yorobber person is a confirmation of evil. They never change from their status quo of deceit.
      They say they are all Omo Oduduwa that came with chain from heaven – age long secret and bunch of lies that was recently exposed by them.
      We only knew through their quarrels that their progenitors were slaves from Sudan, Dahomey and Serra Leone. That trully confirm the late Oba of Benin stand that the Yorubas were a part of Benin and not the reverse.

      • …i will believe u when u have packed all your fake spare parts and drugs from ODUDUWA land omo yanmirin…i am back for u…

    • …keep writing fiction…omo okoro…

      • Ken

        A word is enough for the wise. Where is Abiola today? Are the Yorubas happy deep down with the way Buhari has instituted Hausa Fulani everywhere?

        • …that is your own reality…not ours…at least your spoon-feeding by your ebele to the disadvantage of other tribes has stopped…stop crying like babies!…or go back to your Gabon…

  • realist

    Mr Adenuga belongs to the class of the haves not the have nots. So he can feel the pain. How many families can lodge in an hotel overnight, instead many will prefer to squat with a friend or friend friends as the case maybe, not to talk of paying 700 for a simple meal in a remote part of nigeria or to spend 1000 on just fruits. Not to talk of 1400 for a soup. Moreso how many of us can finance London trips for our wards. This the time for people like Adenuga to keep quiet instead of being insentitive to the plight of commoners.

    • blueeyedkitten

      where is a remote part of nigeria? bauchi or jos? where are even from?

      • realist

        Bauchi and Jos in comparison are remote to Abuja, Lagos, port in terms of food and hotel prices. Cities, towns are not the same as metropolis in terms of size and other factors.

        • blueeyedkitten

          fair enough; but those cities you mentioned are just parts of nigeria. nigeria is largely made of “remote parts”.
          by the way, you still get very cheap hotels in lagos and ph, no?

  • Suleiman

    If your daughter can fly VA for an undisclosed reason, it means you are not poor. If you are not poor, you don’t know what poverty is. And if you don’t know what poverty is, it is obvious you won’t know what suffering is. So, for him the poverty is exaggerated. He has 1000 to buy all that stuff but there are civil servants that can’t afford 1000 because they have not been paid for at least 8 months. He has money to sleep in a hotel and buy a plate of semo for 700, but 700 is what a family of four is looking for to feed for a day. So you see, this man lives in a dream world where poverty does not exist. Those who are quick to judge the Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani or Igbo or other tribes are plain wrong. Poverty does not know tribe. There are among the poor, Yorubas. So please stop stereotyping ethnic group and deal with the individual. Onanuga does not speak for he Yoruba; he speaks for his misguided self and as one without a conscience. I believe he will soon reap the fruit of his insensitivity and arrogance. Our God is the God of the poor and speaks for the oppressed. When the poor rise to defend their rights, the likes of Onanuga will be running for cover. There is a revolution coming and the enemies of the masses will pay dearly!

  • Dokita

    I think there’s too much
    ado about this Bayo Onanuga. Nigerians
    should focus attention on where needed. When a man says this sort of thing –
    that Nigerians are belly-full and happy with the current state of the nation –
    it may be a symptom of an underlying mind disease. What to do is to physically grab
    Bayo Onanuga and take him for CT scan to show if he has an infarct of the
    cerebellar region which controls his nervous functions. From there treatment
    can start

  • FreeNigeria

    This is the real problem in Nigeria, the people tasked with running the country are out of touch with reality. Mr NAN just showed it in abundance. I weep for my country.

    • Short & Sharp

      @disqus_vNgNHRex1N:disqus:

      APC IS A COALITION OF ILLITERATES; AND, BAYO ONANUGA IS THE BEST MUSLIM THINKER IN APC.

    • …show us how Mr NAN is running the country…

  • wode

    Really, there were combination of many things that caused the outcry, all happening at the same time. Here are some of the factors;
    – plugging of the channels for free money that’s erstwhile the order of the day due to rampant corruption.
    – The downturn in the Country’s economy due to slide in crude oil price and daily production level as a result of the militant activities. This drastically reduce Government finances.
    – The “deregulation” of petrol which lead to increase in pump price and as a result increase in price of things.
    – The failure of many states to pay their workers, partly due to the “wickedness” of some of the Governors
    – The exchange rate that went up as a result, significantly, increased the prices of commodities.
    – The seasonality of most of the local food items, like Tomato, which raised the prices of the commodity when the’re in short supply

    Most, if not all, of the above were as a result of mono-product nature of Nigeria economy coupled with gross level of corruption over the years. Now that the price has crashed, with unfortunate drop in production level, the current situation became inevitable since there were no shock-absorber for the economy.

    This being said, some of these conditions are gradually changing and there are little relieves.

    • Phil

      Call spade a spade without bias. No doubt there are areas the current administration is walking on, but things got this bad largely because, first, there was delay in setting up govt structure for about six months, constant policy flip-flop and somersault, no clear cut direction in terms of policy from the govt, coupled with the fall in oil price, deregulation and militancy in the Niger Delta you rightly talked about.

  • Goke A.

    BAYO ONANUGA IS THE WORST INCOMPETENT AND MOST DISHONEST JOURNALIST NIGERIA HAS EVER HAD.

    HIS INCOMPETENCE LED HIM TO DISGRACE PRESIDENT BUHARI AS TELLING LIES ON ECONOMIC RECESSION.

    • Straight & Simple

      Well….since Bayo Onanuga now says there’s no economic recession……and
      President Buhari keeps quiet….. ……it means that President Buhari accepts
      that there’s no recession…..that people cry for nothing…… …and those
      who jumped into lagoons…….. or exchanged their children for rice are just
      in illusion……….. Therefore, salary increase must occur this month…..all
      workers must insist to share in Nigeria’s current prosperity………Simple!

      • Mufu Ola

        No where did he say ‘there is no recession’.Read & understand simple English.He never wrote in Chinese.Did he?

        • ike

          @mufuola:disqus

          You go school at all? Have you ever heard of recession without hardship? Or heard of prosperous recession before? Bayo Onanuga says there’s no hardship at all in Nigeria, not so? That means
          he says there is no economic recession. You get it? Simple logic you cannot understand. Olodo!

          • Mufu Ola

            I didn’t go to any school.Did Onanuga say there’s no hardship? What he’s saying & very rightly so is that there are lots of exaggeration. Some people are talking as if Nigeria have always been bed of roses. Even when the economy was ok, don’t people complain endlessly of ‘bad’ economy? There a lots of people who need to sharpen their mentality!

  • Addiji

    DEAR SIR,

    President Buhari said he spent five months looking for appointees and ended up with this type of person.

    As far as i am concerned this Bayo Onanuga shows that i cannot trust the judgment of President Buhari.

  • michro

    May the God of the masses turn the devil against this bastard who call himself Onanuga.

  • Concerned Nigerian

    EFCC SHOULD LOOK INTO BAYO ONANUGA’s POCKETS FOR SOMETHING STOLEN

    AND PROMPTLY SEIZE AND REMOVE WHATEVER SHOULD NOT BE IN HIS POCKETS.

    WHEN A JOURNALIST PUTS HIS DAUGHTER ON VIRGIN ATLANTIC; ALARM BELLS RING.

    • Observatory

      @wode:disqus

      A country without any good thinker in public office today cannot move forward forever. Thieves occupy public office
      in Nigeria. A rule of thieves destroys a nation. Lies-telling on credentials is the opposite of integrity. The tragedy of Nigeria is that the citizens are too daft to react. They’re robbed to their face and denied a right to live, but they only mope or cry in vain. Nigerians are not fit for modern polity because they have no sense of civic duty.

    • Observatory

      A country without any good thinker in public office today cannot move
      forward forever. Thieves occupy public office in Nigeria. A rule of thieves
      destroys a nation. Lies-telling on credentials is the opposite of integrity.
      The tragedy of Nigeria is that the citizens are too daft to react. They’re
      robbed to their face and denied a right to live, but they only mope or cry in
      vain. Nigerians are not fit for modern polity because they have no sense of
      civic duty.

      • Lolu Bright

        BAYO ONANUGA HAS LOST LEGITIMACY TO WRITE AGAIN FOR THE PUBLIC AS A JOURNALIST.

        • Sir Louis

          He is insensitive and out of tune with reality.

    • Sir Louis

      Very True

  • grand maze

    We know that people are suffering seriously in this country but we are bearing it with the hope that tomorrow will be brighter. But when people like this onanuga say this, they are forcing violence in the land. Anybody that knows this man should advice him to desist from such reckless statement in the future. Am sorry to say that I am finding it difficult holding my emotions and if this man was around me, I could easily attack him yet I know that I am generally a peace loving person.

    • …it is obvious u don’t believe what u have written…

      • grand maze

        It is also obvious that people like you have lost touch with reality

        • …u cannot impose your new reality after your ebele on other tribes…all tribes are affected by the downturn caused by most of NIGERIA’S RESOURCES WHICH WERE PLACED IN THE HANDS OF U IGBOS in the last regime…u understand what exactly Onanuga is saying but your real aim is to attack GMB to whom u lost in another civil war in 2015…he says most of the noise is coming from u IGBOS because u lost…is that not true?…stop grandstanding and disturbing everybody while solutions are being sought for…u only make useless noise and post reckless irrelevant abuses most of the time…u wont get anywhere, at least not with us from the south-west…

          • saltlake

            i actually think the igbos are yet to feel the hardship,the economy of the southeast is still as intact as fuel has once sold for 200 there for close to 8yrs of obasanjo regime.the igbos are still running their shops and small businesses across nigeria.their cash is in tgheir goods and hence appreciarte with the dollar rate on daily basis,they have less cash in the bank and so less affected by the devaluation.i tink nigeria shopuld just free the igbos and tackle the problems with truye face

      • David

        You never disappoint in your mumurity

        • …may God save naija from BIAFRAUD people with bad eyes and magomago belle…

  • blueeyedkitten

    a mudu of rice(local rice/ofada rice) is N300
    a mudu of millet(gero) is N100/N120
    a mudu of guinea corn(dawa) is N100/N120
    a mudu of maize(masara) is N120/N150.
    a mudu of beans(wake) is N180
    i also bought a small rubber basket of tomatoes at N200. remember that same quantity was sold for about N7000 couple of months back. really the prices of food stuffs are gradually coming down. mostly its the imported food items that are still expensive. lets look for the substitutes and start buying them to ease our sufferings. let us patronise the locals goods, and we wouldnt be complaining much.
    and i must say i totally agree with mr onanuga on the prices of fruits. they are very affordable. i got 8 oranges(small ones) yesterday@N100. yams and potatoes(irish and local) are also very affordable. lets continue to support the government. things shall be alright in the near future.

    • Otile

      Why do you Yorubas like to live false life? What do you people gain from self-deception?

      • blueeyedkitten

        thunder fire you there for replying my comment. this is the last time you’d ever reply my comment. you filthy-piece of sh!t!!

        • Otile

          Again we ask:

          Why do you Yorubas like to live false life?
          What do you people gain from self-deception?
          Even the very Fulanis you yoros are trying very hard to please don’t agree with you on this.

          • ,,,your repitition no work …cover your head in shame,…or go back to Gabon…u don’t belong here…

          • Equano2016

            Even their Christianity is false. It’s about ostentation and greed. They brought in this demonic gospel of prosperity. Loud, lousy, extravagant with irresponsible priorities, that is yoruba for you.

      • Mufu Ola

        The same self deception u’ve living all your adult life? At least from the postings here, we know the type of character you are. A potential or realtime looter, religious/ ethnic bigot etc.

      • ….if GEJ was there u igbos would have been deceiving yourself as usual…Mr Onanuga is right…yes there is some problems but u Igbos are making more noise after losing the second civil war to Buhari last year..,.by the way take a boat to Gabon or jump into the water on your way…gbegbeti!

        • SAO BABA!!!

          From the way you covered your eyes it shows you are a liar…

    • mbewalu ogodo

      Why then do we have recession if things are this good?

      • blueeyedkitten

        this prices for this same items were much higher just last week. its harvests time.

    • SAO BABA!!!

      I see how senseless you are… Like please tell us the market you bought all these of not in the North!

      • blueeyedkitten

        you’re the one that is senseless!… id!ot wey no get home training.

    • David

      Liar Mohammed please tell us where this market is…

    • Decy

      Pls can u tell me where i can get des things? I wld gladly go chatter dem in bags cos just 2 days ago I went to a Mkt in Abuja n needed to buy red beans n a Mudu was sold for N550 n white beans was sold for N500. Cldnt buy either. D last time I checked beans is local produce n not imported.
      A Mudu of garri goes for N250 for white garri n 300 for yellow garri; am not sure garri is being imported yet.
      A Mudu of rice is sold btw N550-N600( even d so called made in naija rice is sold for N16,500 per bag, I expected dt to have been sold for 7k at least to ease d pressure on d foreign rice)
      A bag of semovita goes for N2700
      Can go on n on. I think some people r not only insensitive but wicked .

      • blueeyedkitten

        yeah i was in abuja last week, and the prices of some of those items werent different from yours. however, here in the far north where i leave, food stuffs are gradually coming down because of the harvesting season. i dont know whats going on with abuja and up south

  • Rosebud

    When fools speak even the deaf run for cover.

  • Agbe

    I thought this man was sensible. Please let his relations take him to a psychiatric very urgently. Any delay will be very disastrous and traumatic.

  • OOkkoossiissii

    Nigeria has cancer and needs to undergo major surgery (read: restructuring). APC is a medicine formerly used to treat headache. If you try to use APC to treat cancer the patient would die. Moreover the APC drug was banned in 1985 because it of its ineffectiveness and toxic side effects. APC (the drug) is a perfect allegory for APC (the party) within the Nigerian context!

  • Baba ogunde

    HOW BABA OGUNDE MAKE ME ONE OF THE RICHEST MAN…+] If You Need Any
    Spiritual Help On Any of this,please contact Baba ogunde
    on…+2349030355238 Get Your Lover Back Fruit Of The Womb Fibroid Business
    Boom Financial Breakthrough Get Rich Without rictual Do As I Say Bad Dream
    Promise And Fail Epilepsy Land/Court Case Mental Disorder Political
    Appointment Visa Approval Cancer
    Examination Success Spend And Get Back Good Luck Natural Health
    Hypertension Stroke Sickle Cell Impotence Win Court Case Promotion At Work
    Commanding Tone Protection Ring Marriage Success Love Ring Favor Ring
    Recover Lost Glory Spiritual Power For Men Of God Travel Success Ring Job
    Success Lotto/Pool Win And Many More. Make Haste To Call BABA OGUNDE On
    +2349030355238For Spiritual Problems Today

  • emmanuel

    Here you go again – Oduduwa. That has confirm my post, that a good morning from a Yorobber is a bunch of lies.
    Oduduwa the slave who came into a part of the Benin Empire to settle?
    I grew up to read your lies, through elementary Social Studies, only to be debunked by your big men when they quarrelled among themselves this year.
    Anyway, i always opined that the Yoruba story was a big lie, because at the estimated time he arrived Benin Empire, there were no chains or Iron, where then did he get the chain from? – Lie

    • Awosanya Oluseyi

      Mr. Onanuga is merely expressing his personal opinion and not as a spokesman for the Yoruba Nation. You could have made a good contribution but for your personal hatred for the Yoruba.

  • Equano2016

    Change should start with the govt and the elites. All are selfish beyond compare. This evil man claims it’s okay to spend N1400 to make a pot of soup. That’s approximately £28 sterling, an amount that would feed a British family of four for a week. Not many Nigerians can travel to London. The elite need to stop being money mad and thoroughly selfish. People in Nigeria are starving to death but this evil man isn’t concerned because his daughter could make a flight to London. Most rich Nigerians suffer from a mental disorder.

  • Harsh Man

    This how far these people at the top feeding fat on tax-payers money a far from reality… Maybe 145-naira per litre of fuel and it’s ripple effects are propaganda… A bag of Rice at 21K is also propaganda. 1kg of Meat at 1700-naira is also propangada. NAN baby food at 2,200-naira is also propanganda. 12.5kg cylinder of Cooking gas from 3K to 4K is also propanganda… Useless man that will die of postrate cancer and his children become a menace to the society…

    • David

      A big Amen! These clowns just become monkeys in their thoughts when there’s a new Sheriff in town…

      • S.Grundy

        @equano2016:disqus

        If President Buhari wants continuance
        and stability for his government he should fire Bayo Onanuga right now.
        If Bayo Onanuga remains on the job beyond today, President Buhari will be
        implicated as speaking through Bayo Onanuga whom he appointed into N.A.N
        without intellectual or ethically obvious merits. It takes one irresponsible person
        like this so-called Bayo Onanuga to define a government he belongs and cause
        public wrath to form against that government. President Buhari’s best option is
        to sack Bayo Onanuga immediately and distance his already wobbly government
        from Bayo Onanuga’s future outrages.

  • Guest

    I agreed with Bayo