As economy declines, Buhari revives Jonathan’s agric policy he suspended

Buhari-and-Jonathan

The Buhari administration on Wednesday said it had revived the e-wallet system for fertiliser allocation and distribution, a year after suspending it.

The Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, made the announcement after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting, saying the policy would however be modified to address the challenges that made it unsustainable.

At the meeting, which held as the National Bureau of Statistics confirmed the nation was in recession, the government also approved a borrowing plan and solid minerals initiatives to stimulate the economy.

But the decision to restart the e-wallet fertilizer scheme represented another economic policy reversal by the Buhari administration, which had earlier dumped the initiative.

The e-wallet system was part of the Growth Enhancement Support scheme introduced by former Goodluck Jonathan administration to address the menace of middlemen in the fertiliser supply chain, which experts identified as a challenge for farmers at the time.

The policy, seen as one of the few successes of the administration, ensured the registration of about 4.2 million farmers within its first year. More than 10 million were said to have been registered at the height of its implementation.

Akin Adesina, who served as Minister of Agriculture between 2010 and 2015, when the scheme was initiated, said its success contributed to his elevation to the African Development Bank where he is now the president.

The policy was however suspended by the Buhari government in 2015.

The Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, cited accumulated debts to fertiliser and seed companies as well as corrupt practices that had contributed in making it costly and unsustainable.

“We had to look for money from our own sources at the federal level to bear the liabilities of states,” Mr. Ogbeh was quoted by The Punch as saying in July 2016.

“The GES payment was a debt we inherited from the previous administration. The total debt was N57 billion. When we arrived here, the agro-dealers said they couldn’t operate because they didn’t have bulk money to carry on with their businesses and so we applied to government and appealed for help to raise some money to pay the debt.

But the said Wednesday the Buhari administration will now resuscitate the policy.

  • Capt

    Rejected stone, become the main cornerstone

    • dalalade

      @IamMikeOko:disqus

      MUHAMADU BUHARI DOES NOT KNOW THE MEANING OF CHANGE.

      BUHARI STUTTERS TO PRONOUNCE ‘CHANGE’; BUT THAT’S ALL TO IT.

      HE SWINGS RIGHT; THEN LEFT, AND THEN, RETURNS TO A SAME SPOT.

      • veritas

        LOL at the swinging joke. I believe its called a pendulum.

        • share Idea

          yeah, you’re right…it is called PENDULUM.

  • new republic

    Buhari and the cabal are clueless,with hatred to Jonathan ,they suspended good program,and Nigeria is in coma now,is too late.

    • veritas

      Yep. Nigerian’s kicked Jonathan out of office outta sentiments, tribalism and fault of his annoying wife mostly. the last can stand but the first two reasons just shows how gullible Nigerians have become.

  • Papagof

    Who is now clueless?

    • Senator D

      Tinubu! hahahahahaaa

  • onyema22ohaka

    A bunch of certificateless daura dullards!

    • NinjaK

      hey oboy watch your typo!
      otherwise Agents of Daura Security Services (DSS) abound!!!

      • onyema22ohaka

        Who cares?
        That is the nazi state under the daura dullard that you voted for?

      • veritas

        LOL…. you know how they operate sha…

  • MAKANAKY

    This is a confirmation that this administration has no clear headway for the economy. Imagine going back to your own vomit. Instead of looking into ways of improving an existing system, the incompetent one suspended a system with millions of Nigerians already enrolled in the system without an alternative. I think it is high time all key policy decisions of the previous administration be looked into and improved upon and not necessarily jettisoning someone else’s idea because of hatred. #MyHumbleSubmission

    • Yooba Ponbele

      They will not listen to your idea. If it enters from one ear; it will escape from the other. Besides, they don’t have any clue at all. I have a strong feeling that the key Fulani folks pulling the string of governance underneath are mediocre.

    • share Idea

      How do you expect this administration that is high on hatred and vindictiveness to do what you suggested. Was it not the leader of this administration that told us that National Conference report is left in the archive, just because it is a product of GEJ.

      All through the nation, every good policies of GEJ have idea been abandoned or implemented against designed plans. Nigeria

    • veritas

      Apparently that is how our politics is played. Politics based on tribalism and sentiments never achieves success for its multi cultural nation.

    • Senator D

      They do not understand what “Strength in diversity” means how can they understand “Sense in enemies ideas”?

  • Abidilagungun

    Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm, the ways of God are strange… gradually, they are admitting that policy should have been sustained. Hate does no good

  • Patrick

    The headline is misleading. The comments are not in sync with the write up.Policy was suspended due to suspicious deals and needed to be fine tuned.Nothing to do with decline in economy.

    • veritas

      You are right, I read that part. But its a little suspicious i would say. They say its a good idea, but then they bring in #corrupt GEJ government. Aparently now saying corruption was in it massively. But it took them a year and five months to tell us about the claimed corrupt practices. even at that why did it take a year 5 months to hear this? seems a bit off doesnt it. No one admits when they are wrong on a large scale, just blame the other guy.

    • George

      You are confused as Wole Soyinka and Fanala put together.

  • NinjaK

    Kai – these shameless asses and their ways of using “words and sophistry” to hide their failures and incompetences!
    What pains me is that some so-called “learned Nigerians” are still sheepishly following, and swallowing, any and every word rolled out by these government!!! Instead of Audu Ogbe admitting that yes they had cancelled the policy in error (since they obviously had no better alternative to put in place of it), he says they have resuscitated it and will amend it ….bla bla….idiots!

    • Larry Man

      @disqus_M5JqVh2dSp:disqus

      I feel sorry for Muhamadu Buhari. He’s ended up as a joke and a figure of hate in history.
      Nobody in Nigeria is interested anymore in the mostly banal speeches he reads to himself.
      Nigerians have written Buhari off as an error and a failure; and, begun to look for replacement.

      • veritas

        But we will still use those palm leaf made brooms right? I mean you guys might have to add Economic Sabotage to the APC and Mr President for our dislike for a Nigerian Icon! our all purpose, highly adaptable, long lasting, historical palm stick brooms. That’s like saying goodbye to the Concorde Airplane.

  • abdul dull daura

    GEJ IS THE BEST.

    • AkinOaks2000

      One great mistake that President Buhari made is to limit his search for aides and advisers to only those
      who registered with APC party at ward level. That is why President looks like a failure today. He mistakes
      APC party for Nigeria. Anyone without APC party card musn’t contribute better ideas to save Nigeria from
      this messy economic recession caused by President Buhari’s wrong policy choices. Only those who were
      on the hustings with him last year and waving brooms in the afternoon like raving mad lunatics are those
      President Buhari deems as patriots, regardless that they may have no sensible policy ideas to contribute.
      That is why President Buhari provokes uproarious laughter whenever he crawls back to Jonathan’s ideas.

      • Senator D

        It took 6-months to shop for Rotimi Amaechi, Audu Ogbeh and the rest of them? APC should look beyond their noses… For once please take advise…

  • B. Messi

    Hahahahaahaha!!!!!

    Wait o! I suddenly remembered names like kay soyemi, TundeMESS/tunsj, amazing2012, rommel, Maria, wahala, etc etc!
    Chai-baba’s CATASTROPHIC (non)Performance has left them in GHOST MODE!
    AHAHAHAHAHA!
    I DEY LAFF OOOOO!!

    • tony H

      I remember them o! FFK predicted all of these. Nigerians will regret voting in this dummy from Daura.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    Buhari came in with so much malice and revenge in mind that he stopped the system which had proved very effective and yielding positive results.

  • veritas

    If it aint broken, why change/fix it huh?. Guess they thought change in governance , is to be applied in a way defined as the same as a one dimensional explanation in a dictionary. During change or political evolutionary process, If you meet good policies or good gene’s, just retain the fucker! that’s what mother nature does according the Charles Darwin. Poli-Dumb-ass-ticians. Hey guys i believe i just discovered a New formula in Arithmetic’s “The theory of inability to fulfil campaign promises”.

  • Amalinze the Cat

    This is fast becoming a government by trial and error o.
    You decide if this is a good thing for close to 200 million people who live in that country. They were promised change and I guess one could call it that. I now see the real reason why the West badly wanted this ma in office. This is similar to the structural adjustment imposed on us except that this time around the approach is different – structural demolition programme. THIS IS CLONEL MARIAM( THEY ARE BLOCKING ME LIKE HELL ON THIS SITE).

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      They are blocking me permanently so I spread their links more than a thousand places on the WWW where I can always gain access through the back-door……I honestly do not know why this @PT engage in such anti-free speech activities.

      • djong22

        Are you begging to stay? Is that why you are spreading their links and who cares about that link?

        • Nzemali

          That is not what he is communicating as I understand it. He simply links a particular story here at a different site and then uses that opportunity to comment on the story. If he tries to comment directly here, they will block him anyway. Clever idea that I did not think about. I always wondered why he linked their stories but now I understand why. I think I do. Indomitable Colonel Mariam

          • djong22

            Who cares about their write up and who made you a spokesman? How many times have we contributed from the links he posted on pointblanknews. We are Ok with what we have…

    • EZNILAMA

      Make that Colonel. I was in such a hurry to post my comment before the censors return from the toilet that I made a mistake. I doubt that this one will make it. Anyway, I am not posting any further comments here for a while.

    • Senator D

      Change your IP address or simple Mask it and use several IP addresses… It will be very difficult tracing or blocking you…

  • UOU

    That is the consequences of HATE and WICKEDNESS. A time will come when they will also, beg Jonathan to come back but we would resist it, vehemently, unless they will open and manifestingly apologise, with bended , bruised and bloodied kneees

    • Ipobsouthafrica Pretoria

      there is God actually!!!!!!! at last you can clearly see that Gej meant well for the zoo but do to ethnic hatred, he was blackmailed, sabotaged and humiliated just because he is honest. i remember ribadu saying that gej is the only president that is not corrupt

      • UOU

        Yes, God is able and Truth may take its time but it is above all lies. All those people who engineered 2015 mob action would regret their follies at the appropriate time

  • CEO

    So a scheme, which success contributed to elevating Akin Adesina to become the president of African Development Bank was fraught with corruption? And for that reason was suspended by the Saint, who is allergic to corruption, but again, the Saint resorted to the same corrupt scheme, for lack of a better alternative? The age old saying holds true, “hunger is the cause of asking for what you refused.”
    Maybe the time has come, for Buhari and his team to put shame and pride aside, and return to all the policies of the previous administration, that made Nigeria the largest economy in Africa. There is no alternative to sound economic policies. Trying to re-invent the wheel is a pure waste of time. And so is hatred and blackmail.

    • veritas

      Gbam!!! You took the words right off the top of my head.

    • Senator D

      Never throw away the baby and the bath water just because he/she pooed in it!

      • veritas

        LOl. i dont even know what that means but i like the sound of it.

  • Kickboxer

    APC/Brainless Buhari’s Govt.: Govt. of parasites for parasites by psychopathic parasite

    1. NO jobs, food, salaries, fuel, electricity, rule of law, & security of life and property…….BLAME PDP/GEJ,

    2. Ignorant of existing LAWS while trying to “fight” corruption…………….BLAME JUDICIARY

    3. Padded 2016 Budget…………………………BLAME MDA directors as PDP members

    4. Refused to show Nigerians how much has been recovered from “looters”…………BLAME LYING MOHAMMED

    5. Created Fulani Terrorists to rape, maim, & kill Nigerians…………………….BLAME LIBYANS

    6. Used 6 months to select “saints” as ministers………….BLAME LATE HANDOVER OF DOCUMENTS BY GEJ

    7. Implemented APC promise to foreigners to devalue the Naira……………..BLAME CBN

    8. Refused to dialogue with Niger Delta militants………………..BLAME KACHIKWU & IJAW ELDERS

    9. Asked to Restructure Nigeria according to 2014 National Conference…………BLAME GOWON

    10. Asked to show his WAEC……………………BLAME the Nigerian Army

    11. Asked to probe sponsors of BOKO HARAM…………….BLAME ARMY COMMANDERS WHO FOUGHT TERRORISTS

    12. Boko Haram terrorists are still killing/ holding Nigerians…..BLAME UK TELEGRAPH NEWSPAPER

    13. Asked to improve security of life and property after the USA declared 20 states unsafe……BLAME & INSULT THE USA

    14. Asked why he remains ACUTELY BRAINLESS @ 78 years………………….BLAME HIS TWO MUMU PARENTS

  • Olori Magege

    Why simply not go back fully to Jonathan’s policies rather than this piecemeal approach

    • share Idea

      Gradually envy and hatred scale is falling of this lying government.

  • favourtalk

    For where, this a wrong news, nigeria will forever be greaful to the president buhari, if not him, i dont know where we will even be for now

  • George

    These Buhari and co are just confused animals.

    How do we found ourselves been govern by these animals?

    • Michael

      It takes an animal to govern an animal. GEJ was the greatest animal of them all.

  • Senator D

    Out of sheer hatred or maybe inferiority complex APC want to throw-away the baby with the bath water… Consistency and policy continuation gives rise to investor’s confidence on the economy of any nation. APC swallow your pride and sieve through the past administration’s policy and road maps and see what they did right and use it. It’s not about Jonathan it’s about Nigerians. Yes about US! Where Jonathan failed because of Political will APC should implement it to full scale. It doesn’t matter because the credit still goes to APC despite the fact. Please enough of these shenanigans and responsibility parrying around…

  • Senator D

    Even if it means seeking counsel from the pat ministers and asking to come clear the air in any gray area of their policies please do it either by proxy or direct method. Just move us forward APC!

  • Senator D

    Never throw away the baby and the bath water just because he/she pooed in it…

  • Illiteracy

    Buhari could as well have taken his time to go to school and Amend his WAEC Certificate he suspended.

  • Senator D

    I was taught by a very great man years back that even the words from your enemy are lessons to learn from the problem is to just sieve through it and take those ones that will make your a better person… APC your inconsistency in policy continuation has degraded INVESTOR’s confidence in the Economy. Please show some recourse and let’s move Nigeria forward…

  • Senator D

    It took 6-months to shop for Amaechi, Audu Ogbeh and the rest of them who haven’t done anything spectacular as their selection was shrouded in high “secrecy and mystery”… Now we all know better. No one will ever fo*l us with SUPER SELECTION of extraordinary ministers who will bring Nigeria to this level of disgrace in 25-years… APC should look beyond their noses… For once please take advise!

  • Senator D

    Jonathan may NOT be a saint but he initiated some sound economy policies that are not supposed to be thrown to the dogs just because it is not “an APC idea”… For your information all around the world people steal ideas and it is he who first publishes or patents such ideas that gets credit for it… As long it was implemented by APC the credit goes to it. Learn from the above scientific fact Sirs…

  • Senator D

    APC do not understand what “Strength in diversity” means how can they understand “Sense in enemies ideas”?

  • thusspokez

    The Buhari administration on Wednesday said it had revived the e-wallet system for fertiliser allocation and distribution, a year after suspending it.

    The Buhari administration has one side of its mouth (for imagery) painted “red” and the other side painted “blue”. On the red side, it blames GEJ for every problem since the birth of Nigeria whereas on the blue side, it continues to claim GEJ’s projects and ideas. This is one more proof that the Buhari administration has no fresh ideas of its own!

  • thusspokez

    The fantastically incompetent Buhari administration should now throw in the proverbial white towel, and revive the GEJ-Iweala economic policy and plans to weather the storm which Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala herself had predicted in 2014 (see the PT November 14, 2014 Headline: “Brace for tougher times ahead, Okonjo-Iweala tells Nigerians”) And while doing so, Buhari might as well revive the GEJ economic team to help his administration resuscitate an economy that is on its last few breaths.

    • Senator D

      How humble is Buhari? Days ahead will tell us!

  • John A

    This people know NO SHAME.

  • Rommel

    With the kind of reasoning that most Nigerians espouse especially supporters of president Jonathan,is anyone surprised why Nigeria depends on importation of everything? there are two ways here,either we become self sufficient in Fertilizer production or we create ways to manage importation of the item if we have no capacity to manufacture it in Nigeria but Nigeria has the capacity to manufacture and the environment was favorable under president Jonathan,question is,why then did he choose to import rather than produce like Obasanjo did to cement?

    • Senator D

      Where do you stand?

      • Rommel

        My stand is that the e-wallet would have been unnecessary had president Jonathan been a human being,he had gas supply which is a necessary ingredient for fertilizer manufacturing and he had excess oil boom money to finance it,by now,Nigeria would have been exporting fertilizer just like we are exporting cement and there would have been no need to have any e-wallet or anything of that sort,

        • Senator D

          You may not know that the Emirs in the North has so much power of Fertilizers in Nigeria. For your information in the past certain ministry were exclusive to Northerners e.g Water resources and Agriculture. Over the years these ministries have become a kind of cash cows for these Emirs. Jonathan was careful, just like OBJ, not to rock the boat… Building a sustainable fertilizer industry in Nigeria now is risky even Buhari can’t because of the same reason. Bola Ige was killed because he dared to challenge the powers that be which has kept Nigeria in deadly power darkness… Fashola needs extreme care too. Buhari knows all these. Now he sees Jonathan was not a weakling as he supposed. The powers you contend with when in Power is different from what you assume…

          • Rommel

            IBB built a now defunct fertilizer plant in PH then called NAFCON,LNG Bonny was Abacha,all what you are saying is story,by the time Dangote refinery begins production of gasoline etc,import racket will end so local production is the way to go and not story of which emir is involved or not,are Emirs no interested in coca cola? how does it affect your consumption of the product?

          • Senator D

            Why is it now “Defunct”?… Please ask why they sabotaged it…

        • Senator D

          Buhari has no more military might to do things as he did in 1984/85. This is democracy. He can’t even fight against the Northern Oligarchy. He dares NOT! Now it is very clear to him that a Nigerian President is NOT really-in-Charge though we always hold him/her responsible for the government failures. There are serious powerful forces up there that will do anything to protect their vested interest. That is why Buhari is seeking for more powers from the National assembly to revamp the Economy. He now knows better. Time has changed but the forces have grown stronger and more deadly. You think Niger Delta Avengers are anything compared to the force these “Powers” can muster against Buhari? He knows better… I dare him to refute my claims here!

        • thusspokez

          My stand is that the e-wallet would have been unnecessary had president Jonathan been a human being

          Conversely, if Jonathan was not a human being, the e-wallet would have been necessary? Wow! Nja-Logic!

          • manny

            Thank you see what I’ just read

  • Senator D

    APC want to throw-away the baby with the bath water… Consistency and policy continuation gives rise to investor’s confidence on the economy of any nation. APC swallow your pride and sieve through the past administration’s policy and road maps and see what they did right and use it.

    • Michael

      Buhari, who I voted for, is economically illiterate. A good fighter of corruption but not much else. He does not understand that you need to spend to accumulate. No sense of urgency. Poor leadership, and deft of ideas. God bless Nigeria.

  • Senator D

    @disqus_MSz5KF4VNF:disqus: You may not know that the Emirs in the North have so much power over Fertilizers in Nigeria. For your information in the past certain ministry were exclusive to Northerners e.g Water resources and Agriculture. Over the years these ministries have become a kind of cash cows for these Emirs. Jonathan was careful, just like OBJ, not to rock the boat… Building a sustainable fertilizer industry in Nigeria now is risky even Buhari can’t because of the same reason. Bola Ige was killed because he dared to challenge the “powers that be” which has kept Nigeria in deadly power darkness… Fashola needs extreme care too. Buhari knows all these. Now he sees Jonathan was not a weakling as he supposed. The powers you contend with when in Power is different from what you assume.

    Buhari has no more military might to do things as he did in 1984/85. This is democracy. He can’t even fight against the Northern Oligarchy. He dares NOT! Now it is very clear to him that a Nigerian President is NOT really-in-Charge though we always hold him/her responsible for the government failures. There are serious powerful forces up there that will do anything to protect their vested interest. That is why Buhari is seeking for more powers from the National assembly to revamp the Economy. He now knows better. Time has changed but the forces have grown stronger and more deadly. You think Niger Delta Avengers are anything compared to the force these “Powers” can muster against Buhari? He knows better… I dare him to refute my claims here!

  • Truth Justice Equity

    Surely buhari will achieve much if he can throw away his morbid deceitful ,hate,malicious, arrogant tendencies and decide to settle down as an old man to provide effective leadership to the whole of Nigerian nation without bias,discrimination, hatred, cheating or sinister motives.
    If buhari allows his age and maturity and grand fatherly nature to guide him,he must as a necessity,purge himself of every tendencies that makes him to see some Nigerians as enemies to be destroyed ,maltreated or antagonized, buhari must see all sections and people of Nigeria as his people and be ready to accommodate all Nigerians irrespective of age,religion and political leaning in the government of Nigeria. God blessed Nigeria with great and outstanding human resources, no section of Nigerian nation is left out of Gods blessings for Nigeria ,therefore shortchanging any section or discrimination against any people of Nigerian nation is buharis undoing. God is against any man that sows discord amongst brethren, that’s why God Almighty is opposing buharis government. Buhari shall continue in confusion and somersaults until he is frustrated unless he repents of his malicious tendencies and allows himself to be a true father to all Nigerians.
    Anybody reading this post ,who can reach buhari ,should let him know that God allowed him to become Nigerian President for a purpose ,to unite,unify,heal,sooth frayed Nigerian nerves,build solid bridges of love,friendship, unity and love for all Nigerians ,then prosperity of Nigeria won’t take time. So long as buhari continue to encourage discrimination, hate,bias and cheating in Nigeria, he is surely going to go out office in humiliation and regret because God shall oppose him to the end.let him that have ears listen.

  • Senator D

    I can assuredly tell anyone who cares to listen that when you are out of power you begin to “see” the things you could have done right and the stup*d wrongs you could have avoided… That’s when they begin to fall out favour with their PAs, Aides and Ministers. IBB, OBJ, Jonathan knows this truth. I guess Buhari “saw” his mistakes of 1984/85 and thought if given the second chance he will remedy the past but it’s not always true. My advise to Buhari is to let go of his pride and also remove Nepotism and become fearless and bold to confront all those enemies of Nigeria from the Northern Oligarchy down to the South Western power blocs and East to South South. It is high time to arrest those who are “enemies” of the Nigerian state. Be you who! The Emirs in the north have caused more harm than good to the masses… Go to the North as see how the Emirs leave like LORDS and they are surrounded by poor people who sing their praises and even give their lives for them…

    • kumi

      A president that his people can not see everyday he is inside aso Rock why what type of leaders are we producing in Nigeria

  • Commentsfile..!!!

    …first they will accuse you falsely,
    if you respond wisely with facts they will attack
    you, when you offer a solution they will call you
    an illiterate, but if they see you are better informed
    they would resolve to emotional attacks.. Evil Prayers!
    But when God begin to repay them in their own coin
    they will say its the old woman in the village that is behind
    their problems. one thing you have to know is that failure
    has many faces and we are dealing with them here…
    Economic policies are made to be reviewed from time to time
    to bring the positive effect out of that policy… the Govt. needed
    to be commended for not abandoning the previous projects and
    policies the last administration embarked on like it has been the custom
    in the past administrations.

    • Decimator

      Typical, always consistent in inconsistency, applaud the government for
      suspending the policy it had deemed useless, and applaud the same government
      for revamping the same policy it suspended as being useless. Sorry

    • kumi

      You are a goat why did they suspend it why not check before suspention, buhari tought gej was giving fetlizer to south south people alone so he suspend it without any new mobilization to care for farmers why is this a government nonsense

  • thusspokez

    US Barack Obama’s economic team (2008) vs Buhari’s economic committee [oops! economic team]

    Barack Obama’s economic team (2008)
    -Timothy Geithner:-Was chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank in New York.
    -Lawrence Summers:-Was Bill Clinton treasury secretary.
    -Peter Orszag:-Was head of the US Congressional Budget Office
    -Christina Romer:-Was an economics professor at the University of California

    Buhari’s economic committee (2016)
    -Vice President Yemi Osinbajo:-Was a pastor, and professor of law
    – lhaji Kyari:-Was employee of Exxon Mobil Nigeria!
    -Ade Ipaye:-Was attorney general
    -Udoma Udo Udoma :-Was chairman of the Governing Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission
    -Kemi Adeosun :-Was commissioner of finance in small Ogun State[pop: 3.7m]
    -Ibe Kachikwu:-Was executive vice chairman of ExxonMobil Africa
    -Okechukwu Enelamah :-Was pastor, medical doctor, and CEO, African Capital Alliance
    -Godswin Emefiele:-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

    Spot which group is an economic team and which is an economic committee And which of the two would you hope is more likely to deliver sound economic policy and turn round an economic on life support?

    • Olori Magege

      where is the economist among Buhari’s team. No wonder

  • Es3

    Another licking of their vomit by Buhari/APC and a big disgrace to them on the lies they heaped on Jonathan and his government?!

    Now, the slogan has become APC – SHAME!!!

    • Plumbline

      “Now, the slogan has become APC – SHAME!!!”

      Chei Es3!

      • kumi

        I never new of that apc SHAME

  • yusuf Mikail

    The stone the builder rejected is becoming the corner stone. Na wa!

  • vTrigger

    This is a good new to Nigerian farmers and the agric sector.
    Unfortunately PMB has been doing too many mistake and a lot of lies were being told about Jonathan,
    but it’s always good to correct mistakes at the right tome.
    Let’s move forward! God bless Nigeria!!!

    • kumi

      Are you not the once that said gej failed in runing Nigeria economy shame to all APc

      • vTrigger

        Please mind your remarks. Jonathan had his weaknesses but tried the best he could.
        I’ve never been political in my comments rather I always reflect the true state of affairs concerning our leaders so please, quote me right!

      • vTrigger

        Never been APC and I have no intention. My only interest is getting a good leader for my country and getting things work properly for the masses to get out of poverty.

  • Excisionist

