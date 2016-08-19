EXCLUSIVE: Saraki, Mark, others in trouble as Presidency orders probe of Nigerians named in #PanamaPapers

Photo: punchng
Photo: punchng

The senate president, Bukola Saraki, and his predecessor, David Mark, and other prominent Nigerians may soon be in trouble as the Presidency has ordered the investigation of present and past Nigerian officials named in the Panama Papers scandal.

The chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, Sam Saba, confirmed the directive to PREMIUM TIMES.

This newspaper had published leaked papers from a Panamanian law firm, Mossack Fonsecca, which were obtained by the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The 2.6 TB files, involving 214,488 entities, exposed incredible secrets of the underworld economy, where a network of banks, law firms and other middlemen utilize shell companies, sometimes to hide illegal wealth.

PREMIUM TIMES identified at least 110 Nigerians and companies operating offshore shell companies in tax havens.

Mr. Saba said the Presidency forwarded names of some persons mentioned in the Panama Papers, to the agency for investigation.

“I want to let you know that government has written to us and given us some names based on what they have been reading and hearing regarding that document,” Mr. Saba said.

He said as soon as the #PanamaPapers reporting started, the CCB attempted to get the full leaks until PREMIUM TIMES assisted it by making some details for its scrutiny.

Mr. Saba said the CCB, after studying the papers, has questions for some public officers in the country.

He would not, however, disclose the names of the affected public officers.

“I think it (Panama Papers) is going to be helpful because already we have some questions for certain public officers, which I will not be able to disclose at the moment. Until they finish answering those questions, I may not be able to discuss it,” he said.

The CCB boss said the agency took some time to respond because it could not secure the leaked documents.

“I tried to access the document via the internet, but I was required to subscribe and pay some money, which I didn’t have,” Mr. Saba said.

“That was what stalled our effort at the time. But I later asked my counterpart in the ICPC if he was in the picture and he replied in the negative. He, however, advised me to approach PREMIUM TIMES.”

Public officers who may be investigated by the CCB

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

Four assets listed in the secret offshore accounts carry Mr. Saraki’s name, but the embattled senate president failed to disclose them in violation of Nigeria’s Code of Conduct law.

One of the companies in Mrs. Saraki’s name in Seychelles Island is Sandon Development Limited, a vehicle used in acquiring a property on 8 Whittaker Street, Belgravia, London, in 2012.

Another shareholder listed for that company is Babatunde Morakinyo, a long-term personal aide and friend of Mr. Saraki. PREMIUM TIMES confirmed that the assets actually belong to Mr. Saraki, and not his wife, Toyin.

Evidence showed that Mrs. Saraki and Mr. Morakinyo were mere fronts and nominee directors holding assets in trust for the Senate president.

According to one of the documents obtained by this newspaper, Mr. Sakari, while still Kwara State governor, and describing himself as landlord of 8 Whittaker Street, London and 70 Bourne Street, London, executed a deed granting his tenants license to alter the premises of the properties.

A part of the deed reads, “This license is supplemental. The reversion immediately expectant on the determination of the lease is now vested in the landlord.

“The unexpired residue of the No. 70 (Bourne Street) lease is still vested in Dr. Saraki and the unexpired residue of the number 8 (Whittaker Street) lease is now vested in the companies.”

The deed was “signed, sealed and delivered” by Mr. Saraki on behalf of himself, Sandon Development Limited and Renocon Property Development Limited.

READ ALSO: Hidden family assets of Nigeria’s Senate President, Saraki, uncovered in tax havens

It was, however, from Renocon that Mrs. Saraki, posing as owner of Sandon, purportedly bought Number 8 Whittaker Street in July 2011.

Both companies belong to Mr. Saraki, but he only used a company owned by him to buy a property from another of his companies.

Toyin acted as a front for her husband in the purported transaction.

The Sarakis also own Girol Properties Ltd, which was registered on August 25, 2004 (a year after Mrs. Saraki’s husband became governor) in the British Virgin Island (BVI).

Company documents show that Mrs. Saraki owns 25,000 numbers of shares with a par value of US$ 1,00 each. She was appointed the first and only director of the company.

Mrs. Saraki had in a letter to the International Center for Investigative Journalism, ICIJ, denied having a shareholding in Girol Properties.

But this newspaper found a document linking her to the firm, as well as another handwritten document suggesting that she was known within Mossack Fonseca as just a nominee director and not the beneficial owner of the company.

Former senate president, David Mark

Former Senate president, David Mark, has links with eight offshore companies in British Virgin Island as shown by the leaked database of Mossack Fonseca.

The database showed Mr. Mark is one of Nigeria’s most extensive users of offshore shell companies, while serving as a public official.

The companies are Sikera Overseas S.A, Colsan Enterprises Limited, Goldwin Transworld Limited, Hartland Estates Limited, Marlin Holdings Limited, Medley Holdings Limited, Quetta Properties Limited, and Centenary Holdings Limited.

In the documents, Mr. Mark was repeatedly marked as a politically exposed person, and at a point the former senate president had to send documents, across to Mossack Fonseca to prove that he was clean.

READ ALSO: #PanamaPapers: Ex-Nigeria Senate President, David Mark, illegally operates secret companies in tax haven

The 68-year-old former military officer spent the last 40 years covered by the investigation largely as public office holder. He is widely seen to be far richer than his legitimate incomes could have provided.

He served as military governor of Nigeria’s north-central state of Niger, minister of communications, and later as president of the Nigerian Senate from 2007 to 2015.

Mr. Mark has been in the senate since 1999, and remains a senator of the federal republic, representing Benue South Zone in the upper legislative chamber.

Former National Planning Minister, Rasheed Gbadamosi

A former Minister for National Planning, Rasheed Gbadamosi, owns two expensive and luxurious penthouses in Panama, a notorious tax haven.

Mr. Gbadamosi, writer, businessman and bureaucrat, who was recently appointed co-chairman of the Lagos at 50 planning committee, bought the two properties in 2008, while serving as chairman of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA.

He paid a staggering N836.8 million ($2.6 million) for the penthouses located in a swanky tower in Panama.

READ ALSO: #PanamaPapers: How ex-Nigerian minister bought two penthouses in Panama for N837million

According to the leaks, sometime in early 2008, the former minister approached Gilberto Aleman, a Panamanian real estate broker, to help him secure two posh penthouses owned by Nicolas Corcione, owner of Ciclones Corporation Inc, and Cosmopolitan Corp, the companies under which the properties were registered.

Valued at N436,800,000 ($1,365,000.00), Penthouse 1, the first penthouse Mr. Gbadamosi bought, is located in Ocean Park Tower 2, and consists of a surface area of 537.33 square meters, on floors 35 and 36 of the Tower.

Former Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Funsho Kupolokun

Mr. Kupolokun, 69, is one of the largest shareholders in one of Ghana’s biggest hotels, the Kempinski Accra Hotel, a 269-luxury rooms five-star facility.

But a close look at the company’s records will not reveal this fact because in 2013, Mr. Kupolokun, who was head of the NNPC between 2003 and 2007, used a shadowy offshore company registered in Mauritius, a known tax haven, to hide his shares in the company that owns the hotel.

The company, Gold Coast Resorts International Limited, is an entity incorporated in the British Virgins Island in 2006.

READ ALSO: #PanamaPapers: How ex-NNPC boss incorporated secret company in tax haven to partly own Ghana’s top hotel

Details obtained by PREMIUM TIMES from the leaked Mossac Fonseca’s database showed that Mr. Kupolokun became director of Gold Coast Resorts on August 11, 2008 and personally held 17.23 per cent shares in the company.

Correspondence between Mossac Fonseca and a London-based law firm representing Mr. Kupolokun, Kennedys Law LLP, revealed that the former aide to ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, authorized the transfer of his shares in Gold Coast to Blue Chapel, a company registered in Mauritius (another tax haven), in January 2013.

At a point, Mossac Fonseca raised concern about Mr. Kupolokun, after its compliance unit identified press reports accusing the former NNPC chief of corruption.

In response, on September 7, 2014, Mr. Kupolokun wrote, “Thanks so much, I now know what is being referred to.”

Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori

Mr. Ibori, is found to have established limited liability companies and foundations in secret offshore tax havens to hide some of the funds he looted from the state’s treasury, a leak of secret tax documents has revealed.

The former governor, who is currently serving jail term in the United Kingdom after pleading guilty to fraud charges in 2012, enlisted his immediate family as beneficiaries of the offshore companies and foundations.

READ ALSO: #PanamaPapers uncovers how Ibori the thief organised massive stealing of Delta funds

To hide his loot, Mr. Ibori, working through a Swiss asset management firm, Clamorgan S.A. in Geneva, established several offshore companies, including Stanhope Investments Limited, a foundation, Julex Foundation, and a trust, The Hopes Trust, enlisting himself, his wife and daughters as beneficiaries.

Clamorgan prides itself as a company that provides asset management, fiduciary services, immovable property administration, amongst others, and operates under the laws of Geneva, Switzerland.

After almost five years of playing cat and mouse with Nigerian and British authorities, the former governor capitulated on February 27, 2012, pleading guilty in a London court to 10 counts of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud. Before Judge Anthony Pitts, Mr. Ibori admitted stealing $250million as alleged by the prosecution.

A former Group Managing Director, NNPC, Abubakar Yar’Adua

Mr. Yar’Adua bought a posh home worth £890,000 in London using a secret offshore company he registered in the British Virgin Island. Leaked files showed the offshore company to be Hydrocarbon Assets Investments Limited.

Mr. Yar’Adua bought the house in 2008, while serving as the Group Managing Director of the NNPC. He became NNPC GMD in August 2007, and was removed from office in January 2009.

In April 2008, eight months after he took the NNPC top job, Mr. Yar’Adua used a London residence address at Beechwood Hall, Regents Park Road, London N3 3AT to register an offshore company, Hydrocarbon Assets Investments Limited in the British Virgin Island.

To cover his track, Mr. Yar’Adua prepared a corporate smokescreen by appointing two front companies to act as directors of Hydrocarbon Assets Investments Limited.

Documents seen by PREMIUM TIMES showed that on November 7, 2008, Mr. Yar’Adua was the sole director of Hydrocarbon Assets Investments Limited.

He resigned on the said day but appointed two companies, Gudson Limited and Roselle Limited as directors of his company.

READ ALSO: #PanamaPapers: How ex-NNPC GMD operated secret account to buy posh property while in office

Additional documents scooped from the Mossack Fonseca files exposed how Mr. Yar’Adua utilized his Hydrocarbon Assets Investments Limited to secure a loan from Dexia Private Bank Limited in Jersey.

This he used to purchase a property worth £890,000 in London. Dexia Private Jersey Limited, Hydrocarbon Assets Investment Limited and Mr. Yar’Adua signed the loan agreement on November 18, 2008. It was effected on December 2, 2008.

READ ALSO: #PanamaPapers: How ex-NNPC GMD operated secret account to buy posh property while in office

The property, until now a secret, is located in a freehold estate at 28A North Crescent, Finchley, London N3 3LL. It was registered under the title number NGL624398. A freehold property refers to outright ownership of a property and land on which it stands. The owner of the land has no time limit to his period of ownership.

Andy Uba, Senator, Anambra State

In November 2004, Mr. Uba was only a special assistant on domestic affairs to the then President Olusegun Obasanjo but he possibly had enormous wealth in his hands that he sought the services of the offshore handlers, Mossack Fonseca, to float for him an anonymous company.

Now a serving senator, Mr. Uba, owns a shell company by name Wentworth Properties Limited in the Republic of Seychelles, an infamous tax haven.

Andy Uba’s net worth was insignificant before May 29, 1999 when Olusegun Obasanjo was sworn in as president. He later returned from the United States to be appointed a presidential aide.

READ ALSO: #PanamaPapers: While holding public office, Andy Uba illegally holds asset in tax haven

He is believed to have become suddenly rich, running for governor in 2007, and then for senatorial position after his governorship election was annulled.

Mr. Uba’s offshore structure in the Seychelles was erected with the help of two women, Marta Edghill and Vianca Scott, believed to be his fronts.

Minutes of the first meeting of the board of directors of Wentworth Properties Ltd showed that the said meeting was held on November 3, 2004. The minutes said the two women constituted the totality of the board of directors.

Marta Edghill and Vianca Scott elected themselves President and Secretary of the company respectively.

David Umaru, Senator, Niger State

In his native Niger State, David Umaru, the All Progressives Congress, APC, senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, is something of a folk hero.

He was a thorn under the skin of the immediate past administration of Governor Babangida Aliyu. He was an unwavering critic and soon gained the reputation of a whistleblower after be published series of advertorials in national newspapers exposing alleged corrupt practices by the Mu’azu Babangida administration.

READ ALSO: #PanamaPapers: While holding public office, Andy Uba illegally holds asset in tax haven

But one aspect of his life Mr. Umaru would hesitate to see on the pages of newspapers is his dealings in notorious offshore tax havens and his role in laundering money for the country’s most notorious dictator ever, Sani Abacha.

Documents obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, revealed that Mr. Umaru incorporated two shell companies in the British Virgin Islands.

The first company, Yorkshire Investment Limited was incorporated on April 27, 1998 with a registered address at No2 Commercial Centre Square, Alofi, the capital of the Niue Island.

The company was incorporated by International Trust Company (ITC), a Niue-based registering agent. In other to conceal the true ownership of the shell company, ITC provided two nominee directors for the company – Melvin Scales (Chairman) and Ramses Owens.

Mr. Umaru was named the true and lawful attorney of the company. Not satisfied by the incorporation of his first shell company, five months later, exactly on September 15, 1998, Mr. Umaru again went shopping for his second shell company – Darweng Holding. This time he decided to incorporate it in the British Virgin Islands.

Ibrahim Gobir, Senator, Sokoto State

Ibrahim Gobir, an All Progressives Congress, APC, lawmaker, who represents Sokoto East Senatorial District in the National Assembly has also been named in the leaked document as having secret offshore accounts.

Fuller details of his involvements will be available in future publications.

 

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Bigtin

    Nigerians are in love with Probe …..the only functional policy direction of government. Lol

    • niran ade

      I have been yearning for an opinion, why is death penalty perceived wrongly amidst our lawbreakers for ANY abuse of office or at precise, embezzlement? Should I just apply common sense that no one would really wanna shoot self at target.

      • Inua i. Mohammed

        Hmmmm, What about Jefferson Aisha Bureau De Change, Brutai, Tinu etc, are they not part of the system.
        Na Waoooooo, Nigeria

        • niran ade

          You don’t get it so please just shut up

    • Disqus 2016

      @Bigtin:disqus

      If Bukola Saraki is NOT a thief; then, who is?

      BUKOLA SARAKI’s cash assets in Panama, as found proved on files and bank statements,
      exceed 55 million US dollars. All of the money was stashed away in the same period that
      he was in public office from 1999 till date – a period he was constitutionally barred from
      engaging in private business except agriculture. During this same period, Bukola Saraki
      bought no fewer than six houses in Abuja and in Ikoyi worth over three [3] billion Naira.
      And he also acquired three luxury houses in England worth over £3million sterling.
      All of those properties were then hidden away under bogus trusteeship in disguise.
      If a public servant who acquired so much in public office is not a thief, who is?

  • emmanuel

    Another Tea party

  • thusspokez

    “Presidency begins probe of Jonathan, wife, over alleged link to Niger Delta bombings”

    “Saraki, Mark, others in trouble as Presidency orders probe of Nigerians named in #PanamaPapers”

    These are very misleading headlines.

    The President of Nigeria has no mandate to probe any Nigerian
    Repeat: The President of Nigeria has no mandate to probe any Nigerian
    Repeat: The President of Nigeria has no mandate to probe any Nigerian
    Repeat: The President of Nigeria has no mandate to probe any Nigerian
    Repeat: The President of Nigeria has no mandate to probe any Nigerian

    This is the responsibility of the Attorney General or National Assembly or both. Again, Nigeria is full of mumus, and it is the responsibility of media like the PremiumTimes to educate them and not make their mumuness even worst.

    • Peter_Edo

      FEAR DON DEY CATCH YOU… NOR TALK LIE. I SAY SHARRAP, NOR TALK LIE!!!

    • Höly Wähala

      You are the mumu here and in this case. The title says presidency “orders” the probe of Nigerians mentioned in the scam, that order is for the AGF to carry out so, go to school son… and, learn comprehension! CLOWN!!!

      • Uzoma John

        My brother, don’t blame them. Na bad governance wey affect their psych.

        • Otile

          Tell Imam Olodo Buhari to bury bad governance then you people will regain your psych. Ogbeni, e gbo?

      • thusspokez

        Point out the things that the president doesn’t order but does by himself? And does it mean that except those things he does by himself, that he does not own the outcome of any order he issues?

        Constitutionally, the AG’s office is independent. so Buhari cannot order the AG to probe anyone unless the AG or National Assembly sees fit to do so.

        • Ade Omowest

          U are really a MUMU, dem correct you u still dey make de same mistake. OLODO.

          • thusspokez

            Speak English! The Internet is not a Nigerian slum. “mumu” is the acme of literary achievement you can manage even after stretching your brain to its maximum — beyond which, it is all dead cells and emptiness.

  • share Idea

    Even a patient, sometimes becomes allergic or his/her illness becomes immune to drugs that ordinarily be effective to such drug.

    Buhari and his administration have so much bastardised the concept of probe by government that it does not make any more sense in Nigeria. He should pray to his go to let the CUP Nigerian governance pass over him, as he is truly beyond his dept. Nigeria we hail thee

    • thusspokez

      Probe as panacea for all Nigerian problems is hangover from past military regimes. Sadly, these people have not updated their mentality and have imported it to democratic Nigeria.

  • Watch man

    Probe without prosecution politicizes corruption.

    • FineBoy

      Atleast there is probe

      • Otile

        Newspaper probe and false trial? Sai barbarian indeed.

        • FineBoy

          Go loot and we will confirm if it Newspaper probe and false prosecution.
          Doubting Thomas

          • Otile

            Has anybody been successfully prosecuted by Imam Olodo Buhari?

          • FineBoy

            U will be the first Olodo.

          • Otile

            You already got your Olodo in the person of Imam Olodo Buhari. Keep him.

          • FineBoy

            Your President that doesn’t take Ogogoro like u?
            Go steal and u will be a tenant at Kuje Prison

          • Otile

            Which Northern president does not gulp akpesie kuma brukutu? Abacha was quaffing until the devil called him home. I mean Gen Abacha, your relative.

          • emmanuel

            Your bewitchment by Thiefnubu and Liar Mohammed still linger in your spirit. Abacha was a drunk and he betrayed that in Public. Tinubu a coco and gbana man who sways each time he shows in Public.
            How many times did you ever see GEJ in public drunk?
            Satan your father and father of all other liars await you in hell soonest

      • emmanuel

        Why get unintelligent fellows to take on task that would fail on arrival? Follow Saraki’s trial very closely and you would understand that that that case would end up a mere joke if legal and Judicial processes are followed.
        Too many cheap Lawyers and Attorney Generals (compromised) have served Nigeria, as such the end of cases instituted by the FG can be easily predicted; like the typical Nollywood movies.

  • Otile

    Wallahi. Buhari administration has touched the depth of imbecility. How can this man handpick a dozen of his opponents and give them newspaper trial to impugn their integrity and then let them go? In the first place, is it his duty to probe and prosecute suspects? What is the duty of the judiciary? Nigeria we hail thee.

    • Uzoma John

      You see how bad governance over the years have impaired your reasoning. Judiciary does not probe such financial crimes. It is the Executive through the police or anti-corruption Agencies established for such purposes. After the probe/investigation, recommendations will then be made to prosecute – that is where the judiciary comes in. This is not a Committee of Inquiry but and investigation into financial crime and failure to declare assets held offshore, which is against Nigerian law. Please when you comment, ensure you understand the subject matter.

      • Otile

        Boy, you don’t know what you are talking about. Nigeria needs to divide, Buhari’s imbecility has touched every Nigerian home and abroad. Ab omni malo libera nos Domine.

        • Aminu Mahmoud

          For the first time you are making attempt to make sense in your comment guessed you are trying to say Corruption has touched every house in Nigeria and there is need to cleanse it before it bring us down. Continue trying you will be there one day don’t give up even if is by imitating the patriotic ones in this fora.

          • Otile

            Don Allah. I make sense all the time. Only the f○○ls can fail to learn from me. Ka ji ko?

      • joe

        You are a good-hearted gentleman!. You have been doing a lot humanitarian stuffs right here, enlightening and educating thousands of lost-souls, miscreats, low-lives, and gully-rats (who call themselves names like Otile, Burning Spear, Tawanda….), who have been defending corrupt politicians all over the social media.!! You stooped very below your class and joined issues with never-do-wells like “Otile”, “Burning Spear” and other thousands of criminals and touts. Mindless thugs and soulless animals receiving stolen handouts from “fallen” and disgraced ciminal politicians…. May God reward your humanitarian effort 🙂

        • Otile

          Yorubas and f○○lish assumptions. See a pile of f○○lish and unfounded assumption you piled up here. You don’t know me, and I don’t know you, how f○○lish of you therefore to say such things about me? Yoruba touts are horrible. Yoruba ronu.

          • joe

            I am not coming down into that gulley that you are (born) in. I only join issues with human beings, not rats!! Sorry, bye. :))

          • Otile

            You have already soiled yourself, ogbeni. Why can’t you yoruba touts reason well?

          • JP

            You are suffering from temporary madness Joe. You need to grow up.

      • hail hitlers ¬ bingo Buhari

        Nigerians are wondering why Buhari has refused to act on the evidence based corruption charges against his Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Yusuf Buratai. And with Sahara Reporters Expo on the current Interior Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazau, Nigerians are perplexed that President Buhari is still silent and not saying anything. But what do Nigerians expect from someone who told the world that General Sanni Abacha stole no money belonging to the country in spite of the overwhelming evidence to the contrary?

        What makes Nigerians believe that if evidence did not matter in General Abacha’s case, why should it matter in General Buratai’s case? Why should evidence matter in General Dambazau’s case? Did Nigerians forget so soon how Buhari allowed retired Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako who stole the commonwealth of Adamawa State dry not to be detained? Are they surprised that the case has since receded into the background?

        But for someone under whose nose $2,8 billion disappeared when he was Petroleum Minister in 1978, this ought not to be too strange. For someone who fails to account for the 100 Billion naira Petroleum Trust Fund that he presided over under the same Abacha, this should not be strange. For someone who led Nigerians in a lie that he did not have a house in Abuja when the contrary is true, why should this be news?

    • Efivision

      The Good side of probes: Generally speaking should we just constitute a probe panel from hearsay? if anyone is bold enough and have facts he could either petition or go to court. So far so good the Agencies can dig deeper for evidences to prosecute.

      Most of us want some people to be probed while they (themselves) the accusers fail to initiate it. Be bold support the initiative and go the extra mile if we are cleansing ourselves.

      What is going on I think is a fair ranking and probing of the heavily corrupt ones with enough evidence. probes can l go on till the final judgment day of God. There are cold cases which can come up in future. Just let the system work , focus on development and let the world know that not every Nigerian is corrupt and respect us. Developmental money can be well utilized for generations to benefit

  • Burning Spear

    STOP DELETING COMMENTS FOR BUHARI ATI THE APES IN APC–WHERE IS THE CASE FILE OF AISHA BUHARI-ON HALLIBURTON?

    • Uzoma John

      Are you still existing? Sponsors of NDA.

  • vagabonds in power

    Nigerians are wondering why Buhari has refused to act on the evidence based corruption charges against his Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Yusuf Buratai. And with Sahara Reporters Expo on the current Interior Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazau, Nigerians are perplexed that President Buhari is still silent and not saying anything. But what do Nigerians expect from someone who told the world that General Sanni Abacha stole no money belonging to the country in spite of the overwhelming evidence to the contrary?

    What makes Nigerians believe that if evidence did not matter in General Abacha’s case, why should it matter in General Buratai’s case? Why should evidence matter in General Dambazau’s case? Did Nigerians forget so soon how Buhari allowed retired Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako who stole the commonwealth of Adamawa State dry not to be detained? Are they surprised that the case has since receded into the background?

    But for someone under whose nose $2,8 billion disappeared when he was Petroleum Minister in 1978, this ought not to be too strange. For someone who fails to account for the 100 Billion naira Petroleum Trust Fund that he presided over under the same Abacha, this should not be strange. For someone who led Nigerians in a lie that he did not have a house in Abuja when the contrary is true, why should this be news?

    Did Buhari do anything on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s fraudulent employment practices that unfairly benefited his family members? Did he not keep silent with the hope that Nigerians would soon forget the monumental corruption? Did Buhari say anything about the murderous Fulani herdsmen rampaging across the south of the country? How could Nigerians forget so soon the trajectory of Buhari as someone inflicted by a dangerous version of tribalism? Have Nigerians forgotten what he did to Shehu Shagari and Alex Ekweme?

    • Uzoma John

      Where are they coming out from? Sponsors of NDA. We are waiting for your independence declaration. 1st August has come and gone, now it’s 1st October. Crumbs don finish. It’s really biting hard.

      • IZON Redeemer

        What have the Ibos ever fought for in Nigeria–beside the greed displayed by Ojukwu–Is it Ijaws that the Fulani cowhands are killing in the south east or Ibos—————-follow follow———–mumu————when Ijaws talk—semi humans with the ususal obey the WIND mind set should keep quiet—for your Ibo thoughts work in accordance with the Northerly wind-that later Zik left for u—Malam -give me small make i chop now————-slaving to be appreciated by the Fulanis daily. Yes we once fought in the Biafra war cause we were fooled into believing we fight for one Nigeria—-now Ijaws fight for the release of an Ibo man kanu————————while the Ibos look on like cows

        • Rommel

          What have Ndi igbo ever denied you this Ijaw man?

          http://saharareporters dot com/videos/i-cant-send-offenders-prison-sake-stopping-corruption-president-goodluck-jonathan

        • Rommel

          Your elders betrayed BIAFRA,Isaac Adaka Boro did,you have always given your loyalty to Hausa Fulani against that of Ndi Igbo,I can reveal to you what Melford Okilo said about Ndi Igbo when Shehu Shagari wanted Alex Ekwueme to become his running mate,do you still want me to go on? your people are serfs

        • Ebele Olisah

          In the future, please try and restrict your response to the person you are fighting with directly, and refrain from unnecessary generalisations like the one you made here. I would think that by now, people like you would be smart enough to realise who is on your side and the magnitude of the battle ahead. For the respect i hold toward some Ijaw people on this forum, you are excused.

    • peaceometer

      You have been saying all these right before elections. You are a fraudster yourself. Get out.

      • Burning spear

        Ibo manu did the above also take place before the election s–concerning the Central Bank of Nigeria’s fraudulent employment practices that unfairly benefited his family members? Did he not keep silent with the hope that Nigerians would soon forget the monumental corruption? Did Buhari say anything about the murderous Fulani herdsmen rampaging across the south of the country? Most especially the north Central and South east————

        • peaceometer

          You are busy talking about employment but you forget it is more better than just destroying dishing money out to niece and idiots.

  • thusspokez

    This is News to Bury Bad News

    Nigerians should not be føøled, this is an attempt by the fantastically incompetent Buhari amateur media advisers to manage the news. In the past few days, we have read outrageous headlines about probing GEJ and his wife; and today, we hear similar news. Get ready for more of the same in the coming weeks, months and years to cover up bad news.

    When the amateur media advisers of Buhari run out of high profile probes to announce, they might then start recycling previously announced probes, e.g, re-announce the probe of GEJ, his wife, children, relatives, cats, dogs, chickens, etc., — ditto for Saraki, Mark, and others.

    This is all done to bury bad news:
    – recession
    – rising inflation
    – economic tsunami
    – deterioration of security and safety
    – increasing level of unemployment
    – high rates of deaths by starvation
    – increasing fracturing of Nigeria, etc.

    Eventually, Nigerians — many of whom are already beginning to starve and going to bed hungry — will start yawning and get angry whenever they read the latest government announcement of yet another Buhari probe.

    “You can føøl all the people some of the time,
    and some of the people all the time,
    but you cannot føøl all the people all the time.”

    — Abraham Lincoln

    • peaceometer

      You are a fraudster yourself and everyone knows the problem is caused by GEJ led PDP. Get out.

    • solomon olushola

      But who are the architects of all these problems you enumerated above?. This rogues.

      • thusspokez

        That is not the point of my comment. Go back and read it again!

  • Watch man

    I certainly have no qualms about probes. The problem is that there are tonnes upon tonnes of probe reports that have gathered dusts over the decades without a single prosecution. And even the prosecutions that were started, it is either that some were aborted, in progress or on hold; those that are on hold or aborted may only be reopened when the defendants become “politically incorrect”. Is that the type of improvement plan that Nigerians want? I don’t think so.

    • thusspokez

      That is CHANGE for you! If you are some entrepreneur scammer (usually from Lagos as most of them live there) and you scam a foreigner out of a few dollar, the EFCC gives you ‘express prosecution’, but if you are a first-class looter, you get the privilege of the “Presidency” announcing your crime and ordering a probe. And you get the EFCC send you to the end of the queue every time your case reaches the front of the queue.

    • Iskacountryman

      nothing go happen…just distractions…

      • Grandma

        Agreed, all these probes and investigations are distractions now; while the press are enjoying the sensation they provoke in the populace, thus aiding and abetting distractions.

        • Iskacountryman

          did you eat today?

    • Tijani

      Premium Times Fastor Vice President Times I hail una for lies! Premium Lies Concocters Times! Chaii! Kontinu!

      “The chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, Sam Saba, confirmed the directive to PREMIUM TIMES.

      The CCB boss said the agency took some time to respond because it could not secure the leaked documents.“I tried to access the document via the internet, but I was required to subscribe and pay some money, which I didn’t have,”- Mr Saba

      “Presidency orders probe”? Or Fake Pastor “Fastor” “Vice Presidency” orders smear campaign of falsehood! This Sam Saba man is a liar, anybody, everybody and nobody can access icij database free of charge at icij org When everybody and nobody gets there for free, they can see that Senate President Saraki’s name is not even mentioned. Fastor Osinbajo disturbing Premium Times Dapo Olorunyomi on his sickbed to print falsehood that ICIJ did not print should be ashamed. I no be xtian but Fastor Midget Osinbajo no dey him bible? Acts 4:23-31 Vice President Fastor Dwarf Midget King Of Vice and false concoctions! Is Fastor thirstly for human blood or hungry for human flesh? All dis blood dey are sharing… kontinu!

    • it’s no diff than annies probe….incompetence.

  • peaceometer

    Later, CCB will say it’s not true they obtained directives. Media nonsense.

  • peaceometer

    Bad news, these people have created investment in BVI more than Nigeria. And they will be shouting they are for the masses.

    • Foreign News

      Mrs. Toyin Ojora-Saraki is a criminal accomplice………

      “Toyin Ojora-Saraki, the wife of the president of the Nigerian Senate, is a business front for her husband,
      Bukola Saraki. According to documents retrieved from the Mossack Fonseca database, the assets in her
      name in tax havens are held in trust for Bukola (Saraki) Nigeria’s third most powerful official.

      Landfield International Developments, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands on April 8,
      2014, had Toyin Ojora-Saraki Saraki as sole shareholder. But it is apparent that she was a front,
      because Bukola Saraki has since discreetly taken over the company using Longmeadow
      Holdings, another shell company registered in Jersey.

      To effect the take-over, a board meeting of Landfield was purportedly held on January 28 2015,
      where it was agreed that the company be sold to Bukola Saraki for more than £3-million.
      That same day, Toyin Ojora-Saraki wrote to Mossack Fonseca informing it that she was
      transferring the beneficial ownership of Landfield to Bukola Saraki and his company.”

      …………..Mail & Guardian

      [April 22nd, 2016]

      • Tijani

        Kontinu wasting your time rehashing fantastical lies from fake 419 “mail and guardian”. Who does not know that Saraki’ wife Toyin Ojora is an original trust fund heiress from her family? Or does Nigeria want men to start declaring their wives’ father’s wealth? Those families had trusts when your ancestors were jumping in loincloths with spears talking gibberish. Did Saint Buhari add Aisha Hermes Halliburton Haliru Mohammed Buhari’ father’s and grandfathers 2 ill gotten mud huts (asa former defence minister) to his own 30 million asset declaration while forgetting to list Aisha’s N10m watch and N40m handbag? Even if that watch was a gift (from Thiefnubu) prior to 29 May 2015, it should have been declared

  • Disqus 2016

    If Bukola Saraki is NOT a thief; then, who is?

    BUKOLA SARAKI’s cash assets in Panama, as found proved on files and bank statements,
    exceed 55 million US dollars. All of the money was stashed away in the same period that
    he was in public office from 1999 till date – a period he was constitutionally barred from
    engaging in private business except agriculture. During this same period, Bukola Saraki
    bought no fewer than six houses in Abuja and in Ikoyi worth over three [3] billion Naira.
    And he also acquired three luxury houses in England worth over £3million sterling.
    All of those properties were then hidden away under bogus trusteeship in disguise.
    If a public servant who acquired so much in public office is not a thief, who is?

  • Toughie Man

    Let Buhari continue to while away his time until his tenure expires. With all confidence, I know it is impossible to try any of the aforementioned people who have property abroad and operate offshore accounts. Impossible, totally impossible!

    • David Oliha

      @toughieman:disqus : President Buhari is a laggard.
      If he weren’t, Bukola Saraki could be in jail by now. President Buhari
      looks vacantly into space as proof beyond reasonable doubt stood glaring
      at him. Once Buhari government uncovered that Bukola Saraki made over 50
      deposits per day into his GTB personal bank account in Nigeria, whilst in office as
      the Kwara state governor, theft was almost proved beyond reasonable doubt. But,
      President Buhari instead wasted another four months, despite anecdotal evidence
      required for Bukola Saraki’s immediate arrest and detention.

      • Public Trumpet

        The very idea of Bukola Saraki as Senate President is another defiling taboo lowering public morality.

  • Debekeme

    10,000 – Probe
    10,000 – investigation
    Zero/0 – Conviction or Indictment

    You mean after all these many months in power Buhari can not very late at night summon the Chief Justice, The Attorney General, the IG of Police and Head of EFCC into one room and blasted them?

    Buhari is playing around with group of enemies who are Billionaires in USD!? They will drive him out of Aso Rock while hes asleep come 2019.

    Buhari will not give you 1USD but his enemies will give you a briefcase full of 10MillionUSD and not blink an eye.

    Buhari thinks this is a game. If not because of hard core politicians like Tinubu and co there is NO WAY Buhari would have smelled Aso Rock. Hes so naive.

    • Otile

      Remember Imam Olodo got his own group of Dubai $Billionaires too. They will not be probed so that they can continue to fight back for Imam Olodo Buhari.

  • Galantman

    I fully support the investigation even though I know it will take years well after PMB time for any meaningful progress to be made. The importance of the probe to me is not really the recovery of the money, but to instill discipline, transparency and good governance for our future generations. We need to move from the current system of impunity where political office is simply an opportunity to loot, not work for the masses toiling day and night to scrap a living. Lets have the fear of God and good conscience in governance please.
    But I would like to caution that the Government should not exhaust all its energy digging the past, inspite of the good intentions it may have. There are current challenges of insecurity, terrorism , food, power that needed urgent attention.
    For those that view this as a witch hunt, please we need this type of witch hunt badly because what comes around, goes around, one day PMB will not be in power and anybody that abuses his office will SURELY face the music.

    • vagabonds in power

      I beg go sit down for dirty–ibo man——New documents amde available to the media by certain operatives of the CIA, also reveal that Mossack Fonseca’s clients which leaked the Pamama Papers was clearly working for the CIA. Some of her clients were spy chiefs around the globe except the USA. One of them is the Saudi Arabia’s first intelligence chief who was named by a U.S. Senate committee as the CIA’s “principal liaison for the entire the Middle East from the mid-1960’s through 1979,” Sheikh Kamal Adham, who controlled offshore companies later involved in a U.S. banking scandal. Also found in the files are Colombia’s former chief of air intelligence, Rtd. Maj. Gen. Ricardo Rubianogroot, who was a shareholder of an aviation and logistics company, and Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Ndahiro, doctor turned spy chief to Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.Another connection to the Iran-Contra scandal is Adnan Khashoggi. The Saudi billionaire, once thought to be the world’s most extravagant spender, negotiated billions of dollars in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia in the 1970s and played “a central role for the U.S. government” with CIA operatives in selling guns to Iran, according to a 1992 U.S. Senate report co-written by then-Sen. John Kerry, the Massachusetts Democrat who is now the U.S. secretary of state. Is premium times working for the CIA to destabilize Nigeria?

      • Rommel

        Vermin!

        • emmanuel

          Any body who differ from your stanic position or opinion is called names.

      • Ade Omowest

        How do we relate this your rambling to the intent recovering of looted fund by some past and current Nigerian public officers as exposed by the Panama Papers scandal report?

      • Galantman

        You did not say anything. Your response is disjointed, disorganized, and not relevant to the core issue at stake.
        the issue is how does it affect us? Is is the right approach or is the approach relevant. It is immaterial weather it is CIA or not. We are only concerned about ourselves not ramblings bla, bla, bla as u did here

      • Efivision

        Let CIA expose those stealing it serves us better .At least we have more Nigerians benefiting from America than the oil we sell to them or they don’t even need our oil to survive. If we reduce corruption and advance then we can seat with the G9 or G10

  • SAM .A

    EFCC is saturated with corruption investigation ,ICPC have his hands full , the Courts are brimming with old and new cases . Nigeria judiciary is a big snail crawling at Mongo Park speed.Why can’t you complete one case against Saraki /Mark before u introduce another case , Justice is in go slow mode. How come despite all glaring cases of corruption , the judicial system has not been able to commit one single case to jail . Judiciary is in a big Mess.

  • George

    I thought by now same nomadic Buhari would have started trying Burataise the army chief who has four building in Dubai alone.

    This Saraki cases will soon consume Buhari watch out people.

    Tinubu wife is about to be pregnant for Dino

  • vagabonds in power

    Nigerians are wondering why Buhari has refused to act on the evidence based corruption charges against his Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Yusuf Buratai. And with Sahara Reporters Expo on the current Interior Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazau, Nigerians are perplexed that President Buhari is still silent and not saying anything. But what do Nigerians expect from someone who told the world that General Sanni Abacha stole no money belonging to the country in spite of the overwhelming evidence to the contrary?

    What makes Nigerians believe that if evidence did not matter in General Abacha’s case, why should it matter in General Buratai’s case? Why should evidence matter in General Dambazau’s case? Did Nigerians forget so soon how Buhari allowed retired Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako who stole the commonwealth of Adamawa State dry not to be detained? Are they surprised that the case has since receded into the background?

    But for someone under whose nose $2,8 billion disappeared when he was Petroleum Minister in 1978, this ought not to be too strange. For someone who fails to account for the 100 Billion naira Petroleum Trust Fund that he presided over under the same Abacha, this should not be strange. For someone who led Nigerians in a lie that he did not have a house in Abuja when the contrary is true, why should this be news?

    Did Buhari do anything on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s fraudulent employment practices that unfairly benefited his family members? Did he not keep silent with the hope that Nigerians would soon forget the monumental corruption? Did Buhari say anything about the murderous Fulani herdsmen rampaging across the south of the country? How could Nigerians forget so soon the trajectory of Buhari as someone inflicted by a dangerous version of tribalism? Have Nigerians forgotten what he did to Shehu Shagari and Alex Ekweme?

    • Rommel

      Evidence shows that no such amount 2.8 billion disappeared and as a matter of fact, NNPC did not have such amount of money from either sales of crude or for its entire operations at that time,I am aware that president Jonathan investigated it thoroughly and found it hollow as revealed by Diezani Madueke.

      • emmanuel

        satan you are. BCCI and Commerz Bank. Senator Olusola Saraki was head of the Senate probe panel that worked on the thievery while Shehu Shagari also instituted his own

  • JP

    Story every now and then.APC governmemt has added seventeen months to 16 years wasted by PDP. Another clueless administation always telling stories or blaming PDPig. We shall get it right one day in this country.

    • 1nigeria

      So you don’t see all this as new development and a change in our body polity where some people who called themselves leaders are the one destroying the life of the citizens particularly the youth in this country. let me ask you if it were to be PDP government, will all this revelations ever surface. pls appreciate the change in our body polity where corruption that is responsible for underdevelopment of this country is no more treated as family affairs. Now people (even APC) we know that if you steal public money, one day you will be expose and be disgrace.

      • Tunji okekunle

        1nigeria, you are damn right, i agreed with your thinking. All those we relied our hopes on were mere rogues. An information is a vital knowledge, afterall we had all the way been in darkness for lack of informations concerning the looting from nigerias treasury. If those concern should be fought with approprate consequence, then we are forging ahead, but while the whole issue be dumped to hopeless stage, then we are in for it.

  • vagabonds in power

    New documents reveal that Mossack Fonseca’s clients which leaked the Pamama Papers was clearly working for the CIA. Some of her clients were spy chiefs around the globe except the USA. One of them is the Saudi Arabia’s first intelligence chief who was named by a U.S. Senate committee as the CIA’s “principal liaison for the entire the Middle East from the mid-1960’s through 1979,” Sheikh Kamal Adham, who controlled offshore companies later involved in a U.S. banking scandal. Also found in the files are Colombia’s former chief of air intelligence, Rtd. Maj. Gen. Ricardo Rubianogroot, who was a shareholder of an aviation and logistics company, and Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Ndahiro, doctor turned spy chief to Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.Another connection to the Iran-Contra scandal is Adnan Khashoggi. The Saudi billionaire, once thought to be the world’s most extravagant spender, negotiated billions of dollars in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia in the 1970s and played “a central role for the U.S. government” with CIA operatives in selling guns to Iran, according to a 1992 U.S. Senate report co-written by then-Sen. John Kerry, the Massachusetts Democrat who is now the U.S. secretary of state. Is premium times working for the CIA to destabilize Nigeria?

    • Rommel

      Nope! premium times is only reporting on reality but as usual,conspiracy theoreticians like you will always find something to theorize on

    • owhonda

      And how does this help answer the question as to how our public officials own assets abroad against our laws?

      • serubawon70

        Quite right. And what is the source of the “new documents”?. What has his CIA spies to do with Suddeutsche Zeitung the German newspaper which is the sole source of the revelations?

      • Tori Osa

        that man is not totally well like that

      • Osakue

        And recovery ASAP

  • Rommel

    Na so dem go dey fear! the guilty are indeed afraid

  • Harry Haruna

    Saraki again, this man is too controversial to be a leader.
    This time around let him resign.

  • Rommel

    Please should please open this pg and refresh memories —

    http://saharareporters dot com/videos/i-cant-send-offenders-prison-sake-stopping-corruption-president-goodluck-jonathan

  • favourtalk

    Let the country continue to move forward, we are in the era of chnage and better leadership

    • woman leader1

      Gbam

  • Election

    We are tired of your corruption fight buhari, Nigeria need good governance, hunger everywhere

  • Omooba A

    Why does it take so long for this administration to response to the information provided by the leak? Those named are officials past and present and their salary could not afford them the lavish lifestyle as written by the leaks beside dwelling in corruption. Other country acted swiftly but this administration drags its feet for a while before waking up out of its slumber to probe. We hope that thorough job is done to uncover those that have looted our treasury. Another case for Saraki to answer. When is this criminal going to resign and face these allegations?

  • OMOLOYIN

    This is good. Zero tolerance for corruption.

    • They missed Ira and Kathys docs…coming soon bren.

    • woman leader1

      Yes o

  • Mons

    While you are probing, dont forget trhere is no constant eletricity supply in nigeria, security is bad, roads are death traps, unployment is growing etc. Because Nigerians are enemies of nigerians, by the time this PMB and his 2nd without command leave the office, they will say they did not know there was no eletricity in nigeria, did not know security was poor, roads were bad, unemployment were growing in nigeria and they wanted to come back like Babangida, Falae, OBJ, Atiku, GEJ. It actually shows that with all monies looted they have regrets, money they say can not buy you happiness and satisfaction. ha ha ha

  • Nnadi Iheoma Amanda

    You are welcome to Visa Xpert Travel Consultancy Nigeria Limited, an organization where Travel and Tours, flight booking is not a problem. As a Travel and Tour Consultant, we provide Tour Guide to our customers, Working Visas, Educational Visas and Permanent Relocation to some Countries.

    Our Visa Packages are as follows:

    .USA 2yrs VISA (Single Adults and Married couples with kids)

    .UK 6Months Visa (Single Adults and Married couples with kids)

    .CANADA 6Months Visa (Single Adults and Married couples with kids)

    .Schengen 3Months Visa (Single Adults and Married couples with kids)

    . FINLAND . TRINIDAD & TOBAGO . CHINA . HONG KONG

    . MALAYSIA . QATAR . RUSSIA . SOUTH AFRICA . ANGOLA

    . TURKEY . BRAZIL . UKRAINE .OMAN . U A E . HUNGARY We also offer study packages.

    —Please only serious interested persons should contact us with below contacts info:

    Hot Line: 08140951036

    Phone: 08106995372

    Warm Regards

    Mgt.

  • ndemokon

    When will the govt probe Aisha Buhari? I don’t mean my president’s wife o, abeg, I mean the one that was named in Halliburton’s case

  • Vanguardngr

    INFORMATION INFORMATION, TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC NIGERIA CUSTOMS

    SERVICE AUCTIONING OF VEHICLES HAS COMMENCE FOR FIRST Batch A.

    (2016/2017) CONTACT US ON ( +2348037524520 ) FOR BOOKING

    AND PURCHASE.

    !!! some futures of vehicles at a cheaper and affordable

    rate! Like


    ,,,
    mlm

  • marc umeh

    There he go again , trying to impress the impressionable. What happened to the previous probes.?
    This one too will fizzle away like the rest of them. We need a determined fighter against corruption.