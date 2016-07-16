SPECIAL REPORT: Inside Dino Melaye’s broken, controversy-laden lawmaking life 

dino-melaye

In this report, PREMIUM TIMES’ Festus Owete traces Dino Melaye’s controversies in the National Assembly since 2007.

Not many Nigerians, especially close watchers of Nigeria’s National Assembly, will be surprised at the outburst and behaviour of Senator Dino Melaye on the floor of the Senate last Tuesday.

Mr. Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, had in a closed-door session of the upper legislative chamber, abused his colleague, Oluremi Tinubu, representing Lagos Central, over some remarks made against him by the latter.

Mrs. Tinubu, who is also the wife of a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, was elected on the party’s platform as Mr. Melaye.

PREMIUM TIMES sources said the two senators clashed after the Kogi senator urged the Senate to deal with its members who had offered to serve as prosecution witnesses in the ongoing forgery case against Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

Mr. Melaye reportedly accused the senators of working for the presidency to undermine the upper legislative chamber and warned that they should be prepared to face the consequences of their action.

“You should go and tell those who sent you that nobody, I said nobody, no matter who he is, can ever control this Senate,” the senator was quoted as saying as he pointed at the affected senators in anger.

When she rose to speak, the sources further said, Mrs. Tinubu, representing Lagos Central, expressed disappointment with Mr. Melaye, who she accused of always threatening people and behaving childishly and at times like a thug.

“I think he needs to know that every senator here represents their constituencies, and that there is no need to threaten anyone.

“We are seeking and working towards reconciliation, yet you are busy issuing threats.”

At this point, one of our sources said, the Kogi senator jumped up from his seat and charged towards Mrs. Tinubu, saying, “Look this is not Bourdillon (referring to the famous Lagos residence of Mrs Tinubu’s politician husband). I will beat you up, …..impregnate you and nothing will happen.”

But for the intervention by other senators, especially those from the South-West geopolitical zone, Mr. Melaye would have physically attack Mrs. Tinubu, a source said. The senators were said to have prevailed on him to take it easy and let peace reign.

Mr. Melaye, a strong supporter of the senate president, at a press conference on Thursday, confirmed the incident but defended his action.

He explained that he reacted that way because he was not a coward.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu got up and was recognised to speak and immediately she started speaking, she specifically mentioned my name,” he said.

“For reasons only known to Senator Remi Tinubu, she got up and the first thing she said was that she was being harassed in this chamber by Senator Melaye at this point.

“She went ahead to say that why would he come here and be threatening senators and there was a large chorus from senators. At that point I was still calm. She got up again and said that this thug must be tamed. At that point, I got up and told her that she was very stupid.

“The next statement from her was ‘You are a dog’. She called me a dog, and when she called me a dog I stood up and reacted and I told her that this was not Bourdillon and she should look at my face, I am not one of those senators who normally come to prostrate to them in Bourdillon and I am from Kogi —and not from Lagos,”

The senator denied saying he would impregnate Mrs. Tinubu. He said he did not use such “insolent, abusive, degrading and mannerless language against any senator”.

He explained, “Biologically, it is even impossible to impregnate Mrs. Tinubu because she has arrived menopause. How can you say you want to beat somebody and at the same time impregnate the person?”

A leopard does not change its spots

Some Nigerians were surprised, and irritated by Mr. Melaye’s behaviour on Tuesday. But what many do not know is that Mr. Melaye had always exhibited such conducts since he was first elected to the National Assembly nine years ago.

In 2007, barely four months after he was elected into the House of Representatives where he represented Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency of Kogi State, Mr. Melaye got into the news for the wrong reason.

At the peak of the crisis that trailed the allegation that then Speaker, Patricia Etteh, awarded N628 million contract to renovate her official residence and that of her deputy, Babangida Nguroje, in Apo Legislators’ Quarters, Abuja, Mr. Melaye exchanged blows with two of his colleagues.

On September 20, 2007, at the public sitting of the David Idoko-led panel that investigated the alleged contract award, Mr. Melaye, a first-time lawmaker at the time, exchanged blows with Emmanuel Jime (Benue) and Samuel Sejoro (Lagos). The ugly incident forced the panel to adjourn sitting for the day.

Trouble began when Mr. Idoko invited Mrs. Etteh to the witness box to explain her role in the renovation contract as well as the purchase of vehicles for the principal officers of the House.

As the Speaker moved to the box, Mr. Melaye, who had a few weeks earlier been appointed Chairman of the House Committee on Information and National Orientation, and some other supporters cheered and clapped.

However, Mr. Jime , a member of the opposing group, which had styled itself Integrity Group, became angry and shouted “ole, ole, ole (meaning thief, thief, thief). Mr. Jime’s audacity angered Mr. Melaye, who jumped up and engaged in verbal exchange with his colleague.

Besides, Mr. Melaye took on another female lawmaker from the opposing group, Mercy Alumona-Isei, who he thoroughly abused and threatened to assault.

At that point also, Mr. Jime, a former Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, descended on Mr. Sejoro and dazed him with blows. Mr. Sejoro dodged a blow from Mr. Melaye, who, unsuccessfully, tried to hit Mr. Jime.

While the fight lasted, Mrs. Etteh watched with calm from the witness box before she was spirited away by aides. At the executive session that followed immediately, Messrs Melaye and Jime apologised, according to the then Speaker, who read out the resolutions of the closed-door session.

That was how the Kogi lawmaker first came into national prominence as an extremely troublesome and controversial figure.

Mrs. Etteh soon fell from power. And Mr. Melaye was never in the good books of her successor, Dimeji Bankole, even though he was re-appointed chairman of the Committee on Information on October 9, 2008 when the Speaker reconstituted the committees.

In the years that followed, Mr. Melaye worked hard to make the House somehow ungovernable for Mr. Bankole.

He first struck on June 25, 2009 when he accused the House leadership of massive corruption.

He started off by picked on three principal officers, namely Tunde Akogun (House Leader), Baba Shehu Agaie (Deputy House Leader) and Emeka Ihedioha (Chief Whip) who he accused of mismanaging funds released to them to organize events in the House.

He alleged that Mr. Akogun (PDP, Edo) pocketed part of the N160 million he was given to organise a retreat for members in Kano and Uyo.

He said Mr. Agaie (PDP, Niger) mismanaged N130 million advanced to a committee he headed to organize the country’s hosting of Afro-Arab Parliamentary Conference while Mr. Ihedioha (PDP, Imo) allegedly pocketed part of the N160million given to him to organize the 10th anniversary of the return of democracy in the country.

Mr. Melaye’s action almost earned him a suspension from the House. He escaped the hammer that day.

During plenary, Mr. Jime moved a motion for Mr. Melaye’s suspension.

The suspension prayer, however, threw the House into rowdiness for several minutes following the insistence of some members that it was a wrong move.

Mr. Melaye, a Geography graduate from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who had resigned as chairman of the Information and National Orientation Committee of the House, later apologized for causing acrimony in the House and bringing it to disrepute.

He was to explain that he never accused Mr Ihedioha of fraud but of “social sins,” “arrogance” and “highhandedness.”

But like the leopard that he is, Mr. Melaye did not change his spots. A year later, he resurfaced with another antic.

In June 2010, he, alongside 11 other lawmakers gave Mr. Bankole seven days to resign from office.

What was the Speaker’s offence?

Mr. Melaye and his co-travellers, who styled themselves “Progressives,” said the young Speaker was dishonest and that his camp was tired of his leadership.

Other members of the group were George Daika (PDP, Plateau), Bitrus Kaze (PDP, Plateau), Austin Nwachukwu (PDP, Imo), Ehiogie West-Idahosa (PDP, Edo), and Anas Adamu (PDP, Jigawa).

Independence Ogunewe (PDP, Imo), Solomon Awhinawhi (PDP, Delta), Ralph Okeke (PDP, Anambra), Darlington Okereke (PDP, Ebonyi) and Asita Honourable (PDP, Rivers) were also members.

The group asked Mr. Bankole to resign because of corruption and bad leadership, which they claimed was responsible for the rift, disagreement and disharmony between the House and the Senate.

It also said the Speaker was highhanded, disrespectful to members, frequent breach of the rules of the House and sweeping and unsubstantiated comments capable of causing disaffection among various arms of government.

“We hereby, therefore, in strong terms call on Bankole to resign as the Speaker of the House of Representatives within seven days,” Mr. Melaye, who was the spokesperson of the group, said at a press conference on June 9, 2010.

Mr. Melaye warned that if Mr. Bankole failed to comply with the call in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians, especially the masses of this country, “this group has overwhelming evidence, information, everything you see here, they are incriminating records that we will publish, give to you the media.”

He assured that “in seven days, we are going to write a petition that every member, including the ones on recess, will sign physically and we will send it to the EFCC, the ICPC, the NSA, the SSS and indeed the headquarters of his political party.”

About two weeks later, precisely on June 22, the bubble burst. The plenary session of the House was thrown into turmoil as some members of the group were picked up during the plenary session, brutalized and expelled from the chamber for demanding Mr. Bankole’s probe.

Those attacked were Messrs Melaye, Awhinawhi, Nwachukwu, Kaze and Uboh.

They were almost stripped by the pro-Bankole lawmakers, who tore their clothes in the process in the full glare of the students of City Royal Secondary School, Nyanya, a suburb of Abuja, who had come on excursion to the House.

How did it begin? Shortly after the commencement of the proceedings at about 11.09 am, more than one hour behind schedule, Mr. Bankole asked Chile Igbauwa (PDP, Benue) to move a motion.

But as Mr Igbauwa moved his motion, Mr Melaye, who sensed that it was aimed at suspending him and members of his group, rose from his seat and began to shout “point of order” “No way! No Way! We will not take it! As he shouted, he also blew a whistle, which he brought into the chamber that.

He was joined by Mr Nwachukwu and Ms. Uboh, who struggled to seize the paper from which Mr. Igbauwa was reading his motion.

Mr. Melaye eventually grabbed the paper from Mr Igbauwa, who was sitting directly behind him, shredded it and threw it at some of his colleagues.

Mr Awhinawhi, who made to grab the mace, the symbol of legislative authority, was stopped and severely beaten up.

Obviously overwhelmed by the confusion that erupted, Mr Bankole adjourned the session and attempted to leave the chamber through the back door which is behind his seat, but was asked to follow the normal front door.

The Speaker was, however, persuaded by his loyalists, who perceived that such action would be interpreted as victory for the “Progressives,” to return to his seat.

Upon his return, the Speaker announced the suspension of Mr. Melaye and his “Progressives” colleagues and directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to eject them from the chamber.

That further infuriated the suspended lawmakers, who refused to leave, prompting the pro-Bankole lawmakers led by Ishyaku Bawa, a PDP member from Taraba State, to bundle them out of the chamber, one after the other. In the process, members of both camps were injured.

In the process, a pro-Bankole lawmaker, Chinyere Igwe (PDP, Rivers), had his right hand broken by Mr. Nwachukwu, who also allegedly attacked him with fire extinguisher. Indeed, when he was being forced out of the chamber, Mr. Nwachukwu lifted Mr Chinyere Igwe up and landed him on the floor. Mr Igwe was now bleeding had his arm broken in the process. Both were initially admitted to the National Assembly Clinic before Mr. Igwe was referred to the National Hospital.

Ms Uboh, on her part, was pushed down by Mr Bawa while Messrs Melaye and Awhinawhi were manhandled before being bundled out. Mr Kaze, who was all the while left alone, was later identified and bundled out and in the process, his dress was torn.

After they were sent out, Mr Bankole, who had watched quietly from his seat, called the House to order at exactly 11.45 am and apologized to Nigerians.

He said, “First, I must start by apologizing to Nigerians for the rowdiness of today’s session. But for the avoidance of doubt, we will still ask Igbauwa to go through the process (moving of motion) for clarity.

Invoking Order 5 of the House Standing Rules, Section 60 of the 1999 Constitution and Section 24 of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, Mr Igbauwa called for the suspension of 11 members of the progressive group for failing to avail themselves with the rules of the House in their activities and for causing their allegation to be published in the media.

He said the suspension should be sustained pending the outcome of an investigation into their activities.

Mr. Igbauwa also said that because of his great respect for the House, he was compelled to respond to the various actions of the “Progressives” under the leadership of Mr Melaye, “that have embarrassed and cast aspersion on this House as if it is incapable of resolving its internal crisis.”

He further blasted them for failing to adhere to the provision of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, Code of Conduct for Honourable Members and Rules of the House in stating grievances and for taking their matter of the House into disrepute.

The long motion, which was seconded by Shehu Garba Matazu (PDP, Katsina) was unanimously adopted.

Those suspended were Messrs Melaye, Awhinawhi, Nwachukwu, Kaze and Uboh,  Ehiogie West-Idahosa, Ogunewe and Anas.

Although they were not known to have openly identified with the Progressives, Gbenga Oduwaiye (PDP, Ogun), Kayode Amusan(PDP, Ogun) and Gbenga Onigbogi (PDP, Osun) were also suspended.

They were to stay away from the House till the end of the legislative year, June 2011.

Curiously, three lawmakers – Ralph Okeke, Darlington Okereke and Asita Honourable – who participated in the press conference the “Progressives” gave asking Mr. Bankole to resign, survived.

The then spokesperson of the House, Eseme Eyiboh, who briefed journalists after the sitting, said the trio were not suspended because the decision to suspend them was not premised on the press conference two weeks ago, but on the unruly behaviour of the progressive members on the floor.

According to him, the lawmakers, having been suspended were expected to move out of the chamber, but instead conducted themselves in a manner inconsistent with parliamentarians.

He said while Mr Nwachukwu came into the chamber with tear gas, which he interpreted as arm-bearing, Mr. Melaye came with a whistle in a  clearly “un-parliamentary misdemeanour.”

But Mr. Melaye kicked and vowed to seek legal redress.

“It is the height of tyranny. What they accused us of, Eseme Eyiboh and Dimeji Bankole are guilty of talking to the press,” he said.

“There is nowhere in our rules that says we cannot talk to the press. (Halims) Agoda did the same. We shall not allow this. They refused to react to our allegation instead they suspended us. This is collaborative tyranny.”

Mr. Melaye and his colleagues later headed to the Federal High Court, Abuja where they challenged their suspension.

The Court subsequently ruled that their suspension was illegal and ordered their reinstatement.

However, in May 2011, just before the 6th Session of the House wound down, it passed a motion urging the leadership to pay salaries of the suspended members.

For the next four years that he was out of the legislature, Mr. Melaye (born on January 7, 1967, according to Christy Anyanwu’s “The Lawmakers 2007-2011”) went back to activism.

He floated the Anti-Corruption Network, which he used to campaign against graft.

One of the cases the group fought against was the one involving a former minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, who allegedly purchased two BMW armoured vehicles for N255 million while in office. Interestingly, both Mr. Melaye and Ms. Oduah are colleagues in the Senate today.

Mr. Melaye has transferred his brand of politics, which some consider indecent, to the upper house where he is not only a strong backer of Mr. Saraki but also chairs the Committee on the Federal Capital Territory.

  • Harry

    How does this put food on the masses table. This is just a distraction we don’t need now.

  • PLAN A

    Why do I sense a lot of sycophancy in all these reports of “Dino must be suspended” chants? Is it true that Senator Remi (Wife of Senator Ahmed Tinubu),called Dino “a thug” and “a Dog”? YES!!! Is it proper for women,let alone women serving as Senators,to launch verbal attacks/Abuse on their male counterparts? No!!!. So what are we saying here. Or is it because the woman in question is Bola Tinubu’s wife?It was not right for Dino to threaten to beat up a Senator Tinubu; it was also insulting and disrespectful to all men in Nigeria for a woman,in the senate,to describe her male colleague as a Dog and thug. Both need to apologize to us all. PERIOD!!!

  • CHECKERS

    @disqus_er1U7gExLS:disqus

    Dino Melaye asKogi West’s electoral tragedy

    Nigerians under-develop their country with daft votes at the polls. For otherwise,
    were Nigerians averagely serious-minded people, Dino Melaye won’t be elected
    by a reasonable electorate who should know that Dino Melaye brings no relevant
    knowledge into the political economy of Nigeria. Dino Melaye overcompensates
    for his ignorance by bringing wrestling instead. All that the people of Kogi West
    have to show for their un-enlightened votes is rancor, boxing and nonsense.
    Yet the Kogi west populace will be the first to complain of under-development.
    Whereas they are the ones who recklessly made utterly irresponsible choice………………….

  • realist

    Kogi people and the party that produced Melaye should be blamed for having such unruly back as a senator. He ought to have been screened out abinitio and present a decent candidate. But he used the anticoagulation crusade to deceive the party and the people. He has to be endured until he would be voted out in the next election.

    • dele20

      Can you imagine his attitude?

  • woman leader1

    Dino melaye is just a disgrace to the Senate.

    • dele20

      He really lacks manners of approach

      • woman leader1

        You can say that again.

  • Gerald Okoduwa

    How did Dino Melaye know that another man’s wife has arrived menopause if not for reasons of mockery and mischief? Dino defends suspects of corruption (Etteh and Saraki) in the National Assembly, yet the same Dino launched an anti corruption NGO. Hypocrisy is surely at play here. The bulk of the blame rests with the Nigerian electorate who could vote in even a cow provided they can receive a loaf of bread from it. With the advent of social media, let’s see how the likes of Dino Melaye can get to the senate in 20l9. Is anyone still doubting why NASS members must not smell immunity?

  • dele20

    Dino melaye has a chidish and thuggish attitude

  • AdeCrown

    Nigeria in one chance bus driven by our so called legislators

  • ijelejames

    Dino’s story about the madness he displayed is a big lie. No senator reported that Remi called him a dog. They all said she admonished him about threatening peoples and she is right. She also was quoted as saying he was behaving like a thug and also childish. Dino is bringing the dog issue to cover his mess up. But I believe he behaves like a wild dog and he knows it and I am sure a lot of people have called him that considering his maniac lifestyle no wonder he accused Remi of calling him a dog. He is not the domesticated type, he is a wild dog. Nonsense! He should be suspended for his behavior. At the end of his tenure, kogi people should never allow this wild beast to represent them again. Bushman!

  • Sincere-Voice

    Dino Melaye has no good report. He is always on the news for the wrong reasons. His attitude is thug like and he should be called to order. Enough of this mockery in the senate.

  • Debaptist

    What a man, I can’t believe that his antics as a legislator hasn’t been made into a movie up till now. What about “Melaye, the crooked parliamentarian “. Over to you Nollywood.

  • dpfrank

    Dino maleye is a common thug who deserves no place among the members of the senate

  • agbobu

    SHAME ON YOU AND THOSE LIKE YOU!!!

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    Dino Melaye, is a known criminal who lacks any credibility of any kind and has displayed his poor up-bringing by his parents as nobody can stand up to say anything credible or good about Dino Melaye, now that he has crossed Ashiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, by deliberately assaulting and embarrassing his wife senator Remi Tinubu.Dino Melaye, must be severely dealt with by Ashiwaju Bola Tinubu,s surrogates and supporters.

  • BREAKING!!!

    “We urging them to follow the path of safety by admitting it was blown but them (ExxonMobil) not admitting it to their traders/international refineries is none of our business. It will become our (Niger delta Avengers) business when ExxonMobil carry out repair work on the blown pipeline.”

    ” When that time comes it won’t be ExxonMobil declaring false Majeure but it’s going to be something worst.
    Exxonmobil and Akwa Ibom government can deny Niger Delta Avengers is not in Akwa Ibom state but we want them to know one of our elite strike team is based in Akwa Ibom State.”

    “We are warning Exxonmobil not to carry out any repair work on the blown pipeline if they refuse and go ahead with any repair work something big and worst will happen. To the traders/international refineries doing business with them, don’t let ExxonMobil deceive you that the repair work will take three to four weeks with the level of damage it will take them (ExxonMobil) months to fixed it….What happened to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) crude oil export pipeline in Forcados is an example to all International Oil Companies, no repair works until the federal government heed to our demands.”

    If ExxonMobil fails to listen to us (Niger Delta Avengers), your personnel are going to be our next casualties not pipelines.

    ——Brig. Gen Mudoch Agbinibo
    Spokesperson (July 15, 2016)

  • shola

    This means, the NASS is the house of thugs, hooligans and all sorts of impunity? What a tragedy for a nation still searching for where she belongs. Another 100 years in darkness? Every nation gets the leader it deserves.

  • Ajantala

    Dino the dog!

  • Kevin Peter

    If Dino Melaye has all these issues, why did his constituency vote for him? Could it be that he forced himself through bribery and corruption? Fortunately, he was voted in under the ruling party. Therefore, he is under immunity as long as he is in APC, acclaimed as the most “saintly” party for now, since all members are “clean”. God help us.

    • wazobia ninja!!!!!!

      do the constituency really matter in naija politics? do their votes REALLY count????

  • Kevin Peter

    I guess the media will now be smiling to the banks as Bola Tinubu has vowed to seal Dino Melaye’s political future forever. Because I can’t imagine this whole x-ray of past activities of Melaye without a single remark about any misbehaviour of Remi Tinubu.

    • ’70

      Dino is the focus of the write-up and not Remi…

      • Otile

        Did he forge ordinary level certificate as Buhari did? Did Ebola Tinubu not forge a degree certificate from Chicago? Who are you people fooling?

  • Abidilagungun

    But you guys, including Tinubu and the whole APC family, were praising him while he was insulting Jonathan and telling his partisan stories of corruption…..Una neva see nothing. The dog that was unleashed on the neighbour must bark at home when the neighbour is nowhere to be found.

  • Millenium Goal

    @abidilagungun:disqus

    There will always be Dino Melaye if there is Bukola Saraki……….

    A thief will always need a thug.
    Anyone wanting a sane Nigeria must now think in pairs. To get rid of a Dino Melaye
    means to get rid of Bukola Saraki on whom the former feeds as cash prey. Otherwise,
    Nigeria will continue to cascade badly as a falling country in futile search of meaning.

    There will always be
    creatures like Dino Melaye at the topmost hierarchy of Nigeria’s ramshackle
    governance for so long as equally execrable and thoughtless creatures like
    Bukola Saraki can wangle his way into as a FORGED SENATE PRESIDENT.

    Both Bukola Saraki and Dino Melaye
    are the two sides of a coin. One needs the other’s irresponsibility to thrive.
    Without the like of Bukola Saraki dirtying the Senate, a creature like Dino
    Melaye would be lost at sea without any existential cause or life’s purpose.

  • Wise Head

    It is now more than two weeks now since the 5-day ultimatum given to Gov Fayose to apologise and retract his statement about Aisha Buhari’s money laundering escapades in the US involving jailed Congressman Jefferson. Nobody seems to be talking about it again. When will Aisha Buhari sue Fayose for tarnishing her image? Alternatively, when will she visit the US to prove Fayose wrong? A fugitive running from the law and a certificate forger husband are fighting corruption in Nigeria!!! Wonders shall never cease! What a shame. The world is laughing at Nigeria.
    Buhari,Pls, show Your Certificate!!! Why hire 12 SANs to defend you when all you need to do is to show your certificate?>>

  • Wise Head

    It is now more than two weeks now since the 5-day ultimatum given to Gov Fayose to apologise and retract his statement about Aisha Buhari’s money laundering escapades in the US involving jailed Congressman Jefferson. Nobody seems to be talking about it again. When will Aisha Buhari sue Fayose for tarnishing her image? Alternatively, when will she visit the US to prove Fayose wrong? A fugitive running from the law and a certificate forger husband are fighting corruption in Nigeria!!! Wonders shall never cease! What a shame. The world is laughing at Nigeria.
    Buhari,Pls, show Your Certificate!!! Why hire 12 SANs to defend you when all you need to do is to show your certificate?><

  • Wise Head

    It is now more than two weeks now since the 5-day ultimatum given to Gov Fayose to apologise and retract his statement about Aisha Buhari’s money laundering escapades in the US involving jailed Congressman Jefferson. Nobody seems to be talking about it again. When will Aisha Buhari sue Fayose for tarnishing her image? Alternatively, when will she visit the US to prove Fayose wrong? A fugitive running from the law and a certificate forger husband are fighting corruption in Nigeria!!! Wonders shall never cease! What a shame. The world is laughing at Nigeria.
    Buhari,Pls, show Your Certificate!!! Why hire 12 SANs to defend you when all you need to do is to show your certificate?>><

  • Wise Head

    It is now more than two weeks now since the 5-day ultimatum given to Gov Fayose to apologise and retract his statement about Aisha Buhari’s money laundering escapades in the US involving jailed Congressman Jefferson. Nobody seems to be talking about it again. When will Aisha Buhari sue Fayose for tarnishing her image? Alternatively, when will she visit the US to prove Fayose wrong? A fugitive running from the law and a certificate forger husband are fighting corruption in Nigeria!!! Wonders shall never cease! What a shame. The world is laughing at Nigeria.
    Buhari,Pls, show Your Certificate!!! Why hire 12 SANs to defend you when all you need to do is to show your certificate?>

  • ’70

    A tout from the very beginning for sure

  • Burning Spear

    This is worse than gutter or yellow journalism—–It is madness of the highest order———from an uneducated class of Editorial Team in Premium Times. I doubt if any was actually trained as reporters—The ethnic of the Journalism profession forbade these type of APC sponsored junk journalism——against those who disagree with u——–Sadly—-the cut and nail editorial team in PT-are here parading themselves as Journalist because they can string one or two sentences together——-for the Apes in APC—-destroying the political fabrics of the Nation—via the Nigeria media——————-Perhaps our fathers who coined the phrase he who pays the piper, dictates the tune-had the fake demonic editorial team in Premium Times in Mind—when they gave birth to this very axiom——–Dino was a saint Until he fell out with the Itsekiri wife of Tinubu—–abi?———-The same method the Nigeria press were used to pull Jonathan down—is now-being put to play by Tinubu!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!while their so-called Change mantra wobbles in the darkness of their dirty smelly consience if they have any!!!!-Now the fake Tinubu from Togo– yearns to pull the jocular of Dino down— because he fell out with the uncultured whore–like wife of a certificate forger like Tinubu—-So Tinubu—is out to protect the evil activities of himself and his wife—–in d Senate——-At least Tinubu should remember that He has more skeletons in his cupboard than Dino–Aware Dino never sold drugs in the USA—————————-for once—————–like Tinubu and his wife did———————It also serves Dino right—This is what happens to those who play with the tail of a hungry lion—Remember one day u will end up in the belly–of the lion————–Dino forgot—-drug barons like Tinubu are very vindictive like his master Buhari—–Get ati—-Orubebe must be laughing their heads off——now——-Let us now see the anti-kwaruption credential of Dino——Let him–go ahead and expose Tinubu for what he is –a rogue——-for us——————-animals-

  • Burning Spear

    This is worse than gutter or yellow journalism—–It is madness of the highest order———from an uneducated class of Editorial Team in Premium Times. I doubt if any was actually trained as reporters—The ethics of the Journalism profession, forbids these types of APC sponsored junk journalism——against those who disagree with their political godfathers——-Sadly—-the cut and nail editorial team in PT-are here parading themselves as Journalists because they can string one or two sentences together——-for the Apes in APC—-destroying the political fabrics of the Nation—via the Nigerian media——————-Perhaps our fathers who coined the phrase he who pays the piper, dictates the tune-had the fake demonic editorial team in Premium Times in Mind—when they gave birth to this very axiom——–Dino was a saint Until he fell out with the Itsekiri wife of Tinubu—–abi?———-The same method the Nigeria press were used by the Apes in APC, to pull Jonathan down—is now-being put to play by Tinubu!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!while their so-called Change mantra, wobbles in the darkness of their dirty smelly conscience if they have any!!!!-Now the fake Tinubu from Togo– yearns to pull the jocular of Dino down— because he fell out with the uncultured whore–like wife of a certificate forger like Tinubu—-So Tinubu—is out to protect the evil activities of himself and his wife—–in d Senate——-At least Tinubu should remember that He has more skeletons in his cupboard than Dino–Aware Dino never sold drugs in the USA—————————-for once—————–like Tinubu and his wife were caught doing———————It also serves Dino right—This is what happens to those who play with the tail of a hungry lion—Remember one day u will end up in the belly–of the same lion————–Dino forgot—-drug barons like Tinubu are very vindictive like his master Buhari—–Gej ati—-Orubebe must be laughing their heads off——now——-Let us now see the anti-kwaruption credential of Dino——Let him–go ahead and expose Tinubu for what he is –a rogue——-for us————Separation is the only way out—————–animals-

    • Abdulkadir

      There is nothing that does not agree with your indecent mind that you will consider holy. Rather look at shortcomings of others, examine yourself and your arguments, you will find out that others make more sense at fault than when you are right.

    • wazobia ninja!!!!!!

      its good to have your condensed brain refreshed once in while by those who have the records,don’t you think so?

      • Burning Spear

        Senior Joe Igbokwe———–Go ahead and do it waiting for u—Only those from a family of armed robbers will support that Itsekiri whore—-she threw the first salvo at Dino——monkey

        • wazobia ninja!!!!!!

          have you or any member of your family bedded her before? ewu ………………….

  • wazobia ninja!!!!!!

    “I said nobody, no matter who he is, can ever control this Senate,” ……………. hmmmmm……………… funny………………..this,coming from a puppet that doesn’t even realize he has a puppeteer ……………….

    hear him again: “I will beat you up, …..impregnate you and nothing will happen.” …………………….. thanks for letting us know your sadomasochism leaning,some depraved pleasure you must derive there …………………… which egungun mask and whip do you wear and carry???? moreover,must your dickson be flogged be it can rise to the occasion? dog wonder,tell me …..

    “She called me a dog” ………………..bingo dino,you are …………………… think about the matter seriously ……………. how many congos have you gone thru’ and left shattered?

    “Biologically, it is even impossible to impregnate Mrs. Tinubu because
    she has arrived menopause. ”

    lolMaxxx ………………………… dinodick,have you ever run it thru’ your thought process what a genetically modified spermatozoa like yours can do??

    “How can you say you want to beat somebody and
    at the same time impregnate the person?” dino,only thou knowest ……….

    • Muhammad Lawan

      What is even more surprising and disgusting is that the man in trying to clear himself of the allegations still went ahead and say that the lady senator has reached menopause and therefore could not get pregnant!.
      Haba, how can someone at that level behave in such a roguish and irresponsible way!!!!
      Honestly I don’t think such people should sit and make laws for themselves not to talk of a whole nation!

      • Omoba1

        He is a wife beater! So it’s not strange

      • Otile

        Are you sure the woman is still pre-menapousal?

        • Muhammad Lawan

          Whatever her reproductive status is, should be a subject of public discussion. It is a very private matter and it should be respected.

          • Otile

            Gaskiya ne.

  • demgosoonknow

    Dino “the rapist” Malaye is a thug period.

    • dino

      U what what Itsekiri women are for sha—————–public—–whores

      • ijelejames

        Terrible comment. Get civilized. It is about time failed men stopped insulting women. It is a sign of weakness.

  • AbdulHamid Adiamoh

    Meanwhile, most Nigerian workers haven’t collected their salaries in the last six months; there are no jobs for the youths, hospitals have no drugs and medical personnel are probably planning the next strike action.
    Abegi, can someone tune to the next station. I don tire of this shameful drama jare.

  • thusspokez

    “…I will beat you up, …..impregnate you and nothing will happen.”

    In effect, he had threatened a female colleague with rape. This is a very serious offence indeed in every country. The police must now invite him for questioning and charge him. Further, he should be impeached by the senate too. What a despicable man.

    • vagabonds in powerr

      The Itsekiri whore——–now married to Tinubu the drug Baron described Dino as a (dog—and a thug-)-Well groomed-African women are not given to insulting their menfolks—–It is unafrican

      • thusspokez

        You probably don’t quite understand what the word “dog” — besides describing a canine — means. What makes you think that every use of the word “dog” to describe someone is an insult? Or how is calling someone an unpleasant person — which is what Dino Melaye is — an insult?

        The Itsekiri whore

        Talk about: “It is unafrican”.

      • ijelejames

        Vagabond, you are out again spewing nonsense. If somebody calls your mother a whore, how would you like it? I am sure you are like bingo Melaye the dog who beats up women and impregnates them. If not, I wouldn’t understand why you resorted to calling her a whore after bingo Melaye insulted her so badly. Probably all the women you have encountered in your life are whores but that does not make every woman a whore. You must be suffering from inferiority complex. You must be a coward like Melaye. Very afraid of strong educated woman. Get lost at once, vagabond.

    • Erico

      @thusspokez:disqus

      More concerning is the joke ‘government’ has become in Nigeria.
      Take a look at the pageant of mediocre now on parade in Nigeria.

      Just see the list of dunces on whom Nigerians naively entrust their future
      and posterity. Dino Melaye, Raji Fashola, Bukola Saraki, Ike Ekweremadu,
      Muhamadu Buhari, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Udo Udoma. Chris Ngige, and, more
      empty-headed still; crass fellows like Stella Oduah, Femi Gbajabiamila and
      Abike Dabiri.

      Who is a wise and knowledgeable person in that sample list of charlatans?
      Who, amongst pretenders to knowledge? Who’s there to choose in that list of names
      as a trustee of the nation’s future? Little wonder Nigeria’s just been getting worse
      and worse, as the national currency – the Naira – becomes Africa’s worst useless
      currency today.

      • thusspokez

        The Buhari government is ran like a traditional African village; and Buhari is the village ‘fantastically benighted’ chief surrounded by his relatives — mostly called Muhammad– and cronies, included wanted criminals from afar but who have given him ‘protection money’ to help him become the village chief in return for his protection.

        Who is a wise and knowledgeable person in that sample list of charlatans?

        A charlatans is an illiterate but tell it not in Nigeria or its sons and daughters will let you know what academic degrees the dunces have– which in the eyes of many a degree-worshipper Nigerian makes the dunces experts in every field.

  • Burning Spear

    The Itsekiri whore——–now married to Tinubu the drug Baron described Dino as a (dog—and a thug-)-Well groomed-African women are not given to insulting their menfolks-in public—-It is un-African—-Besides was she the only Senator in the Red Chambers—–that day——Who was—–assigned the job of challenging Dino on behalf of the Apes in APC? This is a disgrace–No sound party officials will in a sane climate be washing their dirty under-wears in Public for us——to see But the Apes in APC often does–then use the media to deceive us—-with the aid of their padi thugs on the web——–Time for us to see the anti kwaruption credential of Dino——expose the Itsekiri wife of Tinubu-who sold drugs with her husband in the USA-for what they are—thieves

    • Deji

      You should know it is unparliamentry and a show of been uncouth to threaten your colleagues who represents millions of people, doing such amount to insulting those they represent.

  • Wisdom Essien

    What kind of journalism is this for crying out loud. The determination to be one sided couldn’t be any more obvious. We now know who the pay masters are.

  • Say the truth

    Tinubu’s media family on rampage. Brown envelope at work. All claws are out to tear Dino because he had the audacity to touch the untouchable. This type of journalism makes a mockery of the noble profession. We should not descend this low. Dino may be a thug but Tinubu is surely not better.

    • thusspokez

      This type of journalism makes a mockery of the noble profession. We should not descend this low

      Take a look at the photo of Dino Melaye again. I don’t think any journalist — much as he or she tries — could possibly go lower than the depth that Dino Melaye has gone.

  • vagabonds in power

    This a is a war tinubu will never win—-it is like Buhari challenging his past evil reports in the market place of ideas–he will fail–tinubu is as dirty as Dino whom he used severally to demonize Jonathan and orubebe———————-

  • Arabakpura

    Obviously Dino is not fit to be in a sane assembly of people but he will soon get his comeuppance!

    • Otile

      A Moslem woman, the First Lady of Alhaji Tinubu threatened him, do you want him to be killed before he can defend himself? Remember many Muslim women including rich ones hide bombs under their breasts and carry out suicide attacks. Never take any Islamic threat lightly.

      • Arabakpura

        Mrs Oluremi Tinubu is a Christian! Oh God, please have mercy on the Nigerian youth!

        • Otile

          In that case Tinubu is not a good Muslim man. What does he say to Sultan Sokoto, the Spiritual Leader?

          • Abubakar Sadik

            Shet…dis ur goof na own goal!

          • Otile

            T-o-o madallah

      • Deji

        You still need to revisit your Psychiatrist, it is new moon.

  • hh

    The shame is on Kogites

  • ojays

    I don’t expect anything better from a tout politics has thrown up to leadership position. I advice his constituency to start shopping for a replacement. Dino is not fit to represent area boys talk less of good people of Kogi state.

  • Emma Davies

    Melaye is a disgrace to the National assembly. He should tell the world how and where he got the millions to amass such exotic cars and mansions in Abuja and Lagos. Simply put, Deno is a criminal.

  • Isaac Azor

    I’m not surprised that Dino is a strong backer of Saraki. It said ‘show me your friend and I will tell you who you are ‘. They are birds of a feather.