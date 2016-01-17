EXCLUSIVE: Buhari to shell out N60Billion to one million artisans, market women

Buhari in France

More details are emerging about the social protection programmes of the Muhammadu Buhari presidency, including a scheme to grant soft loans to about one million artisans and market women in the proposed 2016 budget.

A senior federal government official who described the current controversy in the Senate regarding two versions of the proposed budget as a “distraction and a storm in a tea-cup,” confirmed that a provision to grant a one -time soft loan of about N60,000 each to one million market women, men and artisans is in the budget.

According to the official, who asked not to be named because of the sensitive nature of the matter, said the budget sent out by the presidency is a bunch of proposals which would only become sacrosanct relatively after it had become an appropriation.

“To now have all this hue and cry on alleged versions, and switched copies is not just a distraction, but a storm in a tea-cup.”

The official said there were far too important components in the budget proposals, including the soft loan which is the Micro-Credit component of the Buhari Social Protection programmes.

This component, according to the official, will gulp about N60 Billion and is one of a six-point social protection programme of the administration.

While details of the implementation of the N60billion Micro-Credit scheme are being worked out and would be rolled out once the budget is approved by the National Assembly, there are five other social protection schemes identified to be coordinated by a Special Adviser for Social Protection Plan in the presidency, with an effective inter ministerial involvement.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the Special Adviser has also ready been named and is now working in the Office of the Vice President. She is Maryam Uwais.

Mrs. Uwais, is a respected lawyer with over 30 years experience, including serving as a Principal Partner of Wali Uwais & Co, an Abuja-based law firm.

Besides the Micro-Credit scheme, there are five other social investment plans of the Buhari administration already provided for in the budget with about N500billion, or an unprecedented nine percent of the total budget.

Presidency insiders say this is the first time the Nigerian government is spending this much on targeted social welfare scheme.

The other five schemes are:

The Teach Nigeria Scheme: Where the federal government plans to directly hire 500,000 graduates as teachers. Under the scheme government will hire, train and deploy the graduates to help raise the quality of teachers in public schools across the nation.

Sources say the selection of the 500,000 teachers is likely to be on states and FCT basis.

The Youth Employment Agency: Where between 300,000 to 500,000 non graduate youths would be taken through skill acquisition programmes and vocational training for which they would be paid stipends during the training. Government expects that they would then become self-sustaining members of their communities. The selection of the youths for this scheme would also be per states and FCT.

Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT): Where government would pay directly N5000 per month to one million extremely poor Nigerians this year on the condition that they have children enrolled in school and are immunized.

It would be recalled that the Vice President had explained that such cash transfers would enable those extremely poor Nigerians “to live decently.”

According to the presidency official this is the most misunderstood of the schemes and he clarified that it would only be for extremely poor people based on a set of criteria that is being determined, including the use of social registers which the president announced during the budget speech as being currently compiled. The office of the Special Adviser is said to be already working on the registers.

The World Bank is working with the federal government on some of this programmes including the CCT.

Homegrown School Feeding: Where the federal government would serve one meal a day to students of primary schools. Those familiar with the scheme said it would be implemented in collaboration with state governments.

Sources said a pilot scheme for this would start with a number of states drawn from across the country, and then developed to cover the entire country.

In the 2016 proposed budget, provision has been made to implement this on a pilot scheme basis.

This programme is also said to have international support from the global community including the Imperial College of the UK.

Free Education Scheme For Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM): Where tuition payment would be paid for about 100,000 STEM students in tertiary institutions in the country. The government is also proposing, in the 2016 budget, to spend about N5billion on this particular scheme.

  • Shugaba Nkasa

    These are all President Jonathans programs. He started this thing a long time ago when he did not even have shoes. You can understand our frustrations when a “certificateless” Buhari hires some uneducated lawyer to try and claim the program as his.
    Over $20 billion was diverted into Jonathan and his henchman’s pockets for this program. They did not make it public because they wanted to surprise Nigerians.

    Shame on you Buhari!

    • Molar

      Are you this frustrated in life? why blame your frustration on Buhari?

      • Shugaba Nkasa

        We will forgive you just this once because you did not read what we wrote.
        Read our comment again and pay attention.

        We are feeling very generous so we will give you a hint: All that glitters is not gold!

        • REDEEM

          Buhari is a curse–to Nigeria–where is the money going to come from–the oil wells in Katsina state or Osun state?

          • Sir Demo

            You haven’t got the brain to think that out? Check Kagos IGR and try to locate where that comes from!

        • Sir Demo

          Shugaba and Biafra? You people are lost. The bulk of Igbo nation will not hesitate given the opportunity to deal with you Yibos. You are a curse to that nation! Shutting their markets, looting their goods, scamming them with Biafra passport, forcing them to contribute money for weapons etc

  • THE SOURCE

    American Billionaire and Republican Presidential Front-runner, Donald Trump, has shot a subtle warning to the Nigerian Community in the United States, after he said all Nigerians would be made to leave the country “when he becomes President”.

    He made the “threat” during a rally at Wichita, Kansas. According to Donald Trump, Nigerians ad Mexicans have taken all the jobs meant for honest hard working Americans.

    “To Make America great again, we need to get rid of the Muslims, Mexicans and the Africans, especially the Nigerians. They take all our jobs, jobs meant for honest hard working Americans, and when we don’t give them the jobs, the Muslims blow us up”, Trump said.

    • Buhari4Ever

      Deri Orbuka, you just confirmed that you never understood what Donald Trump said. Get a translation of his speech in Ijaw language

      • Ha

        Hahaha…Can English language ever be translated to Ijaw? Two entirely different things. Their only similarity is in the use of the words – STEALING and CORRUPTION.

        • IZON Redeemer

          ask your english teacher if corruption means the same as stealing olodo

          • NoSpinEd

            A thief is corrupt by definition.

          • Ha

            Do I have any English teacher better than Jona and Mama Pis?

      • IZON Redeemer

        So at your level u do not know the difference between Interpretation and translation abi—? Yet u claim to be more educated than Buhari who could not make it pass his primary school level-do explain what Donald Trump meant by that statement—Monkey–Scared u will be sent packing from the states abi–Is that why u cannot help develope the south east— animals

    • Ha

      It means the Muslims are better workers than the Americans. If not how could they take up all jobs from the Americans who are the citizens? A rational entrepreneur will always look for better workers.

  • Burning Spear

    After Botched Backdoor Attempts, Buhari Finally Writes Senate To Withdraw 2016 Budget.

    President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly to formally request the withdrawal of the 2016 Appropriation Bill he had presented to a joint session of the federal legislature on December 22 for adjustment, THISDAY has learnt. The president’s letter was addressed to Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara.

    The formal request followed controversy over the alleged secret extraction and doctoring of the original budget document. The controversy over the budget had raged all through last week, as the National Assembly resumed after a recess and the legislators prepared to begin deliberation on the budget.

    • Buhari4Ever

      Deri Orbuka, go and sleep!!

  • REDEEM

    It seems this Buhari of a man is a real daft- brainless to a fault. Yesterday he lied to Nigerians that he was going to give unemployed graduates–5,000 Naira each every months–Only for Nigerian Youths to discover that it was a Fabu—lies! manufactured from the lying factory of the Apes in APC-headed by Liar Mohamed in the Ministry of information.Sadly Buhari later told us the idea was not his-that it was the Apes in his party that initiated it–So Buhari said the vision was no longer feasible after the CIA installed him as president.Then came the issue of stealing the budget he copied hook line and sinker from that of Jonathan–to enable him doctor the figures–He now comes up with the notion of granting almost 1 trillion Naira loan to the commoners——–perhaps he is talking about the Fulani cowhands that are fightingin Boko Haram in Chad–Not 9jas–For even the 5,000 stipend was not captured in this years budget—Now a man who is not even a member of the team comes up with another lie designed to deceive 9jas again–After snubbing the parents of the Chibok girls–Only a cow will take this mumu serious–not humans endowed with a reasoning faculty–sha–what a shame–

    • Daniel

      Were you expecting 5000 naira without work? Let us be realistic abeg!

      • REDEEM

        Was it Jonathan who tried to introduce that impossible satanic idea or mumu Buhari——show me one productive venture that the Fulanis are into beyond working as nomadic cowhands

    • Olamide

      Thief in the making

  • Uwadiegwu

    From brain dead to scatterbrain. One week bokohari and his co-clowns disclose one so called policy written on the back of an envelope. Another week, the trash is smuggled aware from public view.

  • Burning Spear

    President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Abuja-based lawyer and activist, Maryam Uwais, as his Special Adviser for Social Protection Plan.

    A presidency source familiar with the matter told PREMIUM TIMES Mrs Uwais, wife of Muhammadu Uwais, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, was appointed weeks ago.

    The lawyer, our source said, has been deployed to the office of Vice President Yemi Osibajo, where she is coordinating the administration’s social protection schemes, including a N60billion micro-credit scheme for artisans and market women.UNQUOTE–why was this vision not captured in this years budget–and where is the money going to come from-?—-The Customs or the dwindling oil revenue base in the Niger delta?–When we are supposed to be servicing our debts with 1.36trillion—Almost all of the revenue generated by the customs? Now that the department does not even generate up to n 600b a year under thief Rtd Col Ali? Who does not know a thing about Customs Tarrif’? Separation is the answer–not the rule of the Fulanis ati Yorubas again-

    • Lanre

      I agree 100% with you. Another Hausa-Fulani appointment made by the irredeemable ethno-centrist, Muhammudu Buhari. What is the track record of Maryam Uwais in Social Protection/ Social Welfare Issues? While we are at it who recommended her for the appointment? Aisha? After a few phone calls and fellow “Rankadedes”? My pity to Dolapo. I hope you are learning the Hausa language fast. Add Fula to that too.

      • share Idea

        She was a member of BBG and that is her compensation for tormenting the previous government, the only prominent person left is Oby. Nigeria we hail thee

  • joe

    New Dawn! New Era!

  • Lanre

    Another Brain dead programme. Just robbing Peter to pay Paul. Maryam Uwais, the wife of Northern Leader, Muhammudu Uwais is now in charge of distributing free money to the North. Taking the resources of the Niger-Delta people to support and entrench poverty in the North. This needs to stop and cannot go on. Plain Injustice!

    • PolyGon2013

      Until Niger-Delta separates from Nigeria, the resources there belongs to Nigeria. So, Lanre from Niger-Delta, enjoy the ride. Sai Buhari.

    • Sir Demo

      When your kainkain drenched brain clears off, if ever it can, read the post again, and edit the rubbish you posted,

    • Olamide

      Omo ale Yoruba. Your face has been covered with the cluelessness of your paymaster. Buhari is not GEJ that was just looting and sharing our money. Buhari picks competence ahead of everything. Sai baba

  • PolyGon2013

    igbo people cannot take this anymore. This is the first time that they will not be in alignment with the center and it is really killing them. In order for them to grow in politics, they need to be in opposition for a while. Then, they can join the center in a few years. For now, igbo or Biafrans, enjoy the ride. And if you do not like it so far, you are excuse to leave the country, and form you new country. Sai Buhari.

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      What has confiscating rice from hard-working southerners and distributing to northerners got to do with politics,we are talking about a bigoted policy of fascist wealth hijack and redistribution to northerners.

      • Sir Demo

        If you don’t know that u re wailing only to urself and your types, shame!

    • REDEEM

      It seems u need urgent medical help–for ya self ati buhari

    • Onwa na etiri oha 1!

      I am Igbo and supported Buhari before the elections and still stand in for him because I know he would deliver. When you come out here and rant about Igbos it gets me really pissed off… Ara a gbakwala gi there o!

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    This dictator has no plans to create wealth,he is rather focused on directing all funds to the north using varied pretentious and obsolete socialist mechanisms. The free market economy in Nigeria is in for a rough time ahead because of a leader who is not 21st century compliant both politically and economically.

    • Sir Demo

      Take your ranting pls to motor parks, beer parlour or Biafrauds meetings! You haven’t got the brain for a high level discourse.

      • Onike24

        Just ignore it.

        • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

          The truth cannot be ignored !!

    • Olamide

      Mr Takwando Incommunicado. You do not have an idea of how a government should run and this is very visible in your posts. May God help you

    • Onwa na etiri oha 1!

      You will suffer!

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        You are already in hell .

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    Such a micro-credit component program of president M.Buhari,which would grant soft loans of N60 thousand naira to each trader is a domestic economy boosting that would lift thousands of our domestic traders and artisans in their various businesses and trades practices.Afterward,Nigerian banks attached strict conditions for traders and artisans to be qualify for their loans with high interest rate.Very good initiative but our senators should debate and swiftly pass the 2016 annual budget so as for the government to commence implementation early in the year.
    Tawanda Incommunicado: Generality of Nigerian in this forum should best ignore you with your constant rants against all viable policies of the elected president Muhammdu Buhari,since Nigerian electorates rejected your diabolical-corrupt-ridden PDP regime led by the ethnic/tribal champion,Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan along with his South-South/East female dominated cabinet led by Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and former oil minister Mrs Alison Madueke who is currently facing bribery and money laundering charges in London,U.K.

    • emmanuel

      Maga, which budget did you urge the NASS to quickly pass? i thought you had gone for mental rehabilitation whilst i was away? it is so sad that your backward life has blinded your eyes and you think others leave in your fools World.
      you may give Buhari all the support because your Yoruba brother whose job is to read Newspaper and Drink Tea is in this senseless government, so you must support failure.
      Which Grant did you also talk about? i managed SME scheme in one of the Banks before i left for private business and the Banks rather deliberately left accrued funds return to CBN than have farmers access same. Buhari knows so well that the Banks would not release such funds and beneficiaries too would not repay, so he uses such fake statements to tickle the fancy of indolent souls like you.
      i am sure you would be busier than you are today if you ever accessed any loan from a Bank.
      Nonsense talk!

      • Olamide

        Animal emmanuel has been let loose

      • Onwa na etiri oha 1!

        Emmanuel, you will suffer. I ga ata ahuhu!

  • another buhari america wonder

    After Botched Backdoor Attempts, Buhari Finally Writes Senate To Withdraw 2016 Budget.

    President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly to formally request the withdrawal of the 2016 Appropriation Bill he had presented to a joint session of the federal legislature on December 22 for adjustment, THISDAY has learnt. The president’s letter was addressed to Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara.

    The formal request followed controversy over the alleged secret extraction and doctoring of the original budget document. The controversy over the budget had raged all through last week, as the National Assembly resumed after a recess and the legislators prepared to begin deliberation on the budget.

  • D Apes in APC again?

    It seems this Buhari of a man is a real daft- brainless to a fault. Yesterday he lied to Nigerians that he was going to give unemployed graduates–5,000 Naira each every months–Only for Nigerian Youths to discover that it was a Fabu—lies! manufactured from the lying factory of the Apes in APC-headed by Liar Mohamed in the Ministry of information.Sadly Buhari later told us the idea was not his-that it was the Apes in his party that initiated it–So Buhari said the vision was no longer feasible after the CIA installed him as president.Then came the issue of stealing the budget he copied hook line and sinker from that of Jonathan–to enable him doctor the figures–He now comes up with the notion of granting almost 1 trillion Naira loan to the commoners——–perhaps he is talking about the Fulani cowhands that are fightingin Boko Haram in Chad–Not 9jas–For even the 5,000 stipend was not captured in this years budget—Now a man who is not even a member of the team comes up with another lie designed to deceive 9jas again–After snubbing the parents of the Chibok girls–Only a cow will take this mumu serious–not humans endowed with a reasoning faculty–sha–what a shame–

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      Meanwhile the dictator removed funding for the replacement of the derelict but vital Niger bridge from the budget.

      • pheliciti

        It’s simple! I thought you guys said GEJ made the funds available to the contractor?

        Anyway it’s embedded in the Works budget and only counterpart funds are needed.

    • pheliciti

      They stole just the budget in order to make provision for the common man right?

      Your mentor GEJ & your other role models stole all the money budgeted…. we didn’t hear you complain then.

    • Olamide

      It beats my imagination how some people think these days. Misrule of PDP is what is responsible for the bad state of this nation at the moment. Why do we always deceive ourselves in this country. Wailing wailers should just go and die

    • Onwa na etiri oha 1!

      You will Suffer!

  • MushinSpeaks

    When APC promised they providing millions of jobs, they arent joking. This is the real CHANGE

    • emmanuel

      We know that the serious state of the APC government is their fraud activated. You do not even have the capacity to amuse babies

  • emmanuel

    Buhari has remained a fraud since the late nineteen seventies when he stole NNPC Money. A leopard can never change its Skin, and that was played up in his attempt to steal a shoddy 2016 Budget for reworking. which unfortunately backfired.
    In the APC usual fraud, they tried to label Ita Enang as a culprit. but the truth has been unveiled in Buhari officially asking for the same document to be returned.
    know what? The story of LASSA FEVER and AVIAN FLU suddenly surfaced; which we knew were to divert attention and put anxiety in the hearts of Nigeria while they rework the failed document.
    Nigerians will see pains, shame and utmost deciet from a fossil President who has nothing to offer. I have lost so much in the Capital market lately because of his inept leadership.

    • Onwa na etiri oha 1!

      Emmanuel, you will suffer!

  • Olamide

    Buhari is a man that knows what Nigeria needs and wants. The social protection programme is a welcome development and this will get alot of people employed and give them livelihood.

  • Andrew Stacy

