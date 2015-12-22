Biafra: Nigerian govt. accuses Nnamdi Kanu of plotting to seize Igala, Idoma areas; others

Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu

The Nigerian government has accused the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, of plotting to create a breakaway Biafra Republic with Nigeria’s present south-south, south-east and north central states, as component units.

The government on Friday slammed fresh charges against Mr. Kanu, shortly after a court ordered his release from custody where he has been held since October.

The six-count charge was filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

The charges were due for mention in court on Tuesday, but were deferred following the absence of the counsel to the federal government.

Count One of the charge centred on allegations of treasonable felony and reads in parts: “That you, Nnamdi Kanu and other unknown persons, now at large, at London, United Kingdom, between 2014 and September, 2015 with intention to levy war against Nigeria in order to force the President to change his measures of being the President of the Federation, Head of State and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation as defined in Section 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) by doing an act to wit: Broadcast on Radio Biafra your preparations for the states in the South- East geo-political zone, South-South geo-political zone, the Igala Community of Kogi State and the Idoma/Igede Community of Benue State to secede from the Federal Republic of Nigeria and form themselves into a Republic of Biafra”.

The offence as stipulated by the charge is punishable under Section 41(C) of the Criminal Code Act, CCA, 2004.

Count Two of the charge contains allegations of maintaining an unlawful society, punishable under Section 63 of the same Act.

In Count Three, Mr. Kanu is accused of concealing goods of different descriptions; an offence punishable under section 47 (c) of the customs and excise management act, cap 45 laws of the Federation.

“That you, Nnamdi Kanu between the months of March and April, 2015 imported into Nigeria and kept in Ubulusiuzor town in Ihiala local Government Area of Anambra State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, a radio transmitter known as TRAM 5OL concealed in a container which you described as containing household items, which you so declared and that, you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 47(2) (a) of the Customs and Excise Management Act.”

Mr. Kanu’s counsel, Vincent Obate, had told PREMIUM TIMES that his client who was granted bail on Thursday December 17 was still in the custody of the Office of the State Security Service, SSS, and facing fresh charges of treasonable felony among others.

Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the same court had, in a December 17 ruling, faulted the action of the State Security Service in detaining Mr. Kanu for over two months, without trial.

Mr. Ademola noted a specific reason for the unconditional release granted Mr. Kanu to be his prolonged detention by the SSS, without any attempt to have him (Mr. Kanu) tried.

Mr. Kanu’s release by the federal court came a day after a Magistrate Court sitting in Abuja struck out all suits filed against him.

Magistrate Shuaibu Usman struck out all criminal charges leveled against Mr. Kanu after counsel to the State Security Services, Moses Idakwo, filed for discontinuation of the matter on the instruction of his client.

Mr. Usman said since the SSS, through its lawyer, had filed for a discontinuation of the case, he had no option than to discharge the accused.

But rather than release the Radio Biafra director following the separate rulings by the two courts, the SSS slammed fresh charges against him.

Mr. Kanu, who was arrested by the SSSS as he returned to Nigeria, has been in detention since October.

Calls for his release led to demonstrations in several south east states.

Mr. Kanu was represented in court by a new counsel, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

  • acha

    its not only idoma and igala but tiv ,jukun Fulani and hausa

  • EriKingdom

    Someone that doesn’t obey court orders don’t actually need to go to court anymore to convict.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    The train has left the station and no amount of extra-judicial killings of Igbos,imprisonment on trumped up charges or any other form of state sponsored bullying will succeed in making Ndigbo drop the quest for freedom through self determination. The rights to self determination are grounded in international legal principles and as long as we are democratic and peaceful in our struggle Buhari and his junta can continue to kill and imprison us but we shall prevail.

    45 years after the genocidal war,we still seek our rights and so shall it be. Nnamdi can be killed or imprisoned for life,he is already our hero thanks to Buhari and his dictatorial junta and there will be many young Biafran agitators,educated,brave,younger and probably more unpredictable emerging from the wood-work to continue the struggle.

    Perpetual subservience,exclusion and marginalisation is not an option so we shall keep it democratic and peaceful as we relentlessly demand for our rights for a democratic referendum,WE WANT OUT AND THAT IS NOT TREASON ! Lest we forget Muhammadu Buhari led a military coup which overthrew a democratically elected government in which Brigadier Bako was killed,that is classic treason for those who do not know the meaning of treason.

    While respectable countries like Burkina-Faso,Argentina etc are seeking justice by tracking down erstwhile coup plotters,Nigerians elected theirs to continue the human rights violations like extra-judicial mass killings, disobedience to court orders, unlawful imprisonments through trumped up charges,etc.

    • Niyi Akinlabu

      Come out to head bridge and die so I can take you serious.

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        I am a proper Igbo with the blood of warriors flowing in my veins,I no be Yoroba.

        Do you think given equal arms and ammunition,those cowards who shoot unarmed youth would not be chased away ? you cannot think properly.

  • Cleartruth

    You see how stup1d these people are. They have disobeyed 2 court orders and they are still going to the same court for prosecution. To show how unserious they are, they didn’t even appear in court today. These people are making mockery of Nigeria.

  • Buhari4Ever

    Keep that gay midget locked up. He is a terrorist.

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      Send your sister over to him to test how gay he is.Homophobia is not a credential that makes you better than gays

  • Screw-em

    Igbo’s just don’t have the guts or strength to fight for their sovereignty. Nothing, but stupidity and childish tantrums. In short braggadocio!. With our economic “strength” we were able to shut down Aba, Owerri and Onitsha. that is what you continue to hear from these unpatriotic saboteurs …A laughable quest that will hardly yield any tangible dividend but sheer misery. So dragging unwilling solidarity from neighbours that are happy remaining in Nigeria, wont help their hopeless cause. A tribe that prides herself as the “jews” of Africa, with a plethora of “Engineers”, “Doctors”, and teaming Professionals, still have issues with infrastructural deficits and blame the FGN for their ineptitude. For some odd reason these folks refuse to look at the mirror. how can anyone take them serious?.

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      We have fought for our freedom from the zoo and shown that we can fight but that type of fight you want will not happen,there is another type of fight which has already started,we shall emulate the civilised world and in the end we will defeat barbarity. Mandela and ANC defeated the apartheid nuclear power but it was not on the battle field,when the jungle matures,you will beg us to leave.

      • Wale

        Mandela fought for equal right, justice and for betterment of South African citizens as a whole; not for the creation of Soweto as a country within South Africa.
        If your Terrorist Kanu had followed the same path, use his illegal and unlicensed radio BS to preach against corruption in high places, there would be protests in every part of the country today. But, that’s not the case with him or any of you guys.
        Anyway, me and many folks want Biafra to come to pass as soon as possible, so, you guys can get the “F” word out of Nigeria.

        Up Biafra.
        No Biafra, No Peace.
        PMB Hurry up. We want Biafra.

        • Tunji Olarewaju

          Hail biafara! Hail,hail Commander Kanu!!I say Hail BiaFOOLERY!!!

        • Screw-em

          Thank you @ Wale, I’m in total solidarity with your Mandela comment. But the so called “freedom” desired by these “bat’s” with their heads hanging and dangling without a thinking cap is what gets me worked up whenever I read or hear any one pissing out of their snouts claiming to be intellectually superior and pushing segregation as the only answer to their delusional stupidity.

        • I sigh

          If the issue that Madela fought for presented its self the way it presents its self today in Nigeria, Mandela would have fought like Mr Kanu. Freedom fighting is not limited to apartheid masters. South Sudan, old USSR, Scotland, India-Pakistan-Bangladish, Quebec to name a few did not fight apartheid masters. You monopolize 100% of the oil blocks in Biafraland, ruled for 51 out of 56 year with nothing to show for it except ruins and you think that will not make a beast out of Mandela.

        • Boniface

          South African tribes are compatible with each other, but the Igbos are never compatible with the hausa/fulanis, so we want out of this “unholy alliance/Union”

          • kuli

            If you aren’t compatible with them then get out of their lands and segregate in your own trove.

          • Boniface

            Of Course we will go but not after biafra’s actualization, because Nigeria is still ours until Biafra is achieved. After we must have gone i anticipate to see cities turn to village in Nigeria, as we the Igbos bring light to the North and Nigeria as a whole (which is why the hatred and Jealousy)

          • kuli

            Biafra’s actualization is a mirage without a plan. Show us a plan and actualize that plan. Stop with empty threats and just get the f$$k out! It is really that simple and easy to implement.

            Igbo jealousy!? Lolz Lmao. Delusions of grandeur.

          • kuli

            Hey son. It’s Christmas and my d$ck is still in your momma’s mouth. LOLZ

          • Wale

            Please don’t forget to shut the door behind you on your war out.

      • Tunji Olarewaju

        Tawanda, I thought you, Otile, redeem(the unredeemable),Edu, etc,were among the dead at head bridge?Oh, you are only online warriors? Shame on you, cowards!

        • Otile

          Mind that when the reptiles captured Mashood, murdered his wife and poisoned him we were not rejoicing as some of you wild beasts are doing now. Remember when the reptiles fed Oladipo with feces we were appalled. Remember when Wole Soyinka ran away to avoid capture from the claws of the reptiles we did not deride him. Why are the senseless ones among you doing this to us? I guess out of ignorance and stupidity. Na wa o.

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            Na Nija we dey so,no mind the Ewedu lovers……..what goes around comes around !

          • Otile

            My brother stop responding to this mob of hooligans. Don’t throw your pearl to the swines lest they trample it underfoot and turn around to attack you. I found it a hard way trying to talk sense into them but I found out that their pigheadedness is an impediment to reasoning.

          • Niyi Akinlabu

            You sure did not shut up in wisdom. You’ve been silent because your patrons stopped paying. They’ve seen their contemporaries winding up in Kuje. What sense is there anymore in funding any bank of trolls?

        • Niyi Akinlabu

          No, he went to size up the Lagoon that day. That’s where his destiny lies.

      • Screw-em

        @Tawanda, you continue to throw darts at Gulliver with no tangible results. A typical Lilliputians tirade. I have suggested quite a number of times to you and your comrades in criminality to “foolishly”divest from other parts of Nigeria. And show the world your so called economic “strength” and you are yet to take me up on it. I wonder why?….lol…the gauntlet in the form of a heavy handed EFCC is about to expose the amount of stolen wealth stashed away in banks such as Zenith, and UBA, by the criminality that characterized this agitation for a mirage better known as biafraud. The Ovia’s, Ekweremadu, orji kalu, Ayim, and a host of other thieves in that part of the country will soon be chained and hopping into Kuje prison in no time.. Mandela fought for a true and Nobel causes so please stop comparing apples and oranges….

        • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

          We will not love Nigeria and we will continue to fight for political freedom through democratic means..

          • kuli

            What are you waiting for then?

      • Maria

        You claimed you are ijaw, are you now igbo?

        • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

          Ashawo, how u dey ?

          • Maria

            Iya e lashawo.

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            How market ?

          • Denis_NG

            Lol

          • Niyi Akinlabu

            Tawanda! That was the only reply you could profer? No wonder Biafra is not an issue.

          • I sigh

            A freedom fighter is a freedom fighter whether you are fighting to liberate your people from a bigger country or you are fighting for equality within the country. You can be Kanu or Mandela, you are still a freedom fighter.

          • Jujubeans

            Freedom Fighter? Only in his and you people’s delusional mind

        • Jujubeans

          Well said! Nnamdi Kanu vs Nelson Mandela … Mttttttchhhhew!

      • Oh!

        South Africa’s success dismantling apartheid because Mandel was moral. This Biafra thing is just greed and bad judgement. Have you forgotten what your people did to those on the Naira note?
        You are immoral, greedy boastful and prideful.

        The same unjustified pride that made you fall so hard before has reared its head again but in your asininity, you don’t see it.

        Tell us. WHat tactics will you use this time? Sit in jail and refuse to eat? self immolation? What?

        • Screw-em

          @Oh!…self immolation will be apt. @Tawanda don’t have the guts to emulate the Tunisian coffee trader. he loves live too much but will use his proxy kanu to fight his delusional cause.

      • Niyi Akinlabu

        LOLZ!
        Same ones that said Nigeria will feel the heat of their desire for Biafra?

      • Jujubeans

        I’m proudly Igbo but I’m so sick of you idiots. I’m BEGGING you to please LEAVE leave. organise yourselves and lobby the National Assembly for a referendum on secession. I mean WHAT are you WAITING FOR? You will win! As for me I’m holding onto my Nigerian passport!

    • Oh!

      What did they shut down and with what economic strengths?
      Everything they claim to have shut down is nonsense. They might as well be bragging that with their economic strength they shut down their toilet, Colour television, and kitchen cabinet. Who cares?

      If they have economic strength and want to flex by shutting something down, tell them to go and try shut down Kano!

      • Wale

        Ok @tawandaincommunicado:disqus,@oleku and the rest of the …………
        I’m asking you to go to Kano and shut anything down; even your your front door.

    • No Bull …..

      I was with you all the way until the key part. I would suggest Nnamdi Kanu be given a light sentence, make a public apology and be made to undergo a Biafra detox programme.
      I feel for his immediate family; He has a family to raise

      • Screw-em

        @ No Bull…the SOB Kanu, the insolent and naive twerp, should have weighed the gravity of his action before out of greed sort to break-up a potentially great Nation. The realities of seeking 15 minutes of delusional “fame” has now dawn on him. it’s repercussions starkly displaced for him to consume. Let him squirm in his stool. Unfortunately that is how the political game and gamble crumbles. Buddy, no sympathy here. disintegration of a potentially great nation owing to an idiot’s whims is no panacea to his stupidity.

      • kuli

        Actions have consequences. He doesn’t deserve the freedom to see his family except through a prison wall.

        • Wale

          If he’s lucky.

    • NWA AFO

      Typical Yorobber baboon from Oduduwa. Oduduwa was son of satan thrown out of hell after fucking his fathers’ concubinea. He fell in Ile Ife and started procreating with his fathers’ concubine, thereby giving birth to most demented saboteurs in the world. With this facts, you will know that Yorobbers have no root. How can Yorobbers claim that Oduduwa fell from heaven?. This shows that Yorobbers are devil incarnate. Every Igbo knew Yorobbers are demonic and liers by DNA. Yorobbers are naturally abnormal maggots. Keep up with your lies which attract fellow idiots like you

    • Boniface

      You say with your economic strength you shut down aba, onitsha and owerri market, i wonder what you mean by that, first of all Igbos are the one that brought out the face of Lagos, without Igbos Lagos is nothing to write home about, and secondly, concerning the statement you made saying you were able to shut down Igbo markets with your economic strength, were it not for some fraudulent policies that frustrated Igbos in Nigeria lagos popularity will only end within oduduwa border, give Aba, Owerri and Onitsha sea port, international airport and other infrastructural development found in lagos, and see lagos forgotten, I tell u all the Igbo traders will relocate to SE without delay, and invest in there homeland, you think our land is cursed? No, when Biafra comes you will leave to tell the story of the ingenuity and resourcefulness of the Igbos.

      I know you would want to ask about the allocation allocated for the state, what is our Governors doing with it, well let me tell you, the Governors who are placed there were placed against our wish, they pay there loyalty not to us but to the person that promoted them to the sit. Every thing in Nigeria is corrupt, that is why it is called a Zoo or Evil Forest.

      When Biafra comes you will see the sun rise, the glory that was hidden by The Nigerian Government through policies and marginalization will shine across the shore of Africa, Igbos are bundles of potential (not only igbos, Biafra, SS included, {some yorubas too}) they have investors, inventors, entrepreneurs, Business men, Soldiers, manufacturers to mention but a few.

      • kuli

        How many otapiapia or gala can you sell to your selves within the SE enclave?

  • Damilola

    “E ti ri nkankan”- you’ve seen nothing. When I stated the real qualities of this Nomadic Fulani bigot, some of his quintessential good for nothing minions almost ate me raw, if not for the fact that they needed some magical rods next to which their god perform on Nigerians that took their soul and thought.

    • kuli

      Se oro niyen?

      • I sigh

        “Se oro niyen” translate to “fact” for those of us who do not speak Yoruba. The Yorubas are gradually seeing the facts and the truth Mr kanu is reviling. Nigeria will prove Mr Kanu right in the eyes of the international community if they pursue this cases.

        • kuli

          Lol. Se oro niyen means the guy is speaking gibberish.

        • Wale

          “Se oro niyen” translate to “fact”

          maybe in Ibo language.

    • Maria

      Irankiran niyalayae omo ale… omo yanminrin nie… e gba pe obo ko lobi okere…eyin eniyan lasan wonyi. Buhari a fimu yin danrin.

      • Damilola

        Beni oo… and av u gotten visa for ur family?

    • I sigh

      For those of us who needs help with “E ti ri nkankan” it means “he saw something”

      • Damilola

        I meant Nigerians have not seen nothing under the Kamikaze of Buhari’s “Rulership” and his Daura country. Kanu is just an unfortunate sample here. I hope you’re aware of the court proceedings against him today. What’s the hint this is not a replay of 1983?

        • I sigh

          I agree with you. I said it yesterday on my premiertimes comment that Nigeria will open a can of worm with this trial. You can go to my previous day comment and take a look.

  • tuby NY

    Anyway, I surely don’t have any problem with the Nigerian gov’t handling or stand over this man (Kanu) treasonable acts — it is so far bn handle as any civilized independent country wuld handle it n protect her sovereignty..

    • I sigh

      De jury, there is nothing like Nigeria after 2014. If this is the case, there is no law known as Nigerian law. This case will surely expose that fact. Nigeria has opened a can of worm and you can tell by how magnified the Biafran issue gets day by day.

      • Burbank

        “If this is the case, there is no law known as Nigerian law.”

        Refer –
        Section 41(C) of the Criminal Code Act, CCA, 2004.
        Section 63 of the same Act.
        Section 47 (c) of the customs and excise management act, cap 45 laws of the Federation.
        section 47(2) (a) of the Customs and Excise Management Act.”

        Nnamdi Kanu already changed his lawyers 3 times; just showed that even they have given up on him or he had given up on them.

        • I sigh

          An lawyer that is changed has been threaten by DSS to loose his license or killed. The agreement that Britain signed with chiefs of Biafra stating that amalgamation is only for 100 years experiment will be produced in court. Nigeria law was only legal for 100 years and ended in 2014 therefore Nigeria and its laws are illusion and a mirage.

          • kuli

            Even amalgamation was signed by Southern Nigeria Protectorate and North. No entity called Biafra participated in an amalgamation.

            So let’s say your delusions seem true, then you’ll have a southern Nigeria ruled by Tinubu.

            Buhahahaha

          • Burbank

            In that case, “Nigeria” has expired last year and Nnamdi Kanu can be the president of biafra today.

          • I sigh

            But he said he is not interested in any presidency, Biafra or Nigeria and his work is done when Biafra is realized.

          • Burbank

            of course not, that’s reserved for Tompolo.

  • mao

    Igala and idoma community? See joker abeg. I guess the guy understands how unattractive the thought of setting up a country along his ethnic tribe can be. The man is a land grabber.

    • Julius

      Hahahahahaha, I laff when I read that. He is a fraud !. Im sure every Igala man/women are dancing on the street now that Kanu wants them in his utopia country. What a tout !

  • Maria

    I am sure he is already begging the government because these charges are easy to prove. This moron has loads of videos and audios of his threats and felony everywhere… Only Jesus can rescue him from these charges.

    • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

      @wahala—the head of the buharimice———-what Kanu said does not constitute a crime—–He said historically those zones are part of the South East- In Scotland the Brits are not sending those who called for separation from Britian to jail—they never saw it as treason—We should stop postponing the dooms day–just face the realities of the situation—-9jas simply detest the rule of Fulani Buhari—He is a shame–Hence the call for separation—The Fulanis ati Yorubas- are a disgrace-

      • kuli

        In Scotland they have a political party and follow political processes. Next…

  • Oh!

    Look at these Moron here that Ndigbo are calling there leader. It is a shame.

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      We do not desire mass-extra-judicial murderers as leaders..na by force ?

      • Burbank

        That’s Nnamdi Kanu, now facing life imprisonment.

        • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

          What about hanging ?

          • Screw-em

            and make a twerp like him seeking 15 minutes of “fame” a martyr?….Hell NO!!!!

          • Wale

            Noooo, Mba,Mba.
            We’ll give him slow death.

          • Burbank

            What hanging?

            Criminal Code Act 2004
            Chapter C38
            Section 41(C) Treasonable Felony; punishment is life imprisonment.
            Section 63 – Being a member of an unlawful society – 7 years

      • Julius

        Yes, you did. Ojukwu was one.

        • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

          Ojukwu will EVER remain our hero

          ALL HAIL BIAFRA !!

          • Julius

            Thanks for admitting that Ojukwu was a murderer and your hero !

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            Thank yourself !

          • kuli

            Deserter and hero in the same sentence. No wonder the dearth of real actualization strategy. Like you guys never learn.

      • Julius

        Im surprised you havent organize your brave biafraud strong, brave men to rescue him from the Nigeria jail. As much noise as all of you are making online, you looking weak and lame. All the noise for nothing. What a shame.

    • No Bull …..

      That moron is by no stretch an Igbo leader, he’s the messiah of the Biafra agitators. Big difference

    • Jujubeans

      A beg o! We are not calling him a leader… It’s the morons amongst us who think he’s their leader. Right thinking Igbos think he’s just a f00l

    • Wale

      Hey dude, be very careful of the morons; Gay Kanu is not their leader, he’s thier GOD, they worship him.

  • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

    How can Nigeria open for business when Buhari has no regard for the rule of Law? Over 70 percent of the budget is going to come from borrow- borrow from the world bank again abi? Sadly Nigerians with the aid of the USA, did reward this dangerous, insensitive, dishonest, mean, cruel, partial, egoistic, religious, fundamentalist, conscienceless human being like MOHAMMADU BUHARI with the presidency of Nigeria with his kind of track record on Human Right abuses. So why do we still wonder why Nigeria has not and will not make it to the promised land under Buhari?He is an oligarch who does not believe in equality before the law. The way he jailed Lateef Jakande, Jim Nwobodo, Ambrose Ali, Pa Adekunle Ajasin, Chief Ayo Ojewumi-now on Kanu of IPB, ati Dasuki from whom he stole-over 800m. Now trying to build up cases against them that has no foundation in law! Yesterday Buhari allowed Awwal Ibrahim, the then Niger State governor, who was arrested in Heathrow Airport in London with 14 million pounds sterling and several millions of Naira and dollars to be freed. He also freed Shehu Kangiwa, Sokoto State Governor who conducted and supervised the famous Bakolori Massacre of poor peasant farmers, the same way Buhari encouraged the army to murder Shiite Muslims. In Bakolori their land were appropriated without compensation–While governors from the south-South are now being chased by Buhari from pillar to post-on behalf of the moaning mourners in APC–Kanu said the areas or zones mentioned in the said suit were historically part of the South East—-How does such an assertion constitute a crime? Separation is the only way out-

    • Trailblazer

      Story story

    • No Bull …..

      I guess Nnamdi Kanu forgot that there was no rule of law in Nigeria when he was running his mouth

      • REDEEM

        Has Buhari ever respected any rule of law in Nigeria ? Give me just one example where Buhari ever obeyed a court order?—The way he jailed Lateef Jakande, Jim Nwobodo, Ambrose Ali, Pa Adekunle Ajasin, Chief Ayo Ojewumi-now on Kanu of IPB, ati Dasuki from whom he stole-over 800m from plus vehicles. Now trying to build up cases against them that has no foundation in law! Yesterday Buhari allowed Awwal Ibrahim, the then Niger State governor, who was arrested in Heathrow Airport in London with 14 million pounds sterling and several millions of Naira and dollars to be freed. He also freed Shehu Kangiwa, Sokoto State Governor who conducted and supervised the famous Bakolori Massacre of poor peasant farmers, the same way Buhari encouraged the army to murder Shiite Muslims. In Bakolori their land were appropriated without compensation–in spite of a court order against such-

        • No Bull …..

          Nnamdi Kanu should have known better before running his mouth

        • Otile

          When you ask the Yorubas whether Buhari has respected any rule of law in Nigeria they all play dumb, at most they babble some insults to distract you. That is Oduduwafraud for you.

          • Julius

            Jonathan respected the rule of law when his SS raided the office of a political party during an election >Right ?

        • Rommel

          At least,you are still running your mouth freely,Buhari has obeyed that law that allows you just that, if he was half what you say he is,you would have been somewhere by now,Jonathan preferred to buy everybody off which is probably what you expect from this God sent government,the people’s president will not interfere with any institutional legal process,he says every institution must be allowed to function as it is supposed to with executive interference unlike president Jonathan that polluted every institution in Nigeria including religious and traditional ones

      • Julius

        Lmaoooooooooooooo. He boasted that he cant never be arrested !. He is in jail now. Thats funny!

  • Otile

    Idiots_are not concerned about a 6trillion debt Buhari is going to slap on Nigeria, rather they revel in rudeness and insults. Mohamed Buhari will be long gone and the future generation of Nigerians will be saddled with the stupid_debt. Lord have mercy.

    • Burbank

      What’s the current US national debt?
      USD$18 Trillion.
      If GEj had not messed up Nigeria, PMB don’t have to borrow so much to repair the damages.
      Thank God for Buhari.

      • Screw-em

        You should have asked him what the ota Gorilla OBJ left Dumbo jo and Yar Adua…if lest they have forgotten so soon….ehhh…na $64billion dollrs…oooh!!…..guess what we have left with oyel selling @ over $115/barrell. for almost five years

    • e_orpheus

      You shout that private sector should drive the economy, with what infrastructure?
      You scream infrastructure, where exactly is money for this supposed to come from?
      How do you create a revenue generating economy without first investing in it? Where is the money supposed to come from?
      Get real.

    • Denis_NG

      @Otile, Buhari won’t have to resort to borrowing if Jonathan can just return his loots. There is nothing bad in borrowing, as long as the debts are channeled to the productive sphere of the economy or used for the purpose it was taken. Unlike Jonathan, all the borrowings by his administration cannot be accounted for.

    • Olaola

      Dumbo, if only you can talk to master dumbo to return the money stolen then we’ll be just fine.

    • David Musaed

      Monkey when had budget become loan ? 2tln is the loan and it is not borrow outside but within Nigeria. Use your brain otile omo ale

      • Julius

        hahahahahahha. Bro,educate the moron !. He has no clue !

      • Otile

        You know it is disgusting trying to exchange ideas with many semi illiterate omo oduafraud. There are some of them I will never respond to or give a hoot about their insults, and they know themselves. Each time they try to squeeze themselves into my conversation trying to get my attention. Sorry for the nonentities.

  • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

    Now that Prof Itse Sagay has denied the Tribune Interview, lets look back and see what the Learned Prof has fed his students and followers over the years while we wait for him to deny them too.

    Extracts of speech delivered by Professor Sagay (SAN), former Head of Law Department of University of Benin, at the fourth sensitisation programme organised by the Ibori Vanguard at the Lagoon Restaurant, Lagos.

    “As Omoruyi and many other Scholars and Writers have noted, the Arewa North has always ensured that it controlled the Military, particularly the Army, as an insurance of its retention of power. The 1966 coup was a devastating blow against the Arewa North – the beneficiaries of the colonial legacy. Their shock and pain did not arise from the death of Balewa, Ahmadu Bello and their military officers – no. Their main grievance was loss of power to the Ibos. That is how they perceived Ironsi’s rise to power.

    Therefore, the carefully orchestrated uprisings in the North in May 1966, and the violent and bloody coup that followed it in July were not reactions to Decree 32 of 1966, abolishing the Regions and unifying the civil services of the country. The Decree was a convenient excise for the Northern bid to seize back power.

    For as we have seen, soon after power was restored to the North through Gowon and those behind him, they (the Northerners in powers) introduced a level of unitary government this country had never known and embarked on a deliberate programme for dismantling all federal structures in the country as we saw earlier in the series of Decrees transferring State resources to the Federal Government. The truth of the matter was power, raw power. It is also interesting to recall that the attempt of the North to secede after the counter-coup of July 1966, was halted when it was pointed out to them that in seceding, they were in effect divorcing the young lady of wealth, with her oil, seaports, etc.

    The whole saga of June 12, 1993 is merely a manifestation of the belief religiously held by the Arewa North that power was transferred to them as a right by the colonial masters. Omoruyi recalls that Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki, the Sultan of Sokoto, vehemently opposed General Babangida’s preparation for the June 12, 1993 elections on behalf of the Northern Leadership because the North was not able to decide the outcome in favour of the North before hand. He then prevailed on Babangida to cancel the presidential election, because the result was a reversal of the British legacy. So much then for Dasuki’s characterisation of the event as Allah’s will.”

    • NWA AFO

      Well spoken. I will add that every Yorobber has lies, sabotage, jealousy in their DNA against Igbos and SS. Don’t expect truth from Yorobbers

  • Trailblazer

    My fellow Nigerians, on behalf of all the Indigenous People of Igbo land, I apologize for the trouble caused by Nnamdi Kanu and others. Kenneth Nnamdi Kanu was abandoned in the UK with foster parents as a child, so he has no sense of belonging. Most Igbos don’t know their history. They sometimes think they are from Israel, they think the Yorubas are cowards even though the Igbos lost the war. They think they own Lagos, even though they call it the dirtiest city on earth. The Igbos are not bad people but just confused. They call Ojukwu their hero even though he abandoned them. The Igbos love Nigeria but need infrastructure like Lagos. Please don’t be offended by this agitation. Once the Naira has better value against the dollar and good enough for business, there will be no more agitation. As for Kalu, he’s British.

    • Screw-em

      @Trailblazer, i swear you nailed it quite well in your succinct but sarcastic comment. I duff my “fedora’ to you. your apology is accepted by patriotic Nigerians with open minds.

    • Wale

      To tell you the truth: it’s more than likely he’s going to loose that British citizenship; reason why the Brits have not come to help him out of this jam he found himself,
      His British citizenship is a matter of privilege not a matter of right, he wasn’t born there. he was sworn in and promised to be a good ambassador of his newly adopted country, else it would be revoked.

      • Biko Henry

        If he was held outside of his country then british can interfer, thats the case of using dual passport,
        So he does not stand in any chance of loosing his british passport. Dickhead

        • Your Biodun

          He will lose his British Citizenship because he’s become a serious National Security threat to Britain..

      • Your Biodun

        GBAM

      • Julius

        Respect !. His fellow losers do not understand that.

    • NWA AFO

      Typical Yorobber baboon from Oduduwa. Oduduwa was son of satan thrown out of hell after fucking his fathers’ concubinea. He fell in Ile Ife and started procreating with his fathers’ concubine, thereby giving birth to most demented saboteurs in the world. With this facts, you will know that Yorobbers have no root. How can Yorobbers claim that Oduduwa fell from heaven?. This shows that Yorobbers are devil incarnate. Every Igbo knew Yorobbers are demonic and liers by DNA. Keep up with your lies.

      • Julius

        Yet, you cant leave our land !. What is that saying about you ?. I have friends that refused to go back home to the east this holidays for fear of being kidnapped and killed. You are on here talking nonsense about you better than everybody else. What a joke.

      • Wale

        After he finished with his fathers concubines, the Igbo women were next and your lovely mother was the first he RAMED.

  • Otile

    Someone asked me the size of American national debt in comparison to Nigeria. I was not going to respond but because he is living in the United States without seeing what is going on. For that reason I offer to educate him a little. In the first place there is more oil in the US than in the Niger Delta. US does not depend on oil alone to pay their government personnel. US manufactures their own weapons and sells plenty to other nations to raise money. They also manufacture their own goods. US has a transparent way of collecting taxes through IRS, and tax base is a major part of American revenue. Can you say that of Nigeria? US presidential candidates all meet a minimum educational qualification, and they carry out extensive debates so that the populace have an idea of where they stand on issues.

    America was totally broke when Obama came in, yet Obama rescued the country without using Bush as excuse for ineptitude. Infact nobody hears Obama and the Democrats bemoan the state of US when he came in. But the Yorubas will latch on Jonathan for every thing that went wrong since independence.

    The husband of Sarah Pelin took part in the agitation of Alaska independence from the Union, yet Sarah was a Vice Presidential candidate, US govt did not crudely clamp her husband into jail for the agitation. I mean it is silly trying to justify Buhari mortgaging the future of Nigerians in the name of budget. As usual Buhari’s borrowed money is going to be siphoned away to foreign banks as was the case when Buhari was in charge of oil while Abacha was carting away our money. I hate when Buhari and APC swear that Abacha stole no money.

    • Wale

      You never ceased to amaze me; who stole what Abacha stole?. in order words, who re-looted abacha’s loot.
      ole gbe; ole gba.

      • Otile

        For sure Obj was transparent and showed the world in cash what Abacha stole. Set false allegation aside and show us who stole Abacha’s loot or how much that was stolen. We don’t want hearsay of character smear.

    • kuli

      You definitely don’t know much about the USA. Obama blamed Bush till his second term in office.

      • Julius

        Thank you !. Obama still blaming Bush till today. Otile is a jack ass. a moron and a loser that thinks he is smart. The dumb bell do not know much about anything. He is a joke

      • Otile

        Advise your inept imam to continue blaming Jonathan till eternity so as to keep you his yoruba slaves happy. Remember that will not solve any problem. If omo Oduafraud think that blame game or eternally whipping the dead horse is good for their master, they are insane. Awon omo Oduafraud who claim that Obama does not do anything again other than blaming Bush are liars. Obama has achieved a lot despite the bleak economy he inherited from Bush. All that duncee is doing now is borrowing to mortgage the future Nigerians he pretends to love. His slavish Idiots_cannot see his folly. Pathetic.

        • kuli

          Nobody said Obama hasn’t achieved a lot despite the mess he inherited. But to say he hasn’t blamed Bush for an extended period (deservedly so) is folly at best. And there is something earily similar between what Obama did and what Buhari intends to do. Keynesian economics aka Government spending and adding debt.

          Let’s hope Buhari is successful.

          • Otile

            Imam Buhari knows nothing whatsoever about elementary economics. Buharinomics can best be described as voodoo economics. It spells doom for Nigeria. If you believe you can borrow your way to prosperity without visible income you are deluded. I have been saying it that pretty soon his minions will be singing that prosperity is around the corner.

          • kuli

            I don’t want an economist as my President. I want a decisive leader that will appoint economists and put them to good use. Strategic government spending to spur growth and development versus misery stalemate with more of the same? Catch-22.

            You have ideas Mr. GENIUS?

          • Otile

            You want a decisive leader who can rashly order his agents to slaughter unarmed civilians in the name of law and order. Do you know that with violence and disorder in the country good economics goes out of the window? Imagine an economist who borrows money to rebuild a war theater while the war is still going on. That is voodoo economics.

          • kuli

            As far as I know, we are only involved in one war. The rest is law enforcement.

            An armed civilian is a threat in any society and deserves the strong arms of the law. Same thing with protesters committing arson and impeding on the rights of citizens of the state.

          • Otile

            How many mass massacres are you able to tolerate as law enforcement? Keep egging him on until he ends up in the Hague in shackles; that time you will be laughing at him.

  • Intrepid

    There is no doubt the Biafran dream remains the preoccupation of some Igbos, but wondering why it becomes the headache of the lazy and HIPPO yawning yariba never do wells. The great Igbos remain ‘IRREPRESSIBLE’

    Those real fighters from the north who fought against them, know this and respect them. Buhari will never forget the Owerri debacle, where he snatched his dear life from the jaws of death. Some of my Igbo brothers might misunderstand me on this, I don’t think Buhari hates the Igbos as some of my dear Igbo brothers might think, but the ever TREACHEROUS yaribas will want it to be so.

    • ed

      Treacherous Ibo forever ungrateful.

  • JARJAH

    As Buhari regime has no respect to laws or court orders, who is going to prosecute all these charges, is it not the same court they have no respect to? Are they going to try him behind door and jail him? hell no. Now the court will wait for them to bring the case again to the court and that’s when the SSS will know that these judges are one, you cant intimidate them. You must obey their first judgement before bringing another case to them. Kanu must be first of all released then give 4 weeks to seat with his counsels before another try. This has shown the world that people who knows nothing about law is ruling this Nigeria. I will recommend kanus counsels to take Nigeria to the world court, thats the only way they will see justice. Just sue Nigeria period, let them come to the world court and see how it is and also to see how this world is ruled by intelligent people. Buhari thinks hes smart, believe me if this case goes to the world court, the country is decided and Biafra is gone. I don’t know where Kanus lawyers get their degrees from, they should know by now that this is not a case to try in Nigeria rather in International Court of Justice in Netherlands.

    • Julius

      You are a moron !. Kindly tell me which of the radio station in America is used in calling for war against the United States . Tell me which radio station is being used in looking for weapons to fight the Unites States government. Tell me which radio station is being used to incite terrorism against the United States ?. You dumb ass losers think people dont read or dont follow the news. I listen to the right wing talk radio and never heard anyone calling for destroying the country. Stop your silly and idiotic narratives.

      • JARJAH

        Your nitwit comments here shows how scared you are and your miserable people are about this Biafra issues. You can’t even imagine living your sorrowful life without Igbos. You feel like you are living in the first world country whenever you see an Igbo man around you, sorry they are leaving sooner or later. Biafra have no time for people made with animal species.

  • idoma boy

    Fulani are trying to use DIVIDE AND CONQUER. They want others to fear that their land is about to be robbed by IPOB. Have the Fulani not already killed us on our land? Stolen our oil? What can be worse than being with you? I am Idoma. I can tell you that God will punish any Idoma man that fights against Biafra again. The first time Ojukwu moved without letting us fully understand the wickedness we were dealing with. How many of our Middle Belt officers did these Muslims kill under Military rule? Look at Otukpo today with not even one motorable road. If there is coming a Biafra, the least we will do is allow them. We can never remain with Fulani in a wicked country where the idiotic President can just obey the law he wants. Killing his enemies in the name of fighting corruption.

    • Otile

      God bless you, my brother. Injustice to one of is injustice to all of us.

    • umolu

      @idoma boy,while I may not agree with you on all that you have said, I am with you on some solid points you have echoed. The question of an alligment with the Hausa / Fulani for the Idoma in case of a breakup is a no no.The hausa / fulani are bad neighbours.First they believe in trickle down we don’t. We believe in individual efforts with an enabling environment in place. Secondly, we are not lazy, all we want is the opportunity to move forward. Like you rightly said, Idomas should not sell out. Going with the core north shall doom our collective will and destiny and enslave our enclave forever .The only thing I am not sure about is whether we can be in Biafra .Why can’t the minorities of the middle belt like Plateau, Nassarawa, Taraba Southern Kaduna and Kogi have our own country?Think about it.Our leaders should be put on notice that any unholy alliance with the core north is unacceptable. We’ve had enough of them.

  • sunday

    Igbo people are very funny. They
    fail to understand that sovereign statehood is not by protest. They are simply
    entertaining the nation. This Igboland is a territory that ought not to be in
    Nigeria at all because they are not qualified to be called Nigerians. This is a
    place inhabited cannibals. It is true that there are Ibos who eat human flesh.
    People who live there have confirmed it.
    Igboland is the real zoo inhabited animals who eat one another. They are
    simply jackals. It is the headquarters of armed robbery, kidnapping,
    cannibalism, baby factory, sale of children, child theft, ritual killings and
    lots more evil. Nigeria, let the Ibos go without any form of diplomatic
    relationship. Let them build their country through Cameroon not through the
    Nigerian waterways. Nonsense.

    Their cry of marginalization is
    horrible. If at all there is marginalization in Nigeria, the Ibos are
    marginalizing the rest of us. In recruitments to the police, army, navy, NDA,
    war college, air force etc, all states are equally represented. All states in
    Nigeria have universities. There is no local ward in Migeria without at least
    one primary school and one secondary school.

    Igbo is the only ethnic group in
    Nigeria with igwes and eze ndigbo outside their territory. They are terrorizing
    other communities. No stranger holds a potical position in Iboland unlike the
    west where Ibos share positions with Yorubas.

    The first president of Nigeria
    was Ibo with a northern prime minister. The first military head of state was
    Ibo. The first coup in which senior members and political leaders of other
    ethnic groups were murdered in cold blood was executed b mostly Ibo officers.
    Alex Ekweme was the first executive vice president. Ebitu Ukiwe was vice
    president to IBB. General Ihejirika headed the army. Okonjo-Iweala dominated
    the economy for more than a decade.

    The governors of the five Ibo
    states are Ibo people. Their deputies, commissioners, chairmen and councilors
    are Ibo people. The vice chancellors of all universities, both state and
    federal, in the east are Ibo people.

    Ibo traders are colonizing all
    parts of Nigeria. If they are
    complaining, it is not because they are marginalized but because they don’t
    know God and they are not grateful to Him. Ibo people, you cannot be the God of
    Nigeria, but you are almost god.

    • Your Biodun

      Respect..

    • NWA AFO

      Lamentation of typical Yorobber juju contraception fagged with jealousy. You are a mistake to humanity. You gave few points, why didn’t narrate the history of Nigeria from genesis and the benefits of Igbos, Hausa/Fulani and Yorobbers?. That would have shown that Igbos are the most marginalized. I will not waste my time to argue with a demented, frustrated and brainwashed Yorobber loser like you.

      • ed

        Yoruba’s. Not Yorobber. Real Igbo can spell it. Ibo’s misspell internationally to show case their ignorance.

      • Julius

        Yet, you stay in Yoruba land. Who in the south west is holding you from leaving ?. You are such a fake and a fraud. Just pack your garbage and leave ! Its that simple .!. No name calling, no fuss, no wahala, just leave !

    • ed

      Sunday Simpleton. Since Igbo’s ought not be in Nigeria in the first place. Why not let them go. Let the Ijaws, Itsekiri , Ogonis and south south go. Let the Yoruba’s Oduduwa go, let the middle belt go.
      Sunday you’re free to enslave your family to the Fulani’s Sharia rule. But count the YORUBA’S OUT. We had enough of Fulani’s herdsmen , rape killing and taking over our farmland , Boko Haram. Sharia Islamic law has no place in Yoruba’s future..
      Yes. Ibo’s do get greedy anytime they’re in charge.
      Good example happen under Jonathan regime. Ibo’s cornered all leadership position in Nigeria governance. That more than anything else was responsible for the Yoruba’s voting against Jonathan.
      What we’re getting from Buhari who I personally campaign and supported is Islamic and Northern interest above national interest.
      We replace Ibo’s domination with Hausa / Fulani.
      Nigerian need to step back and re arrange the system of government we want. Hope we can agree on a workable formula. In the absence of a new constitution the current entity has no future.

      • Umolu

        THE CURRENT ENTITY IS HOPELESS, PERIOD. THE NIGERIA AS WE KNOW IT IS MORIBUND.

  • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

    How can Nigeria open for business when Buhari has no regard for the rule of Law? Over 70 percent of the budget is going to come from borrow- borrow from the world bank again abi? Sadly Nigerians with the aid of the USA, did reward this dangerous, insensitive, dishonest, mean, cruel, partial, egoistic, religious, fundamentalist, conscienceless human being like MOHAMMADU BUHARI with the presidency of Nigeria with his kind of track record on Human Right abuses. So why do we still wonder why Nigeria has not and will not make it to the promised land under Buhari?He is an oligarch who does not believe in equality before the law. The way he jailed Lateef Jakande, Jim Nwobodo, Ambrose Ali, Pa Adekunle Ajasin, Chief Ayo Ojewumi-now on Kanu of IPB, ati Dasuki from whom he stole-over 800m. Now trying to build up cases against them that has no foundation in law! Yesterday Buhari allowed Awwal Ibrahim, the then Niger State governor, who was arrested in Heathrow Airport in London with 14 million pounds sterling and several millions of Naira and dollars to be freed’ He also freed Shehu Kangiwa, Sokoto State Governor who conducted and supervised the famous Bakolori Massacre of poor peasant farmers, the same way Buhari encouraged the army to murder Shiite Muslims. In Bakolori whose land were appropriated without compensation to remain under house arrest-While governors from the south-South are being chased by Buhari from pillar to post-on behalf of the moaning mourners in APC-what a country–what a shame——When u have a ruler armed with Luciferifc ideas the people moan and mourn daily in their dingy enclaves–

  • O’tega

    Those who make peaceful changes impossible make violent changes inevitable. You don’t incarcerate ideas. Ideas don’t die. If they do, then Biafra would have died in 1967. Buhari should grow up and try to use his brain. How many people can he detain with trumped up charges? This is not 1984. Even if it were, he should remember that people of like minds as the April 22, 1990 revolutionists abound. Budding and hungry for action. Waiting!

    A system that consistently exalts failure over success and competence on the banal basis of ethnicity or religion or both, can only be self destructive and a direct call for inevitable confrontation. The hard truth: Nigeria has never been a country and will never be. When one child from the South (Delta, Edo, Rivers), has to score 147 marks to get into the same schools where a child of same age from the North (Katsina, Sokoto) is admitted with just 2 marks, then we can’t say we have a country. When one man who could not pass basic Secondary school exams is presiding over a people of 200million inhabitants then we can ‘t say there is a future. But this is what it has always been…exalting the inept, unintelligent, uneducated over and above those with evident superior dispositions. This is what must stop.

    Those who make peaceful changes impossible make violent changes inevitable.

    • Julius

      Kanu had been locked up since October but, you still on here rantig and talking nonsense. Ehy dont you organize yourself with the all powerful ,brave biafraud men and get him out. Go and raid the jail where he is being kept. You cant do that, you are just a noise maker. Which is what yall good for !

      • PlusOne

        Julius or jealous, whatever your name is, your comments are reminiscence of what some Libyans once wrote on some social media sites that their country would never be divided, Iraq once thought that local partitioning can never be a part of of their country – look how they all feel today. What about Syrian or Chad to mention but a few?

        The point is, when things like this begins to brew the best ways of settling it is via dialogue but not branding the other parties of being chickens! Why did Nigeria ask for independence from Britain, because they wanted autonomous governance, similar to what Biafrans are asking for.

        • Julius

          Jealous of losers ?. You must be on crack !. point out to me where I said I do not want biafraud to separate. Did I said I do not want the country to be divided ?. You post a comment just to run your mouth. Im with the biafraudians, they should have their own utopia country. As a matter of fact, I beg them to starts moving out of the southwest TODAY!. Can you help me tell them that please ? Genius !

          • joe

            The next you will hear, they also want Lagos to be part of their biascam. Are they not even claiming to be from Israel? :))

          • Julius

            Yea, the Jews of Africa bullshit. Wonder why they are not moving to Israel. Natayahu will throw them in jail. In reality, they are from Congo. They are Congolese !..lol. Fraudulent people !

          • Laser pointer

            Lagos is Benin Empire. It is never Oyo Empire. Yorubas must refer back to their Nubian origin

          • joe

            So Lagos is part of Biafra, right? Keep believing that and you can be sure you are on on an highway to starting another civil war you can never win.

    • PolyGon2013

      Mind your own business and leave SS alone. Leave Nigeria with SE only. Ifor others want to join you, let them apply. You are provoking the great people of SS, Kogi, and NC.

      • Laser pointer

        Igbos in South South and North Central Benue must come back to Biafra and let us see what is remaining in those areas. There are 163 capped oil Wells in I zombie Njaba 2 alone not to talk of Abia and Anambra and Egbema

  • MANNY DANNY

    By being presided over by a brainless president , Nigeria is in a big mess. Nigeria has become an object of mockery before the international community.

    • favourtalk

      Confuse lad like you, you are the brain dead goat

    • Ade

      Your father that is brainfull has been hawking rat poison in Ojota bus stop for the past 20 years. God must really hate you.

  • favourtalk

    Nigeria is great again after the exit of PDP and surely, we shall not see them again. They will totally be evicted from our system and the way they are backing andsupport in the kanu indirectly, thier secret will be open soon. Nigeria is one and will continue to be

  • Oh!

    Whoever the hell is speaking on behalf of the Nigerian Government with regards to these statements should immediately be excused from their position.

    How can the Nigerian Government be saying this rubbish about this individual who probably can not tie his own shoe laces?
    An id10t that spewed hate speeches and seditious messages on the airwaves through an illrgal pirate radio station and thought the next best thing is to smuggle prohibited radio equipment into the country.

    The fact that he was apprehended so quickly (while Boko Haram leader is still roaming free) should tell all that the Government has custody only of an imbecile.
    Why are they saying these nonsense about him? …he is planning to seize this or seize that.? Someone that can not even seize his ex girlfriends underwear for being unfaithful!.

    President Buhari, please fire this monkeys talking rubbish on Nigerias behalf. This moron posing as leader of Biafra is not worth the time we have just wasted on it. Send the Nigerian Boys scouts to go and teach his family to promise to”do their best, to do their duty, on their honor. To serve other people at all times and obey the scouts creed!”

    If they refuse to understand, resuscitate WAI brigade and clear thheir dounts.

  • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

    Mr. Kanu, who was arraigned before Justice Mohammed Wednesday, told the court before commencement of the prosecution’s plea that he preferred being held in the detention, than subjecting himself to a trial, which outcome will not be respected by the govvernment of Buhari-unquote–No respect for the Rule of law–I no blame u ojare

  • Ade

    Buhari should release this boy. He looks like a drug-fuelled imbecile who does not know what he is doing. He is a mental case that should be referred to Yaba psychiatrist hospital.

  • Fadama

    Everyone, no matter the offence deserves a fair trial. Mr. Kanu is simply not getting any and for that I am sad. My statement should not be misconstrued to mean a support for Mr. Kanu’s ideologies. The rule of law has not been obeyed in his case. And that is against any moral standing.

  • Wise Head

    Another set of infantile charges that will once again collapse like a pack of cards. This is the kind of charges that are prepared by “quota system” law graduates. How can you prove this fellow plans seize Igala and Idoma lands? What exactly are these lawyers inhaling while they prepared this trash, and Buhari, the ever vindictive Buhari, is still trusting on them to help him extract his pound of flesh from the Kanu fellow, probably because Kanu had called him pedophile on his radio

    • Eyesofman

      What about the biafran map being drawn by Nnamdi KANU?

  • PolyGon2013

    So, they have already included SS, part of Benue, and part of NC as their new Biafra? These bastards have not learnt their lesson! Biafra is limited to SE. Anything outside of that is tantamount to a declaration of war!

    • walter enang

      You believe the story?

  • tec

    I just finished watching on YouTube” Nnamdi Kanu solicited for guns “. The guy kanu must be put under lock and the keys kept in Bermuda. Please go and watch the video, and you will see that the guy is deranged and those who bought his demented idea

    • Gbola

      I also saw that video and saw the shock and utter disbelief on the faces of everyone in attendance especially a woman that was so shaken by the solicitation for Arms that she was unable to express herself (out of shock) when when took the microphone to speak.
      It was a man in white t-shirt OR shirt that eventually took the microphone and help her express both her view and the views of others by continuingly telling Nnamidi Kanu that the waging of a war isn’t the answer to Biafra .

      If anyone takes a look at this YouTube video, it would be hard to not label him deranged and mentally imbalanced.

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    Let these criminals and felons remain in the penitentiary where they belong in order to enable peace and stability to rein in Nigeria.They deserve to rot in jail and lock up for ever.He is too dangerous to be allowed to be freely roaming about Nigerian streets.They deserve what they are getting as treatments for being enemies of the Nigerian-state.

