How to tackle agitation for Biafra — Northern, Southern leaders

Some prominent Nigerians on Wednesday called for restraint and dialogue in tackling the ongoing secessionist agitation for a breakaway Biafra republic from Nigeria.

The elders said dialogue, rather than violence, remained the best way to solving regional and sub-regional problems.

The elders made the call at a session held at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers in Abuja.

The meeting had in attendance prominent personalities from the north-central, north-east, south-east and south-south regions.

The session, chaired by a first republic minister, Maitama Sule, had a former governor of Akwa Ibom state and Senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio as guest speaker.

Mr. Sule, who also served as Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, in his opening remarks, underscored the need for unity among all communities in Nigeria.

He said all agitations should be handled properly to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

“If we don’t bring ourselves together, how would people outside take us serious?” he said.

Mr. Sule prayed God not to allow Nigeria experience another civil war, saying the country needed uninterrupted peace to develop.

The former minister harped on the need for justice even as he identified the absence of good leaders and economic frustration as part of the real causes of problems in the country.

“The question is not about who is wrong, but what is wrong,” he said.

In his presentation, Mr. Akpabio also said the country could not afford another civil war.

He said a resort to violence could never be a solution to problems.

“We should never fail to dialogue and collectively find solution to our national problems in the spirit of brotherhood.

“I believe that we sacrificed over a million of our dear citizens in the civil war because we failed to dialogue.

“Today we meet at a crossroad, a point of decision. Shall we dialogue? Can we bury the ghost of Biafra for once and address its wounds or should we pretend that there is nothing amiss and risk the numbers growing and the prospect of more disruptions of our social and economic life?” he said

Another speaker, a co-chairman of the forum, Dozie Ikedife, also stated that now is the best time to right the wrongs of the past by ensuring justice and fairness across the board.

“If there is injustice, it is painful, if there is exclusion, it is painful, if there is impunity, it is painful, when there is looting and justice delayed, it is painful,” he said.

The former Ohanaeze leader said the time had come for Nigeria to ensure that “nothing is hidden under the carpet anymore”.

Another co-chair from the South South, a former military administrator of Akwa Ibom state, Idongesit Nkanga, also said justice was too important to be ignored by anybody.

Mr. Nkanga said something must have happened to a people to take up arms like in the north-east or seek cessation, like in the South east.

He however said he believed the approach taken so far would only make the situation worse.

“I disagree with Biafra agitations, anyone that wishes Nigeria well would not restart Biafra; no country survives two civil wars,” he said.

Mr. Nkanga said it had become necessary to to find out what people’s problems were in order to find solution to them.

“The South-East, and South-South are complaining of lopsidedness in appointments, there is the need to revisit the issue and see.

“One may feel that the 97% of the people who voted for him deserve 97% of appointments, forgetting that 97% of the resources in the country may not come from the 97% of those who gave their vote,” he said.

Mr. Nkanga recommended that apart from correcting the lopsided appointments immediately, the government should in the medium term consider creating one additional state in the South-East.

He also suggested that the nation must vigorously pursue true fiscal federalism.

He said meetings such as the one held Wednesday was good, but, he added that, the national conference held in 2014 had made about 600 recommendations to the Nigerian government.

He said most of the solutions to the present problems could be found in the recommendations of the conference.

Mr. Nkanga called on government not to throw away the report of the conference.

Another speaker, who represented the north-east, Bello Kirfi, in his remarks, said the north had never used its population to dominate other regions.

Tracing the history of the PDP and how a concession was made to ensure that presidents were elected from the north and south on turn-by-turn basis, Mr. Kirfi said “the north is tolerant and reasonably honest and sincere to others.

He called on leaders from the south-east to “ go back and let the people know that their approach is wrong”.

  • O. Oguche

    Excuse me, how is Biafra a problem to anybody who is not a Biafran? If somebody says he wants to live alone,
    by himself and take care of himself by himself, how is that the concern of another person? If a third party has
    any problem with Biafran people living alone to take care of themselves, let the person come and say why.

    • Darlington

      Pls don’t mind them. There problem is oil in Biafra land.

      • ross01

        Problem is the oil is fast becoming more liability than asset. Major oil companies are selling off their stakes and the greater part of the oil proceeds have been used to build and develope abuja, lagos, kaduna, kano etc to the total neglect of the niger delta. By the look of things the self determination struggle is grossly belated yet some fools can not see the handwriting on the wall.
        I wonder what will become of the oil people and their future when the price of oil can no longer build even a 5km road with only pollution and destroyed marine and aquatic life. Then the north will have a field day and their determined conquest to the sea would have been achieved with the deltan’s not having anything to show for their God given wealth. Continue to hate the Igbos pls don’t stop. Myopicness is a big deases.

  • Muhammad Shegun

    Again this shows that the so called elder statesmen are out of touch with reality. They live in their mansions and don’t understand what Igbo man on the street is facing.

    Nkanga is there talking about lop sided appointments etc, Igbo youths do not care about these appointments and Bello telling us our approach is wrong, if you had listened to us and take actions to address our concerns then their wouldn’t be any need to agitate for Biafra.

    Igbo youths are demanding freedom to live & work anywhere in Nigeria without fear for their lives or that of their loved one, equal access to education, jobs etc, investment on infrastructure in the south-east and south-south. We will not be silenced by voilence and intimidation meted out to us by Nigerian security operatives, whom by the way are supposed to be protecting us. You can only stop the agitation by treating us fairly until then Biafra is our only hope.

    • Julius

      hahahahaha, and your name is

      Muhammad Shegun
      !. How do you expect to be taken seriously when you cant even answer your father’s name ?. Thats funny !

      • Muhammad Shegun

        @Julius:disqus silly comment! Do you have my passport to prove that my name is not Muhammad Shegun ?

        • Nwa_Africa

          That is because you are a born foo0l……………………

          • Muhammad Shegun

            @Nwa_Africa I will not stoop low to your level. Go and get some education son.

          • Nwa_Africa

            You are just a confirmed bingo………………………………

    • Nwa_Africa

      You ended up blabbing as usual…………………………………

    • Darlington

      Pls, Biafra struggle is beyond IGBO politics. I am Ijaw, Ijaws are more Biafra than Igbos. Don’t try to Igbonize Biafra agitation.

      • Nwa_Africa

        There is nothing like dead Biafra in Igboland…………………

        • Darlington

          You have only one vote if truly you are from Biafra land.

          • Nwa_Africa

            Keep ranting as I know terrorist gay nnamdi kanu more than many of you………………………….

  • Allah and Mohammed gay lovers

    Biafra has come to stay no going back.

    • Nwa_Africa

      Foo0l in your backward brain…………………………

      • I’mMythical

        you will soon die of hypertension, judging by the way you are going, For your information Biafra is inevitable, because billion of you cannot stop it.

        • Nwa_Africa

          You will die miserable foo0l because biafra is dead and buried…………………..Anuofia like you reasoning from anus………………………..

          • Darlington

            Were you the one that buried Biafra? Why this hatred for Biafrans yet you want them to remain with you? Biafra has come to stay. Nothing will stop an ideology whose time has come.

          • Nwa_Africa

            I do not want to hear about dead biafra…………………………..

          • Darlington

            You commit suicide because Biafra, yet Biafra will be declared very soon. We need REFERENDUM pls.

          • Nwa_Africa

            You are Ijaw so go and fight for your Ijaw as we do not need Ijaws in Igboland……………………

          • Darlington

            You have ended up exposing your self as an agent of divide and rule masquerading with Igbo name. You cannot divide us again! My own generation of Ijaws cannot repeat the mistakes our fathers made during the war by sabotaging our Igbo brothers. We have discovered our true brothers–Igbos. On Biafra we stand!

  • Taster

    Biafra, My Love, please – come to me.
    I pray God give you the speed to reach me – I have to feel, and sleep a Biafran.
    I love you, My Biafra – Heaven on earth!

    • Nwa_Africa

      That is because you are a born foo0l…………………………………Nothing for you…………………….

      • Taster

        Why the hate? With the way you are going, you may not see next year.
        Embrace Biafra, the only thing trending to get a life.

        • Nwa_Africa

          It is you and those supporting dead biafra that will NEVER see next year……………………………..Bigger foo0l like you………………………..

          • Taster

            Your death will never stop this gospel of light.
            My Biafra is here to stay!

          • Nwa_Africa

            You are dreaming because Biafra is dead and buried you foo0lish soul…………………….

          • Tunji Olarewaju

            Amen!

      • Darlington

        Must you keep forcing people to remain with you against their collective interests? On Biafra we stand. Chronic impersonator!

        • Nwa_Africa

          On biafra is your death…………………….

          • Darlington

            I would rather die trying to get Biafra than live as a second class citizen in this contraption called Nigeria–Zoological Republic. In Biafra, every district or municipal will have 100% control of its resources. Biafra or death.

          • Nwa_Africa

            Why were you not in Niger bridge to block it with other criminals since you don`t fear death?

          • Tunji Olarewaju

            Stop blowing hot and cold here, my friend, if you mean what you said go and demonstrate it at Upper Iweka.

          • Babatunde

            Greed. It’s all about other peoples’ money. Isn’t it. Good luck.

        • Tunji Olarewaju

          So was Ojukwu shouting:’on Aburi we stand’,and got half of you fools eliminated. Now it’s the turn of Commander Kanu to complete your destruction, oya let’s go there

    • Tunji Olarewaju

      Don’t wait for biafara to come to you, go to biafara.For your love of biafara, go and demonstrate at head bridge,mumu

      • Taster

        How can you understand the power and and feeling of love when you have never been in love?

        • Otile

          Long live Biafra
          Death to haters of Biafran liberty.
          Death to Cowards and Parasites.

    • Otile

      You are a darling, girl. God bless you.

      • Taster

        Thank you, my biafran hero.

        • Darlington

          The name of one of children will be Biafra. Biafra has come to be, haters hug transformer.

  • Darlington

    No amount of meetings, propaganda, intimidations, threats, killings, arrests can stop Biafra. Biafra is like a fully-loaded truck of cement descending a hill. Nothing will stop an whose time has come. We are tired of this forced marriage, we want to go. Pls give me REFERENDUM, REFERENDUM, REFERENDUM. On the land of Biafra my children, grand children and great grand children will leave and die. On Biafra we stand.

    • Nwa_Africa

      But you are still a foo0l………………………………

      • Muhammad Shegun

        You sound very uneducated Nwa_Africa. If you have a case for why Biafra should not be then put your arguments forward. Your behaviour further emphasizes the fact that Nigeria has no plans to treat Igbos fairly but enslave them forever and in the end Biafra is only way out of this mess.

        • Nwa_Africa

          No reason to say much as I have put it out for you all to see and reason but I guess I am talking to those that eats cow dung………………….

          • Muhammad Shegun

            You have not made any case for a united Nigeria. All I see you here doing is insulting people and calling them fools for supporting what the strongly believe in.

            Until recently I was undecided about Biafra but after seeing the blatant arrogance of the Buhari led federal government and political elite to even admit there was something wrong in the way Nigeria is currently constituted and something needs to be done to right it, I strongly believe that Biafra is our only way out of this slavery called Nigeria.

          • Nwa_Africa

            Retrace your steps now since you are new timer in dead biafra before it is too late…………………..

          • Muhammad Shegun

            That is not going to happen with the way Nigeria is currently going about Biafra issue. Rather I intend to recruit more people for the Biafra cause both home and abroad.

          • Nwa_Africa

            Well you are just wasting your time as dead biafra issue is all about PDP…………………Know the truth and it shall set you free……………………..

          • Muhammad Shegun

            Do not deceive yourself, Biafra is beyond PDP, APC, Igbo presidency and all that shit. Your statements goes to show that you do not even have a basic understanding of what the Biafra cause is all about.

          • Nwa_Africa

            Well I can see that you are still believing in dead biafra…………………..It is up to you but note that dead biafra is not going to come back alive……………………..I know the secret of IPOB but you are a new member so you would not know……………………….

          • Muhammad Shegun

            You are entitled to your opinion. Biafra will stay its cause until it is actualised or FG and political elites wake up to their responsibilities to people from that part of the country.

          • MOG

            You sound so simplistic. You seem not to understand the power of human spirit and the dynamics of self determination in today’s world. To underrate a people is a big mistake. While I am not in support of any part of Nigeria seceding, I gun for the restructuring of the country as that is the only way to guarantee unity and the spirit of nationhood. Remember it is not only these agitating Igbos that are dissatisfied, many Nigerians are; many ethnic groups are.

          • Tunji Olarewaju

            Dynamics of self destruction ,you mean?

          • Babatunde

            Restructuring? How? Please educate those of us who do not understand. Do you mean we should create more than 200 independent nations out of Nigeria like Republic of Ijaw, or Republic of Igbo, or Republic of Gwari, or better yet Republic of Fulani etc. Let the referendum begins. In a country where we can hardly get from one shanty village to another, Independence of every ethnic Republic is on top of our agenda. Who said we are not animals.

          • MOG

            My brother, we have gone beyond restructuring Nigeria along ethnic lines. All we need to do is to introduce those elements that are missing in our federation; we need true federalism as practiced in America that we re copying. For example resource control for states while each state pays royalty to sustain the center. A situation where old Kano today has Kano and jigawa states; Kano with 44 LGAs and Jigawa about 27, while Lagos has continued to have 20 LGAs. Meanwhile Large chunk of VAT comes from Lagos. When sharing the VAT Kano receives for 44 LGAs, Jigawa gets for 27 LGAs, while Lagos gets for 20 LGAs. With this kind of arrangement where Peter is robbed to pay Paul, people will always feel shortchanged. The same applies to oil and other revenue generation units.

          • ikenna

            Is that all you can offer. Guy you need to do more. Give us more insults and don’t stop. We need more insults yeye man.

    • truth is bitter

      and there is no need to stop the truck fully loaded with cement. why stop the truck. leave the truck and let it CRASH!!! and burn

    • No Bull …..

      You will never wake up from that dream

    • Tunji Olarewaju

      Shoot,fire, eliminate, annihilate, exterminate all biafools

  • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

    The Organization of Emerging African States (OEAS), an international governmental organization that promotes self-determination and the end to colonial era boundaries in Africa has petitioned European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, Federica Mogherini, on the issue of the Biafra Referendum.

    The OEAS asked the European External Action Service to utilize its good offices to help prevent a cataclysm of immense proportions in Nigeria by supporting the Biafra Referendum on Self Determination and its preconditions including a stand down of federal armed forces and the immediate release of Biafran activists from jail.

    The EU High Representative is reminded that the EU cannot afford to see a massive conflict in Africa’s most populous country with the largest economy and military.

    “Nigeria is already reeling from decades of corruption and an apparently unstoppable ISIS led Boko Haram insurgency by Buhari,” OEAS said in a statement, noting that, “Biafrans at Ontisha have chosen Liberty and will even face death if necessary to achieve their basic human rights of self-determination.”

    “Ms. Mogherini is in the position of stopping a potential human catastrophe of Biblical proportions before it begins by prevailing on President Buhari to allow democracy to take its course,” the statement read.

    • BABUYANMA

      Nobody talks about the dead. Biafria died in 1970. There are better things to do

      • ikenna

        Very ironic calling us names yet saying that Biafra died years ago. The questions you should ask yourself is why you lots panic wherever igbos want to leave yet you are here making noise and calling them names instead of asking government to organize a referendum. If the igbos leave it will favour you because like U say U don’t care. You may insult me or call me names as usually but the question is many people are tired and what a way out. It will happen one day.

        • BABUYANMA

          Is your problem Nigeria or you?. THINK

          • ikenna

            I don’t know how you personally is better than me to start with so you see the irony.

  • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

    Was Buhari not there with late Sani Abacha when Ken Saro Wiwa the Great Ogoni Civil Rights Activitist was hanged and Kudirat the wife of MKO Abiola the winner of the June 12 elections assassinated?——Yet the Yorubas from the South West—trusted this Fulani monster enough to back him up—-lied to the USA about the fake corrupt allegations of Jonathan————–Yes so why cant Buhari and the Apes in APC organize a simple state election in Bayelsa state—? Why cant Nigerian elites from the Fulani North and ati south west- tell us why? Separation is the only answer—-yesterday rather than engotaite with Ken Saro Wiw wa Buhari advised Aabacha tio hang Ken Saro Wiwa- -Well the Ognis have not given up on their goals for self determination-in the Niger Delta—-So are the Ijaws——————-every LGA has the right to fly her own flag at the UN–.instead of allowing the Fulanis and the Yoruba traitors to rule over our thoughts-in the Niger Delta—Allow my people in the South south go with their thieves——pls Buhari! Let my People Go”sayeth the Lord of Host–else I will bring the price of crude oil to 40 cents a barrel–let my people in the SS go–now!

    • BABUYANMA

      IBOLA, shut the f up

      • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

        @wahala———Ibo man was Buhari there or not–when Ken hanged and Kudirat was assassinated? Animal

        • Otile

          Deri, go get yourself a good psychiatrist. Your insanity is becoming a nuisance to everybody.

  • BABUYANMA

    Who care about the noise makers?

  • Tunji Olarewaju

    How to tackle agitation for biafara?Simple:shoot,fire, eliminate,annihilate, exterminate all the biafools(apology Julius)!L’obatan

    • ikenna

      Lol I thought They are the problems of Nigeria. let them go and Nigeria will be fine.

    • Kñîghtš Tëmpłær

      Stray bullet could hit your mother or father when that happens…

      • Tunji Olarewaju

        It’d’ve :shot, fired,eliminated, annihilated, exterminated yours first!

      • Tunji Olarewaju

        The stray bullet’d’ve shot, fired, eliminated, annihilated, emasculated, exterminated yours first!

  • Babatunde

    Now the problem Ibos are having with Nigeria is very clear: 1. Equal appointments to the government regardless of who won the election and 2. create one more state for SE geo-political zone regardless of land size or population. These two problems will resolve the inequalities bedeviling Nigeria according to Mr. Ikanga. Just wondering why these two conditions were not on the cards the last 6 inglorious years. What greed can do to man!!! Now let the talks begin.

  • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

    BAYELSA Election: Loads Of AK 47’s, Ammunition Recovered in APC Chieftain Home After Police Raid.

    On the 5th of dec, 2015, Bayelsa guber polls election in Oporoma, southern-ijaw headquarters unveiled on a bloody note with four persons gunned down and others sustaining various degrees of injuries from stray bullets and machetes, meted out on them by APC led militants on the order of Donald Egberien, former SSG Gideon Ekewei.

    Investigation revealed that, two buildings located in Oporoma belonging to Donald Egberibien and Mr Omiehi aka ‘Oma tein kpo tein’ was used as hide-out for militants,hoodlums imported into the town by APC chieftains, Donald Egberibien and Gideon Ekewei with the sole aim of disrupting the distribution of election materials and inflicting fear on potential voters.

    Acting on a tip off, Police men aided by concerned citizens raided the hideout of these thugs and uncovered over 35 pieces of AK 47’s and two bazookas being loaded with ammunition by the militants, to wreck more havoc on unsuspecting residents, but fortunately, the security operatives swooped-in, over powering the militants leading to their arrest.

    The JTF was called by the police to assist in the transfer of arrested APC hoodlums,but on getting to the location, the military men released the militants, ordering their doctor to commence treatment on Gideon Ekewei’s younger brother, Foncha Ekewei and other injured militants.

    At the time of filling-in this report, Several attempts to get clarification on the where abouts of Egberibien, Gideon Ekewei, Mr Omiehi aka ‘Oma tein kpo tein and the arrested militants from the JTF command in Bayelsa has been rebuffed.

  • Burning spear

    It is from an elderly woman in Katsina still in shock that in the last 6 months of hardship, skyrocketing food prices, unpaid salaries, fuel queues and suicide attacks, the ordained “Moses” of “Change” from her home town has been in the saddle.

    “Wata tsohuwa taji matsin rayuwa, kuma sai taji ance bom ya tashi acan da can, ga wahalar mai, Abinci ya na neman gagarar talaka, malamai na kukan ba albashi, don haka yaran ma sai dai suje makaranta suyi wa sa su dawo. “Sai ta kirawo babban danta (Auwalu) tace, nasan baza kamin karya ba, Auwalu ka fadamin tsakaninka da Allah, Wai Jonathan ya ba Buhari mulkinna kuwa?”

    The foregoing text message narrates the story of the old woman when she summoned her first son, Auwalu, and said “I know you would not lie to me, Auwalu, so answer me truthfully. Has Jonathan handed over the government to Buhari, or is he still holding on to it?”

    For the old woman, the symptoms of the promised “change” are yet to be felt, hence her disappointment in finding out that Jonathan had handed over to Buhari in the last 6 months of unprecedented sufferings.

    She crucified Jonathan for the litany of Nigeria’s problems and she embraced “change” as the best antidote, so now that Buhari come into power, the problem should have been nipped by now, 6 months into power isn’t it? She must have lost all sense of hope when Auwalu confirmed that Baba Buhari having come into power has lost touch with the masses. Hmm, it must be very painful for the old woman.

    This reminds me of Professor Sheldon Wolin, the Harvard Professor, when he announced that elections can easily be an illusion after an era of change is ushered in. He said democracy can be what he termed “inverted totalitarianism” in which a powerful few or cabal lose touch with the masses and still use the concept of popular sovereignty to hold on to the reins of power.

    The Naira is in free fall, manufacturers have downsized their labour force, leading to high levels unemployment, the CBN chief once warned we are on the cusp of recession and recent reports in the international media about the economy of our country are, to put it mildly, not flattering. Blame Buhari’s tacit economic direction. Suicide attacks have refused to plummet; we are all waiting for the Almighty December deadline too.

    Fuel queues have refused to disappear and power supply has dipped. What happed to body language? Some say these problems were not created by this administration, but fail to remember that Buhari promised to fix them once elected.

    It is therefore not unreasonable to expect that he would act with a sense of urgency. The old woman has called for courage from Buhari to rise above his illusions to overcome the problem of the day.

  • Otile

    Death to oppressors
    Death to Islamic terrorism

  • SECESSIONIST

    I have an almost limitless regard for G. Akpabio of Akwa Ibom for his pace setting unparalleled performance in Governance. I can now fly straight to Uyo and Bike to Ikot Ekpene. He should therefore be careful of his none comrade-like comments. Nkanga skpoke well.

    ……AKWA IBOM
    I remember my first trip to Akwa Ibom in 1997. We took off from Lagos to Calabar and then by road to Ikot Ekpene. Why? There was no Airport in Aka Ibom. Whereas, as at 1995/96, Akwa Ibom alone contributed 29.13% of Nigerian’s gross earnings…
    ……DELTA STATE
    The story is true for Delta State. I have read that the state did not have any airport until they began to kidnap the foreign economic migrants in the oil companies, and then the companies quickly pooled resources and built one. At the time Delta state contributed about 32% of Nigeria’s Gross earnings….I have read that up to 2001, when planes landed in Warri city, all roads were closed to vehicles because the roads were part of the single runway. Location: Airport road, Warri. In Yaradua’s moments of confusion, he even muted moving our PTI to Kanuda
    ……..BAYEALSA STATE
    The story is true for Bayelsa State, the first flyover was built by Dickson in 2013-14 and an Airport only in the last 10 yrs. Yet, Balyeasa alone contributes 38.2% of Nigeria’s Gross Earnings. Up till 2007/8, only one highway led into and out of Bayelsa. No Federal Govt presence whatsoever. Not even a research institute of Marine Sciences despite the abundance of marine life.
    ………ENUGU STATE
    Just because this is the Capital of Biafra, the state is neglected like all Igbo states. Some gullies in the roads of Biafra Republic can get a 2-storey building completely submerged. The only FGN presence in the whole of Eastern Biafra is NTA and the dilapidated FRCN. Nothing more. Absolutely NOTHING. Thank God for Jonathan who elevated Enugu Airport to International Status.Enugu with its coal and newly found oil deposits has been deliberately neglected.

    I can go on and on…but the story only gets more horrible. Whereas, in the hot deserts of Maiduguri city you will find a FEDERAL Government Airport. Same for Bauchi, Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna and most Northern state capitals. But the regions that produce the wealth and suffer from the pollution are not given the same Federal Govt attention in infrastructural projects. This has to stop and the time is now.

    The comment by Nkanga is instructive: “One may feel that the 97% of the people who voted for him deserve 97% of appointments, forgetting that 97% of the resources in the country may not come from the 97% of those who gave their vote” —Nkanga. The so called elders should shut up their mouths….SECESSION Referendum is the civilized way to go. No dialogue. No compromise. Buhari can lead his North & Western region. Let him use his skills to transform his country. But for me and my family and those who believe in DEMOCRACY, JUSTICE and FREEDOM, he is not our president.

    • JJ

      Your mathematics is very fantastic. The simple interpretation is that SE (including your beloved Enugu) contributes nothing to the GDP. Good! Keep it up.

      • James D

        The problem with you from the parasitic regions of Nigeria
        is that you evade issues and always try to run away from the truth. Is there
        anything in that comment by @SECESSIONISt that you can disprove? That he did not place a
        figure for Enugu does not mean that Enugu does not contribute. Concentrate on
        the facts. Challenge on the points raised if you can and stop being idiotic.

    • Screw-em

      Ask the rest of the five SE states why Akpabio, a known criminal, managed the monies appropriated to his state from the FG and wound up building state of the art bridges, roadways, hospitals, universities, Stadiums, and more. Internationally recognizable projects in Uyo and its environs while similar funds from the FG were squandered by the SE governors. The answer to the agitation is for Buhari to unleash EFCC on all past and present so called governors, LG chairmen, Eze’s , ikwe’s and all village masquerades in the east and see how fast these mumu’s will halt this stupidity from known criminals.

      • Screw-em

        Most of the federal allocations where ferried away into Zenith and UBA bank. They bought shares, houses in Abuja and Lagos, London,Ghana, Johannesburg, Maryland , USA and the likes, leaving their respective states with virtually nothing to write home about. Disgraceful for those who claim to have the “best” Doctors, Architects, Engineers, Anthropologist, and Business men on earth….tufia!!!!

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    I will definitely feel safer and in a Biafra where the likes of Buhari, Danbazzau and Daura will not send soldiers and police to shoot at my children should they choose to protest peacefully in a civilised manner. I am becoming more convinced that the average Fulani is not naturally inclined to democratic governance,they will always retreat to the mind-set of their feudal orientation and history.

    ALL HAIL BIAFRA !!

    GOD BLESS BIAFRA !!

    • AIYEKOTO

      Jonathan was not a Hausa/Fulani but he gunned to death those who were demonstrating peacefully against his plan to increase fuel price. To hell with Biafraud!!

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        Only one person was killed by a policeman in that protest,it was an over-zealous policeman who was later charged with murder. Buhari ,Danbazzau and Daura the three killers of unarmed Igbo youth gave orders to shoot at unarmed youth demonstrating democratically. These instructions to kill were systemic and institutionally approved by Buhari,Danbazzau and Daura.

        There was tear gas and other forms of crowd control available but these three.Buhari,Danbazzau and Daura chose to kill Igbos

      • Otile

        When you say Oduduwafraud what comes to mind is ITT fraud by Thief Abiola. To hell with your beloved Oduduwafraud.

  • JJ

    I have very strong support for Biafra if only the agitation remains in the 5 SE states. They should not near SS. We in SS will decide later after Biafra nation start streaming with “milk and honey”. All hail biafra!

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      Nzeogwu ,Achuzia,Odogwu etc are great Biafrans, the acronym SS ,is a Fulani tool of divide and rule which has expired. All tribes in the SS will speak for themselves when the chips are down and there is no compulsion to join. The Edo Itsekiri and Urohbo can opt out and continue with Jihadist rule of the Fula if they so wish,

      May God protect Biafra !!

      • JJ

        Better look for more names including Amaechi, and Wike too.

        • Otile

          Talk about Oduduwa Republic and leave Biafra alone. Odale

      • Screw-em

        Oga @ Tawandai, una gragra too much. As Fela aptly sang years ago-Shakara
        Oloje oooh!! please do us a favour, carry AK47 and declare independence.
        it’s that simple!!!

        • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

          Our fathers carried guns but times have moved on and we have moved on. Always remember that without the world powers who supported and kept quiet in the face of genocide,the Biafran war would be different. Ask Buhari who was cornered and surrounded near Owerri for six months until his negotiated withdrawal with the corpse of his commanding officer to PH was arranged.

          • Screw-em

            But for the Solomon in Gowon, Usma Katsina and Murtala would have leveled the entire eastern region. the goal was to ensure no fly buzzed in that part of Nigeria. You guys now sojourning in the West and spewing nonsense have not learnt your lessons yet after 45 years. @ Tawanda. if you or any member of family owns any property in other parts of Nigeria, i will suggest they begin to divest. Because the wrath of Nigeria is about to weigh real HARD on Igbo’s and this time it will mass slaughter. I saw it first hand in Kaduna as a child and it remains indelible in my consciousness. i swear i won’t wish it on my worst enemy.

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            I was born in PH and my grand father lost 2 developed properties and two undeveloped plots of land but we started again without £20 because we lost all our documents while escaping to the east. We are ready to forgo any material stuff to gain our dignity again and again and again.

          • Screw-em

            I didn’t know Igbo’s lost their dignity in the current real estate called Nigeria. yet you believe it will be restored by this pie in the sky agitation for a mirage called biafra. We all have dreams, but this one is…..laughable!!

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            Nigeria is basically not our country,it belongs to the Fulani and their loyal SW servants. Biafra is a place we call home and from where we want to control our future. For you it is a laugh but for us it is an existential struggle for survival as human beings.

    • FF

      Shut up for there. Useless Oluwole like you. “We in the SS” , When did you become SS. By their fruits we shall know them. Your comment alone gives you out. Even at the height of intoxication, no one from the lenght and breath of the SS Region will reason along such pedestrian and cowardly line. Why are you so afraid of Break up? Why are u interested in who goes with Biafra. Why not keep quiet and succeed with Buhari? Is he not capable anymore? Monkey!

    • Darlington

      What will be the fate of Igbos in Rivers and Delta Mr. Divide and rule masquerading as SS? Only REFERENDUM will determine those in favour or against Biafra restoration.

  • JJ

    The funniest thing is that every agitator has a plan B, just like Ojukwu – the “bravest” man in igbo land.
    So, look before you leap. A word is enough for the wise.

    • SECESSION Referendum

      @Wahala,
      Don’t cry more than the bereaved. Let the agitators have plan Z. We will follow the agitators. If u can follow a Duncee who could not pass Secendary school exams why shouldn’t I follow one with 2 Masters degrees?

      • AstuteNation

        well said

    • Otile

      You are a lying Yoruba coward. You are from no SS anything. Your uncle Abiola had what you call plan B too, but he was still poisoned by the brutes. Odale

      • FF

        Dont mind him. It was Abiola who first started puting moey in Agbada before Farouk Liwan. They called him Richest man. But where all the money?Some say he was helping the military boys , contracts here and there, ITT fraud etc etc etc, So when he died, or when they killed him, all his money died the same day.

      • JJ

        Wike the governor of Rivers state must be Yoruba, the Itsekiri, the Urhobo and other tribes that banned your madness in their territories must be yoruba too. You probably omitted the part “A word is enough for the wise”. The statement wasn’t meant for your likes.

        • Otile

          What are you talking about in the first place? Defend Oduduwaland before you can say who should be in Biafra. Charity begins at home. Again worry about Oduduwaland not Itsekiri and Urhobo, they are capable of feeding themselves.

        • Darlington

          In your mind, Wike is against Biafra? What do you expect from a sitting governor who is struggling to save his job. Pls leave Biafrans alone to decide their future. You cannot speak for Itsekiri or Urhobo. I am Ijaw, Ijaws are more Biafran than Igbos. The era of divide and rule has gone. If you people (Yoruba) could work against our son’s re-election, you lack the moral impetus to speak for us whether to join Biafra agitation or not. We are more comfortable staying with our Igbo brothers and sisters in one country called REPUBLIC OF BIAFRA.

          • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

            Keep these Satanic views to your soul–That is they are your personal opinion–paddy man-!-U cannot drag the Ijaw Nation into an arrngement that has no room for our thoughts as members of the human family—Moving from one slave master in (their) bonded Nigeria–to another abi? One of the reasons why the Ijaw Nation have been clamouring for their freedom since 1954, which is our main goal- is the need for us to control our God given Resources–Besides does the Ibos see Ijaws as humans or even equals——–as enshrined in the human right–articles that led to the creation of the UN after the Second World War? Nigeria needs to grant political autonomy to the 6 zones in the Federation—or allow us to go quietly—Every LGA in Nigeria is free to fly her own flag at the UN–Ijaws are not more Biafran than the Ibos—————-The bight of Biafra is different from the Republic of Biafra—–Yes freedom is our goal-The Ijaw Nation must wake up from their slumber—now—-or be consumed by the tripod——-Nigeria has already fallen to the regional dogs–The take over of the SS has begun in earnest—————–So it is now or never! Nigeria as a whole have no regard for the Ijaw Nation———They are even appreciated now because of their oil wells—Happily the price of oil is going down—fast–so let my people go

          • Darlington

            That is why we need REFERENDUM to determine the popularity of this struggle. We cannot allowed this people to divide us again my brother. I would rather go with my Igbo brothers than remain with Hausa/Fulani cum Yoruba. In the last election, our Igbo brothers supported GEJ more than some of his fellow Ijaws. Mind you, the rest of Nigeria view anyone from old Eastern region as having the same affinity with Igbos. We have Igbos in Rivers and Delta, so Biafra agitation is not an S/East affair. The name Biafra was suggested to old Eastern House of Assembly by an Ijaw man called Frank Opigo. Pls united we stand, divided we fall. In the midst of two evils, one must be better than the other. I prefer to live the Igbos because we have a lot in common with them to ungrateful parasites in the North and their Yoruba slaves. On Biafra we stand!

  • Nigeria- A criminal ENTERPRISE

    Nigeria’s population is now more than that of UK, France, Portugal, Austria and Malta put together. This is not workable. The population of Ijaws is more than the entire population of Austia and Malta put together. Why shouldn’t there be an Ijaw Nation? I am not interested in a one Nigeria. In fact, one Nigeria is a criminal enterprise. I am not interested in living in a country where the government cannot even call the terrorists by their name. Buhari calls Boko Haram ‘Insworgents’ [insurgents] in his repulsive intonation. Do insurgents kidnap girls and take them as wives and force them to were Hijab and recite Koran?

  • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

    BIAFRA STRUGGLE: WHAT WILL STOP THE AGITATIONS AND PROTEST FOR INDEPENDENCE.

    If you don’t understand the basic issues about the demand for the autonomy and emancipation of Biafra, here is a good read that uses the basic examples of the everyday workings of Nigeria, explained in the easiest of terms in written English.

    This is for the layman…no too much grammar. That’s Right!
    A South West friend of mine asked me: Under what conditions would you support “One Nigeria” and let go of the Biafra agitation and let it die down and finally laid to rest for good?

    Here was my responses:
    1. Close down Lagos ports and Open up PH, Calabar, Onitsha and Warri ports.
    2. Cancel all direct and major connecting flights to Lagos and Abuja airports only local connecting flights will be allowed. While this is being done, open up Enugu, Owerri, Asaba, Uyo and PH to international flights direct and major connecting flights.
    3. Ask all international and diplomatic missions to move their embassies and consulates from Lagos, Kano and Abuja to Enugu, PH and Calabar.
    4. All federal governments’ agencies in Lagos and Abuja shall be relocated to Enugu, PH and Calabar. CBN, NNPC, e.t.c shall and must relocate to PH, Calabar and Enugu.
    5. All multinational companies in Lagos and Abuja, shall and must relocate their offices to PH, Calabar and Enugu.
    6.All oil companies must relocate their head offices to PH, as the oil capital of Nigeria.
    7. Let the northern children gain admission into federal schools with 300 score points while the South Eastern Children should gain admission with only 20 score points .
    8. Let all federal road projects in the North/SW should be handled by one local companies and the one in the SE/SS should be handled by Julius Berger and foreign construction companies.
    If these conditions can be fulfilled and implemented for 50years , we can try one Nigeria and let see if you the North and SW will like it for a month…

    Meaning, Yorubas and Hausas needing to get international visas shall travel to PH, Calabar or Enugu to do that. Same with flying or connecting flights, same with shipping and importing their goods, etc., etc.
    The South West friend replied: You can’t be serious, this is wickedness and I said…
    Really? Don’t you think South Eastern part of Nigeria have been suffering and enduring this very same wickedness for over 50 years?

    He was quiet for a few seconds and said: Wow, you are right but it never occurred to me. I said, that’s the problem with One Nigeria, those who are benefiting from it, love it and would love to maintain the status quo.

    Let each region develop at her own pace, with Airport, Seaports, industries, major projects open to be developed in any part of Nigeria without government interference or strangulation due to tribalism and nepotism!
    Let Nigeria be fair to ALL irrespective of tribe, religion, and place of birth.

    Let there be true federalism and resources control, with the elimination of quota system and federalism character in Nigeria.
    Let’s have equal respect for one another irrespective of where the person is coming from in Nigeria.
    That is what Biafra agitation is all about.Unquote Less Resource Control abi?

    • Screw-em

      Oga @ Deri, una gragra too much. As Fela aptly sang years ago-Shakara Oloje oooh!! please do us a favour, carry AK47 and declare independence. it’s that simple!!!

      • Darlington

        We don’t need AK47, what we need is REFERENDUM. On Biafra we stand!

    • Egbe Omo Oduduwa

      But it was the East, a.k.a. Biafra that OPPOSED “true Federalism and resource control” which had always been championed by the West(SW). The East even opposed secession clause in the federalist constitution before independence. The East had always supported “one nigerianist parties” since 1975–what then are you talking about? Why didn’t Jonathan campaign with “resource control” in the East but came to the West to mouth such campaigns? So, you see, all these talk about “Biafra” is NOT about Biafra but simply to bring Buhari’s government down. Now, it is OK for Biafra to go, it is even VERY GOOD for them to go. The world will be a better place.

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        Nonsense,since they have chosen to kill us,this agitation will not end . Buhari should order more body bags,bullets and train more soldiers to shoot at unarmed protesters because the future will hold more protests . IT IS OUR DEMOCRATIC RIGHT TO PROTEST PEACEFULLY AND WE WILL NEVER BE BULLIED INTO POLITICAL DOCILITY.

        ALL HAIL BIAFRA !!

        GOD BLESS BIAFRA !!

  • NoSpinEd

    Nothing will change If The Republic of Biafra comes in to fruition. First of all, since all the agitation has been exclusively about the right of determination of Igbos, It stands to reason then that only the 5 Igbo speaking states can become the new Biafra. It would be presumptuous for anyone to assume otherwise. The Igbos have always been hard-working entrepreneurs. Business people tend to migrate to to areas where there is less competition. So much of what will be left of Nigeria would eventually be repopulated by-you guessed it- Igbos. The only difference would be the inconvenience of having to get a Visa or apply for permanent residence. The only people who would benefit from this game of musical chairs would be the ambitious politicians who would be ruling the roost.

    • Darlington

      There are seven not five Igbo speaking states in old Eastern region including Rivers and Delta. Are you going to kill all the Igbos in these two states? Mind you, Biafra is not Igbo affair. I am Ijaw, we are more Biafra than Igbos.

      • NoSpinEd

        The last time Biafra was declared, the Ijaws, Ibibio and Efik minority tribes were not consulted, they were effectively marginalized. Would it not make better sense then for MASSOB to break away too and become autonomous rather than become part of Biafra? Your oil wealth is what is in play here. In all likelihood you will be marginalized yet again. You may recall that only Igbos where called back home from the rest of Nigeria before Ojukwu declared a republic. I have as much respect for Igbos as I do for the Ijaws. Both have had to deal with a lot of injustice historically. We lost a lot of innocent Igbo lives before and during the last civil war, and the Ijaws have had to deal with massive oil pollution of their land with little development to show for it. No, I am not an advocate for further loss of life. That is precisely what I am hoping we can avoid. There are more humane ways for righting wrongs. I am not into zero-sum solutions, a win-win alternative is within our reach if we strive to understand each other and prosper together as one nation.

        • Darlington

          Mr Divide and Rule, why cry more than the bereaved? 1967 and 2015 cannot be same, a lot of things have changed. Ijaws have tried Nigeria for 100 years nothing to show for it irrespective that we are the ones finding the entire nation at the detriment of our environment. Isaac Idaka Boro of Ijaw origin together with over one thousand Ijaw soldiers fought on the side of Nigeria against thier Biafran brothers during war, but Isaac was later murdered by the same Hausa/Fulani he helped to defeat Biafrans. Ken Saro Wiwa of Ogoni suffered the same fate after working with Nigerian Army against his Biafran brothers. WE HAVE WOKEN UP FROM OUR SLUMBER AFTER LAST ELECTION WHEN GEJ WAS DEFEATED BY THESE PEOPLE–HAUSA AND YORUBA, who are hypocritically trying hard to divide us again from our Igbo brothers who stood by us against all us. Once beating twice shy. To hell with the so-called South-South, South-East and Niger-Delta. We are from EASTERN region. Why didn’t they create North-North in the North? Divided we fall, united we stand. On Biafra we stand! No amount of propaganda can divide us again. We have a lot in common with Igbos. GIVE US REFERENDUM!

          • NoSpinEd

            It is not clear to me how I managed to earn your label “Mr Divide and Rule”. I am just offering a perspective you might not have considered in your admirable youthful idealism. The focus on ethnicity as a political driver also has its down side. If your perceived common enemy is successfully neutralized might not the next conflict be between the Igbos and the Ijaws over the very same natural resources you claim as your birthright? Do you consider that unthinkable? What we desperately need today are Statesmen who are uniters not dividers. Men who can inspire us to see beyond the constraints of our ethnicity to the beauty of our common humanity.

          • Darlington

            Thanks for your advise, but you better keep it for yourself. You don’t need to worry on how Ijaw nation will live in harmony with Igbos. Aside Ijaw, we have other nationalities like Enang, Ibibio, Uhrobo, Iteshikiri, Isoko, etc. Biafra had existed over 700 years before Berlin Conference of 1881 where scrambling for Africa by the colonial masters began. Any community that their women tie two piece of wrappers in the old Eastern region and some parts of Benue, Edo and Kogi are Biafrans. Hausa/Fulani have more in common with Yoruba than we in the Eastern region. 50% of Yorubas are Muslims unlike in our area where 98% of people in Biafra region are Christians. We share similar cultural backgrounds with each other in the Eastern region than with Fulanis or Yorubas. Self-determination is not anti-statesman-hood, if a marriage is suffering from irreconcilable differences, the best solution for the contending partners is divorce. Biafrans will still live peaceful with your guys as neighbours under ECOWAS treaty.

          • NoSpinEd

            Have the Ibibios, Urhobos, Itsekiris, Isoko and the Edos been consulted on this important matter? I do not hear them agitating for Biafra, do you?

          • Darlington

            Who told you? What is your headache on who supports who and what? That is why we need REFERENDUM to ascertain the popularity of this quest for freedom in Biafra land. Mind you, we are not expecting 100% support, what we need is majority of Biafrans to support this cause across tribal lines. We are sure of getting 80% support which is enough to give us REPUBLIC OF BIAFRA–the land of raising sun. When did you become the Spokesman of Urhobos, Isoko, Iteskiris? Pls leave Biafra struggle for Biafrans to decide. It’s high time you started minding your business. We cannot be divided again, get that into your skull. You people have failed in your wicked plan to narrow down Biafra as Igbo affair. Biafra is not Igbo, Igbo is part of Biafra like Ijaws, Ibibios, Enangs, Iteskiris, Isoko, etc. For your information, the only part of Edo that is among Biafra is Igbneke. Edo was part of Mid-westen region not Eastern region. Majority of Edo people have affiliation with Yorubas that is why we have Oba of Benin. Tell your President to allow REFERENDUM to take place. On Biafra we stand.

          • NoSpinEd

            Darlington, we are in agreement on one point. We need a referendum with the full participation of every ethnic group in the south with this understanding: Any tribe, no matter how small, that collectively votes against been part of Biafra would be left alone. Would you consider that fair?

          • Darlington

            Referendum will not be conducted by Nigeria government but UN and other world bodies. There are already set standard on how to grant independence to emerging countries seeking for freedom, ours will tow the same part. Mind you, majority of people from Old Eastern region did not vote Buhari but that did not stop him from becoming Nigeria president and presiding over us and our resources. Let the REFERNDUM take place first. On Biafra we stand!

          • NoSpinEd

            The UN forced Nigeria to cede the oil -rich Bokassa Peninsula to Cameroun without the consent of the inhabitants who wanted to remain Nigerians. Why? Because Gowon promised it to them in the heat of the civil war to gain their support. Is this the model you are espousing? There are elements in the UN that have vested interests in a divided Nigeria too. A Referedum should be successfully negotiated and ratified between interested parties before seeking international recognition. You are puting the cart before the horse.

          • Darlington

            It is now obvious that ungrateful parasites like you cannot survive without oil in Biafra land. Why are you so jittery and worried about Biafra? Lazy bone! This is more reason we need Biafra.

          • NoSpinEd

            It is possible to have a spirited debate over a point of disagreement without succumbing to infantile name calling. Do you have a rational rebuttal to my last posting Darlington?

          • Mathias Iroro Orhero

            “Edo was part of Mid-westen region not Eastern region”

            You acknowledge this yet failed to realise that Urhobo/Isoko/Itsekiri was also part of the then Mid-Western state. What sort of hypocrisy is that?

  • Marcus Garvey

    Ghana’s President Hurls Insults At Obasanjo At An African Forum In The UK

    There was near pandemonium and confusion at the Annual Global African Investment Forum held in Westminster, Central London after a heated exchange between Ghana’s President John Mahama and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo degenerated into open insults . This was due to General Obasanjo openly accusing the Ghanaian president and his government of blackmailing and collecting bribes from Nigerian businessmen in Ghana, buying numerous properties in Nigeria and South Africa and financially contributing 12 million dollars to Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign last year.

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      OBJ is an old incestuous fart who wants white guys to believe that he owns Africa and West Africa in particular. OBJ is possibly the worst leader ever to impose himself on the polity of Nigeria,he is the grand master of corruption,it is a paradox for the old perverted ape to accuse another president of corruption.

      • Tunji Olarewaju

        All Hail Commander Kanu who’s gonna die and go to hell in cuffs

        • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

          It is more respectable to die with heads held high than to live in perpetual subservience and slavery like the descendants of Afonja in Kwara.

  • Promo Splash!!!

  • Excisionist

    CHECKLIST (SS & SE within Nigeria)

    – At the end of the civil war all personal accounts were reduced to 20 pounds even of those who had one million or more
    – Mass killings took place even after the war officially ended
    – Private schools (especially mission schools ) were confiscated in order to reduce the quality of education in the area.

    – EVEN BEFORE BOKO HARAM
    – KILLING OF INDIGENES OF SS & SE became a yearly ritual in the north especially KANO
    – DESTRUCTION OF THEIR BUSINESSES AND PROPERTY became a yearly ritual in the north
    – DESTRUCTION OF THEIR PLACES OF WORSHIP became a yearly ritual in the north

    – REWARDING of killers of people of SE & SS (eg. release of BH terrorists and promotion of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi)

    – Discrimination in recruitment in army, police, custom etc even at the merit, competence and qualification are taken for granted
    – Dishonest distortion of population figures for political reasons makes difficult for them in NE & NW to think of true federalism as a solution.

    IT IS SUICIDAL TO CONTINUE TO PLAY THE OSTRICH