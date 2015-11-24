Kogi Election: PDP demands Attorney General’s resignation

Olisa Metuh, Spokesman, PDP
Olisa Metuh, Spokesman, PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to immediately vacate his office for “harrying and misleading” the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) into arriving at “an unconstitutional decision” to allow the APC to substitute its candidate in the inconclusive Kogi state governorship election.

“The party is shocked that INEC, a supposedly independent electoral umpire, could allow itself to succumb to the antics of the APC by following the unlawful directive of an obviously partisan AGF to substitute a candidate in the middle of the ballot process,” said a statement signed by the PDP spokesperson, Olisa Metuh.

“We are all aware that the two legal documents guiding INEC in the conduct of elections; the Constitution and the Electoral Act, have provisions for electoral exigencies as well as empower the electoral body to fully take responsibility for any of its actions or inaction without undue interference from any quarters whatsoever.

“We are therefore at a loss as to which sections of these two relevant laws, INEC and the AGF relied on in arriving at their bizarre decision to substitute a dead candidate in an on-going election even after the timelines for such has elapsed under all the rules.”

The PDP said INEC as a statutory body has the full complements of technical hands in its legal department to advice it appropriately and we wonder why it had to wait for directives from the AGF, an external party, if not for partisan and subjective interest.

“Consequently, the PDP rejects in its entirety, this brazen move by the APC and INEC to circumvent the laws and ambush the yet-to-be concluded election by introducing a practice that is completely alien to the constitution and the electoral act.

“The clear implication of this action of the AGF and INEC is that the APC would be fielding two different governorship candidates in the ongoing Kogi election, meaning that INEC would be transferring votes cast for late Abubakar Audu to another candidate, scenarios that have no place in the constitution of the land.

“Whereas the PDP, in honour of the sanctity of human life and respect for the dead, had since Sunday refrained from making comments on the conduct of the election, we can no longer maintain such in the face of the barefaced attack on our democracy,” the party.

The party said the INEC under the leadership of Mahmood Yakubu has shown itself as partisan, morally bankrupt and obviously incapable of conducting a credible election within our laws.

“In view of the foregoing therefore, the PDP demands an immediate resignation of the INEC chairman, as the nation’s democracy cannot afford to be left in the hands of an electoral umpire that cannot exert its independence and the sanctity of the electoral process,” the PDP said.

In view of the developments, the National Working Committee of the PDP summoned an emergency National Caucus meeting on Wednesday to take a decision “on this obvious threat to our democracy”.

  • Arabakpura

    PDP can as well resign! Always hoping to reap where they have not sown!

    • Akinwande Kolawole

      It’s APC that are actually hoping to ‘reap where they have not sown’

      • Arabakpura

        Was it PDP that have the majority votes currently! Or did they purposely sow this?

  • persona

    What exactly does PDP want? The laws of the land didn’t envisage this happening and the AGF who doubles as the Chief Law Officer has provided a solution and they are complaining.
    The law states explicitly that the deputy cant assume his position because he was not chosen as a result of party primaries.
    If there is any law that APC need to follow, PDP should state it. The electoral laws are deficient in this case and the best way to resolve the conundrum is for the AGF to step into it for expediency else the issue will have to goto the courts and that will affect the timelines for the rerun election.

    • Akinwande Kolawole

      Votes cannot be transferred.

      • persona

        The law is clear that it is parties that voters vote for so who has the votes then? It is clear that the votes are for APC and not Audu alone. ARe you aware some may have voted “because” of the deputy? PDP is basically just afraid that the elections will not favor them as APC will likely get more sympathy votes.

        • Akinwande Kolawole

          Such cannot happen as long as the process is still in the midway.

          • persona

            There is nothing midway. The election was even won based on valid votes already. INEC got carried away using some not well thought out rules. How would you say registered voters are considered over accredited voters? Accredited voters are the ones that showed up and not all registered voters.
            PDP is simply scared that the election will be won easily by APC.

          • Akinwande Kolawole

            The law was clear when it said ‘registered voters’ not collected PVCs. Elections process is not concluded until a candidate is declared winner and returned. PDP is merely asking asking to rise above petty partisanship and stick to the law in order not to mutilate democracy. If APC are too sure of winning,why are they scared of going for fresh elections as the law requires?

          • persona

            What INEC announced was a continuation of the elections. APC has since agreed a fresh primary will be conducted to have a candidate for the inconclusive elections.
            PDP can go to court if they feel disenfranchised just the same way APC felt that the laws on the margin should have given them easy victory.

          • Akinwande Kolawole

            I thought you said the election is won already in your earlier comment,why use ‘continuation’ again? So much inconsistency in your comments an evidence that you barely understand the terrain you delved into. I maintain my stance,VOTES CANNOT BE TRANSFERRED!

          • persona

            INEC is the authority here. When they announced elections were inconclusive, the party respected that. A set date based on electoral act ensures that it has to be done with rulkes ensuring that the right candidate is presented by both parties. The election is technically a continuation and not a fresh one. I said they won already until the margin issue was invoked and all parties agreed to that. Why should INEC reverse itself to a fresh election when they clearly announced a continuation based on set proviso? This is a clear case and the votes garnered are valid party votes for both candidates.

          • Akinwande Kolawole

            INEC and even AGF are not any “authority here”. Stop arguing from a point of ignorance and learn. The authority remains the courts. INEC and AGF are expected to approach the courts which I’m certain they will order fresh elections.

          • tundemash

            So you and Oloshi Metuh should approach the court. As at today, the election will continue and no amount of usual wailing from PDPigs will stop it.

          • F E R A N M I

            Lets assume that it is PDP that is leading and their candidate died, and the INEC and AGF choose this same solution…. Will Metuh and PDP be shouting like they are doing now

      • tundemash

        Was Omehia’s vote not transferred to Amaechi after election? It is the party that stands for electio. The Supreme Court has settled that; if in doubt, advise Oloshi Metuh to approach the court.

      • Arabakpura

        But can be transferred to the PDP? There will not be any new elections because it will hurt timeliness! This is a good way to break the logjam since the law didn’t take care of such a scenario. There must be a precedence and here it is!

  • Emmanuel A.J

    Mr. Metuhselah…continue. Na only u waka come. We don hear o. You can leave the stage now. We will convey ur request to the national assembly.

    • Akinwande Kolawole

      Is that all you could muster in such a vital national discourse? Insults? Are you this empty? For real?

      • Emmanuel A.J

        Stop moralizing Kola. Kilo kan e nibe

  • APC would win this election….they nearly won if not for the demise of Audu. Metuh would always make a mockery of himself- he should be ignored

  • Akinwande Kolawole

    Once a candidate is disqualified in an election, doctrine of wasted votes ensures that he has no vote. See: Aregbesola Vs. Omisore per Supreme Court

    There is disqualification by the reason of death,So Olisa Metuh was right. The INEC under Mahmoud appears to be irresponsible and heavily partisan.

    • F E R A N M I

      But the election has not been concluded… That reference can not hold….

  • Ademola Arowosaye

    I am surprised that even some lawyers and the INEC are trying to introduce the doctrine of ‘Transference’ & transfer the votes of Audu to Faleke by continuing with a supplementary election come December 5

    For crying out loud,

    ‘ Lex non cogit ad Impossibilia- The Law does not compel the doing of Impossibilities.’

    Hence the law should not do the Impossible of giving a dead Man’s vote to a living Man. It’s a huge absurdity.

    The APC should get back to Status quo ante and do a fresh Primaries & the INEC conduct fresh elections. This is what accords even with Right Reason

  • Preye Aganaba

    So many other legal factors informs the position that the New APC replacement will not be in the right position to assume the votes accredited to Abubakar Audu. The Supreme Court authority of ROTIMI AMAECHI v. INEC which used to be the law that the political parties in an election is the subject of the election and not the candidate who stood the election, has been overruled. Following the amendment to the Electoral Act, the Supreme Court overruled itself in the latter case of CONGRESS FOR PROGRESSIVE CHANGE & ANOR V. HON. EMMANUEL DAVID OMBUGADU & ANOR (2013) LPELR-21007(SC). While interpreting Section 141 of the Electoral Act, the Court held that parties do not contest, win or lose election directly; but that they do so by the candidates they sponsored and before a person can be returned as elected by a tribunal or Court, that person must have fully participated in all the stages of the election, starting from nomination to the actual voting. Ngwuta JSC, expressly stated that the National Assembly has by section 141 of the Electoral Act, set aside the decision of the court in AMAECHI v. INEC (2008) 5 NWLR (Pt 1080) page 227 at 296.

    Although it is conceded that the circumstance poses some novelty to our laws, it only appeals to legal reasoning that the needful for INEC in the circumstance is to issue directions as to the conduct of a fresh election and to direct that parties nominate candidates in line with the Electoral Act.

    • persona

      There is a fresh primary as announced by APC so this brings to an end all the drama.

      • Preye Aganaba

        Fresh general elections not primaries. INEC and AGF should be advised properly not to stand the law on its head.

        • persona

          You made reference on the need for meeting the INEC regulation of having gone through all the needed process. The party is doing that. What INEC announced was a continuation of an inconclusive elections based on margin of votes and not that the election was faulty.

          • Kman

            One can’t validly win a 100metre race when he joined the race at the 80metre mark…

          • persona

            Sorry election is not a dash, it is a journey and with plenty stop overs.

          • Kman

            If not a dash but a race and u will agree with me in a race no one is allowed to join at middle.

          • tundemash

            At what point did Amaechi join when he became gov ? At the end ?
            PDPigs.

    • Dele Awogbeoba

      “all stages of the election” does not cover 10% of the elections (which is the per centage that accounts for the supplemental elections). A person selected as a deputy candidate to a person that participated in all parts of the primary and selected pursuant to that procedure is the deputy candidate!! Section 141 deals with situations before an election has commenced in any event.

  • Abdullahi Adamu

    The EA never give room for conduct of primary during election,INEC and AGF should beware. In the event of a fresh elections which is what the law said,no Igala man can win free and fair APC primaries. If APC tries to impose an Igala man,the party will crumble. Wada of the PDP clearly stand a chance in the fresh polls.

  • Timothy Aseer

    INEC have to cancel the whole election, they cannot transfer already cast votes to a fresh candidate. the supreme court will not accept such illegality.

    • umunnem

      votes belong to party, not candidate.

    • tundemash

      So you and Oloshi Metuh should go to that Supreme Court.

  • Pam Daylop

    Apc should better guide and watch their action, they are currently the rulling party. Their actions and inaction will bounce on them in the days to come.

    Apc should do what is right and stop approaching issues from all angles

    • New Nigerian

      LOL…which angle do you prefer, if not all angles?

  • Okafor Emeka

    I pity APC. Fresh Primaries after an election has commenced?

    What sort of legal advisers do they have,or is it that they have allowed primordial and selfish interest to becloud their sense of legal reasoning??Are they aware that the time allowed by law for primaries have elapsed. APC wants to hold fresh primary for a supplementary election!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Hahaha!

    • Ajayi Ifayemi

      It is an internal affair. They have been asked to substitute their candidate. It is left for them how they do that.

      • Okafor Emeka

        Wrong move. They should use common sense and go for fresh elections as canvassed by PDP.

        • tundemash

          So if Wada were leading and Audu or LP candidate died, would you and your PDPigs have advocated for a fresh election?
          Go to court Sore Loser.

          • emmanuel

            I hardly understand this your sore loser thing. Are you not a senseless fellow?
            Nation building is not done by leaving the winning party to progress in error and blackmail of dissenting voices.
            That makes APC and your likes, evil omen for the future of Nigeria – who really is interested in the nation called Nigeria?.

          • tundemash

            Mr. Sore Loser, since you are not interested in Nigeria, stop poking your smelly nose into the business of Nigeria. This election is between two Nigerian candidate representing two Nigerian parties.

          • Otile

            Abubakar tunndemash, don’t say smelly nose. It reminds people of smelly pussy.

          • Otile

            How many Christians are Boko Haram going to behead on Friday after jumat prayers?

        • Ajayi Ifayemi

          Because it favors PDP. No, this is not about what a party says, but what the authority says. PDP has no authority on this, INEC and the courts do.

      • Taiwo Taiwo

        mumu an election that involves 22 political parties is no bodies internal afairs,run to cartoon network

        • Ajayi Ifayemi

          Thanks Mrs Smart. but I maintain that APC substituting a candidate is APC’s internal affair. You understand yourself since you are very smart. I don’t expect APC to replace their dead candidate from the pool of 22 that contested the election, but heck, what do I know? Too mumu for people like you smart ones.

  • Ajayi Ifayemi

    What is wrong with PDP paapa? What is this talk about asking INEC chair and AGF to resign. Is that the issue? They have made decisions that they are legally competent to make. It may not go well with you, but that i snot a reason to resign. If that is the case every judge or justice that has had his/her decision reversed at a higher court should resign, abi? This, to use legal terms that I have seen thrown around, is a “Lacuna” in our constitution. Many legal experts have taken different positions. So the avenue open to PDP is to go to the courts to have a just interpretation of what the law says. This abusing people and accusing people is not the way to go. For people like me once you go on these unnecessary attacks, you lose us.

    • Okafor Emeka

      INEC and AGF made a wrong call.

      • Ajayi Ifayemi

        Maybe and I am not arguing about that. The courts can decide it can’t they? So this talk about asking people to resign on an issue that is still being contested is playing to the gallery in my opinion.

  • Ifeanyi Chukwujekwu

    Pdp must challenge the decision by Inec. what authority does Inec has to arrive at this decision? Is Inec the court to interpret the constitutional lacuna? What happened was not envisaged by electoral Act and Nigeria’s Constitution, therefore it’s the court that can interpretemit and state next line of action not Inec who is already toeing APC line.. Inec is biased to the core on this issue

    • john fawole

      PLEASE, BE INFORMED THAT YOU CAST A VOTE
      FOR A PARTY NOT FOR A CANDIDATE IN NIGERIA. THAT IS WHY THE PALLOT
      PAPER CARRIES THE PARTY LOGO NOT THE CANDIDATE PICTURE THERFORE, THE
      VOTES CAN BE FOR ANYBODY AS THE CASE MAYBE. THANKS

      • Taiwo Taiwo

        you lie!!!!!!!!!!!!,things like where a candidate is from,his zone his personality etc are factors that determine who the electorates vote for,read more or adopt sense pls

  • john fawole

    PLEASE, BE INFORMED THAT YOU CAST A VOTE
    FOR A PARTY NOT FOR A CANDIDATE IN NIGERIA. THAT IS WHY THE BALLOT
    PAPER CARRIES THE PARTY LOGO NOT THE CANDIDATE PICTURE THEREFORE, THE
    VOTES CAN BE FOR ANYBODY AS THE CASE MAYBE. THANKS

    • emmanuel

      So why did the law state that if one of the candidates dies during the period prior the election, election shall be postponed for a replacement to be chosen. That yells you that persons ate recognized.
      Truth is Amaechi’s case was a miscarriage of Justice that has eventually led Nigeria into serious electoral quagmire.

    • GbemigaO

      Sorry, it carries both

      • F E R A N M I

        votes are allocated to Parties and not candidates… Political parties sponsor candidates

  • ooress2000

    Letter to ignorant attorney-general; Abubakar Malami (S.A.N)

    The law says in a SUPPLEMENTARY ELECTION only the exact candidates in first poll are eligible.
    Whenever those same candidates are not available, NO SUPPLEMENTARY ELECTION can hold.
    Your rant on ‘community reading’ and all your bla-bla cannot override this decided law of the land.
    It should occur to you, with a little bit of thought, that it follows that a FRESH ELECTION is warranted.

    • moonwalker

      which law that says only exact candidates , stop trying to deceive people

  • Observer

    On his first assignment as a new INEC Chairman, Mahmud Yakubu shows arrogance of ignorance.
    That sort of mindset is not conducive to public service. Mahumudu Yakubu can’t reason properly.
    Mahmud Yakubu must go for ignorantly constituting himself into the law on this Kogi guber election.
    For no law in Nigeria authorizes him to continue with a state election where a substitution is required.
    No law authorizes him to reserve the votes of a dead governorship candidate for a future replacement.
    What the law requires, by inference instead, is a FRESH ELECTION, because the APC joint ticket is split.
    A supplementary election can only lawfully occur were the APC joint ticket intact all through this election.

  • umunnem

    Olisa stop exposing your ignorance. Haba.

    • Taiwo Taiwo

      keep smoking,this is all you can contribute dullardinho.una information minister wont pay you oo

  • Uncle Gaga (Bruce Wayne)

    PDP demands attorney Generals resignation!
    The sinner in hell demands a tall glass of cold water……….but that ain’t happening either.

    • emmanuel

      Guguru, this is not about PDP, it is about building structure that would last. Common sense, Nigeria Constitution and 2010 Electoral act does not support your emotional stand point.

      • Paul Young

        my guy the circumstances we are facing isnt contained in the constitution or the electoral act

  • Paul Graham

    Does PDP want INEC to declare Wada winner knowing fully well that INEC has no power to cancel the entire election. If they plan to profit from Audu’ s death it ain’t happening. The election must be concluded within the time frame allowed by the electoral act. If not satisfied with the outcome they have the right of appeal. As for the APC one wonders what primary they intend to organize which will not be in violation of the electoral act. Why not simply field who came second to Audu at the Primaries instead of risking unnecessary ligations which will polarize the party in Kogi to install a favoured candidate. The Taraba issue is a case study.

    • emmanuel

      Guguru your opinion here is watery

  • eclub

    Again, Metuh makes perfect sense, and shows himself to be a stalwart democrat, a staunch, loyal, and faithful PDP leader; a solid, hard-working, steadfast, and redoubtable Nigerian.

    However, all these virtues may be his undoing in the present setting. It is not a enough to “… summon(ed) an emergency National Caucus meeting on Wednesday to take a decision on this obvious threat to our democracy”, it’s the decision you make that counts for something. By now, PDP should realize that you ain’t dealing with choirboys; you ain’t dealing with democrats. Fashion your response to bite! Do something to push back the evil in the land. ACTION time.

    • akintunde ijimere

      It is not a virtue to ask that the house be burnt down every time you suspect the presence of a mouse. The more PDP makes all these extreme, nonsensical demands, the more they lose credibility. Which is unfortunate, because on one will believe them when they are making serious points in future. But what do you expect of a party that has no guiding principle, other than power. Metuh simply believes in ‘shouting’. If PDP is serious, the first thing you do as aparty, after losing an election, is to get rid of the party apparatchik that cost you the election. It’s called self-examination/self-renewal. Even after PDP workers accused him of corruption, Metuh does not have the moral integrity to quit. That is why he is trying to proof himself by ‘shouting’ , even when he knows his shouting will achieve nothing. He is shouting not to help Nigeria, but shouting to preserve his access to the PDP till. So sad.

      • eclub

        You don’t burn the house down every time you suspect the presence of a mouse, granted.

        Point number 2, also granted, the more PDP make claims without follow through, the more, they lose credibility;

        But that’s all we agree on. The reasons why PDP lost the election is a bit more complex, and requires a scholarly effort. You see, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the present Emir of Kano, came as a scout to Lagos, and studied the Yoruba race thru and thru; unbeknownst to him at the time, late 1990’s he wrote a series of articles damning the Yoruba race, but he did them in a scholarly manner; he exposes how he feels about the different tribes of the country. Unfortunately, he is the brain behind the Buhari administration, and he is using these prejudices to his advantage. His writings about the Yoruba proved to be prophetic in the last election, yet the Yoruba don’t even know about this. Here is one such piece, and google the others:

        In order to understand what to expect without sentiments, it’s important for every ethnic tribe to view his mind via his past writings, which you can do anytime you wish via the net. It doesn’t matter how the Yoruba, or Igbo view the Fulani, the real question is how does the Fulani view you? Trust me, they know what they’re doing. Here’s an excerpt on the Yoruba:

        “Afenifere: Syllabus of Error

        By

        Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

        Roman Catholics will hopefully forgive me for my choice of title for this article. The Syllabus of Error as we all know (or should know) was proclaimed by the Vatican along with an accompanying encyclical, Quanta Cura in 1864. The reigning Pope, Pius IX denounced in these the liberty of speech, the freedom of press comment, the equal status of all religions, democratic government, freedom of conscience and freedom of religion in short the liberties that form the cornerstone of Western Liberal Democracy. The pope also denounced “ all those who assert that the church may not use force.” It is also to be recalled that this same pope assembled bishops at a Vatican Council in 1870 and after some very unchristian-like pressure secured the vote confirming Papal infallibility. His infallibility.

        The sum of all this was that everyone who held views contrary to the pope’s was in error. But the pope, even if he errs, is infallible. So error is not permitted unless committed by the pope.

        Afenifere/PCF has become the Pope Pius IX of Nigerian politics. It claims a moral high ground and insists that it will only join a party made up of politicians of unquestionable integrity. Questionable integrity of course is a matter of definition. Persons whose names were associated with the Maroko land deals or who were jailed for corruption are, in the opinion of many Nigerians persons of questionable character. As are politicians whose latest political cause revolves around a struggle to swear-in a president who was an agent of ITT, a military contractor and close friend of military dictators.

        But then, like the Pope, the definition of good character is the sole prerogative of Afenifere. When it brands a politician’s character questionable, he has to be excommunicated from the party. In the event that their associates (God help them) refuse to accept this verdict, they are to be punished by the Afenifere storming out of the alliance, thus denying the ingrates the honour of having the PCF in their fold and, by implication, withdrawing Yoruba votes en-bloc . This infantile petulance, reminiscent of a contumacious minor, is just one expression of the legendary insipidity of these political neophytes. Wallowing in blissful ignorance of their numerical insignificance, Afenifere leaders believe they can actually dictate to other Nigerians and expect unconditional submission. Like Pope Pius IX they display a lack of capacity for tolerance of contrary views, coupled with a vain overestimation of their own purity. Excepting that the Pope was better than Afenifere in one respect. He denounced democracy and expressed a preference for monarchy. Afenifere, on the other hand professes a commitment to freedom and democracy while every action of its leaders, from the memorandum on the GNU (which was a blue-print for an autocracy) to their reason for leaving the PDP and APP, speak volumes of their anti-democratic bent, casting serious doubts on their sincerity of purpose.

        Behind all the hypocritical self-righteousness is the fact that the real issue is a South- West Presidency. Anyone who needs a lesson in how not to be a politician, and how never to win power in Nigeria should study Yoruba politicians. Unless the Yoruba masses disown Afenifere, this group of degree-bearing political illiterates will lead Yoruba land down its own version of a syllabus of errors, an island unto themselves, hallucinating in their own idiocy and content to remain marginalised citizens in their own country while blaming the north for their self – inflicted woes. The syllabus of Errors remains a black spot on the history of the Catholic Church. Afenifere will be an even blacker spot on the political history of the Yoruba.

        Friends of the Yoruba people thought that Afenifere finally got it right when it joined the PDP, a product of the G34 that had opposed Abacha in his last days. At the last moment they jumped ship on spurious claims that the party had members who were not committed to the principles of power-shift and others who were anti June 12. Political sources claim that the names PCF objected to were all southerners from outside the south-west. The interpretation of perceptive watchers was that Afenifere was scared of such names as Ekwueme, Ogbemudia and Etiebet. It seemed even if southern politicians convinced their northern allies to cede the presidency, other parts of the south were preparing to produce capable hands that were eminently qualified to vie for the post. This was a threat to the Yoruba Presidency.

        No one doubts that this thinking makes sense. And no one denies Afenifere the right to seek the presidency for the Yoruba. But the reality on ground is that within the PDP Afenifere had its best chance for a Yoruba presidency. Adamu Ciroma was a staunch defender of June 12. Abubakar Rimi is Bola Ige’s close friend and as Governors, both had been part of the Progressive Governor’s Alliance in the Second Republic. Jerry Gana, Solomon Lar, Sunday Awoniyi, all are middle-belters arguably tired of playing second-fiddle to the upper north. In fact, the northern elements of the PDP seem to have initiated the moves to contact Obasanjo to run for the presidency. But Afenifere would have none of this. The Tribune Newspaper fired the first Salvo in a campaign of calumny against Obasanjo, reminding him of his remark on Gowon’s ambition (“what did he forget in the State House that he is going back for?”) and insinuating that he was sponsored by IBB, the archenemy of Yorubas and June 12. But the journey had just started and the possibilities were there for an Afenifere candidate in the PDP. Besides, no one single politician within the PDP had a political machinery anywhere near as formidable as the PCF’s. Rimi has lost the radical wing of the PRP to Balarabe Musa. Adamu Ciroma, though widely respected, is somewhat impaired by his having served under Abacha.

        If any one ever doubted the capacity of Afenifere for political suicide, or if anyone ever thought me harsh on Yoruba politicians in my earlier writings, nothing proves me right as developments subsequent to their leaving PDP. Nothing beats the imagination as the realisation that Afenifere actually believed, in joining Umaru Shinkafi’s APP, that Shinkafi, of all politicians, would hand over the presidency without a fight. Shinkafi, the Marafan Sokoto (remember Shagari, the Turakin Sokoto and Ahmadu Bello, the Sardaunan Sokoto?) is an aristocrat in the classic tradition of the Sokoto Caliphate. He had presidential ambition in the NRC in the ill-fated third republic and has kept his nation-wide political machinery well-oiled and his ambition intact. With Yar’Adua dead, Shinkafi is probably the single politician with the widest reach – given his aristocratic background, his marriage to Ahmadu Bello’s daughter, his professional background as a retired crack police DIG and Director General of the NSO. Unlike his rivals like Adamu Ciroma and Bamanga Tukur, he was clever enough to keep his distance from the Abacha government.

        Shinkafi’s pedigrees speak mountains of what his political stance would be ab initio. He probably believes, like other Fulani politicians, that the problems of this country have a lot to do with the shift in power away from the Fulani to individuals like Babangida and Abacha, products of “ lower cultures”. The Fulani of the North, proud of the history of the Caliphate, remain proud of the roles played by Fulani leaders of the political and military establishment in Nigeria- Ahmadu Bello, Murtala Mohammed, Aminu Kano, Shehu Yar’Adua, Shehu Shagari, Jubril Aminu. They are sad that other Nigerians do not know the difference in ethnic background between say, Murtala Mohammed and Ibrahim Babangida. They do not understand how a man like Abacha, born to a cigarette-seller in Fagge quarters of Kano (and this speaks mountains of him, how he ruled and how he died) can be taken as the quintessential representative of the Caliphate whose head he disgraced and whose culture and values he sought to erode.

        So Shinkafi probably believes in the need for a power-shift: Back to the Fulani. He may not be alone in this tendency. Politicians like Mahmud Waziri, Bamanga Tukur, Jubril Aminu, even M. D. Yusufu may consciously or unconsciously have similar views. They will accept a southern president, but only if the South is able to win the presidency democratically. To the Fulani, there is nothing like ceding the presidency or power. If you want it, you work for it…If you lack the stomach to dig in and fight, too bad for you.

  • emmanuel

    There was a Country!
    There is no place for a Constitution in a dictatorship Government. Whatever happens, those who are enjoying the game now would eventually regret building up a bad structure for a tyrant.
    Primary School children already know that the action of the AGF and INEc are fraudulent.

  • agbobu

    WILL SOME ONE TELL THIS CLOWN METHU THAT THE AGF IS THE ATTORNEY GENERAL OF NIGERIA AND NOT THE AGF OF THE PDP. IT IS WITHIN THE RIGHT AND POWER OF THE AGF OF NIGERIA TO ADVICE AND GIVE LEGAL ADVICE TO ANY ORGAN OF NIGERIA. IF METHU AND CO ARE NOT HAPPY THEN THEY CAN FEEL FREE TO SEEK REDRESS IN THE COURTS. I KNOW THAT IF THEY ARE ILL ADVISED TO SEEK REDRESS IN THE COURTS, METHU AND CO WILL FAIL VERY ABYSMALLY AND VERY PAROCHIALLY AND THEY WILL DESERVE THAT ABYSMAL AND PAROCHAIL FAILURE

    • Taiwo Taiwo

      You are not just a layman you are a complete lay fool,take time to read the trash you just wrote when you are sober, i bet even you will be ashamed of yourself

      • agbobu

        REALLY JUST HEAR YOURSELF! THE POLITICAL PARTY SPONSORS PERSONS AND NOT THE OTHER WAY. THIS IS LONG SETTLED BY THE SUPREME COURT. END OF STORY

    • Jon Rhoma

      Please be fair. Yes AGF is for the whole country but in this instance when a body that is supposed to be independent is inviting him AGF to advise on an issue that affects a party that appointed him is not fair. Whereas INEC they say have their own legal team including SANs so what use are they?

    • share Idea

      Do you mean the AGF can advice the judiciary too? I expected excited the AGF to approach the Supreme Court for interpretation of what to do since there is no explicit provisions is our law books.

  • Contact Point

    Olisa Metuh, you and your PDPig can go to hell with your Caucus meeting. You requested the resignation of the AGF, then derailed and said the INEC Boss should resign too. Are you insane? So it is now you realized that AGF is usually partisan?

    • Taiwo Taiwo

      it is the person that gave birth to such a worthless fellow like you that i blame.when will you unshackle your brain zombie?

  • Taiwo Taiwo

    The APCshits are gradually driving this country into abyss,god forbid this evil party of broom men

    • Sir Demo

      Shame no dey catch u PDPigs?

      • Taiwo Taiwo

        i see shame displayed all over your profile picture,shame and confusion being faced by an analogue man in a digital world,now our country is a mess.

      • djay

        Leave them, pdpigs licking their wounds still.

  • Sir Demo

    Shameless lots thes clowns are! Your incumbent governor was taken to the cleaner in a free and fair electio, u still get mouth to talk? Barawo! Ole! Ask INEC to give u APC ones na o.

  • mdsurgeon

    This Kogi scenario is unprecedented in the history of this country, that a leading candidate will die before the conclusion of an electoral process. Extant law has no clear cut provision for such a development so, everybody is simply offering their opinion, professional and otherwise. The AGF in this case has offered his but the final decision rests either with INEC or the SC if INEC’s decision is not satisfactory to all the parties.
    PDP is welcomed to offer its own opinion and suggestion as an interested party. To the best of my knowledge, they have not offered any, instead heating the polity and calling for the resignation of practically everybody. This is not only irresponsible but also indicative of desperation and cluelessness on problem solving.
    I doubt that PDP would care if their candidate, Wada had an unassailable lead. PDP just wants to burn down the house over everybody else because they are losing.

    • Taiwo Taiwo

      The solution offered by your fellow partyman the attorney general is daylight robbery and that is to say the least,you guys must stop twisting things and turning turths upside down,That is what brought us to this pitiable state now,no light no fuel job losses

      • mdsurgeon

        And who says it is mandatory for INEC to accept his suggestion, or “solution” as you referred toit? Even if INEC decides to, the courts are still there for adjudication if its not acceptable to all.
        There are definitely more acceptable and civil ways to express your disagreement with the AGF or INEC., seeking to bring down the house is not one of them.

      • mdsurgeon

        And I will tell you what brought us to the pitiable state you referred to. It’s the 16 year misrule of PDP with the moribund government of Jonathan most notable in its gross corruption, impunity and mismanagement of the nation. Its all this mess that this current government is trying to fix and its not going to happen overnight!

        • Jon Rhoma

          Mr gullible. We had a similar situation in the US when Obama took over. How long did it take him to fix the economy? And did he blame the previous government no? You and your party knew or should have known the state of the economy before you took over. If it takes this long then you had no plans other than deceit. Period.

          • Chris Inyang

            Which US and Obama are you talking about? Do you know how long it took for the economy recovery. Speak on what you know and not what do not have knowledge of it.

          • Jon Rhoma

            But he did not continuously blame the government he succeeded.

          • mdsurgeon

            You call me gullible while you openly display your own ignorance. Firstly, how dare you compare the US with the largest and well diversified economy in the world, sound social infrastructure and transparency, largely educated and informed citizenry to Nigeria whose economy is largely monolithic?
            Secondly, who told you it took only 6 months for the US economy to recover? If there is anything the opposition continues to bellyache about, it’s the slow pace of economic recovery. They all agree quite alright that the US economy is improving but not at the pace they have seen in previous times. And just so you know, in Obama’s first year in office and beyond, US job market still kept getting worse with well documented job losses.
            Seasoned economists will tell you that with the deep hole the last government dug us into, the situation will get worse before it starts getting better. You need to dig your head out of the sand and face reality. The country is no longer hemorrhaging through unmitigated corruption as it used to. Well thought out and durable foundation is being laid for sustained growth and development.
            Only superficial and ignorant fellows like you would expect magic overnight!

          • Jon Rhoma

            Arm chair analysts with rose tinted glasses. So which economy were/you comparing when you promised to pay 5000 naira to millions of unemployed youths and feed millions of children in primary schools when you knew you couldn’t. You don’t need to be an economist to see how bad things have suddenly become. All the things you criticised the previous government for are happening and in even greater proportions under your watch.

          • mdsurgeon

            This is all you got to say for yourself? Pathetic!!

          • takethetrain

            MAX??

      • Lukuti

        While I appreciate your sentiment, I guess it is only fair if we agree that our laws are lopsided and therefore need urgent attention. The position of the AGF does not necessarily translate to partisanship and upholding the current votes by each party or conducting a fresh election does not guarantee/give one party advantage over the other, especially because of the size of the remaining votes. Similarly, while PDP has every right to voice its views/defend its right when there’s perceived injustice it is high time our politician get to know that we can defend and present our cases without unnecessary bickering. What is wrong if PDP purely face the issue and present its interpretation of the whole scenario, e.g. we have read/heard the position of the AGF, however, we do not agree that this is the best interpretation of the current bottleneck about Kogi state election we therefore suggest a, b and c.

    • Chris Inyang

      Gbam, good writeup

      • mdsurgeon

        Thank you.

  • Taiwo Taiwo

    The song has changed from sai buhari to chai buhari within 6months.More lamentations loading!!!!!!.The band of maraunders and desperate power seekers are in power but alas the only language they know is vendetta and extreme power tussle.that is why fellow party chieftains kill eachother for power and position,vanites of this world,kai!!!!!!!!!

    • takethetrain

      should we focus on kai or the chai? be more specific when you write tions mariah…..and continue your ‘foreign site crying’

  • Taiwo Taiwo

    Only 6,months of APC in govt and suddenly no light no fuel,massive job losses,naira has turned to near tissue paper,their party chieftains are poisoning fellow party men all in the pursuit of power ……How on earth did we get to this sorry state?

    • takethetrain

      your idols, ask them.

  • Taiwo Taiwo

    another Abacha scenerio rapidly loading.GOD will answer our prayers and get rid of this evil sooner rather than later

    • takethetrain

      i call it shenanigans

  • Isi Agwo

    Section 141 of the Electoral Act provides:

    141. An election tribunal or court shall not under any circumstance declare any person a winner at an election in which such a person has not fully participated in all the stages of the said election.

    Illiterate terrorist and dictator Bokohari appoints fellow illiterates as ministers, and that includes his AGF

    • Dave

      The last I heard, the election process had not even been completed talkless of getting to the courts. Are you not jumping the gun here?

    • Emmanuel Maluba

      And he left an educated Mr Know-It-All like you to wail endlessly? You still have a long time to wail. Tread softly so you dont harm your health!

  • takethetrain

    i and i ag

    • Principal of Law Chambers

      @takethetrain:disqus

      I support the removal of attorney-general Abubakar Malami for his disgraceful ignorance of law.

      On the day Abubakar Audu died a brilliant contributor gave free advice legal on Premium Times.

      That free advice, published on the letters page of Premium Times, should simply have been lifted.

      That is, if the bumbling attorney general Abubakar Malami had any spatial awareness, to start with.

      In sum that legal advice on Premium Times said no mixed votes by two separate candidates is lawful.

      Without my being a lawyer the logic of that argument submitted is convincing without gilding the lilies.

    • ‘lolatemiharry

      THESE MAD MUSLIMS WILL NOT STOP KILLING UNTIL THEY TOO ARE KILLED EN MASSE.

  • Broadway2

    If PDP were leading, Metuh won’t have been saying thus.

  • Oscar O. Anieke

    Dear Sir,

    Goodluck Jonathan as the obstacle to PDP’s revival

    Olisah Metuh does not seem to have much intuition. He needs to read the speech read by Raymond Dokpesi
    at the recent national conference of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP]. Maybe then, Olisa Metuh will know
    why he cannot resonate, even if he is saying the whole truth. The problem of PDP, the only reason PDP lost
    traction in Nigeria is: GOODLUCK EBELE JONATHAN. Until Jonathan’s spooky and ugly shadow over PDP is
    exorcised, PDP will continue to be equated with Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. That means PDP will continue to
    be seen by the public as ‘Jonathan’. But what does the name JONATHAN mean to Nigerians? It means total
    inability to think. So, you can see why PDP can’t be resurrected – with deserving credibility as a much better
    party than the Islamist and illiterate APC – without firstly getting rid of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. If he could
    be ostracized the better. If he could be disowned; much better. If he were to be jailed for stealing, the best.

    • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

      The usual Ibo sentiments—-of the old eastern region after the Biafran war! Nonetheless what the PDP is saying is correct—-INEC which is supposed to be an impartial body has no right under the law to seek the advice of the AGF in a case involving them and APC period! Aware–the AGF is a member of the ruling party APC monkey!-Again INEC has no moral right to ask APC to replace the their late candidate if we are to go by the Amaechi ati Omehia——rubbish–which APC seems to be throwing about us now! To enable them score cheap political point-with it——–That should be left for the party APC to decide——and not INEC–to tell APC to replace their candidate——Votes according to the supreme court are cast for political parties and not individuals—–fine!—That in my lay mans view is even wrong-Simply-because should OBJ and late Awo stand for election in the South West, who would the electorates vote for–Certainl it would be Awo-Regardless of the party he associates himself with—-in the said election–There are judges ansd there are jorges sha in Nigeria! APC is a partyx built on thievery and confusion—lying and propaganda—Let Radio Biafra stay out of it—–for now!

  • Otile

    Imam Buhari is dead wrong to claim he can defeat
    Islamic terrorism in Najeriya. For example: there has been an
    explosion on a bus in Tunisia’s capital carrying presidential guards,
    prestigious fashion show in Niger cancelled over terror fears & other
    stories. If the presidential guard can be hit so easily what makes
    Imam think he is immortal passado?

  • Dan Arewa

    I truly like the way PDP is playing the opposition. It shows how unserious they are. They will never return to power if they continue to do things this way, after all, I never wanted them to return to power. Bloody thieves.

    • Cleartruth

      How do you want them to play opposition? You want them praise AGF for ordering inec that should be independent. Inec as an independent referee in a match should have gone to court to seek legal interpretation instead of going to AGF who is apc member.

      Put on your thinking cap and think like a human being not like a cow.

      • Dan Arewa

        You are just confused, right? I said I like the way they are playing opposition role and you are here talking rub-bish. This is exactly how I want them to play opposition role. They should keep the ball rolling this way and they will NEVER score again. PDP is loosing Kogi and the loss of Taraba is imminent. I think what will be left for them will be ONLY Gombe State throughout the north.

        Bit-by-bit, thing are slipping away from their evil hands as we watch. You can talk or insult all you want, may be because that is the only option left for your to be relieved.

        As for your advice that I should ‘put on my thinking cap’, I think with my brain not with cap. May be that is what helps you to think and you lost the cap. No wonder people like you don’t think.

        • Charlico D’ Roma

          No vex for am. biko. lol

    • REDEEM

      @wahala so what is the meaning of what u have said————in relation to your deep seated hatred for PDP-?-AS FAR U ARE CONCERNED NIGERIA CAN BURN TO ASHES ABI–?—PROVIDED U ARE ABLE TO GET YOUR WAY–OUT WITH -YOUR ETHNIC GROUP——-AWARE THERE ARE SPOILERS IN EVERY SYSTEM SHA!- SO WE SHOULD MAKE DO WITH A MONSTER LIKE BUHARI FOR ANOTHER 3 YEARS ABI—VERY SCARY WHEN WE EXAMINE THE–SPIRIT OF DESTRUCTION IN BUHARI——— MONKEY!

      • Dan Arewa

        All these for me, BANANA?

  • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

  • KINGFwesh

    Sometimes when going through comments, I used to laugh and pray to this Igbos who are still suffering from Deafeating disease since 31st March. Please if you still think INEC jurisdiction is wrong, please quote any section from the Constitution that shows that, if else You and your dying PDP should keep ur dirty mouth shut before u spread out ur disease…… MONKEY

    • Dan Arewa

      Thank you.

  • wode

    Sometime before now, I used to think that PDP is serious about returning to power, but I can see clearly that they are just hallucinating about their desire. If this was the way APC played their opposition, they wouldn’t have been where they are today. What they don’t realize is that, the way Patient Jonathan was a negative factor (among other factors) to Jonathan’s electoral fortune, the same way is Olisah Metuh is killing the little that may remain of PDP’s goodwill, if any.

    Imagine a press release condemning an action while nothing alternative to that is suggested. What this suggests is that PDP, and specifically Olisah Metuh is just a rabble router. He likes talking without substance. People expect them to criticize constructively, putting ideas across with facts, not just noise-making. PDP is, no doubt doomed to go into extinction if all it can offer is this Olisah Metuh and his gibberish.

    • Dan Arewa

      But the fools on board cannot see all these.

      • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

        Are u stil in the Nigeria of Buhari or Biafra–which

        • Dan Arewa

          I know Nigeria of Buhari with Buhari as the President, Yomi Osinbajo as Vice President, Bukola Saraki as Senate President, Ike Ikweremadu as Deputy Senate President, Yakubu Dogara as Speaker, House of Representatives, etc, etc, etc. But, I don’t know the other thing you are talking about. I know nothing as biafra. What is it? And where can I locate it on the atlas?

    • Burning spear

    • FactsandFigures

      It does not make sense for them to offer an alternative that can then be used against them in a court of law. This issue represents some interesting legal challenges so I will await further developments. Personally, I believe that the voter should always triumph. One question that I would love to see answered is whether Kogi voters voted the individual, the party or both. A better way should have been for a fresh election but I do not see APC gladly relinquishing their lead. In the interest of fair play the Deputy should continue as the governor.

      • Ajayi Ifayemi

        You do have good arguments and I think everyone so far has arguments based on facts except PDP. All they want is for the AGF or the INEC Chair to resign. What a destructive opposition. When a situation like this exists, PDP can go to court and eventually let the Supreme court decide, not the kind of rabble rousing asking everyone to resign that PDP is engaged in right now through Olisa Metuh.

  • Very Proud Oily IZON Redeemer

