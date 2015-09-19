EXCLUSIVE: 2015 Polls: How Jonathan govt. used bullion vans to cart away N67.2bn cash from CBN

Former President Goodluck Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan authorised the withdrawal of a whopping N67.2 billion in cash money from the Central Bank of Nigeria between November 2014 and February 2015 for “special services,” PREMIUM TIMES can authoritatively report today.

The two cash withdrawals were made in the build up to the 2015 general elections.

Our sources said even more ‘curious’ large withdrawals were made from the bank during the period but we were unable to obtain documents to authenticate the claims.

But highly classified documents obtained by this newspaper, Friday, showed that at least N67.2 billion were withdrawn in cash from the banks in two tranches.

Insiders at the CBN said the huge cash were carted away in bullion vans.

One of the withdrawals was made through a memo which originated from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, allegedly based on Mr. Jonathan’s instruction.

The second memo was generated by the National Petroleum Investment Management Services, NAPIMS, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

NAPIMS is in charge of the Federal Government’s investments in the petroleum industry.

The first memo, dated November 2014, contained a request for the withdrawal of $47 million cash out of N10 billion earmarked for release for an unbudgeted “special services”.

In the memo with reference number: NSA/366/S and titled: “Request for Funds for Special Services,” an official from Mr. Dasuki’s office had drawn the CBN governor’s attention to a previous discussion and requested the release of the said funds by the bank.

The balance from the N10 billion, the memo directed, was to be paid out in Euro, while a certain Director of Finance and Administration with the name S.A Salisu, was authorised to sign and receive the haul of U.S dollars and Euro in cash, on behalf of the NSA’s office.

“Further to our discussion, you are pleased requested to provide the sum of forty seven million United States Dollars (USD47, 000,000.00) cash out of the Ten Billion Naira (N10, 000,000,000.00) and the balance in Euro to this office for special services,” the memo read in part.

“Mr. S. A. Salisu, director finance and administration is, hereby authorised to sign and collect the amount. Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem,” the memo said.

It remains unknown what the “special services”, for which the funds were removed, are.

Our sources claim they were spent on “electioneering-related” matters. But that could not be independently verified Saturday.

The second memo, raised by NAPIMS, and dated February 25, 2015 conveyed an instruction to the director, Banking and Payment System Department of the CBN to urgently pay in cash, the sum of $289,202,382 (N57.2 billion) to the National Intelligence Agency, NIA.

“Upon receipt of this mandate, please pay urgently the under-listed beneficiary the cash amount indicated,” the memo said.

“Please debit CBN/JVCC Foreign Account No. 000000011658360 with the JP Morgan Chase, New York… and advise (sic) as soon as the payment is made.”.

The payment instruction in favour of the NIA was signed by one Okonkwo Godwin, General Manager, Finance, NAPIMS, with staff No. 18526, on February 25, 2015.

But sources from the CBN, who cannot be named because they were not authorised to speak on the issue said the funds were taken away at night with bullion vans under heavy security cover.

When contacted, CBN’s Director, Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Mu’azu, declined comment on the report.

Mr. Mu’azu said he did not have authority to speak to the media about the status of the bank customers’ transaction details.

However, a senior official, who asked not to be named, as he had no permission to speak on the issue in his official capacity, said the bank has details of the transaction.

“My brother, the report is true,” he told PREMIUM TIMES. “Every detail is on point. But, since they claimed the withdrawal was for security services, anything could have been referred to as such. Nobody knows.”

Mr. Jonathan could not be reached for comments. One of his former spokespersons said he no longer speak for the former President. Another said he was busy and could not speak on the matter.

They all requested anonymity, saying they don’t want to be associated with issues they know nothing about.

Violating the law

The withdrawals of the huge cash is a violation of Nigeria’s Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, which Mr. Jonathan personally assented to.

According to Part 1, Section 1 of the law, “No person or body corporate shall, except in a transaction through a financial institution, make or accept cash payment of a sum exceeding- (a) N5,000,000.00 or its equivalent, in the case of an individual; or (b)N10,000,000.00 or its equivalent in the case of a body corporate.”

Section 16 (d) of the Acts says anyone who makes or accepts cash payments exceeding the amount authorized under this Act shall upon conviction be liable to a forfeiture of 25% of the excess above the limits placed in section 1 of the Act.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • PATRICK AGBOBU

    THIS HARDENED ROBBER GOODLUCK JONATHAN AND HIS GANG OF THIEVES MUST FACE JUSTICE AND BE TRIED FOR THEIR VERY MASSIVE LOOTINGS AND STEALING OF OUR NATION’S MONEY AND WEALTH AND IF FOUND GUILTY AFTER DUE LEGAL, VERIFIABLE AND DILIGENT LEGAL PROCESSES, MUST BE EXECUTED OR BE SENT TO PRISON FOR THE REST OF THEIR VERY WRETCHED LIVES. THIS WILL SERVE AS A VERY STRONG DETERRENT TO OTHERS WHO WILL WANT TO BEHAVE LIKE GOODLUCK JONATHAN AND HIS GANG OF THIEVES.

    • burning spear

      brainless itsekiri man is here again with his vomit

      • SAM .A

        Patrick Agbobu submission above is in consonance with Nigerians who are fed up with this parastic politicans . It is u broken spear who has been in bed with corruption, whose brailessness will not allow him to know virtues , integrity , and uprighteousness. U will always be the first to defend evil , even the name spear you chose for yourself is evil , bloody and senseless.This is the reason your crying ,and wailing here that PT is not publishing your trash.
        Patrick we support you , ride on.

      • PATRICK AGBOBU

        YET GOODLUCK JONATHAN AND HIS GANG OF LOOTERS AND THIEVES ARE NEXT. IF YOU CAN NOT DO THE TIME THEN DO NOT DO THE CRIME

  • Prince

    Even Alibaba and the forty thieves did not steal this much

  • Gbofia Lunar

    “Jonathan doesn’t have money”…. Alamieyeseigha

  • KWAME ADOOFO

    The real reason why African countries will neither never attain a civilized nation status nor industrialization rests squarely on the following points:
    1. The methodology the continent employs in selecting or electing its presidents/heads of state.
    2. The caliber of men/women (a direct consequence of point 1 above)
    3. The fact that most African countries are a forced union – a creation of colonial Europe

    – How many countries in Europe or America or other African countries like South Africa, Ghana, Namibia, Kenya etc will condescend to picking a man like Buhari with no education but an overall failure in his high school exams?

    – How many Nigerians who voted for Buhari will sincerely choose a CEO or MD with abysmal educational qualifications and a horrendous reputation of partaking in a senseless blood- letting Abacha’s regime as head of his/her billion naira company?

    – How many local & international appointments did Buhari receive in 31yrs since he was booted out of office? Nil. Except from blood spilling Abacha. Is there any non- governmental institution at home or abroad which will give a Buhari an appointment? None.

    So, how did he become a president? – Is Nigeria really a country? Because some say it is more of a continent.

    As a Nigerian Ghanaian, I am pretty sure Buhari will not even win a district election in Ghana. So what is really happening in Nigeria? In terms of education, eloquence, sophistication, intelligence, smartness etc, how does Buhari stand juxtaposed with Nnamdi Azikiwe, Anthony Enahoro and other nationalists who chased the economic migrants – the Britons away from Nigeria? They were all sharp minds like Nkruma and did not have to resort to forest armies to score political points. They campaigned with intellect and not with suicide bombers.

    Sadly, 57yrs after, the political space has become open to the inaudibly incoherent and the unintelligent as long as you can command an army from the forest. Is this how we will attain greatness? By continually lowering standards to accommodate a section of our forced union?

    I suggest Break up of Nigeria to pre 1914 republics or countries as still the best option. Every country can then develop at its own pace. and there will be no need for terrorism.

    • Beldolff V. S

      Making some strong points…a country is a reflection of its leaders and leadership. This is why I weep for Nigeria. Just from nowhere you pick an unrefined ‘chap’ to run your affairs! Have you people been watching US presidential debates? That’s the process of choosing. In that way, the worst choice will be far better than any african President. It’s a matter of political structures and procedures for elections based on merit without which an Obama would have no chance.

    • DanielOsazuwa

      Climb the nearest high rise in your neighbourhood and JUMP ! We shall sing hosanna at your grave site scumbag. Only a scumbag we stupidly declare he is half Ghana bla bla bla. Lagos State GDP alone is higher than the GDP of your Ghana.

      We are proud of our President Buhari and his is more qualified than your house boy President of Ghana who came to Jimoh Ibrahim’s house in VGC recently and was staring and looking amaze like a bush man. 3 out of the 4 calls he made was soliciting for Dollars from Nigerian businessmen.

      We have a Retired General as our President. A U.S. War College Alumni.

      Nigeria was created by God. He always use man( the British) to fulfil his plan.

      I am proud to be a FULL Nigerian.

      • REDEEM

        SEE THE WAY SOME OF THESE HALF BAKED SEMI Nigerians REASON—–NO WONDER THE COUNTRY CANNOT MOVE FORWARD–OVERTAKEN BY ETHIOPIA–THERE IS NO WAY U CAN COMPARE NIGERIA TO GHANA——ASK THE NIGERIANS THERE TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY FOR their villages in nigeria

    • New Nigerian

      LOL…Kwame, go back to sleep man and come back with a better understanding of Nigerian context. Also keep your day job, as you cannot make good predictions….and though you say you are Kwame some people have already tried your medicine for Nigeria – twice in 50 years – and it has not worked…which begs the question as doing the same thing expecting different result is madness…but again, thanks but no thanks!

      • MARCUS GARVEY

        IBO MAN DOES YR POST MAKE SESNE TO YOUR HEAD

    • MARCUS GARVEY

      Blessings of the day unto your soul in Ghana—At least the British named Nkrumah as the man of the MilleniumM—–we still have the statue of Nkrumah in Ethiopia—which NigeriaN LEADER HAS BEEN ACCORDED SUCH A HONOR——SINCE 1960—-? SEPARATION IS THE ONLY SOLUTION–NOT THE RULE OF BUHARI

  • Debekeme

    Fools think this is about Hausa, Ibo or Yoruba or Christian and Muslim

    People, this is about thieves stealing Billions while fools like me and you fight in their support online.

    God help me, my children, my country and its people.

    Do you think Jonathan gives a f*** about South South people? Do you think any Northern leader gives a f*** about any Northern people?

    Yet, you come online and support them because they are your ‘people’.

    Until we are ready to fight our brothers and fathers and stand for whats is right we will continue to be slaves. Ibo, Yoruba and Huasa slaves. None of us are free untill we take down all these guys.

    • Peter_Edo

      40 gboza for this man!!!!

    • New Nigerian

      Summarily, Stand for justice even if it is against yourself, your family, friend, tribe, nation…this is the hallmark of greatness…and Nigeria must be great ..it starts with everyone of us putting crazies where they truly belong

    • DanielOsazuwa

      God bless you my brother. Thanks for your 7 star ink.❤️

  • Outraged

    Dear Nigerians. Jonathan and his people destroyed Nigeria in six years. Buhari must arrest Jonathan Iweala, Diezienni, Oduah, Faka. They must be taken to DSS cell. They must be tried and summarily executed. They must face the firing squad. They must be shot at the Eagles Square. Their body must be paraded in open trucks in all the 36 states including FCT. The thief of OTUOKE MUST BE EXECUTED by firing squad. Baba will do it. He has done it before. Nigerians are waiting.

    • Uncle Gaga (Bruce Wayne)

      Stop this barbaric talk!

  • bib

    PDP goats were really enjoying our yams to our detriment. Thanks to The Creator,we did away with them. But it’s really time to release hyenas after them.

  • DanielOsazuwa

    Before we start crucifying GEJ, the question we should be asking is where was the Governor of the CBN? And what did he do when it came for his approval.

    The CBN Governor and his former Bank Zenith Bank were massively into corrupting the system. Hence 4 out of 5 corruptions cases fill so far, the looters preferred Bank usually is Zenith Bank.

    Must PMB continue to keep this man?

    • nick

      Thank God u admit that GEJ is corrupt by hiring Godwin Emiefele..i don t know what you expect the CBN governor to do when orders came from above for the said with drawer? when the former CBN governor shouted about missing monies you were among those that applaud his sack..u want PMB to sack the CBN governor abi? well the CBN governor as a tenure can not just be remove like that..Sanusi was removed with impunity..please address the looting and Mr.Emiefele should be let alone!

      • DanielOsazuwa

        You are delusional

      • New Nigerian

        Nick, bro. I love you man, but please know that sometimes a sack is better than staying on…the man dies in him who sits idle by and allow his professional judgement to be impugned by thieves irrespective of whatever position the thief operate from….it takes a thief to work with a thief – it’s that simple!

    • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

      Unfortunately, yes.

      At least until something as concrete as the Saraki matter comes up against him.

      His Constitutional tenure is for 5 years.

      • Rambunctious Billionaire

        Moron, shut up!!! You are not making any sense.

  • Semitari

    THE PEOPLE BEHIND Premium Times – Why they will always attack Jonathan & praise Buhari
    ======================================================================
    Nasiru.. Abubakar.. Abdullahi/CHAIRMAN, PREMIUM TIMES S- (Kano State)
    Dapoo…Olorunyomi/EDITOR-IN-CHIEF/MD———————— ( Ogun State)
    – He was co-founder of The News magazine in Lagos;
    – He served as director and chief of staff of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from 2005 until 2008 (i.e., under the corrupt Obasanjo’s government)
    Musikilu…Mojeed/MANAGING EDITOR—————————— (Osun State)

    What did Dapo achieve in EFCC under rogue OBJ? Where was EFCC when N55m cash was given to Bola Ige before his assassination? Where was this PT staff then? Did ferrying of cash from CBN start during President Jonathan’s regime? ….all former useless presidents did same including abacha’s govt where Buhari was a caucus member. These stories of calumny will end when we secede. Very soon!

    .

    • Debekeme

      Father in heaven judge you. Is who own Premium times the matter or the issue?

      Are you human and living under the fear of God? You are not concerned about truth but who owns Premium Times.! You are part of the tools through which the evil rulers keep us enslaved by dividing us and causing confusion within us.

      How much of the stolen money have you been given? Men who have hundreds of houses around the world are giving you nothing yet you spew hate and support for their heinous crimes.

      May you suffer the same judgement as those who are killing this country. May you share in the curses they suffer from the lips of the suffering millions of Nigerians.

      May the curses from the lips from suffering people with no home and no hope wondering the streets be upon you and those who support these thieves. May the last curses from the lips of those who died as a results of the actions of our leader be upon you and those who support thieves.

      God will deal with you and those who follow and support thieves because of religion, tribe and political affiliations

      Im sick of you.

      • Semitari

        So yThe Ddevil in hell has already begun his judgement in ur life.

        So you are sick of my comments? That’s good. May you never recover. One down. 13m more to go.

        By the way, what about the thieves from 1960 – 2011? Amnesty? Or is it because they were regimes ran by Hausas & Yorubas? That is how MKO abiola stole @ ITT and you called him the richest man in africa. Where is the wealth now?

        You people are satanically blighted by ethic bigotry and yet shout the most. Shame has meaning in my United SS&SE Republic. I don’t expect a weeping army General or his kinsmen to understand what shame or cowardice mean. Mkpotorki!

        • Debekeme

          I get you Semitari.

          There are no absolutes with you. Truth is relative and subjective. What you decide is truth.

          Sorry, I’m not as sentimental as you and my moral compass was ingrained in my DNA from youth. And same way someone like you can never understand truth or be guided by it is same way i can never make excuses for what is wrong before man and God no matter who does it.

          I’m more of a ‘towns man’ than you think BUT things have changed and what was permissible and acceptable a decade ago is no longer permissible now in NIgeria. Rest assured Buhari will account for whatever he does wrong when his time is up. Thats the way things will be from now on and that’s whats best for Nigeria,

          I have decided that Nigeria is my country and this is where i will live. It seems you have not sat down yet to make that decision. You still think by some miracle and because you wish it Nigeria will beak up and you will have some imaginary country of your own. Wake up, i’ve analyzed everything. Nigeria is not and will not break up. When you do sit down and analyze things and IF your decision is to make Nigerian your home when you are old and unable to work any longer, then i suggest you start the work of ensuring that justice and rule if law takes hold in every sector of the country.

          GEJ, Buhari and anyone in their Government that steal and contravenes the law must answer for it. This is not 1970, 1980 or 1990. This is 2015 and things have changed.

          • Luce

            do not waste your time on people who even before manufacturing or maturing, their lives and thinking ability is already expired. Debes, do o ah! Mbanah!!!!!

        • newvoice404

          In your united republic of SS AND SE? You are a joker. Whoever is incompetent,corrupt, wicked ,clueless will forever remain so, whether in a country bigger than north America or smaller than a country of Ijaw enclave. The fact is there are too many corrupt,incompetent and wicked people like you supporting GEJ for pecuniary cum ogogoro gains as shown above……….. and they are also the ones dubiously agitating for a new hellish country that impunity will reign supreme. God forbid ! Many rational SS people would not follow insolent and corrupt people like you to join greedy SE counterpart under any condition.

    • shegxy

      did you read the last paragraph of this report that stated that The withdrawals of the huge cash is a violation of Nigeria’s Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, which Mr. Jonathan personally assented to.

      According to Part 1, Section 1 of the law, “No person or body corporate shall, except in a transaction through a financial institution, make or accept cash payment of a sum exceeding- (a) N5,000,000.00 or its equivalent, in the case of an individual; or (b)N10,000,000.00 or its equivalent in the case of a body corporate.”

      Section 16 (d) of the Acts says anyone who makes or accepts cash payments exceeding the amount authorized under this Act shall upon conviction be liable to a forfeiture of 25% of the excess above the limits placed in section 1 of the Act.

      com´on son stop been a comon bigot

      • Semitari

        Did you read the last part section 12, sub section 2 of the Nigerian electoral act that states all presidential aspirants MUST present their authenticated certificates for SIGHTING before an INEC officer? But the rules were always bent for Bokohari who never presented any proof of education for all his candidacy since 1999. This is criminality of the highest order. That’s what the law says…and somebody must go to prison, either now or later or even after death.

    • nick

      Why attacking Premium Times and the Owner! u have foolishly left the main issue and you are chasing shadows..how can Nigeria get better with the likes of you?were taking about a whopping sum of 67 Billion naira taken away by your hero GEJ..God will judge u here on this Earth and the World beyond for supporting corruption.bury your head in shame.

    • emmanuel

      Dont worry bro. These online apc yoruba boys will insult you but it does not erode the bitter ruth which you have spoken.

  • Semitari

    Where are my comments?

  • Moses Musa

    This is one issue that must not being swept away, thorough investigations must be carried out, the CBN Governor should be suspended for now. He needs to come up with facts, let nobody tribalize and trivialize this monumental fraud.

  • True Nigerian

    When the former CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido, summoned all the CEOs of our banks to his office and threatened that he would order a probe into their books unless they told him which of them that was concealing part of the missing $20b at the time, the current CBN Governor (who was still the Zenith Bank CEO at time) promptly called Diezani-Madueke as soon as he walked out of the meeting with the Sanusi Lamido. Diezani and Jonathan immediately came to the conclusion that Sanusi must be fired immediately.

    When Sanusi was fired, the same Emefiele, whose bank was the chief suspect in the concealment of the missing money, was Jonathan’s preferred option as the best candidate for the CBN Governorship. It tells you all you need to know about how Nigeria was governed in the last 6 years by these people and their gang leader. Put simply, it was governance by criminal enterprise. So why should anyone be surprised that such amount of money would be audaciously carted away in this manner by Jonathan under the watch of Emefiele?

    For 5 years, Jonathan used his false show of piety and religion to deceive gullible Nigerians, especially our poor and ignorant fellow Southerners (East, Niger Delta, South-West), and many Christian parts of the Middle-Belt.

    But Jonathan was horrific thief who had no empathy for the victims of his horrific corruption.

    I am a committed Christian from the South-East. Yet, despite the fact that I marched on the streets in 2010 to demand that he should be sworn-in as the President of Nigeria, I did refused to vote for him in 2011. Nigeria was already too damaged to have a horrible leader like Jonathan for a four-year term starting from 2011, let alone having him in power for another four years after 2015.

    Nobody who really knows what Christianity is would ever support a disastrous thief as Jonathan in the name of Christianity. Jonathan was an evil wind that blew no good into anyone, including the Ijaw people or the whole of the Niger Delta.

    I thank God and Nigerians for delivering our country from the claws and fangs of this merciless thief.

    God will bless Nigeria.

    • Debekeme

      Well done. A true son of your father. I could have written this and it would have been true of my experience.

      GEJ was never a representative or champion of South South interest. GEJ was in power for himself and his crew. Period.

    • Guguru

      True Nigerian,

      You are awesome. Well said

    • New Nigerian

      Jonathonomics/PDPlutnomics (crass and systemic privatization of Nigerian commonwealth into private hands) must be unwound…and all practitioners of Jonathonomics must be purged from the system while stolen commonwealth returned to the treasury..and done through the rule of law with justice served, so Jonathonomics can be sunset permanently.

    • eddy

      The story of ‘Jonathan and the forty thieves’. And yet we have people come here to defend the common criminal who found his way to power and a humble man…

      • ydde

        Just like Mko abiola – a thief extra ordinare!……and you called him a businessman.

        • eddy

          Who did? And where did u see me make that statement??? Yet another f0000l coming here to defend the in indefensible!

    • Francis

      God bless Nigeria? How is that possible with a terrorist parading himself as president? Have you not read PDP’s submission today?

      • True Nigerian

        Okay, may God curse your own experience of Nigeria and bless my own experience of Nigeria and the national experience of all those who wish Nigeria blessings. I’m sure you’re happy now.

    • DanielOsazuwa

      May you and your family be FOREVER CLOTH with Favour and Grace of our Lord Jesus Christ.

      AMEN !

    • Höly Wähala

      RESPECT!

    • ig

      May God grant you and your entire family unlimited wisdom.

      • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

        Amen.

    • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

      May God continue to bless you, bruv.

      Amen.

  • kamal

    Kai, jonathan is a born thief

  • Ofuruye Ofurukanme

    The gullibles have been hoodwinked again
    Special services: NSA/NIA
    Wish you know how many of such approvals have been made in the past 3 months
    Donations to MNJTF of 30 million dollars is from what vote?
    We can rubbish the presidents office-it’s our portion
    We can fabricate stories they will surely sell
    However, it make nonsense of the sensibilities of the citizenry
    With all the memos- no single one of the approvals obtained by Premium Times is published here.
    Makes the stories credibility a doubt
    The same path with the $6.2 billion dollars platform stories that were written and published by many newspapers except the Guardian because they didn’t see any such documents
    Another dummy has been sold to continue debate against the delay of ministerial list
    Kudus to Jewu Jewu journalism

  • wode

    “Mr. Jonathan could not be reached for comments. One of his former spokespersons said he no longer speak for the former President. Another said he was busy and could not speak on the matter.

    They all requested anonymity, saying they don’t want to be associated with issues they know nothing about.”

    Who will like to continue to do the dirty job when nobody would pay for it again? Jonathan, you are now OYO!

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Withdrawals must have been for security-related purchases. This is a senseless exclusive story.

    • Mosaku 147

      This story is as senseless as Omo ale Adekunle Orafidiya.

    • TRUTH MASTER

      Are you human at all? You finally consigned yourself to the abyss of horror!

  • Frank Bassey

    The paper on which this story is written is good for clearing the anus of Boko Haram suicide bomber!

    • Guguru

      We know how the truth about Jonathan’s thievery hurts you. LOL.

  • Guguru

    Wow, all Jonathan did for 5 years was either stealing or overseeing the act of stealing. This is unbelievable. Jonathan, the Criminal-in-Chief of the Looted Republic of Nigeria.

  • New Nigerian

    hmm..this is just details/facts supporting what we have known all along and which we hollered about during the election we just had- Thank you Premium Times for this…we salute your public service

    Let everyone who received from this commonwealth keep it very well, because God willing we would ensure that we would, through our new Government, mop it all back into the treasury of the federal republic. And what sort of CBN governor did we have to allow such midnight heist of the vault…so Mr. Emiefele allowed this wholesale flush of the country with cash which automatically devalues the Naira by stoking inflation and then he followed it by devaluing the Naira…for the uninitiated, these actions by CBN governor is still reverberating through the economy with the impending delisting of Nigerian bonds by JPMorgan….folks, JPMorgan were aware of all these shenanigans and issues a warning in February which went unheeded…and now we heard the latest response of JPMorgan about two weeks ago which have led to further strain on the economy…and half-baked analyst have gone to town to blame the new Buhari administration for structured corruption-laden deconstructions of the economy that was carried out by Jonathan-Dasuki-Emiefele.

    Jonathonomics (crass and systemic privatization of Nigerian commonwealth into private hands) must be unwound and justice served so future generations would look back and say, there were heroes of this generation who did the needful to re-orient Nigeria and Nigerians onto the path of greatness that they, God willing, would be enjoying with respect in the comity of nations!

  • Guguru

    Jonathan appears to have a pattern of using other people to steal.

    1. He used Okonjo Iweala to steal $1 billion from the excess crude account (ECA) around November 2014, about the same time the looting in this article occurred.

    2. He used Stanley Obuah, Chief Security Officer, to loot $6.9 million from the NNPC.

    3. And here, he is using Sambo Dasuki, National Security Adviser, to loot $47 million from the CBN.

    No wonder Jonathan spent so much time trying to convince us that stealing is not corruption.

    • Holy truth

      Dat was d reason ALAYEMESENGER said gmb can’t find GEJ’s money. Dat shameless thief dat escaped 4rm London with his big mouth like thick PONMON.

  • MUHAMMAD

    yah! more of these rubbish… I am a bit fed up with it. Show all your evidence to EFCC and arrest Johnathan already. Everyday, Jonathan building a house with bricks made of stolen nigerian money! Jonathan cooking money for breakfast, how Jonathan stole money from under Sanusi’s and the international independent auditor’s nose? (yet nothing, just conjectures). well, arrest him already… I am fed up already… I wish there was something happen positive in nigeria to talk about but we have to find something sensational to write about because that’s what nigerian’s want to hear, anything bashing Jonathan gets more views and comments.
    WELL, ARREST HIM ALREADY (SINCE IT’S FULL PROVE THAT HE STOLE) OR JUST GO KILL HIM! THE BS IS TOO MUCH!!!

    • New Nigerian

      We are in a democracy…we would read these things and we the people would get the facts, this is how civilization works…you are right, if this was military regime, he probably would have been tied to the stake and shot already, and then we would hear what he did….remember we used to do that? Now we choose to hear first and let the law process take care of justice…so we must read about it, know what he did and then process through the law courts…if the noise is too much of you to bear I’d sincerely advice you invest in some earmuffs and dark glasses because it is just starting….and do don’t hurry along what should be painstakingly done.

      • Peter_Edo

        My brother, if you never born, you go born twins. if you don born, you children go dey carry only 1st !!!

  • Rommel

    Records show that the Jonathan administration received more money than all previous administrations put together including the colonial masters yet Nigeria made no savings under this man and his Harvard educated coordinating minister for economy Ngozi Oknjo Iweala,nothings exists today to show where all that money went to.Unsurprisingly,there exists people today in Nigeria who swear that Jonathan remains the best thing that happened to Nigeria,should anyone be surprised who those people are?

  • Okey

    We are only getting one side of the story, why not the whole ? Federal moneys sponsored Jonathan’s presidential campaigns, whilst states’ moneys sponsored Buhari’s presidential campaigns. Please beam a search-light on Lagos and Rivers states finances and withdrawals at the time, for example, so we can appreciate how “we are all involved.” Until that was done, I won’t accept one-sided sainthood.

    • Uncle Gaga (Bruce Wayne)

      Thankfully, your acceptance is a non-issue in this case.

      • Okey

        That’s why this so-called war against corruption will readily and easily discredit itself.

  • CONSCIENCE

    Oshiomole wasn’t crying out for nothing. A d0g doesn’t bark at night for nothing. Who would see this madness and would be quiet.

    And Alam (former Bayelsa gov) was saying to Vanguard newspaper that Jonathan “has no money”.

    PMB, if you don’t expose this scam with documentary evidence, Nigerians would regard you as an accomplice, These people must not only be brought to the court of public opinion but also court of law.

    Those shielding in social media circles can go hang.

    This is a gross abuse of office.

    • eddy

      But we all know alams was or rather is a criminal… u shouldn’t expect less from him…

    • Holy truth

      Concience, ALAYEMESENGER is one d shameless thieves ever existed on d surface of earth. Why are u talking about him as somebody to be reckon with. I don’t how his children will be walking on d street without being ashame, anyway, dey might take after their father. I’m very sure if all d frauds under gej are exposé d whole bayelsa pple will go & set all his houses ablaze. Dis is just d tip of iceberg more will be reveal soon. Heartless, shameless bunch of thieves.

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      Oshiomole is a vindictive liar.All the figures he has been throwing around ended up as big fat lies.

      • CONSCIENCE

        And this another lie abi? Everybody is lying! Jonathan, Ngozi, Dasuki and Dezeani are all saints. My God.

        • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

          This is a mere allegation till GEJ talks. This is an accusation made on the pages of websites. The government should be the source of such accusations and unless that happens,everything is bunkum !!

          The Buhari administration should put up or keep quiet . GEJ is not hiding…send him a memo.

          • Remi

            Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of president Nixon was brought out by the media and not the government. In one breath you blame the media for not doing investigative journalism and when they do you say it is the government that must bring out the facts. Which shall we believe? Make up your mind.

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            Keep quiet there !! These are weighty allegations which must be authenticated before any form of persecution. Do not forget that both memos allegedly had origins outside the Presidency so this should not be a problem for the government to verify at all.

            This is a speculation built on watery foundations,it amounts to nonsense till the government of the day publicly acknowledges it as a matter of interest.

          • ig

            Thank you Remi that is exactly what I am against, Just because some Nigerians can read and write they think they are intelligent to comment.

      • Spoken word

        You seem to love defending thieves.you surely must be a thief yourself.

        • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

          These are mere allegations till we hear from GEJ…..”special duties” is a compound designation,we must first know what the funds were expended on if indeed those withdrawals took place. The memos originated from outside the Presidency so this government should put up or shut up !! Go and investigate the origins and ascertain that the funds were indeed not carted away before throwing around wild figures like the pigmy governor of Edo !!

          • Toni

            If PMB goes after Dumbo you will be the first to shout witch hunting and you will be asking why he didn’t go after Tinubu. Why so much cash withdrawal at a time contrary to the laid down laws? Didn’t the Security Agency have a budget allocation to draw from without going to the CBN?

          • Spoken word

            You are blind to the corruption that has suffocated this country.

        • Awolo

          But why do you have to believe such pathological lies. Are you this gullible? If you believe tany bit of that story, you believe anything.

          • Spoken word

            Lol.see son of a thief talking.

      • Guguru

        Tawanda,

        Are you a thief since you love standing by thieves?

        • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

          A “thief” is one tried and convicted in a court of law for stealing.

          • Guguru

            Tawanda,

            Your grasp of the English language is troubling. What has trial and conviction to do with being named a thief? A thief is a person who takes things without permission from the owner, whether the thief is eventually tried and convicted or not. LOL.

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            First of all ,my command of English language is complete. You are not on the level ,you can end up in court for slander for calling someone a “thief” just because you think so,it is a technical term in law.

            If the police arrests a suspect red-handed with stolen goods,he or she is still referred to as a “suspect” till after conviction.Maybe you can catch my drift now in a simplified way.That was why I defined the term thief as my answer to your moronic question.

          • Guguru

            Tawanda,

            I don’t want to catch the drift of your babbles. Below is the dictionary meaning of the word “thief” just in case you were unable to find a dictionary in your cave and crib.

            “a person who steals, especially secretly or without open force; one guilty of theft or larceny.”

            It says nothing about trials, convictions, police, or arrests, leaving me to wonder whether you have been fed by mommy today? Have you had your goat milk today? Are you drifting into la la land with your strange and incomprehensible babbles of how to define a “thief”? LOL.

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            “one guilty of theft or larceny” you are so daft with ignorance to the extent that you do not know that guilt and innocence can only be formally conferred by a court of law.

            You can change pseudonyms but your mediocrity and half baked education will remain a constant feature in your comments.

          • Guguru

            Tawanda,

            Chai!! LOL. Who was talking about guilt. larceny, innocence, etc? Where did all of these come from, my silly 2 year old? LOL. Please, let me know when you are ready for me to change your diapers. You sound like you drank a full cup of goat milk and then mommy slapped you three times. I guess this is why you are so belligerent, right? LOL.

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            Dummy,you defined a thief from a dictionary and ended up making a monkey of yourself in public.

  • Sword of Damolces

    Those who can read, need to read the LAST SENTENCE of this article so that they understand the CRIMINALITY of Great Dumbo Jo. what they did with the money matters for recuperation, but the amount withdrawn VIOLATES the money laundering law signed in to law by who else? Yes, Traitor Jonathan. Signed it in 2011, and starting breaking it from the moment he signed it. what a great & moral man, the likes the world has never seen before, farcical in the extreme

    • ig

      You are too sound, 100% on point

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    All these one-sided allegations do not make sense till we all hear from the OTHER side . “Special services” would cover a wide scope of expenses including National security……It is not yet time to jump on the media lynch mob band wagon .

    • Ed

      Right time for you to explain to the world where the kind of cash has gone. Talk less of the criminal acts. Special services is not a licence to break the law.
      We need to hear from Jonathan and the Governor of Central Bank.

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        Yes I agree we all need to hear from the other side but do not underestimate the constitutional powers of an executive president.

  • Holy truth

    I now know why stealing is not corruption. Na wah o!!!

  • Shahokaya

    No wonder they have a government guest house full with foreign currency in Akwa Ibom

  • Spoken word

    What is emefiele still doing as the CBN governor.

  • Uncle Gaga (Bruce Wayne)

    Every single comment before ours was a good read. We particularly found new promising reasons for hope in the fact that many of the comments did away with the tribal nonsense that normally clutters such discussions!
    Thank you all very much and may God bless all of us.

  • TRUTH MASTER

    In other climes, neither the officials of the PDP nor those of the Jonathan government will be able to walk freely on the streets, with the kind of mind-boggling revelations on the sleazy former ruling party and its federal government.

    Right here in Nigeria, it may still come to that, especially as the PDP and its officials have continued to assault the sensibilities of Nigerians with their trashy statements!!!

  • PARASITIC North & West OF 9ja

    But why don’t we get stories from Premium Times (PT)regarding investigative journalism in respect of the thefts by Ex Govs Raji Fashola and Bola Tinubu? Instead it is other non APC party media which reports the stories.

    When will PT give detailed investigations like this into the broad day stealing by Fashola who built a website with 377m Naira? What about Ex Gov Fayemi of Ekiti who bought a sleeping bed for N50m. Need I mention ThiefNubu? – The Jagbadan De crookie drugee cum forger!

    Today Jonathan, tomorrow Jonathan. The world is laughing at Britain’s Nigeria and the mumudity of its parochial and ethnically jaundiced media houses who claim transparency where translucence and sectional reporting is their obvious code of conduct. You cannot point to property acquired by President Jonathan in Nigeria or abroad nor companies owned by him or his wife unlike all presidents before him. But you must now go on a campaign to smear his personality becos you want to steal his oil – the oil of the South South & Easter peoples. Parasites!

    • Conscience

      What a great post. I need not add more. Stay blessed.

      • Awolo

        Remain blessed. The Apes in APC should be ashamed of themselves by now. Such a clueless regime with a jaundiced Mr President.

    • Mockme

      There is nothing investigative there. It’s mere speculation and forgery.

  • Patriotique

    With the kind of revelations we get nowadays of the way and manner pdp laundered this country, pdp will not win any free and fair election in Nigeria again. They were truly terrible. Honestly I feel like lynching somebody, anybody who still claims pdp membership.

    • Mockme

      Believe this type of story to the detriment of your heart. The report is alarmist and without substance. Nothing is as easy as lying with the cliché, “who wants to remain anonymous.”

  • CRUDE JOURNALISM

    “…I had such a wonderful weekend,” Mrs. Yaro confessed to the governor while aboard her Abuja-bound flight. “You have revived in me what I thought I lost long ago. I thought I lost the passion to love again,” she claimed. —- Premium Times (June 2, 2013)

    After an exciting time on tax payers’ bill, the above text message, intercepted by eagle eyed reporters of Premium Times, was sent by one Ms Yaro, staff of Nigeria’s Central Bank from her Lagos hotel room to whom amongst the following?

    a) Chukwuma Soludo
    b) Alvan Ikoku
    c) Joseph Sanusi
    d) Joseph Aluko
    e) Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

    ———————————————————————–
    Is PT following up on the above case? If yes, confirm to us. If no why no.

    • Caronlina

      Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the present controversial and unwanted Emeer of Kano. Mind you, PT has since deleted the investigative report of Sanusi’s scandal from its website. This is why I know there will be many journalists in the hottest parts of hell. It will be nice to see Fashola & Rotimi in jail. Criminals they are. Hardened to the core.

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    Former president Ebele Jonathan, was truly an ill-luck leader to Nigeria.Mr Jonathan ruled NIgeria for six years to enrich himself,wife Dame Patience Faka Jonathan and special notable fake fuel-importers that used fuel-subsidy scam to defrauded our national treasuries especially in CBN and NNPC.They should all be recalled back to appear before anti-corruption tribunal in order to recover our stolen patrimony.

  • Public Interest

    Premium Times Editor,

    GOODLUCK JONATHAN MUST BE DETAINED FOR CRIMINAL TRIAL

    It is actually irrelevant what a thief uses stolen money for.
    A crime of stealing does not concern itself at all with such purpose.
    Goodluck Jonathan is a thief. He along with Jide Omokore conspired to steal
    $4.5 billion of oil revenues under the guise of waivers and strategic alliance
    with NNPC. Ditto Jonathan conspired with Adoke Mohammed (his empty-headed
    attorney general)     to moneylaunder $1.2 billion dollars of oil revenue on the
    transfer by sale of Nigeria’s oil bloc OPL 245 – which is now a subject of
    criminal investigation in America, Nigeria and Italy. Not done, Goodluck
    Jonathan conspired with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to steal 700 million dollars from
    Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund without any legislative or executive council
    approval. Jonathan then falsified official records to say that Nigeria’s
    Sovereign Wealth Fund had one billion dollars as at his hand-over on
    29th May. Everything around Goodluck Jonathan smells. Thieves smell.
    For contrary to all his lies, the Sovereign Wealth Fund had just $300m.

  • Okey

    We are only getting one side of the story, why not the whole ? Federal moneys sponsored Jonathan’s presidential campaigns, whilst states’ moneys sponsored Buhari’s presidential campaigns. Please beam a search-light on Lagos and Rivers states finances and withdrawals at the time, for example, so we can appreciate how “we are all involved.” Until that was done, I won’t accept one-sided sainthood.

    • ig

      They are currently dealing with issues at hand, if you have any corrupt evidence against Buhari campaign you can please go to efcc immediately.

  • Dazmillion

    My issue is no longer with Jonathan. He has proven himself to be a thief time and again, him and his baby elephant of a wife. The main problem is that Buhari knows about this major theft of government funds. Yet he ignored it and charged Dasuki instead with hoarding fire arms. A minor offence which Buhari knows Dasuki will eventually wriggle his way out of by claiming to the courts that the weapons belong to government security agents posted to his residence.

    Nigerians should take Buhari and APC fight against corruption with a pinch of salt till they arrest Jonathan and charge him to court with stealing and money laundering.

  • Simeon

    Jonathan is the worst thing that ever happened to Nigeria. He came and destroyed. May he no longer be able to enjoy the fruit of his thievery

    • ig

      I have said this many times before that Jonathan is the most corrupt president in the history of our country. Even Abacha didn’t try this mess. I could say Abacha was a saint compared to GEJ.

  • Curseless

    This is not only atrocious but it is sinful. How can the same government shouting that the Nigerian youths are unemployed and the economy is tanking be sleazing the whole nation like this? If you want to steal, then steal but do not take the ATM machine with you and for all I care people will be talking about Buhari is vindictive, and some will be shouting that Jonathan was the best President ever and the question will be on what basis if these people also are not wicked deep inside. It was revealed that this massive looting was taking place shortly before the election but some hyenas were cackling foul in the name of solidarity and ethnic bigotry. How can a nation grow and make progress in this kind of environment and how can our elective officials be so patently wicked and moronic in their thinking. Buhari said if we do not kill corruption it will kill us and I dare to say he is 100% correct. Dear President, the nation is behind you and may the God Almighty grant you the grave and the strength to root out this monster from our land. Im sure some naysayers will start pouring out vituperations now and I can understand because they also belong to what the Bible calls “the congregation of the wicked”

    • Fairgame

      Only empty heads will believe the propaganda by the brainless, directionless governing party. Their obsession with Jobathsn is clearly a mental illness now. Till date not one shred of evidence to back up the propaganda, no prosecutions of these so called corrupt people in any court. Gullible mumus like you,

      • Guguru

        Silence.

      • Curseless

        Well, we will find out when the trial begins and I do hope at that point you will at least be bold enough to say you are sorry.

  • Fairgame

    If this Nasiru El Rufai tales by moonlight is to be believed then Buhari is truly brain less. Propaganda it remains until there is actionable evidence admissible in a court of law. So far all APC has done is run their mouth in the APC sponsored media outlets- punch, premium times, Sahara reporters.

  • Fairgame

    APC using propaganda to distract Nigetians from the fact that there is still no economic policy, no foreign policy, no cabinet, nothing and the days still counting. Feeding the populace with propaganda to hide their gross incompetence.

    • Awolo

      True talk. Tales by moonlight.

    • Ukwatt

      Nigeria’s foreign reserves falls by 93b in 111 days of Buhari’s presidency BUT you never get this kind of story in premium times of Sahara reporters. They are drunken with ethnicity. Read TheCable, This day, etc for more details. Na so Yoruba man life be oh. Wayo all the way.

  • T

    BREaKING!!!!
    He has collapsed again.

  • Dr. Spino Ojelade

    This is the highest height of irresponsible journalism to publish details of monies released for security and intelligence matters, and seek to make it look like the funds went for political activities.
    Are there still journalists in this country with their heads screwed on properly? Did you even read the selective memos they published? Haba, Premium Times! Has journalism become that base?
    When there was renewed onslaught against Boko Haram before the elections, did you think it was prosecuted with arms and ammunition bought with sea water? Premium Times, you are allowing people pass on selective documents to you for mischievous and heinous motives. Please treat your readers like they have brains.

    • Wale

      A beg, which arms and ammunitions were bought? Even the last COD confirmed they didn’t buy any military supplies; in fact even if they had is it not supposed to be via trackable electronic means, like a government cheque? What kind of paid ole, barawo are you! Se you are no longer getting free egunje and it is paining you. Corrupt bastards – you whole lot!!!

    • ig

      What the hell are you talking about? The first question you should ask yourself before commenting here is, was the money appropriated in our national budget? second question.Why would cash payment be made instead of wire transfer if the money was truly meant for security and intelligence as you have mentioned. My God,why are some Nigerians so daft to the extent that they misinterpret our constitution. Mr man you claimed to be a Doctor but reasoning like you never attended collage. Read the topic properly before making any comment. There are two basic elements in the topic which are CORRUPTION AND VIOLATION OF OUR CONSTITUTION.

      PLEASE WAKE UP NIGERIANS

    • Guguru

      Dokita Ojelade,

      We call it press freedom in a democracy. Jonathan used mercenaries to fight Boko Haram. He paid them $400 per day. All e-rats are up in arms about the extent of exposure of the thievery and criminal conduct of Jonathan and his gang of thiefs. I see it pains you to see that the truth is being told.

    • GARVEY

      Bu­hari’s government does not have respect for the rule of law; this is a government that is thoroughly disconnected from democratic norms. It has control of the Nigerian Police, the Armed forces, the Daura SSS, the INEC and other institutions. They are going to ma­nipulate the process to capture and conquer Bayelsa State. But I know the Ijaw people. You do not dare the Ijaw people. You do not push the Ijaw people because when you push the Ijaw people, when they charge back at you, it will be very dangerous. I think if President Buhari is sensible, which I do not think he is, he should allow the December 5 election to follow the rule of law. Let the election be free and fair. If there is a free and fair election, Governor Seriake Dickson will win in all the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State.DOKUBO ASARE

      • Ibrahim Tudu

        yes we have seen the ignorance and clueness of the Ijaw sons and daughters. we dare them and kicked them out of relevance. what are you saying?

      • ig

        LOL. Tell your atm machine in the government house Bayelsa state that they have failed this time around. free and fair election no magomago

  • Marcus Garvey

    Buhari is a pretentious anti-corruption crusader. The trajectory of a man’s journey in public life matters but Nigerians seems to to have erasable memory tend to pretend as if they are not aware of the criminal past of Buhari whop happens to be an Omen of disaster-

    He is an oligarch who does not believe in equality before the law. The way he jailed Lateef Jakande, Jim Nwobodo, Ambrose Ali, Pa Adekunle Ajasin, Chief Ayo Ojewumi on cases that had no foundation and allowed Awwal Ibrahim, the then Niger State governor, who was arrested in Heathrow Airport in London with 14 million pounds sterling and several millions of Niara and dollars to be under house arrest is my evidence. He also allowed Shehu Kangiwa, Sokoto State Governor who conducted and supervised the famous Bakolori Massacre of poor peasant farmers whose land were appropriated without compesation to remain under house arrest.

    a) Ayo Ojewumi became blind as a result of his imprisonment over false charges and died shortly after.

    (b) Prof. Ambrose Alli also became blind as a result of this false imprisonment. When he died, he had only one undeveloped plot of land to his name.

    1© Pa Adekule Ajasin was never the same after his eventual release and remained sickly for the rest of his life. Whe he died, he never had any property anywhere in the world except the one he had built from his sweat as long term teacher and school principal in Owo township.

  • Awolo

    This
    Premium Times is truly a gossip online medium where gossip mongers
    gather to speculate falsehood. Hear them in this concocted story:
    “Insiders at the CBN said the huge cash were carted away in bullion
    vans.” With what would the government have used to cart money from the
    CBN? Maybe the government would have used molue or even tipper, in
    order for the government of Dr Jonathan to be seen as modest in the eyes
    of the Apes in APC.

    • David Igboanugo

      So let me get your logic here. You cannot think of a way huge sums of money can be moved from a bank, therefore the story is false? You must be very intelligent.

  • Mama Kay

    All the f00lish paid GEJ e-rats are doing a really bad job.

    All their contributions are so irrelevant and childish, a very p00r job defending their benefactor.

    Try showcasing any achievements of his administration and stop trying to defend the massive l00ting.

    Nigerians are wise people.

  • Uncle Gaga (Bruce Wayne)

    Spent 67.2 billion on election and still lost!

  • Lawrence Agha

    There is a right and a wrong way of reporting sensitive news like this. The Premium Times just took the wrong way. In any government, there’re certian issues that are handled in coded language, this reporter cannot claim ignorance of this. Despite the fact that the Premium Times did not get the views of the men they mentioned, they still went ahead to “report authoritatively” Where and how could former President Goodluck Jonathan, possibly stockpile 67 Billion Naira for his personal use? The premium Times should understand that some people who visit their website still have a bit of common sense to analyze information.

    • Uncle Gaga (Bruce Wayne)

      It was for the election. Not personal use…it says so in the headline.

    • Sword of Damocles

      no, i think the question IS: why did GEJ break the Nigeria’s Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011(which HE signed into law) by cash withdrawing 67.2B Naira? Here is what the Law he signed SAYS:

      No person or body corporate shall, except in a transaction through a financial institution, make or accept cash payment of a sum exceeding- (a) N5,000,000.00 or its equivalent, in the case of an individual; or (b)N10,000,000.00 or its equivalent in the case of a body corporate.”

      Now answer that question FIRST!! Wishing Banana Republic upon yourself, your countrymen & your seed, anser the damn question!!

    • total

      Sir, I just found out that the Premium times are looking for an editor and from the look of things, I think you will be a better person for that position. Therefore, I beg of you to apply.

    • Guguru

      Lawrence,

      I see you are pained by a news that paints your savior, Jonathan, in bad light. It hurts you so much, right?

    • tundemash

      Did u read this upside down ?
      So how did u know PremiumTimes did not get teh views of the men they mention if not that PremiumTimes said so in this report ?
      And where did PremiumTimes insinuate Dumbo use teh money for personal use unless you equate the use of it for election as rigging as personal purpose anyway.
      You have every right to support your looting masters but in doing so, try not to come across as d@ft !

  • burning spear

    Ethiopia Over Takes Nigeria As Fastest Growing Economy.
    Nigeria Drops Out Of List. While Buhari and his cohorts cook up fake stories because they have no brain with which to move the country forward—so they have to act as if the elections are not over and done with–The reporter who wrote this Youba alawada story must be insane——-where was Buhari when Abacha used bullion vans to steal my oil revenue–from CBN? And–where did Buhari obtain the money with which he erected his 2.6 billion dollars mansion in Abuja–Maybe from the ground-nut pyramids—–ati resources from the cotton 419 fields in the Fulani North

    • Guguru

      Smoldering Spear,

      Is that the funky dream your mind creates these days? If you drink a cup of freshly squeezed orange juice, you could get better in minutes. LOL.

      • BURNING SPEAR

        RADIO BIAFRA—–WAS RIGHT TO HAVE DESCRIBED U AS AN IBO—WHO WAS FATHERED BY A FULANI SOLDIER–SO NO BRAIN–EVEN FROM GHANA COMES A REPORT ABOUT THE ANIMAL IN BUHARI

        • Guguru

          Smoldering Spear,

          LOL. Hatred will eat you up if you don’t stop hating. LOL.

  • ig

    I am glad Jonathan and his PDP were voted out, if not by now Nigeria would have being sold to Niger Republic.

    • Guguru

      Boko Haram was also on the verge of declaring Borno State as their caliphate under Jonathan.

    • ABACHA

      WAS NIGERIA SOLD OFF WHILE ABACHA WAS STEALING THE NATION BLIND-

      • ig

        Oh don’t be silly my friend, Abacha was a complete saint compared to your so called GEJ. If Abacha had stole like GEJ maybe PDP won’t have even exist.

  • Guguru

    Jonathan was looting Nigeria while doing nothing to help fight Boko Haram. His whole ambition was how to loot Nigeria dry. Today, there is hardly any noise being made by Boko Haram. it has been two weeks since i last heard about any killings. All of this is happening in 100 days of Buhari’s leadership.

  • kwame

    The real reason why African countries will neither never attain a civilized nation status nor industrialization rests squarely on the following adoopoints:
    1. The methodology the continent employs in selecting or electing its presidents/heads of state.
    2. The caliber of men/women (a direct consequence of point 1 above)
    3. The fact that most African countries are a forced union – a creation of colonial Europe

    – How many countries in Europe or America or other African countries like South Africa, Ghana, Namibia, Kenya etc will condescend to picking a man like Buhari with no education but an overall failure in his high school exams?

    – How many Nigerians who voted for Buhari will sincerely choose a CEO or MD with abysmal educational qualifications and a horrendous reputation of partaking in a senseless blood- letting Abacha’s regime as head of his/her billion naira company?

    – How many local & international appointments did Buhari receive in 31yrs since he was booted out of office? Nil. Except from blood spilling Abacha. Is there any non- governmental institution at home or abroad which will give a Buhari an appointment? None.

    So, how did he become a president? – Is Nigeria really a country? Because some say it is more of a continent.

    As a Nigerian Ghanaian, I am pretty sure Buhari will not even win a district election in Ghana. So what is really happening in Nigeria? In terms of education, eloquence, sophistication, intelligence, smartness etc, how does Buhari stand juxtaposed with Nnamdi Azikiwe, Anthony Enahoro and other nationalists who chased the economic migrants – the Britons away from Nigeria? They were all sharp minds like Nkruma and did not have to resort to forest armies to score political points. They campaigned with intellect and not with suicide bombers.

    Sadly, 57yrs after, the political space has become open to the inaudibly incoherent and the unintelligent as long as you can command an army from the forest. Is this how we will attain greatness? By continually lowering standards to accommodate a section of our forced union?

    I suggest Break up of Nigeria to pre 1914 republics or countries as still the best option. Every country can then develop at its own pace. and there will be no need for terrorism.

  • garvey

    Thank u kwame for speaking truth to the animals in Nigeria—-Buhari it was who introduced Ghana must go

  • garvey

    stop deleting comments—–PT—pls—-allow us post comments freely——-fulani ati yoruba media houses-BIKO

  • Guguru

    If your brain is working correctly, please read the nonsense being written by the PDPigs and Jonathanians. They are not upset that money was stolen but they are upset that PT exposed the criminal conduct of Jonathan and his gang of thieves.

    • BURNING SPEAR

      MONKEY U CALL THIS AN EXPO ABI–U MUST BE INSANE——WAS PT ABLE TO EXPOSE THE MANSION OWNED BY BUHARI –WHAT ABOUT HIS FAKE SCHOOL CERT—‘ MONEY SPENT ON OUR SECUIRTY SHOULD NOT BE TURNED INTO A CAMPAIGN ISSUE BY BUHARI——————–

      • Guguru

        Smoldering Spear,

        What mansion? Is it the mansion your mommy made for you with Lego blocks?

    • ig

      lol

  • Tanko Maihula

    hhmmm………. deris God wooo……………….

  • John Matthew

    GEJ had the right to authorize such withdrawals for special purpose. Premium times is telling fake story, the writer was paid.

    • Sword of Damocles

      “GEJ had the right to authorize such withdrawals for special purpose.” YEAH?

      Now tell us under what law does he have that right? we are waiting to hear your esteemed extrapolation. Carry on….

    • ig

      Do you live in jungle?

    • tundemash

      What special purpose do u need to withdraw N67Bn CASH for ? Are u sane at all or u just had too much to drink early in the morning ?

  • DOKUBO

    Buhari Represents Darkness –Asari Dokubo

    **Says Nigeria has no future under Buhari.

    Leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, has said that President Muham­madu Buhari’s administration has failed to meet the expectation of the people as it lacks any focus to reposition the na­tion.

    • ig

      Then you are a ram like your Dokubo. You should be ashamed for associating yourself with a thug like Asari

    • tundemash

      A d@ft quoting a Mujahideen criminal !

  • Guguru

    Jonathanians don’t know whether they should commit suicide by jumping into the ocean or whether they should do so by hugging a transformer with a wet t-shirt. Their whole ramblings is about how to commit suicide, which they must, in order to protest their perceived unjust treatment of their lord, deity, and savior, called Goodluck Jonathan.

    • BURNING SPEAR

      @WAHALA U ARE AN iBO MAN—-RADIO BIAFRA IS AWARE OF YOUR TYPE–IN NIGERIA——-WITH THE FULANI BLOOD FLOWING IN U——–WHAT U NEED IS OUR PITY—GHANA HAS SPOKEN–WHAT ABOUT U’?

      • Guguru

        I am not Wahala. Unless you are losing your mind or that you have turned rabid, I don’t see how you could refer to me as Wahala.

  • REDEEM

    MORE REASONS WHY BUHARI MAY BE GUNNING FOR JUNIOR SARAKI’S HEAD:

    FACT: Late Dr. Olusola Saraki, the Father Of Nigeria’s Senate President (Bukola Saraki), was A One Time Senate Leader In The 2nd Republic Senate Between 1979-1983.

    FACT: In 1983, When The Committee He Chaired Was About Probing the Purportedly Missing $2.8 Billion,Which Was Allegedly Said To Have Disappeared From the Coffers Of NNPC Between 1977-1978; which is When Buhari Was The Minister Of Petroleum Resources.

    The Army Struck And Usurped Power Via A Bloodless Coup D’etat; After Which Buhari Was Installed Nigeria’s Head Of State.

    FACT: Late Abubakar Olusola Saraki Was Thrown Behind Bars Together With Many Other Politicians Of That Era By Same Buhari.

    FACT: Sadly & Unfortunately, The $2.8 Billion Probe Was Also swept up and thrown into a huge Trash can!
    FACT: 32 Years Later, Nobody Has Told Nigerians Where The Missing $2.8 Billion has gone. Also, Successive Nigerian Heads Of State / Presidents Till Date Have Not Deemeed It Pertinent To Look Into The Issue Of the Missing $2.8 Billion Ever Again!

    A patriotic social media activists is heard asking:
    “… Abeg, Make Una Help Me Check The Value Wey $2.8 Billion In 1977 / 78 Go Be For This 2O15?

    By Kingsley Okoruwa

  • Guguru

    Please refer the PDPigs, e-rats, and Jonathanians to the suicide commencement Center so that they can commit their suicide in peace.

  • THE APES IN APC ARE HERE AGAIN

    MORE REASONS WHY BUHARI MAY BE GUNNING FOR JUNIOR SARAKI’S HEAD:

    FACT: Late Dr. Olusola Saraki, the Father Of Nigeria’s Senate President (Bukola Saraki), was A One Time Senate Leader In The 2nd Republic Senate Between 1979-1983.

    FACT: In 1983, When The Committee He Chaired Was About Probing the Purportedly Missing $2.8 Billion,Which Was Allegedly Said To Have Disappeared From the Coffers Of NNPC Between 1977-1978; which is When Buhari Was The Minister Of Petroleum Resources.

    The Army Struck And Usurped Power Via A Bloodless Coup D’etat; After Which Buhari Was Installed Nigeria’s Head Of State.

    FACT: Late Abubakar Olusola Saraki Was Thrown Behind Bars Together With Many Other Politicians Of That Era By Same Buhari.

    FACT: Sadly & Unfortunately, The $2.8 Billion Probe Was Also swept up and thrown into a huge Trash can!
    FACT: 32 Years Later, Nobody Has Told Nigerians Where The Missing $2.8 Billion has gone. Also, Successive Nigerian Heads Of State / Presidents Till Date Have Not Deemeed It Pertinent To Look Into The Issue Of the Missing $2.8 Billion Ever Again!

    A patriotic social media activists is heard asking:
    “… Abeg, Make Una Help Me Check The Value Wey $2.8 Billion In 1977 / 78 Go Be For This 2O15?———————–

    By Kingsley Okoruwa

    • Guguru

      Nothing you said is a fact until you support it with a reputable source of information. Otherwise, all you have are fables. LOL.

  • Guguru

    Jonathan the liar.

    “The Presidency and other ministries, departments and agencies of government will spend N836.6m for the fuelling of plants and generators in 2014.

    The amount is contained in the 2014 budget proposal before the National Assembly.

    The figure is striking when considered from the standpoint that the government, had after the privatization of the power sector promised that Nigerians would begin to see significant improvement in power supply from the first quarter of next year.”

    http://www(dot)punchng(dot)com/news/presidency-others-to-fuel-generators-with-n836-6m-in-2014/

    • redeem

      LOOK AT THE RUBBISH AN IBO MAN WHO CLAIMS TO WANT THE SOUTH SOUTH TEAM UP WITH THE SOUTH EAST IS PENNING FOR BUHARI–No brain—-the first power plant was built in LAGOS IN 1897———–Nigeria has had over 9 heads of state–since 1960–show us the progress buhari made in the power sector when he was head of state—obj spent more than 17b when oil was selling at 145 dollars per barrel–yet we had not light–is it under the 5 yrs rule of Jonathan that u an Ibo man expected Jonathan to beat the record of Zik’ in the south east—–through the provision of light? Animals

      • Guguru

        redeem,

        Try redeeming your mind. Buhari is not a criminal like Jonathan. He has no history of committing any sort of heist against the Nigerian republic. LOL.

  • BURNING SPEAR

    Happening Now: Akwa Ibom State To Stop The Use And Deployment Of DSS As Its Security Outfit.
    Bashiga!
    This is democracy in action. Buhari shoulda known it. No to repressive government in Nigeria! Now!

  • Guguru

    Jonathan’s own words, full of lies

    “There is need for these few Nigerians to be good ambassadors of Nigeria so that people will not see Nigeria and Nigerians as corrupt and criminal-minded people and nation,’’ Mr. Jonathan said.

    The president said he was totally committed to what was right for the country at all times.

    “I promise Nigerians that the issue of power will be solved as soon as the privatisation of power sector is completed.”

    http://www(dot)premiumtimesng(dot)com/news/133063-jonathan-shocked-by-huge-number-of-nigerians-in-south-african-prisons(dot)html

    • REDEEM

      what is wrong with the above comments–did he mention radio Biafra–or boko haram ati OPC

      • Guguru

        Redeem,

        Even if Jonathan poops in the Aso Rock, you will always say it smells good.

        • T Man

          Continue to dream about Gej till you die in the Mighty name of Jesus Christ, the son of the living God, amen!

          • Guguru

            T Man,

            Does the “T” in your pseudonym mean “tattered toad”?

  • SAM .A

    PT journalists should do Nigrerians a favor , by giving a copy of this their investigation with certified copies of how 67.2billion was withdrawn from CBN by Jonathan and his cronies within 6months to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Bishops David Oyedepo ,and Oritsajafor, Pastor TB Joshua. Ask all of them whether this was the same Jonathan they have been praying for or Jonathan from the creek.

    • Guguru

      Are you asking religious criminals to identify a political criminal? Oyedepo is banned from ever traveling to the UK, Oritsejafor was implicated in money laundering, TB Joshua had several South Africans die in his property.

      • burning spear

        @WAHALA –IS MBAKA AMONG THOSE RELIGIOUS CRIMINALS FROM THE SOUTH EAST’? LET HIM SPEAK UP ON THE MINISTERIAL APPOINTMENTS of BUHARI————–And the fate of radio Biafra in Nigeria biko

        • Guguru

          Smoldering spear,

          I am not Wahala. By the way, did your mommy feed you your goat milk today?

  • Du Covenant

    Leaders are born not made!. GEJ was made!!.

  • redeem

    A house divided against itself!

    The issuance of a bench warrant of arrest by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, on Friday against Senate President Bukola Saraki has polarized the All Progressives Congress, APC, as President Muhammadu Buhari has maintained silence over the debacle. The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Timi Frank, in an open letter to the President on Saturday, September 19 titled “Urgent Need to End This Impunity against Saraki” published by Nation called on Buhari to intervene in the Saraki episode so that the crisis will not consume the APC.

    • Sword of Damocles

      Your strategic discernment of the Saraki affair is fundamentally unsound. broaden your mind, and you may yet solve the puzzle. Please lets not talk about dead men(Saraki, et al). Focus your mind on that common thief from Otuoke, and his gang of marauders. Helped any?

  • Guguru

    Nigerian people: Dr. Jonathan, what is your goal and mission for Nigeria as President?

    Dr. Jonathan: Well, I have taken some time to study the socio-political landscape and I think Nigeria needs a financial engineering that wold place all of her people on the path of hope.

    Nigerian People: Can you elaborate more on “financial engineering” and “hope”?

    Dr. Jonathan: Yes, I mean looting and allowing my friends to loot without hindrance, while talking up nonsense to keep the Nigerians people yearning for that which they will never see, touch, or even receive. The fact remains that my mind thinks Nigerians are here to serve me because i am a minority. The future of Nigeria depends not on the policies i put in place but on how quickly I can loot Nigeria before I leave office. Nigerians depend on me to loot on their behalf.

  • REDEEM

    Buhari has asked the Federal Government to stop the clampdown of Boko Haram insurgents, saying Niger Delta Militants were never killed or properties belonging to them destroyed.

  • Public Interest

    Premium Times Editor,

    JONATHAN MUST BE DETAINED FOR CRIMINAL TRIAL

    It is actually irrelevant what a thief uses stolen money for.
    A crime of stealing does not concern itself at all with such purpose.
    Goodluck Jonathan is a thief. He along with Jide Omokore conspired to steal
    $4.5 billion of oil revenues under the guise of waivers and strategic alliance
    with NNPC. Ditto Jonathan conspired with Adoke Mohammed (his empty-headed
    attorney general) to moneylaunder $1.2 billion dollars of oil revenue on the
    transfer by sale of Nigeria’s oil bloc OPL 245 – which is now a subject of
    criminal investigation in America, Nigeria and Italy. Not done, Goodluck
    Jonathan conspired with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to steal 700 million dollars from
    Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund without any legislative or executive council
    approval. Jonathan then falsified official records to say that Nigeria’s
    Sovereign Wealth Fund had one billion dollars as at his hand-over on
    29th May. Everything around Goodluck Jonathan smells. Thieves smell.
    For contrary to all his lies, the Sovereign Wealth Fund had just $300m.

    • Mark Alile

      @Public Interest,

      I AM A FANATIC OF JONATHAN AND PDP BUT I CAN’T DEFEND ANY OF THESE THINGS.

      • NoSpinEd

        Good for you. Neither can any honest reader. The facts speak for themselves.

        • Alkalimam@yahoo.com

          BUT THIS IS ALL WE KNOW………….

          • ₦38.23billion developed legs and got missing in Central Bank under Sanusi Lamido Sanusi,
          • ₦1.97billion was paid out in cash and entered on Central Bank accounts as “inexplicable expense”
          by Sanusi Lamido Sanusi,
          • ₦20billion was paid out in cash as Legal Fees by Sanusi Lamido to persons un-known,
          • ₦3.086billion was paid out in cash by Sanusi Lamido as expense ostensibly to promote
          Central Bank image,
          • ₦160billion was paid out for Central Bank on self-determined activities,
          • ₦240billion was discretionally doled out at will as ‘donations’ by Sanusi Lamido,
          • ₦1.12billion was taken in cash and entered as paid to a non-operating airline for charter service,
          • ₦1.12billion was claimed as spent by Sanusi Lamido on luncheon for CBN police guards in one year.

    • Sukhoi

      Are you aware that supposed Attorney General ministerial nominee Femi Falana has been Jide Omokore Personal lawyer for the past three years!!

      • kunle Ajala

        ……Yes, Oh, Femi Falana is a dangerous enabler of stealing and corruption in Nigeria……..

        • By Popular Demand

          • Arrest Raji Fashola for investigation to verify Lagos state’s cash

          revenue of 2.42 TRILLION NAIRA he orally claimed to have spent;

          and on top of it, incurred another 512 billion Naira as debt overhang

          on Lagos state, without the required physical evidence of that 2.42

          TRILLION NAIRA claimed expenditure to warrant this whopping debt.

  • REDEEM

    3. He jailed Ndukar Irabor and Tunde Thompson of the Guardian on stories that were factually true under Decree 4. He had told the Nigerian journalists then that it did not matter whether the story reported was true or not, if his regime did not like it, the writer would go to jail.

    4. He supervised the smuggling of 53 suitcases filled with cash througth the MMA against the protests of General Tunde Idiagbon and ironically, Abubakar Atiku, the then Director General of the Customs who later became the Vice President and a compromised politician himself. This smuggling of the suit cases were supervised by his ADC, Col. Mustapha Jokolo.

    5. He jailed Fela Anikulapo -Kuti on trumped up charges under emergency law which prompted the sentencing judge to confess that he was ordered to do so and apologised to the late musician. It was Buhari’s administration that said it has “decided to deal with this Fela problem once and for all.”

    • Julius

      Biafra must be better than this. Why aint you leave Nigeria is the question. I wont bother myself with Nigeria wahala if I were you as a biafrian. Biko, give it a rest. Put more effort in making sure your utopia, see no evil , do no evil brand new republic gets off on a sound note Abeg, leave us alone ooo. Thank you

  • Layo

    If it is possible to hang people by the balls, Jonathief will be number one. Abacha na kindergarten compared to Jonathief, he is a born thief. Now I can understand why USD was like pure water during the last election. Jaguda.

  • Straightalk2

    ONLY A BLOODY REVOLUTION CAN SAVE NIGERIA.

    • NoSpinEd

      I understand your frustration. But would you want a bloody revolution if you knew that your blood and that of your loved ones would be the first to be shed?

      • achu

        @nospined:disqus

        Which democratic process is that? You get sense so? When Ebele Jonathan was using truck to carry
        67 billion Naira from Central Bank, which democratic tyre did he use in the truck to steal the money?
        Now we want to take back our money, you are saying we must first go and look for democratic.process.
        Do you have sense at all? Is it not after we take the money back that we’ll look for democratic process?
        Even the democratic process we’ll look for at that time is to choose to either hang or execute Jonathan.

        • REDEEM

          @WHALA WHERE WAS BUHARI WHEN ABACHA STOLE US BLIND

          • David Glavda

            NoSpin-Ed:

            With Nigeria almost in ruins today, several Nigerian journalists who call
            black white; and, whitewash criminals for brown envelopes, will not escape
            the imminent revolutionary cleansing of Nigeria, because with their pens
            they wrote nonsense, to defend official theft of their country’s cash assets
            by laundering the official thieves as ‘great men’ and describing brazen thieves
            as ‘Man of the Year’. There is surely no immunity for journalism in a revolution.
            These insane journalists will be subjected to the same pain and penalty as the
            official thieves they covered up;like Goodluck Jonathan and Raji Fashola in Lagos.

          • Prayerwarrior@aol.com

            IF A REVOLUTION IS COMING TO TAKE OUT THE JOURNALISTS WHO COVERED UP
            THE THEFTS OF RAJI FASHOLA IN LAGOS STATE, THEN, MY HEART AND PRAYERS

            ARE WITH TUNDE FAGBENLE, JIMI DISU, AYO OLUKOTUN, AND, SAM OMATESYE.

          • Prayer2warrior@aol.com

            IF A REVOLUTION IS COMING TO TAKE OUT THE JOURNALISTS WHO COVERED UP
            THE THEFTS OF RAJI FASHOLA IN LAGOS STATE, THEN, MY HEART AND PRAYERS
            ARE WITH TUNDE FAGBENLE, JIMI DISU, AYO OLUKOTUN, AND, SAM OMATESYE.

          • No Comment

            “The only way to stop us from stealing is to stone us. The Nigerian followers
            are as guilty as the Nigerian leaders. The Nigerian institutions are compromised
            and there is no alternative to them as it is. Nigerians appear not to be against stealing
            and corruption but only against how long you stay stealing and being corrupt.
            Don’t ever expect those in public office to fight corruption on these facts.”

            ….…..Governor Rotimi Amaechi

            (Rivers state, June 30th, 2014)

        • NoSpinEd

          Be glad we do have a democracy. These revelations are clear violations of the law. Let the prosecution begin in earnest. May the rule of law prevail over jungle justice.

          • Ejiofor Andrew

            Me i can’t call the thief-thief rashes all over Nigeria a democracy. This is not a democracy!!

  • share Idea

    PT please can you confirm that Buhari is still the president? If yes, why can’t he charge GEJ to court if he knows that all these media gossip is the truth why newspaper conviction. Nigeria we hail thee

    • tundemash

      If we are to follow your warped logic, Jonathan was never a President of Nigeria then when Buhari and APC or some Northern leaders were being accused of sponsoring Boko Haram because i can’t recollect Dumbo’s govt charging them to court.
      Also Dumbo was not President of Nigeria when AiT was sponsored to carry some news of Tinubu being corrupt and i can’t recollect Dumbo’s govt. charging them to court.

      Mr. Cl0wn Idea, Buhari does not work by your own timings. Each and everyone of your looting masters will answer for their crimes at the appointed time. This report was a private investigation by PremiunTimes and how it translated to an official report of Buhari’s govt can only be an imagination of a jittery e-rat like you. So don’t be in a hurry, the anit-corruption movie will get to a “cinema” close to you soon.

      • burning spear

        U ARE A BIG HE goat–sadly u are Ibo–man using Yoruba name to post yr janjaweed regional comments——u brought us to this level of emptiness——-with your double standards——-where were u when Buhari said abacha did not steal one kobo——-show me one Fulani governor who was charged with corruption and went to jail in Nigerian since 1960–or just shut up—-What happened to Lamido when he was reminded in prison till October? was he able to stay in jail till then—without the Sultan of Sokoto calling for his immediate—was Alams ever granted bail by any court——of law in Nigeria—-?—u are a mental case—-a disgrace to what knowledge seems to stand for-in Africa–

        • Julius

          Posting your rant 2-3 times shows that you are desperate. For what, I dont know. You really need help. Seems to me that somebody is paying you for these garbage you post daily.

      • BURNING SPEAR

        U ARE A BIG HE goat–sadly u are Ibo–man using Yoruba name to post yr janjaweed regional comments——u brought us to this level of emptiness——-with your double standards——-where were u when Buhari said Abacha did not steal one kobo——-show me one Fulani governor who was charged with corruption and went to jail in Nigerian since 1960–or just shut up—-What happened to Lamido when he was reminded in prison till October? Was he able to stay in jail till then—without the Sultan of Sokoto calling for his immediate—was Alams ever granted bail by any court——of law in Nigeria—-?—u are a mental case—-a disgrace to what knowledge seems to stand for-in Africa–

        • tundemash

          F00l , if you have a problem with the Ibo man, u better face him and stop hallucinating calling everyone Ibo. Olodo ode !

    • Julius

      You lack the capacity to think !. Same thing can be said about JOnathan, following the rubbish you posted.

  • REDEEM

    He has not built anything and there is no policy thrust. There is no economic poli­cy and there is nothing in place to show that a government is in power. Somebody is manag­ing the country as a sole administrator. This is how Hitler came. Everybody who supported him was applauding him until it was too late.

    • dappy daps

      I’m sorry sir, your comments are as clueless as Jonathan. The topic today is clearly stated. But for some dumbos who want to justify corruption by saying did it all start today? Keeps making senseless comments, Mr Redeem how does ur Hitler and co talk affect the fact that Jonathan is a common criminal ure trying to justify? If Buhari doesn’t start it, someone else will.. remove the wool off ur eye and stop the. Bias

      • REDEEM

        MONKEY CORRUPTION STARTED BETWEEN ABACHA AND BUHARI—-MAYBE U ARE ALMOST BRAIN DEAD–SOMEWHERE IN EUROPE–SO DO NOT KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT HOW BUHARI GAVE A THIEF LIKE ABACHA PASS MARK

  • REDEEM

    Buhari has not built anything and there is no policy thrust. There is no economic poli­cy and there is nothing in place to show that a government is in power. Somebody is manag­ing the country as a sole administrator. This is how Hitler came. Everybody who supported him was applauding him until it was too late to stop Hitler.

  • REDEEM

    stop deleting comments PT—————————————Contrary to claims that the coup that brought in General Buhari as the Head of state was executed to save Nigeria from drifting into chaos, it has been revealed that the coup was carried out in order to save Buhari from facing the wrath of the law for his corrupt practices. The revelation was made recently by Chief Edwin K Clark, Nigeria’s elder stateman and former Federal Commissioner for Information, while reacting to General Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that he will not probe leaders who have been overseeing Nigeria’s affairs from 1999 till date if elected during the 2015 presidential elections. Chief Clark said Buhari was involved in the disappearance of about $2.8b from NNPC account when he, Gen Buhari, was oil minister under the military junta headed by Gen Olusegun Obasanjo. Shagari was said to have ordered the probe of the disappearance of the money. The probe was said to have been concluded and the report submitted to the National Assembly which was about to act on the probe report when Buhari and his fellow coupists struck and sacked the democratically elected government of Shehu Shagari through coup.

    • Point blank

      We only know Edwin Clarke as elder state thief, not elder statesman; he can say anything rubbish without substance.

      • BURNING SPEAR

        @WAHALA——NEE BIAFRA RADIO———-THE GREATEST MIND WE HAVE IN NIGERIA–MOST ESPECIALLY THE SS—ARE THE CLARKS——–CHECK THEIR FAMILY HISTORY–AT LEAST WE KNOW THEIR- ROOTS–LET US KNOW THE FAMILY HISTORY OF BUHARI–WHERE THE FATHER AND MOTHER HAILS FROM IN NIGERIA——-

  • E dey happen

    ………AND NOW, WITH JONATHAN’S TYPE OF THEFTS

    “In Nigeria, the pauperized many have sent a memo to the criminally-rich few:
    ‘We will not allow you to enjoy your ill-gotten gains in peace. We will hound
    you and pursue you everywhere you go. When you buy your Hummers,
    we will snatch them. When you send your children to expensive schools,
    we will kidnap them. When you retreat to your billion-naira homes,
    you will have to sleep with one eye open. With every knock,
    you will panic and tremble, fearing it could be nemesis at the door”.

    ………Femi Aribisala

    [August 27th, 2013]

  • Straightalk2

    ONLY A BLOODY REVOLUTION CAN SAVE NIGERIA.

  • Alhajivinco

    Premium times only said they knew about the withdrawals but were unable to authenticate the report with documents at the time the withdrawals were made but that they NOW have documents to authenticate the fact that the withdrawals indeed took place. There is no contradiction. Or can’t these ‘doubters’ read simple English?

    • Julius

      No. They are not interested in facts !. Facts is their enemy .

  • Alhajivinco

    The Femi Aribisala quoted here was a major supporter of Jonathan. Some of the money may have ended up in his pocket.

  • Egbu Yugo

    Can the judiciary take over & see that justice is done.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    A useless story.

  • Fairgame

    APC diversionary tactics to bamboozle gullible Nigerians and shift attention away from the directionless state Nigeria is in. The depth Nigeria has sunk into in the last 100+ days cannot wake the dinosaur president up to his duties- no economic policy, no foreign policy, no cabinet yet the government has been borrowing, without legislative approval without a finance minister! This obsession with Jonathan will end up burning them because there is surely a limit to which propaganda and lies can be used to control the citizenry. Then after that it will be unstoppable wrath of Nigerians poured on APC. As APC keeps feeding the populace with their newly milled lies, there is a sole administrator in power and the details of the money accruing and being spent on a monthly basis by both Fg and states is now a secret. The monthly publications of disbursements has stopped and so the looting is now done with a cult like secrecy. evil party.

    • Point blank

      You are one of the beneficiaries to that theft; I believe.

      • REDEEM

        RATHER IT WAS Buhari AND Abacha THAT STOLE NIGERIA BLIND—–DO NOT GIVE ME THAT CRAP ABOUT BUHARI BEING AN ANTI-CORRUPTION CRUSADER–THE MAN IS A PURIFIED THIEF-

        • Abdullah Musa

          Purified thief?
          Great! That’s what we want to do, purify the current ones.

          • REDEEM

            @WAHALA——-BORN AGAIN THIEF THAT IS WHAT BUHARI IS–ABI U NO UNDERSTAND SIMPLY TURENCHI LIKE BUHARI

      • Fairgame

        Propaganda has fried your brain and made you useless. Anyone that dares speak the truth these days against the fraud called APC is now abused. Why don’t you address my points point for point rather than resorting to cheap abuses as only APC blind followers know to do. What a country where common sense has taken flight. Shame on you all who call good evil and evil good, who take delight in slandering others without proof or fact. May you and yours continuously be slandered in the same way. Not all of us have been messed up by APC propaganda and lies. Until there is proof presented in a court of law all this noise making will never be believed by those who still have brains. People like you are totally useless because you have no brain.

  • redeem

    ingsley Okoruwa, on the blogosphere writes:

    Fact: Late Dr. Olusola Saraki, the father of Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was one time a Senate Leader in the 2nd republic Senate between 1979-1983.

    Fact: In 1983, when the committee he chaired was about probing the purportedly missing $2.8 Billion, which was allegedly said to have disappeared from the coffers of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) between 1977-1978; which was the period when Buhari was the Minister Of Petroleum Resources.

    The Army struck and took over power through a so called bloodless coup D’etat; after which Buhari became installed as a Nigeria’s Head Of State.

    Fact: Late Abubakar Olusola Saraki was thrown behind bars together with many other politicians of that era by same Buhari.

    Fact: Sadly, yet unfortunately, The $2.8 Billion probe became swept up and thrown into a huge trash can.

    Facts: 32 years later, nobody has told Nigerians where the missing $2.8 Billion has gone. also, successive Nigerian heads of state and government till date have not deemed it right to look into the issue of the missing $2.8 billion ever again.

    A patriotic social media activists is heard asking:
    “… Abeg, Make Una Help Me Check The Value Wey $2.8 Billion In 1977 / 78 Go Be For This 2O15?–PM DO NOT DELETE ME—-

  • BURNING SPEAR

    PDP accuses Buhari of ‘official terrorism’

    The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of “deliberate infractions and crass abuse of power” and has warned that there is no doubt that the “nation is on a quick slide into fascism and official terrorism”.

    The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh, on Saturday said the President Buhari-led regime has exhibited trappings of despotism, including “ruling without a constitutional component of a cabinet, persistent abuse of power, undermining of democratic institutions, invasion of state government and personal houses, injecting confusion into the judiciary and hounding of individuals perceived to be against its interests”.

    The party expressed worry over the “relentless onslaught against democratic institutions, especially the growing tension trailing the quest to annex the National Assembly; for which the Presidency had since vowed not to recognize the current Senate leadership, in total disdain to the independence of the legislature and the principle of separation of powers”.

    It further described as a mockery of reasoning, for President Buhari to condemn the recent coup in Burkina Faso whilst his government continues to violate the provisions of the constitution of his own country.

    • Julius

      Whats your point ?

      • Fairgame

        Buhari is damaging Nigeria by his many foreign utterances in crass display of his ignorance in all things regarding governing a country in a democratic setting. But God allowed Buhari there and only God’s purpose will stand. Like Pharoah like Buhari. Only a matter of time. God’s purpose will surely stand in Nigeria.

        • Julius

          You still not making sense sir !. All these because Jonathan and his gang took billions from us for his re-election ?. Yea, its only a matter of time indeed. You phd smart homie showed how smart he was .right ?

          • Fairgame

            Where isbypurbproif? Propaganda no matter how long tibia told will never amount to truth. Until APC and your likes provide proof of al your allegations in a court no body with a brain will give you much thought. Lies and propaganda may have won an election but cannot rule a country.

          • Julius

            You are senseless !

          • Fairgame

            Hahaha. Are you so quick to go up in flames? Provide fact or shut up.

      • redeem

        stop deleting comments–then and only then wilél u know who the real buhari is—-a thief

        • Julius

          Deleting comments ?. You’ve lost your mind !

          • Wunderkind

            @disqus_6PoKc0Y93X:disqus

            I want to be the the Mujahedeens in the PREMIUM TIMES newsroom not to delete anything again because Nigerians have been cheated and robbed by the thieves they vote for. Nigerians are baying for blood, the youths are killing at will, they are raping the wives of Judges of Courts, raping the wives of newspaper editors, and, kidnapping new-born babies of bank executives. Let these truths be told. Even if heavens will fall let the people and the rest of the world know that RAJI FASHOLA and GOODLUCK JONATHAN, particularly, have stolen Nigeria into becoming a jungle of rape and murder.

          • E dey happen

            “In Nigeria, the pauperized many have sent a memo to the criminally-rich few:
            ‘We will not allow you to enjoy your ill-gotten gains in peace. We will hound
            you and pursue you everywhere you go. When you buy your Hummers,
            we will snatch them. When you send your children to expensive schools,
            we will kidnap them. When you retreat to your billion-naira homes,
            you will have to sleep with one eye open. With every knock,
            you will panic and tremble, fearing it could be nemesis at the door”.

            ………Femi Aribisala

            [August 27th, 2013]

          • Wunderkind2

            I want to beg the Mujahedeens in the PREMIUM TIMES newsroom not to
            delete anything again because Nigerians have been cheated and robbed by
            the thieves they vote for. Nigerians are baying for blood, the youths
            are killing at will, they are raping the wives of Judges of Courts,
            raping the wives of newspaper editors, and, kidnapping new-born babies
            of bank executives. Let these truths be told. Even if heavens will fall
            let the people and the rest of the world know that RAJI FASHOLA and
            GOODLUCK JONATHAN, particularly, have stolen Nigeria into becoming a
            jungle of rape and murder.

          • No Comment

            • Arrest ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and his proxy – Jide Omokore –
            for prosecution on criminal negligence, conspiracy and theft over a
            whopping $4.5 billion dollars found in Jide Omokore’s pocket.

  • Rambunctious Billionaire

    Unfortunately there is no medication for your stupidity

  • The Nigerian quagmire

    Dumbo and his gang of 40 thieves should all be in jail by now.

    • Marcus Garvey

      I am former President Goodluck Jonathan’s senator. He is my constituent in the Bayelsa East senatorial zone that I represent in the Senate of the National Assembly and I am sufficiently aware of what he did and did not do while he was president of Nigeria.

      Former President Jonathan achieved a lot of things for Nigeria during his term and I think it is a revision of history for anyone or institution to propagate the narrative that he set Nigeria back. How could that be the case when under him Nigeria became the leading economy in Africaand our average life expectancy grew from 47 years to 51.7 years which represents the single largest increase in our annals?

      Thankfully, these records, especially the one for the increase in life expectancy come from no less a body than the United Nations, so no one can say that Jonathan manipulated these records.

      It is not that I have set out to defend Jonathan in this piece, but I think someone has to be responsible enough to say that Jonathan is out of the picture and to continue to blame him and his administration for Nigeria’s current problems betrays a defeatist mentality by those who are engaging in that pastime. This ‘blame it all on Jonathan’ song can sustain those who sing it in the short term, but eventually it will work in Jonathan’s favour. Those in the frontline of the anti-Jonathan chorus are more responsible than anybody else for keeping Jonathan in the consciousness of Nigerians which cannot be good for the present administration.

      • ceecee

        You must be sweating each time you defend Jonathan because that task is hard. If Jonathan had been the leader we all hoped way back in 2011,it would’ve been easier for you defending him. Every day we hear of how he stole us dry using many fronts. My point: He was not supposed to be president. That post is way beyond what his IQ can manage. Forget the life expectancy argument. Jonathan left us the best economy in the world that’s why we are borrowing money to pay salaries despite selling oil for over $ 100 for most of his tenure.

      • Anthony O. Eremosele

        Marcus Garvey,
        YOURS IS THE SORT OF PROPAGANDA YOU HEAR IN A CRIMINALLY-BENT COUNTRY.
        IF ALL PUBLIC OFFICIALS STEAL THE WAY FASHOLA AND JONATHAN STOLE FUNDS,
        NIGERIA WILL COLLAPSE IN 90 DAYS; AND SO, BOTH MEN MUST NOW BE ARRESTED
        TO DETER THE RECURRENCE OF RECKLESS STEALING THEY EXEMPLIFY IN NIGERIA.

    • F.Adele

      • Arraign Raji Fashola for investigation to verify Lagos state’s cash
      revenue of 2.42 TRILLION NAIRA he orally claimed to have spent;
      and on top of it, incurred another 512 billion Naira as debt overhang
      on Lagos state, without the required physical evidence of that 2.42
      TRILLION NAIRA claimed expenditure to warrant this whopping debt.

    • REDEEM

      @WAHALA——————-U ARE LIKE AN EXPIRED DRUG——————————–HOW IS RADIO BIAFRA–?-HAPPILY IT WAS NOT THE IJAWS WHO SENT OJUKWU TO JAIL—IT WAS BUHARI——AND HIS FULANI DANCE BAND——-FOR 10MONTHS–OVER NOTHING

  • MARCUS GARVEY

    I am former President Goodluck Jonathan’s senator. He is my constituent in the Bayelsa East senatorial zone that I represent in the Senate of the National Assembly and I am sufficiently aware of what he did and did not do while he was president of Nigeria.

    Former President Jonathan achieved a lot of things for Nigeria during his term and I think it is a revision of history for anyone or institution to propagate the narrative that he set Nigeria back. How could that be the case when under him Nigeria became the leading economy in Africaand our average life expectancy grew from 47 years to 51.7 years which represents the single largest increase in our annals?

    Thankfully, these records, especially the one for the increase in life expectancy come from no less a body than the United Nations, so no one can say that Jonathan manipulated these records.

    It is not that I have set out to defend Jonathan in this piece, but I think someone has to be responsible enough to say that Jonathan is out of the picture and to continue to blame him and his administration for Nigeria’s current problems betrays a defeatist mentality by those who are engaging in that pastime. This ‘blame it all on Jonathan’ song can sustain those who sing it in the short term, but eventually it will work in Jonathan’s favour. Those in the frontline of the anti-Jonathan chorus are more responsible than anybody else for keeping Jonathan in the consciousness of Nigerians which cannot be good for the present administration. Thanks for telling the mumus in APC

  • Public Interest

    Premium Times Editor,

    Jonathan must be detained for criminal trial

    It is actually irrelevant what a thief uses stolen money for.
    A crime of stealing does not concern itself at all with such purpose.
    Goodluck Jonathan is a thief. He along with Jide Omokore conspired to steal
    $4.5 billion of oil revenues under the guise of waivers and strategic alliance
    with NNPC. Ditto Jonathan conspired with Adoke Mohammed (his empty-headed
    attorney general)     to moneylaunder $1.2 billion dollars of oil revenue on the
    transfer by sale of Nigeria’s oil bloc OPL 245 – which is now a subject of
    criminal investigation in America, Nigeria and Italy. Not done, Goodluck
    Jonathan conspired with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to steal 700 million dollars from
    Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund without any legislative or executive council
    approval. Jonathan then falsified official records to say that Nigeria’s
    Sovereign Wealth Fund had one billion dollars as at his hand-over on
    29th May. Everything around Goodluck Jonathan smells. Thieves smell.
    For contrary to all his lies, the Sovereign Wealth Fund had just $300m.

    • Alkaliimam

      ……….BUT THIS IS ALL WE KNOW

      • ₦38.23billion developed legs and got missing in Central Bank under Sanusi Lamido Sanusi,
      • ₦1.97billion was paid out in cash and entered on Central Bank accounts as “inexplicable expense”
      by Sanusi Lamido Sanusi,
      • ₦20billion was paid out in cash as Legal Fees by Sanusi Lamido to persons un-known,
      • ₦3.086billion was paid out in cash by Sanusi Lamido as expense ostensibly to promote
      Central Bank image,
      • ₦160billion was paid out for Central Bank on self-determined activities,
      • ₦240billion was discretionally doled out at will as ‘donations’ by Sanusi Lamido,
      • ₦1.12billion was taken in cash and entered as paid to a non-operating airline for charter service,
      • ₦1.12billion was claimed as spent by Sanusi Lamido on luncheon for CBN police guards in one year.

      • TRUTHO

        SANUSI LAMIDO SANUSI IS PART AND PARCEL OF THE WRONG MENTALITY
        THAT UNDERDEVELOPED NIGERIA INTO THE MURDER CAPITAL OF NIGERIA
        ON THE BACK OF HEINOUS THEFTS WHICH DEPRIVED NIGERIANS OF THE
        MEANS OF LIVING. FOR THAT SANUSI LAMIDO MUST BE ARRAIGNED IN COURT.

    • emmanuel

      Truth, most of these sensational mention are deliberate mis-einformatiom by Bokohari and his men to keep Nigerians busy. Jonathan and Okonjo Iweala should not sleep at home for one day if all the nonsense spewed out by Buhari, Oshomole, Liar Mohammed, PT and SR are near truth.
      This FG thriving in a failed planet that cannot sustain itself for a long time!

  • emmanuel

    Authoritative and investigative if you lead your readers to Jonathans house, PDP Head Quarters, Sambo Dasukis House, Russian Arms Dealers, Israeli Arms dealers or some private bank account to find the cash.
    But it crass stupidity to tell us Bullion Van took money from CBN in two tranches for Jonathans election wjen you have no lead as to why monies requested for security operations ended, just like charging an ex-NSA who was relieved of his job and had no opportunity to return arms in his possession back to the FG three days before his home was raided whilst still trying to handover back in his office.
    Where is that case now PT and Bokohari? Is this the usual dose of distraction for the weeks?

  • emmanuel

    O ye readers and commentators, get yourselves busy with all junks. Before you realise whats gone wrong, the Petroleum Minister – Bokohari would have allocated and renewed Oil blocks for his kinsmen and thereafter he will appoint a substantive Minister.
    Nigeria is the only country in the World where acts of magic still hold educated people (with all manners of real and fake qualifications) spell bound.

  • Rambunctious Billionaire

    Moron, you started the insults, now you know how it feels to be receiving insults for expressing your views…worthless buffoon like you.

    • Damianesque

      This modafuka! Who gives a damn about who started it. What matters is the frequency with which you’re told how much of a pathetic lowlife waste of space you are.

      • Rambunctious Billionaire

        That syphilis your ashawo mother don distribute give you, dey make you reason like a buffoon.

  • Braun

    Stori stori…

  • REDEEM

    I am former President Goodluck Jonathan’s senator. He is my constituent in the Bayelsa East senatorial zone that I represent in the Senate of the National Assembly and I am sufficiently aware of what he did and did not do while he was president of Nigeria.

    Former President Jonathan achieved a lot of things for Nigeria during his term and I think it is a revision of history for anyone or institution to propagate the narrative that he set Nigeria back. How could that be the case when under him Nigeria became the leading economy in Africaand our average life expectancy grew from 47 years to 51.7 years which represents the single largest increase in our annals?

    Thankfully, these records, especially the one for the increase in life expectancy come from no less a body than the United Nations, so no one can say that Jonathan manipulated these records.

    It is not that I have set out to defend Jonathan in this piece, but I think someone has to be responsible enough to say that Jonathan is out of the picture and to continue to blame him and his administration for Nigeria’s current problems betrays a defeatist mentality by those who are engaging in that pastime. This ‘blame it all on Jonathan’ song can sustain those who sing it in the short term, but eventually it will work in Jonathan’s favour. Those in the frontline of the anti-Jonathan chorus are more responsible than anybody else for keeping Jonathan in the consciousness of Nigerians which cannot be good for the present administration. Thanks for telling the mumus in APC

    • NoSpinEd

      If these allegations are proven to be true what do you suggest should be done (your loyalty to him aside). It is fair to acknowledge his tangible achievements. Sometimes this is lost in patisan exchanges.Should criminal offenses be ignored if proven to be true? Some of our best heros can disappoint us in very embarrassing ways. Let us cut our losses and move on. There are more heros out there.

    • Patrick Abe

      Mr. Senator, how did this epistle translate to the well-being of the people that is paramount to governance? Nigerians experienced the hardest times in their lives wading through one social crisis to the other. Spare us your sanctimonious sermon. Gone are those days you guys use to mesmerise the electorate with magniloquent words.

  • Stephen Aleji

    Former president Jonathan did not perform well as the APC claim. Now they are in government, what is happening? Have they crush the Boko guys out of the country? i thought they could do it within 3 months as claim during their campaign. All those that the APC government accuse as corrupt people in GEJ cabinet are being a pointed to occupy strategic position in the whole world.

    • Isaiah Asanato Adik

      Don’t you think your comment should be tailored towards addressing the issues that have been raised?

  • Outraged

    ARREST JONATHAN NOW

    • Dawood

      PLEEEEEEESE!

  • Harry Ben

    Hello Everyone I am Daniel Steve from Texas, USA. I will like to share the goodness of God in my life after so many months of trying to get a loan on the internet and i was been scammed so many times so i became restless and desperate in getting a loan from a legit lender online. But as God would have it, i saw a comment from a friend called William Ken and he talked about this legit loan company where he got his loan fast and easy without any stress so he introduced me to a man called Mr Harry Ben who controls a firm called Expat Finance Loan Company, So i applied for a loan sum of ($170,000.00USD) with low interest rate of 3%, so the loan was approved and deposited into my bank account in less than 48hrs, that was how i was able to get back on my feet to keep my broken business running and also to pay off my bills so i am advising everyone of you who is interested in getting a loan without collateral, no credit check, no co signer with just 3% interest rate and better repayment plans/ schedule, to please contact Mr Harry Ben. You can contact him through his email: harryben5177@gmail.com