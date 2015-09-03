Nigerian Army reinstates 3, 032 dismissed soldiers

Nigeria Army

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the reinstatement of 3,032 out of 5000 dismissed soldiers whose cases were reviewed by a committee constituted by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The acting Director of Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, made this known at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr. Usman, a colonel, said the cases presented to the disciplinary review committee were treated on merit, adding that the review process was still on.

According to him, only soldiers with disciplinary cases have been reinstated as those with criminal cases were not even considered by the committee.

“You would recall that the Nigerian Army sometime ago instituted a committee to review the recent disciplinary cases in the service, especially of those soldiers in the defunct ‘Operation Zaman Lafiya’, he said.

“The committee has concluded its initial sitting and has made certain recommendation that led to the reinstatement of 3, 0 32 soldiers out of 5,000 cases reviewed so far.

“The cases reviewed were only disciplinary as no criminal cases were considered, the review is ongoing but the bulk of the work has been done for the time being,’’ he said.

The director said the reinstated soldiers have since commenced re-training at a military facility in Niger preparatory for their eventual redeployment to the operational bases.

He said the re-training would reacquaint the reinstated soldiers with the development in a reinvigorated fight against insurgency in parts of the Northeast.

“The reinstated soldiers have shown their total readiness to be re-launched into theatre to combat insurgency and have commenced a re-training at the Nigerian Army Training Centre, Kontagora, Niger.

“This training is to re-orientate the affected soldiers and prepare them for the closing stage of the operational aspect of the counter-insurgency operations with more weapons and new leadership.

“It must, however, be made clear that not all dismissed soldiers were granted pardon and recalled, those with criminal cases, had their sentences upheld,’’ he said.

Mr. Usman expressed the commitment of the present administration towards encouraging officers and soldiers, especially those in the frontline to give their best in their service to the nation.

He said the government would reward the gallantry of officers and soldiers involved in the ongoing operations in the Northeast and other operations in which the army was involved in.

The spokesman assured the public that the new army command was committed to improving its relations with them.

According to him, all misunderstandings between some misguided soldiers and the public are being addressed.

(NAN)

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Peacenik

    Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai:

    Will this step not shame the military officers who made the previous decision to dismiss?

    • amazing2012

      Shame ? Are you a woman ?
      Ok let leave reform in education because it will shame those that made the policy before.
      Let leave reform in health, power, employment all because the shame those that made he policies before. If you don’t have reason to comment is better you keep quiet than to confirm ignorance !

  • BELLO DAN GARKUWA

    THOSE MILITARY OFFICERS THAT DISMISSED THEM WERE JUST ACTING LIKE THEIR OGA JONATHAN.

    • Otile

      You are right, those soldiers killing Boko Haram were committing genocide on the Muslims, also those who abandoned their weapons to Boko must be reinstated. Give amnesty to Boko Haram, also borrow more money to rebuild while they destroy, in 20 yrs the future generation will pay off the debt. Ba wahala, good Islamic policy.

      • amazing2012

        Christianity has failed !

        • PlusOne

          Honestly!

  • PeterPaul1

    Judging from past reports about how some military officers deliberately weeded out perceived enemies, this is a very good decision. The “military officers who made the previous decision” were witch-hunting those who disagreed with them. We want discipline in our Armed Forces; not harassing and unscrupulously firing people.

  • PlusOne

    More than 80% of the re-instated soldiers are northerners right?

    • Rajab Jibril

      Yes and then…..? I wish it were a 100. God damn Southerners!!

