Nigeria to recruit additional 10,000 police officers

President Muhammadu Buhari (L), Launching a Booklet: "A Guide to Personal Security", at the 2015 National Security Summit in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari (L), Launching a Booklet: "A Guide to Personal Security", at the 2015 National Security Summit in Abuja

The Nigerian government is set to recruit additional 10,000 police officers to boost youth employment and security in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari made this known Monday, saying that the government will also establish a properly trained and equipped Federal Anti-Terrorism Multi-Agency Task Force that will effectively address the challenge of future insurgency in a sustainable manner.

The president was speaking at a one-day national security summit, held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, organised by the Nigeria Police Force.

Mr. Buhari noted that the need for community input to policing and crime management in Nigeria has become more imperative considering the current national security challenges in which kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, transnational crimes, terrorism and other organized crimes.

He said in the meantime, efforts are being made to enhance the operational capacity of officers of the police force through training programmes that will give them the right civil orientation in their roles as guardians of the constitution, he said at the summit.

To improve public security, he said consideration is also being given to the expansion of the CCTV Monitoring System across major cities and towns in the country, while the police accountability mechanism will be strengthened.

The president said his administration will encourage states to look at state-level community inter-acting with police under a model that will integrate members of the community to policing functions at the grassroots level.

“It is my high expectation that this National Security Summit will develop pathways for the attainment of this policy focus of the new administration” he said.

He commended the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force for appreciating the yearnings of members of the public by ordering the dismantling of police road blocks which have consistently constituted a dark side of policing and become an object of discord between the police and the citizens of this country.

He also lauded the Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, for introducing the ‘Safer Highway Motorised Patrol’ Scheme and for deploying 555 Patrol Vehicles along all major highways to fill the void created by the enforcement of the order dismantling road blocks.

He described it as a proactive action meant to reassure citizens of their safety and security.

The president urged the force to adhere to all United Nations and African Union Charters and other regional global instruments on Human Rights while also introducing Alternative Dispute Resolution procedures to policing functions.

“These initiatives, if properly implemented, will undoubtedly address those factors that threaten public confidence in the Police and hence, create good grounds for the practice of community-led policing to flourish. I am tasking the police not only to “say” but to “do” as we are promising to Nigerians” he said.

Earlier the Inspector General of Police had Solomon Arase called for community driven policing as an alternative to effectively curbing insecurity within Nigeria as well tackle inadequate man power profile in the Nigeria Police Force.

    NIGERIANS MUST STOP JOKING AND BEGIN TO HOLD THIS MAN ACCOUNTABLE. DO NOT ALLOW BUHARI TO RECRUIT BOKO HARAM MEMBERS INTO NIGERIAN POLICE.

    NASS must make sure that Buhari does not recruit BOKO HARAM into Nigerian police.

      Are you a member, or how do you know a Boko Haram member if you see one?

        They know themselves ! lol

      what of those in the creek.

    This is to our dear IG. I stay close to where recruitments into the police force took place. One wonders how many known Indian hemp smokers, drug pushers, prostitues etc were recruited. Some changes have to be carried out in the police recruitment department. This will help to enhance the police force moral

    PMB Sir, this time around we want graduates recruited and not area boys & girls who are illiterates but who know how to use computers, respect the rights of citizens and know the arts of policing. I hereby recommend that experts be brought from Usa to train all our illiterate police men and women even including the IG himself. I have not seen any coherent policy shift from this IG. Seems the Nigerian high police command are not translating their ideas and that of the FG TO THE LOWER RANKS. JUST YESTERDAY, I STILL SAW A POLICEMAN DURING TRAFFIC JAM FORCIBLY ENTERING THE CAR OF A TAXI DRIVER AND AFTER SOME MINUTES, THE DRIVER ‘SETTLED’ HIM AND HE LEFT. This is not the kind of policing we want. The only thing they have been doing is setting up legal and illegal roadblocks collecting bribes since 1960. I am sure majority of our police force can’t even read and right. Nigerian police force are meant to protect Nigerians not some rich men and women who have stolen our money. All police men & women must be withdrawn as mai’guards and purse carriers from citizens, retrained and made to constantly patrol inner city streets on a daily basis 24/7, 385 days yearly.

    And someone said baba is playing, we are serious here.
    The real change is here, we are very serious to tackle all our problems in nigeria. And corruption, insecurity and jobs will top the list

    can’t pay, train or provide adequate barracks for the current serving police men, yet we are employing more police. Okay… hope you have gone to police barracks and seen how the live and feed, it is inhumane.

    I thought the police college was in shambles. I know the police barracks are. The problems in the police force are not being addressed. Adding 10,000 more officers isn’t going to improve the performance of the force. The long list of disappearances and murders by the police aren’t going to disappear. The public needs answers.

    Well done to Mr. President. What remains is to set up monitoring and evaluating team in ensuring that MR President directive is carried out as spelt by police force and members of the Nigerian pulling.

    To complement his Northerners appointments, Buhari should convert 10,000 Boko Haram members into the Nigerian Police.

