NigeriaDecides: Nigeria 2015 Presidential, National Assembly Elections – LIVE UPDATES (Results)

Related News

This Live Updates, our third stream for the day, is dedicated to the coverage of results of the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections.

The earlier ones were dedicated to accreditation and voting.

Join Cast and Share

We believe election results announced at polling units are authentic and documenting them could help put officials and politicians in check. So, let us all contribute to documenting proceedings at our polling units.

Here are steps to take to ensure elections at polling units are not manipulated:

1. Go to your polling unit and get accredited

2. Vote and wait, peacefully, for the result

3. Snap the result once it is pasted and send to us via:

– WhatsApp: 08178301000

– Twitter: ‪#‎NigeriaDecides‬ ‪#‎Nigeria2015‬

– BBM: 52DD4C85

– Instagram: tag @premiumtimes

– Facebook: www.Facebook.com/premiumtimes

LIVE BLOG

[liveblog]