#NigeriaDecides: Nigeria 2015 Presidential, National Assembly Elections – LIVE UPDATES (Results)

Buhari Jonathan 2

This Live Updates, our third stream for the day, is dedicated to the coverage of results of the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections.

The earlier ones were dedicated to accreditation and voting.

We believe election results announced at polling units are authentic and documenting them could help put officials and politicians in check. So, let us all contribute to documenting proceedings at our polling units.

Here are steps to take to ensure elections at polling units are not manipulated:

1. Go to your polling unit and get accredited

2. Vote and wait, peacefully, for the result

3. Snap the result once it is pasted and send to us via:

LIVE BLOG

[liveblog]

  • Critical

    Crystal Estate Amuwo Odofin PDP 121 APC 68 ….other parties 1 1 vote each. Congrats PDP for winning in this ward. You won clean and clear without any form of cheating.

    • Emeka

      Where is the picture of the result sheet?

      • Mo

        He may not have a picture to post, but that does not mean the result he posted could not be true, unless of course you can disprove it.

        • Victor

          Here in rivers state.. Gun shots ND some thugs dressed in police uniform took away the election materials

      • Bidemi Lukman

        eaten by rats

    • tundemash

      I thought u were advised to take a snap of the result and upload here ?

    • Security services are looking for declarers of fake results like you, Critical. Report yourself before they come knocking at your door.

      • Critical

        For real that is the result because there are a lot of Igbo people there who are behaving like its a war between them and other part of Nigerians therefore they are all voting GEJ

        • Igbo people are known for their narrow minded clannishness. But they are free to vote for whoever they want, just that the election must be free and fair and seen to be so.

          • Mo

            And Yorubas are people with open-mindedness? May be the Igbos think with their brain and do not allow anyone to lead them like a sheep. Have you thought about that? What is the achievement of Mr. Buhari to the Nigerian nation? And that of Tinubu your hero?

          • Buhari did much more good in his 20 month military rule reign than Jonathan did in his 72 month, corruption ridden, mass girl-child abducting, Boko Haram baby sitting, sedition encouraging and genocide defending, reign of Jonathan.

          • Critical

            My brother, the thing tire me. Their support for GEj defies logic, with all the corruption, looting, and the sorry state he has brought Nigeria in terms of infrastructure and security. Not one project for them in the SE. With all the billions wasted, they still support him on parochial sentiments. They are few anyway Nigeria will decide. There is no way the igbos alone can decide who rule Nigeria in a democratic setting.

    • Festuso

      Amuwo Odofin/Festac/Alaba are largely inhabited by Ibos…. No sweat!

      • Mo

        Do you really believe your statement?

    • Adedayo Akinwumi

      That can not be ward result, it will be polling booth

      • Critical

        Yes you are right polling booth not ward results

  • Onuchukwu

    Definitely APC will win

    • Mo

      And how do you know that? Don’t count your chickens before they hatch! The results posted so far are from the North, and no one expects Jonathan to win the election over there. So, watch and see how it unfolds rather than shooting your mouth this early.

      • eddy

        No one expects Jonathan to won at all.

    • DazzlingSmile

      Sai Baba

    • Chidi

      Ur name is Onuchukwu – God’ Mouth Piece. So it shall be. Sai BUHARI!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • mfon

    why has INEC brought in so much confusion, by announcing an extension of voting till sunday and also saying that manual accreditation can be done, but it has failed to list out clearly the affected polling units and areas!!! someone with that info???

  • Sola Cole

    Why APC will win lose Lagos State

    If APC could barely take Igbosere Polling Unit (008 Epetedo)
    by JUST ONE VOTE, surely APC Lagos State will lose Lagos.
    Any Lagosian knows Lagos Island as the stronghold of APC.

    • Presidential vote result there:
    APC: 62
    votes    . PDP: 61

    • chemy

      Have heard of the results coming in from Alimosho? you will be shocked by the magnitude of PDP loss. What of Ifako Ijaye and Agege. People have gone out to reject Jonarice, Jonadollars etc. PDP is finished in Lagos. Gbabe.

      • Godfrey Etokebe

        Have you seen the result from Festac? PDP landslide.

        • chemy

          You just mentioned one area, I can authoritatively tell you that Baba is leading in Agege, Alimosho, Ifako Ijaye, Just to mention the ones i know in Lagos. His reliance on votes from Ogun, Oyo and Osun suffered serious setbacks too according to exit polls. The west has gone back to APC. He can record unprecedented votes in the east, but it would be more than neutralized by votes from the North.

          • Mo

            You are making assumed predictions. Wait for the results to come and then you will find out. The 3 places you mentioned with your authoritative opinion do not represent the whole of Lagos State. Have you thought about that?

          • Mo

            You are yet to see the results coming from other parts of SW as well. So, just wait and see.

          • Mo

            Can you educate us where you got your exit poll from?

          • chike

            that has always been my point! J cant win BuBu

        • Festuso

          Amuwo Odofin/Festac area…all the way to Alaba are largely inhabited by Ibos. So it’s hardly surprising that they are putting up a good showing for Jona. Lagos is safe for Buhari. Gbabe!

          • Mo

            Do you really believe what you just stated? History doesn’t seem to be your best suit.

  • S. Cole

    Why APC will win lose Lagos State

    If APC could barely take Igbosere Polling Unit (008 Epetedo)
    by JUST ONE VOTE, surely APC will lose Lagos state overall.
    Any Lagosian knows Lagos Island as the stronghold of APC.

    • Presidential vote result there: APC: 62votes. PDP: 61

    • Uzoma John

      Campaign is over. Tarry and let’s wait for results. You are just ranting as if you are still campaigning. You are left behind. The train of change has moved on.

      • Mo

        I have asked you before and I’m doing that again. Who will bring the change you keep trumpeting about? Buhari and Tinubu? Hhahaha Just wandering!

        • Uzoma John

          Wake up from your slumber. It is all over.

  • Solay Cole

    Why APC will lose Lagos State

    If APC could barely take Igbosere Polling Unit (008 Epetedo)
    by JUST ONE VOTE, surely APC will lose Lagos state overall.
    Any Lagosian knows Lagos Island as the stronghold of APC.

    • Presidential vote result there: APC: 62 votes. PDP: 61

    • apena

      Cole:The signs of APC defeat are already clear in Ekiti state.
      But Lagos Island is a shocker. The votes from Orile-Iganmu,
      Ajegunle, Olodi-Apapa, Ibeju-Lekki, Lawanson, Badagry,
      Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Apapa, Ikorodu will likely give PDP a
      clear berth. No Lagosian was expecting APC to be struggling
      in traditional Lagos settlements with just one vote in Lagos Island.

    • newsbreak

      NEWSBREAK:

      Presidential election extended by one more day

      Problems with new technology on Saturday forced a 24-hour extension to the presidential election
      in Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria, and renewed Boko Haram violence hit the knife-edge vote.

      At least seven people were killed when suspected Boko Haram gunmen launched separate attacks
      in the neighbouring villages of Birin Bolawa and Birin Fulani, the town of Dukku and nearby Tilen village.
      The first three attacks saw shots fired at voters at polling stations and election materials were burned.
      An election official, who requested anonymity, said: “We could hear the gunmen shouting, ‘Didn’t we
      warn you about staying away from (the) election?'”

      Beheadings happened in Buratai on the eve of voting, a nurse in Biu and lawmaker Mohammed Adamu,
      who represents the town some 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the Borno state capital, Maiduguri. But
      voters turned out in force in Maiduguri, which has been repeatedly hit in the insurgency that has left
      more than 13,000 dead and some 1.5 million homeless.

  • Engr Patrick

    God give us a God fearing President

    • progress

      Amen

  • Engr Patrick

    God must repeat Presidency

  • chemy

    Sai Baba Sai Buhari all the way to Aso Rock.

  • Sholay

    APC will likely lose Lagos State

    The signs of APC defeat are already clear in Ekiti state.
    But Lagos Island is a shocker. The votes from Orile-Iganmu,
    Ajegunle, Olodi-Apapa, Ibeju-Lekki, Lawanson, Badagry,
    Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Apapa, Ikorodu will likely give PDP a
    clear berth. No Lagosian was expecting APC to be struggling
    in traditional Lagos settlements with just one vote in Lagos Island.

    • Presidential vote result at Igbosere Polling Unit (008 Epetedo)
    APC: 62 votes. PDP: 61.

    • Funmi Erin

      Ah, ah! So where is the advantage of 16-year APC incumbency in Lagos state?
      That polling booth result on Lagos Island tells me APC is in huge trouble.

      • Ade

        The advantage has been neutralized by Jonathan dollars.

  • GEJ No 1 fan

    “A Special Assistant on New Media, Reno Omokri, is urging Nigerians to avoid “false expectation”. “Learn from 2011,” he tweeted. “Avoid the crisis of false expectations. ONLY @inecnigeria is empowered to announce results. Wait for them #Nigeriadecides ” so they would perform d magic they performed in 2011

  • Godfrey Etokebe

    APC are People that will lie while in their graves. Take a look the results sheets above. Only one is Authentic. The rest are FORGERIES like Buhari’s WASC!!!

    • The truth is ugly

      HAHHAHAHAHAHAH better conceive and accept defeat. You dont see failure abi. Trouble makers soon your won will finish What is faje, all s rea results and APC leading, upon all the result only one result in EKITI PDP won

      • Godfrey Etokebe

        Take a good look. Only EKITI result sheet is Authentic!!! It has ……. I do not want to disclose so that you won’t start cloning something that looks Authentic.

        • Aminu Yaro

          I rather die than see PDP winning the election.this is not about GEJ this is about CHANGE….

          • Godfrey Etokebe

            You wish has been GRANTED because PDP is winning!!!

          • Mo

            Get ready, because you will be buried soon.

          • Aminu Yaro

            APC will surely win, so better get ready for CHANGE.

      • Mo

        APC is yet to win any LGA in the south and they are not close to winning any state yet. What’s your point? I will be laughing at you when all said and done. I’m watching!

        • Godfrey Etokebe

          I can Your work above. CRIME DOES NOT PAY!!!

        • The truth is ugly

          Voting capacity of SS and SE is 14 million and voting capacity of only NE is 15 million talkless of NW,NC and SW. You can have all the 14 million in SS and SE a single result from NE which is 15 million will take you down. And don’t even think of GEJ winning buhari strong hold NW, NC. There’s complete battle ground in SW with Jonathan having the odds there. Check inec website for the complete statistics and stop shouting without clear evidence. GMB is currently leading and the election to me is free and fair #GMB2015

          • Mo

            I’m not sure where you are getting your figures from, but if you believe what you have just stated then keep living in your dream land. I won’t be following you along. All I know is that you have already lost the election and I will be laughing at you when all said and done.

          • truth

            u get mouth no dey mind those mumu jare

    • Festuso

      Lol…….Big joker you are!

    • truth

      is a lie he dey pain u gaga

  • Yusuf

    Kai omonkeri there is nothing like false expectations here, do not even think of what you did in 2011 cuz the permutations are not the same and this time u will certainly have no where to hide

    • Mo

      APC is yet to win any LGA in the South or come close to winning any state yet. What’s your point?

      • ogechi

        CalmDown…WHY U DEY VEX NOW?

        • tola

          i no know foe MO oo!!! Sai baba jare OGECHI! BUHARI&OSINBAJO all the way

        • Mo

          I’m not sure what your statement is all about. May be a good english write-up will help. I will be laughing at you when all said and done. Just watching!

          • ogechi

            Aaarrrrhahahah……Just laf my guy,its never the end of the world,ACCEPT RESULTS AS THEY TRICK IN

          • eddy

            Nope, no one will see u here by tomorrow… Mark my words.

      • truth

        in ur local government abi

  • Uzoma John

    Fani Kayode loses ward in Ife: APC 127, PDP 45. Nonsense.

    • Godfrey Etokebe

      APC cloned result, abi?

      • Emeka

        You are confused, it is downing on you that APC is winning, You were dreaming all this while

    • terfa

      Hahahaha

  • Northerner

    It’s Over for Zoologist! Here in North, GEJ got nothing!
    90% of North voters voted GMB
    4% invalid
    6% GEJ

  • Emeka

    I love the results coming in. Good news for APC. Goodbye to our corrupt President. Who thought He could win elections by distributing dollars, in a country where people are hungry, unpaid salaries, uncompleted projects. Now it is pay back time. You have to face the anger of the people.

    • Godfrey Etokebe

      Which results? These fake APC only JAZZ? Take alook at Vanguard. EKiti is PDP!!!

      • Damee

        Ekiti is a tiny state appox. 500,000 pvc collected. At the very least APC will get 40% of the votes. so not much to worry about here

      • Festuso

        Who cares about Ekiti? Ekiti reminds one of the story of the Prodigal Son. We’ll give Fayose enough rope to hang himself!

      • truth

        is only ekiti you see, are u blind dont u check other state where apc is leading

      • tundemash

        And Aso Vila nko ?

  • Jones

    Information reaching us is that PDP Governors of South East states planned to have the process disrupted and postponed so that they can watch the ‘expected marginal lead’ of APC from other zones before stuffing the boxes and writing figures on INEC’s result sheets. Card reader jamming devices may have been deployed in the South East and it worked together with hacking INEC’s website. It is a wonder why INEC’s result sheets that got to the SE states yesterday could not be produced today. Accreditation was deliberately delayed to have counting delayed into late evening so that ballot boxes can be snatched under the dark. Paid job.

    • Northerner

      South East can die f they want, but other part of the country APC is doing very good!
      North West – 90% GMB
      North East – 88% GMB
      North Central – 88% GMB
      South West – 70% GMB
      South South – GEJ can take
      South East – 75% GEJ

      • Damee

        Northerner – I support APC but I do not support your view about the south east dying. They are our brothers whatever happens

      • Mo

        Keep dreaming. It counts to why 90% of northerners are illiterates and uneducated. Do you think that throwing out figures make it right? Why not check the actual results to know what’s happening while you are here throwing out numbers?

  • Emeka

    THIS IS A LESSON FOR ALL, IN THE FIGHT BETWEEN EVIL AND LIGHT. LIGHT WILL ALWAYS WIN. WELCOME OUR NEXT PRESIDENT BUHARI.

    • Godfrey Etokebe

      In DAUDA!!!

      • Damee

        What does that even mean? PDP suits you

  • Victor

    All these fake news people are giving.. Though chants of sai buhari rent the air of some pooling points at lagos.. But dont be deceived.. All thoes people shouting already voted for PDP.. ND are trying to cover up by shouting sai buhari

    • Damee

      Victor.. I am sure these people shared their voting pattern with you because you are…?

    • Northerner

      U wish!

    • truth

      mumu are u there

  • Northerner

    Congratulations General Muhammadu Buhari
    #welldeserved

    • David Abiodun

      Keep dreaming … thats another problem with Nigerians. They morons. THESE ARE FAKE NEWS!!!

      • Funso

        omo ale

  • FEMI

    The Minister of National Planning and PDP member, Dr. Sulaiman Abubakar, lost to APC in his polling booth 006, Ode-Opobiyi in the Agbaji area of Ilorin West Local Government Area.

    In the presidential election, PDP polled 39, APC polled 146 while CPP got 1.

    Senate: PDP polled 56, APC bagged 132 while ADC scored 1.

    House of Reps: PDP, 44; APC:143; APA:3; ACPN:1

    • Layo

      Sai Buhari. More update please

  • Victor

    APC governorship candidate tried to rig the elections but thank God… Thé police disgraced him… Hé gave thugs arms to disrupt the elections

    • Damee

      No comment …. I like to comment when I have the facts but not everyone does

  • Victor

    Don’t be deceived.. Élections Still continue tomorrow… Jonathan tried… ND hé Will be favoured by God.

    • Damee

      Please no rigging o!!

  • FEMI

    As the results are coming in with the APC leading, I foresee the PDP political appointees going for the loot knowing that this is their final grip. Please Nigerians shine your eyes on these people

    • Damee

      you meant going for the loot and flight because by God they will be probed and if guilty … well you know the rest … I trust GMB

    • Mo

      Stop fooling yourself. Check the actual result and stop deceiving yourself and your friends.

  • durosanmi awoyemi

    It is a disgrace – just one vote lead by APC at Igbosere Polling Unit on the Lagos Island.
    APC has been governing Lagos state since 1999. Where’s the edge of its incumbency?
    Jonathan already has the six (6) states in the south-south + the five (5) south-states = 11.

    PDP with eleven states secured by 90% of total votes even before voting started, and with Ekiti
    state secured by now, and Ondo in tow, APC is only competing in Oyo state, since the trend
    of results in Ogun state is not yet known. This is likely to be a rout of the APC in Yorubaland.
    Rumours in Lagos of the way the votes went in the whole swath of Alaka, Orile, Apapa Road,

    Orile, Isolo, and Festac also suggest overall victory for PDP in Lagos state.

    • Godfrey Etokebe

      Bode George lost his polling booth by just ONE VOTE. This means that PDP has taken over LAGOS!!!

      • Town Crier

        Really?

      • tundemash

        And PDP lost Aso Rock by one vote, that means APC has taken over ASo Rock going by your warped logic !!!

        You ran away from the underage voting debate in Taraba state some hours ago, creek rat .

    • Town Crier

      Olodo number 2. We shall see.

    • John

      My brother; you are either day-dreaming or hallucinating! Check your results well…

    • Concerned

      PDP where 14 > 22

    • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

      1) Sokoto……….APC(88%) PDP(12%)
      2) Kebbi…………APC(87%) PDP(13%)
      3) Niger…………APC(70%) PDP(30%)…
      4) Katsina………APC(90%) PDP(10%)
      5) Kano………….APC(90%) PDP(10%)
      6) Zamfara……..APC(80%) PDP(20%)
      7) Jigawa………..APC(90%) PDP(10%)
      8) Yobe…………..APC(92%) PDP(8%)
      10) Borno……..APC(90%) PDP(10%)
      11) Bauchi…….APC(75%) PDP(25%)
      12) Gombe…….APC(75%) PDP(25%)
      13) Kaduna…….APC(60%) PDP(40%)
      14) Nasarawa…APC(65%) PDP(35%)
      15) Fct……………APC(55%) PDP(45%)
      16) Plateau……..APC(65%) PDP(35%)
      17) Adamawa…APC(55%) PDP(45%)
      18) Taraba……..APC(65%) PDP(35%)
      19) Benue……..APC(70%) PDP (30%)
      20) Kogi………..APC(45%) PDP(55%)
      21) Kwara……..APC(85%) PDP(15%)
      22) Oyo………..APC(70%) PDP(30%)
      23) C/River……APC(23%) PDP(77%)
      24) Abia………..APC(25%) PDP(75%)
      25) Edo………….APC(55%) PDP(45%)
      26) Ekiti…………APC(55%) PDP(45%)
      27) Ogun……….APC(85%) PDP(15%)
      28) Ondo……….APC(40%) PDP(60%)
      29) Delta……….APC(25%) PDP(75%)
      30) Imo………….APC(70%) PDP(30%)
      31) Osun………..APC(70%) PDP(30%)
      32) Enugu………APC(20%) PDP(80%)
      33)Lagos……..APC(90%) PDP(10%)
      34) A/Ibom……..APC(22%) PDP(78%)
      35) Rivers………APC(55%) PDP(45%)
      36) Bayelsa…….APC(10%) PDP(90%)

      • Uturu Mgbagbu

        You will do better by writing fictions for a living.

        • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

          YOUR HANDLE SOUNDS GBAGBO THE IVORY COAST DICTATOR. ARE YOU ONE OF HIS COUNCILLORS HE DISPATCHED TO JONOTHING DOODLOCK?

      • Joe

        In your dream!

        • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

          Buhari Defeats Jonathan In Presidential Villa Polling Unit 022..

          — Mar 28, 2015 | 6 Comments

          The results of the presidential election in Polling Unit 022 at the presidential villa, Abuja indicate that the All Progressives Congress (APC), General Muhammadu Buhari defeated President Jonathan with about 93 votes.

          According to the result after the election of the presidential poll, APC scored 334 votes, while PDP got 241.

    • Titi

      keep dreaming

    • tundemash

      Is it also a disgrace that APC defeated PDP even within Aso Rock ?

    • Ade

      The advantage of incumbency has been neutralized by Jona dollars.

  • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

    NIGERIANS SEEMS TO HAVE WAKE UP. SO FAR RESULTS COUNTED PUT GMB AND APC FAR AHEAD OF JONOTHING AND PDP. THANK YOU NIGERIA ALUTA CONTINUA VICTORIA ACERTA.

    • Damee

      🙂

      • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

        CONFUSION IN OTUOKE AS THE FIRST LADY PATIENCE JONATHAN HAD MISTAKENLY VOTED FOR APC. AFTER NOTING HER MISTAKE EFFORTS TO CHANGE HER VOTING LEAFLET WERE REJECTED BY INEC OFFICER OLUMIDE OLALEKAN THE INEC OFFICER. WONDERS NEVER ENDS WITH MRS. AFAKA.

        • Concerned

          Divine intervention at work!

          If true we know know who is truly brain dead !

        • Yusuf

          looooooooooooo, i beg this cant be true. She must have don it deliberately to revenge on Dezieni and the other concubines

  • FEMI

    PLEASE NIGERIANS WATCH OUT FOR THE PDP POLITICAL LOOTERS WHO MIGHT WANT TO FINISH OUR WEALTH AS A RESULT OF THEIR ELECTION LOST

  • REVFATHER

    SAI BABA

    • Damee

      SAI BUHARI!!

  • FEMI

    PU 2, Ajuwon, Ifo LGA –

    Presidential: APC -158, PDP – 35, SDP – 1, AD – 1, PPN – 1 and 16 votes voided.

    Senate: PDP – 32, APC – 156, SDP – 10, NNPP – 1, ACP – 1 while 13 votes were voided.

    House of Reps: PDP – 36, APC – 150, SDP – 7, invalid,18.

    • FEMI

      SAI BABA, SAI BUHARI, SAI BABA, SAI BUHARI

      • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

        No, Buahri zai mutu yanzu.

        • Yusuf

          kai ne zaka mutu da bakin ciki

        • checkmate

          YOU SOUND CHILDISH!!!

    • Layo

      Sai Buhari

  • Damee

    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE EAST?

  • Victor

    PDP is still the leading party so far in terms of presidential and house of Reps.. So dont mind the chanting of “sai buhari”… They all voted for PDP.. And moreover some of them are making mockery of APC.. Reporting from Port harcourt… Ward 15..PDP 233 presidential.. APC 29.

    • Felix O

      SAI BUHARI…. You are a liar…..APC will rule us this term by God’s grace.

  • Leigh

    I hope Raji Fashola will learn a lesson from today’s election.
    He’d paid cash to buy applause and began to believe the lies.
    Now he can see what people actually think of him as a person.
    We who said Raji Fashola is the worst governor are vindicated.

    The APC party struggles today to lead PDP in Lagos by just one vote –
    at the Igbosere Lagos Island polling booth. That’s a predictor of defeat
    for any incumbent government. Stealing aside, nothing Raji Fashola said
    he did in 8 years has made any sense to be campaigned with. And that’s why
    APC’ loss of Lagos state today is nearly a forgeone conclusion.

    • Layo

      Keep quiet, Fashola is the best governor in the whole of Nigeria. Sell your future for a bowl of rice. Retard. Sai Buhari.

      • Mo

        Best governor in your dreams!

    • Adedayo Akinwumi

      Why are you laying too much emphasis on Igbosere, let other results come out, hmmmm, don’t over celebrate yet

    • Enough is Enough!

      You are day dreaming……… I have seen over 216 PU result !! Not One…..is won by PDP…..ALL APC in Lagos PU

      • Mo

        You have not seen anything. Quit lying!

        • Enough is Enough!

          check them out at SituationroomNG

          • Mo

            I have done that and I see that your claims are false. While people throw out results here and there, there is nothing close to 216 PU results I could find anywhere. Most of the results posted over there by unknown individuals are yet to be verified and as I have already stated, they are no where near 216 Pu’s. And I see no indication that Buhari is going to win Lagos or come close to doing that. May be Ogun state if the results thrown out by people can be verified. Until then though, your claims remain false and misleading at best.

          • Enough is Enough!

            Mo,…my DB is from different sources pari parsu…i mentioned only 2 above….. No worries…no need for insult…tomorrow will be clearer . APC won by landslide in Lagos state and GMB is winning overall so far (Except overnight PDP magic power!)

          • Mo

            I see no such thing happening. You asked me to take a look and I did, and now your sources seem to be changing. I bet it will become clearer tomorrow as you have already stated. Do not keep your hopes so high.

          • Concerned

            You seem to be anticipating another 2011 when results were overturned over night

            God forbid bad thing

            Let the peoples will prevail

          • Kilopapa

            Am happy for Nigeria. So far it has been peaceful.
            Let’s be more careful after the results

    • tundemash

      So in your cocooned world, the result of one polling both determines the result of the whole state. So far it’s been glooming for your party and u are quite desperate for some god news ain’t you ?
      Why concern yourself with Igbosere, why not paste the picture of the result in your ward here ? Or your cloned PVC didn’t work hence u couldn’t vote?

    • uchr

      U are mad Leigh

  • Victor

    GEJ

    • Damee

      NEVER!!

    • uche

      Astray

  • FEMI

    NEVER JOKE WITH THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE. OTUEKE IS WAITING FOR YOUR HOMECOMING GEJ AND MAMA PATIENCE

    • Damee

      NA TRUE TALK O!!

  • yesufu

    Why no result release from south south as well only north and ikeja. Because gef won my ward at Ajah lagos

    • FEMI

      Buhari is winning the North,

      • Separate Us…

        South West as well!

    • GEF means Goodluck ebele failure.

  • FEMI

    PRESIDENT JONATHAN IS IN BAYELSA FOR THE ELECTIONS, NEXT TIME HE VISITS ABUJA IS TO PACK HIS BELONGINGS FOR HIS FINAL RETURN TO OTUEKE.

    • tundemash

      Aso Rock residents are about rejecting him.

    • His Excellency

      Dreamer

  • Isi Agwo

    News: Rivers Gov Amaechi, Bokohari’s campaign director, refused to vote, according to him, because INEC officials did not show him the result sheet to be used in collating the votes.

    Comment: Amaechi’s conscience did not allow him to vote for Bokohari. At last, Amaechi the rebel has demonstrated he has something good, a conscience. It did not allow him to vote for a paedophile (who married a girl at 9 years and impregnated (raped) her at 13 years of age, a Boko Haram spokesman, a certificate (WASC) forger who, in any case, will be declared ineligible for the election – in April.

    • Kunle Oni

      This how madness starts oooo. Not skipping your drugs.

      • Isi Agwo

        Write what you like, but it does not change the fact that Amaechi and many of his supporters did not vote because the INEC officials in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State had no result sheets earlier on.

        • tundemash

          Keep hallucinating ….. show us the picture of the result from your ward if you voted .
          Meanwhile even Aso Rock residents reject PDP.

        • Festuso

          How come the INEC officials didn’t have result sheets. Were they going to write the result in the air?
          What’s the point of voting if the result sheets had been carried to Mama Peace to scribble what she liked on it? And you think Ameachi is a mumu to fall for that?

        • Kunle Oni

          Did he refuse to vote because “NEC officials in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State had no result sheets ” or because “his conscience did not allow him”

          Why do you have so much confusion in your life?

  • adekanbi

    @ Leigh:

    Lagos Christians want ISLAMIC STATE

    Yes, the Igbosere vote was a shock. But that does not take anything away from what
    some of us have been saying here. Lagos Christians are retarded people yearning
    for Islamic State. You will see the overall result in Lagos state. It will reflect this fact.

    Pastor Adeboye of Redeemed Church is just preaching nonsense to the wall of Jericho.
    His idiotic congregation will arrive tomorrow morning and Pastor Adeboye will bless them
    for voting for SHARIA LAW in all the 36 states in Nigeria. If Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Okonkwo,
    Pastor Kumuyi and their fellow scammers were making sense, we should have seen it by their fruits.

    Church congregation would have been repulsed by Sharia Law and felt insulted by APC openly
    declaring SUPERIORITY over Lagos Christians. But since neither the Pastors nor the congregation
    have any much sense, the result of Christianity in Lagos as a bereft social comedy will be seen today.

    Christianity is a Palm-wine Drinkards Club in Lagos – just for sex, rump and merriment.
    There is no holy spirit in either their Pastors or in the congregation – they all lack knowledge.
    Christians will today confirm Alhaji Tola Kasali’s declaration that Lagos Muslims are the masters
    over all the Lagos Christians in Lagos. You will see it. Lagos will soon become an Islamic State.
    Don’t get me wrong. Jonathan WILL WIN this nationwide election – with or without Lagos Christians

    • DazzlingSmile

      You need a medical attention

      • King Carlos

        Oo Ohhhhh… why did u waste ur time to reply that person.

        • jerry

          adekanbi: Yes, you have been consistent on this point for a long time here. I respect you for that. APC Muslims should walk tall in Lagos today if your projection comes true. The APC Muslims said they are superior to Lagos Christians whom they say they dominate. At the polls today, the
          Lagos Christians would be insane to confirm Christians as a bunch of inferior things the cat just dragged in. But i doubt if APC will win the election in Lagos. My own neighbourhood voted PDP.

          • Words on Marble

            Misled by naïve pastors, Lagos Christians are told from the pulpit to close their eyes and wait for Elijah’s chariot of fire to return and take them to heaven. Muslims, meantime, dominate the country and take control of the public treasury by plotting as a smaller group.

          • No Comment

          • tundemash

            Religious bigot, Yorubas have outgrown religious intolerance before your fore-fathers knows what slice bread looks like. Try another gimmick !

          • share Idea

            Why did Yoruba not pair Tinubu with Buhari or field muslin governorship candidate?

          • tundemash

            Because candidates ought to be chosen based on their competence and not religious belief cl0wn !
            When you go to the hospital, do you ask if the doc or nurse is a xtian or muslim before being treated ?
            When you buy meat at the market, do you consider the faith of the meat seller cl0wn ?
            When you buy ipad/iphone, do you consider if the maker is a xtian or muslim ?

            Keep your religious bigotry to yourself at the creek ! Keep getting high on the poor man’s opium; religion !

          • share Idea

            No need joining issues with you as I can see that you’re being truthful to self.

          • tundemash

            I beg , go lick your wounds !!!
            Once you are taking out of your comfort zone of religious and ethnic divisiveness, you are empty !

          • Separate Us…

            Ur religion card will not work in SouthWest…. Next

          • Ayomi

            Guy no dey talk rubbish about religion matters here.. all we need is change.. U enemy of great thing….fool na hin u…

      • Kekedu

        I even think it’s beyond medical remedy

    • Ade

      Another mad man in religious garb. You need to visit Aro psychia hospital very fast.

    • eeo

      The truth is you cant see the light and I really feel sorry for you. If an adult like you (or are u a child?) can talk like this, then I really wonder what your kids will really be saying. Nigeria is deciding, be you a
      Christian or Muslim, the most important issue on ground here is the survival of this country. Or have you forgotten that Nigeria is a circular state. You senseless Bigot.

    • Shomo p

      You are a retard and you need medical help. When we go to the market so we buy Christian meat or Muslim rice? The issues of development of this nation transcends religious lines. Wake up and stop being an ass

    • John

      I don’t join issues with mad men but with your specie of dogmatic fervours, I suggest a low-life beat like you require urgent psychiatric attention in Bangalore or Mumbai; Aro won’t be enough because you passed through Ojuwoye
      market where any madman that answers Adekanmbi must not pass through without defying local concoction.
      Silly ass!

  • Taster

    For us over here It`s Jonathan or NEVER!

    • SM

      in your dream! you full of ur tease Miss Teaser

      • Separate Us…

        Haha…

    • tundemash

      sure .. just keep him at the creek forever, thanks.

      • Taster

        Comic you, but I like it – still the reason you must let him remain at asorock. lol

      • Screw-em

        @ mash … u 4 photoshop and place monkey for one side and nkita for the other side to complete the photo……just too hilarious….We told him not to contest this election but the crab head refused…..here we are as we all predicted, he is heading home to his ancestral “mansion” in Otiuoke….Je suis BUHARI!!!!…..lol

        • tundemash

          Hopefully the ekaette ashewo will fill more at home with seeing the baboon.

          • Screw-em

            I swear you too MUCH!!!!……LMBAO!!!!

    • True Nigerian

      That means it’s never, because there will be no Jonathan after this. I wish you the Jonathanian kind of luck, especially the one that Nigerians have experienced on insecurity, corrupton, denials, electoral criimes, munumental economic crimes and a litany of broken promises.

      May your life become as good Nigeria has been under Jonathan. Just say amen!

      • Taster

        Like it or not – Jonathan is winning this election.

        • ogechi

          Hahahahrrr….go sleep abegii

        • Niakita Kresbin

          My dear wake up. If the results above are representative of what is to come, then you may need to employ extra-terrestrial means. Bye-bye Jona. Welcome Mai Gaskya. May the God of poor people see you through. Thanks.

          • Taster

            Could be you that need to be woken up to the fact that there has never been a vacancy at the asorock.

          • Niakita Kresbin

            “Taster” are you still tasting? I mean smelling the coffee. The results are rolling in and you can see that we have a tenant in Aso Rock whose tenancy has expired.

          • Taster

            Dream on, it`s your right.

        • tundemash

          Ekaette Clown, even Aso Rock residents reject PDP.

          • Taster

            But the victory has been for Jonathan, hope you never drowned when the news is Jonathan is returned – ELECTED.

          • True Nigerian

            Hahahahahahahahaha! Jonathanians are blinded by ethno-religious sentiments. They don’t say amen when you wish them what they are wishing Nigeria. Hahahaha! They are one hell of hypocrites!

          • tundemash

            u dey mind that ekaette ashewo?

          • Taster

            You get foul mouth n I hate it.

          • tundemash

            Ekeaette ashewo … amnesty awoof ends with this election. No more business for you, find something else to do !!!
            You are d@ft and i hate it !

          • By Lim

            @tundemash, whats so common, common sense you no get.. shut d fcukup.

          • tundemash

            another amnesty miscreant just released ! You are on your last crumbs !

          • By Lim

            So Sowi for you, I see no reason why your folks still keep you with them when you gat a room @ yaba left.

          • tundemash

            Same room you vacated ?

          • By Lim

            Nope, same room , sai baba rented for you..

          • tundemash

            Just a few more days and the society shall be rid of militias like you promoted into national consciousness by the Otuoke Cl0wn. Keep jabbing the air for the remaining few days !

          • By Lim

            few days of happiness.. its worth it

          • By Lim

            Don’t you think the few days are worth it.. if yur uncle from daura cant govern @ 40 wat makes you think he can @ 72… ( get sense)

        • Festuso

          Like it or not? Are you a dictator? Do you know the meaning of DEMOCRACY? Better start thinking of moving to Gambia!

          • Taster

            Mind you – Your hilly village is not the entire nigeria.

        • Samuel Davis

          well that is true.Members of APC, don’t listen to the news. Your defeat is so sure

        • Emmie

          Just say amen to that prayer from True Nigeria …. that s all we need and all the gods of the land will say ASE ! to it ..

      • Truth

        Who can make it better, Buhari? I pity you, don’t look unto God for your security and stop relying on what a mere man promise to do for you. Remember, only God cannot change whatever a man promise you he can only do it if God grant him success, if God did nit you will be far more disappointed than you ever expected. Change can change at any time o don’t be fooled my people. I am no GEJ or GMB all I care about is Nigeria belong to God and not any bodies grandfather neither APC or PDP coz they are all corrupt and are fighting for their pocket

    • ogechi

      U a dreamerrrrr

      • Taster

        Just don`t throw bomb once jonathan`s victory is coonfirmed.

        • Sanusi Muyiwa

          you are a real nanamu , wake up girl… i can see that u are past of the Nigeria who has to in the past cus u don’t need future at all

          • Taster

            Wow, never celebrate this your migraine cos it`s certainly gonna get worst.

          • Naija-go-free

            Jobless girl, why don’t you think of improving yourself so that you may be able to secure husband in the near future. This one you are ranting about Jonathan who does not know the difference between stealing and corruption cannot help you in any way.

          • Taster

            Mind you – I have a job n happily married. For your info – no one but GEJ.

        • Ojukwu

          no wonder you call yourself taster, wetin you dey taste? different men ? Ashewo

    • daramola

      @Adekanbi, For all the reasons you gave i myself hold this truth as self-evident; that:

      • Taster

        Don`t worry – atleast their God has been answering Jonathan till this day.

        • Ojukwu

          So you and Jonathan serve the same god ? i bet your god is located in that small shrine at Otuoke

      • tundemash

        mor0n… were South Africans divided along religious lines?
        Yorubas have outgrown your religious sentiment….. keep wallowing on your stup1dity !

        • Olu

          Real stupidity!

          • Derrick

            Be abusing him O. But he is talking sense and convincing me. Liberation theology is the TRUE CHRISTIANITY. I myself don’t agree with the trade and barter going on in my father’s house of
            worship as turned into a den of thieves by the above-listed Pastors who sell false promises of
            future proseperity for the cash they pocket instantly. Jesus Christ my Laord never committed the
            sins Pastors ADEBOYE, PASTOR KUMUYI, PASTOR OYEDEPO AND DR. OLUKOYA are
            committing in broad-daylight, whilst they hide their corrupt heads in the sands, like ostriches,
            and the body of Christ is goaded and coaxed to thumb-print ballot papers for Sharia Law.
            After this blasphemy it will be legitimate for Muslims to attack their church buildings and break
            them down. Lagos Christians can’t have their cake and eat it. Having bowed to Muslims,
            and thumb-printed Sharia Law over Jesus Christ, those buildings are no longer places
            of worship as churches, but dens of thieves.

      • Samuel Davis

        Please don’t talk that way

      • Vivian

        Thank you for bringing to memory the true Christianity of Arch-bishop Desmond Tutu.
        What those other Nigerian Pastors (above) preach and do is nowhere near Christianity – but profanity.

      • Ojukwu

        South Africa was ruled by apartheid and not religious sentiments. Buhari will win and you will be shipped to the zoo because that is where people with thoughts like you belong

        • kenny

          You go school at all? I think you are one of the autistic Christians nurtured by Pastor Adeboye.
          Do you know the meaning of apartheid? I beg go and read book and know that first.

    • labshes

      Gej is already loosing

      • Taster

        You will soon realized that Lazarus was raised from the dead.

        • Ojukwu

          Through rigging ? abeg Shekau Jonathan’s wife, go and sleep

          • ‘kanbi

          • Funso

            Ọmọ ale

        • Idris w saleh

          Tester, I realize u have no sense of belonging u don’t no where head is paining u

          • Taster

            All you bad-belle people will be disappointed – GEJ all the way!

    • Samuel Davis

      where exactly

      • Separate Us…

        Otuoke

        • Samuel Davis

          wat state

          • Separate Us…

            Bayelsa

    • Idris w saleh

      Never wat? Tester

  • Curseless

    This is an unfair statement. Do you really think any President can turn Nigeria to an Islamic or Christian state? President Jonathan attended an OIC meeting and does that mean he is no longer a christian or was he then islamizing the nation. Buhari on the other hand cut off state sponsored Hajj trip and failed to attend OIC meeting, and was he trying to christianize the moslems. Kindly, let’s stop this fear mongering and caustic discourse.

  • Ken Stone

    Fellow Nigerians, please stop these hate posts and think like youths who are supposed to be tomorrow’s leaders.
    INEC has the responsibility to announce the winner of elections in Nigeria. What we should be doing is to collate the challenges and failures of today and think of solutions to proffer for a better tomorrow.

    • Vicombah World

      God bless you my brother. I didn’t know that there still reasonable people like you in today’s youth.

    • Idris w saleh

      Thanks ken for your advice

  • Ken Stone

    Lets see everybody as a winner and nobody a loser. Religion has not helped us achieved the expectations in Nigeria.

  • toyosi

    Apparently there are lot of people here who have lost sight of reality. Wanting GEJ to win at all cost. to LEIGH and her followers i would be sad to learn u all broke down or had heart failure because he lost cos clearly it is seen that is SAI BUHARI.

    • Vicombah World

      You must be day dreaming. I hope you will not kill yourself later on?

    • subsaharan acommunity Health

      You are noisy Dont count your votes untill all results have come.

  • Mazi

    Agbaje, George, Adams lose units to APC

    Posted by: our reporters in News Update 23 mins ago

    Early results have indicated that some top politicians and personalities lost in the presidential and national assembly election held on Saturday in their polling units.

    Among those who lost are PDP Lagos Gubernatorial candidate Jimi Agbaje whose party had 60 votes while the All Progressive Congress (APC) polled 126 votes. Nine votes were voided.

    PDP in the polling unit of the Leader of the Odua People’s Congress a staunch support of President Goodluck Jonathan had 44 votes while APC scored 119 votes.

    Chief Bode George, a chieftain of the PDP also lost to the APC in his unit where his party had 108 to APC’s 109.

    • HAMZA

      ……….ati the empty ranting Fani Kayode.

      • Layo

        And silly Mimiko.

  • Samuel Davis

    THIS ELECTION IS TURNING INTO SOMETHING ELSE. AT LEAST, NOT AS I THOUGHT. NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS GEJ MUST RULE NIGERIA AGAIN

    • Damee

      no way

      • burning spear

        The Incumbent President Dr Goodluck Jonathan is having a wide lead in the early results so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) so far.

        Some of the results are for Kano Central, Taraba, Plateau, Benue, Adamawa, Lagos, FCT, Adamawa, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Nasarawa, Kogi.

        Buhari is holding strong in the core North (West) and the North/East and Osun state, While the president is closing up the votes in the South/East and South/South. Yes

        • tundemash

          Liar ! That ogogoro go soon clear for your eyes !

    • Damee

      maybe in 2040

    • Idris w saleh

      Is it by force?

    • Ekun

      Na war una wan start ni…Abi no clear 2 you say he don loose woefully for north and Sw…shey na only south south and Se he go take win!!!

  • burning spear

    The Incumbent President Dr Goodluck Jonathan is having a wide lead in the early results so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) so far.

    Some of the results are for Kano Central, Taraba, Plateau, Benue, Adamawa, Lagos, FCT, Adamawa, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Nasarawa, Kogi.

    Buhari is holding strong in the core North (West) and the North/East and Osun state, While the president is closing up the votes in the South/East and South/South.

    • Tunde I

      Stay off the drugs, you’re hallucinating!!!

    • Festuso

      In your dreams man!

    • HAMZA

      1. Has INEC released any result a all?
      2. By what percentage is GEJ ahead of GMB in states like Kano Central, Adamawa, Lagos, Ondo, Oyo and Kogi?
      3. Remain to hear from you please.
      4. Thanks.

    • Idris w saleh

      But this election is a matter number not sectional, tribal or region

    • Curious Observer

      Yes. But remember SS and SE (including Edo, Rivers and Imo states) together have a total of less than 12m registered voters and NW alone has 18. For your information Kano has 5m, Kaduna has 3m and Sokoto has over 2m. So……

    • objective

      You need attention. I hope you don’t live alone.

      • Arabakpura

        They call it Hallucinations! Wishful thinking! It can lead to depression if the wish does not come true and subsequently mental sabbatical!

    • Yusuf

      kai close-up how many votes is mr president using from SE and SS to do the closing up, do u really have the voters register

    • Olu Ade

      Did you smoke something? Which INEC results are you talking about? May be you are hallucinating, take your psychosis medicine please!

  • Samuel Davis

    HE IS WINNING ALREADY

    • Samuel Davis

      GEJ

      • Arabakpura

        No. Buhari!

  • Edward

    Nobody doubts that Jonathan will win this presidential election hands-down.
    The gnawing issue here is that Lagos Christians will not be part of the victory.
    Lagos Christians and Pastors have sold their hearts and souls as Muslim servants.

    • Idris w saleh

      Mr Edward this election not about religion

      • Derrick

        • No Comment

          • jerry

            derrick: Yes, i agree but i think the Lagos Christians would be insane to confirm Christians as
            a bunch of inferior things the cat just dragged in. I doubt if APC
            will win the election in Lagos.

            My own neighbourhood voted PDP.

        • Josephus Olumide Idowu

          May God forgive you

        • Mrs. Titilola Alarape (Lekki)

          MR. DERRICK,

          I fear too that the way things are going Pastors Adeboye, Kumuyi, Oyedepo,
          and Olukoya may end up in history as funeral directors of Christianity. They
          ask folks to fast, to sing and dance and utter dire imprecations, but none of
          those things is the meaning of CHRISTIANITY – none! I never heard them tell
          their church members to THINK. In effect, these Pastors create zombies in their
          churches as useful idiots for far less educated Lagos Muslims.

          • irapada

            Madam you too in bigotry, we are not electing deacons pls

        • Actual

          Simple national issues, you cannot comprehend, you cannot distinguish between political issues and religious matter. And you will have mouth to criticize government. You should have bring holy ghost down to come and take the place of your national responsibilities for you. Nigeria only need a responsible competent leader with ultimate selfless ambition to sustain it’s country. Any other thing apart is just a political game for self ambition. Just check past records of Nigeria leaders.

    • Tunde I

      You really need to get out more. And please grow up, nobody takes people like you seriously if all you focus on is religious divide.

      • Ekun

        2011 ALL nigerians irrespective of ethnicity and religion voted enmass for Jona Boy…he as lost all the credibility !!!!

    • Brian

      my man you are politically primitive for you to speak that way.

      • Arabakpura

        I doubt it very much going by results so far released. These were areas that Jonathan defeated Buhari last time hands down!

    • Dave

      our vice president is a chrisx. We are ok with moving Nigeria forward. You’re talking like FFK now ohhh.

    • Ekun

      You talk nonsense…we in the west are not bigots!!! there is time for everything in life. It shows you’re not from the wild wild west, e co pass aleri

  • Olu

    GEJ is willing in his dream. South West are neither ethnic chauvinists nor religious bigots. We are proud of of our conscience and integrity.

    • Ekun

      Ba MI san fun…a wa la oju!!!

  • Olu

    GEJ is wining in his dream. South West are neither ethnic chauvinists nor religious bigots. We are proud of of our conscience and integrity. What has the presidency of your acclaimed “Christian” president do for you and the people of your community.

  • Godfrey Etokebe

    I use to believe that PREMIUM TIMES was a serious publication establishment. I am totally disappointed by your FAKE and CLONED publication of the results shown above. NONE OF THEM ARE VALID and none of them are sent by independent observers. ALL ARE CLONED BY PREMIUM TIMES. SHAME ON YOU PREMIUM TIMES!!!

    • Abdul

      Siddon there still talk nonsense, wait until you see the result coming from the north. Una go cry tire, maybe you think all of this is a joke.

      • Godfrey Etokebe

        The result sheets above are similar to Buhari’s CLONED WASC!!!

    • objective

      Don’t be a bad looser! Be honourable in defeat!

    • tundemash

      You keep saying this everyday and yet u keep coming back…. are u cursed to keep coming to read biased news ????

      • Festuso

        He’s just another PDP E-rat!

    • Olu from South Africa

      Early retirement? Hope you have qualification to find a better job for yourself.

    • Nuel

      When things are not in our favour, we cry. When it is in our favour we hail. Every competition is not meant to favour any side. May the best man win, irrespective of who it is.

    • Wähala

      Freaking bastard, now crying ba? You were inviting me here on Sunday (today) to discuss the outcome of what I already knew and told you. Crumb days are over, make sure you patch your fishing nets becos it’s back to the creeks for miscreants like you. Amnesty Program ends on Monday, awoof ogogoro days are over. Idyiot. Stop coming to Premium Times and see if anybody will miss your ugly ass. Chump!

      • Godfrey Etokebe

        You -The child that was brought up decently but decided to become A FAMILY SHAME. I shall remain her to expose Your lies and deceits. Today is sunday, but JEGA has disappointed us by performing an election which is far from being conclusive. You are welcome back by tuesday!!!

      • CHRISTOPHER AGBO

        Welcome back, seriously I missed you, you need to talk some sense in that idiotic Emmanuel and other GEJ supporters they are going crazy, remain blessed

  • bayelsa

    Jonathan should remain in his village , he can now see the disadvantages of harboring thieves he has just lost his job .Dumb ass president

  • buari oloponda

    Gej is leading indeed! Up jonah ..

    • Abdul

      lol

    • busola

      I wish everyone posting comments were objective in their assessment. We are saying the indices of development are lacking. President Jonathans govt. has failed to move this nation forward with all the resources available to him. He seems to rubberstamp corruption with the calibre of people around him. what was the state of Nigeria when President Jonathan took over the affairs? what is Nigerias status now. Unemployment is skyrocketing. We should not vote based on religious or party sentiments. My take is PDP has stayed long enough at the center with nothing tangible to show for it.

      • cliffy

        I wish people to have wisdom knowledge and understanding to know what party and personality is about, it is not about pdp but who can move nigeria forward
        nigerian expectation is higher than 6yrs of gooluck
        Goodluck still the best choice
        he is on a foundation building.
        Never go 4 apc.

        • Nuel

          foundation building????? come on!!! A tenure is 4 years. Does that mean every elected leader MUST use two terms to consolidate on what he is doing?? Normally 4 years should give some remarkable achievement. Not that he didn’t perform but it’s like a student settling for third class where second class honours and first class is up for grabs.

      • Olanrewaju

        Thanks Busola, you’ve spoken well. I don’t know why we Won’t see beyond our nose

    • Festuso

      Lol

  • buari oloponda

    Nigerian showed that no amount of money can change yes if God say no….. whose ever win pls nobody should pls bring issue of religions or hate comments .one party most wins definately.

  • Desmond

    Results are Trickling in:Unit 005..Campbell street, Lagos island
    PDP Senatorial: =29
    APC senatorial: = 126
    Conceal: 11

    PDP President: =36
    APC president: = 121
    AD President 1
    ADC 1
    Concealed: 10

    PDP Rep: = 29
    APC Rep: = 122
    Concealed 19

  • Abdul

    Gani Adams just did Jonathan 419, i am sorry for him, anyway its a pity that he cant beyond his nose.

  • Arabakpura

    Sai Buhari!

    • Steve

      I am from New Zealand but been coming here since 1996 and living here since 2012. I have my view of who should win but I fear that may not come to pass. Such a great country with so much potential.

  • boliatepa

    Reporting ward by ward is completely useless. What are the exit polls results? Give us some analysis. Ward results mean nothing. Journalism at its most primitive state in 2015 Nigeria.

    • akyn

      do you really think before you wrote the comment? with exit polls you can be lied to. the ward posting is what has already been documented. i believe you must have attended uni otueke with the ogogoro master

    • Nuel

      Seriously??? How do you think the general results are obtained? From heaven? Be patient bro. You will get your exit poll results in 48 hours as promised by INEC.

  • Godfrey Etokebe

    APC and PREMIUM EXPOSURE:
    Take a look at the result sheet shown for AKWA IBOM STATE. The APC party agent has not signed it eventhough they (PREMIUM TIMES) claim that APC won. THIS MAKES THAT RESULT INVALID. STOP YOUR LIES AND DECEITS for the sake of posterity!!!!

    • tundemash

      I guess as each result trickle in, you see your future melt into hopelessness !

      Even at Aso Rock, PDP is rejected.

      • Separate Us…

        We’re the people! God bless our new president… God bless Nigeria

  • Badejo

    Awaiting tomorrow’s Part two (2) election

    I really think if Pastor Adeboye knows the meaning of honour,
    he should wear his sack-clothes should APC win the elections
    to be concluded in Lagos state tomorrow. And so should Pastors
    Kumuyi, Oyedepo, and Dr. Olukoya – all of who had issued a joint
    statement – as PFN – endorsing President Jonathan in this election.
    The implication of Jonathan losing Lagos or/and Ogun state, is that
    these Pastors are advanced fee fraudsters in mere disguise as Pastors,
    if their endorsement was just hissed at even by their own church members.
    In that case, they should jointly resign from what looks like criminal careers.

    • Concerned

      Bad belle

  • Recycle

    Nigeria’s 2015 Presidential Election

    I really think if Pastor Adeboye knows the meaning of honour,
    he should wear his sack-clothes should APC win the elections
    to be concluded in Lagos state tomorrow. And so should Pastors
    Kumuyi, Oyedepo, and Dr. Olukoya – all of who had issued a joint
    statement – as PFN – endorsing President Jonathan in this election.
    The implication of Jonathan losing Lagos or/and Ogun state, is that
    these Pastors are advanced fee fraudsters in mere disguise as Pastors,
    if their endorsement was just hissed at even by their own church members.
    In that case, they should jointly resign from what looks like criminal careers.

    • ‘kanbi

      • No Comment

        • newsday

      • Real

        Simple national issues, you cannot comprehend, you cannot distinguish between political issues and religious matter. And you will have mouth to criticize government. You should have bring holy ghost down to come and take the place of your national responsibilities for you. Nigeria only need a responsible competent leader with ultimate selfless ambition to sustain it’s country. Any other thing apart is just a political game for self ambition. Just check past records of Nigeria leaders.

      • Funso

        Omo ALE

      • Gaskiya

        Lagos state Christians are the best Christians in Nigeria. They take decisions objectively without sentiments.

    • Successman

      Kindly share the source of your info regarding these men of God whose reputation you’re tearing apart.

    • imperialebony

      Pastor adeboye never endorsed anybody, neither did pastor oyedepo. I personally discredited pastor oyedepo when I first heard the purported comment on the social media about unleashing the gate of hell on jonathan’s enemies. After I watched the video of that Sunday service on YouTube, I had a change of opinion. Please don’t believe everything you read on social media on a hurry. Find out the truth first, so you don’t get fooled by fake bloggers. Jonathan truly visited their churches and as men of God, they prayed for him. And those prayers didn’t have anything to do with his political ambition . Cheers

  • Godfrey Etokebe

    Premium Times, SHOULD I GIVE YOU SLEEPLESS NIGHT tonight by exposing Your FRAUD and FORGERIES?

    • tundemash

      Stop moaning. You ought to show PT your displeasure by boycotting their website. You keep coming back and moaning at same time.
      Are you cursed to be on PT daily ?

      • emmanuel

        Tundemess shot up.

        The APC with misinformation. You will keep quiet by the time tge final result is released

        Keep writting your own result Premium Times.

        • Separate Us…

          Lol…. Anything else?

        • tundemash

          How is the final result obtained ? Are u going to manufacture one ?
          As each result trickle in, u are watching your future melt into hopelessness. Amnesty “awoof” stops with this election.
          Even at Aso Rock, PDP is rejected.

          And it is not “shot”, it is shut. The new govt would ensure you are all properly trained so as to reduce your nuisance value .

          • Jack

            GBAM! YOU KILLED THE F00000000L!

          • Godfrey Etokebe

            Look at what that you presented. IS Northern Nigeria not a part of Nigeria? Why do they have a DIFFERENT FORMAT of RESULT SHEETS than the rest of the country? TOTAL JAZZ is what that you are showing to the world!!!

          • tundemash

            You would worry more about the impeding catastrophe that will befall your household following the stoppage of amnesty “awoof”.

          • Godfrey Etokebe

            WE have been told that is why some People are busy killing themselves to get AMNESTY MONEY!!!!!

          • emmanuel

            Amnesty nightmares.

            Afterall your kinsmen through Adams and Fasehun have secured same for their boys through the back door.

          • tundemash

            Gani Adams and Fasheun swindled the desperate cl0wn prince of Otuoke. If Shekau wanted oil pipeline contract, Dumbo would have given him too; he was that desperate!!!!

          • emmanuel

            Mu mu. No amnesty for your co-conspirators in Boko Haram

          • Magenta

            Honestly everyone is tired of Jonathan, he should please go n enjoy his money

          • TC

            You are not tired….loool

          • emmanuel

            Tundemess, you do not understand English better than I do, however I take responsibility for my error.

            I am sure know that elections are not won through lies, but through vote cast.

            Amnesty payments has been your pains. It may have been acceptable to you if it was meant for your Tinubu who receive over thirty billion hand out from Fashola annually. Is that comparable to what is paid for Amnesty?

            My candid advice to you, is to ask your Arepo, Ikorodu Oba and their boys to keep bursting Petrol pipelines in their domain so they can get Amnesty payment. Semi illiterate!

            Unfortunately for you, Buhari, Tinubu, Oshomole are half illiterates like you

          • tundemash

            Cl0wn …. once again it is not “vote cast”, it is casting of votes.

            If Tinubu is corrupt, it is the responsibility of the anti-corruption agencies under the direct control of the Cl0wn Prince of Otuoke to do their job. But Jesus of Nazareth would have to come back for Dumbo to develop a pair of “balls”. I careless if Tinubu goes to jail because unlike you, i don’t depend on amnesty “crumbs”. It is your Dumbo distributing more amnesty “awoof” to OPC miscreants in the South West and guess what PDP lost in Gani Adams’ ward.

            It is the responsibility of the security forces to secure the oil pipelines. It is either they are not well equipped or do not have enough men; promoting ethnic militia in the guise of pipeline protection is d@ft.

            You claimed “Buhari, Tinubu, Oshomole are half illiterates” but unfortunately for you, Nigerians have decided to give the illiterates a chance of 4 years after 16 years of hopelessness in the hands of the looting literates. Nigerians have the chance to vote the “illiterates” out after 4 years if they don’t perform too. That is the essence of democracy; power resides with the people !!!!

          • emmanuel

            Mumu, see your folly pasted on your comment above with so much errors. ‘Vote cast’ in my content is absolutely correct. That exposes your poor academic exposure, which is quite different from my initial typo.

            Please, note that there is nothing like pair of balls. It is called balls because it is made up of two unique egg packs.

          • tundemash

            Cl0wn … google ” a pair of balls”. Desperate to have one back .. ain’t you ?

            Meanwhile, your future is melting away gradually. Here is another result; Aso Rock residents even reject Dumbo !

          • emmanuel

            Oh google? There are a million and one more Semi-illiterates Americans who throw things in google.

            Please check dictionaries and proper English books.

          • tundemash

            cl0wn, google will come up with a dictionary. Cowards die before their death !

          • emmanuel

            Biko, spare readers the embarrassment of using figures along with letters in your comments.

            Tundemess you are too little

          • tundemash

            Another desperate cheap attempt at scoring a point. Cl0wn, that is a trick we use in side-stepping discuss’ word filtering system. And how does a reader become embarrassed by that Mr. Desperado ?

            Apparently the impending defeat of your paymasters have made you more edgy. It’s pay back time for your Bayelsa President; in one IDP camp , it was APC 324, PDP 0; the anger is that deep.

            The Aso Rock residents just rejected him too. Keep jabbing the air here while your source of livelihood slowly slips away.

          • irapada

            Power resides with the people. Gbam

    • imperialebony

      How? Because I just confirmed the result of my ward polls today in lagos with the inec record sheets posted here and it’s accurate

      • Godfrey Etokebe

        Read above for a start!!!

        • TC

          Seems na u wey suppose to be doing the reading…lol

        • imperialebony

          I don’t need to read anything. I just told you the truth because the result was announced before my friend and I left the polling booth.

          • tundemash

            Do you need to tell the deaf that the market is over ? Reality will dawn on the cl0wn overnight !
            Era of corruption is not stealing is over !
            Era of promoting ethnic and religious divisiveness is over !.

    • Ben Mustafa

      Etokebe, how market?

      • Godfrey Etokebe

        Profit, JARE!!!

  • anthony24g

    It is difficult to know the truth about the outcome or results of the election as Nigerian papers appears to be headlining results announcements which should be the job of the electoral commission and not that of the papers. However at the end of the elections the papers with published results closer to the one verified by party representatives, announced and published by the electoral commission will enjoy respect from bloggers outside Nigeria.

    • imperialebony

      You’re quite correct but in think I still appreciate the way and manner premium times had released the results so far, with the inec electoral result forms duly posted, indicating each party’s stand in this election, to avoid doubts.

  • Ibrahim Tukur

    Presidents =APC 451,PDP 23,
    Senator =APC=257,PDP 24, PDM 192
    House of Rep=APC 332,PDP 32,PDM 104.
    Toungo ward 008,Yola South,Adamawa

  • simeon

    Don’t be carried away, because this site also published Jega’s resigntion and his signature as INEC chairman, were you able to take picture of the result sheet in your own pulling unit, Do you think INEC official at the pulling unit has the power to post this election result online. please let us wait for INEC resident commission and Jega for result

    • Godfrey Etokebe

      Look at the discrepancies in the RESULT sheets posted here. The format of the result sheets are different. Does this means that JEGA made differently formated result sheets for different polling booths? I DO NOT THINK SO: ALL ABOUT PREMIUM TIMES IS JAZZ!!!

      • TC

        My friend, you are still here…lol… I dey laff….come see beatings..lwkms

      • imperialebony

        Inec had various report sheets in their archives or warehouse, part of which some dare devil set ablaze recently. How did you know it’s not part of the sheets they used in the previous elections that were used in other states? This may be the reason for the different format you see here.

        • Godfrey Etokebe

          INEC PROMISED that RESULTS SHEETS were CUSTOMIZED for the respective polling booths. They (INEC) have not refuted this as of NOW.This discrepancy is NOT TOLERABLE noe ACCEPTABLE. I think that it is PREMIUM TIMES that is CLONING FAKE RESULTS!!

          • tundemash

            Keep jabbing the air.

          • Red Lion

            Tunde i was thinking APC was the only one against Jona, but now i am better informed, its Nigerians that are against jona

          • tundemash

            yes o!

    • Original_Raskal

      this same APC premium times released oluwole katsina results for buhari! hahaha

    • imperialebony

      How come my polling unit result on lagos tallied with what was posted here?

  • Jack

    TALK IS CHEAP!!!!! GOING GOING GONE! BYE TO OTUOKE MILITANT LEADER AND WE SHALL NOT FORGET TO WIPE YOUR NAME OFF NIGERIA HISTORY BOOK!

    • tundemash

      Bayelsa President.

    • simeon

      Don’t count your chicks before they hash

      • Jack

        OH AM SORRY! THE RIG MASTERS HERE THEY COME!

  • Public Records

    Christian Association of Nigeria and PFN endorse Jonathan

    “Following spate of endorsements of political candidates
    across the country, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and Pentecostal
    Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, joined well-meaning Nigerians to call spade a spade
    by standing without fear to enthrone Christianity by endorsing President
    Goodluck Ebele Jonathan for second term.

    The meeting was well attended by the senior pastors of various leading
    churches in the country. The meeting has Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners
    Chapel; Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, CAN President; Rev. Felix Omobude, PFN
    President; Pastor Paul Adefarasin of Guiding Light Assembly and a lot more”.

    (3rd February, 2015)

    • tundemash

      yawn !!!
      Campaign after election.

      • Ike

        No, wait first. You mean after this PFN and CAN declaration, the Lagos Christians
        went ahead to disgrace their Pastors; renounced Jesus Christ, and then embraced
        Sharia Law at today’s election? Ah, that means those saying Christianity in Lagos is
        a Palmwine Drinkerds Club are NOT far from the truth. Jonathan will win the election,
        there’s no question on that – after looking set to win the constitutional required votes
        in each of the six Yoruba states – the loser is the Christian Church in Yorubaland that
        would be publicly disgraced as public nuisance. But something tells me PDP will win
        Lagos State. I voted in Lekki. PDP won the votes at my polling booth by over 60%.

          • Funso

            OMO ALE.

          • Curseless

            God is no respecter of person and He works in mysterious ways. God have used a heathen King, Cyrus by name to fulfill his purpose in the old testament He is the only one that installs king and the only one that removes them, so that in that sense whatever might be going on in this election is not without His knowledge . You may not understand it now because of your hatred and intolerance for other people but in the fullness of time God will open your eyes to see, and besides hanging cross on the neck and rosary to match does not make anyone a christian .

        • tundemash

          You are high on the opium of the poor: religious bigotry !
          Yorubas have outgrown religious intolerance before your fore-fathers knew what is called sliced bread. Try another gimmick .

        • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

          NEVER!!!! NIGERIA IS NOT FOR CHRISTIANS ONLY.

        • Goddy

          My brother, it is a matter of time. When Abubakar Shekahu of Boko Haram flees
          from that Sambisa forest, where do you think he will go? Of course, Lagos state.
          It is the only state where Christians are earnestly yearning for Islamic state.
          All these Christian Bishops, Prelates Pastors should close up their churches.
          Lagos Christians are autistic. They don’t think. They can’t think. They are robots.
          They have sold their souls to Islam but only go to Redeemed church to dance.

          • Akua

            Eheheh, these useless Lagos Christians will soon be crying that Jonathan should come
            and save them, no be so? Dem never see. Boko Haram Shekau go cut Christians heads
            tire for Lagos. You go soon dey see Pastor head dey dance palongo for Ibadan-Expressway.

          • jackson2j4

            Are you a christian,and do you really know what being christ-like is?It is too late to cry when the head has been cut off,folk try to grow up.

        • jackson2j4

          What makes you a christian?You must be sick by posting this trash,it is high time you folks start thinking positively

        • irapada

          Is Jonathan a spirit filled Christian? I don’t mean alcohol.

    • Public Records

      …….(2)Christian Association of Nigeria and PFN endorse Jonathan

      “The meeting that was held in Redemption Camp
      also have Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, the vice presidential candidate of All
      Progressives Congress, APC, a party that is been rumored to have religious
      undertone. APC at different instances has refused to hide their intentions. The
      party hierarchy is made up of Muslims. Osibanjo was there to seek their
      blessing to support him and the candidacy of Mohammed Buhari. Pastor Paul
      Adefarasin kicked start the process when he asked Adeboye who they should
      support since his “son”, Pastor Osibnajo is vying for the vice presidency with
      Buhari.

      Pastor Adeboye said, “I am a man under authority. Authority of CAN
      and PFN, whoever you endorse, I will support      .” Osibanjo was not allowed to
      address the group with the excuse that since the other contesting party was not
      present; they would not allow him to address the audience. With this latest
      development, our spiritual fathers have made their stand known without mincing
      words. Indeed their faithful brethren are expected to join the chorus to vote
      President Jonathan for second term”.

      (3rd February, 2015)

      • Umar Mohammed

        Softly, softly! In 2011 when Nigerians (Christians,Muslims and athiests) voted Jonathan as president was it on the basis of religion?

        • Halima O

          a lot of ppl wanted jonathan to break the stronghold the North were trying to have on the country by saying it was their time to be in office.

        • objective

          Well spoken! Let me not forget to mention that I am also a Christian, and we also did not vote for Jonathan on tribal grounds in 2011; so we are voting Buhari today, not on grounds of religion or ethnicity, but purely on the ground of necessity.

    • Ha

      You are late bro. No campaign after election. No endorsement after failure. Nigerians say NO to religious politics. Go with your dirty endorsement. Nonsense.

    • objective

      Speak for yourself mates! you are not speaking for us. Speak for yourself and your biological family members .

  • Concerned Nigerian

    Please all the Christian Bigots posting nonsense about a christian candidate that has failed to perform should hold their peace. Even the good book says; (Speaking figuratively) The Lord would raise up stones to praise Him, should man fail to do so. The implied meaning of that scripture is simply, God will use an unbeliever if a believer fails to respond to His voice. JEG had the opportunity to be savior that Nigeria desperately needed. But like Saul, he failed to recognize his purpose in the intent of God for His people and unfortunately like Saul, he has been rejected.

    Let’s not hide behind religion, sentiment and party politics. Lets be true to ours as Nigerians and call a spade a spade. The man has failed horribly and should have resigned honorably but instead he has chosen to be ousted out of power, which can still be done regardless of how they intend to rig and employ their evil plots. God will save this country from the hands of the corrupt and His Justice will follow swiftly, those who have crippled our nation by their greed and insatiable appetite for the country’s wealth.

    The truth is Nigerians have gone out to vote en mass change. And that change will come bearing in it the future and legacy we can proudly hand over to our children born and unborn. A legacy free of Corruption, Insecurity, Unemployment, Poor Electricity, Poor infrastructure, Hopeless, Oppression and Bondage. Nigeria shall be free and proud again. This is our time to get it right. This is the time for Change.

    • Umar Mohammed

      My brother you are right. If we can overcome these negative sentiments Nigeria will be great again. We dearly need a concerned leader to take us through regardless of his religion or tribe.The multiple of sufferings we are being subjected to do not differentiate on the basis of ethnicity or religion,they affect all. We need to take decisive and honest action so that our young ones will be pround of their country.

      • subsaharan acommunity Health

        The Nigerian Messiah is a young Northerner not Buhari. Tinibu cannot fashion a messiah. It is not in him. The change you need now is the ground tilling that will usher in the Messiah. Mark it, the messiah is coming. Expect him in 2019. Jonathan is good enough for now. Remove all sentiments. You will see that he is preparing the ground for this young leader. The star of this young Northerner is too bright. It will not allow a spent former dictator to fore stall his emergence. All of you who voted Buhari have been misled by the Lion of Bourdelion or what did they call him, now well exposed as the most corrupt politician in Nigeria. Tinubu , a drug pusher of the eighties, would have been dead if Buhari found him.

    • tundemash

      may God bless u abundantly.

    • GEJistheSHAMEofNIGERIA

      True talk!! If God saved Balaam’s life using a donkey, how could He not save or better Nigeria through Buhari who is a decent human being? God can never support or be happy with pastors supporting a corrupt leader!!

  • Viva

    IF ONLY BUHARI KNEW THAT BOLA TINUBU WAS TOO USELESS TO MOBILIZE 70%
    OF VOTES IN LAGOS STATE FOR THE APC, BUHARI WOULD NOT HAVE JOINED APC.
    THE TREND OF THE VOTES SO FAR IN LAGOS IS WIND TO THE SAIL OF JONATHAN.
    IF THIS TREND CONTINUES, JONATHAN WILL PICK UP LAGOS STATE ON THE TWO
    LEGAL REQUIREMENTS REQUIRED BY THE 1999 CONSTITUTION (AS AMENDED).

    • Meaning?

      • Godfrey Etokebe

        Highest numbers of vote and 25%!!!

        • Repeat Again

    • tundemash

      What brand are u smoking ?

      • Funso

        Omo Ale.

    • feranmi peters (surulere)

      @viva:

      Indeed. You’re absolutely right. Lagosians are too local
      to understand the meaning of a presidential election.
      No polling booth result posted here shows less than 50%
      of the votes – in any polling booth where PDP lost this election.
      That’s amazing performance by PDP. It means Jonathan will take
      Lagos state in the sense required by the 1999 Constitution for
      a presidential election toward totalling his needed 24 states.
      Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a complete disgrace. He was a mess.
      Now, Buhari can look up to Kano as his last hope in this election.

      • durosanmi awoyemi

        Tinubu is a disgrace – just one vote lead by APC at Igbosere Polling Unit on Lagos Island.
        APC has been governing Lagos state since 1999. So, where’s the edge of its incumbency in that ancestral home of Lagosians? Jonathan already has the six (6) states in the south-south + the five (5) south-states, which is = 11 (eleven) states already in the bag.

        PDP with eleven states secured by 90% of total votes even before voting started, and with Ekiti
        state secured by now, and Ondo in tow, APC is only competing in Oyo state – since the trend
        of results in Ogun state is not yet known. This is likely to be a rout of the APC in Yorubaland.
        Rumours in Lagos of the way the votes went in the whole swath of Alaka, Orile, Apapa Road,
        Orile, Isolo, and Festac also suggest overall victory for PDP in Lagos state.

        • Funso

          omo ale.

        • olu awofolaju

          Of course, if APC is running neck-and neck with APC in Lagos state – the only putative stronghold
          of APC in Yorubaland           – does Bola Tinubu need a ‘babalawo’ to know that President Jonathan has obviously won this election for a second term in office?

          • Funso

            ọmọ ALE.

        • awofolaju

          Of course, if APC is running neck-and neck with PDP in Lagos state – the only putative stronghold
          of APC in Yorubaland           – does Bola Tinubu need a ‘babalawo’ to know that President Jonathan has obviously won this election for a second term in office?

          • Olu

            Of course, if APC is running neck-and neck with PDP in Lagos state – the only putative stronghold
            of APC in Yorubaland             – does Bola Tinubu need a ‘babalawo’ to know that President Jonathan has obviously won this election for a second term in office?

        • objective

          where are you getting this dubious results from?

        • Funso

          ỌMỌ ale

      • Funso

        ỌMỌ ALE.

    • objective

      Bola Tinubu did not only mobilise Lagos, he mobilised the South West and the results are there, He is not a Lagos Leader, he is a Leader of the South West and it is evident.

    • Ope

      loser!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • LanreAje

    tundemash why are you arguing with illiterates? Half of these Bayelsa boys(touts) dont know the meaning of vote and the importance of true Leadership

    • tundemash

      bro, at times a f00l needs to be told he is one. Just wanted to spare them a few mins anyway; reality will overtake heir fantasy by this time tomorrow.

  • Gaskiya

    “Military, militants and police are harassing us in ph,, picking and locking up APC Members, killing our boys, running away with electoral materials. It’s heart breaking in Rivers state, pls shout it out,no result should be accepted here”

    One of my Big Sisters (she’s Kalabari) in Port Harcourt sent above to me on Whatsapp. It seems Rivers is a hot, bloody zone this period. Why exactly is this so abeg?

    • rob

      rumour

  • End Time

    Lagos state have no serious minded Christians but they will reap what they sow

    • objective

      What has being a Christian got to do with recognizing thieves. It is not about being a Christian or Muslim. The Bile says “When the righteous rules the people rejoice” are the people rejoicing under Jonathan? Please don’t placate ethnicity with religion. You are one of the sectionally destructive Nigerians. I am a Christian, and I know that God used pagan Kings to rescue his people in the Bible. Cyrus was not a Christian, Nebuchadnezzar the King of Babylon was a pagan and many more. God can use any of the work of His Hands, and on this occasion he has chosen to us Buhari. Any contrary opinion will amount to standing in the way of God and if you are truly a Christian, you know what that will bring.

      • ‘kanbi

        • objective

          I am shocked that you are this bitter against you fellow men and you call yourself a Christian? You are a negative definition of a Christian? Without standing in Judgement, I think you need to go to God in repentance. That is if you are truly a Christian and you speak about Brethren like this. Who are you to sit in Judgement over them?

          • jackson2j4

            Many people answer christians just by mere association without knowing the real meaning of being a christian.

          • Nikki

            Who has made you a judge? Beware of the wrath of God

        • Funso

          ọmọ ale.

        • Lade

          I pray God judges your comment instantly if it’s right or wrong. If it’s true, may you prosper beyond your dreams, if it is a lie, my his wrath be visited on you. IJN. Amen.

      • Bimbo Cole

        Muslims are the righteous to rule? This country – Nigeria – is a hopeless basket case of wretched beings.

        • objective

          If God should mark iniquity who can stand?

        • Lade

          So has Jonathan been the righteous?

      • End Time

        There is no point replying my comment buhari is your choice and he is not mine

    • Progress

      the thing dey pain you o

  • Words on Marble

    If APC is running neck-and neck with PDP in Lagos state – the only putative stronghold
    of APC in Yorubaland     – does Bola Tinubu need a ‘babalawo’ to know that Jonathan

    has obviously won this 2015 presidential election for a second term in office?

    • objective

      Your statement is wishful thinking. Self denial! that is what you are doing. Jonathan is closer to loosing than winning.

  • Words on Marble

    If APC is running neck-and neck with PDP in Lagos state – the only putative stronghold
    of APC in Yorubaland     – does Bola Tinubu need a ‘babalawo’ to know that Jonathan
    has obviously won this 2015 presidential election for a second term in office?

    • alltheway

      ..PDP, Power!! PDP, Power!! PDP victory is now assured!!!!

      • No Comment

  • Samson A. Arekete

    Sorting and counting of votes concluded at Redemption Camp polling unit in Obafemi Owode
    Reps
    APC 497 PDP 208
    Senate
    APC 513 PDP 202
    Presidential
    APC 502
    PDP 222.

      • objective

        If you are truly a Christian, you will not call a congregation of Brethren idiotic.

        • ‘kanbi

          @objective:

          A hood does not make the monk. Pastor Adeboye is surely NOT a Christian.
          His claim was never tested until Abubakar Shekahu of Boko Haram showed up.
          Boko Haram declared war on Christendom and declared genocide on Christians.

          Pastor Adeboye failed to provide leadership as 2,000 Christians were then killed.
          Northern Pastors of Redeemed Church are still missing till today; others beheaded.

          Pastor Adeboye took no sensible step at all in those last 5 years of genocide – none!
          He has been consistent only on tithes and offerings like a scammer. He’s NOT a Christian.
          He is a complete fraud. He has just been exposed. He does not have a drop of Holy Spirit.
          A true Christian imbued with the Holy Spirit will viscerally HATE EVIL, as the Bible commands.
          Sharia Law, threatened by Muhammadu Buhari to be imposed on Nigerian Christians is evil.

          • Funso

            omo ale.

          • nigeriadecide

            were ni iya e, is pastor adeboye the president of Nigeria or s he a member of parliament or is he a member of the armed forces?
            you’re such a lunatic escaping from his psychotic mother at the psychiatric home…….

          • Segun Abayomi

            Buhari will not bring sharia to the south! Not even to the north!… I wonder where you are getting your facts .

          • Odogwu

            May God forgive you!

          • objective

            Yes my Brother @’kanbi needs the prayer.

          • Segun Abayomi

            We were shouting the current sceneries to GEJ when they neglected yoruba out of govt. Yoruba don’t forget….with all added together yoruba will not be with GEJ. I wish it was the reverse. Jonathan made things this way. In 2011, SW voted him.

          • Lade

            What has Pastor Adeboye done to you? Did he openly canvass for anyone? Even if he did, should it be for somebody that visited him last in 2011 and came back in 2015 because he wants Favour? If he were you, would you call such a person a brother or sister? You may be so young that you don’t even know that Nigeria became an Islamic state in 1989. If the world is calling Islamic countries today, they mention Nigeria as one. But no one should be forced to declare for anyone. If GEJ had realised that his no.1 one duty should be security of lives we will not be where we are today. Or how do you say you rebuilt railways for people who are dying or kidnapped? You say You cooked food for students slaughtered in their hostels in a federal polytechnic? And you went dancing in a neighboring state the day after. I changed from supporting Jonathan last year because I voted for him in 2011. I cannot imagine my children being kidnapped by some people and my president will not stand up to fight immediately. It shows he thinks he is the President of only the south. If you lose your girls people, life can never be the same, you can never ever vote for. Jonathan.

          • objective

            It is easy for this people to weep-up religious sentiments because they are not related to the Chibok Girls and they have no family members among those killed by Boko Haram. 98% of all the girls taken by Boko Haram were Christians, what did Jonathan do about it? Nothing! Christian Jonathan!

          • Separate Us…

            I don’t remember when Pastor Adeboye sworn in as Nigeria president!

          • jonathan samson

            oloriburuku ni eeee

          • Adedayo Akinwumi

            No wonder why your candidate is loosing

          • tundemash

            Sore loser. Pastor Adeboye is now the issue , not Tinubu or Buhari again ?

          • Progress

            And yet Shekau bombed mosques on Fridays, cattle markets?

          • irapada

            Oritsejafor is the scammer. All show no spirit.

        • Charles

          Look, look, don’t argue an obvious point. A Christian who voted for APC yesterday,
          voted for Sharia Law over himself and his children. So why go to church the next day,
          after such a person renounced Jesus Christ only yesterday. A Christian who voted for
          Sharia Law is not wise. A person who is not wise is idiotic          .

          • objective

            I smell tribalism. Not Christianity!

          • Lade

            You guys are speaking from a disappointing premise and should calm down and face the truth. Jonathan himself is not a Christian or do one wear Ogboni white wrapper and you still say he is a Christian? How will Nigeria be Islamised? 2/3 of state assembly votes, National Assembly votes ? Many people have analysed it and seen it is impossible hence the voting pattern. Also, the sharing of dollars has turned out to be negative because in this part of the country, they will take your money and vote their conscience. You cannot influence people by money. It’s a good, very good lesson to learn. Let’s calm down and wait for INEC results that should start being official later today. People in the SW will vote you if you perform and vote you out if you don’t. If Buhari wins and within 1 year is doing slow motion, we will shout on him and put pressure. That is democracy.

          • Cattle Rancher

            That sir…was a micro myopic comment….

          • Ibrahim

            Religion bigotry can’t take Nigeria anywhere, GMB being a Muslim doesn’t mean he is out to introduce Shariah into Nigeria. And there’s a general misconceptions about Shariah law in Nigeria, it can never be exercise against any Christian but only on Muslim and please seek to find out what shariah means rather than speculating in ignorance.

          • ay

            Nigeria has transcend religious or ethnic frivolities.Wake up man

          • ay

            So, you voted mediocrity

          • Arabakpura

            What will a Moslem who voted for PDP be?

          • Moe

            A bastard Nigerian!

          • Bammy Madison

            It’s a pity how some people mentality is how do you come across the fact that Buhari will turn the country to a shariah states ok even of he does all well and good even your pastors run to Dubai to enjoy life which a Muslim government has put in place all I want is a better future for this nation and I don’t care who fix it be it a Muslim or xtian the moment we put aside tribal or religious sentiments the better for this nation.

          • Jossy Bobo

            Oga Charles, I want to disagree with you that a Xtian who voted for APC voted for sharia.

            Even the most draconian and despotic military government of Abacha could not impose sharia in his northern constituencies. Nigeria is a federation. Please tell me how such could pass the floors of both houses of assembly.

            On the flip side, don’t you think Nigerians are wiser and more informed now than being carried away by religious or ethnic sentiments? What type of governance do you hope for? Proven and palpable integrity, credibility and accountability, or the opposite?
            I have been a Christian for almost 50 years (I mean was born into it). I have been to the biggest name churches for years – Deeper Life, RCCG, Winners and so on, but I just realized that there are quite a number of questions I still have in mind as regards some of their personal lives and what I believe are Bible standards, especially on financial matters. Opinions vary quite a lot on these. God has given us freedom to choose. Many times God just wants us to use our intellectual capacity to think, analyse, weigh out every option, and then decide.
            Have you forgotten in the Bible where the Apostles wanted to choose another deacon when Stephen died? They prayed, and then cast lot. If it was today the lot they cast would have been with dice. God did not actually reveal the next deacon to nobody, so they decide after prayer by “gambling” with “dice”.
            Besides, the Bible records that Daniel studied by books. Most things Daniel predicted in the Bible that are coming to pass today were out of studies not special revelations. God wants us to see by ourselves by studying past events and records before taking our decision – its informed choice and not ethnicity or religion – God wants what is best for the masses

          • irapada

            Thank you sir

          • El-batuta

            Tell it to them, Bobo. With people like you around, there is hope for this country.

          • MOU

            RUBBISH!!!

          • Progress

            it pain you o!

          • Progress

            And muslims that voted for Dumbo? Morons?

          • irapada

            It is not about religion.We object to Jonathan destroying the future of our children. He has been there for 4 years but they think he did not do well. You think APC gave them money?

          • agaba

            chalse your opinion sounds ridiculous, i find it hard to beleive that we still think like this in nigeria after 54 years of nationhood. please take time to review GEJ’s 6 years in power and tell me if he has shown the attributes of a christian as prescribed by christ. yet they steal public funds and go to buy luxury life in arab nations developed by muslims. until we think nigeria and expunge religion and ethnicity from our mentality we shall remain in the caves. please respond to me if you are happy with your situation now in nigeria under your christian leader even if you have alot of money. if religion is the issue. poverty, hunger, insecurity, unemployment, sickness etc knows no faith,race, tribe, creed and colour. wake up my brother.

          • Akanji92

            What of those Christians who voted for Shagari in 1979 and 1983, and also voted for Yar’Adua in 2007. A religious bigot.

      • Funso

        Frustrated omo ale

      • Jossy Bobo

        C’mon gentleman, why not try to show some respect to these elderly people. I don’t know how old you are, but let us picture them as our biological fathers, may be our big uncles, may be our big brothers. Their portfolios aside, I would not address my dad, uncle or whatever that way – idiotic????
        Yes, they are supposed to be Christian role models, but then, they still like and blood like you and I – they eat, drink, “poop”, produce children etc. Just a little respect please.
        Concerning “sharia” in Nigeria, I personally don’t believe it can go beyond what it is right now, Buhari or no Buhari, afterall Nigeria has been OIC member since 1986, and I don’t think many Nigerians are aware of OIC’s existence let alone being a member. I believe its just like any other organization seeking attention, and for their probable common interest, after the downfall of the Ottoman empire. Iran and Iraq were both members before they fought an 8-year war. Has war ended among their members even now? If you look at what is going on especially in the Middle-East, you’ll may understand how laughable the whole structure is.
        Egypt belongs everywhere; OIC, Arab League, and a special relationship with Israel, but Egypt would rather disengage from the other 2 associations than from its affiliation with Israel…its all politics my brother

        • Man Of God

          Story story?

        • Moe

          Sharia law will be reversed soon enough.
          Obasanjo allowed several states to adopt it for whatever reason.
          Goodluck can not reverse it because it will start serious issues.
          Only a Hausa muslim leader (like Buhari) can successfully reverse the law with no loss of life.

          The simple fact is that Sharia Law is unconstitutional, and since Nigeria is a Federation and there is no sense in having different laws governing different Geographical areas.

      • D.G

        I think you lack manner on how to talk to an elder, May God Punished your mouth for saying such.

      • Olutola

        It is imperative for those men you listed to right the wrongs (perceived) done to Nigerians by a pretend anointing of Dr Jonathan. It is commendable that they saw where God is going this time and align with Him. Sorry some rich pastors one of whom I attend his church cannot see anything and they are too arrogant to repent of their sins. I am happy when a man of God is humble enough like the ones you listed. They have shown to us who a Christian ought to be, if you make mistake dont carry on as if you are infallible, humble yourself. Whether Buhari wins or not (I voted for him as a Christian and Yoruba, tribe and religions is irrelevant) they have acquitted themselves that they do not have a hand in the sufferings of Nigerians and given the opportunity to show leadership to assist lift up Nigerians from suffering they obliged us so I say to Pastor E, A. Adeboye, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Pastor W, F. Kumuyi may the Lord bless you. I pray that my Bishop will repent.

        • Akanji92

          Fully agree with your perspective

      • Akanji92

        Are you really Adekanbi or an Ijaw man masquerading as a Yoruba? So anybody not queuing behind your gun runner-pastor Oritsajefor and Pastorpreneur Oyedepo are scammers. For your information, nobody, no one can ever Christianize or Islamize Nigeria, Buhari did not do it as military leader, so he has no such agenda. You principal, GEJ sold you a dummy to gain undue advantage.

      • Contact Point

        mumu, ur frustration has taken over you already.

    • subsaharan acommunity Health

      All churches are seeking wisdom and sanctification and redemption and holiness. 36 hours from now, they would be learning another lesson from the Holy Ghost that ‘Power belongs to God’ and that ‘He gives it to whosoever He desires’. Dan 4(32)He has chosen GEJ for the next 4 years.

      • objective

        wake up! you are dreaming.

      • Jossy Bobo

        How do you know that God has chosen GEJ sir? Christians are supposed to speak the truth because “charity begins at home”. Did God tell you that or you are exercising faith? If its faith please say so, so you don’t become a liar, which is a sin before the Lord, and all liars go to . . . . Please lets be mindful of what we say or represent sir so we don’t become false prophets

        • Moe

          Didn’t mama peace dub Jonathan as the mai Shayi…sorry, I meant Messiah?

    • Osinowo

      Oga mi weldone ooo

    • irapada

      It is not about religion you see .Jonathan.

  • Viva

    IF ONLY BUHARI KNEW THAT BOLA AHMED TINUBU IS TOO USELESS TO MOBILIZE 70%
    OF VOTES IN LAGOS STATE FOR THE APC, BUHARI WOULD NOT HAVE JOINED APC.
    THE TREND OF THE VOTES SO FAR IN LAGOS IS WIND TO THE SAIL OF JONATHAN.
    IF THIS TREND CONTINUES, JONATHAN WILL PICK UP LAGOS STATE ON THE TWO
    LEGAL REQUIREMENTS REQUIRED BY THE 1999 CONSTITUTION (AS AMENDED).

    • Ha

      Please divide N9 bn paid to OPC over the number of votes PDP get in Lagos to see how much each vote had cost the Nigerian taxpayers.

      • akindee

        That’s the point! Yoruba people are now acquiring a universal reputation as thieves,
        – just like both Gani Adams and Frederick Fasheun have done without delivering PDP
        overwhelming votes. Jonathan was very correct to give a wide berth to Yoruba people.
        As a tribe, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu virus of innate theft has percolated Yoruba society.
        The Yoruba Pastors, the entire traditional Oba, the OPC leaders, APC Muslims Party,
        are now wholly common thieves and totally honorless bunch who should be avoided.

        • objective

          Are the Coordinating thieves in Abuja Yorubas?

          • MOU

            Are you answering the frustrated thing?

          • irapada

            Yes the ones in the executive except the agric man

        • Otitokoro

          I know you are not Yoruba. But whether you are Yoruba or not it does not matter. Let me give you-President Jonathan some useful information about my people-the Yorubas. I hope other corrupt rulers will draw lessons from this. Given the heavy influence of Awolowo’s social democratic policies, the Yoruba polity, space and cultural practices and expressions have become essentially liberal democratic and led by a strong middle class in various sectors of Yoruba civil life-education, business, technology, politics etc. Gani Adams and OPC DO NOT belong to these spaces which define Yoruba life. Also, things like Buruji Kashamu, Ayo Fayose, Obanikoro etc DO NOT belong to these civil and civlised Yoruba spaces. Yoruba politics is essentially middle class led and liberal democratic. President Jonathan and other GET THAT INTO YOUR THICK, DUMB AND DULL SKULLS. No money can buy the Yoruba middle class in those spaces I mentioned. Therefore no money can buy the real Yorubas. You want their support produce the argument, and they will listen. Yoruba political life is very similar to what happen in western democracies. It is about argument. This is the reason you people say we -Yorubas- argue a lot and blow grammar-but this is exactly what critics of western liberal democracy accuse western democratic countries of. But that is our strength. It is the reason the Yorubas are peaceful. It is about who has the superior argument and NOT who has the superior GUNS, BULLETS and ARMS. Now President Jonathan you gave money to Gani Adams as an individual. You DID NOT give money to Yorubas because we DO NOT need your oil money. President Jonathan you are a dubious, dishonest and corrupt president and person, you equally met a thug, dishonest, dubious, street boy -Gani Adams hungry and looking for money. This is the scenario between you-President Jonathan and Gani Adams . President Jonathan, you were looking for dubious votes, Gani Adams, the thug was looking for corrupt money. You Jonathan has a lot of corrupt money to throw around and so? Your thug -Gani Adams gave you false promise and collected your money. So what is the business of Yorubas in a transaction between two corrupt and dubious adults Gani Adams and Goodluck Jonathan? Goodluck Jonathan, we Nigerian people gave you chance for SIX years, you blew them. You must leave. It is the voice of the people which is also the voice of God.

          • Jupiter

            Saint Otitokoro!

          • shade

            Well said. Please let them hear the truth.

          • irapada

            Pls tell them if they will learn .Oju ati owo

          • agaba

            otitokoro: nice piece. i am not yoruba but i agree with your illustration on this. gani adams action should not been seen by any as a representation of yoruba interest. am sure the yorubas face the same challenges every other nigerian faces. hunger, sickness homelessness, unemployment, insecurity and name them cuts across all ethnic indentities in nigeria. i think our leaders should begin to focus on issues affecting our socio-economic life as a nation and present to us superior issue based arguments instead of throwing illicit funds at people who cant guarantee them more than one vote.

          • Akanji92

            Lol! God bless you. You captured the message in these few lines. But I am afraid your logic will dwarf their myopic and corrupt minds. Once again, may God bless you for this beautiful analysis.

        • Moe

          bad belle!

        • Akanji92

          No! No!! No!!!. Yorubas are not thieves. What is the percentage of Gani Adams, Frederick Faseun, Adebanjo, Ooni of Ife, etc., among the Yoruba. You also show that you are religious bigot infected by GEJ religious hypocrisy virus, to have referred to APC as “APC Muslim Party”. Namadi Sambo referred to PDP as Muslim party. Jonathan sold his candidacy to Pastorpreneurs like Oyedepo, Oritsajefor, and other on the platform of Christianity. Fools exploiting religion for their selfish ends.

      • subsaharan acommunity Health

        Also divide 19 billion naira by the votes of APC and you will know how much LASG money was wasted into votes through the corrupt and domineering practices of Tinubu.

        • Ha

          Which N19 bn? Who spent it, when and on whom? Was that reported or was it just your assumption? The OPC N9 bn was reported. Even Gani Adams confirmed that. Please let’s get your source for the N19 bn spent.

    • kk

      you need glass know who is winning Lag, Yeye viva

    • ogechi

      Hahaha

    • Moe

      keep lying to yourself.

    • Akanji92

      Remember that Buhari had less than 12% in Southwest in 2011. He had less than 10% in Lagos. Therefore, who gained? Jagaba has delivered as expected. Look at the Tsunami in Ondo State, and the APC marvelous showing in Ekiti State. From unofficial results we have received across South West, GMB is running away with over 65% in Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo and Ondo State. In Ekiti he has between 40 – 45%. GMB equally cleared Northwest, Northeast and also Northcentral. Change has come by the grace of God. We should ensure GMB works for Nigerians and non APC members or his friends alone, otherwise, we send him and his party away in 2019.

  • zil

    These figures shows PDP has more than 50% average vote cast in the regions sampled here.
    Mostly SW regions sampled though with results from a handful of other state.
    The Game i think has been fair.
    Results from the SS SE and NC is indicating a lead by PDP with not so cozy percentage by APC though.
    Let the result come in…I believe which ever way the result swings….Nigerians have won as both parties now know their elctoral success or fate lies with the people.

    • objective

      PDP can’t win 50% in the SW. If you are preparing the ground with a view to releasing a dubious result, it will not work.

      • zil

        Objective….elect and not war. quit your nauseating innuendos to electoral manipulation.
        These figures if true are from the fields and represents real time data. A simply check on the figures reveals the my analysis.
        You should be more worried about how Lagos and SW state voted as the votes when trended represent some high variances and a difficult LOBF-line of best fit -pattern.
        And how truly representative are the votes from some places here.
        I hope you will not cry blue murder since you are already singing to high heavens with the result released already -howbeit unofficial if SS and SE figures start trickling in.

        • irapada

          What is LOBF Pls? Inspire of billions spent on publicity and all gimmicks he will be lucky to get 30%

          • Victor Olowogorioye

            He already wrote it as Line of Best Fit. I am just wondering if he thinks everyone is a Statistician!

    • Davies

      The maximum PDP can have in SW is 30%. Quote me.

      • zil

        No need to quote you Davies, am only relying on the figures sampled here. If they continue with these sample rate they might just surprise you except Nyquist Theorem is not true.
        Either way Nigerians wins.

        • santi

          base on what is here,APC is winning,i you sitting up-side-down

          • zil

            Reading is not a curse Santi…understanding will do you good also.

            And stop your nauseating APC traits of abuse….it simply irritates me.

          • Efccn

            Santi am not a politician, i am an observer, are u aware many apc member came with fake result sheet? so is pdp members, all these are fake and believe me,we will all see ,

          • Murtala Aliyu

            I agree am an APC supporter, but no election result will give you round figures like 15,000, 1,500, 900 etc. Lets be honest people.

      • Efccn

        Davies, all this results are fake, am not a supporter of evil.

    • MOU

      What figures are you talking about? Scroll back to the top and look again!

      • Mosaku 147

        Don’t mind zil ibeg.i would advise he books an appointment with his optician.

        • MOU

          ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha haha

      • ogechi

        Never mind,,,He has cataract&Glaucoma: He can’t see well

  • Efccn

    All this are fake result sheet,

    • ogechi

      Hahahahah

      • Efccn

        Thats the fact…………..INEC will open there yash soon, as u can see

  • Abraham

    Unfortunately, PDP members were victimised in the North during voting.. They were not allowed to cast their votes, some even escaped death by Buhari’s supporters at the poling unit. Particularly Gombe… Is that free and fair? Buhari has not said a word now, he is now satisfied..

    • Moe

      You are very correct. These APC criminals intimidated Jonathan supporters to the extent that all of them ran away. I blame Jonathan for letting them write PDP on their foreheads. It was bcos of this sign on their foreheads that APC touts were able to recognize them.
      At 3 polling stations in Gombe, APC criminals brought LIONS that were specially trained to Eat only PDP people.
      Is this fair?

      • ogechi

        Hahahahaha

      • Ayomi

        U b mad man walai.. chaii..

      • warry

        When APC was saying the presence of security men will intimidate voters,did the security men identify APC members to intimidate

      • Jossy Bobo

        This is just hilarious!!!

    • Ibrahim Jubril

      Hey! Propaganda who told u that? Pdp is already dead and any Northerner voting pdp is a bastard, we want to sure mama pieces the value of population and the unity among the Muslims and the Christians in the north.

    • irapada

      How will the party you want to vote for be known when you are not wearing party tshir

    • Akanji92

      What happened to APC members in Rivers and Akwa Ibom they were readily allowed to vote? But I condemn any intimidation, harassment, and killings of voters and other animalistic acts. Nigerians should learn to accommodate diversity in religion, plurality of ethnicity and ideas.

    • tundemash

      How do you know what party someone will vote for ? Were they wearing PDP vests ? Think before you like else it make u look d@ft.

  • Emeka

    When we told Jonathan Rule this country well, stop corruption, Protect the masses, let our wealth go round, He didn’t want to listen. Now He seen that the voice of the people is the voice of God. Bye Bye our Presido and Mama Pieces. Even in the Polling Unit in the Presidential Villa, Jonathan Lost. Is this not a shame on a ruler who failed to rule well.

    • kelvin nwabueze

      It’s not a shame cos he is conducting a free n fair election

      • sonny love

        He did not conduct the election, INEC did. Or have you forgotten the word “INDEPENDENT” exists in the acronym INEC.
        Despite every effort to frustrate INEC, first election was postponed, then they kicked against card reader now they hacked the system (especially in areas where PDP thinks it is their birth right to win) to make it unworkable.
        Therefore, my friend, he never conducted any election, in fact , he would have wished that the election never happened.

      • Akanji92

        GEJ conducted free and fair election? GEJ and his supporters were about to remove Jega because he insisted on the use of PVC and Card Reader. Jega achieved as an academician, as a university administrator (Vice Chancellor), and now as INEC Chairman who successfully conducted the 2011 and 2015 elections.

        • tundemash

          Because Nigerian people, Jega and the world community insisted on Card Reader.

    • warry

      Whether Jonathan wins or not,he has performed well for this country. Obj and Atiku were abusing each other before, today they are happy with each other, same thing Obj and Tinibu. GEJ is the better than Buhari any day,but people voted due to ethnicity and perceptions which could be wrong. Can anybody say GEJ’s Govt is not better than OBJ? Why did Obj do 2 terms?

      • godwin111

        Obj rigged although

      • tundemash

        Lamentations of a sour loser. Go lick your wounds quietly man ! OBJ/Dumbo are same member of the rogue club PDP. Go home, OBJ isn’t contesting !

      • Se Htwe

        point of correction, without obj you wont be able to comment online bcus gsm brought the revolution of both telecommunication and internet. Also obj cleared our debt,remove toll gates,started the excess crude oil account the list is long so pls dont compare both of them. try imagine communication in the year 1994 then you will appreciate obj.

  • Mojisola

    Surely there is an end and the expectation of the righteous shall not be cut off. Proverbs 23: 18. God can’t be watching Mr Jonathan while he continues to “dabaru” this country. God cares too much about Nigerian. Bye bye preside. Happy to miss you

  • Ayomi

    Onikolobo – Abeokuta
    PDP – 2419
    APC – 13, 713
    Kowa – 231
    Olopomerin – Ago-iwoye
    Presidency
    PDP – 2512
    APC – 481
    Kowa – 2
    Akowonjo Egbeda – Lagos
    Presidency
    APC – 18907
    PDP – 2691
    Kowa – 71
    Mowe Ibafo – Ogun State
    Presidency
    APC – 1729
    PDP – 826
    Molete – Ibadan
    Presidency
    PDP – 300
    APC – 1729
    Kowa – 22
    PDP – 87
    APC – 400
    Kowa – 2
    Ikogosi Ekiti
    Presidency
    APC – 900
    PDP – 300
    KOWA – 0
    Gbongan Osun State
    Presidency
    PDP – 77
    APC – 5814
    KOWA – 29
    Bourdillion Ikoyi
    PDP – 900
    APC – 6700
    Kowa – 11
    Sunmola street Mende Maryland
    Presidency
    APC – 988
    PDP – 22
    Kowa – 2
    Challenge – Ibadan
    Presidency
    APC – 15,000
    PDP – 385
    Isheri-Osun Ikotun
    Presidency
    APC – 8723
    PDP – 1,200
    Kowa – 15
    Lejemeje EKITI
    PDP – 1987
    APC – 700
    Kowa – 0
    Ajuwon – Akute
    Presidency
    APC – 10,700
    PDP – 900
    Kowa – 77
    Isheri Idimu
    Presidency
    APC – 7879
    PDP – 250
    Kowa – 22
    Abeokuta South Local Govt Ward 2, Unit 10
    Presidency
    PDP 44
    APC 220
    Church bustop Alimosho
    Presidency
    APC – 1,500
    PDP – 97
    Kowa – 15
    Oja Bustop Jakande Estate Isolo
    Presidential
    APC – 900
    PDP – 80
    Koya – 5
    Bama IDP Camp Maiduguri
    Presidentials
    APC: 108
    PDP: 0

    • Obot Ib

      Hope u r not playing with me o! Hope dis results r correct? It looks 2 gud 2 b true

      • Ayomi

        y sud i play wit such things… dat d fact man.. Uncle Jonah must gooooooooooooo

        • Hassan

          Why must he go? Ur Uncle Johah is gone already.

    • Layo

      Even though some areas in the SW have issues with the card reader, it later worked, in my area, it was near perfect. But in the SE and SS the card reader failed woefully that they had to move to manual voting, I believe it was a deliberate attempt so they can catch up with the figures in the South West. Can we have results from the North.

      • Niakita Kresbin

        My dear “that is not correct”. Where I voted in Abia State, the card reader read 100% of the cards, and could not verify only 5 of the 297 accredited to vote. My wife worked at another unit and their card reader worked smoothly. I am yet to hear of any polling unit where the card reader did not work. I personally kept track. I was so moved I told one INEC staff that for the first time in a long time, I was proud to be Nigerian.

        • Layo

          Thanks Niakita.

        • irapada

          God bless you even if you voted Jonathan. May honour always be yours. Amen

    • peaceometer

      Are you sure of what you posted? Please confirm and let me start jubilating

      • Ayomi

        confirmed

  • OLODODO

    • burning spear

      YOUR CERTIFICATE FORGERS-AND DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT FAILURE–THOSE THAT BANKRUPTED LAGOS STATE ARE THE SAINTS ABI

      • tundemash

        campaign after election! It’s over …. go back to Otuoke!

    • warry

      Perceptions without reason can be very deceptive. You are insulting Jonathan on his PHD thesis which by the way ought to be supervised and the supervisor can make corrections,while defending Buhari who cannot pass his O levels and had to forge a certificate. This can only happen in Nigeria where ethnicity ,lying,ignorance, is all that matters.

  • burning spear

    • Concerned

      He who the gods want to kill first turn mad !

    • True Nigerian

      If you looked, you would see that these jokes from you did not help Jonathan in any way. Those of us who criticised him very harshly at the very beginning of his insane leadership would have been able to save his job for him if only he listened to us. People like you destroyed him and made him the worst president so far.

      • burning spear

        Nigerians hit by failures in new election technology return to the polls on Sunday, to allow them to cast their ballots in the country’s close-run presidential election.

        President Goodluck Jonathan — who is running against former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari — and at least three governors from his ruling party were among those whose biometric details could not be checked by the devices, which are designed to combat electoral fraud.

        Instead, they had to be processed by hand. Jonathan’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called it a “huge national embarrassment” and a “vindication” of their position against the technology.

        “There should have been a test-run for a smaller election before deploying it for an election of this magnitude,” said Jonathan’s presidential campaign spokesman Femi Fani-Kayode.

        WHY WOULD SUCH HELP JONATHAN WITH FRAUDSTERS LIKE U HOLDING THE NATIONAL PASSPORT-TRUTH IS SURE GOING TO BE BURIED—–DID U CRY OVER BUHARI CERTIFICATE FORGERY CASE ?OR THE NEWS THAT HE RAPED HIS WIFE—–THAT IS NIGERIA FOR U–YET THE MAGGOT FILLED BRAIN OF YOURS –TELL ME U WANT TO GET RID OF CORRUPTION—-WITH THE AID OF BUHARI A CERTIFICATE FORGER ABI?

      • warry

        That is according to your own understanding. There is nothing Jonathan could do for some of you that you will not insult him. You have a problem. He fought a war and ruled at the same time,yet insults is all he gets because power must return to the North now. I am waiting for the Naira to be equal to the dollar and everybody in Nigeria becoming rich overnight with power 24/7. Fools.

        • TC

          Lol… fought what war and ruled who… funny joke. it’s about leadership not power returning to the north…..yeye boy. lmaO

        • tundemash

          shut up ! DO u fight war by dancing kukere and drinking all day long ?
          You were here daily promoting ethnic and religious sentiment and now it is pay back time and you are sober !!!
          Even his kitchen staff within Aso Rock voted against him… what more ?

          Good you have now realised the defeat is coming hence you “waiting for the Naira to be equal to the dollar and everybody in Nigeria becoming rich overnight with power 24/7”. Go and leanr how to be in opposition cl0wn !

          • warry

            Whether you like it or not the fact remains that Jonathan has performed well and no certificate forger will do better.The best answer to fools is silence as sooner or later the fools will face the reality of their folly.Jonathan wins or not has nothing to do with his performance. If he loses it confirms that there are more fools in Nigeria than articulate ones, which is not surprising with the level of self inflicted backwardness in some parts of the country that is being exploited for political gains

          • tundemash

            If he has performed, u don’t need to struggle telling us, we should see it. If his kitchen staff can’t see his performance and so decided to vote him out, I wonder why u blame the woman in Bama or the man in Ondo.

            Sore loser, keep insulting those who don’t vote for Dumbo, we like it. The more u insult them, the more they resolve to vote Dumbo out. Where is your brother terrorist Asari threatening us before ?

            NATIONAL MORONS

    • TC

      I started to read this crap till I looked at the name of the noise-maker, Mschewwwweww, it’s you sef….. your software is not updated yet? you sound like a scratched record by now, repeating the same old dumb stuff over and over and over again. You no tire even in the face of defeat……. it’s over. checkmate Buhari….lolololol

    • Layo

      You will end up in Yaba left. You have run mad finally. Stop throwing tantrums, even the SS and SE votes that you rigged overnight will amount to nothing. Check the figures moron..

    • tundemash

      medicine after death !

    • tanko

      ur plans wont work?

    • TC

      Lol…..who is Fani. he better shut up and be preparing for his court case, anyways he’ll have plenty time since he’ll be jobless soon…..hehehe. I want to see how he will arrive court this time. Whether the police will be for his security or to secure his thieving self.

    • Concerned

      Stop clutching at straws!

      Only 300 out of 150000 polling units had their elections extended to Sunday.

      2% only – A number which is statistically irrelevant given all the hue and cry by PDP about card readers!

      • OlaWaby

        300/150,000 is even 0.2%.

        • Concerned

          Thanks for the correction

    • Kunle Oni

      I thought u said Jonathan has won. Why are u still lamenting over an election u claimed to hv won? Are u still sick? Hv u stopped taking ur drugs?

  • patrick

    LOLOL. The south east population is double that of the south west… the south east has not even been posted, nor the south south, and you guys are jumping up. PH, Anambra, enugu has been won by a landslide… Ekiti was won as well. this is over 15 million voters. Please don’t get your hopes up just yet.

    • Are U dreaming? South East Population doubling South West? Are U joking? Total South South and South East vote is 15.05million combine……North West is 15.2million……South West is 10million Votes…..What did you drink or smoke before posting?

      • Nduka The Great!

        Good reply. God bless you and all of ur famlily

    • tundemash

      The apeteshi you are drinking is too strong for you, drop the bottle !

  • Derek

    Not that I loved Jonathan less, but that I loved Nigeria more…

    Beware the ides of March!

    Friends, Nigerians, countrymen, lend me your ears;

    We come to eject Jonathan, not to praise him.With our voters card we will pay him back for his wicked rule, for our abducted girls and lives of innocent Nigerians.

    The evil that men do shall live with them;

    The good is ofton interred with their bones;

    So let it be with Jona. The noble Nigerians

    Hath told you Jonathan was ambitious and wicked:

    If it were so, it was a grievous fault;

    And grievously hath Jonathan answer’d it.

    Here, under leave of Nigerians and the rest —

    For Nigeria is an honorable land. We come to send Jonathan back to Otuoke.

    He was our president, faithful and just to his tribe:

    But Nigerians says he was ambitious, cruel and wicked;

    And Nigerians are honorable people.

    So call the field to rest: and let’s away,

    to part the glories of this happy day.

    Change is here!!! Happiest Sunday my people.

    • burning spear

      monkey u claim to love Nigeria–more than Jonathan——–yet want certificate forgers–a rapist— and drug addicts to rule the country–abi———-thief—-murders who killed Nigerians in the post-election riot–that is what u are out for——until u control and recolonize my oil wells—we shall know no peace with boko haram—————– animal

      • tundemash

        yawn ! Medicine after death. Prepare for life at Otuoke .

    • fanen

      great poem sir

    • Concerned

      He whom the gods want to kill first turn mad!

      You are ranting like a lunatic !

  • burning spear

    would Nigeria allow certificate forgers–convicted drug addicts and rapist in APC rule the country——-would u allow tinubu teach your children in school——aware he is a drug dealer’——————-bring buhari who failed maths take your kids—-in lessons on maths————? The answer is a big fat NO

    • tundemash

      yawn !!
      Campaign after election !

    • Concerned

      If anyone knows where this person lives – please go round there he seems to be having a mental breakdown

      He needs help

    • Kunle Oni

      This your campaign of hate is the reason Jonathan has lost this elections so woefully. You keep insulting everybody in Nigeria thereby making Buhari more and more popular. Just go back to your one-room shop, you don’t know anything about politics.

    • The Change Movement

      Back to sender in Jesus, Hope you see the result coming wards

    • Arabakpura

      Sai Buhari!

    • ogechi

      Hahahahahah…..U joker

  • Kekedu

    Good job PT. Keep it coming please. Let all ‘burning spear’ return back to sender.

  • David Adeniran

    If a President loses his the votes in the State House to his opponent, then what more evidence do you need that such a President is greatly UNPOPULAR?

    • imperialebony

      Lol

  • Alex

    But where are the results from the south east and south south? Are there no electorate in that part of Nigeria?

    • tundemash

      I wonder O ! Could they been waiting to see the outcome of votes in other regions before they know what figure to allocate ?

      • Lati

        My thought exactly. They are manipulating the figures in SS and SE. But still they will loose.

    • True Nigerian

      It reminds me of what happened in 2011. The South East and South-South results were delayed, as they were being manipulated to ensure that the two zones would be used to inflate the numbers for Jonathan just in case he didn’t get enough from other places. When the results from those two zones started trickling in later, Jonathan was raking in as much as 98% of the number of registered voters, even in places that had less than 75% voter turn-outs.

      I am from the South East. It is shocking that the states that have less number of voters are the last to have any results so far. It is shocking. APC and Nigerians should watch Jonathan. The results that are coming out of Ekiti are simply not real. Even though Buhari is clearly in the lead nationally, the election is already being rigged by the PDP!

      • Patrick

        Sharrap! You are not from Southeast. You are a bloody moron from Oduduwa Kingdom!

    • taewo

      That region is know for fraud

  • True Nigerian

    The results from Ekiti, are they real? Or Is Fayose doing what he does best – electoral crimes? I don’t expect Buhari win in every state, but the results from Ekiti runs contrary to logic and common sense. If, however, the results from Ekiti are real, then the people of Ekiti should stop seeing themselves as having the most educated people in the South West.

    • tundemash

      It’s fayose at his crooked best. Oyo states votes alone has countered Ekiti state. But curious, only SS/SE is where we are not seeing results .

      • Enemona

        It’s already iced, just waiting to pop it!

    • imperialebony

      I’m from ekiti and I’m really ashamed of their decision to elect governor fayose. The truth of the matter is, most of us are not resident in that state.we are clustered all over the country. The majority of us are lecturers and administrators in the diaspora too. An average ekiti man loves to live a simple life. Once we are able to have access to the basics of life, we don’t care if somebody is stealing millions of dollars in government . We are of high level of contentment and intellect. In actual fact, things would change with time. Mark my words bro, fayose will still be impeached because he didn’t get there legitimately. The ekitigate is still chilling in the freezer.

    • Patrick

      On the contrary, Ekiti people would seem to be the most educated and intelligent of the Yorubas in the Southwest. Anyone who votes for a clueless 73 year old fossil like Buhari should seriously have his head examined!

    • seun

      I voted in Ekiti, ward 9 unit 19. Authoritatively pdp won all the local govts for both presidential and national assembly.

    • Progress

      Ask other Yorubas what he/she thinks of an average Ekiti.

  • imperialebony

    This is quite amazing. There’s nothing like ojoro in this election. If Mr president could lose to apc in aso villa, then it’s obvious he’s gonna lose woefully. Nasarawa isn’t even sure for him. What’s labaran maku doing? It’s a shame. The guy is only adept in noise making. What happened in yesterday’s election was quite historic. In my ward at Alagbado in lagos, despite the heavy rainfall , we still endured. 2 card readers were brought to accredit over 2000 voters but only one was working and inec adhoc staff weren’t there on time. Despite the delay caused by inadequate card readers and late arrival of inec guys, we were still patient. We voted till late. When it was getting dark, one man volunteered his ‘I pass my neighbour’ generator to light up the PU. It’s quite amazing. The 2nd card reader was replaced around 5 pm. I was impressed with the process. Inec needs to improve on their preparation, to avoid such delays in future elections. In the entire south west that I know well, Buhari had won lagos, osun,oyo,ogun, ondo states. pdp won only ekiti( my state) , massively. In the north central, apc had won nasarawa, Niger, kwara, bauchi, gombe by wide margin. In the north west apc won kaduna, katsina, sokoto and kano states. In the south east, pdp cleared all the states. In the south south, apc won only edo and rivers. Election will be rescheduled in some places in rivers due to security concerns. In the north west, apc won all the states. In some polling units, pdp didn’t win a single vote. Change has come, finally. Revolution isn’t only by shooting with gun. It can happen with our ballots too.

    • Layo

      Wa gbayi ju. God bless you for this information. Change is inevitable. People were given 1K on the queue to vote for PDP at ikole Ekiti, my aunt was given 2k in ondo to vote for PDP, she voted for Buhari, when the votes were counted at that ward, APC won.

    • muhammad

      Na so my brother, I only hope the result will reach INEC the way we are seeing because a thief that wants to deprived you of your item hardly blink an eye brow through out the night. I guess you know what I mean. I am happy that people are on the guard.

  • niger citizen

    I was informed this morning that as of yestday evening at Egwi Etche in rivers state after the conduction of the election some unknown gun men showed up at the polling station and started shooting then at gun point the preciding officer who happened to be a corper was forced to handover all inec materials in his possession including the almighty card Reader. Where abouts of this gun men is still unknown.

  • the truth

    We are all nigerians looking for the betterment of our country.let us put hands together to make it work.irrespective of the winner ,nigeria wins

    • tundemash

      Reality is dawning on Mr. Career Liar. Sober at last ?

      • the truth

        Mr tunde grow up.elections are not over and u know of my neutral stance on this election.whoever brings happiness to nigerians is my candidate

        • tundemash

          Mr. Career Liar, only you live in your cocooned world of neutrality !
          It is easy to claim “whoever brings happiness to Nigerians is my candidate” after you abused the opposition candidate severally on this same forum and promoted ethnic and religious sentiment. You supported the terrorist Asari Dokubo’s threat on us all and accused Buhari of sponsoring Boko Haram even though u had no proof. Do u recollect calling Lai Mohammed a liar severally while promoting the likes of drug addict FFK and confused Olisah Metuh? Do you recollect your justification of Dumbo’s inaction on Boko Haram, for 6 years, by claiming it is a Northern issue ?

          Do you have a medical history of amnesia or you are just being stup1d ? Just as Nigerian voters didn’t forget Dumbo’s actions/inactions and it is payback to him now, your stup1dity online are well documented.

          • the truth

            i wanted to ignore your stupidity but it has dawned on me you can’t take that foolishness off your stripes. Elections have not concluded yet, and only inec officially anounces results and not oluwole screen shots u hear. Remember when it was alleged that some people were planning to announce result even before inec. That is what u are seeing now, fake original sheets are been uploaded to deceive gullible ones like u. Hold on until inec releases results. I know u are a paid apc commenter on this forum and u have different aliases on this forum.don’t let me expose your different handles through the same ip address u have been using to post

          • tundemash

            cl0wn …. please do expose my alleged different handles; if you don’t , you are nothing but a noisy idi0t!.

            As per elections are not concluded yet; sure they are not but only the d@ft would not perceive the trend of events by now. Dumbo lost even within the confines of Aso Rock. If those who work with him reject him, how much more the woman at Bama or the man at Ondo.
            The problem with e-rats like you is that you still fail to realise Nigerians are wiser now and internet is a tool against election rigging. It is citizens who are taking snapshots of results and sending over to PremiumTimes as were advised by PremiumTimes. The best you can do is send us the result of the polling booth were you voted so we know that isn’t fake since it is coming from a career liar.
            No need to tell your deaf man, the market is over, when you see nobody , u will realise that. Village idi0t, latest news is that Dumbo is on binge drinking now …. even card reader rejected the otuoke Prince, what else do you need or ar the gods to blame ????

            Still waiting for that exposure of my alleged different handles with the ip address proof … olodo !

          • tundemash

            Village idi0t …. i’m still awaiting your exposure of my alleged use of different handles.

  • Abu Umair

    It is right time Nigeria should vote for change to improve the living conditions of its masses irrespective of north and south. The current regime has lost its credibility in this regard.With a fairly low rating among honest nations, Nigerians should strive hard to change their image. They have all the blessing from GOD, OIL and GAS, Agriculture, Manpower — They only need an honest team of rulers which Jonathan has failed to prove.

    • warry

      Who ruled Nigeria from 1960 – 2010. You lie and deceive yourself that getting power now is the solution to your self inflicted misery. You think lying and blackmailing Jonathan is the right way to go.

      • tundemash

        I know it’s all been bad news for you since last night but alas I have some good news for you now.

        10.25
        Ekiti
        Ekiti is still awaiting the results from Ekiti East LGA and Ijero LGA. Presiding officers are yet to arrive. But PDP has won 14 out 14 announced LGAs so far.

        When are u going to be done with rigging the election in SS/SE and release the result? We have been having results from every region since yesterday night, what is happening ???

      • Abu Umair

        I think neither I am lying nor blackmailing.Whosoever ruled Nigeria from 1960-2014–The fate of masses did not change despite huge expenditures in the name of people of Nigeria. So you need not to get angry and try to understand the root cause of these failures. Nigeria is among top ten producers of OIL and Gas both.
        It has large agricultural lands, It has Atlantic Ocean as its neighbor–So why the condition of population didn’t change? Jonathon’s era has seen the highest revenue generation from oil, in history.Where all these money has gone? About a year before the Auditor General claimed a misappropriation of 50 billion US$ in these export and revenue. What happened to all these. Instead of investigation the Auditor general was fired.
        No one can change the condition of Nigerian population. Nigerians are the owners of their fate. The wealth of OIL and Gas has ruined many countries of the world–see what is happening in the whole middle east since last several years. Nigerians should be very careful in selecting their leaders.

        • True Nigerian

          I agree, I totally agree, and I am not a notherner. I am from the South-East. The truth will set us free!

        • warry

          That is your only weapon against a performing president. The world Bank is missing in Nigeria because Jonathan is president and the whole money in the world was given to Jonathan so that you can escape from your self inflicted misery, despite for the first time in the history of this country external Auditors were called in, yet you would not let him be. Okay,the money is everywhere, come and collect it,where you saw it.It is only fools.who believe whatever they are told without asking questions.

      • tundemash

        Those who ruled from 1960-2010 were also removed as Dumbo will be removed now too.
        Power belongs to the voters; that is the message this election is sending out. Doling out money to thugs and Obas and going from one church to the other has outlived its usefulness. If APC messes up, Nigerians have an opportunity to vote them out in 4 years too; that is democracy. Not one illiterate woman boasting PDP will rule for 60yrs as if our votes don’t count !!! Do you get it now ?

  • Ricky

    At Polling Unit 001 in Evans Street, Lagos Island, Lagos state,
    APC had 109 votes; and, PDP won 108 votes. Is this how APC
    wants to win this single constituency presidential election in its
    only strong-hold in Yorubaland – Lagos? But for mass illiterate
    supporters who don’t know better, APC should have declared
    a year of mourning for losing Lagos state as its strong-hold
    at yesterday’s poll.

    • Viva

      IF ONLY BUHARI KNEW THAT BOLA AHMED TINUBU IS TOO USELESS TO MOBILIZE 70%
      OF VOTES IN LAGOS STATE FOR THE APC, BUHARI WOULD NOT HAVE JOINED APC.
      THE TREND OF THE VOTES SO FAR IN LAGOS IS WIND TO THE SAIL OF JONATHAN.
      IF THIS TREND CONTINUES, JONATHAN WILL PICK UP LAGOS STATE ON THE TWO
      LEGAL REQUIREMENTS REQUIRED BY THE 1999 CONSTITUTION (AS AMENDED).

      • Repeater Station

        @Viva,

        APC has been governing Lagos state since 1999. So, where’s the edge of its incumbency
        in that olden ancestral home of Lagosians? Jonathan already has the six (6) states in the
        south-south + the five (5) south-east states, which is = 11 (eleven) states, already in the bag.

        PDP with eleven states thus secured in advance by 90% of total votes even before voting started,
        and with Ekiti state also secured by now – plus Ondo in tow – APC is only competing in Oyo state,
        since the trend of results in Ogun state is not yet known. This election is likely to be a rout of the
        APC party in Yorubaland. Rumours in Lagos of the way the votes went in the whole swath of Alaka,
        Orile, Apapa Road, Orile, Isolo, Ibeju-Lekki and Festac also suggest victory for PDP in Lagos state.

        • Jossy Bobo

          By whatever formula, I don’t see Mr. president pulling through this o my brother. Jonathan has no single state above upper Niger – core north and middle belt, lost all states in Southwest except Ekiti and probably Ondo, lost his neighboring state of Rivers and Imo. So how can he overturn all this. Its impossible sir. May God direct the heart of Buhari to the plight of suffering Nigerians, Amen and Amen.

        • Progress

          Chai! PDPigsss when will you stop calling black white? In SW, APC is ahead in Osun, Oyo, Lagos and Ogun and doing extremely well in Ondo!

          So where do your “This election is likely to be a rout of the
          APC party in Yorubaland” coming from?

        • Akanji92

          But GEJ had over 80% of Lagos in 2011. In reality, billion of naira went through the drain.

    • recycle

      If APC is running neck-and neck with PDP in Lagos state – the only putative stronghold
      of APC in Yorubaland       – does Bola Tinubu need a ‘babalawo’ to know that Jonathan
      has won this 2015 presidential election for a second term in office?

      • Son of Man

        Indeed. You’re absolutely right. Lagosians are too local
        to understand the meaning of a presidential election.
        No polling booth result posted here shows less than 50%
        of the votes – in any polling booth where PDP lost this election.
        That’s amazing performance by PDP. It means Jonathan will take
        Lagos state in the sense required by the 1999 Constitution for
        a presidential election toward totalling his needed 24 states.
        Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a complete disgrace. He was a mess.
        Now, Buhari can look up to Kano as his last hope in this election.

    • taewo

      If you know the millions of dollars – your money – distributed by Jonathan, you will understand what is happening. As for Buhari, the South West result is fantastic. Wait and see the results from the North!

      • Folu

        You don’t know the meaning of presidential election. While Jonathan is winning its strong-hold
        of Bayelsa state by 44 votes to one (1) vote for APC in the polling booths, APC is neck-and-neck
        with PDP in APC strong-holds of Lagos state where APC barely won Evans polling booth by just
        one vote.

    • Concerned

      You have a short memory Lagos voted massively for GEJ in 2011

      That us clearly not happening this time round – Lagosians are now wiser!!

    • Progress

      Relazzzzzzzzzzzziiii. APC has won Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Oyo while PDP won Ekiti by the results from the field agents. Ondo is still too close to call. But PDP is leading in Ado Ekiti.

  • Du Covenant

    What about Plateau State?. Jang and his criminal gang must be up to something, we are watching!..

  • Parasitic foolani

    Most of all these posted results are very fake. I can even see many results written with the same handwriting. Does this mean The same person went around all the polling boots across the country collating the results? Yeye dey smell.

  • Gideon Orkar

    APC premature ejaculation coming to an end!!!!

    • Enemona

      I thinks it’s Ekiti result deceiving you. Collation is still ongoing in other states and results filtering shows GEJ is getting a schellacking.

    • taewo

      By the time you see the result from the North, you’ll collapse

    • Progress

      Are you just waking up? The market is over. Sai Babaaaaaaa!

      • EZE OKORO

        have u ever seen any post from south east and south south to tell u that this is APCS orchestrated site. APC is just in a dream they will never wake up till Nigeria is over. If Buhari cannot even pronounce correctly his party them tell me how his followers can sum figures correctly to know who is winning. They shout victory just from a booth when there are other thousands of booths yet to be released. Make APC just take heart because this is the last time they will ever dream. Send Buhari to go and pass WAEC first before coming to rule a country of graduates.

        • Progress

          Do you want to update your comment in light of the results from INEC? As regards SE and SS, you no fit WRITE more than 10 m votes for Dumbo. Surplus from NW and SW will easily nullify this. THE MARKET IS OVER

  • AHMED

    Now that PDP is leading you have stop giving updates. Up GEJ!!

  • ripples.com.ng

    Nigeria is winning, Nigeria is winning.. sai Nigeria

    • Ayo

      Thank you, Nigeria is actually winning. Nigeria’s democracy is getting stronger.

  • Taster

    Now that buhari is winning – what is he going to do differently should incase his migraine gets worst?

    • Ayo

      Thank you, Nigeria is actually winning. Nigeria’s democracy is getting stronger. And no matter the winner today, Nigeria will be better off. We are Nigerians, not south south Nigeria or Northwest Nigeria, Nigeria!

      • Taster

        Thank you for being a true believer of this nation called nigeria.

        We, the people are indeed the winner!

    • emmanuel

      Buhari is not winning.

      Propangada.

      • Taster

        I hope so cos buhari has nothing to offer, he may spend all his 4 year learning the mordern day economics n rudiments of leadership while the people get burnt.

        • Naira

          Common go and find husband jre. Your mates re busy cooking for their husbands you are here busy looking for one.

          • Taster

            I would like to be your general buhari`s 7th wife only if he won the election by the ballots.

          • campol

            wise girl

          • Naira

            No you better join Ngo baby, mama fart, Diezanie, Stella thief Udua to become the fifth Concubine of Jonadaft

        • tundemash

          Ekaette Ashewo, Nigerians will determine the fate of Buhari in 4 years time just as they have determined the fate of psychopath Dumbo now. That is the essence of this election; to prove to your rogue customers that power resides with the people!
          Good to know the reality of a Buhari Presidency is gradually dawning on you. Could you let your amnesty camp ,customer know that too please ?

          • Taster

            Buhari – wining this election? NO WAY!

          • tundemash

            Ekaette Shalewo,

            I understand your pain, na bad market for you.

      • Naira

        Welcome from creeks. Hope the rats and lizards over there are ok.

      • Wale Omo-oba

        are u God ?

    • Guest

      Now that he’s winning, he’s not the one who should be having migraine it’s people like you and the corrupt people you support.

      • Taster

        Don`t get me wrong – of the truth migraine can give you a false alarm just like buhari is now getting.

  • MIKE

    Here are some of the results that have been reported:

    Result
    from Iju-Odo/Iju-Oke/Erekiti Ward, in Okitipupa Local Government, home
    town of former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Agagu. Presidential: PDP
    scored 1,006 votes while APC polled 1,127 votes. For the Senate, the PDP
    polled 1,103 votes while the APC recorded 1,113 votes. The APC topped
    the House of Reps contest, scoring 1,088 to beat close rival PDP, which
    polled 1,086 votes.

    Results from Vice
    President Namadi Sambo’s polling unit, Kabala Doki Ward 5, Kaduna State,
    PDP 105 votes, APC 20 votes, NCP 01, and while APA 01 for Presidential
    poll.

    Unit 7, Ward 10, Agudama, Ipetiama, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State: PDP: 214, APC 1 for Presidential. One invalid vote.

    Ogien Unit‎, Ward 3 Yenagoa: PDP 467 APC. 0 for Presidential election.

    Bode
    George lost in his polling unit 001 on Evans/Adu Street, Lagos Island,
    where the APC got 109 votes and PDP scored 108 votes for the
    Presidential poll.

    The governorship
    candidate of the PDP in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, also lost in his unit
    009, ward 3 in Apapa, where the APC scored 129 votes while the PDP got
    60 votes for the Presidential poll.

    Result
    at Unit 32, Ward 2 Ibadan South West LGA House of Reps APC- 23; LP- 9;
    ACD- 3; PDP- 9; Accord- 20; AD-2; null and void- 6 Senate Accord- 25;
    PDP- 8; Labour- 8; APC- 25; null and void- 6 Presidency APC- 39; UPP- 1;
    AD-3; AA-1; ACPN- 4; PDP- 19

    Ward 009 Unit 009 Ado Ekiti: Presidential: PDP 140 APC 59. SENATE: PDP 135 APC 67. REPs: PDP 138 APC 61

    At
    Polling Unit 047, Alausa, Ikeja, where Mr. Tinubu voted. President APC –
    180 PDP – 55 Senate APC – 181 PDP – 53 Reps APC – 178 PDP – 53

    Results
    are out at Polling Unit 008 Epetedo, Igbosere Street, in Lagos Island
    President APC 62 PDP 61 Senate APC 70 PDP 52 Reps APC 61 PDP 52.

    AP
    plaza polling unit, Abuja: HOUSE OF REP PDP-161 APC-232 APGA-21 FRESH-1
    LABOUR PARTY-11 APA-1 ADC-1. SENATORIAL PDP-178 APC-237 APGA-5 ADC-1
    PPA-1. PRESIDENTIAL APC-235 PDP-200 KOWA-1

    Unit
    09, Ward 11, Isan Ekiti [Former Governor Kayode Fayemi’s polling booth]
    Presidential Election: APC – 140, PDP – 24 Senate: APC – 135, PDP – 21
    House of Reps – APC – 142, PDP – 22

    Abuja Polling Unit 008 Area 2 shopping complex Abuja President (PDP: 234, APC: 302) Senate (PDP 213, APC:306)

    PU 067, Akunne Street, Old Ojo Road, Lagos: President: PDP – 192 APC 35 Senate: PDP 183 APC 39 Reps: PDP 188 APC 38

    Polling
    Unit 004 HUDCO II North Bank Makurdi, Benue State HOR (APC:164, PDP:
    73) Senate (APC: 171, PDP: 75) Presidential (APC:178, PDP:65)

    Anshange Apa polling station, Gboko, Benu State: HOR (APC:190, PDP:22) SENATE (APC:186, PDP:28) PRESIDENT (APC:187, PDP:23)

    APC
    wins ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s polling unit [Unit 2, Ward 11,
    Shokori, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State]
    Presidential: APC-100, PDP-16; Senate: APC-93, PDP-8; SDP-15; PPN-2.
    House of Reps: APC-98; PDP-8; SDP-12.

    Result
    from Unit 26, ward 11 Ibadan north east‎ LGA, Oyo State. Presidential:
    Apc 155; PDP 39; SDP 1. Senatorial: ‎Apc 112; Pdp 25; SDP 8; LP 16;
    Accord 56‎. House of Rep; ‎Apc 116; Pdp 34; SDP 4;Accord 42; LP 8

    At Unit 9, ward at Sabo, a Hausa community in Ibadan, Oyo State Presidential result is Apc 152, pdp 28.

    Result
    from Unit 26, ward 11 Ibadan north east‎ LGA. Counting of result ended
    by 8: 05pm. Presidential: Apc 155; Pdp 39; SDP 1. Senatorial: ‎Apc 112;
    Pdp 25; SDP 8; LP 16; Accord 56‎. House of Rep; ‎Apc 116; Pdp 34; SDP
    4;Accord 42; LP 8

    Nasir El-Rufai wins own
    polling unit [Polling Unit 024 Anguwar Sarki Ward, Kaduna North]
    Presidential Election: APC-430, PDP-11, APA-1, AD-1, VOID – 3

    PU 067, Akunne Street, Old Ojo Road, Lagos: President: PDP – 192 APC 35 Senate: PDP 183 APC 39 Reps: PDP 188 APC 38

  • newsbreak

    BREAKING NEWS:

    APC Loses Alausa Governor’s polling Unit in Lagos

    The PDP won Alausa polling Unit 012 beating the incumbent APC government
    right at the Government House by three (3) votes, thus cancelling out the
    one vote lead the APC had over PDP in Evans street Polling Unit 001, Lagos,
    and the other one vote lead APC had over PDP at the Igbosere Polling Unit.
    THISDAY newspaper reported today.

    • sho

      APC is an Islamist organization – full of Alhajis – signifying nothing.

      • efe

        Buhari has lost this 2015 election. There is no state in Yorubaland Bola Tinubu succeeded
        to deprive Jonathan a win: in the sense the Constitution requires at a presidential election.
        Once Bola Tinubu failed to deliver on the six Yoruba states, Jonathan crossed the main hurdle.

        • Umole

          Here in Edo state, Adam Oshiomole also failed. PDP cleared the votes by landslide.

      • tundemash

        too late to campaign. What is the result in your ward ?

    • Kekedu

      News break, recycle, burning spear, and all the other aliases you use. I must commend your loyality even in the face of your principal’s imminent defeat. I wish GEJ will notice and offer your employment as his PA in Otuoke. All the same, pls note that there is a thin line between sanity and insanity. Learn to let go. Thanks.

      • I go die O!

        See O. Mention one state in southern Nigeria where Buhari’s APC is leading by just 5%?
        Just one O. None!!! So how is he going to win when at best he’s tied at 50%-50% in the
        APC stronghold of Lagos state. For a presidential election, a tie in Lagos is = FAILURE.

  • Taster

    Let`s vote against buhari to allow him a deserved medical attention.

    • Ayomi

      @nE.. stp dat na.. she’s a married woman.. show some respect okay

    • tundemash

      Ekeaette Ashewo, this election result na bad market for you.

      • Taster

        Can`t tell from the clime you ar coming from. One thing is sure – THERE IS NO VACANCY IN ASOROCK.

        • tundemash

          Ekaette Ashewo,
          Yeah right …. google the meaning of election

  • Faruk Al-amin

    So interesting,i never thought APC will get that much vote from ekiti state despite fayose presence, i wonder who will win this election?
    Results keep changing by the minutes
    of course am a Buahri fan

  • An omission is in the JOIN, CAST and SHARE advice above, it is “View the Report of Poll card” to see that it is new and vacant.
    It may have been pre-filled by unscrupulous poll elements. Like suspected by Gov. Amaechi to be contemplated in Rivers State.

  • Ola

    There is no way Jonathan/PDP can win the presidential race. Buhari will win satisfying the 2 requirements of the Electoral Acts: 1. Buhari/APC will win the simple majority (landslide); and 2. Buhari/APC will have 25% percent of votes cast in 25 states, at least. Shiikeenan, lobatan, case closed. The PDP/Jonathan/Military siege and manipulation in Edo, Imo and Rivers, cannot help them.

  • Cyril

    The fact that buhari is even campaigning makes me sick. ……and some idiots here are saying “sai buhari”…God !!! These idiots can eat their vomit.

    • Damee

      Shame on you… it is your prerogative to be sick or not but to call people idiots because their opinion is different from yours makes you the ……. (fill in the gap)

    • Concerned

      Bad belle

      • Cyril

        Is that all you have to say? Nigeria is bigger than north or South. ..apc or pdp. But obviously that’s what count to people like you…if not how would you even consider buhari? The only reason reason you peanut butter brains are saying “sai buhari” is tribalism (it the hausas turn to rulw)….but like I said Nigeria is bigger than that….we don’t need old hags that will spend their entire tenure flying abroad for treatment.

        • Concerned

          Bad belle no be work na condition
          Go seek medical attention before your frustrations harm you
          We have moved on from the politics of division!

        • dufranx

          You don’t talk or reason like one you experienced Buhari’s regime first hand or you fail to tap into his vision for Nigeria. It amazes me how people who claim to know could not and would not ascribe logic reasoning to their claims. I will like you to educate us on the crimes of GMB. For GEJ, we all know that he is incompetent and corruption has overtaken his name. If not, tell us where he got all the dollars he distributed while campaigning? GMB might not be the messiah but we believe that he is going to take the much needed and awaiting first step towards putting this great nation on the right path. Jonathan might be a good man but he is part of the problem and you cannot solve a problem on the platform of the problem.
          Open your mind and let us think of working with GMB if elected and stop trying to give yourself some heartaches.
          God bless Nigeria and her leader.

    • TrueTalk

      @Cyril – you are obviously one of the brainwashed idiots that are blindly hating on GMB. I have tried to ask several of you what his faults are and you never have an intelligent answer other than fear of religion and tribe. Or are you one of those that are afraid that your corruptions will now have consequences under GMB. We say SAI Buhari! Because we want a different and better Nigeria for our children. Obviously u are to blind to see or what that. Change never takes a day but it starts on a day, with one person taking a step in the right direction.

      • tulampa

        Their only problem against Buhari, especially people from s SE is that they believed they have nothing at stake in his would be government. What they forget to know is that Buhari is lot like that, he would make sure equal participation of all d federal units.

    • tundemash

      Then go get your medication and stop taking your frustration on people online .

  • Cyril

    I won’t be surprised to see babangida campaigning in the next 4years. Are Nigerians blind or just plain fools? Sai buhari my foot !

    • Damee

      would you rather we sai Cyril??

      • Cyril

        Am I campaigning? But if you wish you can say “sai Cyril”. It just show how daft you really are. I guess you weren’t even born when buhari was president.

    • Lawal Sani Kona

      No sir cyril you won’t see any of these old Khakis as long as there comes along leaders that put the people first in their programmes,beat corruption,make sure that funds meant for defence,actually reaches defence,agriculture,health,education etc. we need a leader who can steer us from the declining oil unto agriculture,tourism,etc.a leadership that can provide jobs! sir cyril

      • seedsec

        @lawal Sani, I pity u. U all are day dreaming, if u think ur sai Buhari would do all of that. Most of u don’t know what is coming for u. This is not Nigeria of 1983 where ur sai Buhari would just give order and it is carried out. He has alot process to go through to get all the so called “CHANGE” u guys are dreaming off, especially in a corrupt parliament of Nigeria.

    • TrueTalk

      @Cyril- never you put GMB in the same class with IBB. IBB was a corrupt thief an evil genius that masterminded the downfall of Nigeria. Only GMB can bring him to book. Why else do you think he is backing PDP?

      • Cyril

        Nobody is bringing anybody to book….all that is bullshit talk.

    • Arabakpura

      Sai Buhari!

    • tundemash

      Go lick your wounds. That is the essence of democracy.

  • Maria

    Jonathan is now officially history.

    • Cyril

      In your office.

      • TrueTalk

        You are so blind that you seem willing to sell your future and that of your children to a continued reign of PDP corruption. Arabi you get oil rig with private jet?

        • Cyril

          …and you would rather sell your future and of your kids to someone who seems to support boko haram.

          • Enemona

            “seems”? You leave your children’s future to mere propaganda and allegations. Too bad!

          • tundemash

            You are still high on that PDP propaganda. No need to tell a deaf man the market is over anyway. Keep clowning !

      • Maria

        In Nigeria… not my office.

        • thomson brown from ughelli

          good luck ebelle Jonathan is our president, he has won already, buhari is trying to legalize Islamic religion which is unfair, we the Niger delta declare master good-luck ebelle Jonathan as president 2015, buhari has something in common with boko haram
          anyone who want buhari to win will surfer as a slave if he or she refuse to belong to Islamic religion

          • jackson2j4

            Campaigns have ended,elections are almost too,even the campaign manager to your Gudluck, FFK is now singing a different song, as ill-informed and daft as you are you are still peddling this trash that had long been discarded.You either go on exile as a refugee in a foreign land or better prepare yourself to accept the inevitable,late this night or tomorrow because Nigeria will have a new president-elect.

  • Dangote Group

  • Godfrey Etokebe

    Oyegun loses ward to PDP in Edo

    National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Odigie-Oyegun, lost his ward to the People’s Democratic Party in Saturday’s Presidential elections.
    Two units made up Ward 2 of the Staff Training School at GRA Benin; the APC lost in both units.
    At Unit one, the PDP polled 95 votes in the presidential election while APC polled 78 votes.
    The party also polled 94 votes in the Senatorial election while APC polled 85 votes.
    In the House of Representatives, the PDP polled 95 votes while the APC polled 80 votes.
    At unit two where Oyegun cast his vote, the PDP polled 88 votes in the Presidential election while APC polled 65. (PUNCH, 29.03.2015)

  • Ayomi

    Olorunda

    APC: 23342
    PDP: 7958

    Boluwaduro

    APC: 5288
    PDP: 4413

    Ila Orangun

    APC: 11576
    PDP: 7647

    Boripe

    APC: 12152
    PDP: 7457

    Ife North

    APC: 8369
    PDP: 7921

    Atakumosa West

    APC: 6639
    PDP: 4734

    Ife South

    APC: 9,793
    PDP: 9,283

    Ife East

    APC: 12,513
    PDP: 15,520

  • Olu from South Africa

    Nigeria international friendly march against South Africa currently on going might be part of their ploys to cause distraction during election counting process. Please do not fall cheap for this. Monitor your vote, let it count. Moreover the boys are no doing great in this first half. 0-0 for now.

    • Olu from South Africa

      One can hardly trust Kano & co. nowadays……

      • Olu from South Africa

        At last South Africa beat Nigeria probally for the first time. 1-0. I struggled to understand the usefullness of the match to Nigeria at this crucial moment if not corruption. Our stainless records with South Africa finally dented.

  • Georgio

    Congratulations, Jonathan

    I want to congratulate President Jonathan as the obvious overall winner
    of this 2015 presidential election. He cut APC party to size in Lagos state,
    and now Jonathan looks set to win overall. The lesson i take home from this
    is that Jonathan might have won by a higher margin. What he should have
    done in Lagos state was to say that he would continue to show openly and
    inside him a full commitment to introduce full SHARIA LAW in Lagos State    .
    If he had said that, all the Lagos Christians from the Redeemed Church, the
    TREM Church, the Mountain of Fire and so on, would have rushed to vote
    for him the more. The assorted so-called Christians in Lagos don’t know better.

    • remmy

      @georgio,

      It’s true, the creatures in Lagos churches are autistic Christians who don’t think or reason.

      • davido

        But what they call churches in Lagos state are just branches of the Lagos Central Mosque.
        The pretending Pastors are standing in for the Chief Imam because Lagos is an Islamic State.
        Christians in Lagos state have agreed their status as Muslims in disguise and are happy with it.

        • tundemash

          Religious bigots licking their wounds. Having failed to incite Xtians against Muslims in Yoruba land, you have now turned on the xtians… sour losers !!!!

      • tundemash

        Religious bigots licking their wounds. Having failed to incite Xtians against Muslims in Yoruba land, you have now turned on the xtians… sour losers !!!!

      • Akanji92

        So only ogogoro drinkers, and money worshiping supporters of GEJ are real Christians

    • Concerned

      Deluded!

    • Akanji92

      He had over 80% in Lagos State in 2011. Four years later he has less than 40% and you are congratulating him. Congratulations for regressive performance.

  • Emeka Ochiagha

    I AM AN APC SUPPORTER AND WANTS BUHARI TO WIN. HOWEVER PRESIDENT JONATHAN SHOULD BE COMMENDED FOR ALLOWING A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD. NO MATTER WHO FINALLY WINS I NEVER BELIEVED THAT AN INCUMBENT PRESIDENT WILL ALLOW THE KIND OF RESULTS RELEASED SO FAR,

    • Olu from South Africa

      Is that incitement?

    • Umar Dendi

      Rivers?
      Imo?
      and Bayelsa???
      Even in Bauchi?

      your admiration is a bit too early in my opinion!

    • Olu Ade

      Are you from the moon…This is a democratic dispensation, Jonathan has no power to stop announcement of results. Jonathan has used all the power of incumbency to manipulate the process, especially to postpone the election, and nothing is working for him because he has been rejected by majority of Nigerians.

      • Emeka Ochiagha

        MR OLU ADE I KNOW WE ARE IN A DEMOCRATIC DISPENSATION. WAS IT NOT THE SAME DEMOCRACY WE HAD IN 2003 AND 2007 WHEN PDP STOLE THE ELECTIONS IN THE SOUTHWEST BEFORE ASIWAJU RECOVERED SOME THROUGH THE COURTS

        • tundemash

          It is the insistence of Nigerians and Jega on the use of card reader that has reduced their rigging now! So give credit to Nigerians and Jega please ! Also give credit to Captain Koli who exposed the Ekiti rigging thereby putting PDP’s rigging plan in jeopardy !

        • Original_Raskal

          he like several other nigerians have shallow memory!

      • Original_Raskal

        what he meant is that unlike obasanjo era when voodoo figures are being announced, GEJ stood for free and fair elections! If you mean president has no power over elections results, then you tell me how come Obj era, results are figures OBJ wanted to be announced? You forgot Oshiomhole’s elections when Obj had to go to Benin that night and order the figures to be announced in favour of the PDP? Well, as always, Nigerians have short memory, hence they are voting buhari, and you are not exception!

    • Tayelolu

      And that level playing ground includes the fact that Raymond Dopkesi was moving around with soldiers in Edo state? Just asking.

    • tundemash

      Fake APC supporter too shamed to own up being PDP supporter.
      I guess that level playing field included the refusal of BNC to allow APC use text messages for campaign ?
      I guess that playing field included PDP’s and Presidency’s campaign against use of card reader ?

      Keep looking for a soft landing for your cl0wn. Atleast allow INEC put an official seal on his exit from Aso Rock before mourning him

  • Ricky & co

    APC has lost the 2015 presidential election

    At Polling Unit 001 in Evans Street, Lagos Island, Lagos state,
    APC had 109 votes; and, PDP won 108 votes. Is this how APC
    wants to win this single constituency presidential election in its
    only strong-hold in Yorubaland – Lagos? But for mass illiterate
    supporters who don’t know better, APC should have declared
    a year of mourning for losing Lagos state as its strong-hold
    at yesterday’s poll. While Jonathan is winning its strong-hold
    of Bayelsa state by 44 votes to one (1) vote for APC in the

    polling booths, APC is neck-and-neck with PDP in APC

    strong-holds of Lagos state where APC barely won Evans

    polling booth by just one vote. APC has lost this 2015 poll.

    • By Popular Demand

      IF ONLY BUHARI KNEW THAT BOLA AHMED TINUBU IS TOO USELESS TO MOBILIZE 70%
      OF THE VOTES IN LAGOS STATE FOR APC, BUHARI WOULD NOT HAVE JOINED APC.
      THE TREND OF THE VOTES SO FAR IN LAGOS IS WIND TO THE SAIL OF JONATHAN.
      IF THIS TREND CONTINUES, JONATHAN WILL PICK UP LAGOS STATE ON THE TWO
      LEGAL REQUIREMENTS REQUIRED BY THE 1999 CONSTITUTION (AS AMENDED).

      • Ricky

        APC has lost this 2015 presidential election

        At Polling Unit 001 in Evans Street, Lagos Island, Lagos state,
        APC had 109 votes; and, PDP won 108 votes. Is this how APC
        wants to win this single constituency presidential election in its
        only strong-hold in Yorubaland – Lagos? But for mass illiterate
        supporters who don’t know better, APC should have declared
        a year of mourning for losing Lagos state as its strong-hold
        at yesterday’s poll. While Jonathan is winning its strong-hold
        of Bayelsa state by 44 votes to one (1) vote for APC in the
        polling booths, APC is neck-and-neck with PDP in APC
        strong-holds of Lagos state where APC barely won Evans
        polling booth by just one vote. APC has lost this 2015 poll.

        • tundemash

          And this …..
          Going by your warped logic, can we say Dumbo has lost the Presidential election Mr. Village mor0n ?

      • Akanji92

        But thug Gani Adams promised GEJ 6000000 OPC members vote in Southwest, they could not give him 1000000

    • tundemash

      Give us the result in that Bayelsa please.

  • recycle

    If APC is running neck-and neck with PDP in Lagos state – the only putative stronghold
    of APC in Yorubaland     – does Bola Tinubu need a ‘babalawo’ to know that Jonathan
    has won this 2015 presidential election for a second term in office?

    • Jack

      IF PDP RUNS NECK IN NECK WITH APC IN LAGOS AND APC FINALLY WINS, THEN ITS TIME TO RESTRUCTURE LAGOS AND CREATE RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR NIGERIANS FROM OTHER PARTS OF THE COUNTRY LIKE SS/ SE. LAGOS IS TOO PACKED, WE NEED TO REDUCE THE POPULATION!

      • Ayomi

        Birds of same feather.. i see now dat u both share same brain.. fools….

      • tulampa

        Yes o! But u must exclude we Bini people o!. We voted for Buhari but soldiers have other ideas o! Nevertheless Sai Buhari! Well done our new president.

      • jackson2j4

        Your position is not different from saying.if Obama,an African American can win the US Presidency,defeating a native American thanks to the votes of minorities(who are naturalized) citizens of the US,their citizenship should be revoked.Hope you understand the implication?In public forum it is important you reflect on your thoughts before putting them out for public scrutiny.

    • tundemash

      Going by your warped logic, Dumb having lost at Aso Rock means Buhari has won this 2015 presidential election ?

    • famaks

      Can’t you understand that inability of jeg to snatch lagos means failure big time for him. He is not getting 5% in the north where we have over 30 millions PVC, write all the result of SE and SS for zone
      Jeg, he still looses. With ondo, ogun
      , oyo Osun all voting GMB

    • Funso

      Are you alright?

  • Maria

    UP APC in Ogun!!!

    • Yusuf

      landslide victory

  • chike

    Thank you Premium Times for all these election information. Keep it up.

  • Maria

    Thank you Kano!

  • Damee

    Are they not done with rigging in the SS ans SE? …Surly rigging cannot be this hard!!!

    • tulampa

      I wonder o! In fact d votes there are inconsequential. We have won already

    • Concerned

      They are being held captive by the protesters in Rivers State – they don’t know what to do !

      They also need the national results to know how much to inflate the population of the SS & SE by!

    • tundemash

      They surely can’t rig more than the number of registered voters. We are awaiting their results. I wonder how long it takes to write a number on a sheet of paper .

      • Gidi

        Nope…they can’t rig more than the number of PVC distributed in each state. So, all their calculation and permutation won’t get PDP across the finish line.

  • tulampa

    Thank you South West for voting Buhari. U have shown that u are more enlightened in politics and public awareness. They thought they can cajole and arm twist u to vote for them, but u proved that u can’t be bought. Thanks may God bless u all

    • tundemash

      Do not forget Capt. Koli , who exposed PDP’s rigging tactics, in your prayers please.

    • Damee

      Our pleasure…It is for the greater good!!!

    • mudi

      The south-east and south-south dey wait for south-west and north result so they can rig the election

      • Gidi

        It won’t be enough to put GEJ through. The maximum vote we can get from SS-SE, in a worst case scenario, is 11,933,983. The total PVC distributed in both region is 15,040,015.

        No matter how the permutation goes, PDP does not have the number…

  • jide

    …APC wins 7, PDP 3
    The Independent National Electoral Commission has released results of Presidential election in 10 local governments in Ogun State.

    Out of the results of the 10 local government areas councils released as at 2:pm on Sunday in Abeokuta, All Progressives Congress won seven with wide margin while People’s Democratic Party won th e remaining three local government areas.

    The local government areas released so far include Obafemi-Owode, Abeokuta North, Odogboolu, Odeda, Imeko-Afon, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Remo-North, Ewekoro, and Ijebu North-East.

    The details are as follows;
    Odeda Local government
    Number of registered voters -63,935
    Number of accreditted voter -17,463
    APC -11,102
    PDP -4,456
    Total valid votes -16,152
    Voided votes -775
    Total votes cast -16,927
    Imeko Afon Local Government
    Number of voters registered -35,311
    Number of accreditted voters -23,481
    APC -7,657
    PDP -12,153
    Valid votes cast -20,466
    Void votes -1,122
    Sagamu Local Government
    Number of registered voters -77,955
    Number of accreditted voters -37,772
    APC -15,761
    PDP -17,263
    Ijebu Ode Local Government
    Number of registered voters -55,127
    Number of voters accreditted -25,973
    APC -14,043
    PDP -8,972
    Remo North Local Government
    Number of registered voters -39,180
    Number of accreditted voters -16,960
    APC -6,164
    PDP -9,278
    Ewekoro Local Government
    Number of registered voters -62,425
    Number of accreditted voters -14,193
    APC -9,626
    PDP -3,227
    Obafemi-Owode Local Government
    Number of registered voters -74,871
    Number of accreditted voters -24,402
    APC -15,207
    PDP -5,786
    Ijebu North-East
    Number of registered voters 36058
    Number of accredited voters 15214
    APC- 7638
    PDP -6163
    Odogboolu local government
    Number of registered voters 70658
    Number of accredited voters 25752
    APC -11623
    PDP -11405
    Abeokuta North local government
    Number of registered voters -12 5485
    Number of accredited voters -30556
    APC 21213
    PDP 5,742
    Source: Vanguard

  • Son of Man

    BREAKING NEWS:

    APC Loses Lagos Government House Unit; Jonathan winning Southern Nigeria

    The PDP won Alausa polling Unit 012 beating the incumbent APC government
    right at the Government House by three (3) votes, thus cancelling out the
    one vote lead the APC had over PDP in Evans street Polling Unit 001, Lagos,
    and the other one vote lead APC had over PDP at the Igbosere Polling Unit.
    THISDAY newspaper is reporting today.

    • Damee

      stale news… Concern yourself with the big picture and you will see the light!!

      • I go die O!

        See O. Mention one state in southern Nigeria where Buhari’s APC is leading by just 5%?
        Just one O. None!!! So how is he going to win when at best he’s tied at 50%-50% in the
        APC stronghold of Lagos state. For a presidential election, a tie in Lagos is = FAILURE.

        • Julius

          hahahahaha, yea, you go die ooooo. Are you also drunk ?

        • Anthony

          The only way APC could have won this election was to win Lagos by 76%.
          But now APC would likely lose Lagos state and handover victory to PDP.
          It is common sense that a politician with some gumption does not lose his
          only stronghold and lose in the opponent’s stronghold by scoring just 2%
          and expect to win overall. Obvious to me that APC has indeed lost in 2015.

          • tundemash

            The apeteshi you are drinking is obviously too strong for you. Give us the result from your ward to back up your thesis and that is if you live in Lagos at all .

        • Funso

          Are you okay?

    • Son of Man

      …APC Chariman; Oyegun, loses ward in Benin city

      National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Odigie-Oyegun lost his ward
      to the People’s Democratic Party in Saturday’s Presidential elections. Two units
      made up Ward 2 of the Staff Training School at GRA Benin; the APC lost in both units.

      At Unit one, the PDP polled 95 votes in the presidential election while APC polled 78 votes.
      The PDP party also polled 94 votes in the Senatorial election while APC polled 85 votes.
      In the House of Representatives, the PDP polled 95 votes while the APC polled 80 votes.
      At unit two where Oyegun cast his vote, the PDP polled 88 votes in the Presidential election
      while APC polled 65. (PUNCH, 29.03.2015)

      • Moe

        Jonathan wins Atlantic ocean by a land slide (93.9%(PDP) – 0%(APC)).
        Several stingrays and 3 sharks had their votes invalidated by mami water.

  • kayalade

    It is pure idiosyncratic for Nigerians to be ecstatic about this sham. Arabs fight for their right and freedom and Nigerians celebrate election fo hooligans, thugs and criminal to continue control over their destiny. APC, PDP, NPS GPS or whatever else is there, there is something wrong when people go into politics as a primary career and source of living. Every single leader has robbed he people the nation spend 70% of its earning paying people this is a crazy country. It need a very shocking awakening violent revolution that completely eliminates the current crop of politicians and military l;eaders

    • Damee

      ok…Kayalade.. it is easy to complain..WHO WOULD YOU RATHER DO?

      • Julius

        Thank you

    • tundemash

      Did you put yourself up for election ? Circus Cl0wn !

  • Jack

    PDP AINT THE NUMBER!

  • Gidi

    Folks…this thing is over. Baring any crazy announcement from INEC…Buhari has the number he needed. SS-SE can hold their votes for all i care…

    • Damee

      I WOULD LIKE TO BELIEVE YOU ….BUT HOW DID YOU CALCULATE THIS ….EDUCATE US

      • Gidi

        Using simple logic and the number of PVC distributed in all states. Keep in mind that only people with PVC and accredited can vote, not registered voters.

        The total number of PVC distributed in SS-SE is 15,040,015. Now, let’s assume, for argument sake, GEJ will run the margin up in these two regions (11 states combined). His number won’t be enough to overcome Buhari’s number in the NE, NW, NC and SW (even as PDP win in Ekiti).

        All Buhari needs to do is to win 25% in 24 states (plus FCT) and popular vote of 51% all combined. If you add all this number from NE,NW,NC and SW…the margin will be too high for GEJ to suppress with vote from SE-SS. And as far as I can tell, Buhari did well in 24 states winning minimum of 25% required. If you look at Ekiti that GEJ won, Buhari polled more than 25% despite the loss.

        Bottom line, Buhari will be announced President by tomorrow.

        • Damee

          Thank You for this…I see you logic and I hope it is right!!!

          • Gidi

            All we can hope for now is for INEC to allow the process to play out and allow others complete their vote today. Tomorrow, they will announce the winner.

            GEJ coalition this year is too narrow to SE-SS as opposed to his coalition in 2011. Look at the margin of victory coming from the North for Buhari, it is a landslide.

        • share Idea

          Have seen your big numbers from Kano LGA. Please let wait for the final results

    • burning spear

      @wahala u can go hug NEPA transformer for all I care———-u are insane period——-THE REAL WAR HAS JUST STARTED————-ANIMALS

      • Just me

        @burning spear, and I was just going to trust ur report, with this ur comment I know u r just another animal who happns to be able to read and write.

  • burning spear

    1. ABIA. PDP 97% APC 3%

    2. ADAMAWA. PDP 68%. APC 32%.

    3. AKWA IBOM. PDP 98% APC 2%.

    4. ANAMBRA PDP 99%. APC 1%.

    5. BAUCHI PDP 77% APC 23%.

    6. BAYELSA PDP 99% APC 1%.

    7. BENUE PDP 82%. APC 18%.

    8. BORNO PDP 19% APC 81%.

    9. CROSS RIVERS. PDP 98%. APC 2%.

    10. DELTA PDP 99%. APC 1%.

    11. EBONYI. PDP 97%. APC 3%.

    12. EDO. PDP 74%. APC 26%.

    13. EKITI. PDP 92%. APC 8%.

    14. ENUGU. PDP 98%. APC 2%.

    15. FCT. PDP 68%. APC 32%.

    16. GOMBE. PDP 41%. APC 59%.

    17. IMO. PDP 92%. APC 8%.

    18. JIGAWA. PDP 39%. APC 61%.

    19. KADUNA. PDP 46%. APC 54%.

    20. KANO. PDP 41% APC 59%.

    21. KATSINA. PDP 26%. APC 74%.

    22. KEBBI. PDP 29%. APC 71%.

    23. KOGI PDP 73%. APC 27%.

    24. KWARA. PDP 34%. APC 66%.

    25. LAGOS. PDP 57%. APC 43%.

    26. NASARAWA. PDP 31%. APC 69%.

    27. NIGER. PDP 33%. APC 66%.

    28. OGUN. PDP 52% APC 48%.

    29. ONDO. PDP 93%. APC 7%.

    30. OSUN. PDP 51%. APC 49%.

    31. OYO. PDP. 45%. APC. 55%.

    32. PLATEAU. PDP 87%. APC 13%.

    33. RIVERS. PDP 83%. APC 17%.

    34. SOKOTO. PDP 42%. APC 28%.

    35. TARABA. PDP 88%. APC. 12%.

    36. YOBE. PDP 17%. APC 83%.

    37. ZAMFARA. PDP 47%. APC 53%.

    TOTAL PDP STATES =23. APC =14.————-what a country

    • Ayomi

      Lie.. Lie…Lie…

    • Jack

      YOURE A JOKE, EKITI ENDED UP APC 40% and PDP with 60%, BUT PDP DOES NOT HAVE THE NUMBERS TO WIN OVERALL..SORRY JONA IS A GONER!

    • Just me

      Is this a prediction of some sort or are d results really out?

    • Concerned

      Faka Fiki Foko!

    • Funso

      Sick man.

    • Favor

      The results are not fully out yet………..

    • tundemash

      Too late for your propaganda. It didn’t work pre-election and it will not work now !!!

    • Taster

      You be voodoo INEC official with a fake election results.

    • convict

      go and die fucker

    • dufranx

      The election result according to FKK. Keep dreaming.

    • Lil

      Obviously you work in the presidency and has been listening to too much NTA news and FFK press conference

  • sebi ajenifuja

    DO YORUBA CHRISTIANS THINK AT ALL? I DOUBT IT.

    I saw something at my polling booth yesterday and will want to talk about it, please.
    I saw a Pentescostal Pastor casting his vote for APC. After we left the polling booth,
    i asked him who he voted for. He was honest. “I voted for APC,” he said. I asked him
    why. He said because Buhari’s cook is a Christian and so is Buhari’s driver too. I asked
    him if Buhari’s cook is the person to take decisions on national policy. He said not at all.

    The Pastor then gave me another reason. He said he voted for APC also because
    Yemi Oshinbajo – Buhari’s running mate – is a Christian and he is very sure
    that Yemi Oshinbajo will be a check on Muhammadu Buhari’s attempt to pass
    Islamic Sharia into law in the 36 states of Nigeria, as Buhari had recently declared.
    I asked him to show me any section of the 1999 Constitution authorizing Oshinbajo
    to check Buhari if APC was elected, the Pastor said there’s really none.

    • sebi ajenifuja

      …..(2) DO YORUBA CHRISTIANS THINK AT ALL?

      I just walked away after hissing and expressing disgust at the mess called Christianity.
      In my mind, i knew that this Pastor awaits damnation because Buhari did NOT contest
      this election on any economic policy but solely on religious basis as the Hausa/Fulani
      warrior for born-to-rule recovery of federal power to northern Muslims via an alliance
      with Yoruba Muslims. It baffles me that Lagos Yoruba Christians could majorly be daft
      and so un-elightened to see through this plot and just ignorantly made themselves the
      useful idiots for Jihadist Muslims. So, what next for Lagos Christianity? I muttered.

      • Georgio

        Congratulations, Jonathan

        I want to congratulate President Jonathan as the obvious overall winner
        of this 2015 presidential election. He cut APC party to size in Lagos state,
        and now Jonathan looks set to win overall. The lesson i take home from this
        is that Jonathan might have won by a higher margin. What he should have
        done in Lagos state was to say that: he would continue to show openly and
        inside him a full commitment to introduce full SHARIA LAW in Lagos State        .
        If he had said that, all the Lagos Christians from the Redeemed Church, the
        TREM Church, the Mountain of Fire and so on, would have rushed to vote
        for him the more. The assorted so-called Christians in Lagos don’t know better.

      • smith

        YORUBA CHRISTIANS IN LAGOS WILL REMAIN THE FOOT-MAT
        OF THE LAGOS MUSLIMS WHO HAVE OPENLY DECLARED
        DOMINANCE OVER ALL CHRISTIANS WITHOUT ANY PROTEST
        FROM THE SCAMMERS CALLED CHRISTIAN PASTORS WHO
        DRIVE THE ENTIRE BODY OF CHRIST IN LAGOS INTO HELL
        – THE HOTTEST PART OF WHICH WILL BE RESERVED FOR
        THESE USELESS PASTORS WHO ARE THEMSELVES TOO
        DAFT NOT TO SEE THROUGH THE ISLAMIST TRAP AT
        YESTERDAY’ ELECTION.

        • Funso

          sebi ati smith omo ale.

        • Datti

          You are judgmental! The error you made Sebi is that you think Jonathan is a Christian – he may be and he may well not be. Not all with Hebrew names or who go to Church are Christians. Jesus said even some would say I cast out demons in your name, yet He, Jesus, would say He doesn’t know then.
          Secondly, God can use anybody. The person that God can not use has not been created and can never be created. Even God uses the Devil – check out the story of Job. In the past, God had used Kings who were pagans, to accomplish His tasks. Do you know the story of Dairus, Arterxerxes, Cyrus and even Nebuchadnezzar (not in a particular order). In contemporary history, God used a non Christian to liberate Singapore to become a modern country. God is limitless and He can do all things, working in mysterious ways even using the ungodly to glorify Himself by working out His plans. Pray that God’s will be done

      • Adebola

        what is your points

      • Funso

        OMO ALE.

    • Funso

      omo ale

  • share Idea

    I thought they reported massive turn out of voters in Kano and that they have the highest PVC collection but the result of the seven local governments in this report did not reflect the huge numbers. Same with Borno. I was expecting 80 to 90k votes in each of Kano LGA.

    • tundemash

      Give us the turn out from SS/SE. You have seen results from other regions. How long does it take to write a figure on a sheet of paper ?

  • burning spear

    APC Situation Room Goes Cold As GEJ Lead Widens.

    The situation room of the APC in Lagos has gone cold as the news of President Goodluck Jonathan reaches their leaders and desk Managers.

    President who early lead few hours ago, have opened a wide gap against his challenger the certificate forger and rapist, Muhammadu Buhari, who is trailing second. Ride on– ride on Gej–God endorsed Jonathan———Gej–what a country———-what a victory———-what a fight with the janjaweeds ati drug addicts and rapist-in APC

    • Jack

      where is gej leading? Ekiti and ss/se?

    • Edward

      So ss/se plus ekiti equals Naija in Goodluck Jonathan arithmetic. Reason he is an Otuoke “Dr”

  • TC

    OBITUARY, OBITUARY, OBITUARY……lmaO, RIP PDP, come see flogging…..rigged out by people power.

  • Taster

    After tomorrow`s INEC election result declaration, General Buhari should proceed for medical check-up at ISIMOKOTO GENERAL HOSPITAL, ABIRIBA.

    • TC

      You should proceed for mental check up immediately….

      • Usher

        Dont you see her name? All men should taste her!

        • tundemash

          Unless you wan get HIV be that from the cheap thing.

      • Taster

        Buhar needs help for a medical checkup n not to be forced to lead where he will always be a learner.

    • tundemash

      Ekaette Ashewo,
      Where would you do your HIV test as Dumbo didn’t build any hospital ?

      • Taster

        ISIMOKOTO GENERAL HOSPITAL can accomodate almajiri generals like buhari n coy.

        • tundemash

          Be more concerned about your own HIV test.

          • Taster

            Did you test positive the last time you checked?

          • tundemash

            Ekaette Ashewo is so desperate she upvoted her own comment.
            Market is over, your customers have ben rejected by the electorate.

          • Taster

            Just to keep your sickness progressive.

          • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

            The fact that you keep bringing up HIV only shows one thing: MISERY ALWAYS NEEDS COMPANY.

          • tundemash

            Not surprised ….. if you had misery all you lives, you might be taking from experience but that doesn’t make you right.

          • tundemash

            And by same logic, Ekaette Ashewo is sick since she keeps bringing up Hospital!

        • The Nigerian quagmire

          Olosho, you need your hiv test oh…

          • Taster

            The Isimoko hospital can accomodate you as well along side your general.

        • tundemash

          Asahewo … stop upvoting your own comment… don’t be desperate, it’s a sign of someone desperate for acceptance and to be noticed…….. let others appreciate your comment and upvote you.

          Start thinking of life outside ashewo business now as your customers will be going to jail after this election.

          • Taster

            I`ve just noticed a gang up against me n be warned that you can never win dis game.

          • tundemash

            Ekaette Ashewo,
            Atleast you learnt not to upvote yourself now.
            Only in your warped mind does an ahsewo deserve to be “ganged” on. No one in his right mind should risk HIV with an ashewo. Carry your thing back to your usual market; WADATA Plaza for some goodbyes !
            I beg, park well… cheap thing !

          • burning spear

            Only the bold and the beautiful survive here–and u have all the qualities————–so why complain—————release your own salvo to pigs—————–like tundemess—————–

          • Taster

            Thanks love – you shall live long for your family n for me.

          • burning spear

            keep your mouth permanently shut———————-thought u would by now have been taking rat poison together with your rapist and certificate forging friend—————————-

          • burning spear

            Following the widespread condemnation of General Muhammadu Buhari over recent reports which revealed how his current wife, Aisha was forced into marriage with him as a minor at the tender age of 9, below are comments by Nigerian women from all walks of life reacting to the chilling scandal. Yemi Adebowale compiles the reports.

            –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

            “The reports that General Muhammed Buhari married his wife at the age of 9 and got her pregnant at age 12 and she gave birth to her first child at 13 is terribly shocking. Just terrible. Child marriage is one of the scourges of our society. It is child abuse at its very worst, it victimises the girl child, weakens the family structure, and destroys the fabric of community. It is a scandal of the 21st century Nigeria and it is an evil has been made illegal in Muslim countries like Egypt, Iraq, and Syria. Nigeria needs to follow suit. This singular issue makes Buhari grossly unqualified to lead Nigerian women into the future. We have to keep moving forward. “

        • convict

          move Olosho…get out the way olosho get out the way

          • Taster

            You go soon wound d way you dey GO.

      • Ha

        She would die with it.

    • Moe

      We are still waiting for the results form GEJ’s strongest hold in the north (Up Up North North).
      So far, PDP has won the Sahara Desert by 83%. We are expecting likewise results from Cameroun and Namibia.

      • Taster

        Make sure you keep your cool wen yawa go gas.

      • Curseless

        I believe it will be President Jonathan that will need medical check up because of “Panic attack ” particularly Patience Faka

        • burning spear

          the man has won the lections–abi u don go blind—–read the post above———–

          • Concerned

            he’s not blind you are just demented

          • Taster

            Too bad a word to use even to an animal, expect u to b civil when next you visit.

          • Concerned

            It’s a medical condition bought about by birth, age or drug abuse etc. – what caused yours??

          • Taster

            You must be funny. lol

          • Curseless

            Well, burning spear how is it working for you now? Let’s thank God the best man won, but the President was gracious in even in his defeat.

      • TC

        LmaO @ Cameroun and Namibia, nice one. Abi, with all the folk tales we are hearing from these losers…..lol

    • Ayomi

      @Taster.. I kno say u b married woman.. but why not just take the time to cook for ur husband nd kids.. instead of just fooling around here..

      • Taster

        You ar really out of touch here, expect you to be somewhere else doing grace to your belly.

        • burning spear

          Following the widespread condemnation of General Muhammadu Buhari over recent reports which revealed how his current wife, Aisha was forced into marriage with him as a minor at the tender age of 9, below are comments by Nigerian women from all walks of life reacting to the chilling scandal. Yemi Adebowale compiles the reports.

          –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

          “The reports that General Muhammed Buhari married his wife at the age of 9 and got her pregnant at age 12 and she gave birth to her first child at 13 is terribly shocking. Just terrible. Child marriage is one of the scourges of our society. It is child abuse at its very worst, it victimises the girl child, weakens the family structure, and destroys the fabric of community. It is a scandal of the 21st century Nigeria and it is an evil has been made illegal in Muslim countries like Egypt, Iraq, and Syria. Nigeria needs to follow suit. This singular issue makes Buhari grossly unqualified to lead Nigerian women into the future. We have to keep moving forward. “

          • Taster

            The very more reason to relocate general buhari to ISIMOKOTO HOSPITAL.

          • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

            I do have a bed available for him in my hospital.
            Please send him over immediately before he gets any worse.
            I will feed him the right diet through a tube.

          • Concerned

            lies will never cease from the pen of the demented.

            They married in 1989 when she was in her twenties

          • Lil

            Mr Pay Per Post, I’m sure you are jittery at the moment cos the results of the election can swing either way and are not going as you guys expected. I will see what you will do when your pay masters have been sacked from the Villa. I will be checking you out after 29th May to see how far.

        • TC

          Your own problem is you need to be nyashed nicely by one of these militants so you can align your thinking well. You just need a fix, ashawo kawai…..lmaO

          • Taster

            Omo kekere

          • TC

            Sunan Uban ki….lol

    • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

      I hear you loud and clear. I will be waiting to receive him with kindness.

      • Taster

        Thanks, nut NO abacha treatment, lol

    • Eyan nla

      Jonathan, Sambo, David Mark Meet With Service Chiefs and NSA, New Plans To Rig Exposed!

  • burning spear

    President Jonathan To Be Declared Winner Before Tomorrow.

    With the election so far released from the collation centers, president Jonathan will be declared the Presidential election winner by INEC and his opponent as usual have been shot out, by technical ground.

    Buhari currently have not secured 25% of the votes in 13 states in Nigerian and an additional states will end his dream of becoming Nigerian President.

    In a related development, the Presidential Spokesman, Reuben Abati has thanked Nigerians for their efforts in re-electing President Jonathan.
    Abati said, “our numerous supporters (both home and abroad) are reaching out to us and requesting that we should say something. We can assure you that we are on Top of everything.

    INEC has already addressed the issue of viral ‘opposition’ sponsored fake results that they should be ignored. So far, the only announced concluded official result from anywhere is from EKITI state. A resounding victory for President Jonathan! Don’t be fooled or panic. We say thank you!

    • Funso

      A sickly person.

    • Usher

      Lol….. Dreamer

  • Godfrey Etokebe

    Dear PREMIUM TIMES,
    Why are you NOT updating the results ANYMORE? Take at look a PLATEAU STATE_THAT’S THE WAY HA HA HAHA THAT I LIKE!!!!

    • burning spear

      If u were to be in their shoes will continue to chase shadows———–Jonathan has won the elections——-u know him—-he will as its usual with him never be dancing like Amaechi–ati the rapist and certificate forger buhari who lost woefully

      • The good samaritan

        Why do you seem to have a diminished sense of reasoning? There is really no cause for most of the hate comments you provide on this platform.

    • Concerned

      No big deal Plateau is among the 14 states PDP may win

      • Godfrey Etokebe

        May you please congratulate us (PDP)?

  • Godfrey Etokebe

    Dear Premium times,
    Have you heard that BENUE has chosen GEJ and PDP?

    • tundemash

      Wellcome back creek rat ,

      Does it take forever to rig in SS/SE ? When are we having the results ?

      http://ireports-ng(dot)com/2015/03/29/security-agents-aiding-falsification-of-results-in-rivers-imo-others-election-monitors/

      • Godfrey Etokebe

        We do Our Things at Our own convenience!!!! Like we let you falsifiers to announce Your fake results before inec’s Authentic results.

        • tundemash

          ha! ha!! ha!!! i dey laugh for Otuoke dialect ….ho! ho!! ho !!, hi! hi!! hi!!!
          Confession of a serial election rigger! I commend your honesty .

          • Godfrey Etokebe

            CRIME DOES NOT PAY.
            APC wanted to build prisons instead of Schools. Let APC continue to breed criminals such as you in OSUN STATE and also build enough prisons to accomodate you all!!!

          • tundemash

            yawn !
            Campaign after election….. give us any of the result from SS/SE .

            Crime does not pay and yet you don’t want criminals in prison… what a warped mind !

          • Godfrey Etokebe

            When DUE!!!

          • Godfrey Etokebe

            We breed honest Citizens in PDP.

          • tundemash

            yeah right … like drug addict FFK ????

            You are so d@ft, u are a danger to yourself.

        • Damee

          At least you agreed to been called a creek rat!….so why should i take you seriously.

          • Godfrey Etokebe

            I am A TRUE SON OF THE SOIL. Where do you Call ”HOME”?

          • Damee

            Nigeria!!… That is the difference between you and I

          • Africa

            Haha…he is a real rat. Slimy, oily, poor creature.

      • Godfrey Etokebe

        That was an APC HOOLIGAN!!!

    • TC

      Looooolzzzz….. APC has surprised us there without even campaigning. Ole mark is GONE. good riddance to a bad nightmare……….PEOPLE POWER. Yes ooooooo. Mumu you are still here playin your old records……Hahahaha

      • Godfrey Etokebe

        MDavid has won his entire senatorial CONVINCINGLY!! 9 out of 9 LGAs!!!!

    • Concerned

      last count it was neck and neck surprising given it was expected that Suswan/ Mark would deliver Benue – even that simple task is proving a challenge

      • Godfrey Etokebe

        You Call 9 of 9 LGAs neck to neck? BOW DOWN FOR THE US (THE PDP WINNERS)!!!

        • TC

          Cin>> Garbage
          Cout>> Garbage

          Lol……computer program

  • burning spear

    Plans are underway to fly Buhari who has been stooling blood since he became aware that he was never——- never— never going to be allowed to mess the chairs in aso rock with his red pampers abroad for medical attention————–sources close to him allege he has started confessing to being the leader of boko haram and has asked Jonathan to forgive him–tinubuz ati obj——He is also expected to say all he knows about the assassination of kudirat abiola-

    • Ayomi

      Oh what a very great news and where is the source from??

      • Godfrey Etokebe

        Go to NATION and read carefully!!!!!!

    • Damee

      You must be Fayose first son!

    • Uzoma John

      You will commit suicide soon because of Buhari. Live with it. HE IS YOUR PRESIDENT ELECT.

    • Abdul

      Did you see Jonathan on television yesterday after casting his vote? he was clearly drunk, he thinks drinking will protect him from Buhari’s shock lol. his eyes will clear and he will feel the real pain of defeat. There is never going to be mercy for him.

      Swallow it, Jonathan is finished.

    • TC

      Your mouth is starting to smell now……lol

      • TC

        From verbal diarrhea…..lmaO

    • Spear Of Truth

      President Jonathan why are you afraid to redeem the truth?

      • Cyril

        Which truth? That Apc has lost woefully? Is he INEC?

        • Spear Of Truth

          Oh? President Jonathan you already have the result? Ah na wa o! So, President Jonathan you are both a candidate and INEC at the same time. Na wa for you o Oga Jonathan!

          • Cyril

            Stop stealing my line.

          • Spear Of Truth

            Does President Jonathan have more than one online name? I know President Jonathan uses burning spear. Does Jonathan also use Cyril?

        • Bibi

          Can you please announce the Ondo state result? That will be helpful.

        • Spear Of Truth

          President Jonathan has an online name called burning spear.

    • Concerned

      thank God Nigeria is soon to be rid of PDP and its gutter bred supporters

      • Cyril

        Apc, boko haram, buhari with fake WAEC result…na wa o ! I just got a pic of APC using small children to vote in the north….after una go say na PDP dey rig elections….hmmm !

        • Damee

          Please share your picture(s) and do not forget to tell us how pervasive this is (with facts) …. if you cannot please stop talking… it pays to think first!

          • Cyril

            Hehehehe. …I sense anger and frustration coming…..the truth hurts !! Hehehe

          • Damee

            Fact – You ignored the request for proof of what you said.

        • Concerned

          All lies and underage voting should not take place with PVC’s

      • Ggaya F.

        Sharaap my friend! Cowardice is mumuism. Supporting a docile below mediocre fellow on the basis of ethnic agenda and the threats from ur slave masters makes no sense in 21st century Nigeria.

        • Concerned

          And ignorance is your birth right!

          Just go and find your level – this forum is too enlightened for your type!

    • Maria

      PDP is now history.

      • tundemash

        Where is @Wahala? Strange he’s missing since last night we ve been raining blows on these PDP rats .

        • Guguru

          Tunde,

          I have told you before that Wahala is: aka Segun aka Segun Abiodun aka Rotimi Lawanson. LOL.

          • tundemash

            I don’t believe so. I have known him online for about 7 yrs online now.

          • Guguru

            You don’t have to believe me. I have caught him red handed in his use of several pseudonyms. He is not what you think and you should not say you know people online who use pseudonyms. I actually set Wahala up and he failed the test. LOL.

    • Guguru

      burning Spear,

      LOL. You are theoretical disgrace to the idea of humanity for speaking so crassly about Buhari who happen to have served his nation with distinction.

  • Cyril

    All these APC people. ….una think say Nigeria na iraq or syria? Una plan no fit work….so start packing your bags and go syria I.S.I.S need una there not here.

    • Damee

      Ignorance at its very peek!!

    • Concerned

      Your point??

    • tundemash

      what are u struggling to say? If you need another shot of the sniff to be coherent, go for it and come back here.

  • Desperate CROOKS

    STOP RELEASING FAKE RESULTS!!!

    Wait a minute! How are Premium Times & SaharaReporters getting their own results when INECis yet to release official results? Shouldn’t there be a limit to desperation& stupidity?

    • Maria

      How did Femi Fani Kayode get his own results?

      • Godfrey Etokebe

        From party agents.

        • Swagger

          Premium Times got its results from journalists accredited to cover collation centres.

        • tundemash

          Mor0n ….. Jega just shut him down now ….. sorry to burst your bubble ..

    • Concerned

      its called citizens reporting -people on the ground are taking pictures of the results as they are announced in the PU’s INEC;s role is to collate all the results across the board and announce the final winner[s].

      • Desperate CROOKS

        and there are no citizens to report from the deep South, East and the middle belt? Just like when the Card Readers ONLY refused to accredit PDP voters?

        • Concerned

          You must all be too busy perfecting your rigging plans

          Maybe card readers do not work on the wicked!

    • Damee

      The results released here tally with that released on the Punch website…. in light of this I would say it is safe to rely on them.!

      • Ayomi

        Naxo broda meee…. Up GMB

      • Desperate CROOKS

        Is PUNCH now your INEC? Dont be daft my friend. Use your brain.

        • Damee

          Firstly I am not your friend as I do not you nor the type you associate yourself with
          Secondly I am using my brain that is why I said it is SAFE to rely ….
          Finally We all know INEC has the finally say but are you not smart enough to know that in all election all over the world there are unofficial results before the official release. The question then is the source reliable i.e is it SAFE to rely on the unofficial results? As in this case, the source is reliable enough for me.

    • tundemash

      Clown ….. citizens are taking snapshots of teh results at the booths where they vote and send it over.

      Gone are the days when PDP crooks write results at INEC HQ.

  • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

    Only Osun state has been definitively declared for APC.This is official.
    The rest of these results are fakes.

    • Concerned

      Were the results before the official declaration for Osun also fake?

      No -They gave the same results – so to will these results correlate with the official declaration

      Unless of course they are tampered with

    • tundemash

      Can u confirm if the results declared for Osun state were different from what citizens sent to this site please ? And if it is different, what exactly is different ?

    • Prisoner of Conscience

      Had the results been in favour of the Otueke clown,they would have been real,now its the reverse hence they are fake.Fanaticism is a disease indeed.Take head dear,more shockers ahead

      • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

        Moron, I suggest you remove that crud from your ear. All I am suggesting is that any results not released by INEC is unofficial. Just because INEC threw your side a small bone with hardly any meat(Osun state? I mean, common now, what is that state compared to the entire country. Who even named it that in the first place?) does not mean you got bite your tongue.

    • ASO

      For your information, APC defeated PDP by about 72,000 vote margin in Ogun state. You can confirm it.

  • Dulles2

    America and Britain got it right

    The usually accurate Brookings Institute in America gives the PDP victory
    in 24 states and predicts victory for the APC in 12. While it gave the APC
    victory in the North-west and the North-east, as well as Niger State, it gave
    PDP victory in ALL the southern states except Osun state. It also gave the
    PDP victory in the North-central states (except Niger state) as well as the
    North-eastern states of Taraba, Adamawa and Abuja.

    • Dulles2

      Kevin, Charlyn & Kimberly Associates, a UK based research

      and political risk consultancy firm has stated that incumbent

      President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party
      will win the 2015 Presidential Election with a margin of 13% probability.

      • Concerned

        An unknown firm with questionable methodologies – the survey was only seriously reported by Thisday

    • tundemash

      dullard !

      • alariwo

        Hahahaha! These olodo APC people say: “don’t divide the Yoruba into Muslims and Christians,
        but we as Muslims will plot underground to be dominant over the Christians        “. What kind of idle
        talk is that? These yeye APC Muslims go school at all? Theirs is mosquito brain. No sense inside.

    • TC

      How come you forgot to come with your brain?

    • Damee

      Ok…Thanks for sharing…Time will tell…Please do not run when the time is right!!!!!

      • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

        I hope you are alright. That sounded like a suicide note and a final goodbye. Just hang it there until GEJ is sworn in for his second and final term.

        • Damee

          Colonel you crack me up!!!

          • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

            How so?

          • Damee

            Because of the of your joke you made….GEJ sworn in….Really??

          • COlonel Mariama(rtd)

            You must be out of your rockers to consider that a joke. I am dead serious here bud. Plan on drowning out your sorrow with mind-numbing liquor. You still drink I suspect. I am buying anyway. All the booze you can drink, pal.

    • Concerned

      Liar I have been on their website and there is no such survey!!

    • objective

      dodgy statement. prelude to rigging! you are Fani-Kayode

      • Damee

        Fani-Kayode has nothing on this one …Probably learnt his trade from him

    • tundemash

      Village m0ron… .. now it has been confirmed Buhari won Ogun state … can u crawl back into the whole u came from with your fake Brookings Institute of America.

  • Damee

    Brace yourselves the SE and SS would start to trickle in…Post rigging!!!!

  • Layo

    Ok. Let the rigged ones start coming in.

    • tundemash

      About time !

  • newsday

    Kevin, Charlyn & Kimberly Associates, a UK
    based research and political risk consultancy firm
    has stated that incumbent President Goodluck
    Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party
    will win the 2015 Presidential Election with a
    margin of 13% probability.

    • Concerned

      Same post as Dullies below – are you the same person or cojoined twins??

  • Damee

    That is as per 2011…..2015 would be yellower!!!

  • Godfrey Etokebe

    Nasarawa (former CPC and presently APC state) is coming in in drops. BUHARI seems to have lost his ONLY STATE!!!

    • Jack

      ETOKEBE GIVE UP,THE GAME IS UP BRO! START THINKING OF SOME OTHER NAME

      • Godfrey Etokebe

        Do you have EDO STATE results?

  • Jack

    APC HAS THE REQUIRED 25% VOTE SPREAD- LAGOS,ONDO,OGUN,OYO,OSUN,EKITI, NIGER, KANO,KADUNA,KATSINA SOKOTO,BORNO, KEBBI,NASARAWA,BENUE, PLATEAU,YOBE,JIGAWA,ADAMAWA, KWARA,KOGI,ZAMFARA,BAUCHI,TARABA AND GOMBE =25STATES!

    • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

      Please change your name to JOKER immediately.

      • Damee

        Colonel Mariama(joker)

        • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

          Why don’t you go pleasure yourself some more.
          Just don’t hurt yourself while you are at it.

          • Damee

            You crack me up always…Keep it up

          • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

            This is the second damn time you’ve mentioned “crack”. This is not an accident anyway.
            I suggest you lay off the pipe immediately. Save what is not yet fried of your mushy brain.If you had a brain in the first place what would you do with it anyway? Thought I ask.

          • Damee

            You are a gem. you are so funny you do not even know it!!!! Man you Crack me up. Shame though that basic English eludes you

          • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

            Here’s you writing your basic English:

            Discussion on

            Premium Times

            994 comments

            #NigeriaDecides: Nigeria 2015 Presidential, National Assem…

            Damee

            Desperate CROOKS

            an hour ago

            Firstly I am not your friend as I do not you nor the type you associate yourself with
            Secondly I am using my brain that is why I said it is SAFE to rely ….
            Finally
            We all know INEC has the finally say but are you not smart enough to
            know that in all election all over the world there are unofficial
            results before the official release. The question then is the source
            reliable i.e is it SAFE to rely on the unofficial results? As in this
            case, the source is reliable enough for me.

            see more
            >>> See anything wrong here? Punta!!!!! Mai turenjin banza. Yan kuri.

          • Colonel ,Mariama(rtd)

            Still can’t figure it out? Firstly, I am not your damn equal in this matter. Got it? I don’t think so.

        • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

          Don’t even bother responding as I don’t have all the time to spend with a dimwit like you.

          I see you are typing rubbish. Bye!!!!

          • Damee

            Pls come back …do not go….your daft comments are funny

      • Jack

        YES SIR!

    • Concerned

      And more to come!! [Rivers Imo & Edo]

    • Godfrey Etokebe

      Buhari has lost his ONLY CPC state call NASARAWA.

    • Godfrey Etokebe

      Count out Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau. The results from these states are landslide for PDP!!!

    • Umar Dendi

      But so does GEJ
      And the SS and SE votes aren’t coming!
      Amechi and Rochas have confirmed the large scale rigging the PDP is conducting in those states!

      • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

        And you expected those stone-cold sellouts to accept defeat. I just listened to a bitter Amaechi on Sahara Reporters and he sounded very desolate and dejected. He should have known better coming from those parts. I guess if APC wins here it is authentic and when they lose there is is rigged. Give me a damn break here.

        • Umar Dendi

          When GEJ gets 8000 votes in an all muslim all hausa LG in Kano we accept it as authentic!
          You give me a damn break.
          Civilization ends at the banks of the Niger!
          Dokumbo and his band of thugs have made threats and now they have made good those threats!
          When a lone angry wolf sends the polity boiling the PDP screams “Peace”

  • Jack

    STATE TO BE WON OUTRIGHT BY APC (GUARANTEED)
    LAGOS,OYO,OGUN,OSUN,NIGER,KANO,KADUNA,SOKOTO,KATSINA,BORNO,KEBBI,YOBE,JIGAWA,KWARA,KOGI,ZAMFARA,BAUCHI AND GOMBE= 18 STATES CONFIRMED.
    APC LOOKING TO SURPRISE IN THESE STATES
    PLATEAU, BENUE, TARABA,ADAMAWA, ONDO….. OR 50-50
    APC HAS THE REQUIRED 25% VOTE SPREAD- LAGOS,ONDO,OGUN,OYO,OSUN,EKITI, NIGER, KANO,KADUNA,KATSINA SOKOTO,BORNO, KEBBI,NASARAWA,BENUE, PLATEAU,YOBE,JIGAWA,ADAMAWA, KWARA,KOGI,ZAMFARA,BAUCHI,TARABA AND GOMBE =25STATES!

    • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

      Joker!!!!!!!!!!!!

      • Concerned

        The joke is on you and PDP

    • Tyo, Lagos

      GMB is wining ondo state hands down

    • Guguru

      Jack,

      I agree with your analysis.

  • Jones

    IF ONLY THEY HAD DESMOND TUTU…..

    The Christians in Yorubaland are totally surrounded by Muslim Jihadists,
    according to the Nigerian Army’s 2nd Divisional Commander in Ibadan,
    who made this explicit disclosure to Nigerian Tribune three years ago.
    Unthinking Yoruba Christians, again, did not take heed but kept gyrating
    and dancing inside their rendezvous of sins they mis-describe as churches.

    Now they’ll see Nigerian Army was dead right as Muslims in Yorubaland lose their senses.
    Muhammadu Buhari who’d scored just over 500,000 votes in all 17 states in the South,
    has been turned into a do-or-die candidate by the Jihadist Yoruba Muslims in Yorubaland
    whom the usually naive Yoruba Christians and Christian Pastors mistook as tribesmen.
    But Christian Pastors can’t think or shepherd Christian flock from clear or obvious danger.

    • Concerned

      Empty vessels make the most noise!

      • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

        Read the bible and you will be saved. Yoruba Muslims are doing a serious number on you folks.

    • Enemona

      One of the most senseless and stup1d comments so far. Keep wallowing in your ignorance. What other level can you bigots and intellectually bankrupt fools take your foolishness?

    • Jones

      ……(2) IF ONLY THEY HAD DESMOND TUTU

      As if at gunpoint, Yoruba Muslims are set to take off their shirt as they are wont to do,
      and almost choke the Yoruba Christians to support this peaceful Islamic Jihad or die.
      In fear, Pastor Adeboye has lost his voice and became mum once this Jihad started.
      So too did Pastor Kumuyi fear; as did other phalanxes of celestial plenipotentiaries.

      With the Redeemed Church in fear and the Deeper Life no less so, the tintinnabulations of
      Islamic Jihad aim to put out the fire on the Mountain of FIRE as shirtless Yoruba Muslims brace
      for rejection of democratic votes against Islamic Shari Law en route Islamic State of Nigeria.

      Today, the only obstacle to a formal declaration of Islamic State is President Goodluck Jonathan.

      Were Yoruba Pastors enlightened or imbued with discernment, this Islamic Jihad might have been
      avoided. But these conscienceless Pastors were busy robbing those made poor from Muslims’ mis-rule by
      asking them for 10% tithes from their last pennies. These Pastors did worse. They desecrated the altar
      by welcoming Jihadists from whom they took gifts and offerings. For the sins of these useless churches,
      Christians are leaderless; without direction and now face to face with uncouth and barbarian Muslims.

      • Ali

        @Jones:

        But Buhari Muhammadu scored 500,000 votes in the presidential 2011 election.
        That does not mean he will score the same half a million votes in this 2015 poll.

        • Achu

          Hahahaha! These olodo APC Muslim party say:“don’t divide the Yoruba into Muslims and Christians, but we as Muslims will plot underground to dominate the Christians“. What kind of crass talk is that? These APC Muslims go school at all? Theirs is mosquito brain. No sense inside O!

    • tulampa

      Don’t divide Nigerians into religious or political groupings. Christians and Muslims are the same. They are all Nigerians.

      • muumuu

        have u been living in on earth for the past 5-7 years? Christians and Muslims are the same? go to Zamfara or Daura or Sambissa and repeat your statement.

    • ebele must go

      Mumu

  • Maria

    Magic numbers coming from igboland… Oluwole numbers.

    • Jasper

      Yes….alagboole numbers…

    • Yinka Adedara

      These numbers from South East of Nigeria are real Jonathan wonder wonder numbers! Igbe kwenu eh! Igbo Kwenu ! eh! Naija dey funny me. Naija don die!!! IIIIIIIgbbbbboooooo!!! I go laaaafu taya for PDP and manipulation! Dis na real Oluwole numbers!!!! If these numbers from South East are recorded in Nigerian in the 2015 Nigerian electoral history, then that is it for me as a “Nigerian”. That is the end of my being a Nigerian! If some people can sit down somewhere and simply cook up numbers, then I am sorry we are not the same. Those numbers coming in from Igboland are FALSE-period. They do not follow any demographic trend and presences in Nigeria. They are therefore FALSE and COOKED.

      • Godfrey Etokebe

        What about KANO and BORNU NUMBERS? You APC HYPOCRITE!!!

        • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

          Don’t mind the ingrate. What is just said could also be said of the states reporting funny results for APC. Can anybody say Southwest? I am just listening to APC party hacks trying so hard justify under-aged voting in the North(where else in Nigeria?).

        • Yinka Adedara

          I remember one song when growing up those days. The song is Titled “American Wonder”. Then we had those itinerant film showers in traditional African markets for one one penny (kobo). You will peep into their lenses and they will show you magical pictures. After that you pay one penny/kobo. To advertise the owners of the camera would sing “Come and see American wonder, come and see American wonder…” What we have before us since the postponement of the election from Feb 14 is a show! Now the show is becoming clearer from the results coming from Igboland. So let Nigerians sing along with me in praise of the wonderful things President Jonathan and his PDP gang are doing to Nigeria “Come and see the Igbo wonder, come and see the Igbo wonder, come and see the Igbo wonder…” Na wa o!!! Igbo kwenu eh! Una own na wa ! So ethics, morals and value no dey for una dictionary again!!! Where is the touted Igbos are the most traveled! I go laafu taya.

          • Godfrey Etokebe

            How about KANO and BORNU results? YOU HYPOCRITE APC. Are those ones ARAB Wonder?

          • Yinka Adedara

            Come and see Igbo wonder!!! eh eh eh eh I dey laaafu oooo

          • Daniel Ikwuagwu

            hi bro, u really are being too tribe-biased here. That is not fair. Many Igbos share different views, just as Yorubas, and Hausas. Are FFK, Fayose and Okupe (among numerous others) Igbos? Must we share the same political ideologies? Most Igbos who hold our brethren from the north with great suspicion have valid reasons. Have you ever lost a loved one or friend to some religiously deranged psychopaths before? Have you lost your entire source of livelihood to these misinformed miscreants over a minor religious difference before? Igbos have.

            Even suspicion for the Yoruba folks may be valid. The validity of these fears may be based on past hurts, disappointments, or even half truths.

            Unfortunately and very painfully, some of these agonizing situations were triggered by politicians from all the divided for their selfish reasons. Why do you think Fayos and FFk are among the most vicious of Jonathan’s supporters- is it because they love him most for his good performance? No. Should JEG loose, his time at Ekiti Sate house is numbered. That was a digression.

            Do not derogate other tribes based on their differences. Do no generalize. Please be objective.

            You can make your objective observation without insulting us. You could never have fought this fight of liberation from clueless-ness than many liberal minded and informed Igbos have. This is not about a tribe. It is about our future and that of our children.

          • Mohammed Abubakar

            Eh eh ehe Where are the votes of the Igbo muslims? I just chuckle small!

    • Ayomi

      Naxo we see am oooo.. Make God elp GMB ni oooo.. wit dis Oluwole Nos

  • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

    PREMIUM TIMES: SHAME ON YOU GUYS FOR LETTING ME HAVE IT MY WAY FOR THIS LONG. I SUPPOSE YOU ARE DISTRACTED BY THE ELECTION. I THOUGHT YOU’D HAVE BLOCKED ME JUST AFTER THE FIRST POST. SNAP OUT OF YOUR LOSS, WILL YOU. WARNED YOU TO LEAVE ME THE DAMN HELL ALONE AND YOU DIDN’T LISTEN.

    • runsewe

      @Colonel Mariama:

      Premium Times is an Islamic Jihad run by hardened Mujahedeens.

    • Why dont you send a direct message to them dey dont read comments

  • Godfrey Etokebe

    Hello PREMIUM TIMES,
    UNA DON SLEEP?
    Where are EDO STATE RESULTS o o o o o o o o o o o oo!!!!!!!

    • GREG ARCHIBONG

      Hold your peace.God is working out something good for Nigeria.The battle is of the Lord.

    • Mudida

      GEJ is witing for Buhari’s strongholds to release first so that he will know what to do. u think Gej is slow for nothing ba!

  • Guguru

    Igbos are just useless people. They sold their soul to Jonathan. Yet, Jonathan is not an Igbo man. Jonathan’s people are the only ones still holdinig on to the property of Igbo people since after the civil war. So, why vote for the son of a people who harm your economic interests in the SS region? Igbo people na real mumu people.

    • tulampa

      Actually they cut their nose to spite their eyes.

      • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

        KABIRU ABBAS: You still are not making any sense here. You can log on with as many names and noms de guerre as you please,I still have you on many kill radar.The whole planet earth wouldn’t be big enough for you to hide. Kei mutum banza. Bura uba, Allah.

        Ina gidan ka? Zaka mutu yanzu.

      • Guguru

        Igbo people never cease to amaze me when it comes to politics.

        • tulampa

          That’s why they remained irrelevant in Nigerian politics. They allowed other regions to use and dump them every time because of their greed and resentments towards other regions.

    • Onosobedi2000

      That says something of the Igbo, they are not tribalistic

      • Guguru

        Really? What has tribalism got to do with this? I said Igbo persons act against their own political and economic interests.

  • Guguru

    Jonathan is losing the election already. Why do i say this? Consider the amount of money he burned in 6 weeks. Tha money should have guaranteed south-west states like Ogun State and made a huge dent in Nasarawa State. But as you go through the result, the only south-west state he will win handily is Ekiti State. Even his assured south-eastern states are in trouble because of unnecessary violence—Rivers state, Imo State, Anambra State, Ebonyi State. The fact that his assured SS and SE states have become a struggle for Jonathan, given the amount of money he spent in the last 6 weeks, is partly evidence that Jonathan is really struggling iin this election. He should not be struggling in Se and SS areas where is assured of wins.

    • Godfrey Etokebe

      Nasarawa has gone to GEJ. ANY COMPLAIN?

      • Mohammed Abubakar

        And sokoto, zamfara, kano, kaduna, borno, yobe, Jigawa, Adamawa, Taraba, and all the Northern states-they have all GPNE TO OGA GEJ Hurrarrah! GEJ don win! Clap for GEJ!!!! Good job GEJ!!!!

  • Kabiru Abbas

    Forget about those Igbos, they are anti-progress

    • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

      One can see how much progress you folks have made up North with all the free resources at your disposal all these years. You must be an imbecile to think this way. I am even surprised you could string a sentence together and then click send. Where did you learn how to do it?I am just curios. Give me a break here with all this nonsense talk of progress.

      • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

        Curious!!!!

      • TC

        Uban ka ne is an imbecile. Vagabond like you. Bastard boy….. where did you even come from? Read your history and stay current…think a little deeper with your shallow mentality. Nincompoop…. element of no design.

      • Patriotic Citizen

        This semi lunatic is here again!Guessed you had a free ride while I was away due to extreme hardship imposed on me by your Ex-Presido Jonathan. The surest defense against Evil is extreme individualism, originality of thinking, whimsicality, even / if you will /eccentricity. That is, something that can’t be feigned, faked, imitated;something even a seasoned imposter like you couldn’t be happy with.Men you are thinking through your left toe!Am sure its glaring to you now that the appointment you are actually scavenging for under Jonathan led Govt may likely be given to you in any of following places;Hell,Kiririki,Otueke or the new zoo that Jonathan is about to unveil.You are just a clown.#GMB Rulez!

    • Ekwekwe

      And what is “progress?” Supporting the killing of innocent people? Being blood thirsty? Supporting sharia law and having secret or open support for Boko Haram? Supporting the born to rule claim of the Hausa/Fulani and depriving the source of the wealth of Nigeria (South South region) from the governance of Nigeria? Supporting a man who will not comply with the constitution of Nigeria and the electoral act by providing evidence of educational qualification that qualifies him to run for president? If that it’s the case, as an Igbo, I can proudly reply you by saying, “I am ‘anti-progress’ a million times.”

      • Concerned

        We know!!

      • TC

        Olodo…. Anything but Jonathan. I will vote Mugabe sef, stop the distraction and stay on point. Don’t speak in you don’t posses the intelligence to do so…. wawa kawai…

      • Mohammed Abubakar

        where are the votes of the Igbo muslims?

  • GREG ARCHIBONG

    STILL ANALYSING.

  • Ayomi

    1) Sokoto……….APC(88%) PDP(12%)

    2) Kebbi…………APC(87%) PDP(13%)

    3) Niger…………APC(70%) PDP(30%)

    4) Katsina………APC(90%) PDP(10%)

    5) Kano………….APC(90%) PDP(10%)

    6) Zamfara……..APC(80%) PDP(20%)

    7) Jigawa………..APC(90%) PDP(10%)

    8) Yobe…………..APC(92%) PDP(8%)

    10) Borno……..APC(90%) PDP(10%)

    11) Bauchi…….APC(75%) PDP(25%)

    12) Gombe…….APC(75%) PDP(25%)

    13) Kaduna…….APC(60%) PDP(40%)

    14) Nasarawa…APC(65%) PDP(35%)

    15) Fct……………APC(55%) PDP(45%)

    16) Plateau……..APC(65%) PDP(35%)

    17) Adamawa…APC(55%) PDP(45%)

    18) Taraba……..APC(65%) PDP(35%)

    19) Benue……..APC(70%) PDP (30%)

    20) Kogi………..APC(45%) PDP(55%)

    21) Kwara……..APC(85%) PDP(15%)

    22) Oyo………..APC(70%) PDP(30%)

    23) C/River……APC(23%) PDP(77%)

    24) Abia………..APC(25%) PDP(75%)

    25) Edo………….APC(55%) PDP(45%)

    26) Ekiti…………APC(55%) PDP(45%)

    27) Ogun……….APC(85%) PDP(15%)

    28) Ondo……….APC(40%) PDP(60%)

    29) Delta……….APC(25%) PDP(75%)

    30) Imo………….APC(70%) PDP(30%)

    31) Osun………..APC(70%) PDP(30%)

    32) Enugu………APC(20%) PDP(80%)

    33)Lagos……..APC(90%) PDP(10%)

    34) A/Ibom……..APC(22%) PDP(78%)

    35) Rivers………APC(55%) PDP(45%)

    36) Bayelsa…….APC(10%) PDP(90%)

    More Details coming shortly. – Hope For Nigeria…. Source news24/7..

  • Georgio

    Congratulations, Jonathan

    I want to congratulate President Jonathan as the obvious overall winner
    of this 2015 presidential election. He cut APC party to size in Lagos state,
    and now Jonathan looks set to win overall. The lesson i take home from this
    is that Jonathan might have won by a higher margin. What he should have
    done in Lagos state was to say that: he would continue to show openly and
    inside him a full commitment to introduce full SHARIA LAW in Lagos State.
    If he had said that, all the Lagos Christians from the Redeemed Church, the
    TREM Church, the Mountain of Fire and so on, would have rushed to vote
    for him the more. The assorted so-called Christians in Lagos don’t know better.

    • repost

      APC Loses Lagos Government House Unit; Jonathan winning Southern Nigeria

      The PDP won Alausa polling Unit 012 beating the incumbent APC government
      right at the Government House by three (3) votes, thus cancelling out the
      one vote lead the APC had over PDP in Evans street Polling Unit 001, Lagos,
      and the other one vote lead APC had over PDP at the Igbosere Polling Unit.
      THISDAY newspaper is reporting today.

      • Son of Man

        …APC Chariman; Oyegun, loses ward in Benin city

        National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Odigie-Oyegun lost his ward
        to the People’s Democratic Party in Saturday’s Presidential elections. Two units
        made up Ward 2 of the Staff Training School at GRA Benin; the APC lost in both units.

        At Unit one, the PDP polled 95 votes in the presidential election while APC polled 78 votes.
        The PDP party also polled 94 votes in the Senatorial election while APC polled 85 votes.
        In the House of Representatives, the PDP polled 95 votes while the APC polled 80 votes.
        At unit two where Oyegun cast his vote, the PDP polled 88 votes in the Presidential election
        while APC polled 65. (PUNCH, 29.03.2015)

        • Repeater Station

          If APC is running neck-and neck with PDP in Lagos state – the only putative stronghold
          of APC in Yorubaland           – does Bola Tinubu need a ‘babalawo’ to know that Jonathan
          has won this 2015 presidential election hands-down for a second term in office?

          • Tunde Fari

            Editor:

            Some people don’t have their own ideas – nothing – just empty heads, like Repeater Station.
            He NEVER writes his own ideas. He will look for what others have written and just repost it.
            I think he or she should be banned for plagiarism because he puts his name on those reposts.

          • burning spear

            People paste these comment to back an argument–its not as if they cannot write what they have stored in their souls–for others to read——u are operating like clown called wahala———–dont know if u are related to him cause he often uses Ibo–Fulni ati Yoruba names to post his janjaweed comments———-

    • smart Enough To Know Better

      you are sick. You go cry

    • YOU ARE MOCKING JONATHAN, HE ALREADY LOST BIG TIME.

  • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

    The below table shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading in most key states across the country, with APC currently having 69% of the vote and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) having 30%. These numbers have been confirmed by the Independent National Election Comission (INEC), but offer the first national picture of voting trends. S/NStatesNumber of Registered VotersNumber Of PVCs Collected By Voters (12/03/2015)% CollectionAPCPDP% APC% PDP1ABIA1,396,1621,177,52084.34 TBD TBD 2ADAMAWA1,559,0121,381,57188.62 36,642 43,673 45.62 54.383AKWA-IBOM1,680,7591,587,56694.46 – – 4ANAMBRA1,963,1731,658,96784.50 1,749 65,316 2.61 97.395BAUCHI2,054,1251,778,38086.58 236,221 7,380 96.97 3.036BAYELSA610,373546,37289.51 TBD TBD 7BENUE2,015,4521,607,80079.77 16,946 29,783 36.26 63.748BORNO1,934,0791,407,77772.79 123,246 4,956 96.13 3.879CROSS RIVERS1,175,623963,92981.99 6,934 105,427 6.17 93.8310DELTA2,275,2641,921,62784.46 TBD TBD 11EBONYI1,074,273848,39278.97 TBD TBD 12EDO1,779,7381,218,73468.48 62,805 94,436 39.94 60.0613EKITI732,021511,79069.91 120,308 176,350 40.55 59.4514ENUGU1,429,2211,223,60685.61 1,465 44,322 3.20 96.8015FCT881,472569,10964.56 52,474 40,384 56.51 43.4916GOMBE1,120,0231,069,63595.50 52,602 22,691 69.86 30.1417IMO1,803,0301,707,44994.70 25,661 33,316 43.51 56.4918JIGAWA1,831,2761,756,32095.91 321,185 46,789 87.28 12.7219KADUNA3,407,2223,174,51993.17 162,390 28,264 85.18 14.8220KANO4,975,7014,112,03982.64 754,663 111,290 87.15 12.8521KATSINA2,827,9432,620,09692.65 426,572 32,373 92.95 7.0522KEBBI1,470,6481,372,63093.34 103,012 12,403 89.25 10.7523KOGI1,350,883926,01368.55 150,638 80,291 65.23 34.7724KWARA1,142,267884,99677.48 208,113 90,030 69.80 30.2025LAGOS5,822,2073,767,64764.71 123,479 71,194 63.43 36.5726NASARAWA1,242,6671,048,05384.34 51,368 80,574 38.93 61.0727NIGER2,014,3171,682,05883.51 272,813 73,580 78.76 21.2428OGUN1,829,534904,64749.45 270,278 191,741 58.50 41.5029ONDO1,524,6551,110,84472.86 63,982 48,373 56.95 43.0530OSUN1,407,1071,030,05173.20 265,366 171,338 60.77 39.2331OYO2,415,5661,639,96767.89 135,899 64,674 67.76 32.2432PLATEAU2,001,8251,508,58575.36 17,642 23,368 43.02 56.9833RIVERS2,537,5902,127,83783.85 TBD TBD 34SOKOTO1,611,9291,527,00494.73 47,559 11,642 80.33 19.6735TARABA1,340,6521,270,88994.80 11,775 18,216 39.26 60.7436YOBE1,099,970824,40174.95 17,177 2,146 88.89 11.1137ZAMFARA1,495,7171,435,45295.97 TBD TBD Total68,833,47655,904,27281.22 4,140,964 1,826,320 69.39 30.61
    Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

    • Keecee

      What is your definition of ‘Key’ states? Is is ‘key’ in terms of being ASSETS or LIABILITIES to the Nigerian state? The end of the deception has come. This is 2015. There is nothing you can do about it.

    • the truth

      These are Apc results. Do you remember when APc was accused of planning to release their own result to counter INEC, when official results are released they would star trouble. APC is trouble

  • the truth

    All these oluwole results, let us wait after inec releases official results. Some people would collapse when official results are announced. We would not accept any form of rigging

    • Edward

      Redeemed Falsehood, I see that PDP “won” 100% in all the South Eastern states!!! Hail the Igbos!!!! ah ah ah Dis laaafu na wa.

  • Desperate (APC) CROOKS!!!

    STOP RELEASING FAKE RESULTS!!!!—-Its Treason.

    Where and how on earth are Premium Times and Sahara Reporters getting election reports? How come they are releasing results which INEC has itself not released? Is this lawful? Is it just a display of crude ignorance & mischief or outright stupidity? Are these two mischievous musketeer media houses saying that INEC is incapable of releasing election results which it conducted?

    Perhaps their logic is this:
    Release as many fake results as possible showing that APC has won, so that when the real & actual results are released by INEC showing the real winners to be PDP, then it will become easy for the desperate APC and its blood thirsty power drunk politicians to cry foul and foment trouble.

    The action of these media houses is clearly remote from being circumspect. They are, to say the least, a negation of common sense. They abandon the critical issues of widespread child accreditation in the North and the refusal of card readers to work ONLY in PDP strongholds and then they begin to post results. This is treasonable felony. Oh yes! Posting fake results is TREASON!

    • musa aliyu

      These are not fake results because people photographed pasted results that were declared by inec at each station and forward. We all know the result. Nigerians are tired of pdpigs and have rightly spoken. Any attempt to derail our result this time will be greeted by stern rejection!

  • the truth

    Who remembers when people raised the claim that APC was planning to release their own results. Premium times is intentionally releasing fake results, only inec releases official result. The game plan is to release this fake results and when the real results are released they start trouble. Lie lie mohammed and his premium times media group should fear God

    • INEC was only against Releasing Total Results…….Go watch the press conference

    • Mohammed Abubakar

      But your spokesperson Food For Kayode-FFK-said you PDP people have “won” in 23 states? Can you tell the truth about the states you are planning to rig?

  • Dulles2

    America and Britain got it right

    The usually accurate Brookings Institute in America gives the PDP victory
    in 24 states and predicts victory for the APC in 12. While it gave the APC
    victory in the North-west and the North-east, as well as Niger State, it gave
    PDP victory in ALL the southern states except Osun state. It also gave the
    PDP victory in the North-central states except Niger state as well as the
    North-eastern states of Taraba, Adamawa and Abuja.

    • musa aliyu

      Is this the reason you guys concocted the Brookling story’s? We see! Well, They and you got it wrong! You pdp think you are wise. We shall deal with you should you play any pranks now. Nigeria must remain an entity no matter whose ox is gored!

      • Zara

        HAS BUHARI SEEN IT CLEARLY NOW THAT NIGERIANS ARE NOT FANATICS.
        AN ISLAMIST JIHAD IS TABOO TO SENSIBLE NIGERIANS. IT WILL NEVER FLY.
        NASARAWA STATE HAS JUST SAID IT LOUD AND CLEAR THEY REJECT BUHARI.
        NIGERIA IS NOT AND WILL NEVER BE AN ISLAMIC STATE UNDER A FULANI SULTAN.

        • Emperor

          Who told u guys DAT ur so call Jonathan is winning u better don’t join dem and announcing false result buhari all d way

        • Daniel

          Chose another name please!

      • Johny

        The Brookings projection above is near perfect. All that’s been altered, according
        to latest Vanguard newspaper story, is Ogun State where Buhari led Jonathan by
        101,000 votes; otherwise, the Brookings report is still near-accurate.

        • Concerned

          It’s a lie no such report exists on its website

    • Breaking News

      Breaking News:PDP wins in the North

      ……..APC loses Nasarawa State, despite having incumbency

      Results so far released in the presidential polls in Nasarawa State
      indicate that President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic
      Party (PDP)       has taken lead ahead of his closest rival and candidate of
      the All Progressive Congress (APC) Gen. Mohammadu Buhari.

      Results from four local government areas show announced at the time
      of filing this report showed that the PDP polled a total of a 74, 366
      votes as against the APC which polled a total of 47, 461 votes.

      Breakdown of the results announced at the National Independent
      Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters Lafia, the Resident Electoral
      Commissioner (REC) Alhaji Abdulahi Umar Danyaya, said in Obi local
      government area PDP polled 22, 693 as against APC which polled
      12, 543.

  • Encore

    HAS BUHARI SEEN IT CLEARLY NOW THAT NIGERIANS ARE NOT FANATICS.
    AN ISLAMIST JIHAD IS TABOO TO SENSIBLE NIGERIANS. IT WILL NEVER FLY.
    NASARAWA STATE HAS JUST SAID IT LOUD AND CLEAR THEY REJECT BUHARI.
    NIGERIA IS NOT AND WILL NEVER BE AN ISLAMIC STATE UNDER FULANI SULTAN.

    • Sams

      Wow!!! PDP still paying its trolls even a day after elections. Wish I have been a PDP troll, God knows I can use the money lol…

      • Investigator

        But even after his defeat is announced by INEC later today,
        Buhari will have no right to beg Justice Ademola to strike out
        his unseen and likely perjurious claim of having obtained WAEC
        certificate in 1961. Rather, the case MUST continue; because it
        is an offence for a Judge of the High Court to adjourn hearing
        on a court case for the purpose of rendering the case moot; and so:

        • Sams

          Do you still wanna talk???

    • Elder Kuti

      @Encore:

      You know why Yoruba Muslims are fighting tooth and nail for Buhari who
      got only 500,000 votes in ALL the 17 southern states in the 2011 election?
      I will tell you. If they succeed in this Jihad and Sharia Law is emplaced in all
      the 17 southern states – from Lagos to Cross-Rivers state – a Yoruba Muslim
      will PERMANENTLY be the deputy to the Sultan; and, that means Yoruba Muslims
      shall then have won the PERMANENT POST of deputy head of state in an
      Islamic State of Nigeria. It is a tragedy of Biblical proportion that Yoruba
      Christians were too dull and daft to allow themselves to be used as mere pawns
      by rabid Lagos Muslims as the useful idiots for creating an Islamic State.
      The definition of an Islamic State is nationwide Sharia Law which Buhari declared..

      • Mohammed Abubakar

        Can you tell me why Ijaw muslims like Dokubo-asari are fighting tooth and and nail for Jonathan?

      • Mohammed Abubakar

        And why are Igbo christians and Ijaw Christians fighting tooth and nail for Jonathan?

    • Hassan

      I have also just read this breaking news in Leadership newspaper that PDP is winning Nasarawa state.
      But the governor of Nasarawa is APC governor from Buhari’s old CPC party, how sad for APC!
      This is not looking good at all for APC party. It’s looking like a rout – not just a defeat, but a total rout.
      I think Muhammadu Buhari should just make a concession speech and find something doing in Daura.

    • sid

      LOL,even after election and we all can see where it’s heading. you must have seen alert from PDP

      • Duke

        But Encore is discussing only presidential election above. I did not read that
        he or she is talking about either Senate or House of Representatives, which
        APC might as well win in one place or another in Yorubaland.

  • progress

    PDP is dead and buried, announce fake result and join them!

  • Nwa _ Africa

    Buhari carry go all Nigerians are behind you….

  • Dr. Williams

    As yet, in the three (3) states of Ogun, Oshun and Ekiti, APC’s current lead of 160,000 votes
    are utterly useless to Muhammadu Buhari in a presidential election so long as PDP clears Edo
    state with 65% majority as is reported happening. Bola Ahmed Tinubu lost this presidential election
    the moment he lost incumbency to pull ahead in Lagos state with 70% of majority votes in Lagos.

    • duruji

      Once APC lost its power of incumbency in the three states of Nasarawa,
      Rivers State and Edo state      , it is game over. PDP has won the 2015 election,
      especially with APC running neck and neck with PDP in Lagos – its one and
      only biggest stronghold with the highest number of voters.

      • hundu

        @drwilliams:

        I actually think the gap is 156,000 votes plus, if you hold the Oshun state votes separately,
        before netting off Ogun and Ekiti states, although i agree with you that in half of Yorubaland,
        according to official INEC reports (irregularly?) released at state level, a gap of 156,000 votes
        is insignificant.

      • objective

        Are you the one wanted in the US?

  • JOLAD

    JUST WAIT AND SEE HOW BUHARI WILL BE DECLARE THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ANY MOMENT FROM NOW

    • Short n’Sharpe

      Stop
      deluding yourself. The 1999 Constitution says Buhari must win 25% of votes
      in 24 states. Where will he get the remainder three (3) states after winning 25%

      in Yorubaland and Edo state + the north-east and the north-west =21 states?

      Muhammadu Buhari has lost this election. It is as clear as day!

      • Kolade

        Excuse me:

        The Yoruba Christians are the ones who voted for Buhari to get this 25% in Yorubaland.
        They may live to regret it. Nobody will rise to save them from the consequences of a Jihad.

        • Monisola

          stop using the term “Yoruba Christians” as we are not divided along religious line here.

    • S&S

      Stop deluding yourself. The 1999 Constitution says Buhari must win 25% of votes
      in 24 states. Where will he get the remainder three (3) states after winning 25%
      in Yorubaland and Edo state + the north-east and the north-west =21 states?
      Muhammadu Buhari has lost this election. It is as clear as day!

    • S&S

      I fear there might be a run-off if APC wins 25% in any state in the south-east
      or in the south-south where Buhari never once scored 10% in previous polls.

    • Peter

      You are already blind, deaf and dumb. Can’t even read between the lines. Oponu of the highest order. Your APC has lost out completely and what you should be doing now is to start working out Amaechi’s script of forming a parallel government so that all those in that deceitful party will be decimated.

  • Gaskiya

    The atmosphere is only tense among PDP camp. They have received their greatest defeat in their lives. Nigerians have won the election themselves. They used social media to break PDP backbone and will use social media to publish all the results in their hands. Buhari is the next president whether you like it or not. The victory is too clear. Just mark my words here.

    • kuul

      Why APC is not celebrating

      Tell me where APC won that it had not always won since 1999?
      There’s no surprise in any result so far released or posted here.
      None of the results shows ANY outstanding performance by APC.

      • adediji

        Kuul Thank you O! APC is struggling to win Lagos. Is that what will panic anybody?
        To me, APC performance in this election is dismal. Outside Yorubaland they’ve won nowhere.
        Buhari will of course win his traditional Fulani-Hausa-Kaburi axis. After that what next for APC?

      • Akanji92

        You are wrong. In 2011 PDP won the Presidential election in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Kwara, Kogi States, and Abuja, FCT. ACN led by Tinubu won in Osun State only. Now GEJ and PDP lost all these States and FCT, and you are saying that “None of the results shows ANY outstanding performance by APC”. The Osun result in 2011 revealed that ACN had 64.07%, this time around APC scored 69.80%. Can’t you see that GMB and APC DID PERFORM EXCELLENTLY, in spite of the bilkions wasted to lobby Ooni of Ife and his likes, OPC, expired Afenifere drug, and so on. No matter the manipulation Buhari will have over 30% in Edo.

  • Gaskiya

    The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Attahiru Jega, has dismissed the claim by Femi Fani-Kayode that President Goodluck Jonathan is leading in Saturday’s election in 23 of Nigeria’s 36 states.

    Mr. Fani-Kayode is the Director of Media and Publicity of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign. “As we speak now, we are winning in 23 states and we have 64 per cent while the APC is winning in14 states and has 36 per cent,” Mr. Fani-Kayode said on Sunday without any evidence.

    Addressing journalists at the International Conference Centre, the venue for collation of presidential election results, Mr. Jega dismissed Mr. Fani-Kayode’s claim.

    He said results had only been collated in two states, including Ekiti State, adding that, “except more states have finished collation while we are in this hall. You will have to direct the question to the person who said that (claim of victory in 23 states)…And I think you should be careful of such information from people that are partisan,” Mr. Jega said.

    He also warned against unofficial announcement of results. “Only INEC can declare winners,” he said.

    On the reports of irregularities, protest and violence rocking Rivers State, the INEC Chairman said he received a petition from the All Progressives Congress, calling for cancellation and rescheduling of elections in Rivers State.

    He also confirmed that he received reports of the irregularities and violence, including torching of INEC office in the state. The chairman said the electoral agency would “do its best to thoroughly investigate the reports” even though the commission had not received “specific” information in respect of the such allegations as substitution of ad hoc staff.

    “The commission has not taken decision,” he said, adding that the decision on Rivers State will be communicated after “thorough investigation.”

    While noting imperfections in the presidential and National Assembly elections, Mr. Jega said his agency had done its best to ensure the election was free and fair.

    He also dismissed speculations that the elections may be declared inconclusive, saying he was not under pressure to do so…

    • osas efoghe

      FFK is the most erratic and unserious human being treading the earth now…he seems to enjoy infantile and vague postulations with wild vocabulary without real interest in or a shot at convincing any sound minded person…I honestly believe any suggestion that the dude needs some detox in a rehab is not outrageous ..mght be on some dope

  • Gaskiya

    These are some of the results state by state. The pattern is very clear, Buhari is our next president. PDP must accept defeat and get ready to be a patriotic opposition by making sure APC fulfils all its promises to Nigerians. It is as simple as this.

    • North/West Allies

      Your result is fake…wait for real result tomorrow

  • Gaskiya

    The LAST CHANCE for GEJ to be counted among NIGERIA’S STATESMEN is to gallantly accept the people’s verdict of the adoption of the PEACEFUL BROOM REVOLUTION. There is no doubt, the singular act of congratulating APC, GMB, OSINBJO AND THE ENTIRE PEOPLEOF NIGERIA will draw accolades for the outgoing president both at home and abroad and this will possibly help him to be recognized as a statesmen.

    Unity, Peace, Security and Prosperity to Nigeria and Nigerians under the leadership of GMB AND OSINBAJO. SO HELP US GOD…

  • The Enquirer

    Why Buhari will lose the 2015 election

    Buhari cannot get 25% in Igboland or in the south-south. His last
    chance is Kwara state which will give him 22 states. Whereas, PDP will
    win 25% in 28 states, for sure, including Kebbi and Sokoto states, after
    securing 25% already in all the 17 southern states. At the end of the
    day, Buhari will once again lost this election by failing to win 25% in
    Igboland or in any south-south state, besides Edo state. It does not
    matter how many millions of votes he gets in Oshun state or in Lagos,

    since he can’t get 25% in 24 states all those votes he gets elsewhere
    are null and void and of no effect in a presidential election.

    • oio

      You are not interpreting the constitution properly, you don’t win by one of the two, you need the highest vote and must secure 25 percent in 2/3 of the states in Nigeria. The person with the highest number of 25percent does not win. If a candidate wins 25 percent in 20 states with highest vote he his the president. But nobody can win with winning 25 percent in 28 states and loosing the majority. Its a simultaneous thing

  • Enquirer

    Why Buhari will lose the 2015 election

    Buhari cannot get 25% in Igboland or in the south-south. His last
    chance is Kwara state which will give him 22 states. Whereas, PDP will
    win 25% in 28 states, for sure, including Kebbi and Sokoto states, after
    securing 25% already in all the 17 southern states. At the end of the
    day, Buhari will once again lose this election by failing to win 25% in
    Igboland or in any south-south state, besides Edo state. It does not
    matter how many millions of votes he gets in Oshun state or in Lagos,
    since he can’t get 25% in 24 states all those votes he gets elsewhere
    are null and void and of no effect in a presidential election.

    • Elder Kuti

      But do you know why Yoruba Muslims are now fighting tooth and nail for Buhari
      who got only 500,000 votes in ALL the 17 southern states in the 2011 election?
      I will tell you. If they succeed in this Jihad and Sharia Law is emplaced in all
      the 17 southern states – from Lagos to Cross-Rivers state – a Yoruba Muslim
      will PERMANENTLY be the deputy to the Sultan; and, that means Yoruba Muslims
      shall then have won the PERMANENT POST of deputy head of state in an
      Islamic State of Nigeria. It is a tragedy of Biblical proportion that Yoruba
      Christians were too dull and daft to allow themselves to be used as mere pawns
      by rabid Lagos Muslims and as the useful idiots for creating an Islamic State.
      The definition of an Islamic State is nationwide Sharia Law which Buhari has declared.

      • Interrogator

        But even after his defeat is announced by INEC later today,
        Buhari will have no right to beg Justice Ademola to strike out
        his unseen and likely perjurious claim of having obtained WAEC
        certificate in 1961. Rather, the case MUST continue; because it
        is an offence for a Judge of the High Court to adjourn hearing
        on a court case for the purpose of rendering the case moot; and so:

      • Hudhaifa Dokaji Jr.

        lol.. so You fear Buhari this much that you declare him this great??? Saying Buhari will implement the Shariah only makes him more popular with the Muslims in this country….. You may stay over in your land and concoct up stories, but if you know what the Muslims in the North see of Buhari’s philosophy, you wouldn’t preach this nonsense. Babangida is more Islamically educated than BUhari….. Ask an average Northern Muslim; between Nigeria and Shariah which one will BUhari choose. You will get the resounding answer of NIGERIA!

      • Olawale Ibrahim Naim

        mumu of d highest order……. common sense is not common…. ur trying 2 decriminate BTW d Muslim nd Christian were we are talkin about how Nigeria is going 2 move forward… wake up

      • Akanji92

        In 2011 Yorubas whether Christian or Muslim voted for GEJ, but his poor performance, neglect of the Yorubas and reliance on Yorubas with questionable characters led to his present rejection. So this your religious polemics will not jell with us. An average Yoruba has Christians, Muslims, and traditional Yoruba religion believers within the same family. The Yoruba society represents the real order of God, plurality in everything. Please, religious bigots from other tribes should not divide us.

    • El-batuta

      You must be a Mumu. There are 11 states in the South East and South South. 36 – 11 = 25. What are you talking about?

      • Gaskiya

        He is mumu. Just ignore him. Concentrate on the results. He is in self denial.

        • abelxandercel

          A very big self denial of the highest order

          • Olawale Ibrahim Naim

            jst leave dt guy… he’s still sleeping…

    • imperialebony

      Are you talking of the majority votes cast or on the percentage basis? Wake up

    • Akanji92

      Sorry, Buhari defeated GEJ in Ondo and Kogi States. Remember that Buhari had less that 12% in the Southwest and less than 20% in Kogi State. People are really ready for change, but you can continue to hallucinate.

    • andy

      it is obvious you agreed that Buhari would have the highest number of votes nation wide. as for 25%, he will secure that in all the 19 northern states and Abuja and he has already secured 25% in the 6 south western states. Even without 25% in SE and SS, he has 25% in 25 states. wake up bros

    • fred

      let him keep talking,,, he will soon wake up to a new dawn

  • Kaykay

    @Enquirer,

    I see your point. Buhari has no chance of scoring 25% in old eastern Nigeria.
    And for that, he cannot meet the Constitutional requirement of 25% of the votes.
    He did not do better than expected. He won his 25% of the votes where he should.

    Jonathan is the one who did extraordinarily in this election by winning Edo state.
    Jonathan won two other APC states of Nasarawa and Rivers state. That’s amazing.
    For that gallant performance, Jonathan deserves his garlands as the election winner.
    In contrast, Buhari never won in any PDP state. Secondly, Jonathan never lost by
    more than 150,000 votes in APC states, but Buhari is losing by 90% in all PDP states.

    • freeborn

      ..

    • taewo

      You’re joking. There are 21 states in the north (central, east and west) and 6 states in the south west making a total of 27 states. Clearly, he will secure 25% of votes in each of a minimum of 24 states as required by the constitution. So, the next issue is the total number of votes. Remember that the north has a large number of voters compared to the south east and Buhari has eaten deep into the south west vote that gave Jonathan an advantage in 2011.

    • Stop the PDP deceit. Buhari does not require to win any of the South South or South East States to win the elections. There are only 5 states in the South East (Abia,Imo,Ebomyi,Anambra and Enugu) while the South South has only six states-Edo,Delta,Bayelsa,Rivers,Akwa Ibom,Cross Rivers. Both add up to only 11 states in all out of 36 remaining a balance of 25 states. exclusive of Abuja. Buhari will definitely secure over 50% in all the 19 Northern states and the 6 South west states thereby taking Buhari’s to over 25 states. This is over and above the 2/3 requirement for Buhari to be declared as President given the truism that he won the majority vote. Buhari has already won over 40% in Edo State and is still expected to exceed 30% in Imo and Rivers states respectively. This will take the totals to over 28 states.

      • Peter

        Olodo and a dreamer of the highest order!

    • Guguru

      After spending billions, he only won 2 states? Rivers election will be cancelled.

      • Akanji92

        Which 2 states, eewo, he won just one state, Ekiti, in the Southwest. Yorubas are not bastards, so they took to the advice of the elders as delivered in Ibadan. So GEJ entered Ooni, Mimiko, Faseun, Gani Adams, Kashamu, etc., one chance vehicle.

        • Guguru

          Akanji92,

          My brother, sorry ooo. I cross-checked. You are correct.

    • Akanji92

      Which point? Buhari had over 40% in Ekiti, and between 40 – 50% already in Ondo. Even, with the cooked figures in Edo he will have over 30%. SE and SS where figures are being allotted are the rigging spots to deprive GMB 25%. so you can be sure GMB has 25% or above in Northwest, Northeast, North central, and Southwest, that gives 25 states with convenience. Add Edo and Abuja you can imagine the final outcome

      • Kay

        Don’t mind PDPeople who can’t count.

    • Akanji92

      SE and SS can only give 11 states leaving out convenient 25 states.

    • tulampa

      Ondo, Niger and Kogi state?

    • Olawale Ibrahim Naim

      u n ur parent re notin bt a slave 2 Jonathan nd his decendant buh wen will u get ur freedom 4rm dem? Bcos ur fada as no hope…..

    • Concerned

      Complete and utter nonsense !

    • Dumbo

      Kogi, Niger, Jigawa, Katsina, Ondo, Kaduna, Bauchi, Kebbi all captured by APC. Possibly Plateau will follow

  • Gaskiya

    APC is leading in 14 out of 19 local governments of Ondo State. See attached results.

    • Badejo Akinlabi

      Thank you Gaskiya. APC won in Ondo state inspite of (i) Oil money – Goodluck Jonathan, the oil man spread around (ii) inspite of the rigging from the traitor Olusegun Mimiko, (iii) inspite of the power of incumbency. It is good for Yoruba people. Our next target is Ekiti. From this moment on Ayo Fayose is cornered. He has nowhere to hide. We Yorubas will get Ekiti back from its present slide to backwardness-period.

  • Buhari does not require to win any of the South South or South East States to win the elections. There are only 5 states in the South East (Abia,Imo,Ebomyi,Anambra and Enugu) while the South South has only six states-Edo,Delta,Bayelsa,Rivers,Akwa Ibom,Cross Rivers. Both add up to only 11 states in all out of 36 remaining a balance of 25 states. exclusive of Abuja. Buhari will definitely secure over 50% in all the 19 Northern states and the 6 South west states thereby taking Buhari’s to over 25 states. This is over and above the 2/3 requirement for Buhari to be declared as President given the truism that he won the majority vote. Buhari has already won over 40% in Edo State and is still expected to exceed 30% in Imo and Rivers states respectively. This will take the totals to over 28 states.

    • Peter

      A dreaming group!

      • Akanji92

        Official INEC results released for Ondo State. Buhari-APC = 299,889, Jonathan-PDP = 251,368. Therefore, GMB won in five Southwest States and scored 40.45% in Ekiti State. GEJ and his supporters are just relying on rigged votes from SE and SS. GEJ should just allow real votes to count and he will become a national hero, otherwise he can choose the Gbagbo option.

    • imagine_2012

      As always APC is winning everything online until INEC opens your eye again and Buhari gets off the hook and cries like a baby

      • E Meka

        Imagine your are still dreaming in 2012, wake up. #saibuhari

        • imagine_2012

          Calm down dont be carried away by results in APC regions. But get your placard ready.

          • Separate Us…

            The thumbprint of SS/SE would be tested for multiple voting

          • imagine_2012

            Hahahahahahaha…… and Northerner for under agr voting. Dont worry Buhari knows the courts very well. He is a customer.

          • Separate Us…

            Absolutely,INEC should look into that as well,i will never support malpractices from any party

          • imagine_2012

            I like that. so lets wait for the result from INEC.

          • Separate Us…

            Why’s taking u guys too long to release the result from ur end? Hope the election wasn’t disrupted by boko haram there!

      • Concerned

        We will not be rigged out in 2015

      • Separate Us…

        How market?

        • imagine_2012

          Wait for results pls. DFont get too exicted

          • Separate Us…

            U mean SS/SE results?

          • imagine_2012

            Just get your placard ready pls

          • Separate Us…

            Remember the whole world r watching

          • Separate Us…

            Or do u have a private INEC?

      • tundemash

        Mumu …… na your invitation be this .

        • imagine_2012

          Okay. I would send your court Invitation

  • This is the chorus to sing into INEC offices while INEC is collating results.
    Chorus:
    I have seen, seen the downfall of Jona, glory be to God, glory be to Jesus.)
    I have seen, seen the downfall of Jona, glory be to God, Amen ) (2ce)
    When I look at results, I see Jona have fallen (2ce)
    When I look at our votes, I see Jona have fallen (2ce)
    I have seen, seen the downfall of Jona, glory be to God, Amen

    • Olawale Ibrahim Naim

      I believe in u nd ur hope 4 change, we ar in d same train

    • Layo

      Amen. Amin Loruko Jesu.

  • Guguru

    Jonathan was the first President of Nigeria to go to an OIC conference.

    • tundemash

      Yes ke .. smiling like a lost and found puppy !

      • Guguru

        Tunde,

        Thanks. Awesome article. Why a Christian President will take a secular nation for the first time in an OIC meeting, is unbeleivable. Yet, the taunt Buhari with these crazy Boko Haram comments.

  • Dangote Group

  • Nostory

    Better travel back to Otuoke on Ekene Dili Chukwu bus

    • tundemash

      Which road he wan pass ? Se na the East-West road wey he never repair. O’l boty na canoe this mor0n go paddle go Otuoke.

      • emmanuel

        He goat, I thought you are a proper bred, how come you keep mixing up figures with letters in your write ups?

        You will lick your wounds in a few hours.

        Buhari’s sickly photo above, was taken at Chattam House – think

        • tundemash

          Creek Monkey ,
          Your people need you at home for the home-coming party.

  • True Nigerian

    If Jonathan has wise counsel, he will tell every maggot surrounding him to immediately stop all the desperate rigging attempts that are being tried right now in various places on his behalf.

    With the evidence of the official results so far, it is too late and too illogical for any rigging efforts to convince Nigerians that Buhari did not win this election by landslide. No amount of rigging at this stage can return Jonathan to Aso Rock without setting this country on fire and claiming the lives of thousands of innocent Nigerians and, perhaps, the life of Jonathan and those of his loyalists.

    Even if Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and all the South East states are awarded to Jonathan right now, he will still need to rig about 5 other states in the North or South West. As per the South West, it is already too late; it is also too late to rig in the North. The places he will rig in the North are places where the voters would know immediately that they have been robbed and raped by the party and leader they rejected with their votes, and the anger will boil over!

    If I were Jonathan, I would tell all my overzealous aides and security chiefs to immediately stop every rigging attempt right now, and start thinking of what next to do with their lives after 6 years of stealing, waste and lies. But then, Jonathan is not me. He is not a pragmatic human being when it comes to ethical choices. That is why he may still go down the road of perdition, given his poor ability on important personal decisions.

    • Northerner

      True. Speaking of too late in the North for GEJ, ever since GEJ got no chance of winning any northern state.

    • Separate Us…

      He might choose Gbagbo’s way as predicted by some people though

  • True Nigerian

    While the mindless electoral robbery that occurred in Rivers State may have temporarily robbed Buhari of so many votes, it will have a positive side in the end. In their overzealousness to rig for Jonathan and his wife, Nyesom Wike and other thugs in Rivers have exposed themselves in advance of next Saturday’s gubernatorial election. They will have no hiding place. All their shenanigans are over. INEC and the rest of us will focus a floodlight on the guber election in Rivers, and Wike will realise that he has made his choice – to sacrifice his own ambition on the alter of Patience and Jonathan’s blind ambition. Life is full of ironies!

    • tundemash

      Did u read the news this year’s Palm Sunday service at Aso Rock was like a funeral service ….. Dumbo is gone !!!

      • Layo

        I can imagine. Bye bye to jatijati.

        • tundemash

          Bye bye to rede rede!

      • emmanuel

        Dreammmmmmmmmmm!

        Buhari, Tinubu and Lai Mohammed will be retired from Politics today.

        The criminal Pension benefits to Tinubu will be reversed soon and most assets recovered.

  • Ayomi

    A very good result.. thank you oyo state..

  • tundemash

    To all e-rats, Creek Monkeys, Religious bigots, Ethnic bigots, OPC, MASSOB, Yoruba Obas, amnesty miscreants and JonaTANs….. you are all invited …..
    If there is any d@ft Jonathanian i have left out in the list, I do apologise, please let me know and i will forward you your I.V.

    Ekaette “Taster” Ashewo and other PDP prostitutes to supply the “thing” so it’s going to be a great reunion for the Cl0wn Prince of Otuoke !!!

    • emmanuel

      Are you still leaving in your APC propaganda World?

      Please begin your protest from Ojuelegba or Oshodi when the result is announced and you go see koboko and butt of machine gun!

      • tundemash

        Creek Monkey …… are the results different from these ones ? If you have the rigged ones from SS/SE, tell us … we’ll like to see it or is it a secret ?

        09.45

        Official Oyo state presidential result (final), as announced by INEC. APC- 528,620 PDP- 303, 376 AA- 6331 ACPN-8979 AD-6282 ADC- 5000 APA-4468 CPP-6674 HDP-829 KOWA- 1312 NCP- 1895 PPN-2842 UDP-1069 UPP-365 Total valid votes-881352 Total rejected votes- 47254 Total votes- 928, 606. Total accredited voters 1,073,849

        09.57

        Sokoto Presidential Results

        Tambuwal LGA

        APC: 48,900 PDP: 11,048

        Wamakko LGA

        PDP: 6,719 APC: 46,736

        Tureta LGA

        APC: 12,648 PDP: 6,121

        • emmanuel

          Did you just publish INEC result sheet? Na which school you attend?

          I am sure you will tell me you have an MBA or MSC. The type that is acquired without six credits in WASC. And from Mama Bisi Distant Learning Centre.

          Tunde demonstrate for once that you have brains.

          Where is your brother Wahala? Is he gone back to jail in Germany?

          • tundemash

            No, that was the Otuoke Town Union elelction result !
            The apeteshi at the amnesty camp was too strong for you this morning … isn’t it ?

    • Nostory

      Father of the day : Chief Ayo Adebanjo ; Toilet Attendant : Gani Adams ; Car park attendant : Yinka Odumakin

      • tundemash

        dis-Royal father of the day: Ooni of Ife
        Ministering : Ayo “Kanye West” Oritsejafor
        Special Guest of dis-Honour: Modu Sheriff ably assisted by Imam Shekau

        • Francis

          Guys don’t leave the program without MC now. May be Maku/FFK should handle that please!! reno/wendell/simlin will inform the two. But I will prefer to see FFK handling that. What’s your view please?

          • tundemash

            O’l boy read the IV properly. No other loud mouth can handle the MC than the drug addict; he has that covered.

  • Enemona

    What’s happening in the SS ans SE O! Why no results? We dey watch o!

    • tundemash

      dem still dey stratch their heads on what to do …. as the number of PVC collection is not tallying with the rigged figures they want to release …… you see how Jega’s PVC caught them in the act of rigging ???????

      Any figure released MUST match number of PVC collection, not number of registered voters, so na there deadi bodi jam the owner of deadi bodi so na double wahala for SS/SE hence no result yet……. u get my drift ?

    • David Adeniran

      They are still cooking the results!

  • Maria

    Hehehe, Hahahahahaha, Huhuhhuhu….I laughed like Okrika shepo.

  • Maria

    Yorubas have shown they cannot be bought….hahahahahahahahah!

    • tundemash

      I beg send the invitation out !

      • Dazmillion

        Thank you sir

    • emmanuel

      For where? Social media result? Febuary 14 APC prepared result?

  • burning spear

    Revealed: How INEC Paid ACT.Technologies N2.6bn for Production of PVCs
    Payments made through JAIZ Bank, FCMB
    As the controversy continues to trail the production and supply of the permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) for the elections, it has emerged that a Nigerian company, ACT.Technologies Limited, was awarded a N2.6 billion contract by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to produce the PVCs, which was in turn sub-contracted to a Chinese firm.

    This is coming as the Chairman of the commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega, on Thursday decried the antics of politicians ahead of the elections, noting that their actions were becoming a threat to the conduct of peaceful polls.

    Based on the electronic payments exclusively obtained from INEC by THISDAY, the transfers showed that over N2.6 billion was paid to the Nigerian company for the production and supply of over 68.8 million PVCs within a period of seven months.

    It was further gathered that the PVCs were expected to be produced at a unit cost of N65.

    THISDAY gathered that the electronic payment mandate for the production of the PVCs was routed through two banks, an Islamic Bank – JAIZ Bank – and the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited between 2013 and 2014, which showed that ACT.Technologies charged with the production of the PVCs had been fully paid, but is yet to supply all the PVCs for the elections.–

    A breakdown of the payment mandate showed that INEC on February 14, 2013 paid the sum of N489,937,500 to ACT.Technologies, being part payment for the production of the PVCs. The money was paid through JAIZ Bank.

    Tinubu was the contractor to INEC–so APC should stop complaining

    • tundemash

      Story ! Story !! Story !!!!!!!

      Sell this fiction to NTA to be used to revive their retired series “Tales by Moonlight”

    • Walter

      Crying Spear

    • Abdul

      Face of a loser lol

  • Nostory

    E don do Baba, You’re the WINNER. Sai Buhari

    • Separate Us…

      He chocked him lol

    • Efe

      When did Buhari snap this photo? 21yrs ago? Jonathan was still in school studying for his PhD. You mean u can’t use a current photo of your fossilized candidate? Parasite!

      Very soon, all of you will be spending 3 weeks in the queue waiting to buy just 3 Litres of petrol. I promise!

      • Oladele

        shut up, you cannot do anything!

      • O’Tega

        Tell dem. They aint seen nothing.

    • Olu from South Africa

      STF!!!…………this guy no go last today! Otueke straight!

  • burning spear

    President Jonathan To Be Declared Winner Today.

    With the election so far released from the collation centers, president Jonathan will be declared the Presidential election winner by INEC and his opponent as usual have been shot out, by technical ground.

    Buhari currently have not secured 25% of the votes in 13 states in Nigerian and an additional states will end his dream of becoming Nigerian President.

    In a related development, the Presidential Spokesman, Reuben Abati has thanked Nigerians for their efforts in re-electing President Jonathan.
    Abati said, “our numerous supporters (both home and abroad) are reaching out to us and requesting that we should say something. We can assure you that we are on Top of everything.

    INEC has already addressed the issue of viral ‘opposition’ sponsored fake results that they should be ignored. So far, the only announced concluded official result from anywhere is from EKITI state. A resounding victory for President Jonathan! Don’t be fooled or panic. We say thank you!
    *************************************
    President Goodluck Jonathan has extended has his earlier lead and he is projected to be declared the election winner if Muhmmadu Buhari fails to secure 25% in any of the 6 states that President Jonathan is currently leading.
    Buhari failed to secure 25% in 13 states of S/East and S/South and 2 other states and one additional state will shot him out technically. He will not be possible to secure 25% in 24 states including Abuja, even if he received the Majority votes, he will lose the election.

    • TC

      To be declared before today? That’s yesterday, are you on cocaine?…..lol

      • emmanuel

        He is on Palm wine – a natural opium for nobles. Do you have any problems with that? Does his succinct but measured comments look like those of one on cocaine? mumulee parasite!

        • emmanuel

          Differentiate your identity please

    • tundemash

      Story ! Story !! Story !!!!!!!!

      Sell this fiction to NTA to be used to revive their retired series “Tales by Moonlight”

    • Solonzo

      Definately your head i really burning and you have a spear in your brains!

  • APC supporter kills Husband

    BEWARE of False APC Results (APC supporter wife kills PDP supporter husband in Lagos – Vanguardnews)

    Where are the results from Biafra? What of the South South, Delta, Cross Rivers etc You mean no ‘citizens’ are posting results from those places? APC magic! Result mills in action! With fake INEC results, you flood the internet with spurious results. It’s satanic madness.

    Meanwhile an APC supporter has killed her Husband (a PDP supporter) in Ejigbo, Lagos, over argument about who will win the election. She stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife. So, if you are supporting light and your wife is for darkness (APC), I will advice you remove all kitchen knives from the house or better still seek police protection before INEC announces the results. These vampires are bent on soaking the streets with blood as promised my their candidate.

    The elections have once again shown how divided Nigeria is ans how desperate the Hausa North & the Yoruba West are in their quest to grab power at all costs. But will the South & East allow them?

  • NEVER AGAIN!!!!

    HOW THEY DESTROYED NIGERIA

    No of yrs in Presidency from 1960 – 2015 by Regional Distribution
    ================================================
    North = 39 yrs (9 presidents = Balewa,Gowon, Muritala,Shagari,Buhari,Babangida,Abacha,Abdulsalam,YarAdua,)
    West = 11 yrs (2 Presidents = Obasanjo, Shonekan)
    East = 0 yrs (Nil)
    South = 4 yrs (1 President = Jonathan)

    WHY WE STRUCK !!!

    “… the need to stop intrigues, domination and internal colonization of the Nigerian state by the so-called chosen few. This, in our view, has been and is still responsible for 90 percent of the problems of Nigerians….” —– Gideon Orkar (April 22, 1990 Revolutionary Speech)

    “…Our history is replete with numerous and uncontrollable instances of callous and insensitive dominatory repressive intrigues by those who think it is their birthright to dominate till eternity the political and economic privileges of this great country to the exclusion of the people of the Middle Belt and the south….” —– Gideon Orkar (April 22, 1990 Revolutionary Speech)

    • TC

      Division, distraction….stay focused. what you’ve said doesn’t pay the bills or cure malaria….. so shut up

      • MENDE

        Keep quiet there! This internet is making it possible for even the intrinsic coward to speak. Don’t worry, we shall meet a Phillipi.

        But know that the days of aliens controlling my resources are over. Over forever. Just wait for MEND’s statement after the election. Tht’s the most important statement.

        • TC

          Mumu…..get a brain. Who is MEND, like they get strong army pass Ojukwu’s… illiterate

          • good

            Never AGAIN will the. Niger delta be treated. as an underdog NEVER .Time for RESOURCE CONTROL

    • Nostory

      You’re a liar.
      North = 12yrs
      West = 8yrs
      South = 6yrs

      • Bitter Truth

        Nigeria is how old? Just 25yrs? If you discount the military era, then why do you refer to your senile & docile grand pa as ‘former’ Nigerian leader? Methinks most of you Yoruba people need deliverance from the spirit of lying and cowardice. You are a big problem in Nigeria. Walahhii

        • Nostory

          Better think with your brain not ass. You don’t even know the difference between civilian government and military.

    • tundemash

      Story ! Story !! Story !!!!!

      Sell this fiction to NTA to be used to revive their retired series “Tales by Moonlight”

      • Leelee

        I know u were not born then.

        ask your papi or grand papi to tell you the history of Gidoen & his men.

        • tundemash

          Another amnesty miscreant just released from amnesty camp. Keep jabbing the air. Tell your story to the gods !!!

    • arit

      NEVER again Bro! Never again!!!

    • tundemash

      Story for the gods ….. the god’s story
      So na you inspire Olamide to sing that song story ?

    • Nwa _ Africa

      Tooooooooooooooooooooooooooo late

    • Mohstone

      You should have saved your time by hanging under a tree with your ogogoro bottle. This story is not even fit for tales-by-moonlight.

  • MushinSpeaks

    Sai Buhariiiiii Victory is assured. CHANGE!

  • Chuks Bassey

    Breaking!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Dr Goodluck has won again——————–and Major General Bokohari the old man certificate forger has lost again

    • Godfrey Etokebe

      Only ONE STATE has PURIFIED their (APC) DELUSION!!!

      • Enemona

        Are you still seeing just one state? Get goggles!

  • Taster

    Just coming in from Abuja.

    Jega have decided to award Jonathan the WINNER having having the highest number of individual lawful votes, but Apc n buhari will not accept this now it is clear that they had 18 states plus abuja in their coffer – Smells unity government?

    • TC

      Karuwa…..you are awake on your second job. shege hustler….lwkmd

    • Enemona

      No unity government, the winner would be declared pretty soon.

      • Taster

        Yep, I concur with you, but with our votes n not by guns n bombs.

        • Mohstone

          Atleast we know who are throwing the bombs and running the guns … (Enugu and PH on my mind)

          • Taster

            Those imported apc farts will soon meet their waterloo at the east.

    • tundemash

      Ekaette Ashewo dey try negotiate for her customers …………
      Unity ko, penkelemesi ni ! dindinrin !

  • Taster

    Don`t you think we may be voting tinubu in power through the back door?

    • Maria

      I can see that you are worried….relax…

      • Taster

        like you can fix it?

    • Enemona

      Election is concluded, don’t you think your propaganda has already served its purpose?

      • Taster

        Just getting started.

        • Enemona

          You should be left to wallow in your delusions.

          • Taster

            Let`s wait n see.

          • Taster

            While you are still on treatment shouting – sai buhari!

          • Enemona

            I am sure you’re fully invested in your illusions unfortunately the only cure is you. You may go on deluding yourself, you’re a non-issue.

          • Taster

            After offering you a free medical for your n your mentor, buhari?

          • Enemona

            I have come to the sad conclusion that I have either been wasting my time with a very little kid or an imbecile.

          • Enemona

            Taster, I hope you slept well. This is just to say ‘good morning’

          • Taster

            Sai baba.

        • Nwa _ Africa

          Go and sleep my dear, do not allow heart attack to kill you..

          • Taster

            No sleeping until jona is crowned the winner of dis election.

    • tundemash

      To all e-rats, Creek Monkeys, Religious bigots, Ethnic bigots, OPC, MASSOB, Yoruba Obas, amnesty miscreants and JonaTANs….. you are all invited …..
      If there is any d@ft Jonathanian i have left out in the list, I do apologise, please let me know and i will forward you your I.V.

      Ekaette “Taster” Ashewo and other PDP prostitutes to supply the “thing” so it’s going to be a great reunion for the Cl0wn Prince of Otuoke !!

    • Olu from South Africa

      who cares! in as much “insult to common sense” government is out of the way.

      • Taster

        We ar just getting sitted.

  • Maria

    Sai Buhari!

    • tundemash

      12.18

      Katina Presidential Result

      The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Muhammadu Buhari, has won in his home state of Katsina with a landslide. The returning officer for Katsina State, Jibrin Amin, a professor, who announced the result on Monday, said Mr. Buhari polled 1,345,441 votes, while President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party got 98,937 votes. Details of the results, per local government, will be provided soon.

      O pari , i beg wetin be the total number of PVC collection in Bayelsa state …. how Dumbo wan take rig now ?

  • Taster

    Could we be voting madam peace for a 2nd term?

    • Godfrey Etokebe

      It is a DONE DEAL, MY SWEET HEART!!!

    • tundemash

      yeash …. for inside kirikiri.

    • Mohstone

      Never Again !!! She has killed enough with the bullets emanating from her grammar.

    • deji

      When did you drop Jonadaft? See the world oh my people. The election results has not been fully announced, you don dey throw Jonathug under the bus.
      Dearis God oooooooooo. All the Jonathan’s dollar you people are shearing will as ask you.

      • Taster

        you r enjoying d best time of life, keep up.
        Up madam jona, up mr peace, lol

  • Emmanuel

    Let’s not waste time PDP will most likely win.
    Where are the results from SS & SE?
    What does the Constitution say about simple majority and two third of states?

    • Soja

      You must win simple majority and also win at least 25% in two-third of the 36 states.

      As it is presently, the two candidates will satisfy the 25% clause, all is now left for who will have the simple majority

      • Mohstone

        Give me the number of states that Dumbo has 25% ???

        • Godfrey Etokebe

          Most of the states announced so far? To be a bit precise_ALL SW states + NC states + SE + SS states + Adamawa state that are anounced!!!

          • Mohstone

            What about Katsina, Bauchi, Ogun Osun, Ondo, Kano, Niger and FCT ???
            You must be Joking Jona did not win all SW states. You can only decieve yourself with such lies.

          • Godfrey Etokebe

            I did not say win but obtained 25% of the votes.

          • Mohstone

            We are not only getting 25% but we are winning with a wide margin. Check out the number of votes in the northern states and come back here with your points.

  • #TeamGEJ

    Where are the results from south south and South east? the only news i see from that zone is news of violence

    • Mohstone

      GEJ and Cohorts are busy manipulating it. Go and ask them.

      • Godfrey Etokebe

        Like Kwankwaso and Shema have manipulated the Kano and Katsina results, respectively?

        • Bambam

          I thought Shema is a PDP Governor?

          • Godfrey Etokebe

            I am quesioning the propaganda that election results in favour of GEJ are manipulated. Is it only PDP Governors that manipulates results?

          • Bambam

            You don’t make sense..you mentioned Shema..and I’m reminding you he is a PDP Governor so how did he manipulate Katsina for Buhari’s APC?

          • Godfrey Etokebe

            Why can’t he? Since Governors manipulate election results. Is he not A Governor too?

          • Mohstone

            Now I can see that we are arguing with a brain-dead fellow. No need to drag further.

          • Godfrey Etokebe

            I am not going to engage in Your insults. Let me explain to you in a very SIMPLE manner for Your understanding. Elections as collated and announced by INEC are valid. If you do disagree With the results, then, GO TO COURT and do not spray FALSEHOOD around.

          • Bambam

            Ok I get your point now..but seriously JonaTAN can’t stand the Northern Tsunami..until we have a proper census in future..for now the North would always get what they want if they vote with one voice and at least one zone in the South supports them..its too late for JonaTAN now!!

          • deji

            You are talking Census, I thought the PVC is barometric? Does the card reader reads Cow finger prints too? I think this is common sense. If you have been to the North, you will not doubt their population. Even Patience Jonathan recently accused the North of giving birth to Children that they cannot cater for, thereby increasing the Almajeri population. Just food for thought…

          • Bambam

            Biometric you mean to say..but if the North has such numbers they should never be scared of a proper census..which would include photographic evidence..religion..and even biometrics..neither should they be scared of having a proper National ID card programme..Deji my brother the truth is when it comes to politics..the North are good at mobilising their number of registered voters..an example voters in the North Central are few than that in the South-West..but the NC (Middlebelt) always have close to an average of 69% voter turnout right from 1960 compared to an average of about 55% in the SW..and now we not even talking about the NE and NW..in Katsina voters turnout was 60% whilst Enugu and Ogun state recorded 40%..thats where the difference comes from mate..not from the actual population of people living in the North!!

          • deji

            Thanks, I have corrected it. Yes Biometric. Due to religion and culture restrictions, one may understand the Norths reluctance to census that comes with Photographs and all that. How do you take photograph of someone in Hijab? Also, an enumerator will have to go in to see the wives, which is termed ba shiga. I have lived in most parts of Nigeria, so I understand the culture of the people. Moreover, some of the elites who sometimes speak for the North ( guys like Aliyu Babangida, Lamido of Jigawa and the rest of them crooks) might not be representing the people well. You are right about voters turn out and one must give them credit for that. What I don’t succumb to is the blackmail of a section of the country due to limited information or due to bias.

          • Bambam

            That is still the problem we are talking about..we can’t have one rule for one part of the country and one rule for another part..all over the world census are used for knowing a lot of statistical and demographic issues..age..gender..religion..education..cultural attainments..density of population viz-a-viz urban and rural spread etc..its not just to know the population size of one area over another..women I believe can take photographs of those wearing Hijab..we shouldn’t just say it can’t be done..because some people don’t want it..if we are one Nigeria we must act as one..another census is due in 2016..lets see what we make of it..otherwise we would just be patching up a structurally defective foundation..until it collapses on all of us..but for now let’s just hope Buhari wins no matter the amount of manipulations of votes from the SS and SE!!

          • deji

            I dont know of any advanced country that uses photographs to conduct census. Moreover, how do you diferentiate people wearing hijab? They will all look alike.

            There are other means, which is similar to our National ID card that is used abroad
            They use this kind of information for employment purpose, immigration, social benefits etc, but not necessarily for election.
            As for election result, Buhari’s victory is signed, sealed and delivered by the grace of God. I have done my calculation, as it stands, almost 90% of election results has been announced by the state REC ( the same result will be announced by JEGA, later). Jonathan has lost the election already.
            Even now PDP is already challenging the election results from Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kogi, Katsina and one other state where GMB won big time.
            It is official, PDP is now the opposition party.

          • Bambam

            They would take off their Hijab in private and a woman takes their picture..no matter what you say there is no justification to say they are 9million people in Lagos state (2006) census when the Lagos state government who did a parallel census same time with the FG counted at the least 4.5million housing units in Lagos alone..multiply that by at least four people living in one housing unit and you have at least 16million plus people in Lagos..let alone you know more than four people live in one household in Lagos..

            What happens to the other people not counted..are they not Nigerians too?..We can’t continue living this lie and claim we one country..but like I said its one thing to have a large population in the South..its another thing to mobilise them to vote on election day like the North does..politics and governance is unfortunately the only major industry in the North..as civil service and government jobs are the only major employers..so the people are more aware politically unlike the Southerners who have businesses and lots of other jobs..and don’t pay attention to politics and governance issues..

            If PDP contest the results in those states..then they should be ready to explain that in Rivers..Akwa-Ibom and Delta states..especially in Enugu where out of over 500,000 votes casted there were no void votes..thats incredible to hear..Let’s just hope Jega declares Buhari the winner..and we can all breathe easy and move to the next set of elections and also prepare for handover..thats why they should have allowed elections hold earlier so that there is enough time to challenge the results in court before handover..its crazy a person is sworn in before results are then challenged..usually the courts would have to make a political decision backing the winner for the sake of national peace..but that said INEC needed more time for this election..as conducting it by February would have led to more problems than we saw this past weekend..hopefully all ends well tonight!!

          • deji

            Thanks Bro. On census, I have heard you, but I may not toally agree with you. Hopefully under Buhari, the census figure is something that everyone will agree with. No census in the history of Nigeria has been acepatable to the south, not even the one conducted by the British.
            On the election, I agree with you. Enugu is even better because they have 40% voters turnout, just like the rest of the country. Even in Kano, almost 5 million PVC’s were collected, but APC had 1.9 million votes as against 200 thousand for pdp. The total votes cast is still about 40% of PVC collected in Kano state and it is like that in most states. But take a look at Rivers state with PDP winning 95 % of votes and with 75 % of voters turnout. That does nat make sense, but Thank God even at that, Buhari will still coast home to victory with about 2 million more votes than Jonathan.

          • Bambam

            To be honest from my simulation model here and reports I’ve got across the field..it would be more like 6-7million votes more than JonaTAN..I would put my sure money on that bruv!!

          • sly

            Don’t the PDap have agents in the North has any of those agents complained of misconduct or rigging I stay in the SS and my ward election was peaceful and fair but I doubt I can say that about other areas in Rivers State

        • Mohstone

          Hehehehe !!! You dont even know that Shema is a PDP governor. See how ignorant you are.

          • Godfrey Etokebe

            You are not getting the JIVE.

    • Bambam

      Ebonyi..Abia and Enugu has been declared..there is no much in it..the three states give JonaTAN about 1.3million votes advantage to Buhari..which Katsina state alone has just wiped off in one go with Buhari winning 1.5million votes compared to JonaTAN’s 98,000 votes..and we still have reserve accounts in Kano..Jigawa..Borno and Kebbi to wipe off the rest from the South-South..there is no way out for JonaTAN and the PDP..they would soon give up before night time when they exhaust all possible arithmetical chance possible of inflating their own votes!!

      • deji

        Congratulation my brother. We fought a good fight and the lord has rewarded us with a Buhari’s Presidency.
        Sai Buhari, Sai Baba

        • Bambam

          Yes o bruv..Buhari costing home to victory..we only need to be patient..final victory announcement may not come till later at night..as the PDP smart alecs and dumb goons..are still scrambling to inflate figures from their end..believing in miracles that can’t happen!!

          • deji

            My brother, Jonathan has started to inflate his figures. 1.4 milliion from Rivers and almost 1 million from Akwa Ibom state. Even at that, he will still lose the election.

          • Bambam

            Where else can he inflate from?..Delta and Cross River can’t give him more than 2million votes..whilst Anambra would be the usual 500,000 votes..that’s why Jega suspended announcement so that they can finish with all of JonaTAN’S states..wait till you start hearing the somersaulting figures from Kano..Jigawa..Kebbi..Borno and Yobe enough to wipe out all their N/Delta wayo..but you must all now realise that PDP planned their rigging well..run close to Buhari in all the states he is likely to win..and then give him a few thousand votes in the SS and SE..but the North have been waiting for them hence the large collection of PVCs in the North compared to the South!!

      • yitzkh

        Amen ! ! !

      • Raqruq

        we still have reserve accounts in Kano..Jigawa..Borno and Kebbi to wipe off the rest from the South-South. l like that

  • Maria

    Jonathan should be worried.

    • Godfrey Etokebe

      Not at all!!! Just Count the number states that he has gotten 25% by now and you will see WHAT THE LORD HAS DONE!!!

      • Mohstone

        You took the panadol for him abi??? No wonder your nuts are loose.

      • Maria

        Does that matter if he doesnt have the largest number of votes?

  • thusspokez

    What kind of online newspaper is this that cannot control
    contents posted on its website.     It is free for anyone to post
    whatever he or she likes today.

    A newspaper that can’t manage its website; and posters who
    are behaving like street graffiti artists and anarchists combined.
    Disgraceful indeed!

    Indeed the problem with Nigeria is the people and little to do
    with their politicians.

    Given how this newspapers is unable to manage its website
    and how its Nigerian posters abuse and undermine the website,
    how could any of these two parties criticise even the worst
    Nigerian politicians?

    I despair !

    • Godfrey Etokebe

      What are you doing here? Don’t come here to practice Buhari’s sensorship!!! I BEG GOOOOOOOOO SIDONOOOOOOOOO!!!!

      • wale

        At election season the best media policy is what Premium Times adopted.
        No censorship. No moderation. Allow the propagandists and the analysts.
        The presidential election result is now being announced in Nigeria by Jega.

  • Omoluabi

    You people now feel disillusioned by the results released so far,why didn’t you advise Oga Jonathan that performance is the key to staying in office, the external reserves had being depleted to below $30b, which would not sustain our imports for the next 4 months and the way we are going we would have to go to the IMF for loans, which was Okonjo iweala (The Finance Minister)’s plan to make sure we come back into their fold, and get subjected to further slavery!!! The dashing of our hard earned dollars to miscreants,didn’t infuriate your people then, now that the poor masses had spoken, you people now feel slighted. One participant had said it, no matter the scandalous results posted from the south-south, the results from one local government in Katsina would nullify it,or you would say Buhari lost to Oga Jonathan there!! Instead of you people to tell him the truth that he is in-efficient, in active, you are saying that another person is coming to administer your resources, so since 6 years being there, what major development had occurred at your region, please go to countries like China and other major foreign countries like Dubai and see what development means, or is Dubai not making use of Oil money!!

    • Godfrey Etokebe

      The results from Kano and Katsina are real while those from SS and SE are rigged? YOU ARE DERANGED!!!

    • Olu from South Africa