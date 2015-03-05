How Obasanjo dealt with me, reshaped my life – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

A former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday admitted former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, re-shaped his life positively.

Mr. Tinubu, who is a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, stated this at Mr. Obasanjo’s 78th birthday lecture held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mr. Obasanjo caught Mr. Tinubu unawares at the occasion, when he called on the former governor to address the guests.

“You trapped me innocently with a great wisdom of a 78-year-old,” Mr. Tinubu said. “I’m honoured to be here and many of you will see this as a rare occasion but this is an opportunity to pay tribute to a nationalist, a teacher, a disciplinarian and a tutor in dignity and boldness.

‪Mr. Tinubu, however, acknowledged past altercations between both leaders while they were in power.

“Yes, it is true, there are no permanent friends or permanent enemies in politics,” he said. “What is common is common interest. Once upon a time, some nine years ago, I went to the (Aso Rock) Villa, the President, Olusegun Obasanjo, asked me to walk out and was just abusing me in the papers and I said, “Baba, you are a tenant here. This house belongs to Nigeria. If I get to Ota, you can send me out. I brought file about Nigeria.”
And he said, “That is true, sit down.”

‪He said despite their less-than friendly past, Mr. Obasanjo was still worthy of celebration.

“If I could tell you several events that occurred between the two of us in the interest of the nation, I would write an epistle but today is not for that,” Mr. Tinubu said. “But how do you celebrate truly and honour a man who has kept you on your toes? Between Baba Olusegun Obasanjo and myself, what I can say is gratitude from me because you kept me on my toes.

“Each time we disagree on things of principle, I took him to court. One time, as the President, he saw me and said, “You took me to court. We can’t be friends after the court.” And I told him, “I didn’t take you to court, I took the Nigeria President to court.” And he said, “Get out of my way” and I told him, I wouldn’t get out of the way until I get what I want.”

Mr. Tinubu also disclosed a recent attempt at an alliance with Mr. Obasanjo, who was formerly of the Peoples Democratic Party but now an elder statesman without any party affiliation.

“…When we started this present regime of merger and alliances and we visited him, we told him we wanted him to be a navigator,” Mr. Tinubu narrated. “He said, “Navigator? I am still in my party. I will try to avoid partisanship because of Nigeria. If you people put up a good team for the sake of this country, I will give you wisdom.”

“And if you look at what has been happening since then, Obasanjo is an open book, you read a line, you pick a paragraph, you learn, you comply. If you drink from that fountain of wisdom, you will see value in it. He is very committed to the Nigerian nation.

“As we were talking few minutes ago, I said Nigeria is the giant of Africa and he said, “I hope you will remove the k-leg.” I said, “The elephantiasis would be killed.” He said by what and I said by the APC.”

Mr. Tinubu praised Mr. Obasanjo for quitting the PDP by publicly tearing up his membership card.

“It wasn’t about anything else, it was about the love of our country, patriotism, putting the country first before self,” he said. “There’s nothing Obasanjo would have wanted in terms of material wealth, oil well, oil lifting – whatever from (President Goodluck Jonathan) that he wouldn’t have gotten or what from PDP that he wouldn’t have gotten as a retention service.
“He put all of that aside, believed in the unity, cohesion, and progress of this country in order to free himself from that bondage of commitment to partisan politics that is probably drifting in the middle of the storm of a political change. He would rather be afloat and chart a new course.”

Speaking at the event, Mr. Obasanjo warned against toying with loyalty to the country in the interest of its developmental growth.

“Loyalty and relationship must be guided and controlled by what is true, what is right and what is in the best interest of the majority,” he said.

He said loyalty to Nigeria should not be undermined by anything except the truth.

He noted that the two of the event’s speakers in their presentations did not suggest magic as solutions to Nigeria’s problems. He said there was nothing they told the gathering that was impossible.

“But all they have said boils down to one thing – leadership, and until we get it right, anytime we do not get it right, we cannot get any other thing right; don’t let us deceive ourselves,” Mr. Obasanjo said. “Whether it is security, science and technology or innovation or the development of the economy or education, they all boil down to leadership and at all levels. May God give us the leadership that occasions like this deserve in Nigeria.”

Mr. Obasanjo expressed optimism that Nigeria would get it right. He said the citizens have no choice than to do well.

“I am an incurable optimist about this country, and maybe because I have seen, in my short span of life, a little bit of what is possible and a little bit of what can go wrong and what can be made to go wrong, then, maybe that is why I am an incurable optimist and I believe that all will be well in this country,” he said. “We have no choice anyway; all has to be well.”

‪He said there was no reason why any Nigerian child, at this point in time, should not have basic education and good food and the youth, employment.

“And if all those things that all these young ones are expecting are not there, in 15 years time, they would be good recruits for Boko Haram or its equivalent,” Mr. Obasanjo said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Delta_Quagmire

    Two unrepentant Yoruba criminals……what’s more?

    • burning spear

      APC IS EVIL!!!
      This is APC, Nigerian first Islamic party, that is shouting CHANGE, CHANGE.
      APC’s official twitter stated that if PDP shows a video pf Tinubu and Buhari robbing the Central Bank of Nigeria, it will not Change their minds.

      If Bola Tinubu who is today the most corrupt and richest African politician and Buhari a dishonest statesman, who builds his political life with lies and propaganda, will be seen as the CHANGE that Nigerians need, that means that Nigerians have entered in a deep trouble.

      What is the meaning of the Corruption APC are lying to Nigerians that they will fight? The party have shown that they have nothing to offer to Nigerians, than bringing back the same old Nigeria that we have wished away.

      • burning spear

        CORRUPTION: Obasanjo’s eight years worse than Abacha’s – Ribadu

        on September 04, 2011 / in News 11:01 pm / Comments

        Pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu allegedly described corruption under President Olusegun Obasanjo as worse than that of late General Sani Abacha, according to United States cable obtained by Wikileaks.

        The report released by Wikileaks stated that a meeting which the former US Ambassador to Nigeria, Robin Sanders had with Mallam Ribadu to discuss his removal from the EFCC, Ribadu told the US ambassador that Obasanjo was good at covering his tracks while admitting that corruption was worse under Obasanjo. Ribadu was quoted as saying that former President Obasanjo knew how to play the game. “Although he created the EFCC and understood its importance for him with the international community, Ribadu explained, that by far and even more than the Abacha days, corruption under Obasanjo’s eight years was far worse.-WHAT A SHAME

    • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

      SHEGE BABY FACTORY PRODUCT, EBOES IGBO THE SLAVE.

  • burning spear

    Who is President Obasanjo? Everything about Obasanjo is corruption, everything about him is oppression, and everything about Obasanjo is deceit. He launched Operation Feed the Nation when he was the country’s military leader and sold the property to Obasanjo farm when he left office, he took the land of Ota people. In almost all the geo-political zones there is no place you will not find Obasanjo Farm and what his worth was when he came to power in 1999. Till now that I am speaking with you there are places in the Port that are being controlled by Obasanjo’s family. His late wife was controlling some badges and in each of the badges, they are making about N25 million per day. Tinubu and Obasanjo own Oando.

    Can you substantiate with evidence that Tinubu and Obasanjo owns Oando oil?

    It is left for you to go and investigate what I am telling you. I am not a propagandist or PDP image maker, but I am telling you what I know. Who is Wale Tinubu? He is a brother to the one that is a politician, they are very identical. We all know what happens to business in the Port, we knew what Obasanjo did, when he took the control of BPE from Atiku. We are talking of how to sanitize our country beyond Jonathan, I am not saying that Jonathan is a saint but those who want him out of power are worst than him. How many companies have you heard are owned by Jonathan in this country or abroad? Despite all criticisms, members of the opposition have not been able to point accusing fingers at Jonathan that he is corrupt as a person. I am not saying we cannot have a change because the only thing that is permanent in life is change but we need people that have a clean hand to champion change in our country. Majority of those who are shouting change in APC today were from PDP, it is only Tinubu that is not from PDP but he has most of his friends in PDP.–Gani Adams

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Baboon OBJ is supposed to be a resident of Aro Mental Hospital. Bola Tinubu should be in prison considering the documentary that is currently being screened every night on AIT at 11pm. Both of them will still end up where they belong. They both should not be taken seriously.

  • burning spear

    He told me when Yar’ Adua became president in 2007 that the man was his friend and they normally go to Ummrah together. Obasanjo would have rubbished Tinubu during the time he was the president of this country if not for the cooperation of Atiku his friend because any attempt to attack Tinubu from the presidency Atiku would quickly alert him to be prepared. Tinubu told us in Bourdilion that Obasanjo is an enemy of Yoruba race urging us not to take him serious. But today they are friends because they want to push Jonathan out. A statesman like Obasanjo should not take himself a comrade as he is doing now. He turned his back against Jonathan because the president did not allow him to nominate the governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido as a replacement to the vice-president, Namadi Sambo as Jonathan’s running in the 2015 presidential elections.

    He is a perfect negotiator; he knows how to negotiate very well. Apart from that he went to Jonathan requesting that the PDP structure in the South west should be handed over to him so that he can deal with Kashamu Buruji, but Jonathan told him that he (Obasanjo) was the one that introduced Buruji to him as his son who he want to use against the former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel. This is the beginning of their problem; it was because the party structure in the south west was taken from him–gani adams

    • @ Burning Spear – You got it wrong. In 2011 Jonathan told the world that after God, Obasanjo is next to him in his life because Obasanjo assisted him to become the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria. No sooner than Baba Edwin Clerk turned Jonathan against others that they want to be dictating to him and advised Jonathan to do away with all PDP leaders. He started sacking Obasanjo people from PDP posts and later described Obasanjo as motor garage touts calling him all unprintable names – the rest is history now. Human courtesy demands that we respect one another.

      • burning spear

        UNKNOWN TO–JONATHAN——-THE PERSON OBJ HAD IN MIND WAS ODILI————————————————WHOM LATE YARA ADUA REJECTED–AND INSTEAD PICKED JONATHAN TO THE SHOCK OF DEVILS LIKE OBJ

  • sammyctu ode

    If these two great men can come together after many years of fighting and disagreements, then, God still loves Nigeria and by His grace, HE will restore our lost glories from people who have been treating Nigerians like slaves. This is not a time for we Nigerians to abuse either President Obasanjo or Governor Tinubu but for us to learn a great lesson from this occasion and use it to think positive not about our individual self but to enhance this great nation called Nigeria and forget about our pasts based on unsustainable vices like religion, ethnic divide and useless tribal sentiments. God continue to bless Nigeria and CHANGE WE SEEK COME MARCH 28TH & APRIL 11TH. NO AMOUNT OF DOLLARS DISTRIBUTED BY JONATHAN AND PDP CAN SWAY MAJORITY OF NIGERIAN VOTERS COME THE D-DAYS. GOD’S WISHES SHALL PREVAIL IJN.

  • Sagoe

    If in the year 2015, the duo of a barely literate and corrupt Olusegun Obasanjo and the
    plea-bargained drugs-running criminal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, regard themselves as the
    Leaders of Yoruba and get a hearing and a following to boot, the future of the Yoruba
    as an ethnic group is in doubt.

    • TRUTH MASTER

      Most presumptuous and irresponsible comment by an inconsequential Sagoe!

      • Navigator

        BUT HOW ABOUT THIS OTHER FELLOW? SHOULD HE EVEN BE DISCUSSED
        BY PEOPLE DESIRING PROGRESS, WITHOUT HIS ANSWERING THE QUESTION:

        • worldview

          A coup to remove President Jonathan?

          Aremu Olusegun Obasanjo and Bola Ahmed Tinubu are really obsessed with
          removing President Jonathan from office they could not resisting naming him
          as Nigeria’s K-leg in their own prejudiced view. They feel overconfident they
          can trigger a virtual coup and upstage President Goodluck Jonathan. But see,
          they are naive. Their obsession got the better of them. If they take a step
          en route that endeavour they might not know what could hit them.

          • Public Tribune

            “Some people call themselves statesmen but they are NOT statesmen.
            They are just ordinary politicians. For you to be a statesman it is not
            because you have occupied a big office before but the question is:
            what are you bringing to bear?

            Are you building this country or are you a part of the people
            who tell lies to destroy this country, to create enmity and make
            people who ordinarily would have been living together, fight
            themselves? Are you planning to set the country ablaze
            because you did not get that particular thing you want?

            Hiding under some big names and creating a lot of problems
            in this country, making provocative statements in this country –
            statements that will set this country ablaze – and you tell me
            you are a senior citizen. You are NOT a senior citizen;
            you can never be. You are an ordinary motor park tout.”

            ………..President Goodluck Jonathan

            (January 7th, 2014)

          • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

            OBASANJO IS A STATESMAN AND INTERNATIONAL FIGURE NOT ONLY IN NIGERIA BUT AFRICA’S HORIZON.

        • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

          GOODILOCKY

          • burning spear

            CORRUPTION: Obasanjo’s eight years worse than Abacha’s – Ribadu

            on September 04, 2011 / in News 11:01 pm / Comments

            Pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu allegedly described corruption under President Olusegun Obasanjo as worse than that of late General Sani Abacha, according to United States cable obtained by Wikileaks.

            The report released by Wikileaks stated that a meeting which the former US Ambassador to Nigeria, Robin Sanders had with Mallam Ribadu to discuss his removal from the EFCC, Ribadu told the US ambassador that Obasanjo was good at covering his tracks while admitting that corruption was worse under Obasanjo. Ribadu was quoted as saying that former President Obasanjo knew how to play the game. “Although he created the EFCC and understood its importance for him with the international community, Ribadu explained, that by far and even more than the Abacha days, corruption under Obasanjo’s eight years was far worse.—WHAT A SHAME

          • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

            JONOTHING 11

        • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

          JONOTHING

          • burning spear

            No decision was taken—at the council of state meeting——–the matter concerning the postponement was referred to INEC

          • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

            DECISION WAS REACHED AS ANNOUNCED BY ROCHAS THE REAL NIGERIAN IGBO (NOT BIAFRAN NIGERIAN) AND MIMIK OF ONDO.

          • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

            PREMIUM TIMES IS GRADUALLY LOOSING ITS CREDIBILITY AND IDEAL OBJECTIVE JOURNALISM. YOUR STAFFS AND ADMINISTRATORS MIGHT HAD COLLECTED THEIR JONOTHING DOLLAR EGUNJE. THAT IS WHY FROM BENEATH THE CAMPAIGN AGAINST APC AND GENERAL BUHARI.

          • Almost Anonymous

            EDITOR SIR,

            Premium Times supporters of Buhari can continue to delete my comment.
            I will continue to say it. I am a citizen of Nigeria. My constitutional right
            to freedom of expression is always there, intact. I am saying that nobody
            running for public office should allow a debate on his credentials.

            He should just show it. No aspiring president should ever go into hiding
            over a debate on his school credentials It does not augur well that Buhari
            is keeping quiet on whether he obtained school certificate.

            Yoruba people like Bola Tinubu and Tunji Abayomi are the main ones talking for him.
            John Oyegun too is talking for him but none of these three people shows documents.
            This is very bad. Therefore it is my opinion that Buhari does NOT have any WASC.

        • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

          JONA GO JONA GO

          • Omoodua

            “Professor Jega of INEC is only trying to shift responsibility by saying people
            opposed to Muhamadu Buhari’s qualification for the polls should go to court.
            I heard the APC saying Buhari has been contesting election for 12 years,
            and that nobody said anything about it, so, why now? And my answer,
            in form of question is, if someone has been committing robbery and
            getting away with it, the day he is caught, you are now asking:
            why has he not been caught all this while?
            Buhari is NOT eligible to run. That is the law.”

            ………..Chief Ayo Adebanjo

            (Afenifere Chieftain)

            (January 25th, 2015)

          • Tribunes

            “Some people call themselves statesmen but they are NOT statesmen.
            They are just ordinary politicians. For you to be a statesman it is not
            because you have occupied a big office before but the question is:
            what are you bringing to bear?

            Are you building this country or are you a part of the people
            who tell lies to destroy this country, to create enmity and make
            people who ordinarily would have been living together, fight
            themselves? Are you planning to set the country ablaze
            because you did not get that particular thing you want?

            Hiding under some big names and creating a lot of problems
            in this country, making provocative statements in this country –
            statements that will set this country ablaze – and you tell me
            you are a senior citizen. You are NOT a senior citizen;
            you can never be. You are an ordinary motor park tout.”

            ………..President Goodluck Jonathan

            (January 7th, 2015)

          • burning spear

            that person is your in law he is dead——–killed a day b4 he was due ti appear at the Oputa panel to testify against u buhari

        • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

          JO NOT SING

          • Jaybee

            Nigeria will remain a hopeless basket case filled with primates primitively bent on stealing;
            if all the years of studying by the country’s professors, doctors, lawyers, journalists, nurses,
            architects, engineers, teachers, lecturers, marketers, accountants, bankers and administrators
            convince them all that perjury and forgery are the highest ideals to embrace and
            to pass onto their own children.

          • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

            GO TO THE COURT OF JUSTICE STOP THESE YOUR LIES. YOUR MASTER IN LIES FANI KAYODE IN NIGHT DARKNESS SNEEKS TO THE HOUSE OF ASIWAGU BEGGING FOR FORGIVNESS WHILE DOGS LIKE YOU LEFT BARKING AGAINST A MOON SITUATED HIGHER ABOVE YOUR REACH.

        • Al Jihadi

          Islamism is the problem with Nigeria. All else is secondary.
          Muslims repudiate the constitution holding Nigeria together.
          Nigerian Muslims then break up national unity in consequence.
          They openly split the Nigerian Army into armed religious camps.

          Furthermore, Nigerian Muslims declare themselves SUPERIOR to others.
          And now they are importing arms to wage war against Nigerian Army.
          Along the way; they rape, they loot, and they burn all Christian churches.
          And to complete the goriness, they behead Christians and the soldiers.

          • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

            1.NIGERIAN ARMY’S ORIGIN WAS FROM THE NORTH MUSLIM AREWA CONSTABULARY. THE BRITISH COLONIALIST TRANSFERED THE CONSTABULARY FROM KANO TO FORM THE NIGERIAN ARMY IN LAGOS IF YOU DONT KNOW.
            2. IT WASN’T THE FLIGHT OF SOKOTO SULTAN OR KANO OR BORNO OR FOT GBOM JOS OR TOR TIV OR THE ABUJA CENTRAL MOSQUE IMAM THAT WAS HELD IN SOUTH AFRICA ON ARMS SMUGGLING MISSION WHICH SEEMS A CONTINUES PROCESS SINCE JONOTHING GOODLOCK ASSUMED PRESIDENCY.
            3. THE C.A.N ORITSEJIAFOR AND BIAFRA IHEJIRIKA RECRUITED MILITIAS THAT ROAMS THE NORTHERN VILLAGES AND TOWNS KILLING INNOCENT MUSLIM NORTH FARMERS BECAUSE OF THE ONE SINGLE VOTE THEY WILL CAST AGAINST JONOTHING GOODLOCK IN 2015 ELECTIONS IS SUFFICE AN EXHIBIT CONDEMNING GOODLOCK IN ICC HAGUE.
            4. LET ME REMIND YOU ABOUT THE AUSTRALIAN CHRISTIAN PRIEST WHO OUT OF ALL NIGERIANS POINTED TO IHEJIRIKA JONOTHING GOODLOCK AND ORITSEJIAFOR AS BOKO HARAM SPONSORS. THE ERA OF PROPGANDA ON LIE BASE IS OVER. THANK TO THE IT. REVOLUTION.

        • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

          GOT LOST JONA

        • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

          JUNKY THING

          • Jones P.

            My People,

            There’s no political solution whatsoever to APC’s Islamism for it is worse than apartheid.
            Islamism is the deadliest virus in any multi-religious society. Of the evil thousand demons
            stalking Nigeria – including Jonathan’s muddled-up policy priorities and laxity on corruption,
            none is worse toxic than the rabid Islamism both Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu stoke.

            A country that thumb-prints to elect Muhammadu Buhari authorizes him to spread Sharia Law
            to the 36 states of Nigeria. Such a country would forfeit international help against the resulting
            Islamic State of Nigeria, because under international law, the United Nations is not permitted
            to overturn the free votes cast voluntarily by Christians yearning for an Islamic State of Nigeria.

          • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

            ISLAMISM KILLED DUBAI THAT ALIENS LIKE YOU FOUND A UNIQUENESS TO BE IN DUBAI.

          • burning spear

            CORRUPTION: Obasanjo’s eight years worse than Abacha’s – Ribadu

            on September 04, 2011 / in News 11:01 pm / Comments

            Pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu allegedly described corruption under President Olusegun Obasanjo as worse than that of late General Sani Abacha, according to United States cable obtained by Wikileaks.

            The report released by Wikileaks stated that a meeting which the former US Ambassador to Nigeria, Robin Sanders had with Mallam Ribadu to discuss his removal from the EFCC, Ribadu told the US ambassador that Obasanjo was good at covering his tracks while admitting that corruption was worse under Obasanjo. Ribadu was quoted as saying that former President Obasanjo knew how to play the game. “Although he created the EFCC and understood its importance for him with the international community, Ribadu explained, that by far and even more than the Abacha days, corruption under Obasanjo’s eight years was far worse.

        • sho

          APC is a criminal organization – full of Alhajis – signifying nothing.

        • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

          JONAS

        • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

          DDIK JON

        • Khadijah D.

          Una neva tire? Smh

        • Kola Adekola

          Mumu

  • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

    HIJAB IN JESUSISM.

  • burning spear

    CORRUPTION: Obasanjo’s eight years worse than Abacha’s – Ribadu

    on September 04, 2011 / in News 11:01 pm / Comments

    Pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu allegedly described corruption under President Olusegun Obasanjo as worse than that of late General Sani Abacha, according to United States cable obtained by Wikileaks.

    The report released by Wikileaks stated that a meeting which the former US Ambassador to Nigeria, Robin Sanders had with Mallam Ribadu to discuss his removal from the EFCC, Ribadu told the US ambassador that Obasanjo was good at covering his tracks while admitting that corruption was worse under Obasanjo. Ribadu was quoted as saying that former President Obasanjo knew how to play the game. “Although he created the EFCC and understood its importance for him with the international community, Ribadu explained, that by far and even more than the Abacha days, corruption under Obasanjo’s eight years was far worse.

  • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

    AMERICA WARNING.

  • adaramola

    Alhaji Raji Fashola,

    EKO O NI BAJE JU BAYI LO O! AMIN O.
    OLE JIJA APC YI TI POJU NI IJOBA EKO;

    HA, O POJU. OLORUN OBA KI O GBA WA O!

    • Orji

      For example, we can call this one BRTP, i.e: Bus Riding The People.
      Hahahaha! I never go; Lagosians, i beg, i still dey come! E dey happen for Lagos!

      • O.Majeks

        Where is Lagos State’s $40 billion dollars?

        Between May 1999 and now, Lagos state government has earned $40 billion dollars
        as revenues but the money – less salary and running expenses – was partly shared
        between Bola Tinubu and Raji Fashola under corporate guise in the worst scam ever
        in modern Yoruba history.

        In 2012, Lagos state floated a loan bond of ₦87.5 billion in November to borrow
        at 14.5% interest rate and got public investors to subscribe for repayment with interest
        but once the bond was fully subscribed, Raji Fashola took 40% of that money –
        about 35 billion Naira or so – and handed it over in cash to Bola Ahmed Tinubu,
        via bogus corporate fronts, namely: (a) Lekki Concession Company, (b) ARM company,
        and, (c) Hitech company        ; in a bogus “buy-back deal” of a supposed concession right
        on the 15-kilometre Lekki Expressway.

        • O.Majeks

          …..(2) Where is Lagos State’s $40 billion dollars?

          This patently corrupt deal was ostensibly to buy back Lagos state ‘concession rights’
          on the Lekki tolled Expressway, according to Raji Fashola, but what the corrupt and
          clever by half Raji Fashola did not say is that the land at issue belongs to Lagos state
          and was never sold to Bola Tinubu’s companies in the first place.

          Or did Bola Tinubu’s companies invest 35 billion Naira developing the road.

          In other words, by sheer fraud, Raji Fashola paid Bola Tinubu 25 years profit upfront;
          without any work, A lien was then imposed on Lagos state allocation of federal revenue
          for the next 3 years to pay for this 87.5 billion Naira Naira bond debt by Lagos residents,
          on top of another $3.7 billion dollars of debt Raji Fashola has so far incurred
          without any sustainable project to show for it; a debt equal to the gross future income
          of Lagos state from Nigeria’s federal allocation in the next 3½ years.

          • jaykayisokay@aol.com

            FOR JIMI AGBAJE: THE NEXT AGENDA FOR LAGOS STATE

            • A PDP Research Team must be set up today to list the names of ALL persons appointed into public office by Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu beginning May 29, 1999.

            • The PDP Research Team must list the names of ALL persons appointed into public office
            by Alhaji Raji Babatunde Fashola beginning May 29, 2007.

            • The comprehensive names so listed must be ready before May 29, 2015, and copied in advance to the ICPC, the Police, and, the EFCC.

            • Upon swearing in of your new government on May 29, 2015, all persons so listed shall be deemed prima facie as criminal collaborators on the largely missing $40 billion of revenues
            that Lagos state government earned from 1999 till date.

            • All persons who sat in the Lagos State House of Assembly as Legislators are to be included and deemed as criminal collaborators for financial crimes investigation.

          • jaykayisokay@aol.com

            ….(2) JIMI AGBAJE: THE NEXT AGENDA FOR LAGOS STATE

            • All persons who held the positions of Director or Permanent Secretary in Lagos state; either in
            the public service or the civil service, must be listed alongside for arrest and criminal investigation.

            • All Judges nominated and appointed by both Bola Tinubu and Raji Fashola shall be listed as potential accomplices in extent that their judicial appointments could provably be criminal masks
            for judicial imprimatur they wore to rubber-stamp the theft of Lagos state treasury under Bola
            Tinubu and Raji Fashola.

            • All persons appointed to head Lagos state corporations and the Directors of the boards
            of those agencies; whether styled as corporation, trust or parastatal, must be listed and
            deemed as criminal accomplices for financial crimes investigation.

            • All persons appointed into the public service or civil service of Lagos state, including all those employed in the 57 local governments by Bola Tinubu and Raji Fashola must be listed alongside,
            as partakers or and part-beneficiaries of the financial crimes in Lagos state in extent of their
            non-qualification for the job or and in extent they were hand-picked for civil service jobs in violation of legally-prescribed competitive examination.

          • Omooodua

            APC in Lagos state is a criminal organization – full of Alhajis – signifying stealing.

          • Encore

            Alhaji Raji Fashola,

            EKO O NI BAJE JU BAYI LO O! AMIN O.
            OLE JIJA APC YI TI POJU NI IJOBA EKO;
            HA, O POJU. OLORUN OBA NI KI O GBA WA O!

        • Omooodua

          WHERE IS LAGOS STATE’S $40B DOLLARS, ALHAJI BOLA TINUBU?

    • Public Records

      “Lagos state government’s LAGBUS scheme is managed by a registered
      private company known as LAGBUS Asset Management Ltd – whose Board
      of Directors are in the Lagos State Government and connected to the government.
      For instance, Mr. Disun Holloway, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism is a board
      member of LAGBUS Asset Management Ltd.

      Though the board members and other key beneficiaries are likely to be fleecing
      the scheme through profit sharing and other means, the Lagbus scheme is no longer
      profitable. The Managing Director of LAGBUS, Mr. Tunde Disu at a radio program
      in 2012 claimed that the buses being managed by the company were 803; whereas,
      the total number of buses on the roads on a daily basis is about 190, while buses
      operating 2 years ago were 300 – which means the buses operating are reducing
      due to mismanagement.

      This is so because most of the buses have broken down and abandoned at different
      depots due to expensive and unsustainable contract maintenance policy although
      most of the buses are less than 3-years-old, they have been allowed to rot away.
      Hence, about 600 buses have deteriorated and are now wasting.”

      ……..Campaign For Democratic Workers’ Rights, Lagos State

      (March 5th, 2013)

    • Translator

      TRANSLATED INTO ENGLISH:

      WHAT PAPA ADARAMOLA WROTE IN YORUBA ABOVE
      IS A PRAYER FOR THE PEOPLE OF LAGOS WHO ARE
      VICTIMS OF OFFICIAL THEFTS UNDER ALHAJI FASHOLA
      AND ALHAJI BOLA TINUBU.

      PAPA SAYS THE OFFICIAL THEFTS IN LAGOS STATE ARE
      NOW EQUAL IN SEVERITY TO CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY.
      PAPA BEGS GOD ALMIGHTY TO INTERVENE AND SAVE LAGOSIANS
      FROM APC OFFICIAL THIEVES IN THE LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT.

      PAPA PRAYS THAT MAY LAGOS NOT BE WORSE THAN IT IS TODAY
      UNDER THE COMMAND AND CONTROL OF STEALING BY RAJI FASHOLA.

  • Katakata

    “• All persons who sat in the Lagos State House of Assembly as
    Legislators from May 1999 till date are to be listed and deemed
    as criminal collaborators, for financial crimes investigation.”

  • dd

    Tinubu want to put Baba on the list of his political kids. The man is good. Before Baba could realise it, if Tinubu tell him what to say and he refuse, Tinubu will make him irrelevant in Nigeria.

    • By Popular Demand

      If in the year 2015, the duo of a barely literate and corrupt Olusegun Obasanjo and the
      plea-bargained drugs-running criminal – Bola Ahmed Tinubu – now see themselves
      as Leaders of Yoruba and get a hearing and a following to boot, the future of the Yoruba
      as an ethnic group is in doubt.

  • Mama Kay

    PDPigs e-rats are very busy. We Nigerians say that in spite of his short comings we still prefer Tinubu and APC to your kleptomaniac Jonathan and cronies. After all, Moses had killed a man and was on the run before he rescued the Israelites. We thank Tinubu for helping us to get rid of the collection of criminals holding Nigerians to ransome, killing the country and not giving a damn.
    Whichever way you look at it APC states are better run than PDP and by the special grace of God, PDP is destroyed forever and corruption fed people should start working for a living like every other Nigerian.

    Adieu to PDP and the thieving cabal.

  • Tugbi

    Tinubu is an icon baba obasanjo is a mentor

  • katalyst

    Yes fatherless babies always have people that shape and re shape them.

  • evi

    Tinubu summarised his ambition by saying there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics only common interest.Same goes for obj. These criminals will dine with the devil himself if they will benefit from his evil,Oh wait! They already are! Blood suckers!

  • warry

    This is Nigeria. They quarrel when there is a conflict of interest. If not former enemies calling each other corrupt or thief can praise each other again with the same mouth. Those who are suddenly polishing Buhari with first class propaganda, did they not see him before? Is this his first time? It’s all about them. Buhari too had called all the people he is today praising, wining and dining with thieves. That is Nigeria. The citizens should look at the facts on the ground and make judgement and not what these men say.

  • NinjaK

    monkey eulogising baboon!

    • Hah!

      …. and what is wrong with that?

    • Yusufu

      Nice one. Perhaps if Abacha was alife and find his way into politics that how tinubu will equally not have permanent friend . Politics without ideology. They should go and learn how democratic culture are groom.

      • Maria

        When OBJ attended GEJ’s daughter’s wedding, weeks before he tore his PDP card, you people praised him to high heaven… so, if OBJ and GEJ are fighting and they still can attend to each other’s personal events, I wonder why it is wrong for Tinubu and OBJ….hypocrites!. If OBJ turns around tomorrow and begins to praise GEJ….he will instantly become hero, like Femi Fani…. isnt it? F00ls!!!

        • David Adeniran

          I love the way you are tackling the miscreants in a very intelligent manner. Kudos!

  • MushinSpeaks

    There can be political difference but OBJ is one you cant shy away from…you just have to drink fro his wealth of knowledge

  • Okey

    With this “My enemies enemy is my friend” armistice, my belief that the gang-up against Jonathan has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with his performance in office or fight against corruption, gets solidified.

    • Maria

      And why was there no gang up in 2010/2011?

      • Wähala

        Good question. Don’t mind the motor parts dealer… he has agidi for brains.

        • godwin

          @Wahala… you rattle silly words from ur idled brain absent thought of reasoning…. why did the obj administration do to this country, the past makes us who we are today, its the past administration that has brought Boko haram to existence not the present government okay…

          • Andel

            D fone or laptop u re using today 2 ping or say rubbish was allowed by OBJ.. Shw me 1 tin or anytin GEJ has impacted directly 2 ur miserable life…..

      • Okey

        They had hoped then that the man would be their poster boy. But no, he won’t be. He would rather be poster boy of Lagos-Ibadan express way, Abuja-Lokoja express way, Kano-Maiduguri express way, Benin-Lagos express way, etc which we never had when those “wise” and “clueful” saints held sway either in Abuja or tiny Lagos.

    • tee

      just be deceiving yourself. His performance has been nothing or horrible.

  • Wills

    “And if all those things that all these young ones are expecting are not there, in 15 years time, they would be good recruits for Boko Haram or its equivalent,” Mr. Obasanjo said. Lol… Baba, you just nailed yourself. This clearly depicts that you did little or nothing to affect the lives of the young ones(majorly in the North) 15 years ago. The truth be told Baba’s educational plan, scheme, structure , etc for Nigerian youth was a failure. We can see that even from your statement quoted above. An idol mind they say is the devils workshop. If the Boko Haram members had proper education, care & concern from the government(your administration) 15 years ago, tell me where that bastard Shekau & his supporters will see who to recruit. ‘cos 15 years ago, most of the current Boko boys where teenagers.

  • Awarawa

    This greedy fools would cry a river when they lose this elections. They are the sets of evil that has held Nigeria bound. We shall break free from your bondage come 28th March. Just ensure you don’t plan coup or spill innocent blood when you lose.

    • Maria

      “This greedy f00ls… cry a river when they lose this elections…”? Who is the f00l?

    • Wähala

      Pig. The fools holding Nigeria to ransom in 16yrs are the PDPigs you scavengers feed fat from, the election is a foregone conclusion and your moron will be towed to the ICC for murdering innocent Nigerians with his political Boko Haram. E-rats like you will vamoose back to oil bunkering and will be shot at sight by a Buhari-led Govt. Lazy Animalss!

  • Sometimes you cannot stop wondering, it is wise to stay upright and never to fight for Politicians

  • Katakata

    Alhaji Raji Fashola,

    …These school children are now asking: “Where is Lagos State’s $40b?”

    EKO O NI BAJE JU BAYI LO O. AMIN O.
    OLE JIJA APC YI TI POJU NI IJOBA EKO;
    HA, O POJU. OLORUN OBA NI KI O GBA WA O.

    • solomon onwumere

      i wonder oooooooo?

  • Eze1

    Jagaban has spoken.

    • bibi

      shut up!!!! which jaga jaga thief has spoken? spoken what?

  • David Adeniran

    Tinubu, this is really an inspiring speech! I hope Jonathan can talk like this.

  • Dimei Renato

    ..’for the love of Nigeria…Patrotism..loyalty… progress of this country;;;’ I wonder which country these rouges are talking about here! Here are some crooks that have robbed the nation blind and not ashamed coming to the public talking about ‘patrotism’!

    That Nigerians in this day and age of 2015 continue to rally alongside these crooks and looters while others are rallying around Goodluck Jonathan as if these gangs are the only ones the country can produce to lead the country speaks volume about their sanity! It is unfortunate that you people will wake up after March/April 2015 only to continue with your suffering for another 4 year-term under whoever you put in place.
    …the largest country in Africa..? No, the biggest fools in Africa!

  • Iyke

    Good piece prof Amaeshi, I’d also think that in the case of Nigeria, no time is sustainability thinking much more relevant, than this period of recession. The recession has put pressure on organisations to cut costs and promote even greater operational efficiencies, as well as for businesses to rethink their purpose, without which there will be deeper problems in our economic system; a kind of ‘real disconnect’ from the everyday reality.