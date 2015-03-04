Lagos lawmakers introduce bill to give Speaker, Deputy life pension, lavish benefits

Ikuforiji

The Lagos State House of Assembly has introduced a bill seeking to provide lavish post-retirement benefits to the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, with proposals for extravagant life pension, accommodation, security and medical cover for the two officials and their families.

The bill is seeking to amend the state’s Public Office Holder Law of 2007 which already provides those benefits to past governors and their deputies.

The existing law was pushed through by Ahmed Tinubu who was governor between 1999 and 2007.

The lawmakers now want to extend the largesse to themselves, and the amendment seeks to insert the words “and includes the Speaker (and) the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly” after “State” in the interpretation of “Public Office Holder”.

The move is coming as the All Progressives Congress, APC, the ruling party in the state, rallies widespread support as it seeks to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party at the federal level, with a pledge to drastically cut down the cost of governance.

According to the bill “A Law to Amend the Law to Provide For the Payment of Pensions and Other Benefits to Public Office Holders in Lagos State and For Connected Purposes,” a copy of which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES, the Speaker, as well as his Deputy, will be receiving 100 percent of their annual basic salary as pension.

The sum is to be reviewed every five years or when there is salary review of the political office holders by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

The bill also aims to provide both officers with one car each and one residential house each at any location of their choice in Lagos as well as free medical treatment.

The law holds that any person who held office as an elected governor or deputy governor is entitled to an annual basic salary equal to 100 per cent of the annual salary of the incumbent governor or deputy-governor of Lagos State, subject to review every five years or salary review by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission in line with section 210 (3) of the constitution as amended in 2011.

According to the law: “Any person duly elected as public office holder shall upon the successful completion of his term be entitled to a grant of pension for life by the state; Provided that such a person shall not be entitled to a grant of pension under this law if he was removed from office by the process of impeachment or for breach of any provision of the constitution.’’

The bill also follows a recent amendment to the Nigerian Constitution allowing the Senate President and deputy, Speaker of the House of Representatives and his deputy, to enjoy life pensions and other premium perks.

Those benefits were only available to past presidents and Chief Justices of the Federation.
The amendment to the Constitution emanated from the two chambers, and has been approved by more than 24 states assembly, effectively making it law.

Several Nigerian governors have also perfected secret laws in their respective states, granting billions of naira worth of benefits for themselves and their families when they leave office.

Nigerians reacts

A Lagos based Constitutional lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, described the move by the Lagos State House of Assembly as “insensitive and irresponsible”.

“They are not taking into account the vast issue of the prohibitive cost of governance that the political party in charge of Lagos State claims it want to prune down,” Mr. Ogunye said.

“The legislature in this political environment can claim they want to follow what is practised elsewhere, I mean the issue of congressmen being on life pension. But that is still a controversial issue in America.

“However, the argument against that is that political officers are not career public servants, like civil servants who gain employment and work for their entire life before they retire.

“How could politicians who begged the electorates for votes get into that office and start dreaming of how to pay themselves for life?”

Mr. Ogunye said that Lagosians have a duty to stop this kind of “legislative rascality”, noting that the legislature ought to have revisited the Public Office Holder Law introduced by the executive and scrap it.

“If they are not able to curtail the excesses of the executive, they should not add salt to injury by saying that what is good for the goose is good for the gander

“What they are doing is engaging in statutory stealing, using the law to sanctify official stealing. That is not why they are there. And what are they doing to be entitled to life salary?”

According to Debo Adeniran, Executive Director of Coalition Against Corrupt Leaders, CACOL, Lagosians should have risen up when the Public Office Holder Law was signed in 2007.

“The thing about bourgeoisie politics is the capacity of politicians to make more than enough money for themselves,” said Mr. Adeniran, whose organization kicked against the law in 2007.

“We have always advocated for part-time legislature and for politicians to leave all the requisites of office after their tenure.

“But if Lagosians had tolerated this at the level of the executive, then there is no moral standing to say that the law shouldn’t include other arms of government.”

Details of new bill

Highlights of the existing Lagos State Public Office Holder Law include:

Annual basic salary: 100 percent of annual basic salaries of the incumbent governor and deputy.

Accommodation: One residential house in Lagos and another in FCT for the former governor; one residential house in Lagos for the deputy.

Transport: Three cars, two back-up cars and one pilot car for the ex-governor, to be replaced every three years; two cars, one back-up car and one pilot car for the deputy, also to be replaced every three years.

Furniture: 300 percent of annual basic salary every two years.

House maintenance: 10 percent of annual basic salary.

Domestic staff: Cook, steward, gardener and other domestic staff who shall be pensionable.

Medical: Free medical treatment for ex-governor and deputy and members of their families.

Security: Two SSS operatives, one female officer, eight policemen (four each for house and personal security) for the ex-governor; one SSS operative and two policemen (one each for house and personal security) for the deputy.

Personal Assistant: 25 percent of annual basic salary.

Car maintenance: 30 percent of annual basic salary.

Entertainment: 10 percent of annual basic salary.

Utility: 20 percent of annual basic salary.

Drivers: Pensionable.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • the_adviser

    These bunch of clowns think they will get away with pilfering Lagos State money. They will soon get their comeuppance.

  • Akiika

    Ikuforiji….an Abiku name given to kids that die so many times and the parents believe they are reborn when they have another kid. How greedy and gluttonous can this evil one been?. You all will languish in jail by the time the wind of change blows.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    The onslaught on the economy of Lagos by the Tinubu-Fashola led plundering network !! The complete economic enslavement of Lagosians by this kleptocratic establishment led by Asiwaju is mind-boggling especially when the Yoruba always lay claim to “political sophistry” and a high level of educated elite.

    How then has it become that a certificate forging thieving scoundrel of dubious background has completely enslaved a whole race ? the descendants of the Oduduwa need to do some soul searching !

  • Idris Adebiye

    APC…Change!!! That is what is called CHANGE and these are the so called CHANGE AGNETS.

  • Ayo Payne

    THE ON-GOING ISLAMIST JIHAD IN YORUBALAND

    The tragedy of Lagos state is not so much these massive thefts of the state’s treasury,
    but the mistaking of those massive thefts for CHANGE by mentally befuddled Lagosians;
    who though have one or two diplomas or degrees but yet can hardly think properly from
    premiss to conclusion, that with their own hands they’re inviting an Islamic State of Nigeria.

    Whereas, the whole world; including the Muslim middle-eastern countries of the Gulf region
    are altogether fleeing from the cancer of Muslim Brotherhood and the Islamic State of Syria
    and the Levant, here in Nigeria our bearded activist professors of one thing or the other, plus
    Lagos lawyers and supposed activists amongst them are all smiles and embracing ISLAMISM
    as the CHANGE their own country deserves. What a country, what an upside down people!

    Confident that the so-called Lagos radicals are sufficiently sedated with right amount of bribes,
    the Islamist APC party went about destroying everything in sight; starting with communal peace,
    for the sole purpose of inaugurating an Islamic State in Nigeria for Muslim supremacy. Yet,
    the knaves, calling themselves constitutional lawyers and human rights activists, saw no evil,
    as APC brought down the pillars of Yorubaland’s communal peace; one after another.

    • Ayo Payne

      ……..(2) THE ON-GOING ISLAMIST JIHAD IN YORUBALAND

      Alhaji Raufu Aregbesola was instructed by his boss in Lagos – Alhaji Bola Tinubu – to kick off
      the Islamic Jihad in Yorubaland by decreeing an Islamic calendar in Oshun State and he then
      took after his Islamist comrade – Alhaji Kayode Fayemi (the water-bed governor of Ekiti state),
      who’d early on decreed the Hijab as school uniform in Ekiti state. With those two Yoruba states
      then brought into the Islamist ‘Arc of Evil’, further atrocities followed.

      in Lagos state the supposed radical denizens in Lagos state slumbered off on gift of imported wines,
      plus land and cash bribes – being proceeds of treasury thefts passed on to satiate the radicals’ appetite
      for hedonistic self-indulgence. Stupefied by bribes, Lagos radicals and activists lost all sense – not least the sense of the meaning of theft. And as Yoruba civilization cascaded in effect, Lagos’ educated dunderheads re-defined Raji Fashola’s INCOMPETENCE as excellence, thus deepening the rot and putting Yorubaland in irreversible coma today.

      Alhaji Raji Fashola thereafter felt able to inflict the worst atrocity on the Yoruba by forbidding anybody
      in Lagos state from exercising any right to FREEDOM OF INFORMATION concerning Lagos treasury.

      The over-bribed radicals in Lagos state kept quiet as Raji Fashola rode roughshod on civil liberties
      and civil rights – whilst quarter-backing the bill on Hijab in Lagos schools worming through Lagos parliament,
      after he’d staffed the Lagos government bureaucracy with 90% Muslims in the Alausa Secretariat.
      The effect of educated dunderheads in Lagos state doing nothing in the past is why the Lagos Assembly
      now passes a law to steal since an Islamic State, by definition, is NOT accountable to anyone or law.

      • Orji

        We can call this one BRTP; i.e: Bus Riding The People.
        Hahahaha! I never go; Lagosians, i beg, i still dey come!

        • dokun

          So true! Islamic state never promotes modern education. That is why Lagos state
          is now a beehive of illiterates. With APC Islamic party ensconced by the insouciant
          people of Lagos, school certificate WAEC failure has averaged 80% for the last
          16 years in Lagos state. That is the CHANGE – a change to illiteracy – Lagosians
          were earnestly for before some bright minds here woke up Lagosians to think.
          Even between 1999 and 2014 most Christians and the Pastors in Lagos were
          all earnestly yearning for an Islamic State under the rule of Alhajis in Lagos.

          • Interrogator

            APC PARTY WAS BORN IN LIES, DECEIT, DECEPTION, JIHAD AND THEFTS.
            NO WONDER APC CANNOT ANSWER THIS SIMPLE QUESTION TILL TODAY:

    • Wagbayi

      hhhhh

  • MrFesh+Ifebuche+Paschal

    The APC trolls will be missing in action in this arena, watch out. Soyemi (expired), Native doctor Kay, ke4failure, MADria and the rest.

    • emmanuel

      By the way, where is Wahala? I nor dey see am for SR sef? Abi German police don put am for cooler?

  • warry

    I know the great Liar Mohammed. Will soon spin Nigerians on this May be Jonathan told the House of Assembly to pass the original bill in 2007 and this one. May God save Nigeria from this rape on our country called APC. Meanwhile, where is Wole Soyinka, Femi Falana, Oby Okweseleze, Dino Melaye, etc?I must add that Rivers State and many other states have similar laws. When some of us say the issue of corruption cuts across parties and a particular individual like the president, we were misunderstood. It will require the effort of all of us to reduce it beyond what GEJ is doing presently. Some are deceiving others that GEJ is the only problem. We must all demand relevant changes in our laws and expose corruption anywhere, and don’t be deceived by pretentious shouts of ‘ I will fight corruption ‘by anybody. It is a bait and trap by corrupt persons to go and loot more. GEJ has already signed the Freedom of Information Bill.Let us put it to effect and commend this president.

  • evi

    Oya, apc blind followers that believe apc is a saintly party and pdp is the only corrupt party, where una dey o! If it were Jonathan that did this , you guys would have crawled out of your hiding place by now. Hypocrites !

  • bobjk

    This is the change. From public pulse to private pocket.

  • Wise Head

    That is the new face of change. And to achieve lasting change, Buhari should pencil down Bola Tinubu as the the EFCC Chairman/Central Bank Governor if he wins the March elections

  • Timi

    What PT is not telling us is that these lawmakers are 92% APC members. Were it to happen in a PDP controlled state, the caption would have captured the party’s name to smear its credibility. People like us know bcos we make recourse to antecedent practice by PT which has long eroded any credibility or sense of objectivity that it ever had or seemingly had…a typical example is the reporting of the Rivers state’s saga. But this is what journalism has become in a 21st century Nigeria.

  • Umar Dendi

    Behold Nigeria- Poor Man dey Suffer and all these Idio** are giving themselves life pensions!
    These things are immoral, unethical and wrong!
    I swear what we need to do is to use the same “Doctrine of Necessity” to seize all the earnings of these daylight thieves!
    If this is allowed to continue, one day 25% of our national earnings will be spent of their Salaries, pensions, Foreign Medical trips and other nasty “entitlements”

  • Jagun

    Lagos State needs forensic audit and criminal trials

    The ‘mumu’ of Lagosians don do. Somebody outside must rise to save Lagos slaves.
    My people, the stealing in Lagos state is now oozing a stench beyond human tolerance.
    Everyone can smell the thefts except Wole Soyinka, Femi Falana and Professor Sagay.

    Whether it is EFCC or ICPC, someone responsible must declare a forensic audit of Lagos.
    Lagos state political office-holders and Permanent Secretaries from 1999 must be arrested.
    A major part of $35 billion dollars earned by Lagos government from 1999 till now is stolen.

  • Chris1408

    These guys needs to be in the asylum.

  • Udom

    This is nothing short of fleecing of the people and the state treasury. These are common thieves dressed as democrats. The move by these men and their compatriots in the state assembly do not serve the people of Lagos state. A house in Lagos and one in FCT, eight security personnels, maids, cars. I would strongly suggest these thieves check any of the ex-governors in Europe and the United States (where the constitution is modeled after). I dare these representatives of the people to show their constituents comparable largesse of ex-U.S policians. The immediate past governor of the state of Virginia is facing prison for accepting illegal gifts. This is absolutely insane! In the midst of abject poverty, a stale economy, fallen oil revenue, how can any conscious and responsible person propose such bold-faced and shamless ploy to enact a law that insults citizens? If this is the benefits or tenets of democracy I say bring on a revolution that sweeps these travestites away and certainly introduce the guillotine to Nigeria. Let citizens sit in judgement of these politicians whose sole reason for being in politics is to enrich themselves. I and no doubt most citizens, were under the illusion that public service was noble and you gave to the people, not fleece them. The entire politicians who support these types of unjust laws should hang their heads in shame. They are petty criminals dressed in agbada. It does not help the poor citizens whose lives they swore oaths to improve. Most parts of Lagos lack good roads, pipe-borne water, steady power supply. It takes hours to go from one end of the capital to another. What have these kleptocrats done to warrant any benefits? Democracy my foot. This is kleptocracy. The day of reckoning will come just like it did in France.

  • Mr Fact-Finder

    I have said it time and again that APC is just as corrupt as the PDP they accuse everyday of being corrupt, if not worse. Believe it or not, Tinubu has been the governor of Lagos state since 1999 till date. Fashola is just a stooge. the collection of revenue from Toll Gates in Lagos state is outsourced to Tinubu’s company, hence, Tinubu gets all the revenue generated from Toll charges. Tinubu and his errand boy (Fashola) have destroyed Lagos State, yet the evil duo are clamouring for CHANGE at the Federal level, little did they know that the CHANGE they are clamouring for at the federal level is actually for Lagos state and states like Lagos controlled by both APC and PDP which deliberately loot their treasuries. I have also said that, Yorubas are the most educated fools in Nigeria. they worship just about anything, they believe in Sango, even professors worship Sango and indulge in other forms of idle worship. Apart from the Hausa/Fulani people, there are more Muslims in Yoruba land than anywhere else in Nigeria. A backward thinking religion like Islam. Islam is whats ruling Lagos state and that’s why Lagos has been stagnant since the seat of power was moved from Lagos to Abuja. Over 90% of the legislators at the Lagos state House of Assembly are Muslim, the Governor is a Muslim, 95% of the workers at the Government House are Muslim, hence, the looting of the state treasury because they know the money will keep flowing from the Niger Delta. SHAME ON FASHOLA AND TINUBU AND THEIR ISLAMIC BROTHER BUHARI

  • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

    Only in Nigeria!

    What is the function of RMAFC if so-called lawmakers can initiate and vote on their own emoluments? Sure, they should have the power to debate or vote on these matters, but for heaven’s sake, who wrote that part of the Constitution that also allows them to initiate this?

    That the NASS at FG level did it does not validate states doing the same thing because two wrongs do not make a right.

    APC should call these thieves to order now.

    • emmanuel

      Kay are you bitter? Is Jonathan also a Lagos APC man?

      I Spoke with an expatriate (Finance Director) yesterday whose company is currently going through very difficult times on account of our nations bad financial state and he said “even a saint may not be able to get Nigeria back into line from the plunderings began some decades ago.

      Here we are again with some self acclaimed saints continuing to inflict more pains.

      My question, did Abike Dabiri -Erewa (one of the longest serving APC Reps from Lagos) ever refuse to collect the Constituency project funds paid to them cash until 2013 as emolument (initiated by Obasanjo as kick-back)? That tells you that all the noise making are for self agrandisement and not for the love of the nation

      • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

        Why should I be bitter?

        Ikuforiji has already come out to claim the story and documents purporting to confirm the story are fake.

        I have therefore condemned the story into the same thrash basket contains the fake cancer report on GMB. It cannot be anything but a hoax to turn Lagosians against APC for the benefit of JK.

        It could only have been produced by the desperation of Koro and Bode George whose antecedents and proclivity for dishonesty are well known and proven on public domain.

        • emmanuel

          I pity you. This same trick was used when the Alarm on Tinubu retirement bill was to be passed. They doused the media hype by calling it a fabrication then.

          But passed the bill and managed it out of the press prying eye and Tinubu has been enjoying the benefit since then.

          The APC is a bunch of liars and very deceitful humans and your likes are doing your hatchet job so well to Dis-manage all damaging information.

          The APC is on its way to extinction by the shenanigans everywhere. The real Nigerians know you better

        • emmanuel

          Ikuforiji is a certified crude thief whose words must never be taken serious. Only liarly souls and deceptive people believe such vile men

    • Shaibu Ocheme

      APC will NEVER do any thing to call these greedy politicians among them to order. You know why? It’s because they are merely following the foot steps of one of the most clever, but most criminally minded and devious politicians that ever existed in Nigeria, Yekini Amoda Ogunlere, AKA Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Can’t you see that the disciples of Bola Ahmed Tinubu are merely amending a law earlier enacted in 2007 by Tinubu himself to favour Bola Ahmed Tinubu?? How then will APC call these Lagos “Legislooters” to order when it will obviously entail also scrapping the earlier pensions law enacted in 2007 by Tinubu to favour himself? ?? And who in the present Lagos State Government or the APC will dare to scrap a law that was enacted by Tinubu to favour himself???

      Why can’t we all see dispassionately that Tinubu is just a clever bad guy who has almost succeeded in swindling the entire South West of Nigeria that he is the modern day Awolowo whereas in reality, he is too filthy and corrupt to even associate with a noble character like Awolowo.

      People like me have been convinced a long while ago that PDP and APC are one and the same bad product. However, I am sad that some brothers from the South West like your goodself, Mr. Kay, unfortunately continue to single out APC for favourable treatment because of the mistaken perception and sentiment that it is a reincarnation of Awolowo’s UPN of old. APC is NOT and will NEVER be equivalent to the UPN of old. APC, is simply an association comprising mostly of the criminal associates of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And so they are never an alternative to the corrupt PDP. If anything, going by the few available signs, APC will be worse if they ever grab power in the centre in Abuja.

      • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

        Shaibu, with all due respects, you presume my motives for supporting APC wrongly.

        It has little to do with the UPN of old. Just so that you know, I supported UPN but was not a disciple of Awo. Similarly, I support APC but I am not a BAT acolyte. Today, I support GMB, but I am not his disciple either.

        My enduring passion is anything that benefits the most Nigerians; nothing else.

        The PDP disenfranchises the majority of Nigerians and I believe if you were more honest, discerning and impartial, you would condemn a NASS, which appropriates to itself, a budgetary allocation that is greater than what is allocated to at least 21 States in Nigeria, yet it serves less than 2,000 members.

        I believe the APC represents a positive force for change, unlike the PDP which has demonstrated evil, perfidy, greed and corruption without shame.

        GMB is a tried and tested leader who is not known for these vices holding down Nigeria. For these times and climes, I would rather cast my lot with him and hope for the better, as opposed to the certain crash and disaster that the PDP/GEJ regime represents.

        It is a question of choice, but I am firmly convinced that once APC establishes a rule for probity and order, the insatiable greed for lustre by the political class will inevitably come under control. I am afraid I cannot say the same about the current government.

        • Shaibu Ocheme

          Mr Kay, with due respect I will be politely asking you to save me those platitudes. Your statements about APC being a better alternative to PDP is not supported by neutral reality.

          I am sure you must have heard about the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative. Please Google their report for 2015. Atleast you can’t accuse them of being partisan. Their report demonstrates clearly that states in Nigeria governed by APC legacy parties like ANPP are the worst performers when it comes to poverty alleviation.

          For the avoidance of doubt, the worst performing states in terms of poverty are Yobe State (90.2% poverty intensity level) and Zamfara State (91.9% poverty intensity level). Coincidentally, these states have never been governed by PDP. They have always been governed by legacy parties that have now metamorphosed into APC. Specifically,

          • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

            Shaibu, if you sincerely believe I am giving you platitudes, then I don’t feel there is a lot more to state to you.

            Shall we agree to disagree?

          • Shaibu Ocheme

            Ofcourse we already disagree Mr Kay, albeit without being disagreeable. I challenge you to use empirical data like the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative to disprove my statement that APC and PDP are not different in substance. If you can’t Mr Kay, I am sorry to say that your statements that APC is better than PDP remains what they are, platitudes!

          • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

            Brig, don’t get carried away with your demagoguery.

            The whole pack of cards that you have built around this single report you are waving around like the PDP umbrella is simply a confirmation of the neglect that North East Nigeria has suffered under successive civilian and military governments in the country. The picture in the South South that sustains the country and the South East, are no different. Yet, the later are core PDP enclaves!

            But to puncture your lie further, LASG presents a sharp contrast I.e. An economy without crude oil that is still bigger than that of many African States and at par with that of Ghana – now an oil producer. I did not read your acknowledgement of the fact that this state has been a core APC base for circa 16 years either.

            But you know what? Wait until the Eko Atlantic Project is completed.

          • Shaibu Ocheme

            I am not very sure you understood my last comments clearly. First you must re – orient yourself from that partisan “we versus them” mindset and realise that not everybody is a PDP or APC partisan. Ever came across the word “neutral”? Well some of us are as neutral as we can be.

            And talking about the report, thank God you have found time to study it. If you have indeed analysed it with a non partisan mindset, you would have easily come to the inescapable conclusion that it has no discernable pattern to validate your platitude about APC being saints and saviours, while the PDP are armed robbers. If anything the report underlines my point that there is virtually no difference in substance between PDP and APC. Both parties are two sides of the same terribly bad coin. As you can see some APC states appear to be doing well like the case of Lagos, while some like Zamfara and Yobe are obvious basket cases. Again some PDP states appear to be doing okay while others are in the pit.

            The reason for the differential levels of poverty is mostly attributable to historical socio – economic conditions existing in the different parts of Nigeria. The states in the North East are not disadvantaged by neglect. Rather their dire conditions is a direct result of their practice of deleterious socio – cultural practices which undermine development. These include disdain for western education, religious fanaticism, lack of respect for women’s rights to work, thereby depriving about half of their potential work force from contributing to production among others. These deleterious practices are not as rampant in other states like Lagos and Anambra. That explains why they are doing better than the states of the North East. The differences is certainly not attributable to any conscious effort by any of the political parties, whether you call them PDP or APC.

            Mr. Kay except of ofcourse you are among those hoping to benefit from getting access to the state coffers to steal government funds when your APC gets their turn at our common till, then ofcourse you should call a spade a spade. Neither APC nor PDP represent any positive change for Nigeria. Otherwise I will leave you to continue to wallow in your quixotic fantasy that Nigeria will automatically transform into paradise when Buhari and his APC accomplices such as Tinubu grab political power. Ofcourse I will not be around to wipe your tears of disappointment. But I can do it electronically for you though on this forum if you don’t mind.

  • Jasper

    This is nothing short of total madness. They are not even ashamed to be demanding a female SSS officer as se*x escort as part of their retirement benefits. I can’t believe I have just read all the rubbish compiled above. APC, what’s the CHANGE YOU ARE SHOUTING ABOUT?

  • emmanuel

    Nigeria may never recover from our drowning state foisted on us by politicians of across all divides, who have ripped the nation so much that lots of states can no longer pay salaries – the plunderings continue!

    Our problem is never about Jonathan or PDP, but all politicians and Civil Servants. Imagine less tgan three percent out of over 150 million taking all, but would rather use the rest of 149 million plus to cement their evil grip on the rest.

    The current Constitutional amendment like I said is all a charade set up to benefit Federal and State Assembly men. That was why the states quickly treated and sent back to the NASS.

    My advice to Jonathan, ignore the amendments and implement the National Conference resolutions.

  • dd

    Asiwaju appeasing the few to avoid investigation after AIT showing us who he is.

    • Okey

      Chanjeee !

  • Emeka

    Is this the change apc is clamouring for? Well I’d rather stay with the PDP and continue to nag. Bullshit!

  • Okey

    Who says we don’t mean “Change” and “anti-corruption” ? And who says we are not setting example, is it now in states controlled by us that one kilometer road was tarred for only One Billion Naira. Let PDP surpass our enviable records if they are not “weak and clueless.”

    • emmanuel

      Okey, the APC is the most expensive government in the world we are all ICT literate or semi literate people. The most corrupt PDP states do not even rival APC in corruptio. If I lie, kindly do bench mark on only roads.

      Do internet search on cost of running states in the world and you will be shocked at the Financial profligacy that has gone on in Lagos for sixteen years

  • Fairgame

    Evil APC doing what they do best. God punish all of you. Evil APC will never get political power in Nigeria. Sharia tout Buhari and his southwest commanders Thiefnubu, Saraki, Fashola, Fayemi will be utterly disgraced. Nigeria will never fall into the hands of murderers and violent men like Buhari ( grand patron of Boko Haram), El Rufai ( strategy director of Boko Haram) and the financiers of the Islamization of Nigeria. All the Lagos state money these criminals have stolen will be taken back from them. God is fighting this battle and we know victory is assured.

  • David Adeniran

    It will be very bad and hypocritical for the leadership of APC to close their eyes against this moral bankruptcy and political sacrilege! Why should such a bill be passed in the face of global economic crisis? Why entertain such a bill in the midst of increasing poverty and deprivation in the land? What manner of wickedness is this? Why can’t APC for once show REMARKABLE DIFFERENCE in their states and at the National Assembly? Also why make haste to passed such a self-serving law at the eleventh hour of the present administration? Sometimes I feel a Rawlings experience will serve Nigeria a better purpose than the present class of political leadership.

    • Shaibu Ocheme

      APC will NEVER do any thing to call these greedy politicians among them to order. You know why? It’s because they are merely following the foot steps of the most criminally minded but clever politician that ever existed in Nigeria, Yekini Amoda Ogunlere, AKA Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Can’t you see that the disciples of Bola Ahmed Tinubu are merely amending a law earlier enacted by Tinubu himself to favour Bola Ahmed Tinubu?? How then will APC call these Lagos “Legislooters” to order when it will obviously entail also scrapping the earlier law pensions enacted by Tinubu to favour himself? ?? Can’t we all see dispassionately that Tinubu is just a clever bad guy who has almost succeeded in swindling the entire South West of Nigeria that he is the modern day Awolowo whereas in reality, he is too filthy and corrupt to even associate with a noble character like Awolowo.

      People like me have been convinced a long while ago that PDP and APC are one and the same bad product. However, I am sad that some brothers from the South West continue to single out APC for favourable treatment because of the mistaken perception and sentiment that it is a reincarnation of Awolowo’s UPN of old. APC is APC, an association comprising mostly of the criminal associates of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And so they are never an alternative to the corrupt PDP. If anything, going by the few available signs, APC will be worse if they ever grab power in the centre in Abuja.

  • Public Policy Group [PPG]

    FOR JIMI AGBAJE: THE NEXT AGENDA FOR LAGOS STATE:

    Right away, and ahead of the 2015 April election, the following must be done:

    • A PDP Research Team must be set up today to list
    the names of ALL persons appointed into public office by Alhaji Bola Ahmed
    Tinubu beginning May 29, 1999.

    • The PDP Research Team must then list the names of ALL
    persons appointed into public office by Alhaji Raji Babatunde Fashola beginning
    May 29, 2007.

    • The comprehensive names so listed must be ready before
    May 29, 2015, and copied in advance to the ICPC, the Police, and, the EFCC.

    • Upon swearing in of your new government on May 29, 2015,
    all persons so listed shall be deemed prima facie as criminal collaborators
    on the largely missing $40 billion of revenues that Lagos state government
    earned from 1999 till date.

    • All persons who sat in the Lagos State House of Assembly as Legislators
    are to be included and deemed as criminal collaborators for financial crimes investigation.

    • Public Policy Group [PPG]

      …..(2) FOR JIMI AGBAJE: THE NEXT AGENDA FOR LAGOS STATE:

      • All persons who held the positions of Director
      or Permanent Secretary in Lagos state; either in the public service or the
      civil service, must be listed alongside for arrest and criminal investigation.

      • All Judges nominated and appointed by both Bola Tinubu and Raji Fashola
      must be listed as potential accomplices in extent that their judicial appointments
      could provably be criminal masks for judicial imprimatur they wore to rubber-stamp
      the theft of Lagos state treasury under Bola Tinubu and Raji Fashola.

      • All persons appointed to head Lagos state corporations and the Directors of the boards
      of those agencies; whether styled as corporation, trust or parastatal, must be listed and
      deemed as criminal accomplices for financial crimes investigation.

      • All persons appointed into the public service or civil service of Lagos state,
      including all those employed in the 57 local governments by Bola Tinubu and
      Raji Fashola must be listed alongside as partakers or and part-beneficiaries of the
      financial crimes in Lagos state in extent of their non-qualification for the job or and
      in extent they were hand-picked for civil service jobs in violation of
      legally-prescribed competitive examination.

      • No Comment

        “It would come as no great surprise if Bola Tinubu’s boasted great wealth
        did NOT derive from any stupendous inheritance – ancient or modern.
        I have also become aware that he (Bola Tinubu) is a beneficiary of most
        of the lucrative contracts in all the (Yoruba) ACN states, without exception”.

        …………Chief Tom Ikimi

        [August 26th, 2014]

  • Words on Marble

    • “All persons who sat in the Lagos State House of Assembly as elected Legislators from 1999 to 2015
    shall be included and deemed as criminal collaborators for financial crimes investigation by the EFCC”.

    • historee

      ‘We don’t believe in ‘one man one vote’ inside APC….”

      “But we can do something within our party (ACN/APC) if the
      leadership of the party feels that that is the best thing. This is because it
      is the leadership of the ACN/APC party that understands the manifesto of the
      party and knows what the people really want. This is not a matter of an
      individual but for the party. Nobody should accuse ACN/APC party of imposition
      because that is our style. Anyone that is not comfortable with that should go
      and contest in another political party.”

      ………………Bisi Akande

      (APC Chairman)

      (January 20, 2011)

    • historees

      ‘We don’t believe in ‘one man one vote’ inside APC….”

      “But we can do something within our party (ACN/APC) if the
      leadership of the party feels that that is the best thing. This is because it
      is the leadership of the ACN/APC party that understands the manifesto of the
      party and knows what the people really want. This is not a matter of an
      individual but for the party. Nobody should accuse ACN/APC party of imposition
      because that is our style. Anyone that is not comfortable with that should go
      and contest in another political party.”

      ………………Bisi Akande

      (APC Chairman)

      (January 20, 2011)

      • Orji Udoji

        And the result of that Islamist one-man caliph in Lagos state is this photo below:Hahahahaha! I never go; Lagosians, i beg una, no vex O, i still dey come, you hear.

        • The Revolutionary

          “Only a bloody revolution can save Nigerians”

          ……..Professor Ben Nwabueze

          (June 12, 2013)

          • Paul Akor

            But what is annoying me is this. They say Lagosians are educated people. Where is their education if semi-illiterate like Bola Tinubu captured them like fowls? How come? Somebody that can’t make one sentence in English language enslaved 14 million Lagosians. What happened? Even Professor Wole Soyinka too looks captured. He is given broom to be praising semi-illiterate like Bola Tinubu, haba!

            What did Bola Tinubu give him? Is it money or land or what? I can’t believe what is going on.

            Even the other man too – Femi Falana – is busy running around at old age with a broom in the afternoon, like lunatic, to justify all this stealing of Lagos treasury. He says it is progress, kai.
            Yoruba civilization has now collapsed. Bola Tinubu has exposed Yoruba so-called radicals
            as nothing more than useless human beings who are aspiring thieves themselves.

            Anybody that cannot call a thief a thief will like to steal for himself too. If care is not taken, Hausa Sultan will soon send somebody from Sokoto state to come and become Emir of Lagos since Bola Tinubu and Raji Fashola have finished turning Yoruba people into complete illiterates under Muslim control forever. And Christian Pastors are just looking at these thefts in Lagos too?

          • Omooodua

            Raji Fashola,

            EKO ON NI BAJE JU BAYI LO O!

          • nkem

            Translate please. We are not all Yoruba people. This is a global forum.
            If you want to speak or write in ‘ngbati language’ go to your village, please!

          • Fowler

            @ Nkem,

            What are you saying? How do you know it is ngbati language if you say you can’t read Yoruba in the first place? Look here, my friend, you can’t stop somebody from expressing himself here. Premium Times is for mature minds, you hear. Let him say whatever he wants to say. Freedom of expression is better than armed conflict because the way Lagos has been robbed by Bola Tinubu and Raji Fashola can lead to serious armed struggle by the people, if care is not taken. Anyway, the important thing first is you want him to translate ” FASHOLA, EKO O NI BAJE JU BAYI LO O! AMIN O” into English language, abi? It means: FASHOLA, MAY LAGOS NOT BE WORSE THAN YOU RUINED IT”.

      • Orji

        And the result of that Islamist one-man Caliph in Lagos state is this photo below:
        Hahahahaha! I never go; Lagosians, i beg una, no vex O, i still dey come, you hear.

        • Encore

          Raji Fashola,

          EKO O NI BAJE JU BAYI LO O! AMIN O.

          OLE JIJA YI TI POJU NI IJOBA EKO; HA, O POJU.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    And this, after current Speaker Ikuforiji, has stolen at least N500m?

  • LA RacistPloice

    What PT is not telling us is that these lawmakers are 92% APC members. Were it to happen in a PDP controlled state, the caption would have captured the party’s name to smear its credibility. People like us know bcos we make recourse to antecedent practice by PT which has long eroded any credibility or sense of objectivity that it ever had or seemingly had…a typical example is the reporting of the Rivers state’s saga. But this is what journalism has become in a 21st century Nigeria.

    • George

      we need urgent answer===“It is on record that Prof Maurice Iwu was asked to proceed
      on terminal leave two months to the end of his tenure? Is Jega not a
      beneficiary of Iwu’s removal? So if Iwu was asked to go on terminal leave
      before the expiration of his tenure for Jega to assume office, what difference
      does it make if Jega too is asked to proceed on terminal leave before the
      expiration of his tenure?”

    • Nwawo

      Premium Times loves APC party too much. They will always cover up APC.
      Nothing bad APC can do Premium Times will use wayo to cover it up.

  • Omoodua

    Raji Fashola,

    EKO O NI BAJE JU BAYI LO O! AMIN O.

    OLE YI TI POJU NI IJOBA EKO. HA,O POJU.

    • I go die O!

      “Lagos state government’s LAGBUS scheme is managed by a registered
      private company known as LAGBUS Asset Management Ltd – whose Board
      of Directors are in the Lagos State Government and connected to the government.
      For instance, Mr. Disun Holloway, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism is a board
      member of LAGBUS Asset Management Ltd.

      Though, the board members and other key beneficiaries are likely to be fleecing
      the scheme through profit sharing and other means, the Lagbus scheme is no longer
      profitable. The Managing Director of LAGBUS, Mr. Tunde Disu at a radio program
      in 2012 claimed that the buses being managed by the company were 803; whereas,
      the total number of buses on the roads on a daily basis is about 190, while buses
      operating 2 years ago were 300 – which means the buses operating are reducing
      due to mismanagement.

      This is so because most of the buses are broken down and abandoned at different
      depots due to expensive and unsustainable contract maintenance policy.
      Though most of the buses are less than 3 years old, they have been allowed
      to rot away. Hence, about 600 buses have deteriorated and are now wasting.”

      ……..Campaign For Democratic Workers’ Rights, Lagos State

      (March 5th, 2013)

    • Fowler

      In English it means: “FASHOLA, MAY LAGOS NOT BE WORSE THAN YOU RUINED IT, AMEN!”.

  • paul preston

    APC is nothing but a big fruad,tinubu sartd this madness now it is spreading,yet people have not seen beyond their noses that APC only wants the tyreasury so that Tinubu and his cabal can own Abuja just kike they own Lagos.
    Parrot Fashola will sign this to law and yet will abuse GEJ

  • olododo !

    This is nonsense for what is suppose to be a part time job. The money is too much that’s why the house members can’t think we’ll and go about with thugs

  • olododo !

    It is time Nigeria demands complete salary and allowance removal for National Assembly and political office holders. It should be for those ready to serve. They should all be o N500k per annum

  • wode

    Yoruba people would say that Alfa to ti je dodo, enu re ko lee gba ododo mo, meaning that a priest that has got himself soaked in an unlawful means of earning has made speaking the truth a burden for himself. That’s one major issue with Kukah. He was part and passel of the yam-eating government. How then can he speak against attack on that abyssal ethical culture. The other part is that, he is really an uncertified politician masquerading as a priest. His moral stand is confined to religious hatred, sentiment and parochialism largely contrary to what he claims he stand for.