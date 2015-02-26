Buhari’s supporters, Jonathan’s sympathisers clash in London

Some supporters of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Muhammadu Buhari, and a group of Nigerians allegedly sponsored by the Nigerian government on Thursday clashed at the premises of Chatham House, London, where Mr. Buhari delivered a lecture.

Mr. Buhari, a retired major general and former military head of state, was invited to Chatham House to deliver a lecture entitled, “Prospects for Democratic Consolidation in Africa: Nigeria’s Transition”.

However, before he arrived for the event, some protesters gathered in front of the venue placards and chanting songs in protest against the the APC candidate.

The anti-Buhari demonstrators bore placards with the inscriptions such as “Buhari Belongs to the past: The past can’t belong to the future of our children”, “A dictator hiding behind another pastor cannot be a democrat”, and “Nigeria will not return to the past.”

Others wore T-shirts with inscriptions such as “Diaspora says no to a tyrant.”

However, to counter the protest, the members of the United Kingdom chapter of the APC also mobilized to the venue to confront the the PDP supporters during which a verbal clash erupted.

The pro-Buhari elements had placards bearing messages such as “Nigerians deserve better than 16 years misrule,” and “Vote Buhari/Osinbajo.”

Frayed nerves between the two camps were however calmed by officers of the Metropolitan police who patrolled the area.pro_Jonathan-protesters_Jide_Adeniji

The media had reported ahead of the event that the campaign organisation of Mr. Buhari’s main challenger, President Goodluck Jonathan had earmarked $20,000 to hire protesters in London against the APC presidential candidate.

A memo entitled “The Chatham House Rally: March Against Dictator,” which emanated from the campaign’s Assistant Director, Civil Society and Support Groups (Diaspora), Peter Mozie, said the money would be spent on mobilising the crowd, refreshing them and defraying other logistics.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, Femi Fani-Kayode, denied mobilizing the protesters to embarrass Mr. Buhari at the event.

“My attention has been drawn to a story that I am renting a crowd to embarrass Gen. Buhari at Chatham House later today. It is a lie,” Mr. Fani-Kayode tweeted.

Read Muhammadu Buhari’s speech at Chatham House below.

Prospects for Democratic Consolidation in Africa: Nigeria’s Transition, By Muhammadu Buhari

Permit me to start by thanking Chatham House for the invitation to talk about this important topic at this crucial time. When speaking about Nigeria overseas, I normally prefer to be my country’s public relations and marketing officer, extolling her virtues and hoping to attract investments and tourists. But as we all know, Nigeria is now battling with many challenges, and if I refer to them, I do so only to impress on our friends in the United Kingdom that we are quite aware of our shortcomings and are doing our best to address them.

The 2015 general election in Nigeria is generating a lot of interests within and outside the country. This is understandable. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and largest economy, is at a defining moment, a moment that has great implications beyond the democratic project and beyond the borders of my dear country.

So let me say upfront that the global interest in Nigeria’s landmark election is not misplaced at all and indeed should be commended; for this is an election that has serious import for the world. I urge the international community to continue to focus on Nigeria at this very critical moment. Given increasing global linkages, it is in our collective interests that the postponed elections should hold on the rescheduled dates; that they should be free and fair; that their outcomes should be respected by all parties; and that any form of extension, under whichever guise, is unconstitutional and will not be tolerated.

With the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the dissolution of the USSR in 1991, the collapse of communism and the end of the Cold War, democracy became the dominant and most preferred system of government across the globe. That global transition has been aptly captured as the triumph of democracy and the ‘most pre-eminent political idea of our time.’ On a personal note, the phased end of the USSR was a turning point for me. It convinced me that change can be brought about without firing a single shot.

As you all know, I had been a military head of state in Nigeria for twenty months. We intervened because we were unhappy with the state of affairs in our country. We wanted to arrest the drift. Driven by patriotism, influenced by the prevalence and popularity of such drastic measures all over Africa and elsewhere, we fought our way to power. But the global triumph of democracy has shown that another and a preferable path to change is possible. It is an important lesson I have carried with me since, and a lesson that is not lost on the African continent.

In the last two decades, democracy has grown strong roots in Africa. Elections, once so rare, are now so commonplace. As at the time I was a military head of state between 1983 and 1985, only four African countries held regular multi-party elections. But the number of electoral democracies in Africa, according to Freedom House, jumped to 10 in 1992/1993 then to 18 in 1994/1995 and to 24 in 2005/2006. According to the New York Times, 42 of the 48 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa conducted multi-party elections between 1990 and 2002.

The newspaper also reported that between 2000 and 2002, ruling parties in four African countries (Senegal, Mauritius, Ghana and Mali) peacefully handed over power to victorious opposition parties. In addition, the proportion of African countries categorized as not free by Freedom House declined from 59% in 1983 to 35% in 2003. Without doubt, Africa has been part of the current global wave of democratisation.

But the growth of democracy on the continent has been uneven. According to Freedom House, the number of electoral democracies in Africa slipped from 24 in 2007/2008 to 19 in 2011/2012; while the percentage of countries categorised as ‘not free’ assuming for the sake of argument that we accept their definition of “free” increased from 35% in 2003 to 41% in 2013. Also, there have been some reversals at different times in Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Cote D’Ivoire, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Mali, Madagascar, Mauritania and Togo. We can choose to look at the glass of democracy in Africa as either half full or half empty.

While you can’t have representative democracy without elections, it is equally important to look at the quality of the elections and to remember that mere elections do not democracy make. It is globally agreed that democracy is not an event, but a journey. And that the destination of that journey is democratic consolidation – that state where democracy has become so rooted and so routine and widely accepted by all actors.

With this important destination in mind, it is clear that though many African countries now hold regular elections, very few of them have consolidated the practice of democracy. It is important to also state at this point that just as with elections, a consolidated democracy cannot be an end by itself. I will argue that it is not enough to hold a series of elections or even to peacefully alternate power among parties.

It is much more important that the promise of democracy goes beyond just allowing people to freely choose their leaders. It is much more important that democracy should deliver on the promise of choice, of freedoms, of security of lives and property, of transparency and accountability, of rule of law, of good governance and of shared prosperity. It is very important that the promise embedded in the concept of democracy, the promise of a better life for the generality of the people, is not delivered in the breach.

Now, let me quickly turn to Nigeria. As you all know, Nigeria’s fourth republic is in its 16th year and this general election will be the fifth in a row. This is a major sign of progress for us, given that our first republic lasted five years and three months, the second republic ended after four years and two months and the third republic was a still-birth. However, longevity is not the only reason why everyone is so interested in this election.

The major difference this time around is that for the very first time since transition to civil rule in 1999, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is facing its stiffest opposition so far from our party the All Progressives Congress (APC). We once had about 50 political parties, but with no real competition. Now Nigeria is transitioning from a dominant party system to a competitive electoral polity, which is a major marker on the road to democratic consolidation. As you know, peaceful alternation of power through competitive elections have happened in Ghana, Senegal, Malawi and Mauritius in recent times. The prospects of democratic consolidation in Africa will be further brightened when that eventually happens in Nigeria.

But there are other reasons why Nigerians and the whole world are intensely focussed on this year’s elections, chief of which is that the elections are holding in the shadow of huge security, economic and social uncertainties in Africa’s most populous country and largest economy. On insecurity, there is a genuine cause for worry, both within and outside Nigeria. Apart from the civil war era, at no other time in our history has Nigeria been this insecure.

Boko Haram has sadly put Nigeria on the terrorism map, killing more than 13,000 of our nationals, displacing millions internally and externally, and at a time holding on to portions of our territory the size of Belgium. What has been consistently lacking is the required leadership in our battle against insurgency. I, as a retired general and a former head of state, have always known about our soldiers: they are capable, well trained, patriotic, brave and always ready to do their duty in the service of our country.

You all can bear witness to the gallant role of our military in Burma, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Darfur and in many other peacekeeping operations in several parts of the world. But in the matter of this insurgency, our soldiers have neither received the necessary support nor the required incentives to tackle this problem. The government has also failed in any effort towards a multi-dimensional response to this problem leading to a situation in which we have now become dependent on our neighbours to come to our rescue.

Let me assure you that if I am elected president, the world will have no cause to worry about Nigeria as it has had to recently; that Nigeria will return to its stabilising role in West Africa; and that no inch of Nigerian territory will ever be lost to the enemy because we will pay special attention to the welfare of our soldiers in and out of service, we will give them adequate and modern arms and ammunitions to work with, we will improve intelligence gathering and border controls to choke Boko Haram’s financial and equipment channels, we will be tough on terrorism and tough on its root causes by initiating a comprehensive economic development plan promoting infrastructural development, job creation, agriculture and industry in the affected areas. We will always act on time and not allow problems to irresponsibly fester, and I, Muhammadu Buhari, will always lead from the front and return Nigeria to its leadership role in regional and international efforts to combat terrorism.

On the economy, the fall in prices of oil has brought our economic and social stress into full relief. After the rebasing exercise in April 2014, Nigeria overtook South Africa as Africa’s largest economy. Our GDP is now valued at $510 billion and our economy rated 26th in the world. Also on the bright side, inflation has been kept at single digit for a while and our economy has grown at an average of 7% for about a decade.

But it is more of paper growth, a growth that, on account of mismanagement, profligacy and corruption, has not translated to human development or shared prosperity. A development economist once said three questions should be asked about a country’s development: one, what is happening to poverty? Two, what is happening to unemployment? And three, what is happening to inequality?

The answers to these questions in Nigeria show that the current administration has created two economies in one country, a sorry tale of two nations: one economy for a few who have so much in their tiny island of prosperity; and the other economy for the many who have so little in their vast ocean of misery.

Even by official figures, 33.1% of Nigerians live in extreme poverty. That’s at almost 60 million, almost the population of the United Kingdom. There is also the unemployment crisis simmering beneath the surface, ready to explode at the slightest stress, with officially 23.9% of our adult population and almost 60% of our youth unemployed. We also have one of the highest rates of inequalities in the world.

With all these, it is not surprising that our performance on most governance and development indicators (like Mo Ibrahim Index on African Governance and UNDP’s Human Development Index.) are unflattering. With fall in the prices of oil, which accounts for more than 70% of government revenues, and lack of savings from more than a decade of oil boom, the poor will be disproportionately impacted.

In the face of dwindling revenues, a good place to start the repositioning of Nigeria’s economy is to swiftly tackle two ills that have ballooned under the present administration: waste and corruption. And in doing this, I will, if elected, lead the way, with the force of personal example.

On corruption, there will be no confusion as to where I stand. Corruption will have no place and the corrupt will not be appointed into my administration. First and foremost, we will plug the holes in the budgetary process. Revenue producing entities such as NNPC and Customs and Excise will have one set of books only. Their revenues will be publicly disclosed and regularly audited. The institutions of state dedicated to fighting corruption will be given independence and prosecutorial authority without political interference.

But I must emphasise that any war waged on corruption should not be misconstrued as settling old scores or a witch-hunt. I’m running for President to lead Nigeria to prosperity and not adversity.

In reforming the economy, we will use savings that arise from blocking these leakages and the proceeds recovered from corruption to fund our party’s social investments programmes in education, health, and safety nets such as free school meals for children, emergency public works for unemployed youth and pensions for the elderly.

As a progressive party, we must reform our political economy to unleash the pent-up ingenuity and productivity of the Nigerian people thus freeing them from the curse of poverty. We will run a private sector-led economy but maintain an active role for government through strong regulatory oversight and deliberate interventions and incentives to diversify the base of our economy, strengthen productive sectors, improve the productive capacities of our people and create jobs for our teeming youths.

In short, we will run a functional economy driven by a worldview that sees growth not as an end by itself, but as a tool to create a society that works for all, rich and poor alike. On March 28, Nigeria has a decision to make. To vote for the continuity of failure or to elect progressive change. I believe the people will choose wisely.

In sum, I think that given its strategic importance, Nigeria can trigger a wave of democratic consolidation in Africa. But as a starting point we need to get this critical election right by ensuring that they go ahead, and depriving those who want to scuttle it the benefit of derailing our fledgling democracy. That way, we will all see democracy and democratic consolidation as tools for solving pressing problems in a sustainable way, not as ends in themselves.

Permit me to close this discussion on a personal note. I have heard and read references to me as a former dictator in many respected British newspapers including the well regarded Economist. Let me say without sounding defensive that dictatorship goes with military rule, though some might be less dictatorial than others. I take responsibility for whatever happened under my watch.

I cannot change the past. But I can change the present and the future. So before you is a former military ruler and a converted democrat who is ready to operate under democratic norms and is subjecting himself to the rigours of democratic elections for the fourth time.

You may ask: why is he doing this? This is a question I ask myself all the time too. And here is my humble answer: because the work of making Nigeria great is not yet done, because I still believe that change is possible, this time through the ballot, and most importantly, because I still have the capacity and the passion to dream and work for a Nigeria that will be respected again in the comity of nations and that all Nigerians will be proud of.

I thank you for listening.

  • Bidemi Lukman

    Won ti gbe ise ile lo si London. Awon alaini itiju. Ole. The way dem they bahave for house don carry them go outside. See Nigerian shame in London

    • ayodele dina

      They will soon start fighting on $20,000 bribe for the rented jobless people

  • Bidemi Lukman

    Listen to the lady being interviewed, you will know she was paid to arrange this. Shame.

  • Bidemi Lukman

    Please, listen to all videos on this protest, you will weep for this country.

  • Guguru

    Jonathan has taken the disgrace of Nigerian to the UK. Can someone remove Jonathan now from Aso Rock? The man is a colossal waste of human DNA. What a shameful performance.

  • Ceejay

    This lady is paid by APC to rubbish the protest

    • August January

      You are brainless! Didn’t you listen to those ladies interviewed?

    • jozzy

      Ceejay, this Is shameful of you. Did you listen to the people interviewed at all? Even if you are supporting Jonathan, should that take away your good sense of reasoning?

  • Saheed

    Great job Premium Times. Its great service you guys are doing to the country.

  • Chris1408

    Jobless people disgracing themselves in another man’s country. Animals in hinged legs

  • Guguru

    The people in the video do not even sound educated. They seem to be Nigerian riff-raffs in a foreign nation.

    • Wähala

      They seem not… they’re jobless miscreants disgracing their families abroad. Touts!

      • Guguru

        Wahala,

        I agree.

  • Damilola Oluwadare

    I live in the Diaspora. These so-called Jonathan supporters should be careful. They can carry on their protest, but they should please NOT put Diaspora on their protest. Why? They represent themselves. They do not represent Nigerians in the Diaspora. And more importantly, these Jonathan supporters should wish for themselves and their families at home and in the Diaspora what Jonathan had unleashed on Nigerians where the average Nigerian lives on $2 a day. Please you are Jonathan supporters, YOU DO NOT represent Diaspora. Leave Nigerians in the Diaspora out of your Jonathan chop chop.

    • bugwu

      You are not the only person that stays in Diaspora. GEJ is already on his way to winning the election let General Buhari continue wasting his time there where he will not get a single vote.

      • Tunsj

        Keep on dreaming Jonathan’s puppet.

    • olu_kay

      Hopefully Goodluck Jonathan will be arrested when he leaves office for the massive corruption under him.

    • obianuju #GMB15

      Those paid Anti Buhari protesters allowed themselves to be used in such misguided manner on international TV. They shud all bury their faces in shame

  • Desmond

    They would have deport them back to face the muzik of suffering from light to road, water, better Hungary lol

  • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

    • dd

      He in in London to protest.

  • Wähala

    Jobless miscreants on Amnesty Program gathered to embarrass themselves for a pot of soup, see them like dirty people in Oshodi motor park instead of the UK… take a monkey out of the forest but you never can take the bush out of the animal. Nobody with self-esteem would collect $20/per head to go stand in the cold to demonstrate for continuation of corruption and insecurity, which are the hallmark of Clown Prince of Otuoke’s corrupt Govt… and, no responsible Nigerian in diaspora would accept money from a junkie like FFK to do his biddings, only the desperado and shameless thugs. These are the faces of losers because at the time Buhari spoke at the Chatham House, responsible folks were at work earning decent living. These are ex-militants from the Niger Delta, hopeless lot… lazy drunkards. Aborigine Animals!

    • bugwu

    • Slolo7

      @Wahala. You just made my day and am very honest about this. Some of us in Canada are also very disappointed with the so-called Jonathan’s supporters parading themselves as Nigerians in London. They look more like motor park touts……despicable to say the least

      • Wähala

        Yeah, right! When Obasanjo came to talk to us with MD Yusuf in Germany shortly after leaving office, we shifted the meeting to 8pm so people didn’t have to miss work just to listen to an old warlord, those people in that gathering are most certainly jobless touts loitering around the UK… a hooker even came all the way from Manchester to share her contact details to strangers. Watch the video and cover your face in shame even though you may not know anyone in there. They’re definitely Amnesty Program ex-oil bunkerers and killers. Criminals!

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Those anti-Buhari words resonate with me. Is IT (Buhari) a tyrant? Yes. Is IT a despot? Yes. Does IT belong to an oppressive and wicked era in our nation’s history? Yes. Did IT not defend vile Abacha as squeaky clean? Yes. Did IT serve a rogue Abacha regime as Chairman of PTF? Yes. Did IT abuse ITS office by handing virtually everything over to ITS in-law’s Afriprojects? Yes. Can IT fight corruption after ITS campaign and upkeep have been bankrolled with the proceeds of corruption (involving the likes Bola Tinubu and Rotimi Amaechi? No. If I was anywhere in the London area, I would have joined the anti-Buhari protests.

    • Ola

    • Tunsj

      Omo ale!

  • Traditional

    This Premium Times no get shame at all? So PDP’s crowd are not PDP supporters? …and you referred to them as ‘sponsored’ but you clearly referred to the APC ‘s crowd as supporters. This is mumuism and bad belleism of the highest order. Those who misrepresent facts are liable to go to hell. PT be warned!…Duncee or any other parasite will not govern my resources anymore. Those days are gone.

    • Wähala

      The shameless are those jobless Amnesty Program miscreants standing in the cold for a pot of watery soup.

      • Tunsj

        The lady needed a lot of money to buy bleaching cremes.

    • Tunsj

      You sound delusional.

  • Walter

    His speech just moved me to tears.

    • boliatepa

      If you have no tears and are lying, may God deal with you so severely.

      • Walter

        Amen

    • dd

      U never cry for your father dying of poverty due to laziness and you are crying for old sick general.

      • Walter

        Ode. Where are you? Still in the country right? When you’ve come out of that disease called poverty that you are trying to infect others with, let me know. I’ve known poverty and i worked hard to get out of it. And my father like you so blindly stated doesn’t even know the word poverty because he found a way out of it unlike yours.

  • bugwu

    Premium you were paid to write in favour of APC or what??? Your story is not balanced you took side with APC. Any way by 28 march when GEJ wins all these will stop.

  • shaybabs

    Gen. Muhammad Buhari, Nigerians in America are expecting you, our president, by the grace of God.

  • Curseless

    Most of these protesters are juveniles who just want to make some fast buck! It is an extension of what is going in the country where the government is spreading ” Egunje” at reckless .to buy votes

  • Maria

    Jonathan is a failure. Nigeria deserves a better and more intelligent leader than that moron of Otuoke.

    • burning spear

      For 2 days now, I have thought about everything I held Buhari at high esteemed thinking that he was being victimized by the lucifers in PDP, but I was wrong. I have come to a solid conclusion that he has been lying to us, his ardent supporters. I am ashamed to say this, but I must say it. I must describe Buhari in 6 words:
      1. FRAUD – he entered the army without any certificate but rose to the rank of Maj-General taking salaries and pensions which he didn’t merit.
      2. COUPIST – he was the arrowhead in ousting Gowon in 1976 as well as Shagari in 1983.
      3. LOOTER – I now believe the $2 billion in midland bank Fela sang about.
      4. BIGOT – He jailed politicians that are not from his ethnic group or how could one explain why Shagari wasn’t jailed but Ekwueme was. He feels so proud that he executed 76% of PTF projects in the north, neglecting even our Muslim brothers and sisters in the Southwest.
      5. LIAR – He maintains that Abacha didn’t steal just because he followed Abacha and looted Nigeria dry. He claims to have N1m in his bank account, yet his children are in the UK schooling where millions of naira are paid as Tuition fees.
      6. FORGER – this one is causing me depression. I can’t believe that Buhari has no single certificate, instead of him to open up, he went and forged one.
      We have no option than to stick with Jonathan till 2019.
      Buhari has messed us up wallahi!

      • Ade

        Reno Omokri, your days are numbered. You will soon lose job come May 29th. You will follow Oga Jona to the creek to fish crabs and crayfish.

  • excel

    Pdp are so pathetic, just as premium time reported that pdpig have dolled out $20,000 to protest against GMB and the confused paid protester don’t even know what they are protesting against. The coward pdp should keep their shameful act to Nigeria, they should not tarnished the image of the country more outside the shore of this Country. CHANGE is here

  • boliatepa

    My nose is smelling some plagiarism here. If someone with extra time would investigate, many of these statements by the erudite Fani are not original.

  • justice

    PT at its best biased reporting. How come only the PDP supporters are paid but not the apc. This is why it must be Jonah at any cost now.

    • Maitama Tambari

      You made the payment through your treasurer Nike Eze the forgotten Professor. Have you not read the memo for the $20,000 to finance the unfortunate shameful act of PDP not limited to Nigeria, now extended outside the shore of Nigeria. What a shamed Administration? CHANGE! YES WE CAN.

      • Tunsj

        Well put!

    • Tunsj

      Why are you on PT website?

  • bib

    $20,000 tax payers money just stolen and wasted again by GEJ to pave way for bigger stealing by him and his den of thieves if he comes back for the second term. But Nigerians are not fools. The day of reckoning is nigh!

      • Umar Dendi

      • bib

        Obviously event managers are paid.

  • Richard

    A lot of people just comment without reading the whole body of the news, PT made reference to a memo signed by one Peter Mozie. Also it is on YouTube that some of the protesters were interviewed and some of them didn’t know what and why they are protesting .

    • burning spear

      U MEAN NIGERIANS IN LONDON–DO NOT KNOW HOW TO READ AND WRITE OR ARE NOT AWARE BUHARI FORGED HIS CERT–WHAT AN INSULT

  • Eromosele Eni

    I am from Edo State – that says it all about you. Ashh hole. Pot calling kettle black.

  • I go die O!

    This picture is showing me that Jonathan supporters can beat up
    Buhari’s supporters because they have more food to eat and they
    even have very bigger muscles and far more rosy cheeks too.

    • Shobanjo

      APC is a criminal organization – full of Alhajis – signifying nothing.

      • HUSSAINI

        That shows how backward you actually are. Nigeria belongs to all of us.

        • burning spear

  • Umar Dendi

      • Guest

      • Umar Dendi

        OMG! Even after all they have seen!
        Craze really runs deep in some people, I see!
        I don’t know whether to pity them or hate them.

      • Betty

        I thought I was not going to contribute but just read on. You really amazed me. Are you a Nigerian? What are you voting for, a piece of paper or character? Really ashamed to be same Nigerian as you. Fire on Umar Dendi. You make sense unlike this burning spear fellow

  • Umar Dendi

    • burning spear

      • Umar Dendi

  • The shame of country in a foreign land. The Nigerian Naira is truly on its way to being exchanged for N1,000 to a US dollar. GEJ is busy distributing peanuts while concentrating on looting our national patrimony.

  • Repeater Station

    • Dere

      @ REPEATER STATION,

      Though this statement is senseless in a multi-religious country like Nigeria,
      but at least, Muhammadu Buhari stands for something. How about the useless
      Christian Pastors in Yorubaland who stand for nothing apart from the tithes they
      pocket, leaving Yoruba Christians leaderless and without any sensible direction
      at a time of genocidal Islamic Jihad? Because of these un-principled Pastors, it is
      now a matter of time before Nigeria is seized by force and declared an Islamic State.

      None of these useless Christian Pastors in Yorubaland ever makes any sense to me.
      In fact, none of these useless Pastors will go to heaven – none! With their addiction to
      10% tithes, they have turned Christianity into a religion of slaves and beggars of Muslim
      rulers. I think None of these Pastors should be spared when Boko Haram invades Yorubaland.
      All of these useless Pastors should be beheaded so that God may be exalted in the deserved
      punishment for those who steal by selling the Holy Spirit.

  • Guest

    The difference is crystal clear like day and night (integrity), thank you premium times for your diligent investigative reporters.

    • burning spear

      U CALL THIS JANJAWEED REPORT INVESTIGATIVE WHAT?–ITS A SHame thT BRITAIN OR CHatham house ALLOWED–A HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSER–TO DESECRATE—and pollute—THE AIR OF Sanity–in–ChATHAM HOUSE–ARE THE AIDIENCE HE SèPOKE TO GPING TO VOTE FOR BUHARI—-WHAT DOES BUHARI WHO CALIMS TO BE THE INSTRUMENT OF CHANGE DOING IN LONDON?

    • Ajayi Ifayemi

      Liar, liar, pants on fire!!!

    • Abdul

      Your name is fraud spear.

    • Umar Dendi

      Whatever Spear your talking about must have really done a number on your number 6!
      1- Joe Garba and Shehu Yaradua engineered the coup against Gowon!
      2- That song was about OBJ not buhari!
      3- I see being a bigot, he went all the way to kidnap Umar Dikko!- another bonafide Fula man, right?
      On you other assertions- I can only contend you’ve taken too much of whatever is making you kooky!
      Lighten up! I wouldn’t want you to miss March 28th- When We all will March4Buhari!!!!

      • Betty

        Disregard burning spear. He is a big joke and very uninformed. It’s a pity we still have Nigerians like that these days

    • Issa Diarra

      Abeg find another joke dis one no funny aaat aaaaaaaall……..rif raf …….you are undersestimating our intelligence ………..it’s obvious ………biko park well ……..

    • Betty

      You are really confused and disorientated. I pray for your eyes to open.

    • Tunsj

      You are a psychopath just like Jonathan.

    • abelxandercel

      lair…..i know you very well burning spear. you are never a supporter of Buhari. Stand on what you believe in, Jonathan.

    • pointitout

      Old stories. You have actually ran out of ideas. Shameless and morally bankrupt Nigerian.

      • Ade

        You will burn in hell for supporting evil and spreading falsehood because of N10,000 a month you are getting from Reno Omo Iranu.

  • Abdul

    All that APC have said about PDP has so far proved right.

    1. They said Jonathan is planning to postpone election eventhough PDP denied it as untrue, the election was postponed
    2. They said Jonathan and Fayose are planned to rig the Ekiti election through militarization, PDP denied, but not only was the election militarized, APC leaders were arrested in droves and the election rigged, now we know.
    3. APC said, PDP was planning to mobilize people to embarrass Buhari, Fani came out to deny it but what happen today, TAN and other PDP miscreants were there.
    4. APC told Nigerians more than a year ago that Jonathan and PDP were playing with Nigerians lives using BH, they told Nigerians that Jonathan will will BH to achieve some political end, what is happening now? Jonathan has suddenly release money to buy weapons just 6weeks to the postponed election.

    Who says PDP have Nigeria interest at heart?

    • The voice in the wilderness

      Hummmm….. suddenly all Abdul, Musa, Hassan, Lawan, dongoyaro etc are out to support………your guess is good as mine. To them Is……. is the reason for everything. The league that Joshua made with Gibeonites haunted the Israelites forever Joshua 9:3-16. I pray it won’t be too late. He that have ears…………….

  • Hassan Lawal

    Where for goodness sake is gov.Fayose? All his claims has been debunked! He’s a rogue,a thief and he’s fighting hard not to go back to jail.All these London protest,he and FFK organized wont help them after-all

  • amazing2012

    They sold their freedom for $20,000 and never mind on their unborn generation. It is a clear testimony of lost minds and abject slavery of mind !!

  • the truth

    only a *ool will believe and take premium times serious. A paper that is run by sunrise news corps which has lai mohammed’s son (hazeem mohammed) as its chairman would surely put a fair and balanced report. It is part of the apc propaganda news media, tinubu owns nation, sahara reporters is the devil itself and premium times is lie lie mohammed’s kitchen. go on we dont expect any more

  • Pointblank

    WHAT GOODLUCK JONATHAN DOES NOT KNOW

    Yoruba Christians are too mentally shackled to be liberated; they can’t think.
    They are brainwashed by their naive Pastors that leadership is for Muslims.
    Yoruba Christians can no longer think by themselves – they are useful idiots.

    They’re sent to expensive schools just to mimic foreign phonetics as workers –
    with coat and tie – to begin to prostrate for mostly illiterate overlords as masters.
    Their criminal Pastors imply to Christians that suffering is equal to Christianity.

    A good deal of flogging is ahead for all these irritating Christian Pastors soon.
    Anyone really thinking of saving Christianity must ignore Yoruba Christians.
    They are hardly of use even to themselves. They are the wretched of the earth;
    more naive than sensible and wholly lacking in self-confidence as human beings.

    • Kashanu

      Excuse me,

      I have been thinking of this thing for long. There is something wrong with us Christians.
      Why must a true Christian need President Jonathan before he or she rejects Sharia law?
      Why must a true Christian need President Jonathan before or she rejects Islamic Jihad?
      Can’t we think by ourselves? Should we wait for political party to beg us to avoid genocide?
      If we need 7 billion Naira bribe to be begged to save ourselves from Jihad, we are not well.

      • Repeater Station

        • The Interrogator

          LEST WE GET CARRIED AWAY BY THE FILTH OF YORUBA CHRISTIAN PASTORS
          WHO LIVE BY MISLEADING THE YORUBA CHRISTIANS WITH LIES AS SERMONS,
          THE FIRST STEP TO A FREE AND FAIR ELECTION ON 28TH MARCH IS TO ASK:

        • Dominic Price

    • Mrs Flora

      I beg, please, Boko Haram Muslim supporters in Yorubaland must not flog my own pastor O!
      We learn a lot from him, please. At least, every Sunday he teaches us new dancing steps.

      • ChristWarrior

        @ Madam Flora:

        Nigeria is almost an Islamic state since there is no opposition from the Yoruba Christians.
        What a shame! But once Islamic State is declared, every Pastor must be publicly flogged.
        Your Pastor will not be exempted. All Pastors who have betrayed Christ shall be laid to rest
        in perfect peace. That is where me i stand on the matter. No long talk.

        • Ade

          Another deranged bigot

    • Yusuf

      and even after watching the video of this rented touts u do not thing that u are mentally shacked, touts who leave their country out of frustration and went to destroy another mans country with business protests and other crimes. i think a yoruba christian is better than an atheist of which ever part of the world, who has no morality, no God, no heart and no conscience

    • Ade

      Have you taken your bipolar drug this morning?

    • Dominic Price

      Tell me Raveren Father MBAKA is he a yoruba man from Enugu or what???

  • sammyctu ode

    Those Nigerians in London who were paid $20, 000 to demonstrate against GMB are Nigerians who have never registered in universities, who cannot make a decent and honest living, they are murgers, they are people who are illegal immigrants, who can never return to Nigeria and if they do, they will be thugs to pdp politicians and the best job they can get is being ma’guards in companies. In other words, they are low level Nigerians who have lost their souls even in a foreign land.

    • burning spear

  • Ekwekwe

    Nigerian journalism has gone to the dogs. If people had demonstrated against Jonathan, the news would have been “massive demonstration against Jonathan in London.” London demonstrator against evil Bokohari are described by Nigerian “journalists” as commercial sex workers. The fact is that commercial sex workers have more honour than the so called Nigerian journalists who are now Bokohari’s and Thiefnubu’s lap dogs – no thanks to the dollar promise to Lagos editors.

    • burning spear

    • Southpaw

      Yes Also the foreign Media abroad like CNN, Al Jazeera, The Economist etc… All are APC lapdogs..

  • burning spear

    A group, which identified itself as Northern Christian Leaders Eagle-Eye Forum, spearheaded the meeting at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, where Buhari and Osinbajo were in attendance.

    Some of the Christian leaders who openly protested the action of the patrons of the group, alleged that they were deceived into attending the meeting.

    They alleged that the organisers told them that the meeting was put in place to enable the clergymen take up Buhari on some topical issues but lamented that it “turned out to be total declaration of support for Buhari.”

    While some of the aggrieved pastors stormed out of the meeting, others stayed till the end.

    They were however shocked when contrary to the organisers’ promise to give each participant either N50,000 or N100,000 (depending on the locations from whence they came), the funds released by a governor who bankrolled the meeting, was between N3,000 and N5,000. Some of the pastors said that the money given to them was not bribe but welfare package and insisted on collecting it.

    It was learnt that the governor, whose identity was not disclosed, bankrolled the meeting with N500million.

    In his address at the occasion with the theme: “Declaring Total Support for General Muhammadu Buhari,” the chairman of the Forum, Pastor Habu Aminchi, promised that his group would not only work for Buhari but would deliver 85 percent Christian votes in the North for the APC candidate.

    However, some members of the group staged a walkout of the hall when Pastor Aminchi declared in the course of his speech that the Forum has endorsed Buhari for the presidential election.

    The angry pastors said that they were neither involved in any meeting where such a decision was reached, nor were they informed about such a position to suggest endorsement of any presidential candidate or party in the forthcoming general elections.

    Meeting initiated by Ango Abdullahi

    Pastor Aminchi stated that the group used to work for the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, but that “what we are passing through today as a country made us to change our mind.”

    According to him, the idea to convene the meeting came to him after Chairman of Northern Elders’ Forum, NEF, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, called him on phone and invited him for a chat.

    Pastor Aminchi said that after his meeting with Prof. Abdullahi, he became convinced about the credibility of Buhari’s candidature against all the propaganda, an indication that all the negative media reports about him were all lies.

    • Musa Abdul

      Are you one of those Pastors? If not, you mean Nigerian Pastors cannot come out to speak for themselves? The Nigerian Pastors that I know will always speak for themselves. The people you are addressing are too informed to be deceived. Please stop harming yourself by peddling lies against men of God.

      • True

        Oh really? It’s now a case of peddling lie against men of God that they attended meeting with Buhari and shared ‘mobilization/transport’ money? But you believed Jonathan bribed them when he was alledged to have given ‘mobilization/transport’ money. You are a comedian.

      • burning spear

  • Oleyoley

    SEE WHAT HE DID NOT DO EVEN WHEN HE WAS IN CHATAM

  • Southpaw

    Jesus!!! Is there one thing GEJ can actually do right?? Anything this man touches even if it supposed to benefit him like hiring a rented crowd will still backfire…

    • Yusuf

      that is what happen to an evil intention, God is given them chance to repent but every time they will chose to rebel, but when it is over they will leave in shame

      • Southpaw

        True

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    Why is Buhari wandering around London streets instead of Campaigning in Nigeria ? Are the Brits going to vote in Nigerian elections ?

  • Citizen

    Africans are funny, you travel out of your country and come back with a new jeans and shirt and say ‘I am from abroad!!’, meanwhile the sky in abroad is not green, the sand not blue, rivers not of honey, mountains not made of gold; they are ordinary humans that labored to make their environment habitable, and the only thing they have differently is a system that let them build rails, roads and buildings, electricity water and the internet, education and healthcare, nothing more nothing less. Lets build our own, u will say ‘I am a Hausa man’, ‘I am an Igbo man’…our biggest enemy is the person that want to help us change, what is wrong with African? physically strong, naturally beautiful, economically rich and resourceful; but, are we really cursed?

    • Richard Nwabuzor

      @ citizen well said

    • True

      My brother may God enrich your brain. Brilliantly delivered. Respect.

    • ICC Hague

      well said

  • Titi

    this rented crowd actually proved the desperation of this myopic government; we can now see clearly what the e-rats business is all about, pay some jobless idiots who do not even know anything about the situation just to make some noise and make a scene out of it..sign of a drowning man

  • Tikorico

    PDP apologists are always speaking with forked tongues even when the truth is staring them in the face. Ever since GMB landed in London the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive that he was dying from prostate cancer and needed urgent medical treatment. And as the days drew nearer to the 26th of Feb, they started baying ferociously that GMB was bedridden in a London hospital and incapacitated to speak. Much to their chagrin, GMB spoke to a packed audience in Chatham House after their campaign of calumny failed to deliver the death knell.

    The truth is that ‘dumb million’ Nigerians have already made up their minds who will earn their votes come 28th of March, so no amount of negative campaign against GMB will dissuade them from voting him en masse.

    Animals!!!

    • jack

      GMD is the biggest animal and murderer

  • Osebe

    This whole protest was arranged by APC.It’s a shame that APC could go this far to arrange a group of persons as protesters in PDP’s name.I watched the video and it made me almost want to puke that someone in his/her right senses would even believe PDP paid those people to protest against Buhari.It was all a ploy to embarrass our Nation. It was just too fake to say the least. I smh for APC. #GEJtill2019

    • Festus

      We should all remember that we shall give account of our stewardship ONE DAY! Why the hullabaloo? Why are you supporting the illegality? The Pdp organized the anti protest! The leaders of the party have proved to be born liars, rogues, corrupt, election riggers, criminals, name it. The APC is not clean either but we have been under the spell of the ruling govt for 16 good years! Are we a caused a nation? The God that I serve is a living God! Those that have hands in the mess that this country is witnessing today will NOT GO UNPUNISHED! Sooner, than later. They will not be living witnesses to enjoy their monitised conscience and their loot!

    • Dan Arewa

      They also wrote a memo which they said was written by deaf and dumb PDP supporters. I called them deaf and dumb because they neither see the memo nor heard about it, thus they did not deny writing it. You know what oseobe, you are one of them (DUMBOS).

    • John Bull

      Another PDP blundering naif. You guys must always distort the truth to suit ur myopic narrative. Not surprising given that PDP’s shaky foundation was built on lies the reason no one takes ur ludicrous comments seriously. ..

      Animals!!!

    • brightdestiny

      Ibu nnukwute ezi aturu ofia!

  • ADEYANJU

    THE HYPOCRISY OF JONATHANIANS
    “Hypocrisy and duplicity is when president
    Jonathan jets out to the UK and it was classified
    private visit but no video was demanded to know
    his whereabouts and missions yet Jonathanians
    are demanding for video clips of the toilets,
    restaurants and mosque Gen Buhari is using in
    London.”

  • Brandon Landry

    This speech is simply phenomenal. Well crafted and articulately
    expressed. Delivered with understated oratorial eminence. It is an
    embodiment of the lofty ideals, collective dreams and inescapable
    destiny of a nation pregnant with global glory. Reading the speech made
    my hair stand on end, made my hopes soar and inspired my audacity of
    pride in this nation. Nigeria! Beacon of the black race. Nigeria!
    Your greatest days yet are impregnated in this modern day Moses, General
    Muhammadu Buhari, an eminent man of eminent integrity, unassailable
    honor, impeccable forthrightness, a fiery patriot, man of steel, hero
    visionary. Nigeria Arise! O global giant, Awake! Thine Moses and thine hour is here!

  • brightdestiny

    No weapons from against dis new transition will ever prosper.

  • nkem

    @ Dear Sir:

    I love Premium Times journalists too much. They write the very best English in journalism.
    They think very well too, and they investigate facts in details, but there’s another thing O!
    I think there are some hardened Jihadists inside their newsroom. These Jihadists are mean.

    They are exposing Goodluck Jonathan but they don’t ever like to expose Muhammadu Buhari.
    Is that a good thing? For five months now these Jihadist-journalists don’t investigate Buhari.
    We are asking Buhari to show simple WASC certificate but Buhari cannot show it up till today.

    Do we now need a Sovereign National Conference just to see Buhari’s WASC certificate?
    What sort of thing is this for God’s sake! People just want to see ordinary photocopy of his WASC.
    Is that asking too much? But see now, the Jihadists in Premium Times don’t even want to investigate.

    • burning spear

      PT is partly owned by elrufai–buhari ati tinubu–in other wirds APC owns –post and telecoms

    • Interrogator

      WE THE PEOPLE NOW DEMAND THE PROOF OF EVIDENCE BECAUSE
      CONSCIENCE IS AN OPEN WOUND; AND, ONLY TRUTH CAN HEAL IT:

    • Shebe

      You are dead horse. May your soul roast in hell.

      • taiwo

  • taiwo

    story for the gods,GEJ we know

  • Tayo

    Premium Time is so biased, its verging on the point of embarrassing. They’re complaining about Jonathan’s supposed $20,000 plot to hire supporters. We’re supposed to believe that everyone who came to support Buhari did so out of the benevolence of their heart. I can’t believe Premium Time is yet to say anything negative about Ribadu’s move to PDP. It is obvious whose pocket they’re in.

  • JibrilMusagroup

    With all the noise about Buhari, it should not be forgotten that the man chronically lacks skills at building a country structures. PDP strength on the ground everywhere in Nigeria explains why Jonathan was able to win 37% of the vote even in Buhari’s home-state of Katsina in the 2011 election. President Goodluck is the best President in Nigeria. #goodluck4president

  • onenigerian2014

    I’d agree with you, but then we’d both be wrong. You just some few hours ago, you may be forced to withdraw from the
    accord. So, what brought about the change of position? Some cause happiness wherever they go; others whenever they go it must be war. I have never understood why your head is so big. I mean there is nothing in there. Hey stop Buhari. The person who lends you his brain is worried. You know, worried that it might get damaged.

  • MushinSpeaks

    Their plan was to humuilate GMB but they failed. The true patriotic Nigerians came out to stand for GMB. CHANGE we want

  • Dominic Price

  • Fatima Musa

    Nigerians please lets not allow this man to deceive himself that he is deceiving us ooo of course his telling us that he will stop the killings and all that because he is their leader and ones he ask them to stop they will for sure and for fighting of corruption hmmmm, i believe he wanted saying embezzlement but the God of this great country will never allow Buhari to rule because he will just turn us to slaves God forbid oo

    • Tpolo

      You sound totally confused and disillusioned just like Johnathan, you’re probably from the area. It’s seems only you people see things others cannt about Johnathan .

  • Fatima Musa

    No president like GEJ, the gentility of a lion is not weakness. You have done well for Nigeria so far. Rome was not built in a day. Let them talk God will be GEJ’s strength. #GEJ2015 we know. A vote for Jonathan is a vote for freedom, change of old hands we want which GEJ represents. Vote Jonathan…

    • Tpolo

      Have the courage to use your real name next time. Stop using northern names or Muslim name to deceive people.

  • fosi

    Number 4 on the list of major concern is a contradiction. Do these men not know that trying to reduce cost of governance and renumeration of public officials is the major cause of the fight between PMB and the Senate? up until now the Senate has failed to comply with TSA order by federal gov’t. If this letter is an attempt to advise PMB to close ranks, salary reduction of public officials is something that shouldn’t be advisedon d table, no matter how laudable it is. Politicians, especially our Senate, will do everything to resist PMB if he were to try to reduce their salaries. These guys need to think more and harder for solutions to the Nigerian conundrum. The problem is not ordinary. I agree that PMB needs to realign with tinubu.