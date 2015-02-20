Fani-Kayode counters President Jonathan, says Ekiti rigging tape authentic but ….

Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode

Contrary to President Goodluck Jonathan’s dismissal of the Ekiti rigging audio recording as a fabrication that is not worth his attention, the spokesperson for his campaign, Femi Fani-Kayode has admitted that the tape is genuine but that the characters involved in the meeting captured in the recording were not discussing how to rig the 2014 governorship election in Ekiti state.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Mr. Fani-Kayode said his team had listened to and reviewed the recording and that it came to the conclusion that the opposition All Progressives Congress turned fact on its head by claiming that Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state; former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro; and the Minister of Police Affairs, Jelili Adesiyan, who featured in the recording, planned how to rig the election.

“We have listened to the audio clip and we make bold to say that the discussion that took place in it did not make any mention of any form of rigging in the Ekiti state governorship election and neither did it contain any evidence of any conspiracy to rig,” he said.

Mr. Fani-Kayode also said rather than attempting to orchestrate rigging, what the audio clip clearly revealed was Governor Fayose expressing concerns that a military commander was not acting on information about illegal movement of weapons into certain parts of the state.

“The Governor and others were apparently worried that safety of the voters and INEC officials could be compromised if security measures were not strictly enforced,” he said.

Mr Fani-Kayode’s admission of the authenticity of the tape is another chapter in the series of contradictory responses from the ruling party and those at the centre of the vote rigging plot.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, last Friday, Mr. Jonathan said he would not investigate the authenticity of the audio recording because it was a “fabrication.”

“It’s all fabrications. Why should I investigate things that are not real?” he asked.

Using forensic analysis that compared the voices in the recording with public record samples of the individuals in the recording, Guardian Consulting, The New York-based security firm, that helped authenticate the recordings, confirmed that the tape was genuine.

“The voices from the recording were subjected to a Forensic Voice Frequency Comparison against known samples and were found to match to a 98 per cent degree of certainty,” the firm said.

Mr Jonathan’s dismissal of the tape as a fabrication came after Mr Obanikoro denied taking part in the meeting and threatened to sue PREMIUM TIMES and Sahara Reporters for their vigorous reporting on the matter.

Mr. Adesiyan confessed that the recording was genuine but that it was more of an altercation between Mr. Fayose and Mr. Momoh after the former accused the latter of favouring the then governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi.

“Fayose accused the General who supervised the Ekiti election of taking bribe from Fayemi and APC, that was two days before the election. They called me because they said the General disarmed policemen and I told him to allow the policemen to do their job,” he told the Sunday Punch newspaper.

After initially claiming his voice was manipulated using speech software such as Natural Voices, Mr. Fayose later admitted during a political event in Ekiti that it was his voice that was captured in the tape but claimed he was rebuking Mr. Momoh for favouring the APC.

“If you listen to the tape about military rigging in Ekiti. Listen to the tape you will see that I was the one accusing the army of compromise. Listen, take time to listen. But they would come back with propaganda and saying it all as if the whole world of propaganda belongs to them,” he said.

Counter Allegation

While challenging the APC to do a critical content analysis of the discussions in the audio clip, Mr. Fani-Kayode said it was the APC that rigged the governorship election in Osun state.

“During the course of those elections, some of their agents gathered in secret locations where they thumb-printed ballot papers in favor of their governorship candidate, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola,” he said.

Mr. Fani Kayode also played a video tape he claimed proved the APC rigged the election in Osun state.

“It is ironic that instead of purging itself of its own insatiable appetite for rigging and cheating, the APC, through its Presidential candidate, General Muhammadu Buhari, chose to call a press conference in which he alleged that our leaders were ordering soldiers to rig in Ekiti state.

“This is a clear case of the pot calling the kettle black,” he said.

APC, Buhari calling for violence

At his press conference, Mr. Fani-Kayode also accused the APC and its presidential candidate of veiled attempts to instigate violence in the country, while also undermining the nation’s armed forces.

“It is now very clear to us that the APC is determined to cause security breaches in the next few weeks. This has been confirmed by their vigorous campaign of calumny against the military and their consistent demand that soldiers must not be deployed for security surveillance at the polling booths in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Mr. Fani-Kayode also alleged what he termed subtle threat of violence by Mr. Buhari at an APC leadership meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

“General Buhari said that the patience of the APC and its leaders were on test. One wonders what he means by that and what he and his supporters intend to do once that patience runs out.

“In an AFP news report of Friday, February 6, 2015, he was asked if he would accept the outcome of the presidential election no matter how unfavourable. Listen to his answer: “I am not going to lose; so I won’t answer that question.”

“Again, only yesterday, Wednesday, February 18, 2015, in an interview on ARISE Television, General Buhari was asked what his reaction would be if he loses the election. His answer was: “We shall see.”

“As far as we are concerned, these are ominous and subtle threats to unleash violence on the Nigerian people and all those that he perceives are his enemies in the event of his losing the election,” he said.

Mr. Fani-Kayode said Mr. Buhari has succeeded in inflaming the destructive passion of his supporters in the northern part of the country on many occasions in the past.

“We recall his unacceptable remarks on May 15, 2012 when he said “if what happened in 2011 should happen again in 2015, the dog and the baboon would be soaked in blood”.

“We witnessed the orgy of violence that they unleashed shortly after the announcement of the results of the 2011 presidential election, which the Sheik Lemu Committee, in its report to the Federal Government, said was caused by Buhari’s inflammatory statements.

“We recall with sadness the massacre of some of our vibrant youth corps members who participated in the 2011 election as INEC’s ad-hoc staff in Bauchi State.

“We are concerned that the same thing may happen again given General Buhari’s divisive and inciting comments coupled with the APC’s violent disposition,” Mr. Fani-Kayode said.

He said the attempt by the APC to discredit the use of soldiers by promoting some “misleading audio footage of the so-called rigging during the Ekiti governorship election, in which one Captain Sagir Koli was the dramatis personae, is childish and absurd”.

He said the Nigerian Government deployed soldiers in the Anambra, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun gubernatorial elections and all those elections were devoid of violence.

“Remarkably, the APC won in Edo and Osun; APGA won in Anambra, Labour Party won in Ondo while PDP won only in Ekiti State,” he said.

He added that the basis on which the APC is agitating for the exclusion of soldiers from the election by sponsoring court cases is patently dubious and untenable.

“The reason that the APC and its leaders do not want soldiers deployed is to be able to intimidate voters and unleash violence on the polity once they lose the elections.

“They know that it would be far more difficult for them to do that when soldiers are on the streets.

“With these dishonourable tactics and desperate acts by the APC, we are the ones who should be worried and who should be complaining but, unlike Buhari and the APC, our patience is not running out because we are committed to a peaceful election and we completely reject the option of violence,” he said.

      • Progress

  • just kennie

    Anyone who’s still taking this boy serious needs his head examined. To him, Nigerians have short memory and all his castigation, condemnation and curse on GEJ will just go away.
    As for the #Ekitigate tape, history will judge whoever is culpable.

  • burning spear

    Sometimes I find it hard to understand the type of journalism PT is practicing in Nigeria———–they often throw the ethics of the profession-into the gutter -of their conscience that is i they have any————then rely on the janjaweed thoughts of APC————-to enable them twist facts into fiction—————in the first place I do not even understand why FFK should trouble his soul over this rubbish————-The president and FFK including the courts are saying the same thing——————the voice recording of what transpired at the said event for which APC paid Captain Kilo–to lie is fake—That is why the captain is on the run——–There was nothing like plans by the Governor and the humans mentioned to rig the elections in Ekiti state—–period—–At least the Editors in Premium Times should have taken the trouble to read what the court said on the matter-if APC is now depending on the verdict of the Appeal court to say government should not use soldiers to provide security for the forth-coming elections————–then why cant APC accept the findings of the court on the issue of the fake tape———? why is APC trying to twist facts into fiction———-with a view to deceiving members of the public that Buhari never travelled out of NIGERIA TO SEEK MEDICAL HELP-in London——————having being in charge of PTF for over 6 years——FFK and the president are saying the same thing–the—-tapes are fake————–kalas–

  • favourtalk

    Nothing can this guy says that will make sense, Nigeria is wiser than him now, they now realise that he talk when he needs money and not for the interest of the masses. We need change, they have stolen the mandate of fayemi and soon, they will return it

  • Osebe

    Saharareporters is the media arm of BokoHaram/APC and Premiumtimes is obviously an extension. It’s a shame that they never say anything good about my country Nigeria. They have even stopped adding the title “President” to President Jonathan’s name,here them “Mr Jonathan.” It’s a shame! #GEJtill2019

  • Usman

    Each one of them with his version, the truth will soon be unveiled

  • Man_Enough

    “This is a clear case of the pot calling the kettle black,” he said. in other words, 2 of us are evil so don’t call me evil. he knows that pdp is “black”; devilish. i did not miss that admission.

  • Aminu Baba

    He did not disappoint as usual. Femi Fabu and his trash. He will never face the issues squarely, which in this case is the indictment, through a tape and a live witness account, of what transpired during the Ekiti Elections. The guy disingenuously brought a similar “tape” equally accusing APC of “rigging” the Osun Elections. Why did’nt the world hear of that till this moment? The Ekiti rigging tape came directly from an eye witness and not through APC. Why is Osun’s “tape” coming through PDP and from a thoroughly discredited mouthpiece of the party for that matter?

  • Man_Enough

    the good lord will set confusion in the camp of those that plot evil against my people.

  • Abu-Muhammad

  • True Nigerian

    Femi prides himself as a Pastor. He speaks and writes in God’s name. He even gets invited to churches where he mounts on the pulpit to speak about spiritual things.

    Now, here is the same Femi burying his head and heart in the business of telling white lies to the Nigerian public. This is why I don’t pay a lot of attention to Nigerian churches, even though I am a Christian. The Nigerian church and the Nigerian Christianity makes Jesus ashamed. Femi and Reno Omokri refer to themselves as Pastors. And guess what? Nigerians flock to these debased fellows in the name of Christianity. Those are the kind of Christians that Nigerian churches are producing. It explains why a horrendous character like Jonathan is being passed-off as “Christian interest” in the next election, despite the fact that his immoral poitics, corruption and divisive tendency clearly constitutes the greatest danger to the Nigerian society today. In the end, it is clear that the Nigerian Christianity is merely reflective of the collapse of values in the Nigerian society.

    If there will ever be a day that I will start practising the kind of Christianity that Reno, Femi and our bribe-taking political pentecostal bishops are practising, may God take my life before that day arrives. You have just read these words from a committed Christian.

    Nigerian Pentecostal Bishops are collecting N7b from Jonathan in order to start spreading lies about Buhari and start telling favourable lies about Jonathan whilst also using spiritual blackmail to intimidate their members to vote for Jonathan and vote against Buhari.

    When Nigeria starts burning, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ will turn deaf ears to the weeping and gnashing that will befall the church in this country. People will think that God is deaf; but to him, the cup of lies, deceit and spiritual fraud by the Nigerian church is only due for a painful judgement.

    God is ashamed of the Nigerian church. If I am ashamed as a human being who is a Christian, I wonder how mortified God feels about the debased level of moral rectitude that Nigerians believe to be Christianity.

  • Philex

    It is like these people do not even listen to the the things they themselves said on the tape before coming out to tell these stories.

    According to Fani-Kayode, “The Governor and others were apparently worried that safety of the voters and INEC officials could be compromised if security measures were not strictly enforced”. Maybe Fani-Kayode did not hear Obanikoro say to General Momoh: “You cannot get your promotion, while I sit on your Military Council”; “If I am a happy man after the elections, the sky is your limit”; “I am not here for a tea party, I am here on the instruction of Mr. President”.
    It is like Fani-Kayode did not also know that only PDP members were invited to that meetting with General Momoh to discuss the “safety of the voters”, even though the sitting governor was the chief security officer of the state.

    Ok, so Obanikoro was in that meeting as Minister of state for Defense; Adesiyan was there as Minister of Police Affairs. Then Omisore was there as what? And Fayose was there as what? Was he the only candidate in that election? Now, Mr. FFK, I tell you something, if you are looking for a realy food story for this mess, I can help you with one. It would not be a perfect story, but I guarantee that it would be much much better that all these cock and bull you people have been spewing out.

  • Edward Osadebay

    It is absurd people listened to the audio tape and still mischievously question the intention of the men who gathered in that room that day. People want to hear the word rigging in the conversation before accepting the very obvious. In the first place, why were these men meeting in a hotel room? If their intentions were honourable, why wasn’t APC representatives not in that meeting as well as members of the press? Why was Fasoye in that audio tape talking about stickers? What were the stickers for? In the audio tape, it was clearly explained, to safeguard their passages or movement on election day. In other word, to enable rigging. What about the INEC result sheets and other forms samples acknowledged by Fayose he was given by INEC officials for? Again to write redults, is that not rigging paraphernalia? Why was Fayose imploring the Brigadier to arrest opposition politicians especially the campaign director of Fayemi. To send fear across while intimidating the opposition. Again the desired result is to facilitate rigging. Everything discussed in that meeting happened before and on election day and the result anticipated was wholly achieved. Ekiti gubernatorial elections was rigged. QED. What is this dog Femi Fani Kayose talking about. Why is PDP so callous with very delicate issues. Why are men in very high places lying so stupidly. We must stand on change. It is so clear these circus characters are hell bent on destroying Nigeria. They have stole us to poverty, hunger and diseases. They have brought deaths, maimed and injured Nigerians in such way that it will generations to repaire the damages. For sixteen years, they have lied and are still lying with foams on their mouths. It is still a theatre of the absurd. A dumb president that is still denying what the main actors have admitted. Should we in clear conscience allow this man to continue to mess us up. The answer is a resounding and capital NO.

