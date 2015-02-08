Buhari laments poll shift, appeals for calm

Buhari pix

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Muhammadu Buhari, has called on all Nigerians to remain calm following Saturday’s postponement of the general elections from February 14 and 28 to March 28 and April 11.

Mr. Buhari addressed a world press conference at his campaign office in Abuja where he said he shares the pain and frustration Nigerians felt over the shift.

He said although he considers the shift of the election as a fraudulent attempt to subvert Nigeria’s democratic process, Nigerians should not be tempted into taking any action that will further endanger the country.

He however maintained that the new dates fixed by the electoral commission, INEC, must be sacrosanct.

“Before us, there is Nigeria, and long after we are gone there will be Nigeria,” Mr. Buhari said.

Details shortly…

  • murtala bg

    Yes sir. The nation is far greater than any individual, we shall dethroned the few traitors of our nation without harming our dear country. Change must come to Nigeria!!!

    • arewethishopeless

      I am convinced the rescue of our democracy will not come from Jega or the political parties or possibly the streets.

      Those who will save this democracy and this country will come from the barracks. It will start with those gallant, warriors from the barracks who will say enough is effing enough …

      • murtala bg

        You don’t have warriors, what you have is people like Jonathan & patience. They are the best you can offer .

  • BlackieUmukoro

    Keep your lamentations to yourself and your cohorts. You and your henchjmen were in the council of states meeting, a meeting that you have never attended for donkey years, where Jega and the military laid bare the facts on why the elections should be postponed. Maybe the council of state without any input from you requested Jega to go and consult with stakeholders on the possibility of holding or shifting the polls forward. But you mandated okorocha to tel Nigerians lies that jega said he was prepared to go on with the elections. Why do yopuu choose to lie if you know nigeria wiull outlive us?

    • progress

      The only one lying is you.

      • BlackieUmukoro

        You know the truth but choose to dwell in lies. The choice is yours to take Sent from my BlackBerry wireless device from MTN

  • Benny

    Bokohari, if you like lament to the dogs and baboons. Who cares!

    • Ibrahim Mustafa

      Why then your father GEJ is afraid of the elections even of the futile TAN and AIT propagandas? When GEJ and his boys realize that their propaganda fail to resonate with majority of Nigerians, GEJ suddenly became afraid. However let him know if whether there is elections or no elections, his tenure and contract with Nigerians shall end by 29th May 2015 and will never stay beyond that time even for a second. Do you understand that/

  • dd

    Nigeria will always be great without you. Unless you renounce islam, you will never be my president.

    • adekenny

      No difference between you and boko haram! For calling someone to renounce his religion, you just did the same thing the insurgent are killing people for!! Reason well before you make comment!

    • wheingo

      your parents had wasted their time, energy and resources for your education that has no essence, this is the worst comment I’ve ever come across, you are not educated at all you can only read and write as a normal literate person. Go and get a life!

    • Julius Oke

      A pig in human regalia.

    • progress

      You are brain dead. Mumu.

    • Mide

      See mumu, he should renounce his religion because of your vote when millions of Nigerians are already following him. Continue running your future and that of your children because of money.

    • Ibrahim Mustafa

      Muslims will never renounce their Islam for this Dunyah( the world and its fleeting pleasures). So whether you vote him or not, if its the decree of God Buhari shall become president. Remember he was once the president of Nigeria for 2 years. Meanwhile ask your terribly fearful GEJ to let INEIC conduct the elections and then lets see the harsh verdict of Nigerians on either GEJ or Buhari

    • Bishop

      It’s not about religion. Stop the hate. Leadership is about conscience,wisdom and sensitivity. Or is Dubai a christian state?

    • Naira

      Shege, ask your papa his experience in the grave. He will tell you regret worshiping cross. If your say Jonadaft is a Christian then armed robbery is far better than Christianity.

    • Abdul

      Are you asking PDP chairman, NSA and other muslims that plan this coup with JonaCoward against Nigerian people to renounce Islam too? lol

  • Binta (nee Osinbajo)

    This is ‘breaking news’?????????
    Wow!
    PT showing their hands.

    *Hope Papa Buhari has his certificate under his bed..cos the courts of the land will CERTAINLY compel him to produce it. This ain’t no presidential debate! He can’t give flimsy excuses to the court. At the rate these APC people are going, the only change I see here might be the ‘change’ of having a candidate to having NONE!
    A-FEE-C…Changeeeeeeee….Change yur selves!

  • Unbiased

    President Jonathan made a statement about the Postponement of the Election and Premiumtimes only make it another news but suddenly, Buhari release statement, then It is Breaking news and Headline news… Even Falana hypocritical statement was a Headline… Tell me tomorrow that you are not bais ….

    • Binta (nee Osinbajo)

      Exactly my point!
      Good to see some Naijas have not been brainwashed!
      We can’t all be zombies can we???
      SMH..

    • Uzoma John

      It is not by force that Jonathan’s statement be published on Premium Times. Premium Times is not owned by your corrupt GEJ and his associates. If you are not happy with that, tell Jona to give you money from all the monies they’ve stolen so far. You can float up to three different online news medium and continue with your lies and deceit of gullible Nigerians. Nonsense.

      • Omo Oodua

        We know that Premium Times and sharia reporters are being heavily financed by APC and their cronies, so what do you expect?

        • Uzoma John

          Then stop lamenting. You can disappear to Thisday, Vanguard and other mushroom online platforms, never to come to Premium Times, because PT is not a gathering for liars, looters and criminals.

    • TRUTH MASTER

      Because no one takes GEJ seriously anymore. When a leader loses credibility, what remains?

    • Bishop

      He may change the statement tomorrow and that wil be bad for their readers. Reason I guess they don’t bother

      • Dave

        Brilliant answer Bishop!

  • Wise Head

    ACF is crying. Buhari is crying. If Buhari (the Northern candidate) is sure of himself at the polls, why is the hue and cry over postponement of the elections which will enable INEC get the PVC to every eligible voter? Some people are weeping because their strategy of rigging has burst open. The South West can now see who they are teeming up with. I pity Osibanjo who is teeming up with a person whose agenda he is not sure of. I am shocked that Tinubu is not able to see the hand writing on the wall. Once the North gets power through their ethno-religious General, it will tell the South West to go to hell.

    • progress

      Mumu, ode dindirin. Very soon ur entire family will get the reward of your support for a thief and lier Gej.

      • Omo Oodua

        And your own entire family will get a Normadic Certificate for voting a stack illiterate and an Islamic fundamentalist, olori gbeske!

      • Wise Head

        Insults, that’s the only thing the APC can offer. Next is empty threats.

    • Bishop

      Yes Buhari rigged Ekiti.

  • Rollly

    NIGERIANS WILL BE CALMER BY PROOF OF EVIDENCE
    THAN THEY WILL EVER BE BY BUHARI’S PREACHMENT.

    • News Break

      Breaking News:

      Buhari’s DISQUALIFICATION trial will start tomorrow at the Abuja High Court, F.C.T.
      I can’t wait for tomorrow to come. Perjury is 14 years imprisonment in criminal law.
      By the way, what is Buhari going to tell the court tomorrow? What can he say now?
      WAEC has already said that Muhammadu Buhari’s name is not on any WAEC data.

      • Teetoll

        Ode, the exam was conducted by Cambridge prior to WAEC! Check your record

        • TRUTH MASTER

          They don’t know the difference. That’s the problem. Pity them

        • Omo Oodua

          But Cambridge has been indifferent on the issue, saying its only Buhari that can request for his certificate. And the Mohammed Buhari in question has refused to request for the so called Certificate. What doest this signify, moron!

      • TRUTH MASTER

        If your heroes want to play with fire, let them try manipulating the courts for their selfish ends. Then you will know there is a limit to hubris.

        • eddy

          Honestly I think by then they would really understand that Nigeria’s will not be taken for a ride anymore.

        • Omo Oodua

          Nobody is going to manipulate the judges, justice will surely prevail and Buhari will be sent packing not only from contesting but sent packing to Niger Republic where he originally comes from.

          • blackdove

            I can see that you do not even understand the case. There is no case and Buhari never lied. There is not enough money in this world to bribe a Judge that can disqualify Buhari because at the end of this case, its the army that would be found guilty of lying. Unless you want a popular revolt by the masses.

          • TRUTH MASTER

            That’s it! Your arguments are always based on primeval considerations, and that’s why you have made no convert. The world has moved on, man!

      • UYI111

        he is going to jail !he is not above the law.

    • TRUTH MASTER

      Your types insult the entire military by questioning the credentials of a man who was trained in the best military institutions in the world. Unfortunately, no one in your clan is that well trained. And you are simply following their footsteps.

      • Omo Oodua

        Trained with a forged certificate? The man should have been admitted in the Army in the first place. We have a lot of bank managers and company secretaries who have been sacked at the peaks of their career just because of a forged WAEC and university degree certificates. So If Buhari was trained in one of the best military institutions in the world, he must have gotten there through magomago ways. but the truth is now out now. I guess Buhari knows he is a drowning man but he is definitely not going down without a fight!

        • TRUTH MASTER

          Did you go to school? The institutions he went to in the UK and the US never disowned him. If indeed he lacked the qualification in Nigeria, did he also lack the qualification in those countries? In any case, why are you not concerned that your hero’s ‘PhD’ has not reflected in anything he does? If this is how PhD holders from Nigerian universities speak and act, is it not time for us to rejig the whole system? Please save your breath and stop whining here. This issue is dead and buried.

  • Emeka

    Out of fear of imminent defeat, PDPigs and Jonothing postponed the election to rejig their rigging plans. Nigerians are not fooled. Come March, we will March-in-Buhari to aso rock and march out Joedumbo to kirikiri.

  • Adetayo Adewale Adebowale

    GEJ is a sore loser,Nigerian population is 179 million people,so if 1million people in Northeastern Nigeria are disenfranchised,that is 0.558% of total Nigerian population,not even up to 1%,that is not a genuine reason enough to postpone the Presidential elections,even the people of Borno state that GEJ is claiming are disenfranchised have juat condemned the election postponement,so who is GEJ protecting,actually nobody,the mumu guy is just marooned that we Nigerians are overwhelmingly ready to vote him out of theNigerian Presidency. As it stand now the postponement have further annihilate GEJ from the few Nigerians that may be pathetic to his losing cause,this givws GMB more latitude,to show Nigerians he is our true leader,not the impostor GEJ.
    Mr. Goodluck Jonathon,you be mumu,to lead a nation of strategic people like Nigeria,you need more than luck,you need,to be deliberate,decisive,articulate,calculative and very prudent,none of which attributes GEJ have,well you cqn postpone the election all you like so far you do not declare a state of emergency or declare that Nigeria is at a state of war,we will siddon look,because you have unraveled and shown yourself to be an imbecile and a weakling . GEJ your mandate does not help you beyond May 28th,2015,when you will lose your Presidential immunity,because as soon as you are an ordinary Nigerian citizen again like the rest of us we will institute a legal criminal case against you in the United States Of America for fraud and crime against humanity and Nigerians. We will also make sure your case is sent to the International criminal court of justice in the Hague,in Netherlands. In fact at the end of your immunity we want you to account for your stewardship in a court of law,so my friend Ebele Jonathan,you are out of luck this time around,you will be in Jail @Nigeria. Maximum Security Prison@Kirikiri,Lagos Nigeria. So tread softly because when you stump on the Nigerian masses on your way up,we are waiting for you on your way down at end of your Presidential immunity,be very afraid Mr. GEJ KiriKiri Maximum Security Prison awaits you and your cronies destroying Nigeria and making Nigeria the laughing. Stock of the International community.

    • MrFesh+Ifebuche+Paschal

      Did you mean to say Buhari is a sore looser?
      Between the two of them one has never lost any election and the other has lost 3 consecutive same election. Is your brain postponed too?

      • blackdove

        You mean one has consistently campaigned and lost gallantly while the other was an opportunist who never really contested but was crowned by his God fathers until now.

        • MrFesh+Ifebuche+Paschal

          Let him keep losing gallantly.
          Just let him not incite some thugs like you to gallantly kill innocent people come March 28.

  • Tj

    You wonder how some people were parented. Apart from spewing venoms, they also insult themselves. Check their backgrounds, they are of demented parents.

  • arinze uba

    Why buhari saying we should be calm is there any body that want to crate trouble? Nigerians are calm and will. Always be calm. INEC has done a good job let’s see how buhari will win, GEJ all the way.

    • Naira

      Please i take God beg you learn how to spell ”create” not crate. Anyway iam not surprise to see this from the supporter of a clueless daft.

    • Abdul

      But your party PDP is dodging election, if PDP knows they can win let them come out now instead of scheming how to destroy our hard earned democracy.

    • Kola Adekola

      Who is this deadakpubrain?

      • Omo Oodua

        Who is this deluded moronic vagabond??????

        • Kola Adekola

          You re stark raving m@d!

    • Yusuf

      your intention is to create violence bcus you enjoy seeing the blood of innocent people, APC has really tolerated so much provocations but we hope this one is the last PDP has to play

  • TRUTH MASTER

    GMB has indeed shown that he is a President in waiting. This is an impressive and patriotic statement from a respectable leader.

  • endingNaija

    Fellow Nigerians, please read between the lines. Stay Calm and Peaceful. DO NOT let the outgoing President-Mr. Goodluck Jonathan provoke you. DO NOT let the online campaigners of the outgoing President-Mr. Goodluck Jonathan provoke you. There is a master game going. After the Nigerian people defeated the outgoing President Mr. Jonathan in stage 1, naturally President Jonathan’s coup is stage 2. It is only the highly cerebral that can handle this. So? Stay Calm. Stay Peaceful. Stay UNPROVOKED. We know when to move when we want to move. It is a struggle of the brain and the mind. DO NOT LOSE THOSE. As Change agents, as vessels of Change, our greatest ASSET is PEACE. DO NOT GIVE THE OUTGOING PRESIDENT-MR. GOODLUCK JONATHAN AND HIS CAMPAIGNERS-BOTH OFFLINE AND ONLINE-THE OPPORTUNITY TO TURN THIS INTO VIOLENCE. Why? They are the losers. They want violence as an excuse. DO NOT give them that chance. This VOTE? Haba! We will VOTE IT-NO Shaking-You all just wait. Stay Calm. Stay Peaceful. Watch your language-Be Civil. Be courteous even when you are being blunt. Stay Democratic. The outgoing President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria-Mr. Goodluck Jonathan is GONE. He cannot come back. Peace, Love always. One People. One Country Under One Same, Loving and Kind God. Now the is the GROUND GAME, now go back to your neighborhoods and count the number of Nigerians you have peacefully won over. Enough of this internet stuff. The job is OUTSIDE IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOODS. CHANGE AGENTS, VESSELS OF CHANGE, How many ears do you have? GO BACK THERE NOW, NOW !!!. Peace, Peace and Peace oyoyo. Love always. The Nigerian People Triumph. Sai Change. Sai Buhari oyoyo

    • Gwazy

      quirky as it sounds; I like it!!

    • Okey

      This will afford him ample opportunity to apply to UNCLES to confirm or disprove your claim – whether or not he wrote their examination and obtained 4 credits and a pass. His application will put to rest the claim of some Nigerians that he have been living a lie all along, with a false claim supported only by “oluwole” (forged document). This is very imperative to reassure those of us who take pride in him and also for the youths of Nigeria who look up to him will take take it as given that since his foundation and ambition rest on “oluwole,” therefore any Nigeria can attain the topmost height with “oluwole.” Please,let Buhari take this window of opportunity to apply to UNCLES.

  • onenigerian2014

    Just another way of saying bye-bye my fans, we are going to be disqualified. Politics is the ability to foretell what is going to happen tomorrow, next week, next month and next year and to have the ability afterwards to explain why it didn’t happen.

  • Wetin Naija

    GEJ is a president without credibility. Jonathan has brought shame to himself.

  • Wetin Naija

    Fortunately great countries are because of the great citizens that are honest enough to hold their leaders to a high standard. Nigerians will continue to swim in stupidity and foolishness while Mr. Jonathan and his cronies will continue to share the wealth of Nigeria among themselves. In six years Jonathan and his cronies stole more money than all the previous leaders combined. Nigerians are everyday struggling and trying to get foreign visas to better their lives while Jonathan and his cronies are stealing the national resources. Every average Nigerian wants to live in the USA, European countries, South Africa, Asia and even Ghana, but you forget to understand that the leaders of those countries worked hard and managed the economy of their countries well. Today Nigeria’s Military is the weakest in Africa that Chad is even fighting our battle for us. How long will you continue to swim in foolishness and stupidity?

  • Maria

    Jonathan is a man with no iota of integrity…how did we get this kind of criminal as president?

    • Titi

      a fatal accident

    • onenigerian2014

      He who has the gold makes the rules.

    • delbod2002

      He was given to you by same OBJ

  • 05GENERAL

    D service chiefs should as a matter of urgency tender their resignation letter 4 treason. They compromise on their primary responsibility to defend d life n property of d Nigerian people at all time. They along with Sambo Dasuki should surrender themselves to d nearest police station for onward prosecution before a competent court of law.

    • onenigerian2014

      Success belongs to those who are goal-oriented, determined and persevering. Look at the one they call Dumbo and see what he did to them oh, Look at a stone cutter hitting at the rock. Nothing happens at first, but after many strikes, the rocks eventually cracks. In life, don’t doubt. Keep at it and it will happen.

    • ola

      That is a sane society

  • Yusuf

    we stand strongly behind you in ´March 4Buhari´

  • Fadahunsi Omotunde

    Duncee, will you now attend the presidential debate? Don’t bother over that question – I mean your certificate, Oh sorry, I mean Mohammed’s certificate, that question will not be asked. But the problem is that your sins are legion, and there are many more to ask. So come and defend yourself even in BBC Hausa, and stop the lamentation.

    • I’m not sure you know who is a dunce. A dunce is he who does not under the simple relationship between stealing and corruption. A dunce is he who does not understand that a functional relationship exists between change and transformation.

      • Frank Bassey

        When MKO & OBJ ‘arranged’ things at ITT is was not stealing. It was called corruption, and one of them was called the richest man in Nigeria and celebrated. Why then has corruption suddenly become stealing? When did corruption become evil? Is it bcos an Ijaw man is there now? Is it bcos he is not Hausa Fulani or Yoruba? Indeed boy, corruption is not stealing.

        • Hassan Lawal

          Just imaging your thinking pattern,oh! these so called leaders have done so much damage to our youths,its painful,its a shame.

          • Emeka Nweke

            see your thinking? What is the cut off mark to get into UNITY schools in the North? What is the benchmark for the South? Shame!

  • UYI111

    Is that a code ?telling his dogs and baboo to remain calm untill they loose proper he is learning quickly althogh your certificateless still disqualify you !now the court have more time to deliberate on your forge cert you will be spending your old age in jail meigida.

    • This is all your intelligence can lead you to contribute. Poor you.

      • kenny

        Is yours better?

      • Hassan Lawal

        Indeed,poor him,what a pity! Am sad some of these rouges would also benefit from good governance when Buhari gets to power,how i wish we can segregate them and put them away for a while, when the time comes.But hey! the country belongs to us all.

      • UYI111

        Once bitting twice s—– he has killed more before through his alterances and muteness he has blood in his hands and in his blood he will sufforcate say amen

  • MrFesh+Ifebuche+Paschal

    How is this breaking news?
    Hia o.
    This APC and their paper. I tire.

    • Maria

      If I were you, I would stop reading APC paper.

      • MrFesh+Ifebuche+Paschal

        MADria
        So I won’t call you out on your bullcrap?
        And how the f>ck would you be me?
        Hia. O. APC. Brain postponed also.

        • Maria

          Because you are shameless person…supporters of criminals.

        • ola

          Seems your two cerebral hemisphere are twisting.

          • MrFesh+Ifebuche+Paschal

            You must be speaking from experience.

      • Nathaniel

        Abioooooo

  • raqruq

    They expected him to spit fire, but the people’s general remain calm and calculated, March is just behind the corner. General March for Burahiö

    • onenigerian2014

      APC, Jealousy is the cousin of greed. You seem to focus on what you want and lose sight of what you really need. Jealousy releases anger and anger is the greatest and the ultimate enemy that can forever determine your judgement and ultimately withhold your destiny.

    • Nathaniel

      Correct March 4 BUHARI

  • Omo Oodua

    Buhari and APC are now jittery and scared that the courts will now have enough time to look into, entertain and decide on the perjury case hanging on his thin neck. Buhari is systematically and indirectly telling his animal supporters to wait for further directives and orders from him. We know where he is going, he wont have his way this time around. He is surely going to jail!

    • Nathaniel

      I want to put it to you that no court of law can disqualify BUHARI. Watch out!

      • Omo Oodua

        Heaven will not fall if he is disqualified! Maybe, you and your family will lead the revolt and see how you would be wasted like your boko haram brothers!

    • a

      Please mind your speech you Pdp pig

      • Omo Oodua

        E dey pain you, idiotic moronic dick head like you. The truth is bitter, so deal with it!

  • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

    ONCE YOU ARE CRIMINAL YOU END UP CONVICTED AND EXECUTED. GOODLOCK JONOTHING FATEIS DECIDED. HE WILL BE EXECUTED BY THE FREE WORLD UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OFAMERICA SOON.

  • Omoefe

    THE STRUGGLE FOR MY NIGER DELTA RESOURCES !!!
    The Associated Parasitic Congress (APC) are struggling over nothing but the resources of the Niger Delta. The question is: ‘Will the Niger Delta let go of her resources that have been mismanaged and stolen by the military men from the North & West for over 40yrs?

    I think the North & West should emulate the East, get busy and start digging the soil and searching for solid, liquid or gaseous resources. While the North & West are fighting, killing and forging certificates in the struggle for power, the East is busy digging the soil, true to their omnipresent entrepreneurial spirit, and have discovered oil in 3 states thus far.

    • Desmond

      I am from niger delta too, i am voting against Jonathan

      • tyson

        Was Jesus Christ betrayed by Ijaws or his own tribesmen–the Jews? After growing through the crimes Buhari committed against humanity–even a brain dead drug addict–will not vote for certificate less Buhari-

      • ….

        Hahahahahahahahaha…Every body is claiming Niger Delta. Oil money sweet o!. Don’t worri, when be break away, there shall be annual Diversity Visa lottery, and you can then apply only if you are able to reclaim the Oba’s palace where the Emir of Ilorin now resides.

    • tyson

      Freedom in poverty than liberty in slavery–under our oil weatlh

    • ola

      May you continue to dig the soil for the rest of your life

  • kenny

    Who cares?

    • Hassan Lawal

      We refused to be provoked by their action,i can bet we,Nigerians will remain resilience and hopeful.If they like they should shift it to December.we shall be waiting for them.Victory is ours in the end.

      • ola

        May 29 is sacrosant

  • tyson

    #MarchBuhari, a Boko Haram sympathiser and Supporter who warned our Military to STOP killing Boko Haram members and Now he want to Use the same Boko Haram to gain Power,
    #MarchBuhari, a man that was a former Military governor of North East, who did not Build even a Nursery School in that old state.

  • tyson

    Ahead of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, investigations have uncovered a grand strategy by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to rig the election in favour of General Mohammadu Buhari, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

    According to the findings, the plot to tilt the outcome of the election began almost two years ago when INEC chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega reshuffled top echelon of the Commission. Some key officials of the Commission that he perceived to be a stumbling block to the plot to rig the election were either retired, or transferred.
    Having succeeded in planting his core loyalists in very sensitive strategic positions, the INEC leadership came up with the idea of establishing additional 30,000 polling units, with about 21,000 of the new units in the northern part of Nigeria.

    The plot to use the new polling units to skew the outcome of the 2015 election was abandoned by INEC following public outcry over the lopsided distribution of the additional 300, 000 polling units.
    In a bid to perfect the plot to rig the election, one of the INEC National Officers was reported to have met with select leaders of the Northern Elders Forum, led by Prof Ango Abdullahi, on August 20, 2014 “where strategies and modalities for enthroning a president of northern extraction through vote rigging were discussed and agreed upon.”

  • zubairu usman

    There’s no doubt about the facts, that long before us there is Nigeria for more than 100years ago. And we’ll not be here in Nigeria 100years to come. Amazingly, we’ll all be there to the Almighty Creator answering the dos/don’t of the leadership dealings. CHEI!!!, to say there’s no judgment day, poor masses wld’ve been cheated.

    • tyson

      Did the certificate less man-Buhari know there was ever going to be judgement–one day when he executed a woman and 3 drug offenders only for the same unrepentant Buhari, to order his boys in boko haram to kill Nigerians during the post-election riots in the North in 2011? Do some of u have erasable brains or what?’ Buhari has more blood in his leprosy infested fingers–than any Nigerian can think of–He needs to confess to Nigerians how he forged his sabinkates—and who did that poor job for him in APC–

  • tyson

    On the 7th of February, 2015, a devastated Muhammadu Buhari in a brief Interview with UK’s Channels 4 news revealed the endless lies of Buhari and APC, that have been using Boko Haram and the bloodbath in Nigeria for political gain.

    Buhari who was visibly angered by the Postponement of the 2015 Presidential election added, “we shouldn’t postpone elections because of small Boko haram, the group Boko haram are ONLY in 14LGAs In the NORTH EAST.
    10 LGAs in Borno, 2 LGAs in Adamawa and 2 LGAs in Yobe, forgetting that APC’s slogan has been how we lost all the LGAs in Borno and Adamawa.

    Buhari who is a Boko Haram sympathiser went further to ask, “WHAT IS BOKO HARAM?

    All theses months Buhari and APC during campaigns and interviews etc, they gave the whole world the impression that BOKO HARAM IS STRONG AND MIGHT, THEY GAVE THE WHOLE WORLD THE IMPRESSION THAT THE ENTIRE NORTH EAST HAS BEEN OVERRUN BY BOKO HARAM.

    All of a sudden because election is postponed they now ask what is Boko haram? And they now remember that there is a work called TRUTH and confessed that out of 744 LGs Boko haram is in ONLY in 14 Local governments?

    Please Let us remind Buhari that Boko haram is the same boko haram he told us that had taken over, over 23 local governments in Borno alone. Boko haram is that same group APC media lied to the world that killed 2000 people in Baga. Last year Buhari and APC lied Boko haram Killed over 6000 people.
    Boko Haram are the same people he used to fake his attempted attack in Kaduna last year, so why asking us. “what is Boko Haram”

    Buhari, Boko Haram is the group you warned our military to STOP killing them and not to destroy their properties. You and APC want to use them to get Power by all means and it has again failed on your face.

    All these months Buhari and APC during campaigns and interviews etc, they gave the whole world the impression that BOKO HARAM IS STRONG AND MIGHT, THEY GAVE THE WHOLE WORLD THE IMPRESSION THAT THE ENTIRE NORTH EAST HAS BEEN OVERRUN BY BOKO HARAM..
    No one should ask now, what is Boko haram, They tried using Boko Haram to make the country ungovernable for the President and their plans crashed on their face.
    Buhari said “We shouldn’t postpone elections because of small Boko haram, the group Boko haram are ONLY in 14LGAs In the NORTH EAST..

    Buhari should NOT cry as God has visited him with his own wickedness to Nigerians. Buhari, Nigerians Need Peace, Plz keep your hands off Boko Haram.

    • Omababa

      You are not smarter than Maradona, you cannot dribble like him. He tried in vain, he couldn’t succeed. So no matter what you do, you are going out of Aso Rock on May 29th, 2015. Jonathan, you hear!!!

    • Saj jad

      Dumb and unbrilliant saying,why can not you read the history so that you can quote your sayings correctly? All we are praying is for God to show us the time in good condition of health so that we will fully witness the handing over of power from Jonathan and the people( masses) general GMB.

    • ola

      Rigmaroling.

  • Okey

    Sir, this will afford you ample opportunity to apply to UNCLES to confirm or disprove your claim – whether or not you wrote their examination and obtained 4 credits and a pass. Your application will put to rest the claim of some Nigerians that you have been living a lie all along, with a false claim supported only by “oluwole” (forged ducument). This is very imperative to reassure those of us who take pride in you and also for the youths of Nigeria who look up to you will take take it as given that since your foundation and ambition rest on “oluwole,” therefore any Nigeria can attain the topmost height with “oluwole.” Sir, please, take this window of opportunity to apply to UNCLES.

  • Omababa

    Buhari will never walk alone. D only thing Jonathan will need more time for is to steal more dollars to buy votes. It will not help him cos he is like a lifeless leaf in the air that cannot but obey d law of gravity.

    • Okey

      This will afford him ample opportunity to apply to UNCLES to confirm or disprove his claim – whether or not he wrote their examination and obtained 4 credits and a pass. His application will put to rest the claim of some Nigerians that he have been living a lie all along, with a false claim supported only by “oluwole” (forged document). This is very imperative to reassure those of us who take pride in him and also for the youths of Nigeria who look up to him will take take it as given that since his foundation and ambition rest on “oluwole,” therefore any Nigeria can attain the topmost height with “oluwole.” Please,let Buhari take this window of opportunity to apply to UNCLES.

      • Omababa

        The wisest thing for you is to verify from Cambridge university. Abi you go say Cambridge university doesn’t exist.

        • Okey

          Where have you been ever since, on the Moon? Cambridge University said publicly, that by British laws on candidate Buhari should apply for his claim / records to be made public by Cambridge University. Buhari has refused to do just that.

          • Omababa

            You who is the doubting Thomas should obtain d fake results to prove Buhari as a cheat, if you aren’t leaving in outer space.

          • Okey

            Come bros, why this hair-splitting ? The matter is as simple as A,B,C. Buhari to UNLCES: “Please, make my record pubic to Nigerians. Or, please forward a copy to INEC.” Simple !

      • Uzoma John

        Attack e-rat unchained

        • Okey

          Chained e-rat, what is “attack” there ? If you are in a Bank to claim for a cheque in the name of Uzoma John, will it be an offence to request you present an I.D. card in proof of that ownership of that name. If you are asked to visit WAEC and request a proof of your “missing” certificate, that may amount to an attack on you only if you are fraud from the very beginning.

  • Shuaibu Bola Victor

    A drowned voice.I thought he ought to wage bloody war against Nigerians. Some people are living under illusion. Soldiers would have kicked somebody’s ass. Senseless.

    “God willing, by 2015, something will happen. They either conduct a free and fair election or they go a very disgraceful way. If what happened in 2011 should again happen in 2015, by the grace of God, the dog and the baboon would all be soaked in blood.’’……..General Muhammadu Buhari (May 15, 2012)

    • Omababa

      If I say ” hit the nail on the head”, do i ask you to commit suicide? You guys can twist any statement Buhari, those who know him and trust him will vote him into power.

      • Shuaibu Bola Victor

        Yes, that minority may still cast their votes to him but that will not make him to win election.
        GEJ till 2019

        • Omababa

          We shall see who will fall that day.

          • Saadiana – Ankpa

            stop responding to the posts from cyber rats…

          • Shuaibu Bola Victor

            Reality suddenly caught you. Sorry!

          • Omababa

            We have jumped over ur banana peel. Your fall is unavailable.

          • Shuaibu Bola Victor

            APC is unavailable for election victory. They presented a certificate-less candidate.

          • abraham

            reading through these comments keeps one wondering if you guys know what you really want. but what I do know is that we deserve a better society. one with good morals. dishonesty has eaten into our being little wonder people reason the way they do. if you own a business and your staff steals what will you do??

            if your little son steals what will you do? lets be serious with all honesty. best regards

          • Shuaibu Bola Victor

            Brother, it is a gradual process. You cannot just swoop on people with following the legalistic process of investigations etc

    • Abdul

      Oh, that was PDP was waiting for, to provoke Nigerians so they can hold on something to derail democracy. PDP and Jonathan just lost. shame on you people. APC and their supporters are smarter and more organised than PDP and Jonathan thought.

      We are waiting for PDP to bring out their next card.

      #NigeriansMarch4Buhari

      • Shuaibu Bola Victor

        The postponement for enhancement of democracy and to consolidate fair
        treatment. A situation where everybody will pick his/her PVCs and vote
        on the day of elections. Unlike a situation had INEC gone ahead with
        14th date, Nigerians would be disenfranchised.

        MARCH4GreaterElectoralJorney, MARCH4GoodluckEbeleJonathan, MARCH4GEJ.
        UP!!!! GEJ!! GEJ till 2019.

      • Shuaibu Bola Victor

        Lol, APC is smarter in fraud related matters like CERTIFICATE FORGERY, HACKING, CLONING OF PVCs etc. PDP is for economic development of Nigeria.

    • Uzoma John

      Attack e-rat unleashed all over the place

  • Newsbreak

    News Break:

    Buhari’s DISQUALIFICATION trial will start tomorrow at the Abuja High Court, F.C.T.
    I can’t wait for tomorrow to come. Perjury is 14 years imprisonment in criminal law.
    By the way, what is Buhari going to tell the court tomorrow? What can he say now?
    WAEC has already said that Muhammadu Buhari’s name is not on any WAEC data.

    • Omooodua

      “Professor Jega of INEC is only trying to shift responsibility by saying people
      opposed to Buhari’s qualification for the polls should go to court. I heard the
      APC party saying Buhari has been contesting election for the past 12 years,
      and that nobody said anything about it, so, why now?

      And my answer, in form of question is, if someone has been committing robbery,
      and getting away with it, the day he is caught, you are now asking,
      why has he not been caught all this while? Buhari is NOT eligible.
      That is the law.”

      …………….Chief Ayo Adebanjo

      (Afenifere Chieftain)

      (January 25th, 2015)

      • Shuaibu Bola Victor

        Everyday is for a thief but one day for the owner, goes a popular adage.

        • Omababa

          If only you what It mean to be a commissioned officer in the N A.

  • trippi

    When did Buhari start being a democrat ?

    • Abdul

      30years ago

      • ola

        You shouldn’t have replied this imbecile

    • Screw-em

      Eat your heart out. Five minutes ago…Give it up dude, its all OVER!!!

  • Henry (USA)

    This is a sad day to all Nigerians. If this is democracy it is wrong. What are “we” Nigerians telling the world that Nigerians cannot hold free and fair election? This demonstrate ineffective and weakness of INEC to cave in to fear of the ruling party for crying fowl during the campaign. The INEC has disappointed all Nigerians particular and the world in general.

    • Omababa

      This is happening because we crocked leaders and some followers who do not know shame and no dignity. Definitely these will change in this country this time around.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    Buhari’s certificate quagmire is going to unfold in court tomorrow so he is understandably nervous .

    BUHARI….BUHARI……BUHARI !!

    SHOW YOUR CERTIFICATE

    STOP DODGING DEBATES

    • Maitama Tambari

      Taw ada Incommunicado will be sick tomorrow because the General will walk with his head high up after the court disgrace the unpatriotic citizens, half educated, because they cannot read the Constitution and School Certificate Examination Slip, the examination conducted not by the corrupt Nigerians, the certificate you obtained but by Cambridge University Examination Council which GMB obtained. It is evidence of School Certificate Level the Constitution demands which the examination slip duly certified for the Constitutional provision. CHANGE! YES WE CAN.

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        All we demand is for the old dictator to show his certificate,we are fed up with those affidavits !

        • Screw-em

          Give it up, you have lost the battle. It’s all OVER!!!!

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            What is complicated about a candidate showing his certificates,iell your tyrant to withdraw and stop disgracing the opposition “

    • tyson

      APC HAS BEEN HIRING EX GENERAL TO BACK A MAN WHO USED LETTER OF RECOMMENDATION TO ENLIST INTO THE ARMY–SADLY HE WANTS TO US THE SAME FORGED METHOD TO SNEAK INTO ASO ROCK————-IT HAS BEEN FORGERY ALL THROUGHOUT HIS LIFE–WAYO JIBITI–LIE———————LIE ——– 419—AMERICA WONDER——–NAME IT–NA BUHARI-

      • ola

        Buhariphobia

        • Tunji Olarewaju

          Will kill them

      • Screw-em

        @ Deri, Give it up, you have lost the battle. It’s all OVER!!!!

        • Tunji Olarewaju

          So it’s deri?I would have believed it’s Omokri.Could it be the same man trolling?

      • TrueNja

        Loser Jonothing e-rat, you’ll be shamed in court tomorrow as usual..

    • Uzoma John

      Attack e-rat unleashed

    • TrueNja

      All Jonothing e-rats + your god fathers will be shamed tomorrow.

  • the truth

    Let us use this opportunity to thank inec ,the federal government and the unifying umbrella of love,patience,goodluck,brotherliness and a quest for nation building.shifting of the polls is the work of god.

    • Abdul

      lol unifying umbrella? hahahahahaha, look the face a criminal.

      • Tunji Olarewaju

        He’s faceless,remember

  • Shuaibu Bola Victor

    MARCH4GreaterElectoralJourney, MARCH4GoodluckEbeleJonathan, MARCH4GEJ.
    UP!!!! GEJ!! GEJ till 2019.

    • Abdul

      Otueke here Jonadumbo comes

      • Shuaibu Bola Victor

        You seem to be wailing? please stop running tears down your cheeks. GEJ will take you to moon, and not prison like Buhari usually promised.

        • Omababa

          I can see, you are leaving in a dreamland

          • Shuaibu Bola Victor

            March4GEJ

        • Tunji Olarewaju

          It’s only criminals that are afraid of prison!

          • Shuaibu Bola Victor

            Is the prison the type of infrastructure that Buhari should be promising Nigerians in his campaigns. Very shameful.

          • Tunji Olarewaju

            That’s not his only promise,just that that’s the only one relevant to your ilk

          • Shuaibu Bola Victor

            Tell me other ones? He has none again.

      • Shuaibu Bola Victor

        March4GEJ

    • Omababa

      March 4 Gej March 4 corruption.
      GMB is d panacea for d myriads and hydra-headed problems caused by JONOTHING.

      • Shuaibu Bola Victor

        Buhari, a man who escorted 53 suitcases of money in Nigeria during his administration’s currency change. He is most corrupt

  • tyson

    Monkey–Buhari is now appealing for calm—–fear don catch the mumu certificate forger———-now he is afraid of going to jail—unlike 2011 when he ordered his supporters to lynch humans as if they were goats—–which resulted in the death of —over 1,000 9jas and youth corpers——That was when he took laws into his janjaweed hands—————Now d very person who called Jonathan a weakling for not being able to defeat boko haram is saying in spite of the war in Afghanistan, Syria-Pakistan-among other places elections were still held–Jonathan did not cancel the elections forever———did he? All he is saying is for the disenfranchised electorates be given another chance–MARCH BUHARI DOWN——-period

    • Omababa

      MARCHING down to Otuoke.

    • Uzoma John

      Attack e-rat unleashed. Shame

      • Tunji Olarewaju

        Have you noticed they’ve not had a single like?

    • terry

      this agboro no dey go fine better work?

  • Muyiwa Omotunde

    Duncee, where is the certificate. Pls go and write Waec and pass before coming to speak to Nigerians.

    NORTHERSTANI Republic
    3 Credit passes + Hausa = 5 Credit Passes

    • Northerner

      Certificate? Why not go ask ur parents how comes u are so dumb!

    • TrueNja

      Dummy like your clueless GEJ, there is no WAEC in 1961.

      • Original_Raskal

        There was WAEC!!!! Mumu! Learn to use google!

  • Shuaibu Bola Victor

    You seem to be Crying? Please stop running tears down your cheeks. GEJ will take you to the moon, and not prison.

    • Aminu

      The real problem with gejiotes like u showering gutter languages against the personality of GMB,North&Islam is lack of proper parental upbringing as they are mostly brought up by single parent and even the single mother are always engaged outside hawking for sex trade.Thats way. you people dont appreciate elders or family values as you lost one.Anyway we will be tolerating you as such because we cant change your destiny keep on the dirty job offered to you by aides to the shoeless canoe maker turned Presido

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    If senile Buhari likes, let him incite violence and see how APC’s baboons and monkeys (including the certificate forger and perjurer himself) will soak in their own blood.

    • Northerner

      U sound more like a baboon! Low life f@ggot!

  • Baron Samedi

    Buhari is a jihadist who wants to islamize Nigeria. But an old illiterate LIAR and certificate forger like him will never rule this country. We are all fed up and tired of mallam illiterates taking us for a ride. APC is a gang of angry greedy people and we must ensure they dont win even one state.
    Jonathan has promised Ibadan State for the Yoruba people,what has 419 Buhari promised? Blood and killing of Youth Corpers from the South.

    • Northerner

      Well done! Ur parents really tried raising an imbecile like u! What a waste!

      • Baron Samedi

        Calling me names just shows the kind of person you are and the background you come from. In one trillion lifetimes,I will NEVER BE A MALLAM. I see them on my street in Uyo rolling wheelbarrows up and down loaded with carrots and cucumber.

  • Toro

    Chicken comes home to roost…..

    APC party has done its blunder over Buhari and must now take responsibility.
    It is gross negligence that APC Screening Committee was so irresponsible.
    APC Committee failed to verify Buhari’s claimed certificates by seeing it.
    Buhari will now face the High Court tomorrow but he’ll drag APC fortunes along.
    By law, APC is NOT permitted to REPLACE Buhari should he be disqualified.
    What the law says is that APC will NOT participate in the presidential election.

    • Fact Check

      “Sharia should be introduced in full across Nigeria. I will continue to show openly
      and inside me the total commitment to the Sharia movement that is sweeping
      all over Nigeria. God willing, we will NOT stop the agitation for total implementation
      of Sharia in the country. It is a legal responsibility which God has given us,
      within the context of one Nigeria, to continue to uphold the practice of Sharia
      wholeheartedly. What remains for Muslims in Nigeria is for them to re-double
      their efforts and educate Muslims on the need to promote the full implementation
      of Sharia law.”

      …….General Muhammadu Buhari

      (August 27, 2001)

      • TrueNja

        This is your imagination, not our portions.

  • MEN(rtd)

    PREMIUM TIMES: I PROMISE TO BECOME PRO BUHARI ONE DAY AFTER HE LOSES THE ELECTION TO THE INCUMBENT.
    CAN YOU PLEASE STOP BLOCKING ME. I PROMISE TO DANCE TO THE TUNE OF THE MUSIC YOU PLAY RIGHT AFTER THE ELECTION.
    NOW GET THE HELL OFF MY BACK, WILL YOU.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Senile Buhari, incite violence and face the unpalatable consequences. The Presidency is neither your birthright nor your personal bequest.

    • Northerner

      What is Urs? Lonely life loser!

    • TrueNja

      Swallow your venom, Buhari is Nigeria president on 28th May 2015.

      • tyson

        U THINK NIGERIA WAS CREATED BY LORD LUGAR FOR THE FULANI ALONE ABI–THAT IS WHY U ARE KILLING CHRISTIANS IN THE NORTH————-IBO MAN MONEY NA HAND BACK NA GROUND

    • tyson

      HE IS SO SCARED OF HIS OWN SHADOWS NOW

  • Ekwekwe

    What is it that Bokohari is failing to understand about Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution and the 2010 Electoral Law (as amended)? Does Bokohari still see himself as a candidate in the March 28 election? Even when the election date has been moved to enable him have uninterrupted February days in court and after that have onward march to 14 interrupted years in his favourite Kirikiri Prison.

    • Northerner

      Damn u have an irritating name! U must be a loser

    • TrueNja

      GMB is Nigeria president and shall be on May 28, 2015. Tell your Otueke kin and his wife to get ready for Kirikiri prison.

      • tyson

        INEC Manipulating PVCs to Favour Buhari, – Balarabe Musa.

        A political interest organization, Credible Alternative Alliance (CAA) led by former Kaduna state Governor, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is tilting the distribution of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to favour areas believed to be strongholds of All Progressives Congress’ candidate, General Muhammed Buhari.
        WHAT A SHAME

    • tyson

      HE DOES NOT EVEN KNOW THAT THE Yorubas ARE WAITING ON THE WING FOR HIM–THE VERY PEOPLE WHO FORGED HIS CERTIFICATE FOR HIM–

  • IAMAFRICAN

    Go to court for your Perjury and Forgery cases first.

    • Northerner

      While u go drink a can of poison and see if ur skin will change to white first!

    • TrueNja

      The whole world know that your clueless president Jonothing is #1 fraudster in Africa. Mark it on the wall, change will come on May 28, 2015!

      • tyson

        Buhari 2.8B WAS TRACE TO mIDLAND bANK IN England–Jonathan HAS NO hOUSE IN ENGLAND–BUHARI HAS A HOUSE IN LONDON–U CANNOT USE YR REGIONAL SENTIMENTS–TO PUSH A PERFORMING PRESIDENT AWAY–BUHARI SAID THOSE WHO COMPLAIN OF ELECTIONS BEING RIGGED DO SO BECAUSE THEY DO NOT HAVE THE RESOURCES TO RIG–HE SAID THAT TO AWO–NOT KNOWING THOSE WORDS WILL COME HUNTING HIM–30 YRS LATER

        • Trendy

          Your name is a clear indication that U r a loser… just very soon. I dont see any fact from U.. just a shouting monkey… what has he perform.. for a man that said he accepted he never did anything in River for 6 yo? Tell me what he did in Lagos.. cos half population of your kinsmen are in lagos.. Lagos make 90% of your kinsmen wherever u come from… yet we enlightened pple of Lagos are tellin u d right thing.. u r busy fighting everyone on here… Shame on U.. Danke!

    • tyson

      INEC Manipulating PVCs to Favour Buhari, – Balarabe Musa.

      A political interest organization, Credible Alternative Alliance (CAA) led by former Kaduna state Governor, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is tilting the distribution of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to favour areas believed to be strongholds of All Progressives Congress’ candidate, General Muhammed Buhari.

  • Amir

    I like GEJ. I wish he was half as intelligent and articulate as Buhari. Really experience matters.

    • tyson

      WHICH EXPEIRCE–FOR A BUHARI WHO SAID HE WILL INCREASE THE PRICE OF OIL?

    • odogwu

      Experince like buhari whom you cannot mention any positive achievement during his 2 years ruling, i rather choose a monkey’s brain than that of your buhari

  • Northerner

    My father is a respected politician in my state (rich, well respected, complete human being), he defected to APC last week and I’m very happy. He had been in PDP since 1999. But a lot of people here are so dumb, I can’t believe some of the comments below. How I wish all this PDP imbecile supporters have travel across the world, then come back and compare other countries to ur beloved Nigeria! And for those f@ggots who are disrespecting Buhari about his Certificate, I wish ur parents could’ve given u a better childhood training.

    • tyson

      Yr father is a thief–u claim PDP is a party of rogues–and yr so called father has been with them since 1999—-stealing my oil revenue—————–it means he is a thief———————period—————-because its only those who are adjudged as thieves in PDP that escape to APC to take refuge-AMONG THE NIGHT SOIL MEN AND JUJU PRIEST—–

      • Trendy

        Even Jonah was booed in South south.. so whats there to tell? Even in his home town.. hes a failure.

    • odogwu

      That your father is among the criminals who are soiling the name of PDP since 1999, most o them have leave and what is your father still doing since then, he should have move with his fellow criminals like Amechi and co

    • litnoel

      He is defecting to APC now from PDP because Jonah has made it clear that he will not use public funds to fund this criminals including your father

  • Trendy

    I wish commentators here cu go on yahoo hotmail aol news comments..and see argument. Not the kind we have on here.. I just wish my people cu be someday change to good attitude.. cos people attitude determine the kind of leaders they get…. can we reason that some years ago.. people r clamouring for uncle jonah to be install as president when the sickler cant go further.. dis same people r now clamouring for change of govt to Buhari.. they know his antecedent yet they want him! Cant we leave sentiment n argue fact? and see why incubent is failing with all his might?

    My argument is this.. since soldier r not constitutionally empower to engage in election… why their reasons in not being able to contain security during election? the problem is they hv fail in total..!
    now we have to wait for 6 weeks more drama… and the campaign continues. and its merry!

    • August January

      These people called NSA and other corrupt service chiefs who have enriched their pockets in Jonathan’s corrupt administration will sabotage the election if Jega should go on. They practically boxed him to the corner after being paid millions by Jonathan, but the whole world is watching. And if Jonathan is not careful, the fate of Samuel Doe and Gaddafi awaits him, because there is limitation to human endurance

      • tyson

        BAKARE said Jonah should be given the Gaddafi treatment——where is he today-?———–Buhari has nothing to offer Nigeria–his ambition is to put the ijaw into prison then hang him the same way Ken Saro-Wiwa was hanged in his presence while he Buhari was helping Abacha to steal–did Buhari not come out to say Abacha did not steal a dime–that is the man some animals tell me wants to end corruption-with his forged Oluwole certificate—-In Nigeria if u are ijaw and u steal u are either killed or go to prison–If u are Fulani like Buhari u get decorated————and honored by the queen of England——animals

    • tyson

      LOOK AT U — YET U WANT A 73 YEARS OLD CERTIFICATE LESS SOLDIER TO TAKE OVER—FROM JONAH ABI- WHO IS ONLY 57—DOES IT MAKE SENSE TO YR HEAD?—–A MAN WHO LIED HIS WAY TO THE ARMY

      • Taiwo

        Point of correction. This is a new year. Duncee is now 75.

      • Trendy

        Since you have 57 yo old as yo president 6 yo ago..? is your life change in 4 yrs.. hv u improved from your stagnation 4yo ago? having access to internet n to comment doesnt make u a better person in wisdom. Ask student of history about Ronald Reagan and Churchill…Maybe u will learn some more. Age has nothing to do with achievement. I was one of those who campaign for jonah when his sickler boss was incalpacitated.. now we r asking him to go bcos he offer nothing in 6 yo… im not muslim or fulani but we r talking fact. Railway is one of d cheapest mean of transportation yet jonah turn it to most expensive form of transportation from Oshodi to Sango cost u 750 while BRT cost just 150 for same trip. certificate n age argument is a dead man perspective and level of myopic

  • Gaskiya

    This is the results of the actions of the service chiefs in the last 6 years. They will cause more hardships for Nigerians over the next 6 weeks. The only solution is to deal with them decisively. Period.

  • tyson

    MarchBuhari, a Boko Haram sympathiser and Supporter who warned our Military to STOP killing Boko Haram members and Now he want to Use the same Boko Haram to gain Power,
    #MarchBuhari, a man that was a former Military governor of North East, who did not Build even a Nursery School in that old state.
    God Has given you an opportunity to #MarchBuhari, one of those that are responsible for divide and RULE TACTICS in a once UNITED Country.
    #MarchBuhari, who advised Muslim to VOTE only Muslims candidate in the election, irrespective of their party affiliation.
    #MarchBuhari who said that Allah gave him a mandate to spread Sharia to every corner of Nigeria.

    Buhari supported Boko haram and want to benefit from the same Violence.
    Nigerians are Wiser. #MarchBuhari as We have seen how ‪#‎FailBuhari‬ has come to be in the past. A dreamer of wicked things. Buhari and his Campaign Sponsors means no good to Nigerians. match him out to WAEC-OFFICE IN ACCRA GHANA-

    • tyson

      “It Is A Disgrace That Neighbours Must Take On Boko Haram” –Muhammadu Buhari.

      **why is Buhari uncomfortable with the successes of our Troops?

      Maj Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2015 Presidential election is angry that neighbouring Chad and Cameroon are joining the battle front against Boko Haram and said it is a shame on Nigeria.

      Pa Buhari is a Boko Haram sympathizers attacked our Military further by saying that, “Nigeria’s poor performance is a disgrace”.
      “It’s a big disgrace for Nigeria.
      “It is now Cameroon and Chad fighting the insurgency more than Nigerian army. We will build the capacity and Nigeria should be able to secure its territorial integrity,” Buhari told Reuters.

      The Troops from neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon, who are part of the Multi-National military contingent that is helping in the fight against Nigeria.

      The Nigerian troops have been recording successes in the last 2 weeks as new war planes, attack helicopters and high calibre armoured Vehicles arrived the country.

      It is beyond understanding Buhari’s crediting our Military success to foreigners and his not supporting Nigeria and her military as at this time. The question is, why is Buhari uncomfortable with the successes of our Troops?

      • litnoel

        Remember he buruhari never thought it will turn out this way, even the Mighty USA are using coalition of armies to fight against Qaeda , Nigeria is not an exception

  • odogwu

    Do not worry, full scale lamentation is on the on #marredbuhari, you never start!

  • Shuaibu Bola Victor

    MARCH4GreaterElectoralJourney, MARCH4GoodluckEbeleJonathan, MARCH4GEJ.
    UP!!!! GEJ!! GEJ till 2019.

  • Associted Parasitic Congress

    [ BREAKING!!!!——-Perjury trial begins in ABUJA ]

    BOKOHARI : Hallo!…Hallo…Is that Buola! Boula! Is that you?
    TINUBUN… : My lord. I am the one. Is there any problem?
    BOKOHARI : Walahi Buola! Walahi, you failed me. You did not do that job properly
    TINUBUN… : My Lordship, I don’t understand. What exactly do you mean?
    BOKOHARI : That certipicate. That stubborn boy called Fani has discovered the loophole…
    TINUBUN. ..: Really? But I have not heard anything.
    BOKOHARI : Look my prend, it is all ober the internet. Kai, this is bery serious. Bery bery serious. I’m finished.
    TINUBUN… : But there was no loophole. I did a neat job . How did they find out?
    BOKOHARI : You did not super impose that sheet properly. The lines didn’t align. The Cambridge result was a mess.
    TINUBUN… : My lord. Isn’t there any thing we can do?
    BOKOHARI : Nothing. Walahi! There is nothing more. So I have to prepare for prison. Kai!
    TINUBUN… : My lord. I am very sorry. I and my team tried our best on that certificate. We really tried.
    BOKOHARI : Buola, you are sending me to jail by your mistake. This is very bad. Gaskia, this is bad.
    TINUBUN… : My lord. I am sorry once more, but I will be with you in spirit. You can write another WAEC in jail.
    BOKOHARI : For what purpose?
    TINUBUN… : My lord. For the next election. Since you will still be below the age limit.
    BOKOHARI : Buola, pls inform all my grand children & great grand children to come. I want 2c them b4 I go into jail.

    • IKe

      Lol

  • Zirem

    We will wait. Come rain, come sunshine and still vote change. #IHaveDecided

  • Etomi

    Those who say they’re voting for CHANGE are only voting for empty sloganeering….
    The current 1999 Constitution can never allow for any positive change to take place in Nigeria…
    NEVER!!!!
    Nigeria has been existing as an independent nation since 1960 with a prime minister, presidents, heads of state coming and going yet Nigeria remains Peter Pan—ZERO PROGRESS!!!!
    Suddenly, it is ILLITERATE BUHARI that would effect the change which past Nigerian leaders could not bring about in 55 years…
    You are being manipulated like deft advertisers do; but obviously you don’t know it….
    “CHANGE” is a powerful campaign slogan…
    Read Robert Greens’ “48 Laws of Power,” and understand how it works like a narcotic or powerful campaign weapon…
    At best the CHANGE sloganeering of APC would only make you vote for their presidential candidate, ILLITERATE BUHARI…
    In the final analysis, however, it would mean and count for nothing if or when he gets into office, as it is CEREBRAL leadership, not campaign slogan that would be put to task when the difficult issues of governance stares him in the face…
    I believe radically that Nigeria is safer with GEJ than with ILLITERATE BUHARI!!!!!!!

  • davids

    An ‘illiterate’ became a general, performed credibly in an American war college, ruled the country as an incorruptible leader, dealt with insurgency twice, managed PTF well and refused to give up on Nigeria getting right. This is the kind of ‘illiterate’ I will vote for. Not for those who show big certificates without competency and integrity.

  • Victor Tondibi

    Was Buhari’s call for dogs and baboons to be soaked in blood a “fraudulent attempt to subvert Nigeria’s democratic process”?

  • Ezekiel Akpablo

    While the tension of the electoral campaign will go on for a little longer, I believe postponing the elections is a way to not only further the democratic process by allowing more Nigerians to vote, by also making sure that they are run without any violence this time. Surprisingly, both elements are looked by Buhari as if they were dangerous for the elections.

  • Emmy Elvin

    MARCH4GreaterElectoralJourney, MARCH4GoodluckEbeleJonathan, MARCH4GEJ.
    UP!!!! GEJ!! GEJ till 2019.

  • John Daniel

    I believe postponing the elections is a way to notinsugenc only further the democratic process by allowing more Nigerians to vote, by also making sure that they are run without any violence this time. Surprisingly, both elements are looked by Buhari as if they were dangerous for the elections. Poseponement of election have diversated the plans of the insugencies…. #GEJ4Naija….

  • John Daniel

    I believe postponing the elections is a way to notinsugenc only further the democratic process by allowing more Nigerians to vote, by also making sure that they are run without any violence this time. Surprisingly, both elements are looked by Buhari as if they were dangerous for the elections. Poseponement of election have diversated the plans of the insugencies…. #GEJ4Naija….

  • princegab

    What sin did you commit?