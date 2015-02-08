Buhari laments poll shift, appeals for calm

Related News

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Muhammadu Buhari, has called on all Nigerians to remain calm following Saturday’s postponement of the general elections from February 14 and 28 to March 28 and April 11.

Mr. Buhari addressed a world press conference at his campaign office in Abuja where he said he shares the pain and frustration Nigerians felt over the shift.

He said although he considers the shift of the election as a fraudulent attempt to subvert Nigeria’s democratic process, Nigerians should not be tempted into taking any action that will further endanger the country.

He however maintained that the new dates fixed by the electoral commission, INEC, must be sacrosanct.

“Before us, there is Nigeria, and long after we are gone there will be Nigeria,” Mr. Buhari said.

