What Buhari discussed with visiting Ugandan President Museveni

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, on Friday discussed the possibility of a road network to link the two countries.

This was revealed by Mr. Museveni on Friday while addressing State House correspondents after holding a closed door meeting with Mr. Buhari at the presidential villa.

The Ugandan president was received by Mr. Buhari at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa at 2:23 p.m.

“I am looking forward to the development of transport infrastructure that would easily link my country and Nigeria,” Mr. Museveni said.

He also said he would float a National airline and build a rail line to facilitate movement of persons and goods from his country to Nigeria.

Mr. Museveni said so far Uganda and Nigeria have enjoyed mutual benefits especially in the area of security.

He said, “Uganda has from time to time sent military personnel to train in Nigeria’s Defence institutions”.

The Ugandan president who is in Abuja to share experiences with authorities of the National Defence College said he was happy with the hospitality accorded him by Mr. Buhari.

Meanwhile, wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, also separately played host to the First Lady of Uganda, Janet Museveni, at the Aso Rock Villa Abuja.