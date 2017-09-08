Lagos police chief orders arrest of three officers, warns against indiscriminate detention

Related News

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, on Friday ordered the ‘X’ Squad of the command to arrest three police officers who were reportedly caught extorting motorists along Surulere area of the state.

The command Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES said the police boss also ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration of the command to issue a query to the divisional police officer in-charge of the affected area.

According to the statement, the commissioner equally said a report on the conduct of the senior officer sent to higher authorities for poorly supervising his men.

He also ordered that, henceforth, only heads of departments, area commanders and divisional police officers, who are directly in charge of their departments or stations are allowed to sign a detention order in the command.

The statement said the command would no longer tolerate unnecessary detention of citizens.

“It has become very vital for all officers and men in Lagos state police command to adhere these instructions and on no account will the fundamental rights of the citizens of Lagos be trampled upon under my watch,” the statement quoted Mr. Imohimi as saying.