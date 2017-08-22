Related News

EDITOR’S NOTE: PREMIUM TIMES has confirmed that the statement on the supposed ban of the songs credited to the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, did not emanate from the regulator. Therefore, there was no ban. We apologise for any inconvenience caused the NBC and the musicians mentioned in the initial report. As a medium principally based on truth and accuracy, this medium pledges to do a lot more to forestall any such occurence in future.