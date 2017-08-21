China expresses ‘strong dissatisfaction’ with U.S. intellectual property probe

Related News

China on Monday expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with the U.S. launch of an investigation into China’s alleged theft of U.S. intellectual property.

China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement that it would take appropriate measures to defend the country’s lawful interests, and that Washington should respect the facts and act prudently.

The U.S. Trade Representative formally announced the investigation on Friday, a widely expected move following a call from President Donald Trump on August 14 to determine whether a probe was needed.

NAN reports that Mr. Trump broke from his 17-day vacation in New Jersey to sign the memo in the White House at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

The investigation is likely to cast a shadow over relations with China, the largest U.S. trading partner, just as Trump is asking Beijing to step up pressure against Pyongyang.

U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, will have a year to look into whether to launch a formal investigation of China’s trade policies on intellectual property, which the White House and U.S. industry lobby groups say are harming U.S. businesses and jobs.

Trump called the inquiry “a very big move.”

Trump administration officials have estimated that theft of intellectual property by China could be as high as $600 billion.

(Reuters/NAN)