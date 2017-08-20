Afrobasket 2017: Nigeria defeat DR Congo, face Egypt today

Related News

The good run of the Nigeria Women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, at the ongoing 2017 FIBA Women Afrobasket tournament continued on Saturday.

The team battled to an impressive 84-47 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo to secure their second win in as many games.

D’Tigress Coach, Sam Vincent, again put faith in Ogoke Sarah, Elonu Adaora, Madu Ndidi, Akhator Evelyn and Kalu Ezinne who started against Mozambique in their first game on Friday at the Palais Des Sports arena in Bamako.

However, Nigeria got her win through the unusual suspects with Elitzur Holon of Israel star, Nyingifa Atonye Jennifer, registering 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists to lead the overall statistics table.

Upe Atosu scored 12points and provided 2 assists for the team while her Elephants Girls of Lagos counterpart, Nkechi Akashili, added 11points, 1 assist and 3 steals as she continued to push for a regular playing time in the team.

Adaora Elonu who led the team’s scoring chart in their last game against Mozambique caught 5 rebounds, provided 4 assists and scored 9 points.

D’Tigress for the second time in as many games dominated proceedings and led their opponents all through the game to eventually emerge comfortable winners.

Speaking at the end of the game, D’Tigress point guard, Kalu Ezinne, described the game as tough and an eye opener despite their display in the fourth quarter that gave them the comfortable lead.

She said: “We just didn’t put a little bit of body on everybody. We really need to focus on boxing out because we are going to play bigger teams. So, I think as a team, we need to focus on boxing out and not allow our opposition to get the second chance shots.”

While admitting the need to be more decisive against their opponents, Kalu is not worried about their chances against bigger teams.

“It doesn’t make me worry, it just shows that we definitely need to buckle down on it. We just have to take it one game at a time. We need to focus on shooting, tossing out, boxing out and focus on the second chance shots so that when we play big team we don’t have to worry about these things,” Kalu concluded.

The team’s next game will be against Egypt by 9:00 a.m. (local time) on Sunday.