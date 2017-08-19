Buhari returns to Abuja after 103 days in London – LIVE UPDATES

Related News

President Muhamadu Buhari is expected back in Abuja in the coming hours after spending some 103 days in London where he received medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Mr. Buhari’s prolonged absence sparked protests, the latest led by the group, Resume or Resign.

During his stay in the United Kingdom, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo acted as president.

Mr. Buhari is travelling via Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, and is billed to arrive at 5p.m.

Already, there is jubilation along the Umaru Musa Yar’adua express way, also known as Airport Road, Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES’ Evelyn Okakwu is at the Abuja airport. She, alongisde, other reporters, will bring you live updates on Mr. Buhari’s return.

Also at the presidential wing of the airport, different groups are singing in various languages, awaiting Mr. Buhari’s arrival.

There is high presence of security operatives. Only accredited journalists are allowed access into the presidential wing of the airport.

The presidency has tweeted this photos of the presidential motorcade, including mostly Mercedes Benz S-Class vehicles. The photos are captioned “Awaiting the president”.

Groups jostling for attention near the Abuja airport where they await Mr. Buhari’s arrival.

Pro-Buhari supporters celebrating as they await the his return

The president is expected to inspect a guard of honour at the presidential wing of the airport.