Buhari returns to Abuja after 103 days in London – LIVE UPDATES

President Muhamadu Buhari is expected back in Abuja in the coming hours after spending some 103 days in London where he received medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Mr. Buhari’s prolonged absence sparked protests, the latest led by the group, Resume or Resign.

During his stay in the United Kingdom, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo acted as president.

Mr. Buhari is travelling via Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, and is billed to arrive at 5p.m.

Already, there is jubilation along the Umaru Musa Yar’adua express way, also known as Airport Road, Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES’ Evelyn Okakwu is at the Abuja airport. She, alongisde, other reporters, will bring you live updates on Mr. Buhari’s return.

Stay plugged in.

There is jubilation at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Expressway, also known as Airport Road, Abuja.

Also at the presidential wing of the airport, different groups are singing in various languages, awaiting Mr. Buhari’s arrival.

There is high presence of security operatives. Only accredited journalists are allowed access into the presidential wing of the airport.

The presidency has tweeted this photos of the presidential motorcade, including mostly Mercedes Benz S-Class vehicles. The photos are captioned “Awaiting the president”.

Groups jostling for attention near the Abuja airport where they await Mr. Buhari’s arrival.

Pro-Buhari supporters celebrating as they await the his return
Pro-Buhari supporters celebrating as they await the his return

The president is expected to inspect a guard of honour at the presidential wing of the airport.

  • Frank Bassey

    Yeah! He must resume or resign.

    • 0tile

      Thanks to Awon #ResumeorResign protesters, they did a fantastic job of mitigating this shameful international embarrassment.

  • galaxy

    areafada and nigerians won

    • Coalition for Good Governance

      @disqus_zKgGD7h0rE:disqus

      Why Buhari fled London in a hurry

      We thank
      the Nigerians in London for legally obtaining protest rights to barricade
      President Buhari’s London residence for round the clock RESUME OR RESIGN protest
      including; candle-lit marches around Buhari’s London residence. Within 24 hours of
      their obtaining protest march permit in London President Buhari had no option but
      to flee to Nigeria if he is to avoid international disgrace for sitting tight in London
      for over 100 days and expecting to be taken seriously as a President of Nigeria.
      Kudos also go to the British Home Affairs Secretary for facilitating the permit to
      smoke out a seemingly laggard Muhamadu Buhari from his hiding place in London.