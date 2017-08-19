Presidential villa agog as Buhari returns to Abuja

Related News

The presidential villa Abuja is agog with activities as staff and security personnel are making last minute preparations to receive President Muhammadu Buhari who is expected back to the country Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr. Buhari, who has been receiving medical treatment in the United Kingdom for the past 100 days, is expected to arrive the Nnandi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at 3.00 p.m.

NAN reports that other itinerary members of staff in the presidency are also on standby, while security vehicles and personnel attached to the president’s convoy had since left for the airport to receive the president.

NAN also observed that members of the presidential guards brigade were seen moving toward the airport after conducting rehearsal at the arcade in Abuja.

Mr. Buhari, whose absence sparked protests both in Nigeria and London, with some asking for his resumption or resignation, is expected to make a national broadcast to Nigerians on Monday at 7a.m.

He left Nigeria on May 7, for another round of his medical treatment in London.

While in London, Mr. Buhari received a number of visitors, including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who first hinted Nigerians about the president’s recovery.

Other visitors are leaders of the All Progressives Congress, state governors, Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, also visited the president.

(NAN)