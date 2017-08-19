Buhari to return after 103 days of medical treatment in London, to broadcast to Nigerians

Buhari strikes a pose with Lai Mohammed, Garba Shehu, Abike Dabiri in new photo

President Muhammadu Buhari will return to Nigeria Saturday after receiving medical attention in London for 103 days, the presidency said this morning.

Mr. Buhari left the country on May 7 after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Mr. Buhari would speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m. on Monday, two days after his arrival.

Mr. Adesina quoted the President as “thanking all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.”

PREMIUM TIMES was first to report that Mr. Buhari’s health had improved, and that he was waiting for clearance from his doctors to return home.

In that May 25, 2017 report, a source who sees the president almost every hour was quoted as saying Mr. Buhari was “doing very good” but waiting on his doctors to declare him well enough to return to his post.

Because of the huge secrecy that has surrounded the President’s real medical condition, many Nigerians were skeptical about that report. But PREMIUM TIMES stood firmly by its story.

However, shortly afterwards the president began to receive delegations from Nigeria at the Abuja House in London, with photographs of the visits widely circulated by the presidency.

On July 11, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo travelled to the British capital to meet the President, returning to say his boss’ health had improved significantly.

On July 23, Mr. Buhari received Governors Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Oyegun. A photograph of the President and his guests at dinner during the visit was widely circulated.

Three days later, on July 26, Mr. Buhari met with seven Nigerian governors, led by Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara and comprising governors of Ebonyi, Kano, Benue, Akwa Ibom, and Oyo.

On August 12, the President received his presidential media team comprising Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture; Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity; Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity; Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media, and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.

The president was to receive Senate President Bukola Saraki and House Speaker Yakubu Dogara afterwards. He also hosted the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye.

Mr. Buhari left the country for London on May 7 to continue with his medical treatment.

He had returned to Nigeria on March 10 after spending 51 days in the British capital during which he attended to his health.

Upon his return, the president said he “couldn’t recall being so sick since he was a young man, including in the military with its ups and downs.”

He also said he could not recall ever having blood transfusion before.

The president also hinted that he would return to the UK for further treatment.

However, as soon as he returned to the UK in May, rumours began to spread that he had passed on, a speculation that was promptly debunked by the presidency.

  • Coalition for Good Governance

    DEAR EDITOR,

    We thank
    the Nigerians in London for legally obtaining protest rights to barricade
    President Buhari’s London residence for round the clock RESUME OR RESIGN protest
    including; candle-lit marches around Buhari’s London residence. Within 24 hours of
    their obtaining protest march permit in London President Buhari had no option but
    to flee to Nigeria if he is to avoid international disgrace for sitting tight in London
    for over 100 days and expecting to be taken seriously as a President of Nigeria.
    Kudos also go to the British Home Affairs Secretary for facilitating the permit to
    smoke out a seemingly laggard Muhamadu Buhari from his hiding place in London.

    • No Komment

      “God has answered the prayers of
      the weaker Animals. The Hyenas and the jackals will soon be sent out of the
      kingdom. We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals.
      Long live the weaker animals, Long live Nigeria ‘

      ……….First Lady Aisha Buhari

      (August 17th, 2017)

    • arrowhead

      @disqus_GUv13wqwEu:disqus

      WHY COME BACK HOME IF MUHAMADU BUHARI HAS NO HEALTHY MIND IN A HEALTHY BODY?

      THERE’s NO POINT IN this BRAVADO TO RUN HOME JUST TO GO AND SLEEP INSIDE THE VILLA.

      IF HE HAS NO IDEA WHAT TO DO WITH HIS MORIBUND CABINET OF MINISTERS, Buhari SHOULD GO!

    • Frank Bassey

      THANK YOU COALITION FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE. IT IS GOOD TO REVEAL THIS.

      • Ernest U. Ikoli

        @disqus_EkZWB7P0Qm:disqus

        The real question is this: “What is President Buhari rushing home to do that he could not do since
        May 29th, 2015? That is the question. Premium Times must allow us to raise the real issue after
        they have published this news. I did not say good news. I just said, news. Until somebody can
        tell me what Buhari is coming home to do I cannot say this is good news. In fact it could be
        bad news if he has nothing in his head. I hope you are getting me? We need answer first.

  • djay

    Devil advocates won’t like this. Lets wait to hear their next response since all their plans have failed.

    • Sai weytin?

      @disqus_GUv13wqwEu:disqus

      “Suddenly,
      Change is dead, 15 million votes gone down the drain, and it
      is all about praying abstract prayers for Buhari. About $30m spent on an
      ailment unknown to the people, a presidential jet grounded like forever
      accumulating fees in a foreign land, and unending weekly pilgrimage going back
      and forth on “ran ka de de” in London. All in an age when slavery has ended.
      Our season of pictures! Give them photos whenever they cry. The lowest form of
      knowledge in governance. A President on props, masqueraded in garments,
      packaged and presented in psychaedelic slides.

      • djay

        Poor education and improper info. I guess you were the one who personally signed and transfered the $30 million.

    • Frank Bassey

      THIS IS THE OUTCOME OF “RESUME OR RESIGN”. STOP DECEIVING YOURSELF.

      • djay

        Protest 1 day and by 20 people right.mitchew

        • Frank Bassey

          Nigerians in UK had obtained protest right to force PMB to return home. He has to flee. Shey be he said he will only return when his doctors permit. So, the doctors permitted within 24 hours?

          • djay

            Your argument is weak and lost. From what we see of him since the VP and others started visiting, is health has improved and besides if he was no improvement on his health no amount of protest will make him return. Buhari is a superstar now everyone including you are waiting to watch is arrival on tv. That’s what God does for his own. Good over evil.

  • AFRICANER

    Congratulations “RESUME OR RESIGN”!

    Una well done.
    Aluta continua, vitoria e certa!

    • Aaapeecee!!!

      @AFRICANER:disqus

      It is so sad. So sad for Muhamadu Buhari. He has become the butt of all jokes in Nigeria
      and become a figure of fun overseas – not to be taken seriously for his poor judgment,
      but laughed at over drinks and scorned all around like something bitterly distasteful.
      So sad for a man who was ushered in as the CHANGE (naive) Nigerians strove for,
      only for him to make Nigeria far worse and without getting any policy call right
      since May 29th, 2015. He fails across the board on everything. Even on the
      simplest issue of fighting corruption Muhamadu Buhari is totally clueless.
      Will Nigeria not be a better place if Buhari is repealed and replaced?

  • ACTION MAN

    May his healing be complete and permanent. Thank God that he survived this sickness and has returned home. May God take away from us. May God grant him strength and wisdom to lead Nigeria well and to do good to all men irrespective of tribe and religion.

    • Madame B. (Ph.D)

      Premium Times Editor,

      Premium Times should please demonstrate uncommon humanity and leave out professional correctness
      for once on the Muhamadu Buhari saga because it distresses me, as a bleeding heart, to see the photos
      of Muhamadu Buhari rehearsing and trying so hard to prove he can at least walk for a metre without props
      or crutches, whilst using clapping aides as background to show a marvelous feat. It’s very distressing to me.

      I therefore write this letter to Premium Times to stop publishing photo of Muhamadu Buhari’s walking practice.
      The pathos of it all is disturbing to my sense of humanity regardless that Buhari is an incompetent president.
      I can’t now foresee Buhari prising open the audit on Central Bank of Nigeria to recover the ₦1.3 trillion stolen.
      This walk-practising Buhari does not seem to be in any shape or form to dissolve his cabinet for a fresh start.