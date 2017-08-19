Buhari returns to Nigeria today

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today after receiving medical attention in London, the presidency has said.



The president is set to return after over 100 days in London for medical treatment.



He left the country on May 7 after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.



Mr. Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m. on Monday, Femi Adesina, his spokesperson told PREMIUM TIMES.



“He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.”