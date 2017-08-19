Buhari returns to Nigeria today

FILE PHOTO: President Buhari arriving from London in March
FILE PHOTO: President Buhari arriving from London in March

President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today after receiving medical attention in London, the presidency has said.
 
The president is set to return after over 100 days in London for medical treatment.
 
He left the country on May 7 after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.
 
Mr. Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m. on Monday, Femi Adesina, his spokesperson told PREMIUM TIMES.
 
“He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.”

  • Anonymous

    Alhamdulilahi,

  • Liberty

    Alhamdul lilaah!

    Pls, let the jackals and the baboons take the exit!

  • Abu Bilaal Abdulrazaq bn Bello

    Alhamdulillahi hamdan katheeran tayyiban mubaarakan feehi!

  • Abdullah Musa

    We thank Allah for His mercies.

  • Cub

    Sai na geni.

  • No Komment

    @abdullahmusa:disqus

    “God has answered the prayers of
    the weaker Animals. The Hyenas and the jackals will soon be sent out of the
    kingdom. We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals.
    Long live the weaker animals, Long live Nigeria ‘

    ……….First Lady Aisha Buhari

    (August 17th, 2017)

  • sheyman

    God is far beyond man, where are those that said he will never return?

  • Idris Kucheri

    We thank Almighty God for his mercies to Nigeria. We pray that God will give our leader PMB continued sound health and wisdom to lead nigeria aright.

  • AFRICANER

    Hopefully, Buhari will value every Nigerian’s health and life, as much as he values his.

    After this ordeal, he should make sure every Nigerian gets access to the same quality of care he received; Every Nigerian regardless of tribe, should not be killed by his soldiers, regardless of their religion; everyone accused of a crime, should have their rights respected; all court orders should be obeyed; anybody held incommunicado, such as El Zakzaky should have their “habeas corpus” restored.

    Buhari should use any second chances to repent, and be a true statesman; abandon wickedness, tribalism, sectionalism, partisanship, and games!

    This is his third chance to do good. What does it benefit a man if he inherits this world alone?

    • Hamisu Abdullahi Dauran

      You may be among the unwanted elements .your comments indicated who you are. Soldiers don’t kill anyone who innocent they only kill killers who colonized an area. …in their country and what have you.

      • AFRICANER

        We are all equal in God’s eyes. There’s no life more precious than other.

        Soldiers are supposed to fight foreign wars, not religious or ethnic stuff.

    • Dan_Arewa

      So you have some advise to give today.
      May be You have repented.

  • Höly Wähala

    Thank God… and Glory to God he did not die in London as prayed for by evil-wishers. Hopefully, Fayose and FFK will be at the airport to welcome President Buhari back to Nigeria with a basket full of apologies. Likewise, SaharaReporters and PT who were at the fore of propagating Fake News about the state of Buhari’s health. Finally, clowns like Charly Girl and Prince Adeyanju should not think their market-place protest is what forced Buhari back, the signs of his imminent return were there all along, let’s just hope Nigeria returns to normal albeit, the plethora of bad news waiting for Mr. President to solve… NIA, Magu, Kanu, SFG, and the perennial problem of Boko Haram. Buhari still needs our prayers.

    • AFRICANER

      Hold your horses until the man speaks to Nigerians first.

      • Höly Wähala

        …and then what? You are a retard, hold your cats as I am glad to hear he is returning to work, speaking to Nigerians means nada to me and millions like me. Evil-wisher… Depart from me!

        • AFRICANER

          I wish him what he wishes for everybody.

          • Höly Wähala

            Ingored… no time for childish banter, get lost!

          • AFRICANER

            ingored? You’re nervous when you insult me.

  • Dan_Arewa

    Thanks be to GOD (Allah) almighty.
    I wish my president safe trip back to NIGERIA.
    May your health improve more than before 2015. Ameen

  • aboki

    “DEATH is a NECESSARY END it would come when it’s supposed to come.”
    Its only God that gives or takes life!
    Those animals who claimed to be above GOD should repent and seek GOD forgiveness.
    Their wishes and that of their PAY MASTERS have failed and SHAMED by the ALL MIGHTY GOD.
    I remember these animals even hired a fake British MP in trying to rationalise and perfect their agenda of bringing Nigeria down .
    The recent hiring of IGBO CHARLEY BOY that failed on a start as NIGERIANS remained resolute.
    “To God be the glory”
    SHAME ON YOU ANIMALS
    Nigeria is bigger than any individuals no matter his or her status.
    Nigeria we hail thee!