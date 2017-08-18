Nigerian Customs intercepts exotic cars, other contrabands in Owerri

Exotic cars impounded by Nigeria Customs
Exotic cars impounded by Nigeria Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service has announced the seizure of some exotic cars smuggled into the country recently.

The Customs, which posted photos of the cars on its Facebook page on Friday, said the cars were intercepted by the Federal Operations Units, Zone ‘C’ Owerri.

It said other contrabands such as soaps, bales of used clothes and bags of rice concealed in a container laden with car parts, a bus and trucks were also intercepted.

The Customs said the seizure shows that its anti-smuggling effort was yielding results.

The service, however, did not give the exact numbers of the cars it seized and their market value.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.