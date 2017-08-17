South Africa’s ruling ANC suspends parliamentarian who asked Zuma to step down

Related News

South Africa’s ruling party, African National Congress, ANC, on Thursday said it had suspended one of its parliamentarians, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration, Makhosi Khoza, for indiscipline.

This was announced by the Office of the ANC Chief Whip in a statement on Thursday.

Makhosi, an ANC member of parliament, publicly attacked President Jacob Zuma and called on him to step down.

She said she supported the vote of no confidence against Jacob Zuma, a stance seen as against the party’s constitution and the party caucus.

“The irretrievable breakdown of relations arises from her public utterances preceding the motion of no confidence vote in President Jacob Zuma.

“In addition, her continued public attacks on ANC leadership and members of her ANC caucus who voted against the motion on August 8, 2017.

“She remains an ANC Member of Parliament pending the outcomes of disciplinary action taken against her by the organisation,” the statement said.

It said that the erosion of trust in her as a chairperson had also led to acrimonious verbal exchanges between her and members of the study group in meetings and on social media.

ANC members of parliament had on Tuesday boycotted a meeting of the Public Service and Administration Committee chaired by Khoza.

The party is in the process of disciplining those who boycotted.

The ANC is also in the process of disciplining those who supported the failed vote-of-no confidence on Zuma.

(Xinhua/NAN)