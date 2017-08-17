NANS elects ‘Zone A’ officers

President of NANS, Chinonso Obasi. [Photo credit: International Centre for Investigative Reporting]
President of NANS, Chinonso Obasi. [Photo credit: International Centre for Investigative Reporting]

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS ‘Zone A’ has at a convention held in Minna, Niger State, elected 10 officers into various offices.

According to a statement jointly signed by the convention committee chairman and four others, the election had about 70 delegates who are presidents of the student unions in their various institutions that cover 10 states of Zone A.

Some of the elected officers include Usman Ayuba from Jigawa (coordinator), Sadiq Yarima (Deputy Coordinator), Shamsudeen Ibrahim (Secretary General) and Abdulhamid Babsalam (Asst Secretary General.

Others are Mukhtar Muhammad, Aminu Sani, Muhammed Shehu, Usman Babbir, Abdulaziz Bello and Muhammed Hina who are to serve as PRO, Treasurer, Financial Secretary, Director of Contact & Mobilization, Director of Special Duties and Director of Sports respectively.

The students’ body also appealed to the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU to return to the negotiating table in order to resolve all lingering issues.

They also called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the education sector in order to address the decay in infrastructure and increase funding for the sector.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.