NANS elects ‘Zone A’ officers

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS ‘Zone A’ has at a convention held in Minna, Niger State, elected 10 officers into various offices.

According to a statement jointly signed by the convention committee chairman and four others, the election had about 70 delegates who are presidents of the student unions in their various institutions that cover 10 states of Zone A.

Some of the elected officers include Usman Ayuba from Jigawa (coordinator), Sadiq Yarima (Deputy Coordinator), Shamsudeen Ibrahim (Secretary General) and Abdulhamid Babsalam (Asst Secretary General.

Others are Mukhtar Muhammad, Aminu Sani, Muhammed Shehu, Usman Babbir, Abdulaziz Bello and Muhammed Hina who are to serve as PRO, Treasurer, Financial Secretary, Director of Contact & Mobilization, Director of Special Duties and Director of Sports respectively.

The students’ body also appealed to the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU to return to the negotiating table in order to resolve all lingering issues.

They also called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the education sector in order to address the decay in infrastructure and increase funding for the sector.