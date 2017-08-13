ElClassico: Ronaldo sees red as Real Madrid defeat Barcelona

Related News

It was Real Madrid’s night on Sunday as they defeated arch rivals Barcelona 3-1 away from home.

The host conceded an own-goal from Gerard Pique early it the second half before Lionel Messi equalised from the spot after Luis Suarez was controversially fouled.

Cristiano Ronaldo came in as a substitute in the second half, scored for Madrid, then got sent off after a second yellow card for allegedly diving.

Despite being one-man down, the visitors scored a third goal through Marco Asensio to take a 3-1 lead in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

The second leg comes up on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.