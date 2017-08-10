Reopening LAUTECH requires prayers— ASUU

Related News

Teachers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, say prayers are required to reopen the university and have called on the students for prayers to make it happen.

The teachers stated this on Thursday in a statement by the chairman of the university’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Biodun Olaniran.

According to Mr. Olaniran, in spite of the re-constitution of the governing council of the university, the prospects of its resumption remain bleak.

“Really, I must say that hopes of resumption are bleak. The governing council has been trying its best but we have not received salaries because there is yet no funding. Only God can touch the heart of the owners,” he said.

He urged the students to be prayerful, because “prayers are needed at this critical point.”

“We need students to keep praying because we need prayers at this critical point. We really do. The fate of the students hangs on this.”

Meanwhile, the university’s vice-chancellor, Adeniyi Gbadegesin, has said only the governing council can order reopening of the university.

“We are employees of the council, only the council can order reopening of the university and I know they are working round the clock to ensure this very soon,” he said on Thursday.

LAUTECH has been shut down since last year over issues of funding resulting in non-payment of workers’ salaries and lack of money to run the operations of the university.‎