Nigeria Premier League: Enyimba hold MFM, Plateau United draw in Kano

The top two teams on the Nigeria Professional Football log, Plateau United and MFM FC, ended their respective games in draws on Sunday.

MFM FC blew away the chance to catch up with Plateau United as they could only register a barren draw in their home clash against Enyimba FC at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

This is the fifth game between MFM FC and Enyimba that would end in a stalemate.

On their part, Plateau United did themselves a lot of good as they forced a 1-1 draw in Kano against Pillars.

There was goals rain in Makurdi where Abia Warriors beat their hosts, Lobi Stars, 2-4.

In the relegation fight between ABS FC and Remo Stars, the Saraki boys did themselves a lot of good; beating the Sky Blues 2-0 in Ilorin.

There were also home wins for the trio of Sunshine Stars, Niger Tornadoes and Shooting Stars who beat Akwa United, El-Kanemi Warriors and Gombe United respectively.

Wikki Tourist could not make their home advantage count as they were held 1-1 by Enugu Rangers.

Matchday 33 results

Wikki 1-1 Rangers

ABS 2-0 Remo Stars

Kano Pillars 1-1 Plateau Utd

3SC 2-1 Gombe Utd

Lobi 2-4 Abia Warriors

FCIU 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

Tornadoes 1-0 El-Kanemi

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Akwa Utd

MFM 0-0 Enyimba

