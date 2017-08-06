UPDATED: Gunman storms Nigerian church, kills eight, injures others – Police

At least eight people were killed at least one armed man on Sunday stormed the St. Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, the police have said.

Witnesses initially said the attack was carried out by gunmen, but the police have now clarified it may have been carried out by a lone gunman.

A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday that the gunmen went into the church during the 5:45 a.m. mass and identified a particular man and shot him.

He said they later went on rampage and shot at the remaining over 100 worshippers.

Several people were killed in the church while other critically injured worshippers died on the way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

Speaking on the attack, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Garba Umar, said the remains of the dead had been deposited at theNnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi.

Mr. Umar also said that the injured were taken to the hospital.

He said that preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the attack was carried out by a native of the area.

“From our findings, it is very clear that the person who carried the attack must be an indigene of the area.

“We gathered that worshippers for 6 o’clock Sunday mass at St. Philip Ozobulu were in the service when a gunman dressed in black attire covering his face with a cap entered the church and moved straight to a particular direction and opened fire.

“The man after shooting at his targeted victims still went on a shooting spree, killing and wounding other worshippers,’’ he said.

The commissioner said information available to police showed that the attacker was speaking undiluted Igbo Language at the time he was firing at worshippers.

Mr. Umar said though no arrest had been made but that the police already learnt that the attack followed a quarrel between two natives of Ozubulu residing overseas.

Describing the act as sacrilegious, he said it was wrong for the perpetrators of the act to extend their quarrel into the church.

He added: “such conduct shows the people behind the act do not fear God.’’

He said the police had launched a manhunt on those behind the act and gave an assurance that everybody behind the act would be brought to justice.

Mr. Umar described any insinuation that the attack was carried out by Boko Haram elements as false and urged the people to go about their normal businesses.

He said the police were on top of the situation.

(NAN)

  • It is only in Nigeria that a gunman will go on shooting spree, have a field day and the security agency ‘make up’ the identity of such a murderer without apprehending him/her dead or alive.

    • princegab

      No only in Nigeria, i beg to disagree with you.

      • Wale Adegoke

        Engr Chris Okey Enemuo, Labour Party Gubernatorial Aspirant Anambra State was kidnapped yesterday in the evening at Udi on his way from Awka to Enugu.

    • Sam

      Go to USA and ask

  • maimalari

    May the souls of the faithful departed, rest in Peace

  • aboki

    Very sad indeed!
    Nigeria must unite against shedding innocent blood.
    Terrorism and killing of this type has no geography .
    May their souls REST IN PERFECT PEACE.

  • Emmekus

    Not gunman please. This is Boko Haram attack. The attacker spoke in Igbo and so what? Don’t Igbo people in North speak Hausa? Wouldn’t Hausa children born in Igbo land and now adult Boko haram members speak fluent and “UNDILUTED” Igbo language? Does this Commissioner Umar or whatever think he is speaking to brainless and certificateless people?

  • Cindy_T

    Obviously this is a Boko haram and terrorist attack

  • Castro

    This is the time to checkmate boko haram infiltration into Southern Nigeria. This excuse by Nigeria police does not hold water if you go by their past antics. Does any one remember how the same police were making excuses for boko haram when Igbo luxurious passenger buses were bombed in Kano and Kaduna. Police blamed them on exploding welding gas tanks and car batteries which turned out later to be wrong. These are perilous times in Nigeria and every Igbo man/woman should be armed at all times. We should all learn from Israel because we live in a dangerous country.

    • igbo-biafra cowards all month and no action, you will never take responsibility for yourselves.

  • John Dre

    this is boko haram attack not south African guy make no mistaken about this

  • Bejim

    Too much information from the police in too short a time, even without any suspect named or in custody. It appears the police hypothesis was ready even before the attack took place. Poor Nigeria!

  • Oluwole

    (1)….”He said that preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the attack was carried out by a native of the area.

    (2)….“From our findings, it is very clear that the person who carried the attack must be an indigene of the area.

    (3)….“We gathered that worshippers for 6 o’clock Sunday mass at St. Philip Ozobulu were in the service when a gunman dressed in black attire covering his face with a cap entered the church and moved straight to a particular direction and opened fire….“The man after shooting at his targeted victims still went on a shooting spree, killing and wounding other worshippers,’’ he said.

    (4)…The commissioner said information available to police showed that the attacker was speaking undiluted Igbo Language at the time he was firing at worshippers.

    CONCLUSION
    Statements (1) – (3) represent the MO of Boko Haram and Islamists from Northern Nigeria and Bokohari’s Fulani Herdsmen. Statement (4) is perhaps an afterthought and a desperate attempt by the Commissioner to divert people’s attention from knowing the truth. How can you infer that because the attacker is ALLEGED to have spoken in Igbo dialect then he MUST be Igbo. This is gross mumudity that any intending student of investigative policing should know. Mr Umar is therefore and obstruction to justice in this case and should be redeployed immediately. An Igbo man should immediately be sent to head the investigations otherwise the truth will never be known. If Abiola, Bola Ige etc can be killed and the matter covered up why not innocent parishioners?

  • Dx

    15 dead not 8. Premium Times should for once be honest about statistics. Be unbiased!
    Even the caption of the story is weird. Is it “…gunman storms Nigerian Church…” OR “….gunman storms Biafran Church”?

  • Alex

    “On top of of the situation”that’s means case close.

  • Imam OLODO

    Commisioner Umar says “The attack followed a quarrel between two natives of Ozubulu residing overseas.”


    So when two natives quarrel abroad, a gunman with blag flag of Boko haram and ISIS goes to Biafra Republic Church and opens fire on worshipers and not the country home of any of the two people who quarreled. Haba! Imam OLODO’s people are working wonders. The other day they said my oil in Warri and gas in Bonny belong to the North. And Nigerians condone these senseless utterances. Umar should be arrested without delay. He is a suspect in this attack.

  • Riot50000

    Blame the governor. Boko haram has made it to town.

  • Frank Bassey

    …and ex-Pastor or if you like, Fake Pastor Osininbinde will not address the nation of Nigeria on this brutal, deliberate and provocative attack on Biafra Zionist Republic. Only if Biafra were a country this would never have happened at all. In the 3,527 years of Igbo history there has never been any Igbo attack another Igbo in a place of worship…not even at a local juju shrine. The Igbo culture forbids such. Without doubt, the killings have begun. Who knows whether Niger Delta will be the next target and they will tell us two men quarreled over Palm wine the previous day.

    • Soon we will find out how great this fake landlocked would be.
      Osinbajo has nothing to address the nation about, kanu is your default master.

  • Abdussalami Yaro

    No, this is IBO-HARAM attack.