Fayose lambasts Buhari, Saraki, other top officials educating kids abroad

Bukola Saraki, Toyin Saraki and Seni Saraki at London School of Economics [Photo: Wapextra]
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Friday condemned Nigerian public officials who send their children to schools abroad, saying it is wrong for government functionaries to educate their children outside Nigeria.

The governor’s comment appears to have been directed at President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki and other top Nigerian officials, including fellow state governors, whose children recently graduated from or are in universities abroad.

Mr. Fayose urged the affected officials to emulate him, saying all his children are products of Nigerian universities,

Mr. Fayose, who was at Covenant University, Ota, in Ogun State, to witness the graduation ceremony of one of his sons, Ayorogbayimika Fayose, told journalists that there was no reason children of public office holders should study in universities outside Nigeria, except in cases where courses they are interested in are not offered in Nigerian
universities.

The governor’s Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted Mr. Fayose as saying, “We talk and do. Whatever we say is what we practice. Apart from the fact that none of my children attended schools abroad, I have never travelled out of the country for Medicare.

“Even though the views of people like us might not be popular among the powers that be because we say the truth and act the truth, we won’t stop telling them what they do not like to hear and one of such is that the only way to improve the standard of education in the country is for children of holders of public office to experience what children of ordinary Nigerians are experiencing in schools in the country.

“During my first tenure as governor, I took my son from a private school and enrolled him in SUBEB Model Primary School in Ado Ekiti.

“Today again, I am here to witness the graduation of my son and I make bold to say here that none of my children attended tertiary institution outside Nigeria.

“That should be the spirit not a situation where someone is the minister of education in Nigeria and his children are schooling abroad. And by enforcing this too, we will be saving Nigeria a lot of foreign exchange being wasted on medical and academic tourism.”

While condemning what he described as the hypocrisy of some Nigerian leaders, especially those in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Fayose said; “Even children of President Muhammadu Buhari that they told us lived a modest life attended universities abroad.

Shouldn’t President Buhari have lived by example by enrolling his children in universities in Nigeria?”

While reiterating his commitment to the uplift of education in Ekiti State, Governor Fayose added, “We are after quality education and we want to maintain our position as leaders in the education sector. We are first in NECO examinations and we are among the best in WAEC and the only industry in Ekiti State is education and we can’t afford to let it depreciate.”

The governor also called on parents, corporate bodies and others to support the government in the task of improving the standard of education in the state.

  • Fairgame

    Governor Ayo Fayose you have said it all. Keep speaking because even those who hate and abuse you cannot deny the accuracy of what you have said. Only hypocrites will defend the likes of Buhari and his co travelers. God hates hypocrites.

    • Babso

      The statement will have been apt if he enrolled his children into Federal or state university that is within the reach of the masses.

      • Ononuju9

        The fact remains that his children schooled and mind you,he is not a peasant like your parents.

    • Aby Love

      Why didn’t the governor of ekiti son go to the one that his is the visitor? Y covenant where they pay millions per session.Covenant and Abuad are more expensive than some foreign schools of better quality.

  • Ibukun Bandele

    DEAR GOVERNATOR FAYOSE, HOW MUCH IS THE TUITION AT COVENANT UNIVERSITY? CAN THE AVERAGE NIGERIAN AFFORD IT?

    • Ononuju9

      Is the amount paid the issue here?

  • FreeNigeria

    Why didn’t your son attend university in Ekiti? I’m sure you have one.

  • kaycee69

    For once , I found Fayose comment sensible and I hope all other political elites will take a cue.
    However, what is Fayose son that was educated Nigeria doing with a fanthom business he is running in Dubai. Can the young man do same in Nigeria to help himself and his unemployed contemporaries economically.
    Until we have it enshrined in our constitution that all our public office holders must live and operate in the country just like ordinary Nigerians, we will continue to have a dyfuntional society where there are two sets of rules and standards for the poor and the rich.

    • Ononuju9

      He is always right,people like you are enslaved by envy and hatred

      • kaycee69

        You better stop your trash, if you cannot engage in a civil conversation without talking like someone whose thinking faculty needs some re-wiring.
        What is so envious about Fayose’s life that is worthy of emulation. A rogue politician that got into power deceitfully, the one that dramatise & politicise people’s lives for his cheap political propaganda by denying the abduction of innocent Chibok girls.
        Fayose will always be a hero because of people like you hailing him. Continue with your self destruction and those of your family.

      • Aby Love

        He is right when he praises fayose but slaves when he ask questions? You are a slave to fayose.

  • shasha

    Look at this lunatic called Fayose. Is Covenant University for common man? Why can you send your child to University of Ibadan or Unilag. Noise Maker.

    • Ononuju9

      When you see truth,embrace it,donthe cut your nose off to spite your face.

    • George

      Your half dead Buhari the father of monkeys and baboons couldn’t even send his children to any universities in Nigeria and he too has chosen uk hospital to pass out to hell fire when he rightful belong but you Hynas and Jarkas blaming Fayose who did the right thing schooling his children here with us.

  • Pure Reasoning

    Wow! For once, I 100% agree with gov Fayose. We need more of such voices.

  • Gbenga

    Well I agreed with gov fayose on this.

    • Friday

      Weaker Animal! That’s what Aisha called you people!
      So, its now you realized that Buhari educated his miserable children in London…and that they flew First class each time they were travelling? Yeye Fowl!

  • George

    sOME Mumu are talking of how much, no, we are talking of saving the nation foreign exchange, that is the case.

    Fayose is the only standing not even yeye Tinubu who went into coma with Buhari.

  • Frank Bassey

    Despite the monies his father has been stealing and continues to steal and those that his mother helps his father to launder and store in Panama Islands of wherever, the boy is still very ugly like map of Uruguay.

    His small eyes are directly disproportional to the size of his big and over-sized head which actually looks like a 16th century Bomadi Canoe used to traverse river Ethiope. Useless boy! Ediort!…After sometime now he will contest for house of Reps and then…for Governor of Kwara state…and he will promise the mumu and brainless Kwara youths good education by painting classrooms and supplying electricity to the very schools his own family members never attended and will never attend.

    Do u blame these useless politicians and their children? No, I blame those who vote them in. This is why the SE&SS forum has decided that the people of SE & SS will not participate in any election until there is a referendum or return to regionalism or even Secession!

  • marc umeh

    Do nigeria deserve leaders like Fayose?
    I doubt it !!!!!
    Too many hypocrites to contend with. Any they all say they love nigeria.

    • hemu cram

      It shud be the other way round. Does Fayose deserve to be a Nigerian where suicide bombers are never named by the presidency and killer herdsmen are never identified? Indeed too many hypocrites and terrorists and terrorist sponsors and sympathizers to contend with.

    • Aby Love

      Biafra deserve him,not Nigeria. Ekiti people will be very will to export this brilliant product to Biafra to be their first president and ffk his vice.

  • Mike

    Honestly, were Nigeria a country, a man like Fayose will be difficult for anyone to beat in any Presidential debate and in a presidential election.
    But in a continent like Nigeria where the first and second qualifications are Ethincity and Religion in any order, Fayose will have a zero chance. This is why I still blame the British for all of Nigeria’s woes. Nigeria ought not to be a country at all. Its like merging France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Greece and calling it it a country. And should the the President delivers a message in Greek to such an unfortunate nation will the French, German and Spanish not complain?

  • emmanuel

    Faces of crime dynasty. This one with bear bear go add terrorism join stealing.
    Oga Fayose thank you. Acerebral thief must show the proceeds of his theft by flamboyance. Buhari is a fraud, very deceitful and refused to change his colour since 1979.
    We told Nigerians, but they ignored us and went ahead to rig a fraudster, looter and certificate forger who want on his way out to power.

  • Aby Love

    Why not ekiti state university? Covenant is not a cheap school.