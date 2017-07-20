Police arrest suspected human traffickers in Bayelsa

Related News

Two persons have been arrested in Bayelsa State for alleged involvement in human trafficking, the police have said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Asinim Butswat, said Wednesday that Erica Wolo, a 24-year-old woman, and Patrick John, a 19-year-old man, were arrested for being members of a syndicate that trafficked two Nigerian women from Bayelsa to Burkina Faso.

One of the victims, Ebitari Godfrey, 20, was said to have escaped from her captors at Burkina Faso to the Nigerian Embassy and was repatriated to Nigeria.

The police gave the name of the second victim as Lucy Samuel, 19.

Mr. Butswat, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police swung into action when a case of abduction was reported against one of the suspects, Ms. Wolo, who is from Agudama Epie, Yenagoa.

The suspects, according to the police investigation, took the victims to Lagos State to a woman identified simply as Madam Beauty and from there they were trafficked to Burkina Faso.

The police said they were making effort to arrest Madam Beauty and to repatriate the other victim who they said also escaped from her captors.