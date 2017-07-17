Baboon causes power cut in Zambian tourist town

A baboon plunged a Zambian tourist town into darkness on Sunday after tampering with equipment at a hydro-electric power station, the state electricity company said on Monday.

The 108 MW power station in Livingstone, a hub for tourists visiting nearby Victoria Falls, is close to a national park, but it is rare for animals to wander into the plant.

Zesco Ltd, which owns the power station, said the baboon disturbed a high voltage transformer leaving about 40,000 customers without electricity for five hours.

“The baboon suffered an electric shock and was taken to wildlife officers for treatment,” Zesco spokesperson, Henry Kapata, said.

He said that the animal was fortunate to survive.

In a similar incident on 2016, a monkey caused a nationwide blackout in Kenya.

