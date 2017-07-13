ICPC, SSS raid Namadi Sambo’s home; charge man for ‘falsehood’

Related News

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, on Thursday arraigned one Abubakar Sani for allegedly providing false information to the commission.

Mr. Sani’s information reportedly led to the raid on the residence of former Vice President, Namadi Sambo on June 28, in Kaduna by ICPC and DSS operatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that since the raid on the property, the ICPC had not said if anything incriminating was found.

The whistle blower, who was arraigned before Justice Aliyu Tukur of the Kaduna State High Court, is facing two-count charge of providing false information and misleading a public officer while on lawful duty.

The counsel to the commission, Elijah Akaakohol, said the accused had provided the false information to an official of the commission on June 21, 2017; indicating a one-week difference between when the information was provided and when the raid was executed.

Mr. Akaakohol told the court that Mr. Sani had claimed to have transported boxes of money in local and foreign currencies from Abuja airport to the house at Ungwan Rimi GRA, Kaduna in 2013, which he suspected to be ill-gotten wealth and still at the house.

The counsel added that it was based on the claim that the accused “made officers of the commission to carry out a sting operation that turned out to be false.

“You thereby committed an offence, contrary to, and punishable under section 64 (3) of the Corrupt Practices and other related offences Act 2000.’’

Mr. Sani is also being charged for making false statement to one Olusegun Adigun, an official of the ICPC while in the course of duty as a public officer, contrary to section 25(1) and punishable under section 25(1b) of the ICPC Act 2000.

Mr. Sani, who appeared before the court without legal representation, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge directed that the accused be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case till Thursday, Nov. 2, for hearing.

Before the adjournment, Justice Tukur advised the accused to get a counsel to stand for him at the next adjourned date.

