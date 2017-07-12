BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks Sheriff, declares Makarfi authentic PDP leader

Ahmed Makarfi
Ahmed Makarfi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sacked Ali Sheriff as the National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The court also declared Ahmed Makarfi, the caretaker committee chairman, as the authentic leader of the PDP, Nigeria’s largest opposition party.

Read our live updates of the ruling here.

  • Cypo

    Congratulations to PDP and best wishes to all the authentic members of the Party. PDP… Power to the People!!

    • klarity

      @disqus_TUwln8DxKQ:disqus

      THIS JUDGMENT means PDP party will win the 2019 presidential election without a doubt.
      The mole in the party called Ali Sheriff is nullified and gone forever. The PDP can now do
      the needful and pick up the slack as the useless and corrupt contraption called the APC
      incumbent government wobbles and fumbles in ignorance and eith utter incompetence!