BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks Sheriff, declares Makarfi authentic PDP leader

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sacked Ali Sheriff as the National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.
The court also declared Ahmed Makarfi, the caretaker committee chairman, as the authentic leader of the PDP, Nigeria’s largest opposition party.
Read our live updates of the ruling here.
