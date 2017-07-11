Ekiti Assembly slams indefinite suspension on member demanding Fayose’s resignation

Related News

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has suspended a member of the house, Gboyega Aribisogan, indefinitely for demanding the resignation of the Speaker, Kolawole Oluwawole, and the governor, Ayodele Fayose.

The house handed the suspension on Tuesday through a resolution, a few hours after Mr. Aribisogan addressed a press a conference to make his demands.

The lawmaker had earlier been suspended by the same house for 180 legislative days for alleged anti-party activities.

The house also barred him from accessing the premises the House of Assembly complex within a 1km radius until “further notice”.

The chairman of the house Committee on Information, Samuel Omotoso, while briefing journalists, alleged that Mr. Aribisogan had invaded the assembly complex on June 8 with thugs.

Mr. Aribosigan, who spoke to journalists in Osogbo, said Mr. Fayose should resign his office as governor for hijacking the powers of the house speaker.

He also asked the speaker to resign from his position for abdicating his authority and responsibility to the governor.

He said he made calls in his capacity as the Minority Leader, having defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The state publicity secretary of the APC, Taiwo Olatunbosun, who was with the embattled lawmaker, said the party would protect Mr. Aribisogan as its member.

“Those who make peaceful and mutual co-existence impossible will make or attract serious resistance and of course violence, inevitable. But as progressives, we will continue to abide by the rules of the game,” he said.