Decomposing body of ex-magistrate found in car boot

Related News

The decomposing body of a retired chief magistrate has been found inside the boot of her car in Akwa Ibom State.

Magdalene Umoetuk, who retired from the Akwa Ibom judiciary service, was missing for three days before neighbours discovered her body on June 22 when they noticed flies hovering around the boot of her 504 car, a source told PREMIUM TIMES.

The car was parked inside her compound at Ephraim Essien Street, Ikot Ekpene, near Anibeto Hotel.

The police visited the crime scene after the shocking discovery was reported.

The body has been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ikot Ekpene.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ikechukwu Chukwu, confirmed the incident.

He said the case has been transferred from the Divisional Police Station in Ikot Ekpene to the State Police Headquarters for investigation.