Why Court dismissed terrorism charges against Ndume

and
Senator Ali Ndume
Senator Ali Ndume

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday upheld the no-case submission of former majority leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume, who for six years stood trial for allegedly sponsoring terrorism.

The court said the prosecution failed to link the defendant with the allegation of collaboration with the terror group, Boko Haram.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole upheld Mr. Ndume’s no-case submission and dismissed the four-count charge brought against him by the Nigerian government.

According to the judge, the prosecution failed to bring prominent personalities mentioned by the defendant to testify in the matter.

Mr. Kolawole said the prosecution should have invited a former vice president, Namadi Sambo, and other persons mentioned by Mr. Ndume as those he provided information to, by virtue of his appointment as a member of the presidential committee on security challenges in the North East.

Mr. Kolawole further said the failure of the prosecution to include the statements of the mentioned personalities, as part of their processes in court, was fatal to their case as it made it difficult for them to shift the burden of proof to the defendant.

Consequently, the judge said the prosecution failed to link the defendant with the allegations and dismissed the case against him.

Mr. Kolawole also ordered the immediate return of the international passports of the defendant.

