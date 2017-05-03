How court granted Babangida Aliyu, Umar Nasko bail

Related News

Justice Aliyu Mayaki of the Niger State High Court, sitting in Minna, on Wednesday granted bail to the immediate past governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu and his former Chief of Staff, Umar Nasko. They were docked on a 6-count charge of fraud to the tune of N3 billion preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Mr. Aliyu, fondly called ‘the chief servant,’ and Mr. Nasko, who was also a governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the State in 2015 general election, were after their arraignment on April 25 remanded in Tunga prison, Minna, while the court adjourned to today for ruling on their bail applications.

In his ruling, Justice Maiyaki admitted Mr. Aliyu to bail in the sum of N150 million with two sureties in like sum. The sureties must be residents within the jurisdiction of the court and must own landed property worth N200 million, the judge said. The sureties are also to deposit their Certificates of Occupancy to the court pending the determination of the case.

Mr. Nasko, on the other hand, was granted bail in the sum of N100 million with two sureties in like sum. The sureties must be residents within the jurisdiction of the court and must own properties worth N150 million, the judge rules. The Certificates of Occupancy of the properties are to be deposited with the court pending the determination of the case.

The case has been adjourned to June 12, 2017 for commencement of trial.

Mr. Aliyu, among other things, allegedly diverted N520 million from the Niger State Government Security Account domiciled in Zenith Bank account between January and March 2011.

Within the same period, he also allegedly diverted a separate N1.7 billion from the same account.

Both men were also said to have diverted about N1.09 billion, which was 16 per cent shares of Niger State in the North South Power Company Limited.

The alleged crimes are in contravention of Sections 97 and 312 of the Penal Code.