Trailer crushes okada rider to death in Lagos

A commercial motorcyclist was, Thursday, crushed to death by a heavy duty truck in Lagos.

The incident occurred at about 9.25 a.m. around Daleko area along the Mushin-Isolo Road, Lagos, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

A witness account has it that the passenger on the motorcycle, popularly called okada, was dragged from the wheels of the truck with a broken leg.

He, however, survived the accident, sources said.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency promptly responded with rescue vehicles which lifted the truck , allowing the removal of the cyclist’s lifeless body stuck between the wheels.

A witness said that the accident occurred when the motorcyclist, who was at top speed , tried to overtake the truck at a dangerous bend.

The corpse was removed to a mortuary while the injured was taken to the hospital.

When contacted, the General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, advised motorists and bike riders to always ensure utmost safety while on the highway to avoid loss of lives.