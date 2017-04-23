Adeleke’s burial may be delayed as body remains in hospital for autopsy

Related News

There are indications that the burial of late Isiaka Adeleke may not take place on Sunday as earlier anticipated, as his body is held up at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo where an autopsy is expected to be conducted.

Mr. Adeleke, a senator, died in the early hours of Sunday, after holding series of political meetings in Ede, his home town, on Saturday.

His supporters are blaming his political opponents for the death, alleging that he was poisoned.

A source at the home of the deceased told PREMIUM TIMES that sympathisers were still waiting for the return of the body of the senator, even though there are signs that the process of an autopsy would be concluded before the end of the day.

“There is no sign that he will be buried again today, according to the Islamic rites,” the source said referring to the Islamic act of prompt burial of a deceased.

“We are here, we are still waiting, but there are reasons to believe that the burial will be postponed.”

After his death was confirmed earlier in the day, his body was transported in a Toyota Sienna from the hospital to his home in Ede.

But shortly after his body arrived his abode, he was suddenly removed and returned to the hospital after suspicion arose as to the cause of his death.

Mr. Adeleke, 62, who was the first civilian governor of Osun State, was said to be nursing the ambition to contest the 2018governorship election in the state.

His supporters are lighting bonfires across the town to register their anger at his death, raising fears of possible violence.

Condolences have been pouring in for the late lawmaker from public officials, politicians and other Nigerians.