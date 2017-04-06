Monalisa Chinda-Coker returns with Season 3 Of ‘You&I with Monalisa’

Related News

Nollywood star, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, is set to make a grand return with Season Three of her TV talk show, You&I with Monalisa.

Themed “Made In Nigeria”, the third season of the show will premiere live on Africa Independent Television on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

In a chat with PREMIUM TIMES, the mother of one said the season will feature influential entrepreneurs and silent achievers sharing their soul-enriching stories exclusively.

“This third season is sure to incite a national reawakening, inspire our nation to think deep, disrupt the universe and create world-class products in this age of too much average,” Mrs. Chinda-Coker disclosed.

“It’s time we realise that entrepreneurship is not just a means to earn an income but a higher call to solve major problems,’’ she added.

According to her, “You & I with Monalisa’’ is an unconventional weekly talk show that employs engaging interactive debates enmeshed with drama to address everyday social and trending issues.

“The show aims to record these unique changes and promote an on-going debate through the idea of open source interactions.

“Our guests take on critical social issues with fresh perspectives and insights to highlight possible solutions to a particular dilemma.”

The show has featured personalities like Tonye Cole, Lanre Olusola, AY Makun, Mai Atafo, Charles Novia, Liz Benson among others.

The 43-year-old actress’ first major movie role was in the 1996 Nollywood movie, Pregnant Virgin.