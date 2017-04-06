UNILORIN rejects ASUU’s call for VC’s resignation

Related News

The management of the University of Ilorin has described the demand for the resignation of the Vice Chancellor of the university, Abdulganiy Ambali, by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, as “unwarranted” and “mischievous”.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday afternoon, Kunle Akogun, the university’s spokesperson, said it was preposterous to ask Mr. Ambali, whom he described as “an excellent captain”, to quit.

Earlier, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ibadan Zone, had called on Mr. Ambali to honourably resign his appointment to allow for an independent investigation of fraud allegations against him.

The union had equally called on the Ministry of Education, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), to act quickly to avoid insinuation of complicity.

A statement by the union chairman, Ade Adejumo and Secretary, Deji Omole, had said that the call became imperative following allegations of fraud published by The Nation newspaper.

The union said it had earlier submitted a petition against the present and past Vice Chancellors of the university.

“At this point, the union has no option but to call on the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof.

AbdulGaniyu Ambali, to honourably resign his appointment in view of the weight of these allegations, to allow for an independent investigation,” the union said.

“This is the civilised practice. In the alternative, the union calls on the Ministry of Education and crime authorities to act quickly to avoid any insinuation of complicity,” it added.

ASUU was reacting to a three-part series in The Nation newspaper titled “Exposed: How corruption, favouritism thrives in UNILORIN,” in which the it was alleged that Messrs. Oloyede and Ambali were involved in corrupt practices.

But Mr. Akogun, in his reaction, said the union was only bent on destroying the peace and progress of Unilorin simply because all attempts to hijack the progressive ASUU at Unilorin had been rebuffed

by the University lecturers.

“Dispassionate watchers of events at the University of Ilorin, especially since the University began to gain national prominence and acclaim as a socially responsible, generally peaceful, academically

excellent and qualitatively most sought-after citadel of learning in the country, are familiar with the antics of a few dissidents who are bent on taking us back to Egypt,” he said.

“Indeed, these enemies of progress cannot reconcile themselves with why a University would consistently receive national and international accolades!

“Within the last one year, the activities of these disgruntled elements are targeted at disrupting our well-known uninterrupted academic calendar.”

Commenting further, Mr. Akogun alleged that ASUU’s “unconscionable attempt to destroy the good image, which the University has toiled so hard to build over the years, will continue to fail and their ploy to divert management’s attention from its set goal of building a world class citadel of learning will not work!”

“The call on the Vice-Chancellor to resign based on some spurious allegations, is therefore unwarranted as it is mischievous,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Abdulkarim Oloyede, a lecturer in the school, and son of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Is-haq Oloyede, had earlier threatened to sue The Nation newspaper over the publication of a “libelous” story about him.

Mr. Oloyede, in a letter to the editor of The Nation, said the story, cast aspersion on his person.

Mr. (Abdulkarim) Oloyede, who was reacting to the same story referenced by ASUU, demanded an apology from the newspaper.

“I hereby demand a retraction of the said malicious publication within seven (7) days of this letter and same should be given the kind of visibility as your write up under reference. I also demand form you a letter of apology to me and publish same in your newspaper,” he had said.