Accidents cause gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – FRSC

Accidents involving three trucks have caused a gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
The Federal Road Safety Commission said in a text message that the incidents involving container-loaded trucks “caused total blockade on both sides of the Lagos /Ibadan express way this morning by Magboro and Mountain of fire.”
Bisi Kazeem, the spokesperson of the agency, said the FRSC has made “heavy deployments” to resolve the situation.
Mr. Kazeem advised motorists to take alternative routes to the expressway.